NBA Wednesday news, schedule, rumors, updates: Ben Simmons earns high praise from Dr. J

Compared to Tuesday, it's a far more tame stretch of games this NBA Wednesday. There are six games on the docket with a handful of them having playoff implications. The night will start off with the 76ers trying to extend their win streak to 12 games against the barely alive Pistons.

The highlight of the evening though has to be a potential playoff matchup between the Raptors and Celtics. Boston is facing a lot of injuries right now, but it's pesky and Toronto is not playing great at the moment. This could get dicey for the Raptors if they aren't careful.

Dr. J: Simmons is 'once-in-a-lifetime-type player'

Julius Erving had some high praise for Sixers rookie Ben Simmons, calling the point guard a "once-in-a-lifetime-type player." Erving spoke to reporters about the youngster following the unveiling of a sculpture of Erving outside the Sixers' practice facility. Full story

Drew says Cavs 'only scratching the surface'

The Cavaliers won their ninth game in 10 tries on Tuesday night when they took care of the Raptors. With LeBron James leading the way, the Cavs are just playing spectacular ball right now, but acting head coach Larry Drew believes they can get even better. The Cavs, he said, are "only scratching the surface" of their potential. Full story

