There comes a point in every Major League Baseball season when the schedule seems to take on greater significance. That point is often around the middle of August. Playoff races have had plenty of time to develop, and teams can no longer reshape their rosters (in an additive or subtractive way) through trades. In other words, the stakes and the paths ahead are as clear as the summer sky.

As such, CBS Sports has decided to highlight teams who could be aided by their remaining schedule, as well as teams who might be harmed by theirs. This is a subjective exercise, meaning we're using our best judgment on dictating whom those teams might be. For example, the Baltimore Orioles have the toughest remaining schedule -- yet you won't find them here because their top competition, the Tampa Bay Rays, also have a difficult road to traverse.

Before we get to the proverbial Good Stuff, we feel obligated to offer two caveats:

1) Having a welcoming (or a challenging) schedule does not inherently seal a team's fate. They still play the games for a reason.

2) This is the first year MLB has employed the balanced schedule. It used to be that teams in weaker divisions had a greater opportunity to fatten up against lame foes. Clubs still play their division mates more often than anyone else, but the effect has been relatively muted.

With that out of the way, let's get to it. (Do note that we're going to be referring to strength of schedule, a straightforward measure tracked by FanGraphs, throughout this piece as "SOS," and that those numbers are as of Sunday.)

Contenders helped by schedule

1. Chicago Cubs (.484 SOS)

If you're a Cubs fan looking for reasons to believe they're winning the National League Central, you're probably clinging on to their division-best run differential. We'll give you another reason by noting that they have the easiest remaining schedule in the NL. Of the Cubs' remaining 44 games, 21 will come against the Pittsburgh Pirates, Kansas City Royals, Colorado Rockies, Detroit Tigers, and Chicago White Sox. The teams the Cubs are competing with in the Central, the Milwaukee Brewers and Cincinnati Reds, both have more difficult schedules, albeit to the extent that they rank middle of the pack in SOS.

2. Minnesota Twins (.489 SOS)

The Twins have created some separation in the American League Central as of late. They have a golden opportunity to expand their lead over the coming weeks. Whereas the Cleveland Guardians are about league-average in remaining SOS, the Twins have the second weakest crop of foes left in the AL. They'll play 15 games against the Oakland Athletics, Colorado Rockies, Chicago White Sox, Pittsburgh Pirates, and Detroit Tigers. If the Twins somehow lose the AL Central, they'll have no one to blame but themselves.

3. Houston Astros (.495 SOS)

The Astros are attempting to win their third consecutive AL West crown. Whatever you think of how their roster stacks up to the Texas Rangers, just know that Houston has an easier road to October. The Rangers have one of the three toughest remaining schedules in the majors, while the Astros have the fifth easiest. Houston has 12 games to go against the Oakland Athletics, Kansas City Royals, and Detroit Tigers. (They also have three left against the Rangers, which may end up making the difference when all is said and done.)

Contenders hurt by schedule

1. Texas Rangers (.513 SOS)

We touched on the Rangers above. Their path forward includes series against the Seattle Mariners, Houston Astros, Toronto Blue Jays, Milwaukee Brewers, and Boston Red Sox. Even some of their "easier" series -- like those against the Cleveland Guardians and Los Angeles Angels -- don't look as lopsided as those the Astros will enjoy. The Rangers have beaten the odds all season, so we'll see if they'll be able to continue doing so the rest of the way.

2. Los Angeles Angels (.507 SOS)

Speaking of those Angels, it's probably time to give up the ghost of them making the playoffs. Not only have they fallen behind, they're going to be running up against a buzzsaw of a schedule that includes 21 games against the Tampa Bay Rays, Texas Rangers, Baltimore Orioles, Seattle Mariners, and Philadelphia Phillies. If you're into gallows humor -- and Angels fans probably have to be by this point -- we'll note that this upcoming stretch may serve as the closest Shohei Ohtani ever comes to a playoff run with the Angels.

3. Boston Red Sox (.506 SOS)

We mentioned in the introduction that the Baltimore Orioles and Tampa Bay Rays have tough roads ahead. That's in part because the Red Sox are scheduled to play those clubs a combined 12 times between now and the end of the season. Boston also has 10 games left against the Texas Rangers and Houston Astros, three against the Los Angeles Dodgers, and another three against the Toronto Blue Jays, the team they're trying to chase down in the wild-card race. If the Red Sox find their way into October, they'll have more than earned it.