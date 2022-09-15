In Week 1 we saw the full Carson Wentz experience against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Turnovers that caused his coach to look for an antacid, and just enough good plays to make you believe he may one day figure it. Wentz is nearly 30 years old now, so the odds of him figuring things out are pretty slim, but his current situation makes him the clear to streamer and potentially a top-12 quarterback in Fantasy rest of season.

The situation was nearly on full display in Week 1 with a healthy Curtis Samuel fulfilling the hybrid role he's most suited for, rookie Jahan Dotson scoring two touchdowns in his NFL debut, and the running backs contributing 10 catches for 92 yards.

We didn't quite get the full display because his No. 1 receiver Terry McLaurin only caught two passes and Logan Thomas isn't quite 100%, but the point remains; the Commanders have surrounded Wentz with the most talented set of pass catches he's ever had. Add in Scott Turner's propensity to run a pass-heavy offense and the defense's seeming inability to stop anyone and you have the recipe for a high-volume passer who could sling his way into the top-12 even as he causes Ron Rivera heartburn.

You may balk at my longterm outlook for Wentz, but at least in the short term everyone seems to love him against the Lions. If he delivers in this matchup we'll have a tougher decision in Week 3 against the Eagles.

Let's get to the rest of the preview:

CBS Sports HQ Newsletter Your Ultimate Guide to Every Day in Sports We bring sports news that matters to your inbox, to help you stay informed and get a winning edge. By submitting my email I agree to receive the "CBS Sports HQ Newsletter" and other marketing and promotional emails from CBS Sports, which may include information from our affiliates and/or partners' offers, products and services. For more information about our data practices consult our Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

QB Preview Numbers to know

71.5 - Tom Brady is 0-4 with a 71.5 passer rating and a 0.75 touchdown-to-interception ratio to go along with 13 taken sacks against the Saints since he joined Tampa Bay.



- Tom Brady is 0-4 with a 71.5 passer rating and a 0.75 touchdown-to-interception ratio to go along with 13 taken sacks against the Saints since he joined Tampa Bay. 26 -- Following his last 11 losses, Aaron Rodgers is 11-0 (and 11-0 against the spread) with 26 touchdown passes and just one interception to total a 112.0 passer rating.

-- Following his last 11 losses, Aaron Rodgers is 11-0 (and 11-0 against the spread) with 26 touchdown passes and just one interception to total a 112.0 passer rating. 111.8 -- Trevor Lawrence's 111.8 rating against the Colts in Week 18 was a career-high.

-- Trevor Lawrence's 111.8 rating against the Colts in Week 18 was a career-high. 59 -- Joe Flacco threw 59 passes in Week 1. 19 of them went to Breece Hall and Michael Carter.

-- Joe Flacco threw 59 passes in Week 1. 19 of them went to Breece Hall and Michael Carter. 13 -- Trey Lance had 13 completions and 13 rush attempts in Week 1.

-- Trey Lance had 13 completions and 13 rush attempts in Week 1. 4 -- Carson Wentz tied his career-high with four touchdown passes against the Lions.

-- Carson Wentz tied his career-high with four touchdown passes against the Lions. 65.6% -- The Broncos threw on nearly two-thirds of their offensive plays in Week 1. Russell Wilson may lead the league in passing if that continues.

-- The Broncos threw on nearly two-thirds of their offensive plays in Week 1. Russell Wilson may lead the league in passing if that continues. 31.5% -- Marcus Mariota accounted for 31.5% of the Falcons rush attempts. He's going to be a streaming option at worst if that continues.

QB Preview Matchups that matter

Matchups that Matter Projections powered by Sportsline Russell Wilson QB DEN Denver • #3

Age: 33 • Experience: 11 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs HOU DEN -10 O/U 44 OPP VS QB 12th PROJ PTS 24.7 QB RNK 8th YTD Stats PAYDS 340 RUYDS 2 TD 1 INT 0 FPTS/G 19.8 Tom Brady QB TB Tampa Bay • #12

Age: 45 • Experience: 23 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NO TB -3 O/U 44 OPP VS QB 16th PROJ PTS 21 QB RNK 6th YTD Stats PAYDS 212 RUYDS -1 TD 1 INT 1 FPTS/G 12.4 Matthew Stafford QB LAR L.A. Rams • #9

Age: 34 • Experience: 14 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ATL LAR -10.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS QB 26th PROJ PTS 25.5 QB RNK 9th YTD Stats PAYDS 240 RUYDS 2 TD 1 INT 3 FPTS/G 9.8 Derek Carr QB LV Las Vegas • #4

Age: 31 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ARI LV -5.5 O/U 51.5 OPP VS QB 32nd PROJ PTS 20.4 QB RNK 14th YTD Stats PAYDS 295 RUYDS 0 TD 2 INT 3 FPTS/G 17.8

QB Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Adds/Streamers (QB Preview) Carson Wentz QB WAS Washington • #11

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DET DET -1.5 O/U 48.5 OPP VS QB 25th QB RNK 14th ROSTERED 60% YTD Stats PAYDS 313 RUYDS 12 TD 4 INT 2 FPTS/G 35.7 Wentz was outstanding as the top streaming option last week and now faces a Lions team that just gave up 38 points to the Eagles. I'd rather start Wentz than Tua Tagovailoa, Justin Fields, or Matt Ryan. Jared Goff QB DET Detroit • #16

Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs WAS DET -1.5 O/U 48.5 OPP VS QB 9th QB RNK 17th ROSTERED 32% YTD Stats PAYDS 215 RUYDS 9 TD 2 INT 1 FPTS/G 19.5 The Washington defense was not very impressive in Week 1 against Jacksonville, and they were one of the worst in football against the pass last year. I prefer Wentz just because Detroit could get run-heavy if they get a lead, but Goff isn't far behind.

One To Stash (QB Preview) Marcus Mariota QB ATL Atlanta • #1

Age: 28 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAR LAR -10.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS QB 31st QB RNK 19th ROSTERED 23% YTD Stats PAYDS 215 RUYDS 72 TD 1 INT 0 FPTS/G 19.8 I don't want to start Marcus Mariota against an angry Rams defense this week, but I wouldn't mind rostering him to see if his run production holds up. He could be the top streamer next week against Seattle.

QB Preview DFS Plays

Top DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Lamar Jackson QB BAL Baltimore • #8

Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIA BAL -3.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS QB 5th PROJ PTS 21.6 QB RNK 5th YTD Stats PAYDS 213 RUYDS 17 TD 3 INT 1 FPTS/G 26.2 This is a strange week, with four of my top five quarterbacks not on the main slate. That leaves Jackson, who is just about all of the Ravens' offense right now. Hopefully, the Dolphins can score enough to keep the Ravens offense under pressure, but Jackson scored 25 points in a blowout last week, which may be his floor until J.K. Dobbins gets back.

Contrarian DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Trey Lance QB SF San Francisco • #5

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. It's an absolutely perfect spot for the 49ers this week. They're at home against a Seattle team that just won an emotional game on Monday Night Football. Lance wasn't good in Week 1, but his 13 rush attempts give him considerable upside even if his passing doesn't improve much. And the weather should be a lot better in Week 2.