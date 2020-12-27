|
Cowboys beat Eagles 37-17, stay alive with Washington loss
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) Andy Dalton threw for 377 yards and three touchdowns, two to Michael Gallup, and the Dallas Cowboys stayed alive in the playoff race with a 37-17 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.
The Cowboys (6-9) won their third consecutive game and still have a chance to win the NFC East thanks to Washington's 20-13 loss to Carolina, which guaranteed that the NFL's worst division won't have a team with a winning record.
Dallas can overtake Washington (6-9) with a win at the New York Giants and a Washington loss to the Eagles on the final weekend of the regular season. The Giants (5-10) can get in by beating the Cowboys if Washington loses.
The Eagles (4-10-1) led 14-3 in the first quarter after DeSean Jackson's 81-yard touchdown catch in his first game in two months coming off an ankle injury, and they would have controlled their playoff fate against Washington with a win.
Instead, Philadelphia and Jalen Hurts couldn't keep the offense rolling while giving up points on five consecutive Dallas possessions. The defending NFC East champion was eliminated from the postseason with its sixth loss in seven games.
The top three Dallas receivers each had a catch of at least 50 yards. Rookie CeeDee Lamb's 52-yard touchdown put the Cowboys up 27-17 early in the third quarter, Gallup's 55-yarder on a screen set up a field goal between his two TDs, and Amari Cooper had a 69-yard catch before another of Greg Zuerlein's three field goals.
Dalton, who was 22 of 30 while surpassing 300 yards for the first time since replacing the injured Dak Prescott five weeks into the season, gave the Eagles life late in the third quarter by forcing a deep throw to Lamb that Darius Slay intercepted.
But that opportunity fizzled when coach Doug Pederson elected to go for it on fourth-and-15 from the Dallas 33 early in the fourth quarter and Zach Ertz was stopped well short on an underneath throw.
Hurts had two turnovers with Philadelphia in scoring range later in the fourth quarter. Anthony Brown intercepted the rookie at the goal line, and Hurts fumbled at the end of a run on a close call that was held up on review. Hurts had a second interception with the game well out of reach in the final minute.
Making his third start since the benching of Carson Wentz, Hurts led an offense that generated 285 yards in the first half before stalling while the Cowboys surged to the lead.
Hurts was 21 of 39 for 342 yards with 69 yards rushing, joining Lamar Jackson as the only QBs in the past 70 years with at least 50 yards rushing in each of his first three starts.
Cooper and Gallup had 121 yards receiving apiece, and Lamb helped finish off the Eagles by drawing a 34-yard pass interference penalty on third down to set up his 19-yard scoring run in the final two minutes.
ELLIOTT'S RETURN
Ezekiel Elliott had his second 100-yard game of the season, the two-time rushing champion finishing with 105 yards on 19 carries a week after his lingering calf issue caused him to miss a game because of injury for the first time in his five-year Dallas career.
PANDEMIC ATTENDANCE LEADER
The Cowboys led the NFL in attendance by far in the pandemic-altered regular season, finishing with an average of 27,378. That's about 34% capacity at 80,000-seat AT&T Stadium, and the average is almost twice as much as any other team that allowed fans.
INJURIES
Eagles DT Fletcher Cox, who was listed as questionable with a neck injury, left in the first quarter and didn't return.
UP NEXT
Philadelphia has Dallas' fate in its hands at home against Washington in the regular-season finale. Dallas is playing at the Giants.
---
|
J. Hurts
2 QB
342 PaYds, PaTD, 2 INTs, 69 RuYds
|
19
FPTS
|
A. Dalton
14 QB
377 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, INT, 15 RuYds
|
32
FPTS
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|29:22
|30:08
|1st Downs
|24
|22
|Rushing
|9
|7
|Passing
|12
|13
|Penalty
|3
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|7-17
|6-13
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|477
|513
|Total Plays
|71
|66
|Avg Gain
|6.7
|7.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|151
|151
|Rush Attempts
|29
|34
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.2
|4.4
|Net Yards Passing
|326
|362
|Comp. - Att.
|21-39
|22-30
|Yards Per Pass
|7.8
|11.3
|Penalties - Yards
|12-115
|5-73
|Touchdowns
|2
|4
|Rushing TDs
|1
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|3
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|4-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|2
|1
|Punts - Avg
|5-36.6
|4-44.5
|Return Yards
|98
|16
|Punts - Returns
|1-15
|2-6
|Kickoffs - Returns
|3-58
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-25
|2-10
|Red Zone Eff.
|1-3 -33%
|2-5 -40%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|1-1 -100%
|1-3 -33%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|326
|PASS YDS
|362
|
|
|151
|RUSH YDS
|151
|
|
|477
|TOTAL YDS
|513
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
J. Hurts 2 QB
19
FPTS
|J. Hurts
|21/39
|342
|1
|2
|19
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Hurts 2 QB
19
FPTS
|J. Hurts
|9
|69
|0
|20
|19
|
M. Sanders 26 RB
13
FPTS
|M. Sanders
|15
|57
|1
|7
|13
|
B. Scott 35 RB
1
FPTS
|B. Scott
|2
|17
|0
|12
|1
|
J. Howard 28 RB
0
FPTS
|J. Howard
|3
|8
|0
|5
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Jackson 10 WR
14
FPTS
|D. Jackson
|1
|1
|81
|1
|81
|14
|
Q. Watkins 80 WR
5
FPTS
|Q. Watkins
|3
|2
|57
|0
|43
|5
|
D. Goedert 88 TE
3
FPTS
|D. Goedert
|3
|3
|38
|0
|23
|3
|
Z. Ertz 86 TE
3
FPTS
|Z. Ertz
|7
|3
|33
|0
|17
|3
|
J. Reagor 18 WR
3
FPTS
|J. Reagor
|7
|3
|30
|0
|15
|3
|
G. Ward 84 WR
2
FPTS
|G. Ward
|3
|2
|27
|0
|17
|2
|
M. Sanders 26 RB
13
FPTS
|M. Sanders
|6
|4
|27
|0
|9
|13
|
T. Fulgham 13 WR
2
FPTS
|T. Fulgham
|3
|2
|27
|0
|19
|2
|
A. Jeffery 17 WR
2
FPTS
|A. Jeffery
|1
|1
|22
|0
|22
|2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
M. Epps 22 SAF
|M. Epps
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Singleton 49 LB
|A. Singleton
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Mills 21 SS
|J. Mills
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Jacquet 38 DB
|M. Jacquet
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Robey-Coleman 31 CB
|N. Robey-Coleman
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Graham 55 DE
|B. Graham
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
T. Edwards 57 LB
|T. Edwards
|2-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
G. Arnold 37 SAF
|G. Arnold
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Slay 24 CB
|D. Slay
|2-0
|0.0
|1
|0
|
K. Wallace 42 SAF
|K. Wallace
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
V. Curry 75 DE
|V. Curry
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
R. Ford 36 SAF
|R. Ford
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Hargrave 93 NT
|J. Hargrave
|1-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Bradley 54 LB
|S. Bradley
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Bachie LB
|J. Bachie
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
G. Avery 58 DE
|G. Avery
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
F. Cox 91 DT
|F. Cox
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Williams 61 DT
|R. Williams
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Jackson 97 DT
|M. Jackson
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. McGill 76 DT
|T. McGill
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Elliott 4 K
5
FPTS
|J. Elliott
|1/1
|38
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Johnston 1 P
|C. Johnston
|5
|36.6
|3
|51
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Scott 35 RB
1
FPTS
|B. Scott
|3
|19.3
|24
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Reagor 18 WR
3
FPTS
|J. Reagor
|1
|15.0
|15
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
A. Dalton 14 QB
32
FPTS
|A. Dalton
|22/30
|377
|3
|1
|32
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
E. Elliott 21 RB
13
FPTS
|E. Elliott
|19
|105
|0
|31
|13
|
C. Lamb 88 WR
19
FPTS
|C. Lamb
|1
|19
|1
|19
|19
|
A. Dalton 14 QB
32
FPTS
|A. Dalton
|5
|15
|0
|9
|32
|
T. Pollard 20 RB
1
FPTS
|T. Pollard
|9
|12
|0
|7
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
A. Cooper 19 WR
12
FPTS
|A. Cooper
|6
|4
|121
|0
|69
|12
|
M. Gallup 13 WR
24
FPTS
|M. Gallup
|8
|6
|121
|2
|55
|24
|
C. Lamb 88 WR
19
FPTS
|C. Lamb
|5
|3
|65
|1
|52
|19
|
E. Elliott 21 RB
13
FPTS
|E. Elliott
|4
|4
|34
|0
|14
|13
|
D. Schultz 86 TE
2
FPTS
|D. Schultz
|4
|3
|21
|0
|16
|2
|
T. Pollard 20 RB
1
FPTS
|T. Pollard
|2
|1
|8
|0
|8
|1
|
B. Bell 80 TE
0
FPTS
|B. Bell
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
J. Smith 54 MLB
|J. Smith
|6-5
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Lewis 26 CB
|J. Lewis
|5-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
D. Wilson 37 SAF
|D. Wilson
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Awuzie 24 CB
|C. Awuzie
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Lee 50 OLB
|S. Lee
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Thomas 48 LB
|J. Thomas
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Gregory 94 DE
|R. Gregory
|3-3
|1.5
|0
|3
|
A. Brown 30 CB
|A. Brown
|2-1
|0.0
|1
|0
|
T. Diggs 27 CB
|T. Diggs
|1-0
|0.0
|1
|0
|
A. Smith 58 DE
|A. Smith
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Gallimore 96 DT
|N. Gallimore
|1-1
|0.5
|0
|0
|
D. Lawrence 90 DE
|D. Lawrence
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Crawford 98 DT
|T. Crawford
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Thompson 23 SS
|D. Thompson
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Armstrong 92 DE
|D. Armstrong
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Hamilton 79 DT
|J. Hamilton
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Goodwin 29 CB
|C. Goodwin
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
G. Zuerlein 2 K
13
FPTS
|G. Zuerlein
|3/3
|35
|4/4
|13
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
H. Niswander 1 P
|H. Niswander
|4
|44.5
|2
|56
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Lamb 88 WR
19
FPTS
|C. Lamb
|2
|3.0
|6
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) G.Zuerlein kicks 65 yards from DAL 35 to end zone Touchback.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - PHI 42(15:00 - 1st) J.Hurts pass incomplete deep middle to J.Reagor. PENALTY on DAL-T.Diggs Defensive Holding 5 yards enforced at PHI 25 - No Play.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - PHI 30(14:54 - 1st) M.Sanders up the middle to PHI 37 for 7 yards (S.Lee).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 3 - PHI 37(14:20 - 1st) M.Sanders right guard to PHI 42 for 5 yards (D.Lawrence).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - PHI 42(13:43 - 1st) J.Hurts pass short left to M.Sanders pushed ob at PHI 45 for 3 yards (D.Wilson). PENALTY on DAL-D.Wilson Unnecessary Roughness 15 yards enforced at PHI 45.
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - PHI 40(13:16 - 1st) J.Hurts scrambles up the middle to DAL 29 for 11 yards (T.Diggs).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - PHI 29(12:33 - 1st) J.Hurts right end to DAL 17 for 12 yards (R.Gregory; J.Lewis).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - PHI 17(11:50 - 1st) J.Howard left guard to DAL 15 for 2 yards (T.Crawford; D.Lawrence).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 8 - PHI 15(11:08 - 1st) J.Hurts pass short left to J.Reagor pushed ob at DAL 10 for 5 yards (A.Brown).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 3 - PHI 10(10:39 - 1st) M.Sanders right guard to DAL 4 for 6 yards (J.Smith).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 4 - PHI 4(9:59 - 1st) M.Sanders right tackle to DAL 3 for 1 yard (A.Brown; S.Lee).
|Sack
|
2 & 3 - PHI 3(9:19 - 1st) J.Hurts scrambles right end for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the runner was inbounds ruling and the play was REVERSED. (Shotgun) J.Hurts sacked ob at DAL 4 for -1 yards (J.Lewis).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 4 - PHI 4(9:04 - 1st) M.Sanders right tackle for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:00 - 1st) J.Elliott extra point is GOOD Center-R.Lovato Holder-C.Johnston.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:00 - 1st) J.Elliott kicks 65 yards from PHI 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+35 YD
|
1 & 10 - DAL 25(9:00 - 1st) A.Dalton pass deep left to A.Cooper to PHI 40 for 35 yards (M.Epps).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - DAL 40(8:23 - 1st) E.Elliott left tackle to PHI 39 for 1 yard (J.Mills).
|Penalty
|
2 & 9 - DAL 13(7:50 - 1st) A.Dalton pass incomplete deep left to M.Gallup. PENALTY on PHI-M.Jacquet Defensive Pass Interference 26 yards enforced at PHI 39 - No Play.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - DAL 13(7:43 - 1st) E.Elliott left tackle to PHI 8 for 5 yards (M.Epps).
|Sack
|
2 & 5 - DAL 8(7:02 - 1st) A.Dalton sacked at PHI 17 for -9 yards (V.Curry).
|No Gain
|
3 & 14 - DAL 17(6:19 - 1st) A.Dalton pass incomplete deep left to T.Pollard.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 14 - DAL 17(6:12 - 1st) G.Zuerlein 35 yard field goal is GOOD Center-L.Ladouceur Holder-H.Niswander.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:08 - 1st) G.Zuerlein kicks 65 yards from DAL 35 to PHI 0. B.Scott to PHI 19 for 19 yards (L.Gifford).
|+81 YD
|
1 & 10 - PHI 19(6:03 - 1st) J.Hurts pass deep right to D.Jackson for 81 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:48 - 1st) J.Elliott extra point is GOOD Center-R.Lovato Holder-C.Johnston.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:48 - 1st) J.Elliott kicks 65 yards from PHI 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - DAL 25(5:48 - 1st) E.Elliott right guard to DAL 31 for 6 yards (G.Avery; S.Bradley).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - DAL 31(5:12 - 1st) A.Dalton pass incomplete short right to M.Gallup. Pass incomplete on a "slant" pattern.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 4 - DAL 31(5:09 - 1st) E.Elliott up the middle to DAL 34 for 3 yards (F.Cox).
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - DAL 34(4:35 - 1st) H.Niswander punts 52 yards to PHI 14 Center-L.Ladouceur fair catch by G.Ward.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - PHI 14(4:28 - 1st) M.Sanders right guard to PHI 21 for 7 yards (S.Lee).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 3 - PHI 21(3:51 - 1st) M.Sanders right tackle to PHI 20 for -1 yards (N.Gallimore).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 4 - PHI 20(3:11 - 1st) M.Sanders left guard to PHI 22 for 2 yards (J.Hamilton; D.Thompson).
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - PHI 22(2:37 - 1st) C.Johnston punts 47 yards to DAL 31 Center-R.Lovato. C.Lamb to DAL 37 for 6 yards (M.Epps). PHI-M.Epps was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - DAL 37(2:24 - 1st) A.Dalton pass incomplete deep left to M.Gallup [V.Curry].
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - DAL 37(2:19 - 1st) T.Pollard left end to DAL 38 for 1 yard (A.Singleton).
|+14 YD
|
3 & 9 - DAL 38(1:37 - 1st) A.Dalton pass short left to M.Gallup to PHI 48 for 14 yards (M.Jacquet). Penalty on PHI-M.Jacquet Defensive Holding declined.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - DAL 48(1:25 - 1st) A.Dalton pass short left to B.Bell to PHI 41 for 7 yards (R.Williams; G.Arnold).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 3 - DAL 41(0:50 - 1st) T.Pollard up the middle to PHI 42 for -1 yards (J.Mills T.McGill).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 4 - DAL 42(0:10 - 1st) T.Pollard left tackle to PHI 38 for 4 yards (G.Avery; A.Singleton).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - DAL 38(15:00 - 2nd) A.Dalton pass short left to E.Elliott to PHI 29 for 9 yards (S.Bradley).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - DAL 29(14:21 - 2nd) E.Elliott up the middle to PHI 28 for 1 yard (G.Arnold; G.Avery).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - DAL 28(13:46 - 2nd) A.Dalton pass short right to E.Elliott pushed ob at PHI 21 for 7 yards (M.Jacquet) [B.Graham].
|+21 YD
|
2 & 3 - DAL 21(13:16 - 2nd) A.Dalton pass short middle to M.Gallup for 21 yards TOUCHDOWN. Pass completed on a slant pattern
|PAT Good
|(13:09 - 2nd) G.Zuerlein extra point is GOOD Center-L.Ladouceur Holder-H.Niswander.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:09 - 2nd) G.Zuerlein kicks 64 yards from DAL 35 to PHI 1. B.Scott to PHI 16 for 15 yards (R.Robinson). FUMBLES (R.Robinson) RECOVERED by DAL-C.Goodwin at PHI 17. C.Goodwin ran ob at PHI 17 for no gain. The Replay Official reviewed the loose ball recovery ruling and the play was REVERSED. G.Zuerlein kicks 64 yards from DAL 35 to PHI 1. B.Scott to PHI 16 for 15 yards (R.Robinson). FUMBLES (R.Robinson) ball out of bounds at PHI 16.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - PHI 16(13:05 - 2nd) J.Hurts scrambles left end to PHI 18 for 2 yards (J.Thomas).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 9 - PHI 18(12:22 - 2nd) M.Sanders right end to PHI 25 for 7 yards (J.Smith; D.Lawrence).
|+20 YD
|
3 & 1 - PHI 25(11:41 - 2nd) J.Hurts right end ran ob at PHI 45 for 20 yards (D.Wilson).
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - PHI 45(11:05 - 2nd) J.Hurts pass deep middle to T.Fulgham to DAL 36 for 19 yards (J.Lewis).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - PHI 36(10:21 - 2nd) J.Howard left tackle to DAL 35 for 1 yard (A.Smith).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - PHI 35(9:38 - 2nd) J.Hurts pass incomplete short right. Pass was thrown out of bounds. Heavy pressure by Armstrong.
|Penalty
|
3 & 9 - PHI 35(9:31 - 2nd) PENALTY on PHI-M.Pryor False Start 5 yards enforced at DAL 35 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
3 & 14 - PHI 40(9:31 - 2nd) J.Hurts pass incomplete deep left. Pass was thrown out of bounds. Goodwin with heavy pressure.
|Punt
|
4 & 14 - PHI 40(9:24 - 2nd) C.Johnston punts 17 yards to DAL 23 Center-R.Lovato out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - DAL 23(9:16 - 2nd) A.Dalton pass short left to D.Schultz to DAL 27 for 4 yards (M.Epps) [A.Singleton].
|+9 YD
|
2 & 6 - DAL 27(8:45 - 2nd) A.Dalton left end to DAL 36 for 9 yards (M.Epps).
|+55 YD
|
1 & 10 - DAL 36(8:07 - 2nd) A.Dalton pass short left to M.Gallup pushed ob at PHI 9 for 55 yards (N.Robey).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 9 - DAL 9(7:31 - 2nd) E.Elliott left guard to PHI 4 for 5 yards (M.Epps; M.Jacquet).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - DAL 4(6:55 - 2nd) E.Elliott right guard to PHI 1 for 3 yards (T.Edwards).
|-1 YD
|
3 & 1 - DAL 1(6:23 - 2nd) A.Dalton right end pushed ob at PHI 2 for -1 yards (R.Ford).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 2 - DAL 2(5:56 - 2nd) G.Zuerlein 20 yard field goal is GOOD Center-L.Ladouceur Holder-H.Niswander.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:53 - 2nd) G.Zuerlein kicks 65 yards from DAL 35 to end zone Touchback.
|-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - PHI 25(5:53 - 2nd) M.Sanders left end to PHI 21 for -4 yards (R.Gregory). FUMBLES (R.Gregory) ball out of bounds at DAL 21.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 14 - PHI 21(5:37 - 2nd) J.Hurts pass short left to D.Goedert to PHI 26 for 5 yards (D.Wilson).
|+17 YD
|
3 & 9 - PHI 26(4:58 - 2nd) J.Hurts pass deep right to G.Ward ran ob at PHI 43 for 17 yards.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - PHI 43(4:29 - 2nd) J.Hurts right end pushed ob at DAL 49 for 8 yards (J.Smith).
|No Gain
|
2 & 2 - PHI 49(3:56 - 2nd) J.Hurts pass incomplete short right to M.Sanders. Heavy pressure by Lawrence
|+23 YD
|
3 & 2 - PHI 49(3:51 - 2nd) J.Hurts pass short right to D.Goedert to DAL 26 for 23 yards (D.Thompson; D.Wilson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PHI 26(3:07 - 2nd) J.Hurts pass incomplete short middle to Z.Ertz.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - PHI 26(2:59 - 2nd) M.Sanders left tackle to DAL 20 for 6 yards (J.Smith).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - PHI 20(2:18 - 2nd) J.Hurts pass incomplete deep middle to J.Reagor. Pass incomplete on a "seam" route.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 4 - PHI 20(2:13 - 2nd) J.Elliott 38 yard field goal is GOOD Center-R.Lovato Holder-C.Johnston.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:09 - 2nd) J.Elliott kicks 65 yards from PHI 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - DAL 25(2:09 - 2nd) A.Dalton pass short right to C.Lamb to DAL 31 for 6 yards (A.Singleton).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - DAL 31(2:00 - 2nd) T.Pollard up the middle to DAL 31 for no gain (M.Jackson; J.Hargrave).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 4 - DAL 31(1:41 - 2nd) A.Dalton pass short right to M.Gallup to DAL 36 for 5 yards (D.Slay).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - DAL 36(1:23 - 2nd) A.Dalton pass short middle to T.Pollard to DAL 44 for 8 yards (N.Robey).
|No Gain
|
2 & 2 - DAL 44(1:07 - 2nd) A.Dalton pass incomplete short middle to D.Schultz (M.Jackson).
|+16 YD
|
3 & 2 - DAL 44(1:04 - 2nd) A.Dalton pass short middle to D.Schultz to PHI 40 for 16 yards (M.Epps) [V.Curry]. Injury Update: Fletcher Cox has a stinger; he will not return to the game.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - DAL 40(0:59 - 2nd) A.Dalton pass short right to E.Elliott to PHI 36 for 4 yards (A.Singleton; B.Graham).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - DAL 36(0:39 - 2nd) E.Elliott left end to PHI 33 for 3 yards (T.Edwards; T.McGill). Lateral from Dalton back to Elliott
|+7 YD
|
3 & 3 - DAL 33(0:31 - 2nd) A.Dalton pass short middle to C.Lamb to PHI 26 for 7 yards (M.Epps).
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - DAL 26(0:23 - 2nd) A.Dalton pass deep left to M.Gallup ran ob at PHI 7 for 19 yards.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 7 - DAL 7(0:16 - 2nd) A.Dalton pass short left to M.Gallup for 7 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:12 - 2nd) G.Zuerlein extra point is GOOD Center-L.Ladouceur Holder-H.Niswander.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:12 - 2nd) G.Zuerlein kicks 65 yards from DAL 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - PHI 25(0:12 - 2nd) B.Scott right end ran ob at PHI 37 for 12 yards (J.Lewis).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - PHI 37(0:07 - 2nd) J.Hurts pass short right to G.Ward ran ob at PHI 47 for 10 yards.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - PHI 47(0:03 - 2nd) PENALTY on PHI-M.Pryor False Start 5 yards enforced at PHI 47 - No Play.
|+15 YD
|
1 & 15 - PHI 42(0:03 - 2nd) J.Hurts pass short middle to J.Reagor to DAL 43 for 15 yards (J.Lewis).
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) J.Elliott kicks 65 yards from PHI 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - DAL 25(15:00 - 3rd) E.Elliott left end to DAL 30 for 5 yards (M.Jackson; J.Hargrave).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 5 - DAL 30(14:23 - 3rd) A.Dalton pass short right to A.Cooper to DAL 41 for 11 yards (M.Jacquet).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - DAL 41(13:50 - 3rd) A.Dalton scrambles right end ran ob at DAL 46 for 5 yards (J.Bachie).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - DAL 46(13:14 - 3rd) T.Pollard right guard to DAL 48 for 2 yards (T.Edwards; J.Mills).
|+52 YD
|
3 & 3 - DAL 48(12:35 - 3rd) A.Dalton pass deep right to C.Lamb for 52 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:26 - 3rd) G.Zuerlein extra point is GOOD Center-L.Ladouceur Holder-H.Niswander.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:26 - 3rd) G.Zuerlein kicks 64 yards from DAL 35 to PHI 1. B.Scott to PHI 25 for 24 yards (F.Bernard; R.Dowdle).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - PHI 25(12:20 - 3rd) M.Sanders up the middle to PHI 31 for 6 yards (D.Lawrence; J.Smith).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 4 - PHI 31(11:45 - 3rd) M.Sanders left end pushed ob at PHI 32 for 1 yard (S.Lee).
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - PHI 32(11:08 - 3rd) J.Hurts pass incomplete short right [J.Smith]. Pass was thrown away.
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - PHI 32(11:02 - 3rd) C.Johnston punts 51 yards to DAL 17 Center-R.Lovato. C.Lamb to DAL 17 for no gain (R.Ford). Injury Update: Connor Williams has a knee injury; his return is questionable.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - DAL 17(10:53 - 3rd) E.Elliott up the middle to DAL 22 for 5 yards (G.Arnold).
|+69 YD
|
2 & 5 - DAL 22(10:16 - 3rd) A.Dalton pass short right to A.Cooper pushed ob at PHI 9 for 69 yards (D.Slay).
|No Gain
|
1 & 9 - DAL 9(9:41 - 3rd) E.Elliott up the middle to PHI 9 for no gain (G.Avery; J.Mills). PENALTY on PHI-M.Jackson Defensive Offside 5 yards enforced at PHI 9 - No Play.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 4 - DAL 4(9:19 - 3rd) E.Elliott up the middle to PHI 3 for 1 yard (A.Singleton).
|No Gain
|
2 & 3 - DAL 3(8:41 - 3rd) A.Dalton pass incomplete short left to A.Cooper.
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - DAL 3(8:38 - 3rd) A.Dalton pass incomplete short left to A.Cooper. Penalty on DAL Illegal Formation declined.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 3 - DAL 3(8:34 - 3rd) G.Zuerlein 21 yard field goal is GOOD Center-L.Ladouceur Holder-H.Niswander.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:31 - 3rd) G.Zuerlein kicks 65 yards from DAL 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+43 YD
|
1 & 10 - PHI 25(8:31 - 3rd) J.Hurts pass deep left to Q.Watkins to DAL 32 for 43 yards (D.Wilson).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - PHI 32(7:43 - 3rd) J.Hurts sacked at DAL 40 for -8 yards (R.Gregory). FUMBLES (R.Gregory) [R.Gregory] recovered by PHI-J.Mailata at DAL 45.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 23 - PHI 45(6:58 - 3rd) J.Hurts scrambles right end ran ob at DAL 42 for 3 yards (J.Thomas).
|No Gain
|
3 & 20 - PHI 42(6:20 - 3rd) J.Hurts pass incomplete short right to M.Sanders.
|Punt
|
4 & 20 - PHI 42(6:14 - 3rd) C.Johnston punts 27 yards to DAL 15 Center-R.Lovato fair catch by C.Wilson.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - DAL 15(6:07 - 3rd) T.Pollard right tackle to DAL 22 for 7 yards (K.Wallace).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 3 - DAL 22(5:27 - 3rd) T.Pollard up the middle to DAL 23 for 1 yard (G.Avery).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - DAL 23(4:49 - 3rd) A.Dalton pass short right to D.Schultz to DAL 24 for 1 yard (K.Wallace) [T.McGill].
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - DAL 24(4:08 - 3rd) H.Niswander punts 39 yards to PHI 37 Center-L.Ladouceur fair catch by G.Ward.
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - PHI 37(3:59 - 3rd) J.Hurts pass short right to D.Goedert to PHI 47 for 10 yards (J.Smith).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PHI 47(3:28 - 3rd) J.Hurts pass incomplete deep right. Pass was thrown out-of-bounds. Heavy pressure by Armstrong.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - PHI 47(3:20 - 3rd) J.Howard right guard to DAL 48 for 5 yards (D.Armstrong).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 5 - PHI 48(2:40 - 3rd) J.Hurts scrambles left end ran ob at DAL 46 for 2 yards (T.Crawford).
|Penalty
|
4 & 3 - PHI 46(1:59 - 3rd) PENALTY on PHI Delay of Game 5 yards enforced at DAL 46 - No Play.
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - PHI 49(1:56 - 3rd) C.Johnston punts 41 yards to DAL 10 Center-R.Lovato fair catch by C.Wilson.
|Result
|Play
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - DAL 10(1:48 - 3rd) A.Dalton pass short right to E.Elliott pushed ob at DAL 24 for 14 yards (A.Singleton).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - DAL 24(1:28 - 3rd) A.Dalton up the middle to DAL 27 for 3 yards (J.Hargrave).
|Int
|
2 & 7 - DAL 27(0:50 - 3rd) A.Dalton pass deep middle intended for C.Lamb INTERCEPTED by D.Slay at PHI 47. D.Slay to DAL 28 for 25 yards (T.Pollard).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PHI 28(0:38 - 3rd) J.Hurts pass incomplete short middle to J.Reagor.
|+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - PHI 28(0:34 - 3rd) M.Sanders right tackle to DAL 10 for 18 yards (D.Wilson). PENALTY on PHI-M.Pryor Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at DAL 21.
|Penalty
|
2 & 13 - PHI 31(0:09 - 3rd) PENALTY on PHI-Z.Ertz False Start 5 yards enforced at DAL 31 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 18 - PHI 36(15:00 - 4th) J.Hurts pass incomplete to J.Reagor (R.Gregory). Pass deflected by Gregory at the line of scrimmage.
|Penalty
|
3 & 18 - PHI 36(14:54 - 4th) PENALTY on PHI-I.Seumalo False Start 5 yards enforced at DAL 36 - No Play.
|+8 YD
|
3 & 23 - PHI 41(14:54 - 4th) J.Hurts pass short left to Z.Ertz to DAL 33 for 8 yards (C.Awuzie).
|+8 YD
|
4 & 15 - PHI 33(14:09 - 4th) J.Hurts pass short right to Z.Ertz to DAL 25 for 8 yards (C.Awuzie).
|Result
|Play
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - DAL 25(14:00 - 4th) E.Elliott right tackle to DAL 39 for 14 yards (J.Hargrave; J.Bachie).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - DAL 39(13:18 - 4th) E.Elliott up the middle to DAL 48 for 9 yards (G.Arnold).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 1 - DAL 48(12:33 - 4th) E.Elliott right tackle to PHI 49 for 3 yards (T.Edwards). Injury Update: Dallas Goedert has a calf injury; his return is questionable
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - DAL 49(11:54 - 4th) T.Pollard left end to 50 for -1 yards (K.Wallace; T.Edwards).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 11 - DAL 50(11:10 - 4th) A.Dalton pass short left to A.Cooper to PHI 44 for 6 yards (J.Mills).
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - DAL 44(10:25 - 4th) A.Dalton pass incomplete short middle to C.Lamb.
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - DAL 44(10:21 - 4th) H.Niswander punts 31 yards to PHI 13 Center-L.Ladouceur fair catch by G.Ward.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - PHI 13(10:14 - 4th) J.Hurts pass short right to M.Sanders to PHI 22 for 9 yards (J.Smith).
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - PHI 22(9:51 - 4th) J.Hurts pass incomplete short middle to G.Ward.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - PHI 22(9:48 - 4th) M.Sanders up the middle to PHI 25 for 3 yards (R.Gregory; J.Smith).
|+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - PHI 25(9:22 - 4th) J.Hurts pass deep right to A.Jeffery pushed ob at PHI 47 for 22 yards (D.Thompson).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - PHI 47(9:03 - 4th) B.Scott right tackle to DAL 48 for 5 yards (J.Smith).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - PHI 48(8:37 - 4th) J.Hurts pass incomplete short right to Z.Ertz [T.Crawford].
|+17 YD
|
3 & 5 - PHI 48(8:32 - 4th) J.Hurts pass short middle to Z.Ertz to DAL 31 for 17 yards (J.Thomas).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - PHI 31(8:06 - 4th) J.Hurts pass short left to M.Sanders to DAL 25 for 6 yards (J.Smith; C.Goodwin).
|Penalty
|
2 & 4 - PHI 25(7:38 - 4th) PENALTY on PHI-I.Seumalo False Start 5 yards enforced at DAL 25 - No Play.
|Penalty
|
2 & 9 - PHI 30(7:38 - 4th) PENALTY on DAL-A.Smith Neutral Zone Infraction 5 yards enforced at DAL 30 - No Play.
|+10 YD
|
2 & 4 - PHI 25(7:38 - 4th) J.Hurts pass short right to J.Reagor to DAL 15 for 10 yards (D.Thompson; J.Smith).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PHI 15(7:09 - 4th) J.Hurts sacked at DAL 17 for -2 yards (sack split by N.Gallimore and R.Gregory).
|No Gain
|
2 & 12 - PHI 17(6:48 - 4th) J.Hurts pass incomplete short right to Z.Ertz.
|Int
|
3 & 12 - PHI 17(6:42 - 4th) J.Hurts pass deep left intended for T.Fulgham INTERCEPTED by A.Brown at DAL 0. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - DAL 20(6:33 - 4th) E.Elliott right guard to DAL 22 for 2 yards (V.Curry).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 8 - DAL 22(5:51 - 4th) E.Elliott up the middle to DAL 26 for 4 yards (B.Graham).
|Sack
|
3 & 4 - DAL 26(5:09 - 4th) A.Dalton sacked at DAL 20 for -6 yards (B.Graham).
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - DAL 20(4:26 - 4th) H.Niswander punts 56 yards to PHI 24 Center-L.Ladouceur. J.Reagor to PHI 39 for 15 yards (L.Gifford).
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - PHI 18(4:13 - 4th) J.Hurts pass incomplete deep right to A.Jeffery. PENALTY on DAL-J.Lewis Defensive Pass Interference 43 yards enforced at PHI 39 - No Play.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - PHI 18(4:06 - 4th) J.Hurts scrambles to DAL 15 for 3 yards (R.Gregory). FUMBLES (R.Gregory) RECOVERED by DAL-J.Smith at DAL 13. The Replay Official reviewed the fumble ruling and the play was Upheld. The ruling on the field stands.
|Result
|Play
|+31 YD
|
1 & 10 - DAL 13(3:54 - 4th) E.Elliott left tackle to DAL 44 for 31 yards (J.Mills).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - DAL 44(3:01 - 4th) E.Elliott right tackle to DAL 44 for no gain (J.Hargrave; A.Singleton).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - DAL 44(2:57 - 4th) E.Elliott right end to DAL 48 for 4 yards (A.Singleton).
|Penalty
|
3 & 6 - DAL 48(2:51 - 4th) PENALTY on DAL Delay of Game 5 yards enforced at DAL 48 - No Play.
|Penalty
|
3 & 11 - DAL 23(2:51 - 4th) A.Dalton pass incomplete deep middle to C.Lamb. PENALTY on PHI-N.Robey Defensive Pass Interference 34 yards enforced at DAL 43 - No Play.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - DAL 23(2:45 - 4th) T.Pollard left tackle to PHI 19 for 4 yards (A.Singleton; G.Arnold). PENALTY on PHI-G.Avery Defensive Offside 5 yards enforced at PHI 23 - No Play.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 5 - DAL 18(2:37 - 4th) T.Pollard left tackle to PHI 19 for -1 yards (T.McGill; T.Edwards).
|+19 YD
|
2 & 6 - DAL 19(2:00 - 4th) C.Lamb right end for 19 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:53 - 4th) G.Zuerlein extra point is GOOD Center-L.Ladouceur Holder-H.Niswander.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:53 - 4th) G.Zuerlein kicks 65 yards from DAL 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - PHI 25(1:53 - 4th) J.Hurts pass short middle to Q.Watkins to PHI 39 for 14 yards (J.Lewis).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PHI 39(1:33 - 4th) J.Hurts pass incomplete short right to Z.Ertz.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - PHI 39(1:27 - 4th) J.Hurts pass short left to M.Sanders ran ob at PHI 48 for 9 yards (C.Awuzie).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - PHI 48(1:20 - 4th) J.Hurts pass incomplete deep right to Q.Watkins.
|Penalty
|
4 & 1 - PHI 48(1:13 - 4th) PENALTY on PHI-M.Pryor False Start 5 yards enforced at PHI 48 - No Play.
|+8 YD
|
4 & 6 - PHI 43(1:13 - 4th) J.Hurts scrambles up the middle to DAL 49 for 8 yards (A.Brown).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - PHI 49(0:54 - 4th) J.Hurts pass to T.Fulgham pushed ob at DAL 41 for 8 yards (C.Awuzie).
|No Gain
|
2 & 2 - PHI 41(0:49 - 4th) J.Hurts pass incomplete short right.
|Int
|
3 & 2 - PHI 41(0:45 - 4th) J.Hurts pass deep right intended for J.Reagor INTERCEPTED by T.Diggs at DAL 21. T.Diggs to DAL 31 for 10 yards (M.Sanders).
