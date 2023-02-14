NBA All-Star weekend 2023 is quickly approaching. The Utah Jazz will play host to All-Star weekend for the first time since 1993. This year's festivities will run from Feb. 17-19, and All-Star Game rosters were unveiled in early February. But the most anticipated part of the weekend is All-Star Saturday Night, which features classic events such as the Skills Challenge, 3-Point Contest and Slam Dunk Contest.

Slots are starting to fill up. The Slam Dunk Contest field is full, and will include, among others, Portland Trail Blazers rookie Shaedon Sharpe, the No. 7 overall pick from last year's draft. He'll be heading to Salt Lake City along with teammate Damian Lillard, who was named an All-Star reserve and will also reportedly participate in the 3-Point Contest.

Ahead of the big weekend, we'll be keeping tabs on each event and who will be suiting up:

Skills Challenge

The league has often toyed with the Skills Challenge format, and it's still unclear how it will work this year and who will participate. Last year's edition was a team format that was ultimately a bit convoluted and took forever, so it wouldn't be a surprise to see them adjust the competition again.

Participants TBA

3-Point Contest

The 3-Point Contest has seen a few new wrinkles in recent years; there are now two additional long-range shots worth three points each and the time limit has been increased to 70 seconds. The basic premise, though, has remained unchanged since its inception, which helps add to the mystique.

Participants

Damian Lillard, Portland Trail Blazers (reported)

Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics (reported)

Kevin Huerter, Sacramento Kings (reported)

Tyler Herro, Miami Heat (reported)

Tyrese Haliburton, Indiana Pacers (reported)

Buddy Hield, Indiana Pacers (reported)

Anfernee Simons, Portland Trail Blazers (reported)

Lauri Markkanen, Utah Jazz (reported

Slam Dunk Contest

The Slam Dunk Contest will once again be the main event on All-Star Saturday Night. There have been some classics in recent years, including Zach LaVine's win over Aaron Gordon in 2016 and Derrick Jones Jr.'s victory over Gordon in 2020. Unfortunately, there have also been plenty of duds, including last year. Hopefully, this edition will recapture the magic.

Participants

KJ Martin, Houston Rockets (reported)



Mac McClung, Delaware Blue Coats (reported)

Trey Murphy, New Orleans Pelicans (confirmed)

Shaedon Sharpe, Portland Trail Blazers (confirmed)

"Mom and dad, they've been wanting me to do it, so why not," Sharpe said. "It came down to me and my family and even friends just telling me 'You should do it.' I don't really do dunk contests but since the NBA asked me to do it, I said 'Why not?'"

Murphy is known more for his 3-point shooting, but said he's excited to show off his leaping ability. "It's a special night. You know it's one of those nights when everybody is watching you," Murphy said. "They're expecting a show. I feel like, myself, I'm a showman, and I try to get the crowd excited. Get the crowd involved. And I'll make sure I show myself in my best light."