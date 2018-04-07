UFC 223 news: Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Al Iaquinta tickets, fight card, schedule, complete guide

UFC 223 appears -- for now -- to be set. After a frantic and chaotic 48 hours saw four different fights canceled for one reason or another, Khbaib Nurmagomedov is set to fight for his first UFC title in the main event from Brooklyn, New York, on Saturday night at the Barclays Center.

Nurmagomedov was scheduled to face three different opponents during fight week for one reason or another, but now, he's finally set to take on Al Iaquinta on Saturday for the undisputed 155-pound title. Because Iaquinta weighed in 0.2 pounds over the 155 limit, he will not be able to claim the title, according to the New York State Athletic Commission. However, UFC president Dana White says the company will do what it can to make Iaquinta the champion should he be successful on Saturday night.

Featherweight champion Max Holloway, who stepped in to replace interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson on six days' notice, was deemed medically unfit to fight ahead of his weigh-in attempt. Then, Anthony Pettis, who had his fight with Michael Chiesa canceled because of injuries Chiesa suffered from the Conor McGregor incident, weighed in at 155.2 pounds, but never returned. It was reported if he made weight, he would take on Nurmagomedov, but nothing came to fruition.

CBS Sports will be live in Brooklyn, New York, all week bring you everything you need to know ahead of the fight as well as during the action and after everything wraps up at Barclays Center.

UFC 223 fight information

Date: Saturday, April 7 | Time: 10 p.m. ET (main card)

Location: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

TV: Order UFC 223 through your local cable provider

Live stream: UFC Fight Pass

