The bye weeks are over and your Fantasy Football season comes down to this in almost every league -- it's the Fantasy Playoffs!
Jamey Eisenberg has all the Start 'Em & Sit 'Em insight you'll need to make sound decisions at quarterback ahead of Week 15, right here. And don't forget to check out Heath Cummings' quarterback preview for more help with matchup notes, numbers to know and more. Plus check out Heath's Week 15 projections over at SportsLine.
Brock Purdy QB
SF San Francisco • #13
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Purdy already scored 23.2 Fantasy points against the Cardinals in Week 4, and he should stay hot this week in the rematch. Three of the past five opposing quarterbacks against Arizona have scored at least 20.3 Fantasy points, and the Cardinals allow an average of 21.1 Fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks for the season. Purdy also has scored at least 25.4 Fantasy points in four of his past five games.
CHI Chicago • #1
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Fields was excellent in Week 14 as our Start of the Week with 26.7 Fantasy points against the Lions, and I like him as a top-10 Fantasy quarterback again in Week 15 at the Browns, who are without safety Grant Delpit (groin) and defensive end Ogbonnia Okoronwko (pectoral). While the Browns are No. 5 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks, Cleveland has allowed the past two opposing quarterbacks in Matthew Stafford and Trevor Lawrence to each score at least 23.4 Fantasy points. That bodes well for Fields, who has also run for at least 58 yards in three games in a row. I'm looking forward to seeing the Ohio State product stay hot against the Browns.
Jordan Love QB
GB Green Bay • #10
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Love cooled off in Week 14 at the Giants with 10.9 Fantasy points, which snapped his four-game streak of scoring at least 20.7 points, including two outings with at least 29.7 points over that span. He should rebound this week against Tampa Bay at home, and the Buccaneers are No. 7 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks. Desmond Ridder just had 27.4 Fantasy points against Tampa Bay in Week 14, and the Buccaneers are dealing with several injuries on defense, including Vita Vea (toe), Jamel Dean (ankle) and Devin White (foot). Hopefully, Christian Watson (hamstring) can play this week for Green Bay, but even if he's out again, I still like Love as a top-10 quarterback in all leagues based on the matchup.
JAC Jacksonville • #16
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Lawrence played through his ankle injury in Week 14 at Cleveland and scored 23.4 Fantasy points. It wasn't pretty with three interceptions, but he also added 257 passing yards and three touchdowns and has now scored at least 23.4 Fantasy points in four games in a row. This isn't an easy matchup against the Ravens, who are No. 2 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks, but two of the past three quarterbacks have scored at least 23.5 Fantasy points against Baltimore, including Matthew Stafford with 29.7 points in Week 14. And last year, Lawrence scored 30.9 Fantasy points against the Ravens in Week 12 with 321 passing yards and three touchdowns, so hopefully history repeats itself.
Sam Howell QB
WAS Washington • #14
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Three quarterbacks in a row have scored at least 20.2 Fantasy points against the Rams, including Kyler Murray, Joe Flacco and Lamar Jackson. Howell should follow suit, and he has top-10 upside in all leagues for Week 15. He's scored fewer than 20 Fantasy points in three games in a row against the Giants, Cowboys and Dolphins, but this game has shootout potential with Matthew Stafford. And I like that Howell has four rushing touchdowns in his past three games.
DEN Denver • #3
Age: 35 • Experience: 12 yrs.
Wilson has scored fewer than 20 Fantasy points in four games a row, but hopefully this matchup against the Lions will help him get back on track. Four of the past five opposing quarterbacks against Detroit have scored at least 23.2 Fantasy points, and the Lions allow 21.8 Fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks this year. Detroit has also allowed the third-most rushing yards to opposing quarterbacks, and Wilson has seven games this season with at least 30 yards on the ground.
Geno Smith QB
SEA Seattle • #7
Age: 33 • Experience: 11 year
As of Wednesday afternoon, we still don't know if Smith will play Monday night against Philadelphia after missing Week 14 at San Francisco with a groin injury. If Smith is out then I would put Drew Lock in this spot as a sleeper also given the matchup with the Eagles, who are No. 1 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks. I have more faith in Smith, who had 35.9 Fantasy points in his last game at Dallas in Week 13. But Lock just scored 19.3 Fantasy points against the 49ers, and he could be useful against Philadelphia as well. There have been 10 quarterbacks this season to score at least 20.9 Fantasy points against the Eagles, including six in a row.
Jared Goff QB
DET Detroit • #16
Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs.
Playing at home has typically been Goff's safe haven, but it's hard to trust him right now in this matchup. He's scored fewer than 20 Fantasy points in two of his past three home games, and he has eight turnovers (five interceptions) and 10 sacks in his past four outings overall. The Broncos are also a tough opponent since nine quarterbacks in a row have scored fewer than 20 Fantasy points, including Patrick Mahomes twice, Josh Allen, C.J. Stroud and Jordan Love. I would prefer to only start Goff in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues in Week 15.
Kyler Murray QB
ARI Arizona • #1
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Because of injuries, Murray has only played the 49ers once in the past three seasons. He missed the Week 4 meeting this season, both games in 2022 and Week 9 in 2021. He faced San Francisco in Week 5 in 2021 and scored 15.7 Fantasy points, and that's a fair expectation for him this week. Now, Joshua Dobbs did score 27.4 Fantasy points against the 49ers in place of Murray in Week 4, but that's just one of four quarterbacks who had more than 20 points against San Francisco this season. Murray should be considered a risky starter in one-quarterback leagues in Week 15.
TB Tampa Bay • #6
Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs.
The Packers have only allowed four quarterbacks this season to score more than 20 Fantasy points and recently held Patrick Mahomes to 15 Fantasy points in Week 13. Mayfield did a nice job against Atlanta with 24.1 Fantasy points, but he's been under 205 passing yards in three games in a row. He's also completed fewer than 50 percent of his passes in each of his past two outings against the Panthers and Falcons. Mayfield is also averaging just 17.9 Fantasy points per game in his past three road games, and I would only start him in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues in Week 15.
CIN Cincinnati • #6
Age: 27 • Experience: 1 year
Browning has been great filling in for an injured Joe Burrow (wrist), and Browning has scored at least 27.7 Fantasy points in each of his past two games against Jacksonville and Indianapolis. But I expect him to struggle against Minnesota in Week 15. The Vikings have not allowed a quarterback to score more than 18.3 Fantasy points in eight games in a row, including matchups with Brock Purdy, Justin Fields, Jordan Love and Russell Wilson. For the season, Minnesota allows just 17.1 Fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks, and I would only start Browning in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues in Week 15.
MIA Miami • #1
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Tagovailoa scored 9.8 Fantasy points at the Jets in Week 12, and he's now averaging just 16.3 Fantasy points per game in three career meetings with the Jets. We hope Tyreek Hill (ankle) is OK for Week 15, but if he's out then you can't start Tagovailoa at all. With Hill limited in Week 14 against Tennessee, Tagovailoa scored 9.1 Fantasy points in the lone game this season he failed to score a touchdown. The Dolphins offensive line is a mess and just lost center Connor Williams (ACL) for the season in the loss to the Titans. And the Jets are No. 1 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks at 14.7 Fantasy points per game.
C.J. Stroud QB
HOU Houston • #7
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
There are a few things to worry about with Stroud here, notably the loss of Tank Dell (leg) for the season. Dell left with a concussion in Week 5 at Atlanta and missed Week 6 against New Orleans, and Stroud scored 16.2 Fantasy points against the Falcons and 18.2 points against the Saints. Stroud also scored just 18.1 Fantasy points after Dell got hurt in Week 13 against Denver. The Jets are No. 5 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks at 15.6 points per game and recently held Tua Tagovailoa to 9.6 Fantasy points in Week 12. And Stroud has been bad on the road this season, averaging just 17.1 Fantasy points per game in five games away from Houston. I would only start Stroud in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues in Week 14.