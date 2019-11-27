Fantasy Football Week 13 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks

Imagine saying in Week 2, when we found out that Sam Darnold would be out for an extended period of time with mono, that he would be a must-start quarterback in Week 13 with the Fantasy playoffs on the line. Well, here we are.

Darnold has been exceptional of late, scoring at least 23 Fantasy points in three games in a row against the Giants, Redskins and Raiders. He's scored at least 31 points in his past two outings, and he's feasting on a favorable schedule.

That should continue this week against the Bengals, who have allowed seven of the past eight quarterbacks to score at least 21 Fantasy points. For the season, Cincinnati allows an average of 23.4 Fantasy points a game to opposing quarterbacks.

I'm hoping that Andy Dalton's return for the Bengals will make this game a shootout, which would be fun, and I expect Darnold to thrive if that happens. He's continuing to improve as a quarterback, and he's utilizing all his weapons in Jamison Crowder, Le'Veon Bell, Ryan Griffin, Robby Anderson and Demaryius Thomas.

It took some time for Darnold to come around after being out three games with mono. He surprised us with 23 Fantasy points against Dallas in Week 6 before some meltdowns against New England and Jacksonville.

But he's cooking now, and you should buy into him as a starting Fantasy quarterback against the Bengals. This is a huge week with the Fantasy playoffs on the horizon, but Darnold is ready to deliver, once again, in a big way.

I'm starting Darnold over: Deshaun Watson (vs. NE), Matt Ryan (vs. NO), Baker Mayfield (at PIT), Tom Brady (at HOU) and Dak Prescott (vs. BUF)

Start 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline Jameis Winston QB TB Tampa Bay • #3

Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ JAC TB -1 O/U 48 OPP VS QB 20th PROJ PTS 19.4 QB RNK 5th YTD Stats PAYDS 3391 RUYDS 200 TD 22 INT 20 FPTS/G 21.6 Fantasy and reality don't always mix when it comes to Winston. You would likely avoid a quarterback who has eight interceptions in his past three games, along with a turnover in six games in a row. But he's also passed for at least 300 yards in six games in a row, and he has multiple touchdowns in four of those games. He's also run for at least 38 yards in three of his past five outings, and he's worth trusting this week against the Jaguars. Three of the past five quarterbacks against Jacksonville have scored at least 20 Fantasy points, and I expect Winston to once again be a quality starter this week – even if it looks ugly. Carson Wentz QB PHI Philadelphia • #11

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIA PHI -10 O/U 45 OPP VS QB 30th PROJ PTS 22.2 QB RNK 11th YTD Stats PAYDS 2530 RUYDS 188 TD 18 INT 6 FPTS/G 18 It appears that Wentz will have his receiving corps and offensive line intact with Alshon Jeffery, Nelson Agholor, Lane Johnson and Brandon Brooks all back for Week 13. That's perfect timing with a matchup against the Dolphins. Wentz has not been a good Fantasy quarterback this season, and he comes into Week 13 having scored fewer than 16 Fantasy points in five games in a row. But he should finish the season strong, starting this week against Miami. The Dolphins allow an average of 25.7 Fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks for the season, and Josh Allen and Baker Mayfield scored a combined 68 Fantasy points against Miami in the past two games. Kyler Murray QB ARI Arizona • #1

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAR LAR -3 O/U 47.5 OPP VS QB 17th PROJ PTS 17.8 QB RNK 10th YTD Stats PAYDS 2703 RUYDS 418 TD 17 INT 5 FPTS/G 21.5 Murray has been an exceptional Fantasy quarterback of late, and he should stay hot this week against the Rams. He's scored at least 26 Fantasy points in three games in a row, including two games against a great San Francisco defense. He's run for at least 34 yards in each game over that span, and the Rams just got done chasing Lamar Jackson all over the field in Week 12. It's not an easy matchup on paper for Murray, but I'll still trust him this week. I was skeptical of him playing well against the 49ers, but that won't happen again. Ryan Tannehill QB TEN Tennessee • #17

Age: 31 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ IND IND -2.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS QB 13th PROJ PTS 15.8 QB RNK 12th YTD Stats PAYDS 1420 RUYDS 123 TD 13 INT 4 FPTS/G 18.9 Tannehill has been a Fantasy star since replacing Marcus Mariota as the starter in Tennessee in Week 7. He's scored at least 22 Fantasy points in his five starts, including a season-high 36 points in Week 12 against Jacksonville. He's rushed for at least 37 yards in three games in a row, including three rushing touchdowns over that span. And he's worth trusting as a starter going into his Week 13 matchup at the Colts, who have allowed at least 21 Fantasy points in consecutive games against Nick Foles and Deshaun Watson. Josh Allen QB BUF Buffalo • #17

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DAL DAL -6.5 O/U 47 OPP VS QB 7th PROJ PTS 17.8 QB RNK 13th YTD Stats PAYDS 2360 RUYDS 387 TD 22 INT 8 FPTS/G 21.5 I'm trusting Allen this week despite the tough matchup with the Cowboys on the road. He's scored at least two touchdowns in seven games in a row, and he has at least 20 Fantasy points in six of his past seven outings, including three in a row. His rushing ability has helped with 56 rushing yards in his past two games against Miami and Denver, and Dallas has allowed two of the past three opposing quarterbacks to score at least 22 Fantasy points coming into Week 13.

Sleepers Projections powered by Sportsline Nick Foles QB JAC Jacksonville • #7

Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TB TB -1 O/U 48 OPP VS QB 31st PROJ PTS 19.2 QB RNK 16th YTD Stats PAYDS 643 RUYDS 20 TD 3 INT 1 FPTS/G 14.7 Foles was bad last week at Tennessee and has not thrown the ball well in his two starts since coming back from a broken collarbone in Week 1. He did have 21 Fantasy points against the Colts, but he scored just 14 points against the Titans. Both of those games were on the road, so we'll see how he does coming back home, and the hope is he takes advantage of this matchup against Tampa Bay. While the Buccaneers did hold the Falcons quarterbacks to 15 Fantasy points in Week 12, they still allow 26.6 points per game to the position for the year. Andy Dalton QB CIN Cincinnati • #14

Age: 32 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYJ NYJ -3.5 O/U 41 OPP VS QB 18th PROJ PTS 15.4 QB RNK 19th YTD Stats PAYDS 2252 RUYDS 55 TD 12 INT 8 FPTS/G 17.6 With the Bengals hoping to get at least one win this season, Dalton is back to replace Ryan Finley as the starter in Week 13 against the Jets. Prior to the Finley experiment, Dalton was a decent Fantasy quarterback, scoring at least 20 points in three of his past four games. This is a good matchup to trust Dalton since the Jets have allowed four of the past five quarterbacks to score at least 20 Fantasy points. Jared Goff QB LAR L.A. Rams • #16

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ARI LAR -3 O/U 47.5 OPP VS QB 32nd PROJ PTS 18.2 QB RNK 20th YTD Stats PAYDS 2995 RUYDS 18 TD 13 INT 12 FPTS/G 14.4 Goff has been a terrible Fantasy quarterback of late, and he limps into Week 13 with a combined 11 Fantasy points in his past three outings combined against Pittsburgh, Chicago and Baltimore. It's hard to trust him in any leagues, but this is a good matchup against the Cardinals, who have allowed nine of 11 quarterbacks this year to score at least 20 Fantasy points, including four in a row. In his past four meetings against Arizona, Goff is averaging 19.0 Fantasy points per game, so hopefully he's in that range again this week.

Sit 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline Baker Mayfield QB CLE Cleveland • #6

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PIT CLE -2 O/U 39.5 OPP VS QB 10th PROJ PTS 15.8 QB RNK 18th YTD Stats PAYDS 2721 RUYDS 82 TD 16 INT 13 FPTS/G 16.3 Mayfield has been fantastic of late, and he took advantage of a great matchup against Miami last week with a season-high 29 Fantasy points. He also had 25 Fantasy points against the Steelers in Week 11, but I expect him to struggle at Pittsburgh in the rematch. Mayfield has been a bad Fantasy quarterback on the road this season, averaging just 12.4 Fantasy points a game in five outings. He also had 17 Fantasy points in his lone trip to Pittsburgh as a rookie in 2018. The Steelers should be fired up at home after the melee at the end of the first meeting with the Browns in Week 11, and the Browns offense could be in trouble this week, especially Mayfield. Tom Brady QB NE New England • #12

Age: 42 • Experience: 20 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ HOU NE -3.5 O/U 45 OPP VS QB 25th PROJ PTS 18.4 QB RNK 17th YTD Stats PAYDS 2942 RUYDS -1 TD 18 INT 5 FPTS/G 18.9 It's now three games in a row with Brady under 16 Fantasy points after he had just 13 against Dallas in Week 12. That was his first game with fewer than 21 Fantasy points at home, and most of his struggles have been on the road this year. In his past three road games against the Jets, Ravens and Eagles, Brady is averaging just 12.0 Fantasy points per game. We'll see if he can solve his road woes against the Texans, who have held two of their past three opposing quarterbacks to fewer than 14 Fantasy points. I wouldn't be surprised if Brady had a breakout game here to end his recent slide, but I can't trust him, either. He's a low-end starter in deeper leagues at best in Week 13. Jimmy Garoppolo QB SF San Francisco • #10

Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BAL BAL -6 O/U 46.5 OPP VS QB 4th PROJ PTS 13 QB RNK 22nd YTD Stats PAYDS 2731 RUYDS 41 TD 21 INT 10 FPTS/G 18.9 Garoppolo has become a good Fantasy quarterback of late, scoring at least 22 points in three of his past four games. It helps when his weapons are healthy, and he had George Kittle, Emmanuel Sanders and Deebo Samuel on the field together in Week 12 against Green Bay when he had 253 passing yards and two touchdowns. But I'm worried about Garoppolo this week on the road against Baltimore. It's an early start for a West Coast team, and the Ravens defense has been nasty all season, holding eight quarterbacks in a row to fewer than 18 Fantasy points, including Mayfield, Brady, Russell Wilson and Deshaun Watson. Garoppolo is a risky starter even in two-quarterback leagues. Derek Carr QB OAK Oakland • #4

Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ KC KC -10 O/U 51.5 OPP VS QB 22nd PROJ PTS 15.6 QB RNK NR YTD Stats PAYDS 2621 RUYDS 43 TD 16 INT 6 FPTS/G 16.3 In five trips to Kansas City in his career, Carr is averaging 186 passing yards with three touchdowns, five interceptions and two fumbles. He's now without a key weapon in Hunter Renfrow (ribs/lung), and Carr was a major letdown in Week 12 at the Jets with just four Fantasy points before getting benched when the score was out of hand. The last time we saw the Chiefs in Week 11 the defense had four interceptions against Philip Rivers, and it could force Carr into some bad plays this week as well. Jacoby Brissett QB IND Indianapolis • #7

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TEN IND -2.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS QB 16th PROJ PTS 18.6 QB RNK 21st YTD Stats PAYDS 1926 RUYDS 142 TD 18 INT 4 FPTS/G 17.6 Brissett has scored fewer than 17 Fantasy points in four games in a row, and he's been at 25 pass attempts or less in each of his past four outings. T.Y. Hilton (calf) is banged up, and Eric Ebron (ankle) just went on injured reserve. The Colts are running the ball as much as they can, and it's doubtful that will change this week against the Titans, who only allow 18.3 Fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks. Now, Brissett did have 21 Fantasy points against Tennessee in Week 2 when he passed for 146 yards and three touchdowns, but I don't expect Brissett to have that kind of success again this week.