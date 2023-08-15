The NBA officially released its full 2023 In-Season Tournament schedule on Tuesday. The competition will feature all 30 teams and begin on Nov. 3. The league has put together some enticing nationally televised games comprised of elite teams with a legitimate shot at an NBA title next June and a number of young squads on the brink of breakouts. Let's take a look at some of the most anticipated pairings set to take place on each of the seven days that make up the group stage, which will end on Nov. 28. The tip-offs for the games below will be in Eastern Standard Time.
Friday, Nov. 3
New York Knicks at Milwaukee Bucks, 7:30 p.m., ESPN
Dallas Mavericks at Denver Nuggets, 10 p.m., ESPN
Friday, Nov. 10
Brooklyn Nets at Boston Celtics, 7:30 p.m., ESPN
Los Angeles Lakers at Phoenix Suns, 10 p.m., ESPN
Tuesday, Nov. 14
San Antonio Spurs at Oklahoma City Thunder, 7:30 p.m., TNT
Los Angeles Clippers at Denver Nuggets, 10 p.m., ESPN
Friday, Nov. 17
Sacramento Kings at San Antonio Spurs, 7:30 p.m., ESPN
Phoenix Suns at Utah Jazz, 10 p.m., ESPN
Tuesday, Nov. 21
Cleveland Cavaliers at Philadelphia 76ers, 7:30 p.m., TNT
Utah Jazz at Los Angeles Lakers, 10 p.m., TNT
Friday, Nov. 24
Boston Celtics at Orlando Magic, 2:30 p.m., NBA TV
Phoenix Suns at Memphis Grizzlies, 5 p.m., NBA TV
Miami Heat at New York Knicks, 7:30 p.m., ESPN
San Antonio Spurs at Golden State Warriors, 10 p.m., ESPN
Tuesday, Nov. 28
Milwaukee Bucks at Miami Heat, 7:30 p.m., TNT
Golden State Warriors at Sacramento Kings, 10 p.m., TNT
Still confused about how the tournament will work? You can brush up on the group structure, format, and prizes here. The complete schedule for all teams participating can be seen here. The full schedule for the regular season will release on Thursday, Aug. 17.