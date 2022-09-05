Syndication: USA TODAY
Welcome to Week 1! I know plenty of you have drafts remaining -- I've got two tonight! -- and if you still have yours coming up, our Draft Day Cheat Sheet has everything you need, including my top-200 rankings. 

But for most Fantasy players, drafts are done and it's time to stop fretting about your big board and start fretting about your lineup. We've got all week to do that, and we'll learn about injuries and potential role changes throughout the week in practice leading up first to Thursday's NFL opener between the Bills and Rams and then into Sunday of Week 1, but today's your first chance to check out our Week 1 rankings.

Head here to see rankings from Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard, and Heath Cummings, and make sure you tune into Fantasy Football Today on CBS Sports HQ at noon ET Monday and every day this week as they discuss and debate their rankings all the way through Sunday's games -- we'll also be live on HQ Sunday morning from 11 a.m. to kickoff to help you set your lineups. 

And the FFT team has a whole lot more than that going on now that the season is starting, too. On Tuesday, we'll be live on the FFT YouTube channel to talk about some deep sleeper and waiver-wire targets to look out for, and we'll be live every week at that time to help you with all of your waiver-wire needs, so make sure you subscribe to the FFT YouTube channel to notifications of when we go live. We'll also be live Thursday afternoon at 2 p.m. ET to take your start/sit questions and again Sunday at 11:30 through kickoff to do the same. That's all at YouTube.com/FantasyFootballToday, so make sure to head there and subscribe to get notified every time we go live. 

It's all about helping you set the best lineup every week all the way through your championship. Through the rest of the week, we'll be blending in a bit of season preview content, including Fantasy MVP picks, Bold Predictions from the staff, and everything else you need for last-minute draft prep. 

For now, let's take a first look at the Week 1 rankings, and if you've got any lineup or trade questions, send them my way at Chris.Towers@ViacomCBS.com! I'll be doing a trade mailbag every Wednesday morning right here, with lineup questions all week long, so send those emails in with the subject line #AskFFT! 

Injuries, News, and Notes

  • Cam Akers and Darrell Henderson are in line to play in Week 1 -- Coach Sean McVay declared both backs "good to go" Friday, after they made their returns from soft-tissue injuries last week during practice. It's not clear what kind of injury either had, but with the Rams set to kick off Thursday, they'll have both of their top backs healthy. The question beyond that is, how are they going to use their top two backs -- both missed significant time during camp, but they were splitting first-team reps pretty evenly when healthy. McVay hasn't historically used committees at running back, as Henderson played 60% of the snaps or more in 10 of the 12 games he played last season, with Sony Michel logging a snap share over 70% in seven games. I'm giving Akers the benefit of the doubt that he'll be the lead back, but this could be a frustrating situation if not.
  • The Rams aren't planning to limit Matthew Stafford (elbow) -- Stafford has been dealing with elbow pain since last season, and he had his reps managed during training camp, but that won't be the case during the season. At least, not during games -- don't be surprised if we see Stafford limited during the season in practice to keep his proverbial pitch count lower. But at this point, it doesn't seem like there is much concern about the injury limiting Stafford or the Rams offense, so I'm not too worried about it. The fact that Stafford had 4,886 yards and 41 touchdowns while dealing with the pain last season is a good sign, in my eyes. 
  • Isaiah McKenzie practiced Sunday -- McKenzie returned to practice after being sidelined for about a week with an undisclosed injury, but it sounds like he'll be good for Week 1. Expectations are high for McKenzie -- Dave Richard named him his "Sleeper of the Summer" -- so entering the season healthy will be important. 
  • Albert Okwuegbunam (lower body) is aiming for Week 1 -- Okwuegbunam hasn't practiced since the team's last preseason game, but it isn't considered a serious issue at this point -- Okwuegbunam told the Denver Post Thursday he would have played if it was a regular season game
  • Russell Gage (hamstring) is "on track to play" in Week 1 -- Gage practiced on consecutive days over the weekend, so it looks like he'll be ready to make his Buccaneers debut next Sunday against the Cowboys, but the biggest question is whether Chris Godwin will be out there with him. In projecting the Buccaneers offense without Godwin for Week 1, both Gage and Julio Jones were top-36 wide receivers, so Godwin's status will be worth watching. 
  • Van Jefferson (knee) is still unclear for Week 1 -- McVay said Jefferson is "making good progress" in his recovery from knee surgery but he didn't have anything to say over the weekend about Jefferson's chances of playing in Week 1. At this point, I'm not expecting much from Jefferson even if he does play, but in deeper leagues, he's worth keeping an eye on early in the season. 
  • Irv Smith (thumb) is expected to play in Week 1 -- Smith underwent surgery on the thumb back in early August, but he's been catching footballs at practice in recent days and the St. Paul Pioneer Press reported over the weekend he is expected to play in Week 1. Smith has an opportunity for a bigger role after missing all of last season following knee surgery, and he could break out in a more pass-happy Vikings offense, but I'm still viewing him as a low-end roll-of-the-dice-type tight end until he proves more than that. 

Week 1 Rankings

This newsletter will be the place to find my rankings this season, and I'll be including them every Tuesday morning to kick off the new Fantasy week moving forward. Along with my rankings -- which will be updated throughout the week, obviously, so make sure you check back in before locking in your lineups! -- I'll include notes on some of the most interesting players with each update, beginning with today's initial in-season rankings. My goal is to have commented on the majority of the players that matter each week.

Here are my initial rankings for Week 1!

QB Rankings

The preseason QB rankings and the Week 1 rankings look pretty similar because there just isn't much of a difference between weekly expectations and long-term upside for me. That's not true for everyone -- I'd be willing to draft Trey Lance and Justin Fields, among others, a little earlier with the hope they can hit big and give me a high-upside starter that I'm not necessarily expecting in Week 1. But, for the most part, the QB rankings look more or less like they did coming into the season. But I'll be keeping an eye on how often teams like the Eagles, Vikings, and Bengals throw this week to see if I need to adjust my expectations. 

  1. Josh Allen @LAR
  2. Patrick Mahomes @ARI
  3. Lamar Jackson @NYJ
  4. Justin Herbert vs. LV
  5. Jalen Hurts @DET
  6. Dak Prescott vs. TB
  7. Tom Brady @DAL
  8. Kyler Murray vs. KC
  9. Joe Burrow vs. PIT
  10. Matthew Stafford vs. BUF
  11. Russell Wilson @SEA
  12. Aaron Rodgers @MIN
  13. Derek Carr @LAC
  14. Kirk Cousins vs. GB
  15. Trey Lance @CHI
  16. Jameis Winston @ATL
  17. Trevor Lawrence @WAS
  18. Justin Fields vs. SF
  19. Ryan Tannehill vs. NYG
  20. Tua Tagovailoa vs. NE
  21. Carson Wentz vs. JAX
  22. Marcus Mariota vs. NO
  23. Daniel Jones @TEN
  24. Baker Mayfield vs. CLE
  25. Jared Goff vs. PHI
  26. Mitchell Trubisky @CIN
  27. Mac Jones @MIA
  28. Matt Ryan @HOU
  29. Joe Flacco vs. BAL
  30. Davis Mills vs. IND
  31. Geno Smith vs. DEN
  32. Jacoby Brissett @CAR  

RB Rankings

Maybe Alvin Kamara will end up getting suspended before the season is through, in which case the skepticism that pushed him outside of the first round for the entirety of the draft season will prove founded. But as long as he's active, I'm going to treat him like one of the elite Fantasy options out there. If you want to quibble with him being No. 3, that's fine, but I can't see moving him any lower than No. 5 against a matchup like Atlanta -- he had 38.6 PPR points in two games against the Falcons last season. 

  1. Christian McCaffrey vs. CLE
  2. Jonathan Taylor @HOU
  3. Alvin Kamara @ATL
  4. Austin Ekeler vs. LV
  5. Derrick Henry vs. NYG
  6. Leonard Fournette @DAL
  7. Najee Harris @CIN
  8. D'Andre Swift vs. PHI
  9. Joe Mixon vs. PIT
  10. Saquon Barkley @TEN
  11. Dalvin Cook vs. GB
  12. Aaron Jones @MIN
  13. Nick Chubb @CAR
  14. Javonte Williams @SEA
  15. David Montgomery vs. SF
  16. James Conner vs. KC
  17. Antonio Gibson vs. JAX
  18. Elijah Mitchell @CHI
  19. Josh Jacobs @LAC
  20. Ezekiel Elliott vs. TB
  21. Chase Edmonds vs. NE
  22. Travis Etienne @WAS
  23. Devin Singletary @LAR
  24. Rashaad Penny vs. DEN
  25. Cam Akers vs. BUF
  26. Dameon Pierce vs. IND
  27. Nyheim Hines @HOU
  28. Damien Harris @MIA
  29. AJ Dillon @MIN
  30. Rhamondre Stevenson @MIA
  31. Cordarrelle Patterson vs. NO
  32. Kareem Hunt @CAR
  33. Michael Carter vs. BAL
  34. Kenyan Drake @NYJ
  35. Miles Sanders @DET
  36. J.D. McKissic vs. JAX
  37. Breece Hall vs. BAL
  38. Clyde Edwards-Helaire @ARI
  39. Darrell Henderson vs. BUF
  40. Ameer Abdullah @LAC
  41. Tony Pollard vs. TB
  42. Melvin Gordon @SEA
  43. Jamaal Williams vs. PHI
  44. James Robinson @WAS
  45. Raheem Mostert vs. NE
  46. Mike Davis @NYJ
  47. Sony Michel vs. LV
  48. Alexander Mattison vs. GB
  49. Kenneth Gainwell @DET
  50. James Cook @LAR
  51. Rex Burkhead vs. IND
  52. Rachaad White @DAL
  53. Eno Benjamin vs. KC
  54. Mark Ingram @ATL
  55. Damien Williams vs. NO
  56. Dontrell Hilliard vs. NYG
  57. Travis Homer vs. DEN
  58. Jeff Wilson @CHI
  59. Boston Scott @DET
  60. Zamir White @LAC

WR Rankings

There's no shortage of question marks at the wide receiver position to open the season, and they start with my No. 3 option. I've been higher than the consensus on Davante Adams throughout the draft process, consistently ranking him ahead of Ja'Marr Chase despite his move to Las Vegas. We'll get our first sense of whether that was the right call -- Hunter Renfrow and Darren Waller represent a good deal more target competition than Adams has typically dealt with in Green Bay, but I'm still expecting him to be among the league leaders in target share. If not, I'll have to adjust down quicker. 

  1. Cooper Kupp vs. BUF
  2. Justin Jefferson vs. GB
  3. Davante Adams @LAC
  4. Ja'Marr Chase vs. PIT
  5. Stefon Diggs @LAR
  6. CeeDee Lamb vs. TB
  7. Tyreek Hill vs. NE
  8. Mike Evans @DAL
  9. Keenan Allen vs. LV
  10. D.J. Moore vs. CLE
  11. Tee Higgins vs. PIT
  12. Deebo Samuel @CHI
  13. Michael Pittman Jr. @HOU
  14. Brandin Cooks vs. IND
  15. Amon-Ra St. Brown vs. PHI
  16. A.J. Brown @DET
  17. Marquise Brown vs. KC
  18. Diontae Johnson @CIN
  19. Mike Williams vs. LV
  20. Darnell Mooney vs. SF
  21. Elijah Moore vs. BAL
  22. Michael Thomas @ATL
  23. JuJu Smith-Schuster @ARI
  24. Adam Thielen vs. GB
  25. Allen Robinson vs. BUF
  26. Jaylen Waddle vs. NE
  27. Robert Woods vs. NYG
  28. DK Metcalf vs. DEN
  29. Terry McLaurin vs. JAX
  30. Hunter Renfrow @LAC
  31. Jerry Jeudy @SEA
  32. Julio Jones @DAL
  33. Courtland Sutton @SEA
  34. Kadarius Toney @TEN
  35. Drake London vs. NO
  36. Gabe Davis @LAR
  37. Amari Cooper @CAR
  38. Christian Kirk @WAS
  39. Tyler Lockett vs. DEN
  40. Allen Lazard @MIN
  41. Rashod Bateman @NYJ
  42. Isaiah McKenzie @LAR
  43. Russell Gage @DAL
  44. DeVante Parker @MIA
  45. Tyler Boyd vs. PIT
  46. DeVonta Smith @DET
  47. Corey Davis vs. BAL
  48. Chris Olave @ATL
  49. Chase Claypool @CIN
  50. Brandon Aiyuk @CHI
  51. Robby Anderson vs. CLE
  52. Jarvis Landry @ATL
  53. George Pickens @CIN
  54. Sammy Watkins @MIN
  55. Nico Collins vs. IND
  56. Rondale Moore vs. KC
  57. Mecole Hardman @ARI
  58. Curtis Samuel vs. JAX
  59. DJ Chark vs. PHI
  60. Treylon Burks vs. NYG

TE Rankings

I'm expecting a big breakout season from Pitts, but this is an especially tough spot to open the season. He faced the Saints twice as a rookie, catching just five of 12 passes for 70 yards. There's no world in which you're sitting Pitts, but I am a little bit worried about his chances of hitting the ground running in Week 1. 

  1. Travis Kelce @ARI
  2. Mark Andrews @NYJ
  3. Kyle Pitts vs. NO
  4. George Kittle @CHI
  5. Darren Waller @LAC
  6. Dalton Schultz vs. TB
  7. T.J. Hockenson vs. PHI
  8. Dallas Goedert @DET
  9. Tyler Higbee vs. BUF
  10. Cole Kmet vs. SF
  11. Albert Okwuegbunam @SEA
  12. Irv Smith vs. GB
  13. Zach Ertz vs. KC
  14. Gerald Everett vs. LV
  15. Dawson Knox @LAR
  16. Pat Freiermuth @CIN
  17. Mike Gesicki vs. NE
  18. David Njoku @CAR
  19. Hunter Henry @MIA
  20. Austin Hooper vs. NYG
  21. Brevin Jordan vs. IND
  22. Cameron Brate @DAL
  23. Hayden Hurst vs. PIT
  24. Evan Engram @WAS
  26. Robert Tonyan @MIN
  27. C.J. Uzomah vs. BAL
  28. Noah Fant vs. DEN
  29. Jonnu Smith @MIA
  30. Mo Alie-Cox @HOU
  31. Daniel Bellinger @TEN
  32. Harrison Bryant @CAR

Top-150 Flex rankings

  1. Christian McCaffrey vs. CLE
  2. Jonathan Taylor @HOU
  3. Cooper Kupp vs. BUF
  4. Alvin Kamara @ATL
  5. Austin Ekeler vs. LV
  6. Justin Jefferson vs. GB
  7. Davante Adams @LAC
  8. Derrick Henry vs. NYG
  9. Leonard Fournette @DAL
  10. Najee Harris @CIN
  11. Ja'Marr Chase vs. PIT
  12. D'Andre Swift vs. PHI
  13. Stefon Diggs @LAR
  14. Joe Mixon vs. PIT
  15. Saquon Barkley @TEN
  16. CeeDee Lamb vs. TB
  17. Travis Kelce @ARI
  18. Dalvin Cook vs. GB
  19. Tee Higgins vs. PIT
  20. Tyreek Hill vs. NE
  21. Mike Evans @DAL
  22. Keenan Allen vs. LV
  23. D.J. Moore vs. CLE
  24. Aaron Jones @MIN
  25. Nick Chubb @CAR
  26. Javonte Williams @SEA
  27. David Montgomery vs. SF
  28. Kyle Pitts vs. NO
  29. James Conner vs. KC
  30. Deebo Samuel @CHI
  31. Michael Pittman Jr. @HOU
  32. Brandin Cooks vs. IND
  33. Amon-Ra St. Brown vs. PHI
  34. A.J. Brown @DET
  35. Marquise Brown vs. KC
  36. Diontae Johnson @CIN
  37. Mike Williams vs. LV
  38. Antonio Gibson vs. JAX
  39. Elijah Mitchell @CHI
  40. Darnell Mooney vs. SF
  41. Mark Andrews @NYJ
  42. Josh Jacobs @LAC
  43. Elijah Moore vs. BAL
  44. Ezekiel Elliott vs. TB
  45. Michael Thomas @ATL
  46. Chase Edmonds vs. NE
  47. George Kittle @CHI
  48. JuJu Smith-Schuster @ARI
  49. Julio Jones @DAL
  50. Adam Thielen vs. GB
  51. Travis Etienne @WAS
  52. Allen Robinson vs. BUF
  53. Darren Waller @LAC
  54. Jaylen Waddle vs. NE
  55. Robert Woods vs. NYG
  56. D.K. Metcalf vs. DEN
  57. Devin Singletary @LAR
  58. Terry McLaurin vs. JAX
  59. Rashaad Penny vs. DEN
  60. Hunter Renfrow @LAC
  61. Jerry Jeudy @SEA
  62. Cam Akers vs. BUF
  63. Dameon Pierce vs. IND
  64. Russell Gage @DAL
  65. Courtland Sutton @SEA
  66. Nyheim Hines @HOU
  67. Kadarius Toney @TEN
  68. Dalton Schultz vs. TB
  69. Drake London vs. NO
  70. Gabe Davis @LAR
  71. Damien Harris @MIA
  72. Amari Cooper @CAR
  73. Christian Kirk @WAS
  74. AJ Dillon @MIN
  75. T.J. Hockenson vs. PHI
  76. Tyler Lockett vs. DEN
  77. Rhamondre Stevenson @MIA
  78. Cordarrelle Patterson vs. NO
  79. Kareem Hunt @CAR
  80. Allen Lazard @MIN
  81. Rashod Bateman @NYJ
  82. Isaiah McKenzie @LAR
  83. Michael Carter vs. BAL
  84. Kenyan Drake @NYJ
  85. Miles Sanders @DET
  86. J.D. McKissic vs. JAX
  87. DeVante Parker @MIA
  88. Tyler Boyd vs. PIT
  89. DeVonta Smith @DET
  90. Dallas Goedert @DET
  91. Breece Hall vs. BAL
  92. Corey Davis vs. BAL
  93. Tyler Higbee vs. BUF
  94. Clyde Edwards-Helaire @ARI
  95. Darrell Henderson vs. BUF
  96. Chris Olave @ATL
  97. Cole Kmet vs. SF
  98. Ameer Abdullah @LAC
  99. Chase Claypool @CIN
  100. Brandon Aiyuk @CHI
  101. Robby Anderson vs. CLE
  102. Albert Okwuegbunam @SEA
  103. Tony Pollard vs. TB
  104. Jarvis Landry @ATL
  105. George Pickens @CIN
  106. Sammy Watkins @MIN
  107. Melvin Gordon @SEA
  108. Nico Collins vs. IND
  109. Jamaal Williams vs. PHI
  110. Rondale Moore vs. KC
  111. Mecole Hardman @ARI
  112. Irv Smith vs. GB
  113. Curtis Samuel vs. JAX
  114. DJ Chark vs. PHI
  115. Treylon Burks vs. NYG
  116. K.J. Osborn vs. GB
  117. Braxton Berrios vs. BAL
  118. Marvin Jones @WAS
  119. Zach Ertz vs. KC
  120. Noah Brown vs. TB
  121. Jakobi Meyers @MIA
  122. Gerald Everett vs. LV
  123. Zay Jones @WAS
  124. A.J. Green vs. KC
  125. Dawson Knox @LAR
  126. Marquez Valdes-Scantling @ARI
  127. Wan'Dale Robinson @TEN
  128. Kenny Golladay @TEN
  129. Pat Freiermuth @CIN
  130. Jahan Dotson vs. JAX
  131. James Robinson @WAS
  132. Bryan Edwards vs. NO
  133. Mike Gesicki vs. NE
  134. Alec Pierce @HOU
  135. David Njoku @CAR
  136. Hunter Henry @MIA
  137. Raheem Mostert vs. NE
  138. Austin Hooper vs. NYG
  139. Skyy Moore @ARI
  140. Donovan Peoples-Jones @CAR
  141. Brevin Jordan vs. IND
  142. Mike Davis @NYJ
  143. Sony Michel vs. LV
  144. Olamide Zaccheaus vs. NO
  145. Josh Palmer vs. LV
  146. Alexander Mattison vs. GB
  147. Cameron Brate @DAL
  148. Hayden Hurst vs. PIT
  149. Rex Burkhead vs. IND
  150. Kenneth Gainwell @DET
  151. James Cook @LAR