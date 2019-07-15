MLB scores, schedule: Brandon Crawford has big day for hot Giants; d'Arnaud makes history
Here is everything you need to know about the day in baseball
Monday brings us the typical abbreviated schedule. We have 11 MLB games, and all but one are of the nighttime variety.
Some storylines you should know about include the Rays and Yankees beginning an important four-game series; Brandon Crawford having himself a huge day as part of a doubleheader; and the Dodgers proving to the Phillies that they are indeed the best team in the NL.
For more on those stories (and others from the night) check out our full nightly recap below.
Baseball schedule/scores for Monday, July 15
- Game 1: Giants 19, Rockies 2 (box score)
- Dodgers 16, Phillies 2 (box score)
- Rays 5,Yankees 4 (box score)
- Red Sox 10, Blue Jays 8 (box score)
- Indians 8, Tigers 6 (box score)
- Reds at Cubs (GameTracker)
- Braves at Brewers (GameTracker)
- Pirates at Cardinals (GameTracker)
- White Sox vs. Royals (GameTracker)
- Game 2: Giants vs. Rockies (GameTracker)
- Astros vs. Angels (GameTracker)
Giants continue hot play, thump Rockies
You could be forgiven for writing off the Giants earlier this season, when they entered June with a 22-34 record. But lately the Giants have played well -- to the tune of a tie for the majors' eighth-best record over their past 30 games.
The Giants continued to play well on Monday, routing the Rockies in the day portion of a doubleheader by a 19-2 final. The Giants recorded 21 hits, including four home runs, and received a quality start from Jeff Samardzija in the process.
The most notable contributor on the afternoon, however, was Brandon Crawford. He went 5 for 6 with two home runs and eight runs batted in. For those wondering, this was the 16th five-hit game of the season. It was the third in which the batter also homered twice. The eight RBI, by the way, ties Josh Phegley for the most by a batter in a game this year.
Crawford entered the day with six home runs and 30 RBI on the season.
The Giants, meanwhile, are now four games back in the wild-card race (albeit behind six other teams).
Dodgers boat race Phillies
The Dodgers had a late Sunday night. You wouldn't have known it based on how they played Monday.
The Dodgers unloaded on the Phillies, scoring 16 runs on 19 hits. Cody Bellinger homered twice, and Max Muncy and Alex Verdugo added dingers of their own. The Dodgers scored at least one run off all five players who pitched for the Phillies -- including outfielder Roman Quinn, who was tasked with recording the final four outs:
The Dodgers are now 63-33 on the season. The Phillies, meanwhile, are two games behind the Nationals for a wild card spot.
Stat of the day: d'Arnaud records a hat trick, makes history
Travis d'Arnaud -- yes the former Mets backstop -- had himself a night on Monday, homering three times as part of a Rays victory over the Yankees.
Perhaps the most notable part of d'Arnaud's three-homer night was that he did it while catching and batting leadoff. That combination lands him in the trivia books as the first player to ever check each box in the same game:
D'Arnaud entered the night with a 105 OPS+ in 38 games with the Rays.
Quick hits
- It's Monday, which brings with it, a new version of Matt Snyder's MLB Power Rankings. Check out where all 30 MLB teams rank here.
- Padres star rookie Fernando Tatis Jr. did something amazing (again) on the baseball field. You have to take a look at this play.
- Diamondbacks lefty Robbie Ray is becoming popular target for contenders ahead of the MLB trade deadline. Here's more.
- Starting pitcher Zack Wheeler, the Mets top trade chip, heads to the 10-day injured list with shoulder fatigue. It's really terrible timing for both Wheeler and the Mets.
- The Red Sox designated Eduaro Nunez for assignment.
- Giants third baseman Evan Longoria was placed on the 10-day IL with left foot plantar fasciitis.
