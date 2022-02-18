2022 NBA All-Star Weekend arrives in earnest on Friday, with the festivities beginning in familiar fashion. The NBA's annual Rising Stars Challenge is back after a hiatus in 2021, and some of the best young players in the world will compete. The event features four teams of seven players, with headline-grabbing captains on the sideline. Rick Barry, Gary Payton, Isiah Thomas and James Worthy are the coaches, with the teams made up of 12 NBA rookies, 12 NBA sophomores and four members of the G League Ignite program.

The tournament will begin at 9 pm ET in Cleveland. Team Isiah is currently the betting favorite at +170 (risk $100 to win $170) in the 2022 Rising Stars Challenge odds. Team Barry is listed at +260, with Team Payton at +300 and Team Worthy at +350. Before making any 2022 Rising Stars Challenge picks, be sure to check out the 2022 NBA All-Star Weekend predictions from SportsLine expert Mike Barner.

Barner is a respected NBA Fantasy expert, both season-long and DFS, whose work has appeared in Sports Illustrated and on Yahoo, RotoWire and KFFL. He has also been featured on ESPN Radio. He digs deep into the data, examining team trends and projecting game outcomes. With his unmatched analysis, Barner spots opportunities in a unique way.

Barner's expertise has been on full display lately. He is on an amazing 84-66-2 run in against-the-spread picks, returning over $1,100 to $100 players. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, he has analyzed the 2022 Rising Stars Challenge lineup from all angles, and just locked in his coveted picks and predictions. He is only sharing his NBA picks and analysis at SportsLine.

2022 NBA Rising Stars Challenge format

The NBA has taken a different approach to the Rising Stars Challenge for its 2022 All-Star Weekend. This year, it will be a mini-tournament between the four teams. Three games will be played to a Final Target Score, which will be a "Race to 75" to celebrate the league's 75th anniversary. The first two games will be played until a team reaches 50 points, while the third game will be played until a team reaches 25 points.

Top 2022 NBA Rising Stars Challenge predictions

It could be argued that Team Isiah has the most talent in the competition. Much of that stems from the pairing of Anthony Edwards and Tyrese Haliburton, both of whom are already high-quality NBA starters with sky-high upside. As such, Team Isiah is also a solid betting favorite, but Barner doesn't see the value in the number, even while acknowledging it makes sense to have them in the top spot.

Some of the trepidation could stem from the frontcourt, where Team Isiah isn't loaded. Precious Achiuwa has some of the worst shooting numbers in the NBA this season, posting a true shooting percentage of 46 percent, and Team Isiah's defense could leave plenty to be desired. Plus, there is talent on all four teams, and it is always wise to search for value.

How to make 2022 NBA Rising Stars Challenge picks

Barner has identified one team that is a must-back on Friday. Barner says there is "no trio as versatile" as the top three players on the roster, putting them in position to return value. You can only see who it is, and which team you should back in the 2022 NBA Rising Stars Challenge at SportsLine.

Who wins the 2022 NBA Rising Stars Challenge? And what crucial X-factor makes one side a must-back? Visit SportsLine right now to see which team you should be backing on Friday, all from the SportsLine expert on an impressive 84-66 NBA run, and find out.

2022 Rising Stars Challenge Odds and Rosters

TEAM ISIAH (+170)

Precious Achiuwa, Toronto Raptors

Desmond Bane, Memphis Grizzlies

Saddiq Bey, Detroit Pistons

Anthony Edwards, Minnesota Timberwolves

Tyrese Haliburton, Sacramento Kings

Jaden Hardy, G League Ignite

Isaiah Stewart, Detroit Pistons



TEAM BARRY (+260)

Cade Cunningham, Detroit Pistons

Dyson Daniels, G League Ignite

Evan Mobley, Cleveland Cavaliers

Isaac Okoro, Cleveland Cavaliers

Alperen Sengun, Houston Rockets

Jae'Sean Tate, Houston Rockets

Franz Wagner, Orlando Magic



TEAM PAYTON (+300)

LaMelo Ball, Charlotte Hornets

Scottie Barnes, Toronto Raptors

Ayo Dosunmu, Chicago Bulls

Chris Duarte, Indiana Pacers (Injured, will not play)

Scoot Henderson, G League Ignite

Jonathan Kuminga, Golden State Warriors (Injury replacement for Duarte)

Jaden McDaniels, Minnesota Timberwolves

Davion Mitchell, Sacramento Kings



TEAM WORTHY (+350)

Cole Anthony, Orlando Magic

MarJon Beauchamp, G League Ignite

Josh Giddey, Oklahoma City Thunder

Jalen Green, Houston Rockets

Herbert Jones, New Orleans Pelicans

Tyrese Maxey, Philadelphia 76ers

Jalen Suggs, Orlando Magic