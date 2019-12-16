MLB rumors: Brewers pursuing deal with outfielder; Nationals viewed Madison Bumgarner as backup plan

Baseball's Winter Meetings are now well behind us, and the free-agent and trade markets look quite different after a highly active few days. That said, there's plenty of activity yet to come, and the crop of Monday rumors makes that readily apparent. Now let's see what's buzzing as we barrel toward the holidays.

Brewers in talks with Garcia

The Brewers appear to be closing in on an agreement with free-agent outfielder Avisail Garcia, as the two sides are in "advanced talks," per Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times.

Garcia, 28, is coming off an uncharacteristically productive season with the Rays. He hit .282/.332/.464, good for a 111 OPS+ that marked the second-highest figure of his career. We ranked him as the 49th-best free agent available entering the winter. Here's what we said:

Someone is going to find out if Garcia can put together consecutive productive seasons. The answer is probably going to be "nah." He has impressive physical skills -- it's not baseball season until someone realizes he can run despite his solid build -- yet there isn't much difference between him now and at any point in recent years when he's been a limited, substandard hitter. Garcia hits the ball hard and will pitch in 15-plus homers, but otherwise he's at the mercy of his grounders finding holes because he doesn't walk and won't add value elsewhere.

Given the riskiness involved, the agreement figures to be of the one-year variety.

The Brewers could use the depth. As it stands, they're projected to start Ryan Braun at first base, which would leave them playing Ben Gamel most-days in the outfield. Some kind of timeshare involving Garcia and Gamel would seem preferable.

Nationals had Bumgarner in sights

Here's a fun one. The Nationals considered Madison Bumgarner, who signed with the Diamondbacks on Sunday, to be their backup plan in case they were unable to ink Stephen Strasburg, per Ken Rosenthal.

Of course, it wasn't a longstanding Plan B. The Nationals instead re-signed Strasburg to a seven-year pact to kick off last week's Winter Meetings. The Nationals were unable to keep Anthony Rendon in town, and we'll find out soon enough if they had Josh Donaldson (or someone else) down as their second choice at third base.