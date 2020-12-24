|
Dolphins-Raiders Preview
Coach Brian Flores started the rebuilding process in Miami a year after Jon Gruden did the same in his return to the Raiders.
Both coaches traded away big-name players for premium draft picks and reshaped the roster in hopes of reviving once-proud franchises. While Flores arrived a year later than Gruden, he has the Dolphins well ahead of the Raiders in the rebuilding process.
Surprising Miami (9-5) heads to Las Vegas (7-7) on Saturday night in playoff position, but with little room for error in the top-heavy AFC in an impressive one-year turnaround for a team that lost its first seven games in Flores' debut season last year.
''Since day one, there was never a doubt in my mind after I met Coach Flores and got around the organization that we could do some good things,'' defensive tackle Christian Wilkins said. ''But I just hope that good things can continue to keep happening for us, but it's all about putting the work in, putting the work in each and every week and just keeping moving. I'm just excited to be a part of it.''
The Dolphins can clinch a playoff spot with wins against Las Vegas and Buffalo in the final two weeks as the rebuild has happened quicker than expected.
''In December, when you're playing in meaningful games, there's a little bit of added anxiety or stress, if you want to call it that; but it's good to kind of go through that,'' Flores said.
The Raiders had hopes of being in that position just a few weeks ago when they had a 6-3 record.
But they have lost four of five games and are on the brink of being eliminated for the third straight year under Gruden and for the 17th time in the past 18 seasons.
''I believe in us,'' quarterback Derek Carr said. ''I do believe that we have the right kind of people, I do believe that. I've been around when times are tough, you're playing a big game or things like that and the morale, people, the way they talk, the way they practice, it's not good football. It's not good for an organization. I believe we have the right things and the right pieces to build on and that's why I'm always optimistic and why I feel that way.''
OFF THE ISLAND
Dolphins rookie Tua Tagovailoa has been looking up to Raiders backup quarterback Marcus Mariota ever since he met him as a fourth grader growing up in Hawaii. They're both of Samoan descent and Tagovailoa followed Mariota's path to Saint Louis High School to college stardom to first-round pick.
''Marcus has just been the standard a lot of the kids back home look to as a person, as a human being and being as good as he was, that didn't change who he was as a person,'' Tagovailoa said.
There was a chance they both would start this week after Mariota played well in place of an injured Carr last week. But Carr appears to be healed from the groin injury and is likely to start for Las Vegas.
GROUND GAME
For the fourth year in a row, the Dolphins are unlikely to have a rusher reach 750 yards. But in last week's win over the Patriots, the Dolphins rushed for 250 yards, their highest total since 2016, and undrafted rookie Salvon Ahmed became their first 100-yard rusher in 32 games.
''If you have a good ground game, it will definitely up your chances to win,'' center Ted Karras said.
Miami might be content to keep it on the ground against the Raiders, who rank 25th in run defense.
WONDERFUL WALLER
Raiders tight end Darren Waller made his first Pro Bowl this week as part of a record-setting season. Waller has a career-high 93 receptions for 967 yards. He needs 12 catches in the final two games to break Hall of Famer Tim Brown's franchise record of 104 set in 1997. Waller has 425 yards receiving the past three weeks, the most ever in a three-game span for a tight end.
''He's not a tight end. He's not a typical NFL player. He's a slash player,'' Gruden said. ''He might be the best split end that I've coached. He can go play flanker. We put him in the slot, he can run option routes and choice routes. We could throw it over your head with Waller. He might be the fastest guy on our team and he's well-conditioned and he's smart.''
EMERGING ROOKIE
The Dolphins' pass-catching group has been banged up lately, and rookie Lynn Bowden Jr. has taken advantage of more playing time. In the past three games, he has been targeted 20 times and has 17 catches for 160 yards, while showing an ability both to get open and avoid tacklers. Bowden was drafted by the Raiders in the third round, but struggled in training camp and was dealt to the Dolphins for a 2021 fourth-round pick.
''Watch kids that come up today, and which ones played tag growing up,'' Miami offensive coordinator Chan Gailey said. ''If you played tag, then you know how to make a guy miss. He played a lot of tag, I guess.''
---
AP Sports Writer Steven Wine in Miami contributed to this report.
---
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
|
M. Gaskin
37 RB
87 RuYds, 23 ReYds, ReTD, 4 RECs
|
16
FPTS
|
D. Carr
4 QB
247 PaYds, RuYd, RuTD
|
15
FPTS
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|32:01
|23:58
|1st Downs
|14
|20
|Rushing
|6
|5
|Passing
|7
|14
|Penalty
|1
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|5-15
|0-9
|4th Down Conv
|2-2
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|274
|316
|Total Plays
|58
|54
|Avg Gain
|4.7
|5.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|130
|91
|Rush Attempts
|25
|19
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.2
|4.8
|Net Yards Passing
|144
|225
|Comp. - Att.
|22-30
|19-32
|Yards Per Pass
|4.4
|6.4
|Penalties - Yards
|3-22
|2-15
|Touchdowns
|1
|1
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|5-46.6
|4-42.0
|Return Yards
|7
|61
|Punts - Returns
|1-7
|5-61
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|1-4 -25%
|1-3 -33%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|0-1 -0%
|1-3 -33%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|144
|PASS YDS
|225
|
|
|130
|RUSH YDS
|91
|
|
|274
|TOTAL YDS
|316
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
T. Tagovailoa 1 QB
10
FPTS
|T. Tagovailoa
|17/22
|94
|1
|0
|10
|
R. Fitzpatrick 14 QB
2
FPTS
|R. Fitzpatrick
|5/8
|73
|0
|0
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
M. Gaskin 37 RB
16
FPTS
|M. Gaskin
|14
|87
|0
|24
|16
|
C. Fejedelem 42 DB
2
FPTS
|C. Fejedelem
|1
|22
|0
|22
|2
|
T. Tagovailoa 1 QB
10
FPTS
|T. Tagovailoa
|3
|11
|0
|7
|10
|
L. Bowden 15 RB
0
FPTS
|L. Bowden
|1
|8
|0
|8
|0
|
S. Ahmed 26 RB
0
FPTS
|S. Ahmed
|6
|2
|0
|5
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
M. Gesicki 88 TE
5
FPTS
|M. Gesicki
|7
|4
|54
|0
|31
|5
|
J. Grant 19 WR
4
FPTS
|J. Grant
|6
|5
|43
|0
|14
|4
|
M. Gaskin 37 RB
16
FPTS
|M. Gaskin
|4
|4
|23
|1
|10
|16
|
I. Ford 84 WR
2
FPTS
|I. Ford
|3
|2
|21
|0
|13
|2
|
L. Bowden 15 RB
0
FPTS
|L. Bowden
|3
|2
|8
|0
|6
|0
|
M. Hollins 86 WR
0
FPTS
|M. Hollins
|3
|1
|8
|0
|8
|0
|
D. Smythe 81 TE
0
FPTS
|D. Smythe
|2
|2
|6
|0
|5
|0
|
A. Shaheen 80 TE
0
FPTS
|A. Shaheen
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|0
|
S. Ahmed 26 RB
0
FPTS
|S. Ahmed
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
E. Rowe 21 FS
|E. Rowe
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Van Ginkel 43 OLB
|A. Van Ginkel
|6-1
|2.0
|0
|0
|
J. Baker 55 OLB
|J. Baker
|6-3
|1.0
|0
|0
|
K. Van Noy 53 MLB
|K. Van Noy
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. McCain 28 SS
|B. McCain
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Wilkins 94 DE
|C. Wilkins
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Jones 29 FS
|B. Jones
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Z. Sieler 92 DE
|Z. Sieler
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Jones 24 CB
|B. Jones
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Davis 98 NT
|R. Davis
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
X. Howard 25 CB
|X. Howard
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Roberts 44 OLB
|E. Roberts
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Needham 40 DB
|N. Needham
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Sanders 7 K
10
FPTS
|J. Sanders
|3/3
|39
|1/1
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Haack 2 P
|M. Haack
|5
|46.6
|1
|51
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Grant 19 WR
4
FPTS
|J. Grant
|1
|7.0
|7
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
D. Carr 4 QB
15
FPTS
|D. Carr
|19/32
|247
|0
|0
|15
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Jacobs 28 RB
5
FPTS
|J. Jacobs
|9
|53
|0
|15
|5
|
J. Richard 30 RB
1
FPTS
|J. Richard
|2
|19
|0
|18
|1
|
D. Booker 23 RB
1
FPTS
|D. Booker
|6
|11
|0
|3
|1
|
H. Ruggs III 11 WR
0
FPTS
|H. Ruggs III
|1
|7
|0
|7
|0
|
D. Carr 4 QB
15
FPTS
|D. Carr
|1
|1
|1
|1
|15
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Waller 83 TE
11
FPTS
|D. Waller
|6
|5
|112
|0
|33
|11
|
N. Agholor 15 WR
7
FPTS
|N. Agholor
|5
|4
|70
|0
|22
|7
|
H. Renfrow 13 WR
3
FPTS
|H. Renfrow
|5
|5
|34
|0
|12
|3
|
J. Witten 82 TE
1
FPTS
|J. Witten
|5
|2
|12
|0
|10
|1
|
B. Edwards 89 WR
1
FPTS
|B. Edwards
|1
|1
|11
|0
|11
|1
|
D. Booker 23 RB
1
FPTS
|D. Booker
|2
|2
|8
|0
|4
|1
|
J. Jacobs 28 RB
5
FPTS
|J. Jacobs
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|
H. Ruggs III 11 WR
0
FPTS
|H. Ruggs III
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
C. Littleton 42 OLB
|C. Littleton
|8-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. McMillan 54 MLB
|R. McMillan
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Joyner 29 FS
|L. Joyner
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Hankins 90 DT
|J. Hankins
|4-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
J. White 53 DB
|J. White
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Abram 24 SS
|J. Abram
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Nassib 94 DE
|C. Nassib
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
D. Arnette 20 CB
|D. Arnette
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Mullen 27 CB
|T. Mullen
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Wilber 58 LB
|K. Wilber
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Crosby 98 DE
|M. Crosby
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Lawson 26 CB
|N. Lawson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Collins 97 DT
|M. Collins
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Vickers 91 DT
|K. Vickers
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
M. Hurst 73 DT
|M. Hurst
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Key 99 DE
|A. Key
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Leavitt 32 SAF
|D. Leavitt
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
H. Renfrow 13 WR
|H. Renfrow
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
I. Johnson 31 CB
|I. Johnson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Carlson 2 K
10
FPTS
|D. Carlson
|3/3
|38
|1/1
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Cole 6 P
|A. Cole
|4
|42.0
|2
|58
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
H. Renfrow 13 WR
3
FPTS
|H. Renfrow
|5
|12.2
|32
|0
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 4 - MIA 4(4:05 - 4th) J.Sanders 22 yard field goal is GOOD Center-B.Ferguson Holder-M.Haack.
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - MIA 4(4:08 - 4th) R.Fitzpatrick pass incomplete short middle to M.Gesicki.
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - MIA 4(4:11 - 4th) R.Fitzpatrick pass incomplete short right to M.Hollins.
|No Gain
|
1 & 4 - MIA 4(4:46 - 4th) M.Gaskin left tackle to LV 4 for no gain (D.Leavitt; J.Abram).
|+31 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIA 35(5:33 - 4th) R.Fitzpatrick pass deep middle to M.Gesicki to LV 4 for 31 yards (R.McMillan).
|+17 YD
|
3 & 5 - MIA 48(6:09 - 4th) R.Fitzpatrick pass short middle to M.Gesicki to LV 35 for 17 yards (I.Johnson; J.Abram) [M.Crosby].
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - MIA 43(6:53 - 4th) S.Ahmed right tackle to MIA 48 for 5 yards (A.Key).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIA 43(6:58 - 4th) R.Fitzpatrick pass incomplete deep middle to M.Gesicki.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 2 - MIA 39(7:30 - 4th) M.Gaskin left tackle to MIA 43 for 4 yards (L.Joyner).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIA 31(7:59 - 4th) R.Fitzpatrick pass short left to M.Hollins to MIA 39 for 8 yards (R.McMillan; D.Arnette).
|+13 YD
|
3 & 4 - MIA 18(8:35 - 4th) R.Fitzpatrick pass short left to I.Ford to MIA 31 for 13 yards (D.Arnette).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 6 - MIA 16(9:15 - 4th) M.Gaskin left guard to MIA 18 for 2 yards (L.Joyner).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIA 12(9:47 - 4th) R.Fitzpatrick pass short left to M.Gaskin to MIA 16 for 4 yards (C.Littleton).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 12 - LV 47(9:54 - 4th) A.Cole punts 35 yards to MIA 12 Center-T.Sieg fair catch by M.Perry.
|Sack
|
3 & 8 - LV 43(10:32 - 4th) D.Carr sacked at MIA 47 for -4 yards (J.Baker).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - LV 43(10:40 - 4th) D.Carr pass incomplete deep middle to H.Ruggs (X.Howard).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LV 45(11:18 - 4th) J.Jacobs right tackle to MIA 43 for 2 yards (J.Baker).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - MIA 20(11:31 - 4th) M.Haack punts 44 yards to LV 36 Center-B.Ferguson. H.Renfrow pushed ob at MIA 45 for 19 yards (A.Van Ginkel).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 18 - MIA 12(12:10 - 4th) M.Gaskin up the middle to MIA 20 for 8 yards (L.Joyner).
|Sack
|
2 & 9 - MIA 21(12:50 - 4th) T.Tagovailoa sacked at MIA 12 for -9 yards (J.Hankins).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIA 20(13:31 - 4th) T.Tagovailoa pass short right to M.Gesicki to MIA 21 for 1 yard (C.Littleton).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - LV 48(13:39 - 4th) A.Cole punts 48 yards to end zone Center-T.Sieg Touchback.
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - LV 48(13:47 - 4th) D.Carr pass incomplete short middle to H.Ruggs (X.Howard).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - LV 49(14:25 - 4th) D.Booker left guard to MIA 48 for 3 yards (R.Davis; A.Van Ginkel).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - LV 45(15:00 - 4th) D.Carr pass short left to D.Booker to LV 49 for 4 yards (E.Rowe J.Baker).
|+22 YD
|
2 & 7 - LV 23(0:22 - 3rd) D.Carr pass deep right to D.Waller to LV 45 for 22 yards (E.Rowe).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LV 20(0:53 - 3rd) D.Booker up the middle to LV 23 for 3 yards (Z.Sieler).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - MIA 24(1:05 - 3rd) M.Haack punts 46 yards to LV 30 Center-B.Ferguson. H.Renfrow to LV 39 for 9 yards (K.Frazier). PENALTY on LV-I.Johnson Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at LV 30.
|No Gain
|
3 & 11 - MIA 24(1:12 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete short middle to I.Ford (D.Leavitt).
|Sack
|
2 & 3 - MIA 32(1:54 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa sacked at MIA 24 for -8 yards (C.Nassib).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIA 25(2:30 - 3rd) M.Gaskin right tackle to MIA 32 for 7 yards (K.Wilber).
|Kickoff
|(2:30 - 3rd) D.Carlson kicks 65 yards from LV 35 to end zone Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 2 - LV 2(2:34 - 3rd) D.Carlson 20 yard field goal is GOOD Center-T.Sieg Holder-A.Cole.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 5 - LV 5(3:21 - 3rd) D.Carr pass short left to H.Renfrow to MIA 2 for 3 yards (N.Needham).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - LV 5(3:27 - 3rd) D.Carr pass incomplete short right.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 6 - LV 6(3:52 - 3rd) D.Booker up the middle to MIA 5 for 1 yard (J.Baker). MIA-E.Roberts was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - LV 16(4:35 - 3rd) D.Carr pass short right to J.Witten to MIA 6 for 10 yards (Br.Jones).
|+33 YD
|
1 & 10 - LV 49(5:25 - 3rd) D.Carr pass deep right to D.Waller to MIA 16 for 33 yards (E.Rowe).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - LV 40(6:00 - 3rd) D.Carr pass short right to B.Edwards pushed ob at MIA 49 for 11 yards (X.Howard).
|+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - LV 18(6:51 - 3rd) D.Carr pass short middle to N.Agholor to LV 40 for 22 yards (Z.Sieler; J.Baker).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 15 - MIA 49(7:01 - 3rd) M.Haack punts 46 yards to LV 5 Center-B.Ferguson. H.Renfrow to LV 18 for 13 yards (B.Ferguson).
|Sack
|
3 & 9 - MIA 45(7:39 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa sacked at MIA 49 for -6 yards (K.Vickers).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - MIA 46(8:24 - 3rd) M.Gaskin up the middle to LV 45 for 1 yard (C.Littleton).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIA 46(8:31 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete short right to M.Hollins.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
|
4 & 1 - LV 47(8:36 - 3rd) J.Jacobs up the middle to LV 46 for -1 yards (Z.Sieler).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - LV 47(8:42 - 3rd) D.Carr pass incomplete short left to J.Witten.
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - LV 47(9:23 - 3rd) J.Jacobs left guard to LV 47 for no gain (E.Roberts).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - LV 38(9:55 - 3rd) J.Jacobs left guard to LV 47 for 9 yards (K.Van Noy).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - LV 25(10:31 - 3rd) D.Carr pass short left to N.Agholor to LV 38 for 13 yards (B.McCain).
|Kickoff
|(10:31 - 3rd) J.Sanders kicks 65 yards from MIA 35 to end zone Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(10:31 - 3rd) J.Sanders extra point is GOOD Center-B.Ferguson Holder-M.Haack.
|+10 YD
|
2 & 8 - MIA 10(10:38 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa pass short middle to M.Gaskin for 10 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIA 12(11:15 - 3rd) M.Gaskin left guard to LV 10 for 2 yards (J.Hankins).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 4 - MIA 20(11:54 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa pass short middle to I.Ford to LV 12 for 8 yards (C.Littleton).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 9 - MIA 25(12:25 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa pass short middle to J.Grant to LV 20 for 5 yards (M.Hurst). MIA-J.Grant was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIA 26(13:05 - 3rd) M.Gaskin right tackle to LV 25 for 1 yard (J.Hankins).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 4 - MIA 40(13:34 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa pass short middle to J.Grant to LV 26 for 14 yards (D.Arnette).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIA 46(14:07 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa pass short middle to J.Grant to LV 40 for 6 yards (C.Nassib).
|+24 YD
|
2 & 5 - MIA 30(14:38 - 3rd) M.Gaskin left tackle to LV 46 for 24 yards (R.McMillan; J.Abram).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIA 25(15:00 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa pass short left to M.Gaskin pushed ob at MIA 30 for 5 yards (J.White).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) D.Carlson kicks 65 yards from LV 35 to end zone Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 9 - LV 20(0:16 - 2nd) D.Carlson 38 yard field goal is GOOD Center-T.Sieg Holder-A.Cole.
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - LV 20(0:21 - 2nd) D.Carr pass incomplete short right to J.Witten.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - LV 21(0:29 - 2nd) J.Richard left tackle to MIA 20 for 1 yard (K.Van Noy).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LV 21(0:30 - 2nd) D.Carr spiked the ball to stop the clock.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 1 - LV 30(0:44 - 2nd) D.Carr pass short middle to D.Waller to MIA 21 for 9 yards (E.Rowe).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - LV 39(1:04 - 2nd) D.Carr pass short left to H.Renfrow to MIA 30 for 9 yards (J.Baker).
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - LV 42(1:10 - 2nd) D.Carr pass short left to D.Waller ran ob at MIA 39 for 19 yards (B.McCain). LV-D.Good was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - LV 45(1:19 - 2nd) D.Carr pass incomplete deep right to D.Waller. PENALTY on MIA-N.Needham Defensive Holding 5 yards enforced at LV 37 - No Play.
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - LV 25(1:42 - 2nd) D.Carr pass short right to H.Renfrow to LV 37 for 12 yards (C.Wilkins).
|Kickoff
|(1:42 - 2nd) J.Sanders kicks 65 yards from MIA 35 to end zone Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 3 - MIA 21(1:47 - 2nd) J.Sanders 39 yard field goal is GOOD Center-B.Ferguson Holder-M.Haack.
|-1 YD
|
3 & 2 - MIA 20(2:00 - 2nd) S.Ahmed left guard to LV 21 for -1 yards (J.Abram).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 1 - MIA 19(2:21 - 2nd) M.Gaskin right end to LV 20 for -1 yards (R.McMillan).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIA 28(2:51 - 2nd) M.Gaskin right tackle to LV 19 for 9 yards (R.McMillan).
|+22 YD
|
4 & 1 - MIA 50(3:38 - 2nd) Direct snap to C.Fejedelem. C.Fejedelem up the middle to LV 28 for 22 yards (H.Renfrow).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 5 - MIA 46(4:24 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass short middle to M.Gaskin to 50 for 4 yards (C.Littleton).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - MIA 41(5:09 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass short right to D.Smythe to MIA 46 for 5 yards (T.Mullen).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIA 41(5:13 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete short right to J.Grant.
|+8 YD
|
3 & 2 - MIA 33(5:58 - 2nd) Direct snap to L.Bowden. L.Bowden left tackle to MIA 41 for 8 yards (R.McMillan).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - MIA 25(6:40 - 2nd) M.Gaskin left tackle to MIA 33 for 8 yards (D.Leavitt).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIA 25(6:46 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete short right to M.Gesicki (N.Lawson).
|Kickoff
|(6:46 - 2nd) D.Carlson kicks 65 yards from LV 35 to end zone Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 5 - LV 5(6:51 - 2nd) D.Carlson 23 yard field goal is GOOD Center-T.Sieg Holder-A.Cole.
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - LV 5(6:57 - 2nd) D.Carr pass incomplete short right.
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - LV 5(7:04 - 2nd) D.Carr pass incomplete short right.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 8 - LV 8(7:43 - 2nd) D.Booker up the middle to MIA 5 for 3 yards (J.Baker).
|+1 YD
|
4 & 1 - LV 9(8:21 - 2nd) D.Booker up the middle to MIA 8 for 1 yard (C.Wilkins).
|+18 YD
|
3 & 19 - LV 27(9:03 - 2nd) J.Richard left guard pushed ob at MIA 9 for 18 yards (Br.Jones; E.Rowe).
|Sack
|
2 & 10 - LV 18(9:44 - 2nd) D.Carr sacked at MIA 27 for -9 yards (A.Van Ginkel).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LV 18(9:48 - 2nd) D.Carr pass incomplete short left to J.Jacobs (A.Van Ginkel).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - LV 28(10:14 - 2nd) J.Jacobs left end ran ob at MIA 18 for 10 yards (A.Van Ginkel).
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - LV 47(10:41 - 2nd) D.Carr pass short middle to N.Agholor to MIA 28 for 19 yards (By.Jones).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 10 - LV 38(11:12 - 2nd) J.Jacobs up the middle to MIA 47 for 15 yards (Br.Jones).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LV 38(11:17 - 2nd) D.Carr pass incomplete short left to J.Jacobs.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - MIA 13(11:28 - 2nd) M.Haack punts 46 yards to LV 41 Center-B.Ferguson. H.Renfrow to LV 38 for -3 yards (K.Grugier-Hill).
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - MIA 13(11:34 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete short middle to L.Bowden [A.Key].
|+3 YD
|
2 & 8 - MIA 10(12:23 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass short left to A.Shaheen to MIA 13 for 3 yards (C.Littleton).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIA 8(12:55 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass short right to L.Bowden to MIA 10 for 2 yards (T.Mullen).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 17 - LV 42(13:02 - 2nd) A.Cole punts 27 yards to MIA 15 Center-T.Sieg fair catch by J.Grant. PENALTY on MIA-K.Frazier Offensive Holding 7 yards enforced at MIA 15.
|Sack
|
3 & 8 - LV 33(13:42 - 2nd) D.Carr sacked at MIA 42 for -9 yards (A.Van Ginkel).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - LV 35(14:28 - 2nd) D.Carr pass short middle to J.Witten to MIA 33 for 2 yards (J.Baker).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LV 35(15:00 - 2nd) D.Booker left guard to MIA 35 for no gain (R.Davis).
|+29 YD
|
1 & 10 - LV 36(0:14 - 1st) D.Carr pass deep right to D.Waller to MIA 35 for 29 yards (E.Rowe).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 3 - LV 32(0:45 - 1st) D.Carr pass short left to D.Booker pushed ob at LV 36 for 4 yards (E.Rowe).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - LV 25(1:23 - 1st) H.Ruggs right tackle to LV 32 for 7 yards (By.Jones; K.Van Noy).
|Kickoff
|(1:23 - 1st) J.Sanders kicks 65 yards from MIA 35 to end zone Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 2 - MIA 19(1:28 - 1st) J.Sanders 37 yard field goal is GOOD Center-B.Ferguson Holder-M.Haack.
|-1 YD
|
3 & 1 - MIA 18(2:11 - 1st) S.Ahmed up the middle to LV 19 for -1 yards (M.Crosby).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - MIA 21(2:34 - 1st) S.Ahmed up the middle to LV 18 for 3 yards (K.Wilber).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIA 27(2:55 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass short left to L.Bowden pushed ob at LV 21 for 6 yards (C.Littleton).
|+7 YD
|
4 & 3 - MIA 39(3:24 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa scrambles right end ran ob at LV 32 for 7 yards (L.Joyner). PENALTY on LV-L.Joyner Defensive Holding 5 yards enforced at LV 32.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 7 - MIA 44(4:05 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass short middle to J.Grant to LV 39 for 5 yards (N.Lawson).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 12 - MIA 49(4:51 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass short middle to M.Gesicki to LV 44 for 5 yards (J.Abram).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 2 - MIA 39(5:17 - 1st) M.Gaskin right end to LV 36 for 3 yards (N.Lawson; K.Wilber). PENALTY on MIA-R.Hunt Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at LV 39 - No Play.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIA 47(5:47 - 1st) M.Gaskin left tackle to LV 39 for 8 yards (A.Key; K.Wilber).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIA 39(6:20 - 1st) M.Gaskin up the middle to LV 47 for 14 yards (R.McMillan).
|+13 YD
|
3 & 9 - MIA 26(7:04 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass short right to J.Grant to MIA 39 for 13 yards (C.Littleton; N.Lawson).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - MIA 25(7:50 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass short middle to S.Ahmed to MIA 26 for 1 yard (J.Hankins).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIA 25(8:25 - 1st) S.Ahmed right guard to MIA 25 for no gain (M.Crosby; D.Leavitt). LV-T.Mullen was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
|Kickoff
|(8:25 - 1st) D.Carlson kicks 65 yards from LV 35 to end zone Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(8:25 - 1st) D.Carlson extra point is GOOD Center-T.Sieg Holder-A.Cole.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - LV 1(8:27 - 1st) D.Carr up the middle for 1 yard TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 3 - LV 3(9:10 - 1st) J.Jacobs right guard to MIA 1 for 2 yards (By.Jones; J.Baker).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 10 - LV 16(9:45 - 1st) J.Jacobs right guard to MIA 3 for 13 yards (A.Van Ginkel).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LV 16(9:50 - 1st) D.Carr pass incomplete deep right to J.Witten.
|+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - LV 27(10:32 - 1st) D.Carr pass short right to H.Renfrow to MIA 16 for 11 yards (E.Rowe; X.Howard).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LV 27(10:37 - 1st) D.Carr pass incomplete short right to D.Waller.
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - LV 43(11:21 - 1st) D.Carr pass short middle to N.Agholor to MIA 27 for 16 yards (A.Van Ginkel) [R.Davis].
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - MIA 24(11:36 - 1st) M.Haack punts 51 yards to LV 25 Center-B.Ferguson. H.Renfrow to MIA 43 for 32 yards (N.Igbinoghene).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 13 - MIA 19(12:14 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa scrambles right tackle to MIA 24 for 5 yards (R.McMillan).
|-4 YD
|
2 & 9 - MIA 23(13:00 - 1st) S.Ahmed left end to MIA 19 for -4 yards (J.White M.Hurst).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIA 22(13:42 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass short right to D.Smythe to MIA 23 for 1 yard (C.Littleton).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - LV 27(13:55 - 1st) A.Cole punts 58 yards to MIA 15 Center-T.Sieg. J.Grant to MIA 22 for 7 yards (F.Moreau; D.Leavitt).
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - LV 27(14:00 - 1st) D.Carr pass incomplete deep left to N.Agholor.
|-1 YD
|
2 & 7 - LV 28(14:34 - 1st) D.Carr pass short right to H.Renfrow to LV 27 for -1 yards (By.Jones; K.Van Noy).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LV 25(15:00 - 1st) J.Jacobs left guard to LV 28 for 3 yards (A.Van Ginkel).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Sanders kicks 65 yards from MIA 35 to end zone Touchback.
