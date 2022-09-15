carson-wentz.jpg
USATSI

In Week 1 we saw the full Carson Wentz experience against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Turnovers that caused his coach to look for an antacid, and just enough good plays to make you believe he may one day figure it. Wentz is nearly 30 years old now, so the odds of him figuring things out are pretty slim, but his current situation makes him the clear to streamer and potentially a top-12 quarterback in Fantasy rest of season.

The situation was nearly on full display in Week 1 with a healthy Curtis Samuel fulfilling the hybrid role he's most suited for, rookie Jahan Dotson scoring two touchdowns in his NFL debut, and the running backs contributing 10 catches for 92 yards. 

We didn't quite get the full display because his No. 1 receiver Terry McLaurin only caught two passes and Logan Thomas isn't quite 100%, but the point remains; the Commanders have surrounded Wentz with the most talented set of pass catches he's ever had. Add in Scott Turner's propensity to run a pass-heavy offense and the defense's seeming inability to stop anyone and you have the recipe for a high-volume passer who could sling his way into the top-12 even as he causes Ron Rivera heartburn. 

You may balk at my longterm outlook for Wentz, but at least in the short term everyone seems to love him against the Lions. If he delivers in this matchup we'll have a tougher decision in Week 3 against the Eagles.

Let's get to the rest of the preview:

Week 2 QB Preview
Numbers to Know
Matchups That Matter
Waiver Wire Targets
DFS Plays
Projections
QB Preview
Numbers to know
  • 71.5 - Tom Brady is 0-4 with a 71.5 passer rating and a 0.75 touchdown-to-interception ratio to go along with 13 taken sacks against the Saints since he joined Tampa Bay.
  • 26 -- Following his last 11 losses, Aaron Rodgers is 11-0 (and 11-0 against the spread) with 26 touchdown passes and just one interception to total a 112.0 passer rating. 
  • 111.8 -- Trevor Lawrence's 111.8 rating against the Colts in Week 18 was a career-high.
  • 59 -- Joe Flacco threw 59 passes in Week 1. 19 of them went to Breece Hall and Michael Carter.
  • 13 -- Trey Lance had 13 completions and 13 rush attempts in Week 1.
  • 4 -- Carson Wentz tied his career-high with four touchdown passes against the Lions.
  • 65.6% -- The Broncos threw on nearly two-thirds of their offensive plays in Week 1. Russell Wilson may lead the league in passing if that continues.
  • 31.5% -- Marcus Mariota accounted for 31.5% of the Falcons rush attempts. He's going to be a streaming option at worst if that continues. 
QB Preview
Matchups that matter
Matchups that Matter
Projections powered by Sportsline
headshot-image
Russell Wilson QB
DEN Denver • #3
Age: 33 • Experience: 11 year
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs HOU DEN -10 O/U 44
OPP VS QB
12th
PROJ PTS
24.7
QB RNK
8th
YTD Stats
PAYDS
340
RUYDS
2
TD
1
INT
0
FPTS/G
19.8
headshot-image
Tom Brady QB
TB Tampa Bay • #12
Age: 45 • Experience: 23 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ NO TB -3 O/U 44
OPP VS QB
16th
PROJ PTS
21
QB RNK
6th
YTD Stats
PAYDS
212
RUYDS
-1
TD
1
INT
1
FPTS/G
12.4
headshot-image
Matthew Stafford QB
LAR L.A. Rams • #9
Age: 34 • Experience: 14 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs ATL LAR -10.5 O/U 47.5
OPP VS QB
26th
PROJ PTS
25.5
QB RNK
9th
YTD Stats
PAYDS
240
RUYDS
2
TD
1
INT
3
FPTS/G
9.8
headshot-image
Derek Carr QB
LV Las Vegas • #4
Age: 31 • Experience: 9 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs ARI LV -5.5 O/U 51.5
OPP VS QB
32nd
PROJ PTS
20.4
QB RNK
14th
YTD Stats
PAYDS
295
RUYDS
0
TD
2
INT
3
FPTS/G
17.8
QB Preview
Waiver Wire Targets
Adds/Streamers (QB Preview)
headshot-image
Carson Wentz QB
WAS Washington • #11
Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ DET DET -1.5 O/U 48.5
OPP VS QB
25th
QB RNK
14th
ROSTERED
60%
YTD Stats
PAYDS
313
RUYDS
12
TD
4
INT
2
FPTS/G
35.7
Wentz was outstanding as the top streaming option last week and now faces a Lions team that just gave up 38 points to the Eagles. I'd rather start Wentz than Tua Tagovailoa, Justin Fields, or Matt Ryan.
headshot-image
Jared Goff QB
DET Detroit • #16
Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs WAS DET -1.5 O/U 48.5
OPP VS QB
9th
QB RNK
17th
ROSTERED
32%
YTD Stats
PAYDS
215
RUYDS
9
TD
2
INT
1
FPTS/G
19.5
The Washington defense was not very impressive in Week 1 against Jacksonville, and they were one of the worst in football against the pass last year. I prefer Wentz just because Detroit could get run-heavy if they get a lead, but Goff isn't far behind.
One To Stash (QB Preview)
headshot-image
Marcus Mariota QB
ATL Atlanta • #1
Age: 28 • Experience: 8 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ LAR LAR -10.5 O/U 46.5
OPP VS QB
31st
QB RNK
19th
ROSTERED
23%
YTD Stats
PAYDS
215
RUYDS
72
TD
1
INT
0
FPTS/G
19.8
I don't want to start Marcus Mariota against an angry Rams defense this week, but I wouldn't mind rostering him to see if his run production holds up. He could be the top streamer next week against Seattle.
QB Preview
DFS Plays
Top DFS Play
Projections powered by Sportsline
headshot-image
Lamar Jackson QB
BAL Baltimore • #8
Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs MIA BAL -3.5 O/U 43.5
OPP VS QB
5th
PROJ PTS
21.6
QB RNK
5th
YTD Stats
PAYDS
213
RUYDS
17
TD
3
INT
1
FPTS/G
26.2
This is a strange week, with four of my top five quarterbacks not on the main slate. That leaves Jackson, who is just about all of the Ravens' offense right now. Hopefully, the Dolphins can score enough to keep the Ravens offense under pressure, but Jackson scored 25 points in a blowout last week, which may be his floor until J.K. Dobbins gets back.
Contrarian DFS Play
Projections powered by Sportsline
headshot-image
Trey Lance QB
SF San Francisco • #5
Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs.
It's an absolutely perfect spot for the 49ers this week. They're at home against a Seattle team that just won an emotional game on Monday Night Football. Lance wasn't good in Week 1, but his 13 rush attempts give him considerable upside even if his passing doesn't improve much. And the weather should be a lot better in Week 2.
QB Preview
Heath's projections