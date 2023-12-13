Brock Purdy QB SF San Francisco • #13

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ARI SF -13.5 O/U 48 OPP VS QB 30th PROJ PTS 22.6 QB RNK 5th YTD Stats PAYDS 3553 RUYDS 138 TD 27 INT 7 FPTS/G 23 Purdy already scored 23.2 Fantasy points against the Cardinals in Week 4, and he should stay hot this week in the rematch. Three of the past five opposing quarterbacks against Arizona have scored at least 20.3 Fantasy points, and the Cardinals allow an average of 21.1 Fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks for the season. Purdy also has scored at least 25.4 Fantasy points in four of his past five games.

Justin Fields QB CHI Chicago • #1

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CLE CLE -3 O/U 37.5 OPP VS QB 22nd PROJ PTS 15.8 QB RNK 8th YTD Stats PAYDS 1810 RUYDS 458 TD 15 INT 6 FPTS/G 20.9 Fields was excellent in Week 14 as our Start of the Week with 26.7 Fantasy points against the Lions, and I like him as a top-10 Fantasy quarterback again in Week 15 at the Browns, who are without safety Grant Delpit (groin) and defensive end Ogbonnia Okoronwko (pectoral). While the Browns are No. 5 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks, Cleveland has allowed the past two opposing quarterbacks in Matthew Stafford and Trevor Lawrence to each score at least 23.4 Fantasy points. That bodes well for Fields, who has also run for at least 58 yards in three games in a row. I'm looking forward to seeing the Ohio State product stay hot against the Browns.

Jordan Love QB GB Green Bay • #10

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TB GB -3 O/U 41.5 OPP VS QB 11th PROJ PTS 21.1 QB RNK 9th YTD Stats PAYDS 3084 RUYDS 233 TD 25 INT 11 FPTS/G 21.3 Love cooled off in Week 14 at the Giants with 10.9 Fantasy points, which snapped his four-game streak of scoring at least 20.7 points, including two outings with at least 29.7 points over that span. He should rebound this week against Tampa Bay at home, and the Buccaneers are No. 7 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks. Desmond Ridder just had 27.4 Fantasy points against Tampa Bay in Week 14, and the Buccaneers are dealing with several injuries on defense, including Vita Vea (toe), Jamel Dean (ankle) and Devin White (foot). Hopefully, Christian Watson (hamstring) can play this week for Green Bay, but even if he's out again, I still like Love as a top-10 quarterback in all leagues based on the matchup.