MLB Power Rankings: Yankees take No. 1 spot; wild NL Central living up to the hype

Entering Sunday, the Pittsburgh Pirates were 5 1/2 games out of first place in the NL Central. That was the same number of games the Phillies trailed the Braves in the NL East and the Rays trailed the Yankees in the AL East. The deficits for the second-place teams in the AL Central and both Wests were greater.

The oddity here is that the Pirates were in last place. Yes, the fifth-place Pirates were as close to first place as two second-place teams and closer than the other three second-place teams. How amazing is that?

Now, the Cubs won Sunday to keep the number at 5 1/2 while the Yankees lost and Rays won, meaning the Rays were down to 4 1/2 out, but the point stands. The NL Central is top-to-bottom the most exciting division to watch on a daily basis, at least in terms of the standings. The last place teams -- it's now both the Reds are Pirates tied -- are closer to first than four second-place teams.

This has happened thanks to the top teams scuffling a bit while the Reds got, um, red hot. The Pirates had been terrible for a bit, but have won six of eight through Sunday.

There's a lot of head-to-head action remaining here, too, so we're likely to see lots of shuffling.

Of the five, the least confidence I have is in the Pirates. Not only are they just over a week removed from a terrible stretch, but their upcoming schedule is brutal. They don't play a team with a current losing record -- or even .500 -- until they visit the Mets on July 26. For real. There are 26 games before that. I expect a fade, but you never know.

Of the top four, obviously the Reds are the worst bet to win the division, but I'm intrigued. They just swept the Astros and then split in Milwaukee. After two games in Anaheim, they return to Cincinnati for a homestand that could define the rest of the season. They'll play the Cubs three times and Brewers four before a two-game series with the Indians. Then it's the All-Star break. If they win the series against the Cubs and Brewers, they have a real chance to be a player in the division.

The Cardinals actually had an argument for being the best team in baseball when they were 20-10. They would lose 22 of their next 33 games, though. Since then, they've been playing much better baseball and remain right within a stone's throw of first place. There's enough talent here to pick them to win the division with confidence.

As with the Reds, the Cardinals have been able to hang around because neither the Cubs nor the Brewers seem to want to put separation between themselves and the rest of the division.

The Brewers started the season 7-1. They've been exactly .500 since. They go through hills and valleys, such as losing seven of eight before these last two wins. The rotation remains a problem and the lineup isn't really that deep behind Terminator Christian Yelich and great versions of Yasmani Grandal and Mike Moustakas. Still, there's enough here to justify confidence in picking them to win the division.

The Cubs started the season terribly and then were world-beaters for a stretch (winning 23 of 30). Then they sucked for a second (losing eight of 10) before a 6-1 homestand and have gone 5-8 since. After a tough four-game series against the Braves, the Cubs don't play a team with a winning record again until July 26. That sounds good, but they just went 3-3 against the White Sox and Mets at home. This is probably the most talented team on paper, but something has just seemed off for a good portion of the year.

The smart money is still on the Cubs with the Brewers and Cardinals right there, but the Reds and Pirates are close enough that they cannot be ignored. We're just about to the halfway point of the season and the NL Central is a five-team race. That's pretty damn cool.

Previous rankings: Week 11 | Week 10 | Week 9 | Week 8 | Week 7 | Week 6 | Week 5 | Week 4 | Week 3 | Week 2 | Week 1 | Preseason | Offseason