NBA All-Star weekend 2023 is here. The Utah Jazz and Salt Lake City are playing host to All-Star weekend for the first time since 1993. This year's festivities are running from Feb. 17-19, and All-Star Game rosters were unveiled in early February. But one of the most anticipated parts of the weekend is All-Star Saturday Night, which features the Skills Challenge, 3-Point Contest and Slam Dunk Contest.

The full fields for the events were announced earlier this week. Here's a look at who will be involved:

Skills Challenge

The league has often toyed with the Skills Challenge format, and last season they debuted a new team format that is back again and features three teams.

Participants

3-Point Contest

The 3-Point Contest has seen a few new wrinkles in recent years; there are now two additional long-range shots worth three points each and the time limit has been increased to 70 seconds. The basic premise, though, has remained unchanged since its inception, which helps add to the mystique.

Participants

Slam Dunk Contest

The Slam Dunk Contest will once again be the featured event on All-Star Saturday Night. There have been some classics in recent years, including Zach LaVine's win over Aaron Gordon in 2016 and Derrick Jones Jr.'s victory over Gordon in 2020. Unfortunately, there have also been plenty of duds, including last year. Hopefully, this edition will recapture the magic.

The full field for the event was confirmed on Tuesday night, and features a number of high-flying young players, including Mac McClung, who has spent most of the season in the G League before earning a call-up to the Philadelphia 76ers earlier this week.

Participants

Blazers rookie Shaedon Sharpe was set to enter the 2023 Slam Dunk Contest but decided against it in February, per The Oregonian. He was replaced by Knicks big man Jericho Sims.