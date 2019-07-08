MLB Power Rankings: Can the Nationals, Indians or others make division races more interesting in the second half?

Well, gang, we made it. Yet another All-Star break. Where does the time go? A big theme for the first half of the season in Major League Baseball has been large divisional leads. The NL Central remains close with its two "top" teams struggling mightily going into the break. The fourth-place Pirates are just 2 1/2 games out. The entire division is only 4 1/2 games apart. Astounding.

In the other five divisions it is an entirely different story. No other second-place team is closer to the division leader than 5 1/2 games. The wild card races are fun and all, but it's gonna be incredibly disappointing if we get five runaway divisions. Is there a chance some will tighten?

In the NL West, no. It's over. The Dodgers look certain to win their seventh consecutive division title.

In the AL Central, the race already has tightened. The Indians are on a heater at present and have trimmed what was once an 11 1/2 game deficit -- it was 11 as late as June 15 -- to just 5 1/2 games. Also, the Indians host the Twins in a three-game series right out of the break to try and carve into the lead before they get four against the lowly Tigers and three against the also-lowly Royals. There's a real shot this is a dead heat before the end of July when it was a bloodbath just three weeks ago.

Over in the NL East, what a remarkable turn-around by the Nationals. Once down 10 games, they have won 28 of their last 39 games. The Braves have been pretty hot in the meantime, but the Nationals still have it down to six. That's workable, especially with head-to-heads and there's a four-game series between the two teams in Atlanta July 18-22. The Phillies at 6 1/2 back can't be counted out, either and, again, note all the head-to-head action remaining between the three top NL East teams. The Nats open the second half in Philly.

How about the AL East? Two Rays wins to close the first half over the Yankees make that one 6 1/2, too. I don't think the Rays can catch the Yankees and the Red Sox are down nine games, but I also can't think we can call this one the way I did the NL West. There's a chance it tightens up again.

In the NL West, the Rangers have fallen to nine back after creeping up on the Astros for a quick second. The A's, though, have won 17 of their last 24. At their worst, they were 12 games out. They have it to 7 1/2, which is also workable with head-to-heads, though the Astros are only going to get better as they continue to get key position players off the IL (Carlos Correa is back soon). I'm inclined to believe the Astros run away with it again.

My two best picks to give us at least a second good division race are the Indians and Nationals right now. If forced to pick a third division I guess I'd go AL East, but I'm not really worried for the Yankees or anything.

Who would've thought this even a few weeks ago? Resurrections in Cleveland and DC!

Baseball, man. It's a beautifully weird marathon.