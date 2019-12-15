Madison Bumgarner, Diamondbacks agree to five-year, $85 million contract, reports say

The Arizona Diamondbacks and left-hander Madison Bumgarner have reached an agreement on a five-year, $85 million deal, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. Bumgarner, 30, finished the 2019 season with a 3.90 ERA in an National League-leading 34 starts for the San Francisco Giants. Bumgarner debuted in 2009 and spent his whole career with the Giants until this winter. A postseason hero for San Francisco, he helped the franchise win three World Series titles in the last decade and was the 2014 World Series MVP.

CBS Sports ranked Bumgarner No. 6 on our Top 50 Free Agent list. Here's what we wrote:

Injuries limited Bumgarner to 38 starts over the 2017-18 seasons, but in 2019 he recorded his seventh career 200-inning season -- and did so while clocking his highest average fastball velocity (91.4 mph) since 2016. Bumgarner still doesn't throw hard relative to the league, and instead relies on movement, location, and the deception created from his tough angle. His control remains excellent and there's precedent for other southpaws with similar profiles -- think Jon Lester and Cliff Lee -- performing well deep into their 30s. Despite Bumgarner's track record and the feeling that he's been around forever, he celebrated his 30th birthday in August.

Last month, the Giants offered Bumgarner the $17.8 qualifying offer, meaning with the signing, the Giants will receive a compensated pick after the competitive balance round in the 2020 MLB Draft, while the D-Backs will forfeit their second-round MLB Draft pick.

The Diamondbacks were surprisingly competitive in 2019, but ultimately missed the final National League Wild Card spot and finished second in the NL West with an 85-77 record. Bumgarner will join a rotation that currently features lefty Robbie Ray, right-hander Merrill Kelly, left-hander Alex Young and right-hander Luke Weaver. However, Ray could be a trade target as he heads into his final season before free agency.