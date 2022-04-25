After an exciting and eventful 2021-22 regular season, the NBA playoffs are finally here. Eight first-round series matchups are underway with 16 teams left in the hunt for the 2022 NBA title. Three of the four series in the Western Conference are tied, 2-2, after four games, while the Golden State Warriors have a 3-1 lead over the Denver Nuggets.

The only first-round series that could be a potential sweep? The Boston Celtics vs. the Brooklyn Nets. After a thrilling Game 1 that ended with a buzzer-beater from Jayson Tatum, Boston has opened a 3-0 lead and can end the Nets' season on Monday night. The 76ers, Bucks and Heat are also all just one win away from reaching the second round.

NBA playoff daily schedule

(All times U.S./Eastern)

Monday, April 25

Game 4: Celtics at Nets, 7 p.m. (TNT)

Game 5: Raptors at 76ers, 8 p.m. (NBATV)

Game 5: Jazz at Mavericks, 9:30 p.m. (TNT)

Tuesday, April 26

Game 5: Hawks at Heat, 7 p.m. (NBATV)

Game 5: Timberwolves at Grizzlies, 7:30 p.m. (TNT)

Game 5: Pelicans at Suns, 10 p.m. (TNT)

Wednesday, April 27

Game 5*: Nets at Celtics, TBD (TBD)

Game 5: Bulls at Bucks, TBD (TBD)

Game 5: Nuggets at Warriors, TBD (TBD)

Thursday, April 28

Game 6*: 76ers at Raptors, TBD (TBD)

Game 6*: Heat at Hawks, TBD (TBD)

Game 6 Mavericks at Jazz, TBD (TBD)

Game 6: Suns at Pelicans, TBD (TBD)

Friday, April 29

Game 6*: Celtics at Nets, TBD (TBD)

Game 6*: Bucks at Bulls, TBD (TBD)

Game 6 Grizzlies at Timberwolves, TBD (TBD)

Game 6*: Warriors at Nuggets, TBD (TBD)

Saturday, April 30

Game 7*: Hawks at Heat, TBD (TBD)

Game 7*: Raptors at 76ers, TBD (TBD)

Game 7*: Jazz at Mavericks, TBD (TBD)

Game 7*: Pelicans at Suns, TBD (TBD)

Sunday, May 1

Game 7*: Nets at Celtics, TBD (TBD)

Game 7*: Bulls at Bucks, TBD (TBD)

Game 7*: Timberwolves at Grizzlies, TBD (TBD)

Game 7*: Nuggets at Warriors, TBD (TBD)

*if necessary

NBA playoff scores, results

Sunday, April 24

Game 4: Bucks 119, Bulls 95

Game 4: Nuggets 126, Warriors 121

Game 4: Heat 110, Hawks 86

Game 4: Pelicans 118, Suns 103

Saturday, April 23

Game 4: Raptors 110, 76ers 102

Game 4: Jazz 100, Mavericks 99

Game 3: Celtics 109, Nets 103

Game 4: Timberwolves 119, Grizzlies 118

Friday, April 22

Game 3: Hawks 111, Heat 110

Game 3: Bucks 111, Bulls 81

Game 3: Suns 114, Pelicans 111

Thursday, April 21

Game 3: Grizzlies 104, Timberwolves 95

Game 3: Mavericks 126, Jazz 118

Game 3: Warriors, 118 Nuggets 113

Wednesday, April 20

Game 2: Celtics 114, Nets 107

Game 3: 76ers 104, Raptors 101 (OT)

Game 2: Bulls 114, Bucks 110

Tuesday, April 19

Game 2: Heat 115, Hawks 105

Game 2: Grizzlies 124, Timberwolves 96

Game 2: Pelicans 125, Suns 114

Monday, April 18

Game 2: 76ers 112, Raptors 97

Game 2: Mavericks 110, Jazz 104

Game 2: Warriors 126, Nuggets 106

Sunday, April 17

Game 1: Heat 115, Hawks 91

Game 1: Celtics 115, Nets 114

Game 1: Bucks 93, Bulls 86

Game 1: Suns 110, Pelicans 99

Saturday, April 16 (Start of NBA playoffs)

Game 1: Jazz 99, Mavericks 93

Game 1: Timberwolves 130, Grizzlies 117

Game 1: 76ers 131, Raptors 111

Game 1: Warriors 123, Nuggets 107

Friday, April 15 (Play-in tournament)

Hawks 107, Cavaliers 101

Pelicans 105, Clippers 101

Wednesday, April 13 (Play-in tournament)

Hawks 132, Hornets 103

Pelicans 113, Spurs 103

Tuesday, April 12 (Play-in tournament)

Nets 115, Cavaliers 108

Timberwolves 109, Clippers 104