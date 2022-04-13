Every year we all think we have it all figured out with the NFL Draft. Especially the first round. Then, the first round starts, and all heck breaks loose. Prospects land with teams we never mocked them to before. Many clubs go in a completely different direction position-wise than we all expected.
Remember, teams aren't contractually obligated to fill their greatest need in the first round.
For my first multi-round mock of this draft season, I've tried to embrace that chaos that is the reality of the first round of the draft without straying from what is considered at least decently reasonable.
So let's see how the draft would unfold if Georgia's Travon Walker goes No. 1 overall to the Jacksonville Jaguars.
OK, let's get to it. Keep reading to see how all three rounds play out. And I included a trade in each round, because those always happen.
Round 1 - Pick 1
Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 272 lbs
Walker going No. 1 is not out of the question. At all. Check his combine performance. Big-time athletes go early in the draft. Very early.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Aidan Hutchinson EDGE
Michigan • Sr • 6'7" / 260 lbs
The Lions would be elated to land the hometown prospect at a massive position of need.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'4" / 220 lbs
Surprise! The Jets aren't scared off by Hamilton's 4.59 in the 40-yard dash. He's lightning-fast on the field, and the Jets still have massive needs in their secondary.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Ikem Ekwonu OL
NC State • Soph • 6'4" / 310 lbs
Ekwonu can instantly be plugged in as the bookend to Andrew Thomas with the Giants.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Pittsburgh • Sr • 6'3" / 217 lbs
Matt Rhule goes with the quarterback he knows, with a high floor, in Pickett.
From Chicago Bears
Round 1 - Pick 7
Cincinnati • Jr • 6'3" / 190 lbs
The Giants can't let Gardner past them here. If James Bradberry is on the roster in 2022, he'd be the perfect mentor.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Ohio State • Jr • 6'0" / 183 lbs
Wilson is a springy wideout ready to be a No. 1 in Atlanta.
From Denver Broncos
Round 1 - Pick 9
Malik Willis QB
Liberty • Jr • 6'1" / 219 lbs
Pete Carroll sees Russell Wilson qualities in Willis and makes him the selection.
From Seattle Seahawks
Round 1 - Pick 10
Kayvon Thibodeaux EDGE
Oregon • Soph • 6'4" / 254 lbs
The Jets are elated to land Thibodeaux at No. 10 overall. Great value for the talent they're getting here.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Matt Corral QB
Ole Miss • Jr • 6'2" / 212 lbs
Corral isn't quite ready to play, and the Commanders traded draft capital for Carson Wentz. But this selection is Wentz insurance at the game's most vital position.
Mock Trade from Minnesota Vikings
Round 1 - Pick 12
Jermaine Johnson II EDGE
Florida State • Sr • 6'5" / 254 lbs
The Cardinals have a giant void to fill at edge after Chandler Jones signed with the Raiders. Here, they make a move with the Vikings to grab Johnson as he slips slightly.
From Cleveland Browns
Round 1 - Pick 13
Alabama • Jr • 6'2" / 179 lbs
The Texans are building for 2023 and beyond, so they're fine with Williams sitting for most of his rookie season.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Jordan Davis DL
Georgia • Sr • 6'6" / 341 lbs
Davis and Calais Campbell together in Baltimore. Yes, please.
Round 1 - Pick 15
LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 195 lbs
Stingley falls to the Eagles who add one of the draft's premier talents to their secondary.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Northern Iowa • Jr • 6'7" / 321 lbs
The Saints get a Terron Armstead replacement in the large, nasty Penning.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Zion Johnson OL
Boston College • Sr • 6'3" / 312 lbs
The Chargers can better protect Justin Herbert, and with Johnson staring them in the face they make him their pick to be plugged in at right guard instantly.
From New Orleans Saints
Round 1 - Pick 18
Michigan • Jr • 6'0" / 191 lbs
Another defensive back for Philadelphia with the nickel corner/safety hybrid with high-end upside due to his athletic gifts.
From Philadelphia Eagles
Round 1 - Pick 19
Clemson • Jr • 6'0" / 194 lbs
Booth is a specimen at outside cornerback, chiseled with lightning-quick feet and spectacular ball skills.
Round 1 - Pick 20
Mississippi State • Soph • 6'5" / 307 lbs
The Steelers stop Cross' fall and are happy to add such a talented pass-blocker to their offensive offensive line.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Nakobe Dean LB
Georgia • Jr • 5'11" / 229 lbs
Dean is a heady, athletic second-level defender who will bring a legitimate coverage element to the Patriots' linebacker group.
From Las Vegas Raiders
Round 1 - Pick 22
Kaiir Elam CB
Florida • Jr • 6'2" / 191 lbs
Elam is the press-man type the Packers love in their secondary, a unit this regime loves building with early picks.
Mock Trade from Arizona Cardinals
Round 1 - Pick 23
Washington • Soph • 5'11" / 193 lbs
The Vikings trade down and still address their needs in the secondary. McDuffie is NFL ready.
Round 1 - Pick 24
George Karlaftis EDGE
Purdue • Jr • 6'4" / 266 lbs
Karlaftis is too good to pass on here for the Cowboys, who would be loaded at the defensive end spot if they made this selection.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Chris Olave WR
Ohio State • Sr • 6'0" / 187 lbs
The Bills jump at the opportunity to land the polished Olave who can play on the outside in Buffalo's supercharged offense.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Devin Lloyd LB
Utah • Jr • 6'3" / 237 lbs
Lloyd is the ideal linebacker replacement for Rashaan Evans in Tennessee.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Breece Hall RB
Iowa State • Jr • 5'11" / 217 lbs
Even with Leonard Fournette back in the mix, the Buccaneers add the explosive, three-down back late in Round 1.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Drake London WR
USC • Jr • 6'4" / 219 lbs
The Packers stop London's fall and give Aaron Rodgers a legitimate WR1 on the outside.
Mock Trade from Kansas City Chiefs
Round 1 - Pick 29
Cincinnati • Sr • 6'3" / 211 lbs
The Saints stay aggressive. Can't stop, won't stop. They move back into Round 1 to grab their quarterback of the future.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Penn State • Sr • 6'1" / 199 lbs
Brisker is the athletic specimen the Chiefs need in their secondary.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Iowa • Jr • 6'2" / 296 lbs
The Bengals simply can't pass on Linderbaum at No. 31. He's the center of the future for this club.
From Los Angeles Rams
Round 1 - Pick 32
Arkansas • Jr • 6'2" / 225 lbs
Awesome value for the Lions here to add size and YAC capabilities to their receiver group.
ROUND 2
33. Jacksonville: Devonte Wyatt, DL, Georgia
34. Detroit: Sam Howell, QB, North Carolina
35. NY Jets: Christian Harris, LB, Alabama
36. NY Giants: Lewis Cine, S, Georgia
37. Houston: Sam Williams, EDGE, Ole Miss
38. NY Jets (via CAR): Kenyon Green, OG, Texas A&M
39. Chicago: DeMarvin Leal, DL, Texas A&M
40. Seattle (via DEN): Sean Rhyan, OL, UCLA
41. Seattle: Arnold Ebiketie, EDGE, Penn State
42. Indianapolis (via WSH): Jalen Pitre, S, Baylor
43. Atlanta: Chad Muma, LB, Wyoming
44. Cleveland: Travis Jones, DT, UConn
45. Denver (via mock trade with Baltimore): David Ojabo, EDGE, Michigan
- Broncos get: Ravens second-round pick
- Ravens get: Broncos second-round pick (No. 64 overall), third-round pick (No. 75 overall)
46. Minnesota: Phidarian Mathis, DL, Alabama
47. Washington (via IND): Trey McBride, Colorado State
48. Chicago (via LAC): Jahan Dotson, WR, Penn State
49. Chiefs (via mock trade with Saints): Boye Mafe, EDGE, Minnesota
- Chiefs get: Saints second-round pick, fourth-round pick (No. 120 overall), 2023 second-round pick
- Saints get: Chiefs first-round pick (No. 29 overall)
50. Chiefs (via MIA): Christian Watson, WR, North Dakota State
51. Philadelphia: Brandon Smith, LB, Penn State
52. Pittsburgh: Kyler Gordon, CB, Washington
53. Green Bay (via Las Vegas): Logan Hall, DL, Houston
54. New England: Bernhard Raimann, OL, Central Michigan
55. Minnesota (via mock trade with Arizona): Cam Thomas, EDGE/DL, San Diego State
- Vikings get: Cardinals first-round pick (No. 23 overall), second-round pick, 2023 second-round pick
- Cardinals get: Vikings first-round pick (No. 12 overall)
56. Dallas: Skyy Moore, WR, Western Michigan
57. Buffalo: Quay Walker, LB, Georgia
58. Atlanta (via TEN): Kenneth Walker, RB, Michigan State
59. Green Bay: Brian Asamoah, LB, Oklahoma
60. Tampa Bay: Tariq Woolen, CB, UTSA
61. San Francisco: Abraham Lucas, OT, Washington State
62. Kansas City: Greg Dulcich, TE, UCLA
63. Cincinnati: Tyler Smith, OT, Tulsa
64. Baltimore (via mock trade with Denver): Roger McCreary, CB, Auburn
ROUND 3
65. Jacksonville: Leo Chenal, LB, Wisconsin
66. Detroit: Tyler Allgeier, RB, BYU
67. NY Giants: George Pickens, WR, Georgia
68. Houston: Leon O'Neal, S, Texas A&M
69. NY Jets: Martin Emerson, CB, Mississippi State
70. Jacksonville (via CAR): Kerby Joseph, S, Illinois
71. Chicago: Nicholas Petit-Frere, OT, Ohio State
72. Seattle: Isaiah Spiller, RB, Texas A&M
73. Indianapolis (via WSH): Carson Strong, QB, Nevada
74. Atlanta: Myjai Sanders, EDGE, Cincinnati
75. Baltimore (via mock trade with Denver): Alec Pierce, WR, Cincinnati
76. Los Angeles Rams (via mock trade with Baltimore): Drake Jackson, EDGE, USC
- Rams get: Ravens third-round pick
- Ravens get: Rams third-round pick (No. 104 overall), 2023 second-round pick
77. Minnesota: Troy Andersen, LB, Montana State
78. Cleveland: Romeo Doubs, WR, Nevada
79. San Francisco (via mock trade with Los Angeles Chargers): Lecitus Smith, OL, Virginia Tech
- 49ers get: Chargers third-round pick
- Chargers get: 49ers third-round pick (No. 93 overall), fourth-round pick (No. 134 overall), 2023 fourth-round pick
80. Houston (via NO): Jalyn Armour-Davis, CB, Alabama
81. NY Giants (via MIA): Alec Lindstrom, OL, Boston College
82. Atlanta (via IND): Zyon McCollum, CB, Sam Houston State
83. Philadelphia: Jalen Tolbert, WR, South Alabama
84. Pittsburgh: Kaleb Eleby, QB, Western Michigan
85. New England: John Metchie, WR, Alabama
86. Las Vegas: Cam Taylor-Britt, CB, Nebraska
87. Arizona: Jelani Woods, TE, Virginia
88. Dallas: Verone McKinley, S, Oregon
89. Buffalo: Damarri Mathis, CB, Pittsburgh
90. Tennessee: Kingsley Enagbare, EDGE, South Carolina
91. Tampa Bay: Perrion Winfrey, DL, Oklahoma
92. Green Bay: Nik Bonitto, EDGE, Oklahoma
93. Los Angeles Chargers: (via mock trade with San Francisco): Isaiah Likely, TE, Coastal Carolina
94. Kansas City: Coby Bryant, CB, Cincinnati
95. Cincinnati: Matthew Butler, DT, Tennessee
96. Denver (via LAR): Matt Waletzko, OL, North Dakota
97*. Detroit: Cole Strange, OL, Chattanooga
98*. New Orleans: James Cook, RB, Georgia
99*. Cleveland: Darrian Beavers, LB, Cincinnati
100*. Baltimore: Ed Ingram, OL, LSU
101*. Philadelphia (via NO): Chigoziem Okonkwo, TE, Maryland
102*. Miami (via SF): Pierre Strong, RB, South Dakota State
103*. Kansas City: Rachaad White, RB, Arizona State
104*. Baltimore (via mock trade with Rams): Joshua Paschal, EDGE, Kentucky
105*. San Francisco: David Bell, WR, Purdue