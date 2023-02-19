The 2023 NBA All-Star Game is here. All-Star weekend festivities kicked off Friday night with the Rising Stars Game and the celebrity game. Mac McClung stole the show at the Dunk Contest and Damian Lillard won the 3-point shootout at All-Star Saturday Night. The weekend culminates with Team LeBron vs. Team Giannis in the 2023 NBA All-Star Game on Sunday night in Salt Lake City. Here's how to watch.

The league's marquee regular-season showcase has a star-studded roster of 24 players. Superstars LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo will serve as captains for the All-Star Game's two teams with a draft just shortly before tip-off. MVP candidates like Nikola Jokic, Joel Embiid and Luka Doncic are among the game's starters, though big names like Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant will miss the game due to injury.

LeBron and Giannis will be drafting teams from two pools: eight other starters and then 14 reserve players. The starters were selected via a combination of fan, media and player vote, while the reserves were picked by the coaches. There were originally 12 total players from the Eastern Conference and 12 total players from the Western Conference selected.

Here are the full 2023 NBA All-Star Game rosters, including injury replacements.

2023 NBA All-Star Game starters

2023 NBA All-Star Game reserves

2023 NBA All-Stars out with injury

These players will not be suiting up in Salt Lake City due to recent injuries.

Haliburton is the only first-time selection from the Eastern Conference, but there are a few other interesting nuggets in the field. Holiday, for example, is notable for being forced to wait a full decade between his first All-Star selection, which came in 2013 as a member of the Philadelphia 76ers, and his second, which comes in 2023 as a member of the Milwaukee Bucks. The Bucks (Holiday and Antetokounmpo) and Celtics (Tatum and Brown) are the only Eastern Conference teams to produce multiple All-Stars this season. The Nets were also on that list before moving Durant and Irving ahead of the Feb. 9 trade deadline.

The Western Conference features a few more fresh faces. Jackson, Gilgeous-Alexander, Markkanen, Edwards and Fox will all play in their first All-Star Game, while Morant is in his second and Sabonis is in his third. George and Lillard have both been here plenty, so there's a bit of experience in the conference to balance out the youth. The Grizzlies, Mavericks (thanks to the Irving trade) and Kings are all Western Conference teams with multiple All-Stars.

Injuries up until All-Star weekend could force even more new faces into the mix. Injury replacements are named by NBA commissioner Adam Silver.

In previous seasons, the two captains (James and Antetokounmpo) would be drafting from this pool of players well in advance of the All-Star Game. This season's tweak will have them selecting their rosters on the day of the All-Star Game itself. We don't yet know who each of them will pick, but we at least know which players they'll be able to choose from.