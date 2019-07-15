MLB Power Rankings: The NL wild card race has plenty of teams still in the hunt for October

As we get set for the last two weeks before the trade deadline and then the stretch run for the postseason, many races have relatively big gaps. The NL Central is still a bit bunched up, but the Cubs' lead is to 2 1/2 games. The NL wild card, however, has the potential to get absolutely ridiculous.

Think about this: We've been talking about the Giants and how they are going to trade impending free agent Madison Bumgarner (Will Smith, among others, as well) all season, just assuming the Giants weren't in contention and would sell. They have strung together wins in eight of their past 10, though, and sit 4 1/2 games out of the second wild-card spot. That's striking range, right? A 4 1/2-game deficit is workable.

We've spent lots of time talking about what an utter mess the Mets are -- and it is a mess -- and we've all wondered if this would be the day that we wake up and find out Mickey Callaway was given his walking papers. The Mets are actually six games out of the second wild-card spot. If they somehow made it there, Jacob deGrom taking the ball all of a sudden gives them a chance to get to the NLDS.

Far-fetched? Maybe, but almost anything is on the table in the NL. We know a few things, like the Dodgers are the obvious best team and have the NL West locked up again. We should probably feel comfortable with the Braves taking the NL East, though it's not a done deal or anything. The NL Central is tight nearly top to bottom, though not as tight after the Cubs' sweep and Brewers' series loss the first weekend out of the break.

Something else we know: The wild card is a glorious mess.

The Nationals -- yes, the team that was 19-31 at one point -- hold the top spot by 1 1/2 games. The Phillies -- who have gone 11-18 since June 8, which is tied for the worst record in the NL since then -- hold the second spot.

The Brewers are a half-game out and the Cardinals are only one game back. The Diamondbacks and Rockies are 1 1/2 games out. Five teams within 1 1/2 games of each other are fighting for one spot! That's amazing. It gets better, too.

The Padres at three back are absolutely in the conversation. The Pirates are just 3 1/2 out and that can turn in a week. The Reds and aforementioned Giants are 4 1/2 back.

That is eight teams not in playoff position with a less-than-five-game deficit in the wild-card race, which is just outrageous and, as noted, we normally wouldn't count out a team six back like the Mets.

The problem from the bottom part there with the Mets and trickling down the Giants and Reds is that it's tough to leapfrog so many teams in a short period of time. Being 4 1/2 games back with eight teams in the way heading to, say, September and it's tough to seriously call the team a contender.

On July 15, though? Bring it on. The Giants and Reds are absolutely contenders at this minute and you really can't yet discount the Mets.

I'm sure some front offices around the league would love lots of clarity before the end of this month because last year gave us a cautionary tale: The Pirates got ridiculously hot (winning 13 of 15 with an 11-game winning streak) and traded Tyler Glasnow and Austin Meadows for Chris Archer. Oops.

Then again, there were some arguing the 2014 Royals should have been sellers, but they stayed the course and won seven of their last nine in July before going 19-10 in August and ending up 90 feet away from tying Game 7 of the World Series in the ninth in Kauffman Stadium.

To reiterate, surely lots of front offices would love clarity in the next few weeks, making it easier to know which direction to take things.

From our perspective as fans? Bring maximum chaos. Let's hope the entire league, aside from the Marlins, who can't make up the ground, is within five games of a playoff spot heading into September. That would be something.

