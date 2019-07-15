MLB scores, schedule: Brandon Crawford has big day for hot Giants; d'Arnaud makes history

Monday brings us the typical abbreviated schedule. We have 11 MLB games, and all but one are of the nighttime variety.

Some storylines you should know about include the Rays and Yankees beginning an important four-game series; Brandon Crawford having himself a huge day as part of a doubleheader; and the Dodgers proving to the Phillies that they are indeed the best team in the NL.

For more on those stories (and others from the night) check out our full nightly recap below.

Select games can be streamed regionally via fuboTV (Try for free). For more on what channel each game is on, click here.

Who wins every MLB game? And what underdogs can give you a huge victory? Visit SportsLine now to see the exact score of every MLB game, plus get full player stat projections, all from the model that simulates every game 10,000 times.

Baseball schedule/scores for Monday, July 15

Giants continue hot play, thump Rockies

You could be forgiven for writing off the Giants earlier this season, when they entered June with a 22-34 record. But lately the Giants have played well -- to the tune of a tie for the majors' eighth-best record over their past 30 games.

The Giants continued to play well on Monday, routing the Rockies in the day portion of a doubleheader by a 19-2 final. The Giants recorded 21 hits, including four home runs, and received a quality start from Jeff Samardzija in the process.

.@bcraw35 is the first @SFGiants player since Willie Mays in 1961 to have at least 2 HR and 8 RBI in a game. pic.twitter.com/xa5yjQxnDr — MLB Stats (@MLBStats) July 15, 2019

The most notable contributor on the afternoon, however, was Brandon Crawford. He went 5 for 6 with two home runs and eight runs batted in. For those wondering, this was the 16th five-hit game of the season. It was the third in which the batter also homered twice. The eight RBI, by the way, ties Josh Phegley for the most by a batter in a game this year.

Crawford entered the day with six home runs and 30 RBI on the season.

The Giants, meanwhile, are now four games back in the wild-card race (albeit behind six other teams).

Dodgers boat race Phillies

The Dodgers had a late Sunday night. You wouldn't have known it based on how they played Monday.

The Dodgers unloaded on the Phillies, scoring 16 runs on 19 hits. Cody Bellinger homered twice, and Max Muncy and Alex Verdugo added dingers of their own. The Dodgers scored at least one run off all five players who pitched for the Phillies -- including outfielder Roman Quinn, who was tasked with recording the final four outs:

TOP TWO AND HE'S NOT TWO. pic.twitter.com/YTP9HT2Lrd — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) July 16, 2019

No. 32 for Belli? Ring that. pic.twitter.com/C6jpUlpJ74 — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) July 16, 2019

The Dodgers are now 63-33 on the season. The Phillies, meanwhile, are two games behind the Nationals for a wild card spot.

Stat of the day: d'Arnaud records a hat trick, makes history

Travis d'Arnaud -- yes the former Mets backstop -- had himself a night on Monday, homering three times as part of a Rays victory over the Yankees.

Perhaps the most notable part of d'Arnaud's three-homer night was that he did it while catching and batting leadoff. That combination lands him in the trivia books as the first player to ever check each box in the same game:

Travis d'Arnaud is the first player in MLB history to hit three home runs in a game while catching and hitting leadoff. — Andrew Simon (@AndrewSimonMLB) July 16, 2019

D'Arnaud entered the night with a 105 OPS+ in 38 games with the Rays.

Quick hits

