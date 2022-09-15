In Week 1 we saw the full Carson Wentz experience against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Turnovers that caused his coach to look for an antacid, and just enough good plays to make you believe he may one day figure it. Wentz is nearly 30 years old now, so the odds of him figuring things out are pretty slim, but his current situation makes him the clear to streamer and potentially a top-12 quarterback in Fantasy rest of season.
The situation was nearly on full display in Week 1 with a healthy Curtis Samuel fulfilling the hybrid role he's most suited for, rookie Jahan Dotson scoring two touchdowns in his NFL debut, and the running backs contributing 10 catches for 92 yards.
We didn't quite get the full display because his No. 1 receiver Terry McLaurin only caught two passes and Logan Thomas isn't quite 100%, but the point remains; the Commanders have surrounded Wentz with the most talented set of pass catches he's ever had. Add in Scott Turner's propensity to run a pass-heavy offense and the defense's seeming inability to stop anyone and you have the recipe for a high-volume passer who could sling his way into the top-12 even as he causes Ron Rivera heartburn.
You may balk at my longterm outlook for Wentz, but at least in the short term everyone seems to love him against the Lions. If he delivers in this matchup we'll have a tougher decision in Week 3 against the Eagles.
Let's get to the rest of the preview:
Week 2 QB Preview
Numbers to know
- 71.5 - Tom Brady is 0-4 with a 71.5 passer rating and a 0.75 touchdown-to-interception ratio to go along with 13 taken sacks against the Saints since he joined Tampa Bay.
- 26 -- Following his last 11 losses, Aaron Rodgers is 11-0 (and 11-0 against the spread) with 26 touchdown passes and just one interception to total a 112.0 passer rating.
- 111.8 -- Trevor Lawrence's 111.8 rating against the Colts in Week 18 was a career-high.
- 59 -- Joe Flacco threw 59 passes in Week 1. 19 of them went to Breece Hall and Michael Carter.
- 13 -- Trey Lance had 13 completions and 13 rush attempts in Week 1.
- 4 -- Carson Wentz tied his career-high with four touchdown passes against the Lions.
- 65.6% -- The Broncos threw on nearly two-thirds of their offensive plays in Week 1. Russell Wilson may lead the league in passing if that continues.
- 31.5% -- Marcus Mariota accounted for 31.5% of the Falcons rush attempts. He's going to be a streaming option at worst if that continues.
Matchups that matter
DEN Denver • #3
Age: 33 • Experience: 11 year
LAR L.A. Rams • #9
Age: 34 • Experience: 14 yrs.
Derek Carr QB
LV Las Vegas • #4
Age: 31 • Experience: 9 yrs.
Waiver Wire Targets
Carson Wentz QB
WAS Washington • #11
Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Wentz was outstanding as the top streaming option last week and now faces a Lions team that just gave up 38 points to the Eagles. I'd rather start Wentz than Tua Tagovailoa, Justin Fields, or Matt Ryan.
Jared Goff QB
DET Detroit • #16
Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs.
The Washington defense was not very impressive in Week 1 against Jacksonville, and they were one of the worst in football against the pass last year. I prefer Wentz just because Detroit could get run-heavy if they get a lead, but Goff isn't far behind.
ATL Atlanta • #1
Age: 28 • Experience: 8 yrs.
I don't want to start Marcus Mariota against an angry Rams defense this week, but I wouldn't mind rostering him to see if his run production holds up. He could be the top streamer next week against Seattle.
DFS Plays
BAL Baltimore • #8
Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs.
This is a strange week, with four of my top five quarterbacks not on the main slate. That leaves Jackson, who is just about all of the Ravens' offense right now. Hopefully, the Dolphins can score enough to keep the Ravens offense under pressure, but Jackson scored 25 points in a blowout last week, which may be his floor until J.K. Dobbins gets back.
Trey Lance QB
SF San Francisco • #5
Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs.
It's an absolutely perfect spot for the 49ers this week. They're at home against a Seattle team that just won an emotional game on Monday Night Football. Lance wasn't good in Week 1, but his 13 rush attempts give him considerable upside even if his passing doesn't improve much. And the weather should be a lot better in Week 2.