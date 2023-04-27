Three teams had the chance to advance to the next round of the 2023 NBA playoffs Wednesday night. Two did, including the Heat who took out the Bucks, the NBA's team with the best regular season record, in five games. Miami advances to play New York because Knicks eliminated the Cavaliers earlier in the evening to take that series 4-1.

In Western Conference, the Warriors got a rare road win after beating the Kings in Sacramento and now lead that series 3-2 heading into a Game 6 on their home floor Friday. Meanwhile, the Lakers will host the Grizzlies in their Game 6 on Friday after Memphis staved off elimination Thursday night.

Three teams previously advanced to the second round. The 76ers completed a sweep of the Nets on Saturday. The Nuggets and Suns, meanwhile, ousted the Timberwolves and Clippers, respectively, on Tuesday night. Denver and Phoenix will meet in the second round starting on Saturday.

The other first-round series remaining is Celtics-Hawks. Game 6 is set for Thursday night after Boston missed the chance to close out Atlanta on Tuesday night. The 76ers await the winner of Celtics-Hawks with that second-round series set to start on Monday, May 1.

Below is the daily playoff schedule as well as the results that are in so far, the playoff bracket, dates, times and TV info.

2023 NBA playoff bracket

Kim O'Reilly, CBS Sports

All games on ESPN, ABC and NBA TV can be streamed on fuboTV (try for free). All times Eastern.

Wednesday, April 26

Game 5: Knicks 106, Cavaliers 95 (New York wins 4-1)

Knicks 106, Cavaliers 95 (New York wins 4-1) Game 5: Grizzlies 116, Lakers 99 (Los Angeles leads 3-2)

Grizzlies 116, Lakers 99 (Los Angeles leads 3-2) Game 5: Heat 128, Bucks 126 OT (Miami wins 4-1)

Heat 128, Bucks 126 OT (Miami wins 4-1) Game 5: Warriors 123, Kings 116 (Golden State leads 3-2)

Thursday, April 27

Game 6: Celtics at Hawks, 8:30 p.m., TNT (Boston leads 3-2)

Friday, April 27

Game 6: Kings at Warriors, 8 p.m., ESPN



Kings at Warriors, 8 p.m., ESPN Game 6: Grizzlies at Lakers, 10:30 p.m., ESPN

Saturday, April 28

Game 7: Hawks at Celtics, TBD (if necessary)



Hawks at Celtics, TBD (if necessary) Game 1: Suns at Nuggets, TBD

Sunday, April 29

Game 7: Lakers at Grizzlies, TBD (if necessary)



Lakers at Grizzlies, TBD (if necessary) Game 7: Warriors at Kings, TBD (if necessary)

NBA playoff results

Tuesday, April 25



Game 5: Hawks 119, Celtics, 117 (Boston leads 3-2)

Hawks 119, Celtics, 117 (Boston leads 3-2) Game 5: Nuggets 112, Timberwolves 109 (Denver wins 4-1)

Nuggets 112, Timberwolves 109 (Denver wins 4-1) Game 5: Suns 136, Clippers 130 (Phoenix wins 4-1)

Monday, April 24

Game 4: Heat 119, Bucks 114 (Miami leads 3-1)

Heat 119, Bucks 114 (Miami leads 3-1) Game 4: Lakers 117, Grizzlies 111 OT (Los Angeles leads 3-1)

Sunday, April 23

Game 4: Knicks 102, Cavaliers 93 (New York leads 3-1)

Knicks 102, Cavaliers 93 (New York leads 3-1) Game 4: Warriors 126, Kings 125 (Series tied 2-2)

Warriors 126, Kings 125 (Series tied 2-2) Game 4: Celtics 129, Hawks 121 (Boston leads 3-1)

Celtics 129, Hawks 121 (Boston leads 3-1) Game 4: Timberwolves 114, Nuggets 108 (OT) (Denver leads 3-1)

Saturday, April 22



Game 4: 76ers 96, Nets 88 (Philadelphia wins 4-0)

76ers 96, Nets 88 (Philadelphia wins 4-0) Game 4: Suns 112, Clippers 100 (Phoenix leads 3-1)

Suns 112, Clippers 100 (Phoenix leads 3-1) Game 3: Heat 121, Bucks 99 (Miami leads 2-1)

Heat 121, Bucks 99 (Miami leads 2-1) Game 3: Lakers 111, Grizzlies 101 (Los Angeles leads 2-1)

Friday, April 21

Game 3: Hawks 130, Celtics 122 (Boston leads 2-1)

Hawks 130, Celtics 122 (Boston leads 2-1) Game 3: Knicks 99, Cavaliers 79 (New York leads 2-1)

Knicks 99, Cavaliers 79 (New York leads 2-1) Game 3: Nuggets 120, Timberwolves 111 (Denver leads 3-0)

Thursday, April 20

Game 3: 76ers 102, Nets 97 (Philadelphia leads 3-0)

76ers 102, Nets 97 (Philadelphia leads 3-0) Game 3: Warriors 114, Kings 97 (Sacramento leads 2-1)

Warriors 114, Kings 97 (Sacramento leads 2-1) Game 3: Suns 129, Clippers 124 (Phoenix leads 2-1)

Wednesday, April 19



Game 2: Grizzlies 103, Lakers 93 (Series tied 1-1)

Grizzlies 103, Lakers 93 (Series tied 1-1) Game 2: Bucks 138, Heat 122 (Series tied 1-1)

Bucks 138, Heat 122 (Series tied 1-1) Game 2: Nuggets 122, Wolves 113 (Denver leads 2-0)

Tuesday, April 18

Game 2: Celtics 119, Hawks 106 (Boston leads 2-0)

Celtics 119, Hawks 106 (Boston leads 2-0) Game 2: Cavaliers 107, Knicks 90 (Series tied 1-1)

Cavaliers 107, Knicks 90 (Series tied 1-1) Game 2: Suns 123, Clippers 109 (Series tied 1-1)

Monday, April 17

Game 2: 76ers 96, Nets 84 (Philadelphia leads 2-0)

76ers 96, Nets 84 (Philadelphia leads 2-0) Game 2: Kings 114, Warriors 106 (Sacramento leads 2-0)

Sunday, April 16

Game 1: Lakers 128, Grizzlies 112 (Los Angeles leads 1-0)

Lakers 128, Grizzlies 112 (Los Angeles leads 1-0) Game 1: Heat 130, Bucks 117 (Miami leads 1-0)

Heat 130, Bucks 117 (Miami leads 1-0) Game 1: Clippers 115, Suns 110 (Los Angeles 1-0)

Clippers 115, Suns 110 (Los Angeles 1-0) Game 1: Nuggets 109, Timberwolves 80 (Denver leads 1-0)

Saturday, April 15

Game 1: 76ers 121, Nets 101 (Philadelphia leads 1-0)

76ers 121, Nets 101 (Philadelphia leads 1-0) Game 1: Celtics 112, Hawks 99 (Boston leads 1-0)

Celtics 112, Hawks 99 (Boston leads 1-0) Game 1: Knicks 101, Cavaliers 97 (New York leads 1-0)

Knicks 101, Cavaliers 97 (New York leads 1-0) Game 1: Kings 126, Warriors 123 (Sacramento leads 1-0)

Friday, April 14 (play-in)

Heat 102, Bulls 91

Timberwolves 120, Thunder 95

Wednesday, April 12 (play-in)

Bulls 109, Raptors 105

Thunder 123, Pelicans 118

Tuesday, April 11 (play-in)