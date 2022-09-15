You never want to overreact to one week of data in Fantasy Football. That's why Donovan Peoples-Jones wasn't at the top of our waiver wire column after his 11-target showing in Week 1. But one guy who may just make us look silly all season long is Jarvis Landry.

We, like a lot of NFL teams, mostly ignored Landry this offseason. We had him clearly behind Michael Thomas and expected him to lose targets to Chris Olave as the season went on. We weren't sure how much the Saints would throw or how Landry's role as a possession receiver would mesh with Jameis Winston's history as a gunslinger. It meshed, alright.

In Week 1 Landry led the Saints in targets, catches, and yards. More surprisingly, he was top 10 in the league in air yards share and saw an aDOT of 13.7. For comparison's sake, Landry's aDOT from 2019-2021 was between 7.9 and 9.7. If he's a downfield receiver in this offense and he's earning a 25% target share, Landry could be in line for a career year. At the very least he should be rostered and started everywhere.

I'm willing to go as far as saying he should be rostered everywhere right now. And if he has one more week like Week 1, expect to find him inside my top 25 in Week 3.

Here is the rest of the Week 2 WR Preview:

WR Preview Who's Out

The following players are not being projected to play Week 2 at this time. Here's what it means:

Chris Godwin WR TB Tampa Bay • #14

Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs. Julio Jones is a solid No. 3 wide receiver as long as Godwin is out. Russell Gage is a fine flex too. Tee Higgins WR CIN Cincinnati • #85

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Tyler Boyd and Hayden Hurst are both more intriguing if Higgins misses Week 2. Wan'Dale Robinson WR NYG N.Y. Giants • #17

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Sterling Shepard looks like the No. 1 wide receiver for Daniel Jones Keenan Allen WR LAC L.A. Chargers • #13

Age: 30 • Experience: 10 yrs. Mike Williams and Josh Palmer are our favorite Chargers receivers if Allen is out.

WR Preview Numbers to Know

WR Preview Matchups that matter

Matchups that matter Projections powered by Sportsline D.J. Moore WR CAR Carolina • #2

Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYG NYG -2.5 O/U 43 OPP VS WR 10th PROJ PTS 13.3 WR RNK 12th YTD Stats REC 3 TAR 6 REYDS 43 TD 0 FPTS/G 8 Mike Williams WR LAC L.A. Chargers • #81

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ KC KC -3.5 O/U 54.5 OPP VS WR 16th PROJ PTS 12.6 WR RNK 15th YTD Stats REC 2 TAR 4 REYDS 10 TD 0 FPTS/G 3 Amon-Ra St. Brown WR DET Detroit • #14

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs WAS DET -2.5 O/U 49 OPP VS WR 23rd PROJ PTS 15.5 WR RNK 19th YTD Stats REC 8 TAR 12 REYDS 64 TD 1 FPTS/G 20.4 Julio Jones WR TB Tampa Bay • #85

Age: 33 • Experience: 12 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NO TB -3 O/U 44 OPP VS WR 9th PROJ PTS 12.9 WR RNK 38th YTD Stats REC 3 TAR 5 REYDS 69 TD 0 FPTS/G 11.6

WR Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Week 2 Adds (WR Preview) Josh Palmer WR LAC L.A. Chargers • #5

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ KC KC -4 O/U 54 OPP VS WR 16th WR RNK 31st ROSTERED 36% YTD Stats REC 3 TAR 4 REYDS 5 TD 0 FPTS/G 3.9 Keenan Allen is out, which should mean a boost in target share for all of the Chargers. Palmer is the receiver I project to work in the short area of the field, which could lead to him torching this Chiefs defense like Greg Dortch did in Week 1. Palmer is a short-term add and not as big of a priority if you don't need a Week 2 starter. Kyle Philips WR TEN Tennessee • #18

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BUF BUF -10 O/U 48 OPP VS WR 26th WR RNK 45th ROSTERED 7% YTD Stats REC 6 TAR 9 REYDS 66 TD 0 FPTS/G 10.6 Philips dominated targets for the Titans and now faces a game script against the Bills that could lead to a lot more pass volume. While we all expect Treylon Burks to eventually be the team's No. 1, it's hard to ignore the offseason and Week 1 that Philips had. Tyler Boyd WR CIN Cincinnati • #83

Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DAL CIN -7.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS WR 20th WR RNK 28th ROSTERED 58% YTD Stats REC 4 TAR 7 REYDS 33 TD 1 FPTS/G 13.3 Boyd is a good add and solid No. 3 wide receiver in Week 2 if Tee Higgins is unable to clear the concussion protocol. But I don't have much interest in starting Boyd if Higgins is back in Week 2. Unfortunately, we probably won't know Higgins' status until long after waivers run in your league. Greg Dortch WR ARI Arizona • #83

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LV LV -5.5 O/U 51.5 OPP VS WR 16th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 2% YTD Stats REC 7 TAR 9 REYDS 63 TD 0 FPTS/G 13.3 Much like Tyler Boyd, Dortch is dependent on Rondale Moore. if Moore is out, then I'll treat Dortch as a boom-or-bust No. 3 wide receiver. If Moore returns, then I'll drop Dortch for a running back or someone like Robbie Anderson.

Stashes (WR Preview) Garrett Wilson WR NYJ N.Y. Jets • #17

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CLE CLE -6.5 O/U 40 OPP VS WR 12th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 54% YTD Stats REC 4 TAR 8 REYDS 52 TD 0 FPTS/G 9.2 The Jets probably won't throw 59 passes in a game again this year, but they do profile as one of the most pass-heavy teams in the league. I was pleasantly surprised with Wilson's Week 1 role and only expect it to grow from here.

WR Preview DFS Plays

Top DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline D.J. Moore WR CAR Carolina • #2

Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYG NYG -2 O/U 43.5 OPP VS WR 10th PROJ PTS 13.7 WR RNK 14th YTD Stats REC 3 TAR 6 REYDS 43 TD 0 FPTS/G 8 I am not backing off D.J. Moore because of one game where his team had the ball for 21 minutes and ran 50 offensive plays. Moore still had a 24% target share in Week 1 and he gets a much better matchup against the Giants in Week 2. He will be my highest rostered wide receiver this week in DFS. Bonus, he'll likely be contrarian as well.

Contrarian DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Brandin Cooks WR HOU Houston • #13

Age: 28 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DEN DEN -10 O/U 45 OPP VS WR 1st PROJ PTS 14.4 WR RNK 12th YTD Stats REC 7 TAR 12 REYDS 82 TD 0 FPTS/G 15.2 No, I didn't just forget to change the WR DFS plays this week. There are no other target hogs as consistently underpriced as Brandin Cooks. He just earned 12 targets in a game they tied. Cooks might see 15 this week, and he's still priced like a No. 3 wide receiver on FanDuel.