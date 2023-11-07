Awards season has arrived and Monday night Major League Baseball and the Baseball Writers Association of America announced the three finalists for each of the four major awards. Those awards are Most Valuable Player, Cy Young, Rookie of the Year, and Manager of the Year.

As a reminder, these are regular season awards only. Voting was completed before the postseason began. Also, calling these players "finalists" is a bit of a misnomer. There is no second phase to the voting. The finalists are just the top three vote-getters for each award in each league.

Here is the awards announcement schedule. It is one award per league, so eight total, and all winners will be revealed during a live MLB Network broadcast at 6 p.m. ET.

Monday, Nov. 13: Jackie Robinson Rookie of the Year

Jackie Robinson Rookie of the Year Tuesday, Nov. 14: Manager of the Year

Manager of the Year Wednesday, Nov. 15: Cy Young

Cy Young Thursday, Nov. 16: Most Valuable Player

Here now are the 2023 MLB awards finalists. The players are listed alphabetically for each award.

Rookie of the Year

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tanner Bibee, Guardians

Triston Casas, Red Sox

Gunnar Henderson, Orioles

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Corbin Carroll, Diamondbacks

James Outman, Dodgers

Kodai Senga, Mets

Manager of the Year

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Bruce Bochy, Rangers

Kevin Cash, Rays

Brandon Hyde, Orioles

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Craig Counsell, Brewers

Skip Schumaker, Marlins

Brian Snitker, Braves

Earlier in the day Monday, Counsell left the Brewers to join the NL Central rival Cubs. Counsell's contract expired after the season and he was a free agent.

Cy Young

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Gerrit Cole, Yankees

Kevin Gausman, Blue Jays

Sonny Gray, Twins

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Zac Gallen, Diamondbacks

Blake Snell, Padres

Logan Webb, Giants

Most Valuable Player

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Shohei Ohtani, Angels

Corey Seager, Rangers

Marcus Semien, Rangers

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Ronald Acuña Jr., Braves

Mookie Betts, Dodgers

Freddie Freeman, Dodgers

Here is our unofficial voting for each award from the final weekend of the regular season.