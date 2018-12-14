NBA scores, highlights: Thunder face Nuggets in stellar Western Conference tilt; Raptors visit Blazers
Friday's nine-game NBA slate offers quite a few intriguing matchups
The Oklahoma City Thunder currently sit atop the Western Conference despite dealing with quite a few injuries this season. After dropping a narrow contest to the New Orleans Pelicans earlier this week, the Thunder will be looking to get back on track. Paul George continues to be the driving force for Oklahoma City and he's going to need to continue that stellar level of play when Nikola Jokic and Co. come calling on Friday.
In addition, the Toronto Raptors are fresh off their second win over the defending champion Golden State Warriors this season. However, when they take on the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday, they could be forced to do it without superstar Kawhi Leonard, who is currently dealing with a bruised hip. If Leonard can't go, it's very possible that the Blazers could steal a game at home and they certainly could use some positive momentum after having quite the rough stretch losing eight of their last 11 games.
NBA schedule for Friday, Dec. 14
*All Times Eastern
- Atlanta Hawks at Boston Celtics, 7 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fubo TV with NBA League Pass extension
- New York Knicks at Charlotte Hornets, 7 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fubo TV with NBA League Pass extension
- Washington Wizards at Brooklyn Nets, 7:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fubo TV with NBA League Pass extension
- Milwaukee Bucks at Cleveland Cavaliers, 7:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fubo TV with NBA League Pass extension
- Indiana Pacers at Philadelphia 76ers, 7:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- ESPN
- Miami Heat at Memphis Grizzlies, 8 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fubo TV with NBA League Pass extension
- Oklahoma City Thunder Thunder at Denver Nuggets, 10 p.m. (GameTracker) -- ESPN
- Toronto Raptors at Portland Trail Blazers, 10 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fubo TV with NBA League Pass extension
- Golden State Warriors at Sacramento Kings, 10 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fubo TV with NBA League Pass extension
Bulls fielding calls for Parker
Prior to Thursday's loss to the Orlando Magic, ESPN's Malika Andrews reported that the Chicago Bulls were taking forward Jabari Parker out of their rotation. The proof definitely was in the pudding as Parker played just four minutes off the bench in a 97-91 Bulls loss. However, head coach Jim Boylen did admit that Parker's limited playing time all had to do with the matchups in the game. On Friday, K.C. Johnson of The Chicago Tribune reported that the Bulls are engaged in trade talks with several teams involving Parker.
