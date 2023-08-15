The NBA officially released its full 2023 In-Season Tournament schedule on Tuesday. The competition will feature all 30 teams and begin on Nov. 3. The league has put together some enticing nationally televised games comprised of elite teams with a legitimate shot at an NBA title next June and a number of young squads on the brink of breakouts. Let's take a look at some of the most anticipated pairings set to take place on each of the seven days that make up the group stage, which will end on Nov. 28. The tip-offs for the games below will be in Eastern Standard Time.

Friday, Nov. 3

New York Knicks at Milwaukee Bucks, 7:30 p.m., ESPN

Dallas Mavericks at Denver Nuggets, 10 p.m., ESPN

Friday, Nov. 10

Brooklyn Nets at Boston Celtics, 7:30 p.m., ESPN

Los Angeles Lakers at Phoenix Suns, 10 p.m., ESPN

Tuesday, Nov. 14

San Antonio Spurs at Oklahoma City Thunder, 7:30 p.m., TNT

Los Angeles Clippers at Denver Nuggets, 10 p.m., ESPN

Friday, Nov. 17

Sacramento Kings at San Antonio Spurs, 7:30 p.m., ESPN

Phoenix Suns at Utah Jazz, 10 p.m., ESPN

Tuesday, Nov. 21

Cleveland Cavaliers at Philadelphia 76ers, 7:30 p.m., TNT

Utah Jazz at Los Angeles Lakers, 10 p.m., TNT

Friday, Nov. 24

Boston Celtics at Orlando Magic, 2:30 p.m., NBA TV

Phoenix Suns at Memphis Grizzlies, 5 p.m., NBA TV

Miami Heat at New York Knicks, 7:30 p.m., ESPN

San Antonio Spurs at Golden State Warriors, 10 p.m., ESPN

Tuesday, Nov. 28

Milwaukee Bucks at Miami Heat, 7:30 p.m., TNT

Golden State Warriors at Sacramento Kings, 10 p.m., TNT

Still confused about how the tournament will work? You can brush up on the group structure, format, and prizes here. The complete schedule for all teams participating can be seen here. The full schedule for the regular season will release on Thursday, Aug. 17.