After an exciting and eventful 2021-22 regular season, the NBA playoffs are finally here. Eight first-round series matchups are underway with 16 teams left in the hunt for the 2022 NBA title. Three of the four series in the Western Conference are tied, 2-2, after four games, while the Golden State Warriors have a 3-1 lead over the Denver Nuggets.
The only first-round series that could be a potential sweep? The Boston Celtics vs. the Brooklyn Nets. After a thrilling Game 1 that ended with a buzzer-beater from Jayson Tatum, Boston has opened a 3-0 lead and can end the Nets' season on Monday night. The 76ers, Bucks and Heat are also all just one win away from reaching the second round.
All available dates and matchups for the 2022 NBA playoff schedule can be found below.
NBA playoff daily schedule
(All times U.S./Eastern)
Monday, April 25
Game 4: Celtics at Nets, 7 p.m. (TNT)
Game 5: Raptors at 76ers, 8 p.m. (NBATV)
Game 5: Jazz at Mavericks, 9:30 p.m. (TNT)
Tuesday, April 26
Game 5: Hawks at Heat, 7 p.m. (NBATV)
Game 5: Timberwolves at Grizzlies, 7:30 p.m. (TNT)
Game 5: Pelicans at Suns, 10 p.m. (TNT)
Wednesday, April 27
Game 5*: Nets at Celtics, TBD (TBD)
Game 5: Bulls at Bucks, TBD (TBD)
Game 5: Nuggets at Warriors, TBD (TBD)
Thursday, April 28
Game 6*: 76ers at Raptors, TBD (TBD)
Game 6*: Heat at Hawks, TBD (TBD)
Game 6 Mavericks at Jazz, TBD (TBD)
Game 6: Suns at Pelicans, TBD (TBD)
Friday, April 29
Game 6*: Celtics at Nets, TBD (TBD)
Game 6*: Bucks at Bulls, TBD (TBD)
Game 6 Grizzlies at Timberwolves, TBD (TBD)
Game 6*: Warriors at Nuggets, TBD (TBD)
Saturday, April 30
Game 7*: Hawks at Heat, TBD (TBD)
Game 7*: Raptors at 76ers, TBD (TBD)
Game 7*: Jazz at Mavericks, TBD (TBD)
Game 7*: Pelicans at Suns, TBD (TBD)
Sunday, May 1
Game 7*: Nets at Celtics, TBD (TBD)
Game 7*: Bulls at Bucks, TBD (TBD)
Game 7*: Timberwolves at Grizzlies, TBD (TBD)
Game 7*: Nuggets at Warriors, TBD (TBD)
*if necessary
NBA playoff scores, results
Sunday, April 24
Game 4: Bucks 119, Bulls 95
Game 4: Nuggets 126, Warriors 121
Game 4: Heat 110, Hawks 86
Game 4: Pelicans 118, Suns 103
Saturday, April 23
Game 4: Raptors 110, 76ers 102
Game 4: Jazz 100, Mavericks 99
Game 3: Celtics 109, Nets 103
Game 4: Timberwolves 119, Grizzlies 118
Friday, April 22
Game 3: Hawks 111, Heat 110
Game 3: Bucks 111, Bulls 81
Game 3: Suns 114, Pelicans 111
Thursday, April 21
Game 3: Grizzlies 104, Timberwolves 95
Game 3: Mavericks 126, Jazz 118
Game 3: Warriors, 118 Nuggets 113
Wednesday, April 20
Game 2: Celtics 114, Nets 107
Game 3: 76ers 104, Raptors 101 (OT)
Game 2: Bulls 114, Bucks 110
Tuesday, April 19
Game 2: Heat 115, Hawks 105
Game 2: Grizzlies 124, Timberwolves 96
Game 2: Pelicans 125, Suns 114
Monday, April 18
Game 2: 76ers 112, Raptors 97
Game 2: Mavericks 110, Jazz 104
Game 2: Warriors 126, Nuggets 106
Sunday, April 17
Game 1: Heat 115, Hawks 91
Game 1: Celtics 115, Nets 114
Game 1: Bucks 93, Bulls 86
Game 1: Suns 110, Pelicans 99
Saturday, April 16 (Start of NBA playoffs)
Game 1: Jazz 99, Mavericks 93
Game 1: Timberwolves 130, Grizzlies 117
Game 1: 76ers 131, Raptors 111
Game 1: Warriors 123, Nuggets 107
Friday, April 15 (Play-in tournament)
Hawks 107, Cavaliers 101
Pelicans 105, Clippers 101
Wednesday, April 13 (Play-in tournament)
Hawks 132, Hornets 103
Pelicans 113, Spurs 103
Tuesday, April 12 (Play-in tournament)
Nets 115, Cavaliers 108
Timberwolves 109, Clippers 104