The 2022 MLB All-Star Game is set for Tuesday night at Dodger Stadium. It is the 92nd edition of the Midsummer Classic and the American League is riding an eight-game winning streak. They've won the 20 of the last 24 All-Star Games, though the AL's lead in the all-time series is a modest 46-43-2. Lately though, the All-Star Game has been one-sided.

Monday afternoon the two All-Star managers -- Dusty Baker of the Astros and Brian Snitker of the defending World Series champion Braves -- announced each squad's starting lineup and starting pitcher. Here is the starting lineup for the AL team, which will be the home team despite the game being played in an NL ballpark:

SP Shane McClanahan, Rays

McClanahan, our unanimous midseason AL CY Young winner, gets the starting nod over Ohtani. Ohtani has never pitched out of the bullpen in his MLB career and it is unknown whether he will pitch in the All-Star Game. As a reminder, fans vote for the All-Star Game starting position players. The starting pitcher is selected by the manager. Now here is the NL's starting lineup:

SP Clayton Kershaw, Dodgers

A Dodgers legend gets the ball at the All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium. How cool is that? Kershaw is the first pitcher to start the All-Star Game at his home stadium since Max Scherzer started at Nationals Park in 2018. Marlins righty Sandy Alcantara and Kershaw's teammate Tony Gonsolin would have been worthy All-Star Game starters as well, but Snitker couldn't pass up Kershaw in L.A. Hard to think of better baseball theater.