MLB scores, schedule, live team updates, news: Jansen gets rocked in return; A's, Astros tied again
Here is everything you need to know about Monday's MLB action
It is Monday, which means Matt Snyder has dropped his latest MLB Power Rankings. Make sure you don't miss 'em. Now here is everything you need to know about Monday's 10-game slate of MLB action.
Monday's baseball scores
- Braves 1, Pirates 0 (box score)
- Blue Jays 5, Orioles 3 (box score)
- Indians 5, Red Sox 4 (box score)
- Rays 1, Royals 0 (box score)
- Giants 2, Mets 1 in 13 innings (box score)
- White Sox 8, Twins 5 (box score)
- Brewers 5, Reds 2 (box score)
- Athletics 9, Rangers 0 (box score)
- Mariners 7, Astros 4 (box score)
- Cardinals 5, Dodgers 3 (box score)
Jansen gets rocked in return to Dodgers
The Dodgers have of course endured a number of bullpen problems since closer Kenley Jansen was sidelined with cardiac issues earlier this month. Jansen and his 2.15 ERA returned to the active roster prior to Monday night's game against the Cardinals, and that figured to be good news for L.A. Manager Dave Roberts found occasion to use Jansen with the game tied 3-3 in the ninth. Things, however, did not go well for Jansen ...
And ...
So that's back-to-back blasts off one of the best closers in baseball -- who came in having allowed just six home runs on the season. That's also No. 34 of the season for Matt Carpenter, who remains a presence in the NL MVP discussion. That wasn't all, as Jose Martinez had a loud out, and Marcell Ozuna lined a single to center. Jansen was, however, able to notch a pair of strikeouts.
Bud Norris earned the save for the Cardinals, who are in a virtual tie with the Phillies and Rockies for the second NL wild-card spot. They're now 22-11 since Mike Shildt took over as manager.
A's crush Rangers
Mike Fiers continues to thrive since his trade to Oakland. He worked seven innings of one-hit shutout ball (eight strikeouts), which means he's allowed three runs in three starts as an Athletic. The power bats also showed up for Oakland. Ramon Laureano entered with zero career home runs in 11 games and left with two career home runs in 12 games. Stephen Piscotty also went deep, and linchpin slugger Khris Davis did this ...
That's a massive homer with a pretty cool backstory to boot. It's also Davis' 37th home run of the season, and he's now got a slash line of .261/.335/.571. That's despite playing his home games in a ballpark that's pretty tough on power hitters. Davis has 16 homers in the second half, which leads all of baseball. This one of course had playoff implications, as did the contest in Seattle ...
Mariners come back to top Astros
The M's were down to Houston 4-2 at one point, but that clawed back to tie it. That provided Robinson Cano with the opportunity for his biggest moment since returning from suspension. Let's go to the bottom of the eighth in Seattle ...
Tie game no more. Edwin Diaz made it hold up as he recorded his 48th save of the season. That ties the Mariners' franchise record for saves in a season (Fernando Rodney in 2014).
This result in tandem with Oakland's win means there's once again a tie between the Astros and A's atop the AL West standings. Don't forget about those M's, who are just 3 1/2 games out.
The Red Sox have an actual losing streak
Assuming you define a streak as a consecutive series of similar results, it takes at least two straight losses to constitute a losing streak. Well, the mighty Red Sox fell to the not-quite-as-mighty Indians on Monday night in Boston, and that makes for their second straight loss. That's the first time they've lost consecutive games since July 26. In related matters, the Red Sox's longest losing streak this season is a mere three games.
On the winning side, the Indians triumphed for the 13th time in their last 16 games, and they have the largest division lead in all of baseball. Cody Allen overcame a shaky ninth (mostly the result of his poor breaking ball command) for the save. While Corey Kluber wasn't his best, he did notch a quality start against one of the best offenses in baseball. Michael Brantley (he's an AL Comeback Player of the Year candidate), Melky Cabrera, and Greg Allen all homered for Cleveland. Consider this a fitting start to what could be a very compelling four-game series.
20-year-old Wilson thrives in MLB debut
The Braves on Monday called up 20-year-old right-hander Bryse Wilson to start against the Pirates in Pittsburgh and try to snap the team's four-game losing streak. Young Bryse did his job ...
Wilson throws three pitches for strikes, and he leads with a plus-velocity fastball that has good late movement. The former fourth-rounder has now pitched at four different levels this season (he started 2018 at High-A). While he doesn't presently have the ceiling of some other young Braves arms, Wilson's a fast-riser in the system. He joins fellow Braves Ronald Acuna, Kolby Allard, and Mike Soroka, all of whom debuted at a similar age this season. On that note ...
Wilson almost notched his first career hit in this one, but he made the mistake of hitting it to Gregory Polanco ...
That's the third 9-3 putout of Polanco's career, by the way. On the subject of good outfield play, let's watch Ender Inciarte decide against allowing the tying run to score ...
Big win for the contending Braves. As for the Pirates, they're back to .500. Shield your eyes from this one, Buccos fans ...
Mets suffer a very Mets loss
The 13-inning Giants-Mets game wasn't especially notable when it comes to playoff implications (the Giants should probably be trying to get select veterans through waivers in order to trade them this month), but the the decisive run scored in rather memorable fashion. The Giants had runners on the corners with two outs in the 13th, and Brandon Crawford lifted a tepid pop-up to the left side. Then the Mets happened ...
That collision between Dominic Smith and Amed Rosario allowed Andrew McCutchen to score the go-ahead run. Mets fans, no doubt, will be reminded of this particularly painful loss from 2009 ...
Monday night's wasn't as bad as that, but, hey, go Mets.
Suarez continues huge year
Reds third baseman Eugenio Suarez is having a massive 2018, and that was true even before he hit this ball 426 feet (and 105 mph off the bat) in Milwaukee on Monday night ...
That's some serious power right there. Speaking of serious power, that's Suarez's 28th home run of the season, and the 27-year-old third baseman is now batting .298/.378/.564 on the season. The Reds have been a respectable team since their brutal start to the season, and Suarez has been a big part of that.
In this one, though, the Brewers picked up a big win, as Christian Yelich and Travis Shaw homered and Jesus Aguilar racked up three hits. Chase Anderson notched a quality start, and Josh Hader and Jeremy Jeffress combined for three scoreless innings.
Quick hits
- Marlins manager Don Mattingly will manage a team of MLB All-Stars for an exhibition series against NPB All-Stars in Japan in November. They'll play a five-game series from Nov. 9-15. Rosters will be announced in several weeks.
- Yankees OF Aaron Judge said his fractured wrist is still not fully healed, reports the New York Daily News. "I think it usually takes 4-6 weeks for stuff like that to heal," said Judge, who has been out since July 26.
- The Twins have called up pitching prospect LHP Stephen Gonsalves, the team announced. He'll make his MLB debut Monday night. Gonsalves is replacing RHP Ervin Santana, who is on the disabled list with a finger issue.
- The Mets may place OF Brandon Nimmo on the 10-day DL with a finger injury, reports Newsday. He was hit by a pitch over the weekend. X-rays came back negative but Nimmo said the finger is "not very good" right now.
- The Orioles have placed DH Mark Trumbo on the 10-day DL with an inflamed right knee.
- Maria I. Guardado tweets that the Angels say "all went well" RHP/DH Shohei Ohtani's 29-pitch simulated game on Monday.
- The Dodgers have placed LHP Zac Rosscup on 10-day DL with a left calf strain.
Live team updates
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
A-Rod and J-Lo steal the show in VMAs
J-Lo accepted the Vanguard Award at the VMAs, and A-Rod was there to capture it all on his...
-
'98 hero Todd Frazier returns to LLWS
The 1998 Little League star reunited with some old friends (and made some new ones) in Wil...
-
What to know about Red Sox-Indians
The first place Red Sox and first place Indians will play four games in Fenway Park this w...
-
Power Rankings: Thinking of Rox-A's WS
The vaunted 'big three' teams have been cracked thanks to the red-hot Oakland A's
-
Time for Giants to cash in trade chips
San Francisco is 7 1/2 games out of a postseason spot
-
MLB DFS, Aug. 20: Best DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with nearly $2M in winnings, gives optimal lineup adv...