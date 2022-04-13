Every year we all think we have it all figured out with the NFL Draft. Especially the first round. Then, the first round starts, and all heck breaks loose. Prospects land with teams we never mocked them to before. Many clubs go in a completely different direction position-wise than we all expected.

Remember, teams aren't contractually obligated to fill their greatest need in the first round.

For my first multi-round mock of this draft season, I've tried to embrace that chaos that is the reality of the first round of the draft without straying from what is considered at least decently reasonable.

So let's see how the draft would unfold if Georgia's Travon Walker goes No. 1 overall to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

OK, let's get to it. Keep reading to see how all three rounds play out. And I included a trade in each round, because those always happen.

ROUND 2

33. Jacksonville: Devonte Wyatt, DL, Georgia

34. Detroit: Sam Howell, QB, North Carolina

35. NY Jets: Christian Harris, LB, Alabama

36. NY Giants: Lewis Cine, S, Georgia

37. Houston: Sam Williams, EDGE, Ole Miss

38. NY Jets (via CAR): Kenyon Green, OG, Texas A&M

39. Chicago: DeMarvin Leal, DL, Texas A&M

40. Seattle (via DEN): Sean Rhyan, OL, UCLA

41. Seattle: Arnold Ebiketie, EDGE, Penn State

42. Indianapolis (via WSH): Jalen Pitre, S, Baylor

43. Atlanta: Chad Muma, LB, Wyoming

44. Cleveland: Travis Jones, DT, UConn

45. Denver (via mock trade with Baltimore): David Ojabo, EDGE, Michigan

Broncos get: Ravens second-round pick

Ravens second-round pick Ravens get: Broncos second-round pick (No. 64 overall), third-round pick (No. 75 overall)

46. Minnesota: Phidarian Mathis, DL, Alabama

47. Washington (via IND): Trey McBride, Colorado State

48. Chicago (via LAC): Jahan Dotson, WR, Penn State

49. Chiefs (via mock trade with Saints): Boye Mafe, EDGE, Minnesota

Chiefs get: Saints second-round pick, fourth-round pick (No. 120 overall), 2023 second-round pick

Saints second-round pick, fourth-round pick (No. 120 overall), 2023 second-round pick Saints get: Chiefs first-round pick (No. 29 overall)

50. Chiefs (via MIA): Christian Watson, WR, North Dakota State

51. Philadelphia: Brandon Smith, LB, Penn State

52. Pittsburgh: Kyler Gordon, CB, Washington

53. Green Bay (via Las Vegas): Logan Hall, DL, Houston

54. New England: Bernhard Raimann, OL, Central Michigan

55. Minnesota (via mock trade with Arizona): Cam Thomas, EDGE/DL, San Diego State

Vikings get: Cardinals first-round pick (No. 23 overall), second-round pick, 2023 second-round pick

Cardinals first-round pick (No. 23 overall), second-round pick, 2023 second-round pick Cardinals get: Vikings first-round pick (No. 12 overall)

56. Dallas: Skyy Moore, WR, Western Michigan

57. Buffalo: Quay Walker, LB, Georgia

58. Atlanta (via TEN): Kenneth Walker, RB, Michigan State

59. Green Bay: Brian Asamoah, LB, Oklahoma

60. Tampa Bay: Tariq Woolen, CB, UTSA

61. San Francisco: Abraham Lucas, OT, Washington State

62. Kansas City: Greg Dulcich, TE, UCLA

63. Cincinnati: Tyler Smith, OT, Tulsa

64. Baltimore (via mock trade with Denver): Roger McCreary, CB, Auburn

ROUND 3

65. Jacksonville: Leo Chenal, LB, Wisconsin

66. Detroit: Tyler Allgeier, RB, BYU

67. NY Giants: George Pickens, WR, Georgia

68. Houston: Leon O'Neal, S, Texas A&M

69. NY Jets: Martin Emerson, CB, Mississippi State

70. Jacksonville (via CAR): Kerby Joseph, S, Illinois

71. Chicago: Nicholas Petit-Frere, OT, Ohio State

72. Seattle: Isaiah Spiller, RB, Texas A&M

73. Indianapolis (via WSH): Carson Strong, QB, Nevada

74. Atlanta: Myjai Sanders, EDGE, Cincinnati

75. Baltimore (via mock trade with Denver): Alec Pierce, WR, Cincinnati

76. Los Angeles Rams (via mock trade with Baltimore): Drake Jackson, EDGE, USC

Rams get: Ravens third-round pick

Ravens third-round pick Ravens get: Rams third-round pick (No. 104 overall), 2023 second-round pick

77. Minnesota: Troy Andersen, LB, Montana State

78. Cleveland: Romeo Doubs, WR, Nevada

79. San Francisco (via mock trade with Los Angeles Chargers): Lecitus Smith, OL, Virginia Tech

49ers get: Chargers third-round pick

Chargers third-round pick Chargers get: 49ers third-round pick (No. 93 overall), fourth-round pick (No. 134 overall), 2023 fourth-round pick

80. Houston (via NO): Jalyn Armour-Davis, CB, Alabama

81. NY Giants (via MIA): Alec Lindstrom, OL, Boston College

82. Atlanta (via IND): Zyon McCollum, CB, Sam Houston State

83. Philadelphia: Jalen Tolbert, WR, South Alabama

84. Pittsburgh: Kaleb Eleby, QB, Western Michigan

85. New England: John Metchie, WR, Alabama

86. Las Vegas: Cam Taylor-Britt, CB, Nebraska

87. Arizona: Jelani Woods, TE, Virginia

88. Dallas: Verone McKinley, S, Oregon

89. Buffalo: Damarri Mathis, CB, Pittsburgh

90. Tennessee: Kingsley Enagbare, EDGE, South Carolina

91. Tampa Bay: Perrion Winfrey, DL, Oklahoma

92. Green Bay: Nik Bonitto, EDGE, Oklahoma

93. Los Angeles Chargers: (via mock trade with San Francisco): Isaiah Likely, TE, Coastal Carolina

94. Kansas City: Coby Bryant, CB, Cincinnati

95. Cincinnati: Matthew Butler, DT, Tennessee

96. Denver (via LAR): Matt Waletzko, OL, North Dakota

97*. Detroit: Cole Strange, OL, Chattanooga

98*. New Orleans: James Cook, RB, Georgia

99*. Cleveland: Darrian Beavers, LB, Cincinnati

100*. Baltimore: Ed Ingram, OL, LSU

101*. Philadelphia (via NO): Chigoziem Okonkwo, TE, Maryland

102*. Miami (via SF): Pierre Strong, RB, South Dakota State

103*. Kansas City: Rachaad White, RB, Arizona State

104*. Baltimore (via mock trade with Rams): Joshua Paschal, EDGE, Kentucky

105*. San Francisco: David Bell, WR, Purdue