MLB TV broadcast: Live stream, network information, how to watch baseball games online
Want to know what channel is baseball games on tonight? We have you covered
Major League Baseball's regular season is upon us. That means 30 teams are in the midst of a 162-game, half-year quest to see who will be left standing come October.
It's natural, then, to want to know which channel will broadcast what game. As part of our commitment to public service, we've put together a handy dandy chart to assist with that pursuit.
Below, you'll find a table that includes all 30 teams, their regional television network, and both in and out-of-market streaming options.
Do note that ESPN, ESPN2, Fox, FS1, TBS and MLB Network will carry nationally televised games throughout the regular season and the postseason. Games on Fox, FS1 and TBS can be streamed through fuboTV (Try for free). For a complete look at the baseball schedule to find out who your favorite team is playing, click here. For the latest scores, click here.
|Team
|Television Network
|Regional stream
|Out-of-market
|Fox Sports Arizona
|fuboTV (Try for free)
|MLB.tv
|Fox Sports South,
Fox Sports Southeast
|fuboTV (Try for free)
|MLB.tv
|MASN,
MASN2
|MLB.tv
|MLB.tv
|NESN
|fuboTV (Try for free)
|MLB.tv
|NBC Sports Chi.,
WGN,
ABC7
|NBC Sports Chicago games can be streamed via fuboTV (Try for free)
|MLB.tv
|NBC Sports Chi.,
WGN
|NBC Sports Chicago games can be streamed via fuboTV (Try for free)
|MLB.tv
|Fox Sports Ohio
|fuboTV (Try for free)
|MLB.tv
|SportsTime Ohio
|fuboTV (Try for free)
|MLB.tv
|AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain
|MLB.tv
|MLB.tv
|Fox Sports Detroit
|fuboTV (Try for free)
|MLB.tv
|AT&T SportsNet Southwest
|fuboTV (Try for free)
|MLB.tv
|Fox Sports Kansas City
|fuboTV (Try for free)
|MLB.tv
|Fox Sports West
Prime Ticket
|fuboTV (Try for free)
|MLB.tv
|Spectrum SportsNet,
KTLA
|MLB.tv
|MLB.tv
|Fox Sports Florida
|fuboTV (Try for free)
|MLB.tv
|Fox Sports Wisconsin
|fuboTV (Try for free)
|MLB.tv
|Fox Sports North
|fuboTV (Try for free)
|MLB.tv
|SNY,
WPIX
|SNY games can be streamed via fuboTV (Try for free)
|MLB.tv
|YES,
WPIX
|YES Network games can be streamed via fuboTV (Try for free)
|MLB.tv
|NBC Sports California
|fuboTV (Try for free)
|MLB.tv
|NBC Sports Phila.,
NBC Sports Phila. Plus,
NBC 10
|fuboTV (Try for free)
|MLB.tv
|AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh
|MLB.tv
|MLB.tv
|Fox Sports San Diego
|fuboTV (Try for free)
|MLB.tv
|NBC Sports Bay Area
|fuboTV (Try for free)
|MLB.tv
|Root Sports Northwest
|MLB.tv
|MLB.tv
|Fox Sports Midwest
|fuboTV (Try for free)
|MLB.tv
|Fox Sports Sun
|fuboTV (Try for free)
|MLB.tv
|Fox Sports Southwest
|fuboTV (Try for free)
|MLB.tv
|Sportsnet,
Sportsnet One
|MLB.tv
|MLB.tv
|MASN
|MLB.tv
|MLB.tv
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Red Sox hand out rings at Fenway opener
The Red Sox raised another banner at Fenway Park and were joined by former champions, including...
-
Suspensions handed out for Reds-Pirates
Puig and Bell will begin serving their suspensions Tuesday night
-
What to know about Red Sox ring ceremony
Both the Red Sox and Patriots will be celebrated for their titles on the field before first...
-
10 most embarrassing sports records
Where does the Orioles slugger's embarrassing feat rank among other all-time blunders?
-
Nats after free agent for bullpen help
Bud Norris could help to fix the Nats' bullpen woes
-
MLB odds, picks, top parlay for April 9
SportsLine's top MLB handicappers are locking in parlays for today's MLB slate