MLB Power Rankings: Padres, Rangers, Nationals among potential surprise playoff teams at the halfway point

Most years, there is at least one surprise playoff team. Maybe it's just anecdotal, but now that we get 10 playoff teams, there always seems to be one that slips in that could be considered surprising from two different perspectives. The two types of surprise playoff teams are:

The "no one believed in us" team. That is, going back to preseason predictions and noticing how few people predicted this team to contend. Last year's Braves or the 2018 Twins are some good recent examples.

The "they counted us out" team. This one is a team that was bad enough for the first six weeks to two months that people just believed they'd never rebound. The A's have been this team several times, including last year.

Who are some candidates this year? Let's take a look.

No one believed in us

Rangers -- I think the most popular place in most people's predictions to put the Rangers was fourth in the AL West, ahead of only the large-scale-teardown Mariners. And yet, the Rangers are in playoff position right now and All-Star starter Mike Minor looks like an excellent option to start a potential Wild Card Game. Joey Gallo is the type of big bat who could swing a game like that, too. If I had to pick one team on the board, it's this one.

Diamondbacks -- Heading into the season, the Dodgers were the obvious NL West champion while the Rockies were likely to contend again. Many liked the Padres as a possible upstart, leaving the D-Backs and Giants as the dregs of the division. Instead, A.J. Pollock is hurt (again) for the Dodgers while Paul Goldschmidt is having a poor year, relatively-speaking, for the Cardinals while the D-Backs hover in the wild-card race (two back).

The Padres? As noted, many liked the Padres as an upstart possibility, but I feel like if they do make the playoffs, many will consider it a "one year early" situation. It would be asking an awful lot for a team this young to make such a leap.

The Twins seem like a bit of a stretch because they've been dominating the AL Central for a while, but the overwhelming majority of the baseball world before the season picked the Indians to win that division.

They counted us out

Nationals -- The Nationals are the main reason I decided to go with this theme in the Official Power Rankings intro this week. After getting swept in four games by the Mets on May 23, the Nats were 19-31 and widely considered the biggest disappointment in baseball. They were tied with the Marlins for the most losses in the NL and only the Royals, Orioles and Marlins had worse records. Fifty games isn't exactly a tiny sample, either. Since then, the Nats have gone 23-10, good for the best winning percentage in the majors in that span. The division is a tall order, but they are only 1 1/2 games out of a wild-card spot. Getting to use Max Scherzer in that game would make a team feel pretty confident, too, no? The Nats have a shot to get themselves into a real good position for the All-Star break, too, as they have six games -- all at home -- this coming week against the Marlins and Royals.

Athletics -- Anyone who was actually counting the A's out earlier this season hasn't been paying enough attention to this franchise. There's something in the water there or something (I'm resisting an Oakland Coliseum joke here with every fiber of my being). It doesn't matter who is wearing the A's uniform, a run that starts at some point in May or June happens so often we should expect it. Sure enough, the A's were 19-25 and one point and even hung around .500 until recently. They were 36-36 a few weeks ago, but have now won 10 of their last 13 games.

Reds and Pirates? Thanks in part to the inability of the Cubs or Brewers (or even the Cardinals) to distance themselves with the bottom two teams in the division, both the Pirates (five games back) and Reds (5 1/2) are within striking distance in the division, given how many head-to-head games remain. The Reds started 1-8 and have been as far back as 8 1/2 games. The Pirates started June by losing 10 of 12 and have trailed by as many as nine games.

All of the above

White Sox -- Nearly no one thought the White Sox had a shot at the playoffs heading into the season and them sitting six games under .500 heading to Memorial Day did little to change any minds. They still don't feel like a contender, but they've gone 16-13 since then and are 5 1/2 games out of a playoff spot. Sure, they have nearly the whole AL to leapfrog, but just keep the eye on winning series and you never know. We're barely past halfway and the White Sox are not buried.

