Welcome to Week 1! I know plenty of you have drafts remaining -- I've got two tonight! -- and if you still have yours coming up, our Draft Day Cheat Sheet has everything you need, including my top-200 rankings.
But for most Fantasy players, drafts are done and it's time to stop fretting about your big board and start fretting about your lineup. We've got all week to do that, and we'll learn about injuries and potential role changes throughout the week in practice leading up first to Thursday's NFL opener between the Bills and Rams and then into Sunday of Week 1, but today's your first chance to check out our Week 1 rankings.
Head here to see rankings from Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard, and Heath Cummings, and make sure you tune into Fantasy Football Today on CBS Sports HQ at noon ET Monday and every day this week as they discuss and debate their rankings all the way through Sunday's games -- we'll also be live on HQ Sunday morning from 11 a.m. to kickoff to help you set your lineups.
And the FFT team has a whole lot more than that going on now that the season is starting, too. On Tuesday, we'll be live on the FFT YouTube channel to talk about some deep sleeper and waiver-wire targets to look out for, and we'll be live every week at that time to help you with all of your waiver-wire needs, so make sure you subscribe to the FFT YouTube channel to notifications of when we go live. We'll also be live Thursday afternoon at 2 p.m. ET to take your start/sit questions and again Sunday at 11:30 through kickoff to do the same. That's all at YouTube.com/FantasyFootballToday, so make sure to head there and subscribe to get notified every time we go live.
It's all about helping you set the best lineup every week all the way through your championship. Through the rest of the week, we'll be blending in a bit of season preview content, including Fantasy MVP picks, Bold Predictions from the staff, and everything else you need for last-minute draft prep.
For now, let's take a first look at the Week 1 rankings, and if you've got any lineup or trade questions, send them my way at Chris.Towers@ViacomCBS.com! I'll be doing a trade mailbag every Wednesday morning right here, with lineup questions all week long, so send those emails in with the subject line #AskFFT!
Injuries, News, and Notes
- Cam Akers and Darrell Henderson are in line to play in Week 1 -- Coach Sean McVay declared both backs "good to go" Friday, after they made their returns from soft-tissue injuries last week during practice. It's not clear what kind of injury either had, but with the Rams set to kick off Thursday, they'll have both of their top backs healthy. The question beyond that is, how are they going to use their top two backs -- both missed significant time during camp, but they were splitting first-team reps pretty evenly when healthy. McVay hasn't historically used committees at running back, as Henderson played 60% of the snaps or more in 10 of the 12 games he played last season, with Sony Michel logging a snap share over 70% in seven games. I'm giving Akers the benefit of the doubt that he'll be the lead back, but this could be a frustrating situation if not.
- The Rams aren't planning to limit Matthew Stafford (elbow) -- Stafford has been dealing with elbow pain since last season, and he had his reps managed during training camp, but that won't be the case during the season. At least, not during games -- don't be surprised if we see Stafford limited during the season in practice to keep his proverbial pitch count lower. But at this point, it doesn't seem like there is much concern about the injury limiting Stafford or the Rams offense, so I'm not too worried about it. The fact that Stafford had 4,886 yards and 41 touchdowns while dealing with the pain last season is a good sign, in my eyes.
- Isaiah McKenzie practiced Sunday -- McKenzie returned to practice after being sidelined for about a week with an undisclosed injury, but it sounds like he'll be good for Week 1. Expectations are high for McKenzie -- Dave Richard named him his "Sleeper of the Summer" -- so entering the season healthy will be important.
- Albert Okwuegbunam (lower body) is aiming for Week 1 -- Okwuegbunam hasn't practiced since the team's last preseason game, but it isn't considered a serious issue at this point -- Okwuegbunam told the Denver Post Thursday he would have played if it was a regular season game.
- Russell Gage (hamstring) is "on track to play" in Week 1 -- Gage practiced on consecutive days over the weekend, so it looks like he'll be ready to make his Buccaneers debut next Sunday against the Cowboys, but the biggest question is whether Chris Godwin will be out there with him. In projecting the Buccaneers offense without Godwin for Week 1, both Gage and Julio Jones were top-36 wide receivers, so Godwin's status will be worth watching.
- Van Jefferson (knee) is still unclear for Week 1 -- McVay said Jefferson is "making good progress" in his recovery from knee surgery but he didn't have anything to say over the weekend about Jefferson's chances of playing in Week 1. At this point, I'm not expecting much from Jefferson even if he does play, but in deeper leagues, he's worth keeping an eye on early in the season.
- Irv Smith (thumb) is expected to play in Week 1 -- Smith underwent surgery on the thumb back in early August, but he's been catching footballs at practice in recent days and the St. Paul Pioneer Press reported over the weekend he is expected to play in Week 1. Smith has an opportunity for a bigger role after missing all of last season following knee surgery, and he could break out in a more pass-happy Vikings offense, but I'm still viewing him as a low-end roll-of-the-dice-type tight end until he proves more than that.
Week 1 Rankings
This newsletter will be the place to find my rankings this season, and I'll be including them every Tuesday morning to kick off the new Fantasy week moving forward. Along with my rankings -- which will be updated throughout the week, obviously, so make sure you check back in before locking in your lineups! -- I'll include notes on some of the most interesting players with each update, beginning with today's initial in-season rankings. My goal is to have commented on the majority of the players that matter each week.
Here are my initial rankings for Week 1!
QB Rankings
The preseason QB rankings and the Week 1 rankings look pretty similar because there just isn't much of a difference between weekly expectations and long-term upside for me. That's not true for everyone -- I'd be willing to draft Trey Lance and Justin Fields, among others, a little earlier with the hope they can hit big and give me a high-upside starter that I'm not necessarily expecting in Week 1. But, for the most part, the QB rankings look more or less like they did coming into the season. But I'll be keeping an eye on how often teams like the Eagles, Vikings, and Bengals throw this week to see if I need to adjust my expectations.
- Josh Allen @LAR
- Patrick Mahomes @ARI
- Lamar Jackson @NYJ
- Justin Herbert vs. LV
- Jalen Hurts @DET
- Dak Prescott vs. TB
- Tom Brady @DAL
- Kyler Murray vs. KC
- Joe Burrow vs. PIT
- Matthew Stafford vs. BUF
- Russell Wilson @SEA
- Aaron Rodgers @MIN
- Derek Carr @LAC
- Kirk Cousins vs. GB
- Trey Lance @CHI
- Jameis Winston @ATL
- Trevor Lawrence @WAS
- Justin Fields vs. SF
- Ryan Tannehill vs. NYG
- Tua Tagovailoa vs. NE
- Carson Wentz vs. JAX
- Marcus Mariota vs. NO
- Daniel Jones @TEN
- Baker Mayfield vs. CLE
- Jared Goff vs. PHI
- Mitchell Trubisky @CIN
- Mac Jones @MIA
- Matt Ryan @HOU
- Joe Flacco vs. BAL
- Davis Mills vs. IND
- Geno Smith vs. DEN
- Jacoby Brissett @CAR
RB Rankings
Maybe Alvin Kamara will end up getting suspended before the season is through, in which case the skepticism that pushed him outside of the first round for the entirety of the draft season will prove founded. But as long as he's active, I'm going to treat him like one of the elite Fantasy options out there. If you want to quibble with him being No. 3, that's fine, but I can't see moving him any lower than No. 5 against a matchup like Atlanta -- he had 38.6 PPR points in two games against the Falcons last season.
- Christian McCaffrey vs. CLE
- Jonathan Taylor @HOU
- Alvin Kamara @ATL
- Austin Ekeler vs. LV
- Derrick Henry vs. NYG
- Leonard Fournette @DAL
- Najee Harris @CIN
- D'Andre Swift vs. PHI
- Joe Mixon vs. PIT
- Saquon Barkley @TEN
- Dalvin Cook vs. GB
- Aaron Jones @MIN
- Nick Chubb @CAR
- Javonte Williams @SEA
- David Montgomery vs. SF
- James Conner vs. KC
- Antonio Gibson vs. JAX
- Elijah Mitchell @CHI
- Josh Jacobs @LAC
- Ezekiel Elliott vs. TB
- Chase Edmonds vs. NE
- Travis Etienne @WAS
- Devin Singletary @LAR
- Rashaad Penny vs. DEN
- Cam Akers vs. BUF
- Dameon Pierce vs. IND
- Nyheim Hines @HOU
- Damien Harris @MIA
- AJ Dillon @MIN
- Rhamondre Stevenson @MIA
- Cordarrelle Patterson vs. NO
- Kareem Hunt @CAR
- Michael Carter vs. BAL
- Kenyan Drake @NYJ
- Miles Sanders @DET
- J.D. McKissic vs. JAX
- Breece Hall vs. BAL
- Clyde Edwards-Helaire @ARI
- Darrell Henderson vs. BUF
- Ameer Abdullah @LAC
- Tony Pollard vs. TB
- Melvin Gordon @SEA
- Jamaal Williams vs. PHI
- James Robinson @WAS
- Raheem Mostert vs. NE
- Mike Davis @NYJ
- Sony Michel vs. LV
- Alexander Mattison vs. GB
- Kenneth Gainwell @DET
- James Cook @LAR
- Rex Burkhead vs. IND
- Rachaad White @DAL
- Eno Benjamin vs. KC
- Mark Ingram @ATL
- Damien Williams vs. NO
- Dontrell Hilliard vs. NYG
- Travis Homer vs. DEN
- Jeff Wilson @CHI
- Boston Scott @DET
- Zamir White @LAC
WR Rankings
There's no shortage of question marks at the wide receiver position to open the season, and they start with my No. 3 option. I've been higher than the consensus on Davante Adams throughout the draft process, consistently ranking him ahead of Ja'Marr Chase despite his move to Las Vegas. We'll get our first sense of whether that was the right call -- Hunter Renfrow and Darren Waller represent a good deal more target competition than Adams has typically dealt with in Green Bay, but I'm still expecting him to be among the league leaders in target share. If not, I'll have to adjust down quicker.
- Cooper Kupp vs. BUF
- Justin Jefferson vs. GB
- Davante Adams @LAC
- Ja'Marr Chase vs. PIT
- Stefon Diggs @LAR
- CeeDee Lamb vs. TB
- Tyreek Hill vs. NE
- Mike Evans @DAL
- Keenan Allen vs. LV
- D.J. Moore vs. CLE
- Tee Higgins vs. PIT
- Deebo Samuel @CHI
- Michael Pittman Jr. @HOU
- Brandin Cooks vs. IND
- Amon-Ra St. Brown vs. PHI
- A.J. Brown @DET
- Marquise Brown vs. KC
- Diontae Johnson @CIN
- Mike Williams vs. LV
- Darnell Mooney vs. SF
- Elijah Moore vs. BAL
- Michael Thomas @ATL
- JuJu Smith-Schuster @ARI
- Adam Thielen vs. GB
- Allen Robinson vs. BUF
- Jaylen Waddle vs. NE
- Robert Woods vs. NYG
- DK Metcalf vs. DEN
- Terry McLaurin vs. JAX
- Hunter Renfrow @LAC
- Jerry Jeudy @SEA
- Julio Jones @DAL
- Courtland Sutton @SEA
- Kadarius Toney @TEN
- Drake London vs. NO
- Gabe Davis @LAR
- Amari Cooper @CAR
- Christian Kirk @WAS
- Tyler Lockett vs. DEN
- Allen Lazard @MIN
- Rashod Bateman @NYJ
- Isaiah McKenzie @LAR
- Russell Gage @DAL
- DeVante Parker @MIA
- Tyler Boyd vs. PIT
- DeVonta Smith @DET
- Corey Davis vs. BAL
- Chris Olave @ATL
- Chase Claypool @CIN
- Brandon Aiyuk @CHI
- Robby Anderson vs. CLE
- Jarvis Landry @ATL
- George Pickens @CIN
- Sammy Watkins @MIN
- Nico Collins vs. IND
- Rondale Moore vs. KC
- Mecole Hardman @ARI
- Curtis Samuel vs. JAX
- DJ Chark vs. PHI
- Treylon Burks vs. NYG
TE Rankings
I'm expecting a big breakout season from Pitts, but this is an especially tough spot to open the season. He faced the Saints twice as a rookie, catching just five of 12 passes for 70 yards. There's no world in which you're sitting Pitts, but I am a little bit worried about his chances of hitting the ground running in Week 1.
- Travis Kelce @ARI
- Mark Andrews @NYJ
- Kyle Pitts vs. NO
- George Kittle @CHI
- Darren Waller @LAC
- Dalton Schultz vs. TB
- T.J. Hockenson vs. PHI
- Dallas Goedert @DET
- Tyler Higbee vs. BUF
- Cole Kmet vs. SF
- Albert Okwuegbunam @SEA
- Irv Smith vs. GB
- Zach Ertz vs. KC
- Gerald Everett vs. LV
- Dawson Knox @LAR
- Pat Freiermuth @CIN
- Mike Gesicki vs. NE
- David Njoku @CAR
- Hunter Henry @MIA
- Austin Hooper vs. NYG
- Brevin Jordan vs. IND
- Cameron Brate @DAL
- Hayden Hurst vs. PIT
- Evan Engram @WAS
- Evan Engram @WAS
- Robert Tonyan @MIN
- C.J. Uzomah vs. BAL
- Noah Fant vs. DEN
- Jonnu Smith @MIA
- Mo Alie-Cox @HOU
- Daniel Bellinger @TEN
- Harrison Bryant @CAR
Top-150 Flex rankings
- Christian McCaffrey vs. CLE
- Jonathan Taylor @HOU
- Cooper Kupp vs. BUF
- Alvin Kamara @ATL
- Austin Ekeler vs. LV
- Justin Jefferson vs. GB
- Davante Adams @LAC
- Derrick Henry vs. NYG
- Leonard Fournette @DAL
- Najee Harris @CIN
- Ja'Marr Chase vs. PIT
- D'Andre Swift vs. PHI
- Stefon Diggs @LAR
- Joe Mixon vs. PIT
- Saquon Barkley @TEN
- CeeDee Lamb vs. TB
- Travis Kelce @ARI
- Dalvin Cook vs. GB
- Tee Higgins vs. PIT
- Tyreek Hill vs. NE
- Mike Evans @DAL
- Keenan Allen vs. LV
- D.J. Moore vs. CLE
- Aaron Jones @MIN
- Nick Chubb @CAR
- Javonte Williams @SEA
- David Montgomery vs. SF
- Kyle Pitts vs. NO
- James Conner vs. KC
- Deebo Samuel @CHI
- Michael Pittman Jr. @HOU
- Brandin Cooks vs. IND
- Amon-Ra St. Brown vs. PHI
- A.J. Brown @DET
- Marquise Brown vs. KC
- Diontae Johnson @CIN
- Mike Williams vs. LV
- Antonio Gibson vs. JAX
- Elijah Mitchell @CHI
- Darnell Mooney vs. SF
- Mark Andrews @NYJ
- Josh Jacobs @LAC
- Elijah Moore vs. BAL
- Ezekiel Elliott vs. TB
- Michael Thomas @ATL
- Chase Edmonds vs. NE
- George Kittle @CHI
- JuJu Smith-Schuster @ARI
- Julio Jones @DAL
- Adam Thielen vs. GB
- Travis Etienne @WAS
- Allen Robinson vs. BUF
- Darren Waller @LAC
- Jaylen Waddle vs. NE
- Robert Woods vs. NYG
- D.K. Metcalf vs. DEN
- Devin Singletary @LAR
- Terry McLaurin vs. JAX
- Rashaad Penny vs. DEN
- Hunter Renfrow @LAC
- Jerry Jeudy @SEA
- Cam Akers vs. BUF
- Dameon Pierce vs. IND
- Russell Gage @DAL
- Courtland Sutton @SEA
- Nyheim Hines @HOU
- Kadarius Toney @TEN
- Dalton Schultz vs. TB
- Drake London vs. NO
- Gabe Davis @LAR
- Damien Harris @MIA
- Amari Cooper @CAR
- Christian Kirk @WAS
- AJ Dillon @MIN
- T.J. Hockenson vs. PHI
- Tyler Lockett vs. DEN
- Rhamondre Stevenson @MIA
- Cordarrelle Patterson vs. NO
- Kareem Hunt @CAR
- Allen Lazard @MIN
- Rashod Bateman @NYJ
- Isaiah McKenzie @LAR
- Michael Carter vs. BAL
- Kenyan Drake @NYJ
- Miles Sanders @DET
- J.D. McKissic vs. JAX
- DeVante Parker @MIA
- Tyler Boyd vs. PIT
- DeVonta Smith @DET
- Dallas Goedert @DET
- Breece Hall vs. BAL
- Corey Davis vs. BAL
- Tyler Higbee vs. BUF
- Clyde Edwards-Helaire @ARI
- Darrell Henderson vs. BUF
- Chris Olave @ATL
- Cole Kmet vs. SF
- Ameer Abdullah @LAC
- Chase Claypool @CIN
- Brandon Aiyuk @CHI
- Robby Anderson vs. CLE
- Albert Okwuegbunam @SEA
- Tony Pollard vs. TB
- Jarvis Landry @ATL
- George Pickens @CIN
- Sammy Watkins @MIN
- Melvin Gordon @SEA
- Nico Collins vs. IND
- Jamaal Williams vs. PHI
- Rondale Moore vs. KC
- Mecole Hardman @ARI
- Irv Smith vs. GB
- Curtis Samuel vs. JAX
- DJ Chark vs. PHI
- Treylon Burks vs. NYG
- K.J. Osborn vs. GB
- Braxton Berrios vs. BAL
- Marvin Jones @WAS
- Zach Ertz vs. KC
- Noah Brown vs. TB
- Jakobi Meyers @MIA
- Gerald Everett vs. LV
- Zay Jones @WAS
- A.J. Green vs. KC
- Dawson Knox @LAR
- Marquez Valdes-Scantling @ARI
- Wan'Dale Robinson @TEN
- Kenny Golladay @TEN
- Pat Freiermuth @CIN
- Jahan Dotson vs. JAX
- James Robinson @WAS
- Bryan Edwards vs. NO
- Mike Gesicki vs. NE
- Alec Pierce @HOU
- David Njoku @CAR
- Hunter Henry @MIA
- Raheem Mostert vs. NE
- Austin Hooper vs. NYG
- Skyy Moore @ARI
- Donovan Peoples-Jones @CAR
- Brevin Jordan vs. IND
- Mike Davis @NYJ
- Sony Michel vs. LV
- Olamide Zaccheaus vs. NO
- Josh Palmer vs. LV
- Alexander Mattison vs. GB
- Cameron Brate @DAL
- Hayden Hurst vs. PIT
- Rex Burkhead vs. IND
- Kenneth Gainwell @DET
- James Cook @LAR