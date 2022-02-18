2022 NBA All-Star Weekend arrives in earnest on Friday, with the festivities beginning in familiar fashion. The NBA's annual Rising Stars Challenge is back after a hiatus in 2021, and some of the best young players in the world will compete. The event features four teams of seven players, with headline-grabbing captains on the sideline. Rick Barry, Gary Payton, Isiah Thomas and James Worthy are the coaches, with the teams made up of 12 NBA rookies, 12 NBA sophomores and four members of the G League Ignite program.
The tournament will begin at 9 pm ET in Cleveland. Team Isiah is currently the betting favorite at +170 (risk $100 to win $170) in the 2022 Rising Stars Challenge odds. Team Barry is listed at +260, with Team Payton at +300 and Team Worthy at +350. Before making any 2022 Rising Stars Challenge picks, be sure to check out the 2022 NBA All-Star Weekend predictions from SportsLine expert Mike Barner.
Barner is a respected NBA Fantasy expert, both season-long and DFS, whose work has appeared in Sports Illustrated and on Yahoo, RotoWire and KFFL. He has also been featured on ESPN Radio.
Barner's expertise has been on full display lately. He is on an amazing 84-66-2 run in against-the-spread picks.
2022 NBA Rising Stars Challenge format
The NBA has taken a different approach to the Rising Stars Challenge for its 2022 All-Star Weekend. This year, it will be a mini-tournament between the four teams. Three games will be played to a Final Target Score, which will be a "Race to 75" to celebrate the league's 75th anniversary. The first two games will be played until a team reaches 50 points, while the third game will be played until a team reaches 25 points.
Top 2022 NBA Rising Stars Challenge predictions
It could be argued that Team Isiah has the most talent in the competition. Much of that stems from the pairing of Anthony Edwards and Tyrese Haliburton, both of whom are already high-quality NBA starters with sky-high upside. As such, Team Isiah is also a solid betting favorite, but Barner doesn't see the value in the number, even while acknowledging it makes sense to have them in the top spot.
Some of the trepidation could stem from the frontcourt, where Team Isiah isn't loaded. Precious Achiuwa has some of the worst shooting numbers in the NBA this season, posting a true shooting percentage of 46 percent, and Team Isiah's defense could leave plenty to be desired. Plus, there is talent on all four teams, and it is always wise to search for value.
How to make 2022 NBA Rising Stars Challenge picks
2022 Rising Stars Challenge Odds and Rosters
TEAM ISIAH (+170)
Precious Achiuwa, Toronto Raptors
Desmond Bane, Memphis Grizzlies
Saddiq Bey, Detroit Pistons
Anthony Edwards, Minnesota Timberwolves
Tyrese Haliburton, Sacramento Kings
Jaden Hardy, G League Ignite
Isaiah Stewart, Detroit Pistons
TEAM BARRY (+260)
Cade Cunningham, Detroit Pistons
Dyson Daniels, G League Ignite
Evan Mobley, Cleveland Cavaliers
Isaac Okoro, Cleveland Cavaliers
Alperen Sengun, Houston Rockets
Jae'Sean Tate, Houston Rockets
Franz Wagner, Orlando Magic
TEAM PAYTON (+300)
LaMelo Ball, Charlotte Hornets
Scottie Barnes, Toronto Raptors
Ayo Dosunmu, Chicago Bulls
Chris Duarte, Indiana Pacers (Injured, will not play)
Scoot Henderson, G League Ignite
Jonathan Kuminga, Golden State Warriors (Injury replacement for Duarte)
Jaden McDaniels, Minnesota Timberwolves
Davion Mitchell, Sacramento Kings
TEAM WORTHY (+350)
Cole Anthony, Orlando Magic
MarJon Beauchamp, G League Ignite
Josh Giddey, Oklahoma City Thunder
Jalen Green, Houston Rockets
Herbert Jones, New Orleans Pelicans
Tyrese Maxey, Philadelphia 76ers
Jalen Suggs, Orlando Magic