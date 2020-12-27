|
|
|DEN
|LAC
Chargers win third straight as Herbert sets rookie TD mark
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) Justin Herbert set the rookie record for most touchdown passes in a season and the Los Angeles Chargers defeated the Denver Broncos 19-16 on Sunday for their third straight win.
Michael Badgley tied a career high with four field goals, including the winning kick with 41 seconds remaining.
Herbert's 9-yard screen pass to Austin Ekeler in the second quarter was his 28th touchdown throw of the season, surpassing the 27 that Baker Mayfield had for Cleveland in 2018.
Herbert, the sixth overall pick in the April draft and third QB taken, completed 21 of 33 passes for 253 yards. He also became the fourth player to throw for over 4,000 yards as a rookie, joining Andrew Luck, Cam Newton and Jameis Winston.
Badgley came into the game making three of his last seven on field goals, but was perfect on all four of his attempts Sunday. After Brandon McManus tied it at 16 with 2:47 remaining with a 52-yard field goal, the Chargers (6-9) drove to the Broncos 19, and the third-year kicker won it from 37 yards.
Badgley also was good from 37 yards to cap the opening drive. Nasir Adderley put Los Angeles in great field position by returning the opening kickoff 53 yards. Badgley also split the uprights from 43 yards late in the second quarter to extend LA's lead to 13-0 at halftime. He added a 25-yarder 10 seconds into the fourth quarter to make it 16-3.
Denver (5-10) tied it with scores on three straight possessions.
McManus was good from 50 yards to bring the Broncos within 10. After the Chargers went three-and-out, Drew Lock scored on a 1-yard keeper for Denver's first rushing touchdown in seven games.
And after Badgley's late field goal, the Broncos got to midfield. But Lock's desperation pass on the final play was intercepted by Mike Williams near the goal line.
Lock completed 24 of 47 passes for 264 yards. Melvin Gordon, who spent five seasons with the Chargers before signing with Denver in the offseason, had 79 yards rushing on 16 carries.
Denver had opportunities to score on its first two drives but came away empty. The Broncos took nearly eight minutes on their first possession and drove to the Chargers 16 before Lock was intercepted by Casey Hayward Jr. in the end zone. The ball deflected off the hands of Denver receiver DaeSean Hamilton.
McManus then had a 37-yard field goal attempt bounce off the left upright, his first miss inside 40 yards since 2017.
KEY INJURIES
Broncos: WR K.J. Hamler sustained a concussion during the first quarter and did not return.
Chargers: S Rayshawn Jenkins (ankle) and OT Bryan Bulaga (foot) were both injured in the first half and did not return. CB Casey Hayward (hamstring) didn't play during the second half. LB Kenneth Murray was evaluated for a concussion during the first quarter but ended up returning. Keenan Allen (hamstring) was inactive for the first time since 2016 after trying to go through warmups. The Pro Bowl wide receiver came into the week second in the AFC with 100 receptions.
UP NEXT
Broncos: host Las Vegas next Sunday.
Chargers: travel to Kansas City next Sunday.
---
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
D. Lock
3 QB
264 PaYds, 2 INTs, 15 RuYds, RuTD
|
13
FPTS
|
J. Herbert
10 QB
253 PaYds, PaTD, 26 RuYds
|
18
FPTS
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|33:09
|26:51
|1st Downs
|23
|16
|Rushing
|8
|3
|Passing
|15
|12
|Penalty
|0
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|7-17
|3-12
|4th Down Conv
|2-2
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|396
|316
|Total Plays
|77
|55
|Avg Gain
|5.1
|5.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|133
|89
|Rush Attempts
|28
|20
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.8
|4.5
|Net Yards Passing
|263
|227
|Comp. - Att.
|24-47
|21-33
|Yards Per Pass
|5.4
|6.5
|Penalties - Yards
|6-44
|6-45
|Touchdowns
|1
|1
|Rushing TDs
|1
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|2
|0
|Punts - Avg
|3-41.3
|4-48.3
|Return Yards
|157
|116
|Punts - Returns
|3-46
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|5-111
|3-107
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|2-9
|Red Zone Eff.
|1-4 -25%
|1-4 -25%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|1-1 -100%
|0-1 -0%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|263
|PASS YDS
|227
|
|
|133
|RUSH YDS
|89
|
|
|396
|TOTAL YDS
|316
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
D. Lock 3 QB
13
FPTS
|D. Lock
|24/47
|264
|0
|2
|13
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
M. Gordon 25 RB
7
FPTS
|M. Gordon
|16
|79
|0
|17
|7
|
R. Freeman 28 RB
1
FPTS
|R. Freeman
|2
|16
|0
|10
|1
|
D. Lock 3 QB
13
FPTS
|D. Lock
|5
|15
|1
|6
|13
|
L. Bellamy 32 RB
1
FPTS
|L. Bellamy
|3
|11
|0
|8
|1
|
D. Spencer 11 WR
1
FPTS
|D. Spencer
|1
|9
|0
|9
|1
|
K. Hamler 13 WR
0
FPTS
|K. Hamler
|1
|3
|0
|3
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Hamilton 17 WR
7
FPTS
|D. Hamilton
|9
|5
|77
|0
|25
|7
|
N. Fant 87 TE
6
FPTS
|N. Fant
|9
|6
|65
|0
|19
|6
|
J. Jeudy 10 WR
6
FPTS
|J. Jeudy
|15
|6
|61
|0
|17
|6
|
T. Patrick 81 WR
3
FPTS
|T. Patrick
|4
|3
|39
|0
|27
|3
|
D. Spencer 11 WR
1
FPTS
|D. Spencer
|2
|1
|10
|0
|10
|1
|
R. Freeman 28 RB
1
FPTS
|R. Freeman
|2
|2
|7
|0
|4
|1
|
L. Bellamy 32 RB
1
FPTS
|L. Bellamy
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|1
|
T. Fumagalli 84 TE
0
FPTS
|T. Fumagalli
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
M. Ojemudia 23 CB
|M. Ojemudia
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
W. Parks 27 SS
|W. Parks
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Jewell 47 ILB
|J. Jewell
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Reed 59 OLB
|M. Reed
|3-2
|1.0
|0
|1
|
D. Bausby 41 CB
|D. Bausby
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Simmons 31 FS
|J. Simmons
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
P. Motley CB
|P. Motley
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Jackson 22 SS
|K. Jackson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Jones 93 DE
|D. Jones
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
A. Johnson 45 ILB
|A. Johnson
|2-5
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Risner 66 OG
|D. Risner
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Harris 96 DE
|S. Harris
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Marshall 36 SAF
|T. Marshall
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Freeman 28 RB
|R. Freeman
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Calitro 53 OLB
|A. Calitro
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Attaochu 97 OLB
|J. Attaochu
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Chickillo 91 LB
|A. Chickillo
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Walker 57 DE
|D. Walker
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. McManus 8 K
10
FPTS
|B. McManus
|3/4
|52
|1/1
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
S. Martin 6 P
|S. Martin
|3
|41.3
|1
|44
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Spencer 11 WR
1
FPTS
|D. Spencer
|5
|22.2
|28
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Spencer 11 WR
1
FPTS
|D. Spencer
|3
|15.3
|21
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
J. Herbert 10 QB
18
FPTS
|J. Herbert
|21/33
|253
|1
|0
|18
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
A. Ekeler 30 RB
12
FPTS
|A. Ekeler
|10
|45
|0
|23
|12
|
J. Herbert 10 QB
18
FPTS
|J. Herbert
|4
|26
|0
|10
|18
|
K. Ballage 31 RB
2
FPTS
|K. Ballage
|4
|14
|0
|5
|2
|
J. Jackson 22 RB
0
FPTS
|J. Jackson
|2
|4
|0
|4
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
M. Williams 81 WR
5
FPTS
|M. Williams
|10
|4
|54
|0
|25
|5
|
S. Anderson 82 TE
4
FPTS
|S. Anderson
|6
|4
|48
|0
|23
|4
|
D. Parham 89 TE
4
FPTS
|D. Parham
|3
|2
|47
|0
|26
|4
|
J. Guyton 15 WR
4
FPTS
|J. Guyton
|5
|3
|43
|0
|29
|4
|
T. Johnson 83 WR
2
FPTS
|T. Johnson
|3
|3
|26
|0
|14
|2
|
A. Ekeler 30 RB
12
FPTS
|A. Ekeler
|3
|3
|23
|1
|11
|12
|
K. Ballage 31 RB
2
FPTS
|K. Ballage
|3
|2
|12
|0
|9
|2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
K. Murray 56 OLB
|K. Murray
|7-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Perryman 52 MLB
|D. Perryman
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Davis 43 CB
|M. Davis
|5-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Adderley 24 FS
|N. Adderley
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Addae 36 SS
|J. Addae
|4-5
|0.5
|0
|0
|
J. Jones 93 DT
|J. Jones
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Harris 25 CB
|C. Harris
|3-3
|0.5
|0
|0
|
I. Rochell 98 DE
|I. Rochell
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Joseph 95 DT
|L. Joseph
|2-5
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Facyson 28 CB
|B. Facyson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Bello 49 LB
|B. Bello
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Campbell 37 CB
|T. Campbell
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Square 71 DE
|D. Square
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Vigil 59 OLB
|N. Vigil
|1-3
|1.0
|0
|0
|
M. Jefferson 46 LB
|M. Jefferson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Hayward 26 CB
|C. Hayward
|1-0
|0.0
|1
|0
|
A. Gilman 32 SAF
|A. Gilman
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Lemonier 90 DE
|J. Lemonier
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Williams 81 WR
|M. Williams
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|0
|
C. Broughton 91 DT
|C. Broughton
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
G. Nabers 40 FB
|G. Nabers
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Gaziano 92 DE
|J. Gaziano
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Badgley 4 K
13
FPTS
|M. Badgley
|4/4
|43
|1/1
|13
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Long 1 P
|T. Long
|4
|48.3
|0
|59
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
N. Adderley 24 FS
0
FPTS
|N. Adderley
|3
|35.7
|53
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) B.McManus kicks 57 yards from DEN 35 to LARC 8. N.Adderley pushed ob at DEN 39 for 53 yards (T.Marshall).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 39(14:51 - 1st) J.Herbert pass short left to S.Anderson to DEN 25 for 14 yards (M.Ojemudia).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 25(14:09 - 1st) A.Ekeler right tackle to DEN 22 for 3 yards (J.Jewell A.Johnson).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - LAC 22(13:32 - 1st) J.Herbert pass short right to K.Ballage to DEN 19 for 3 yards (W.Parks).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - LAC 19(13:00 - 1st) J.Herbert pass incomplete short left to M.Williams (J.Jewell).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 4 - LAC 19(12:57 - 1st) M.Badgley 37 yard field goal is GOOD Center-C.Mazza Holder-T.Long.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:53 - 1st) T.Long kicks 62 yards from LARC 35 to DEN 3. D.Spencer to DEN 23 for 20 yards (T.Campbell). PENALTY on DEN-L.Bellamy Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at DEN 23.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - DEN 13(12:47 - 1st) D.Lock pass short left to J.Jeudy pushed ob at DEN 19 for 6 yards (M.Davis).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 4 - DEN 19(12:14 - 1st) M.Gordon right tackle to DEN 27 for 8 yards (N.Vigil; K.Murray Jr.).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - DEN 27(11:32 - 1st) M.Gordon left tackle to DEN 33 for 6 yards (K.Murray Jr.).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 4 - DEN 33(10:53 - 1st) D.Lock pass short left to T.Patrick to DEN 38 for 5 yards (M.Davis).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - DEN 38(10:11 - 1st) L.Bellamy left tackle to DEN 46 for 8 yards (D.Perryman).
|No Gain
|
2 & 2 - DEN 46(9:30 - 1st) L.Bellamy left guard to DEN 46 for no gain (D.Perryman).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 2 - DEN 46(8:51 - 1st) D.Lock pass short left to T.Patrick to LARC 47 for 7 yards (M.Davis; J.Addae).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - DEN 47(8:10 - 1st) D.Lock scrambles up the middle to LARC 41 for 6 yards (D.Perryman).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - DEN 41(7:28 - 1st) K.Hamler right end to LARC 38 for 3 yards (K.Murray Jr.; J.Gaziano). DEN-K.Hamler was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - DEN 38(7:10 - 1st) D.Lock up the middle to LARC 37 for 1 yard (L.Joseph).
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - DEN 37(6:31 - 1st) M.Gordon up the middle to LARC 20 for 17 yards (N.Adderley L.Joseph).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - DEN 20(6:04 - 1st) M.Gordon right end to LARC 16 for 4 yards (D.Perryman; L.Joseph).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - DEN 16(5:25 - 1st) D.Lock pass incomplete deep right to N.Fant.
|Int
|
3 & 6 - DEN 16(5:20 - 1st) D.Lock pass deep left intended for D.Hamilton INTERCEPTED by C.Hayward Jr. at LARC -3. C.Hayward Jr. to LARC 6 for 9 yards (D.Risner).
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 6(5:08 - 1st) J.Herbert pass short right to A.Ekeler to LARC 9 for 3 yards (M.Reed).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - LAC 9(4:31 - 1st) K.Ballage right guard to LARC 11 for 2 yards (S.Harris D.Walker).
|Penalty
|
3 & 5 - LAC 17(3:51 - 1st) J.Herbert pass incomplete short middle to J.Guyton [D.Jones]. PENALTY on DEN-D.Bausby Illegal Contact 5 yards enforced at LARC 11 - No Play.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 16(3:46 - 1st) C.Toner reported in as eligible. J.Herbert scrambles left end to LARC 20 for 4 yards (M.Ojemudia).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - LAC 20(3:04 - 1st) J.Herbert pass incomplete short left to S.Anderson (S.Harris).
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - LAC 20(2:59 - 1st) J.Herbert pass incomplete short right to J.Guyton.
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - LAC 20(2:55 - 1st) T.Long punts 50 yards to DEN 30 Center-C.Mazza. D.Spencer ran ob at DEN 45 for 15 yards (M.Jefferson). LARC-M.Jefferson was injured during the play.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - DEN 45(2:44 - 1st) M.Gordon up the middle to 50 for 5 yards (L.Joseph; I.Rochell).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - DEN 50(2:06 - 1st) M.Gordon right tackle to LARC 48 for 2 yards (I.Rochell N.Vigil).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 3 - DEN 48(1:23 - 1st) D.Lock pass short right to N.Fant to LARC 43 for 5 yards (D.Perryman; M.Davis).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - DEN 43(0:45 - 1st) D.Lock pass incomplete deep right to N.Fant.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - DEN 43(0:40 - 1st) D.Lock right end to LARC 42 for 1 yard (C.Harris).
|+17 YD
|
3 & 9 - DEN 42(15:00 - 2nd) D.Lock pass short middle to J.Jeudy to LARC 25 for 17 yards (M.Davis; J.Addae).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - DEN 25(14:19 - 2nd) D.Lock pass incomplete short right.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - DEN 25(14:14 - 2nd) M.Gordon right tackle to LARC 24 for 1 yard (D.Square C.Harris).
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - DEN 24(13:34 - 2nd) D.Lock pass incomplete short right to J.Jeudy (M.Davis).
|
4 & 9 - DEN(13:29 - 2nd) PENALTY on LARC-J.Jones Defensive Offside 5 yards enforced at LARC 24 - No Play.
|No Good
|
4 & 4 - DEN 19(13:25 - 2nd) B.McManus 37 yard field goal is No Good Hit Left Upright Center-J.Bobenmoyer Holder-S.Martin.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 27(13:21 - 2nd) K.Ballage right tackle to LARC 32 for 5 yards (A.Johnson).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - LAC 32(12:43 - 2nd) K.Ballage right end to LARC 35 for 3 yards (M.Reed; A.Johnson).
|+25 YD
|
3 & 2 - LAC 35(12:02 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass short right to M.Williams to DEN 40 for 25 yards (M.Ojemudia).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 40(11:25 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass short middle to M.Williams to DEN 30 for 10 yards (W.Parks) [D.Williams].
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 30(10:40 - 2nd) K.Ballage up the middle to DEN 26 for 4 yards (A.Chickillo; A.Johnson).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 6 - LAC 26(10:00 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass short left to Ty.Johnson to DEN 16 for 10 yards (W.Parks).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LAC 16(9:20 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass incomplete short right to J.Guyton.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - LAC 16(9:15 - 2nd) J.Herbert scrambles left end to DEN 9 for 7 yards (K.Jackson).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 3 - LAC 9(8:28 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass short left to A.Ekeler for 9 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:23 - 2nd) M.Badgley extra point is GOOD Center-C.Mazza Holder-T.Long.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:23 - 2nd) T.Long kicks 66 yards from LARC 35 to DEN -1. D.Spencer to DEN 19 for 20 yards (B.Bello; J.Addae).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - DEN 19(8:18 - 2nd) D.Lock pass short left to J.Jeudy to DEN 21 for 2 yards (C.Hayward Jr.).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 8 - DEN 21(7:39 - 2nd) D.Lock pass short left to L.Bellamy to DEN 30 for 9 yards (L.Joseph). DEN-L.Bellamy was injured during the play. LARC-D.Perryman was injured during the play. PENALTY on DEN-L.Cushenberry Illegal Block Above the Waist 10 yards enforced at DEN 26.
|No Gain
|
2 & 13 - DEN 16(7:23 - 2nd) D.Lock pass incomplete short right to J.Jeudy.
|+10 YD
|
3 & 13 - DEN 16(7:19 - 2nd) D.Lock pass short right to J.Jeudy to DEN 26 for 10 yards (J.Jones).
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - DEN 26(6:32 - 2nd) S.Martin punts 44 yards to LARC 30 Center-J.Bobenmoyer out of bounds. PENALTY on DEN-A.Holder Player Out of Bounds on Kick 5 yards enforced at LARC 30.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 35(6:26 - 2nd) J.Herbert up the middle to LARC 40 for 5 yards (K.Jackson).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 5 - LAC 40(5:56 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass short left to S.Anderson pushed ob at LARC 45 for 5 yards (M.Ojemudia).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 45(5:20 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass short right to Ty.Johnson pushed ob at LARC 47 for 2 yards (D.Bausby).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - LAC 47(4:43 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass incomplete short left to S.Anderson [J.Attaochu].
|+29 YD
|
3 & 8 - LAC 47(4:37 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass deep left to J.Guyton pushed ob at DEN 24 for 29 yards (W.Parks).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 24(4:23 - 2nd) A.Ekeler right end to DEN 22 for 2 yards (D.Williams; D.Tuszka). PENALTY on LARC-T.Turner Illegal Use of Hands 15 yards enforced at DEN 24 - No Play.
|+14 YD
|
1 & 25 - LAC 39(4:05 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass short right to Ty.Johnson to DEN 25 for 14 yards (D.Bausby).
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - LAC 25(3:23 - 2nd) J.Jackson right end pushed ob at DEN 25 for no gain (A.Johnson).
|No Gain
|
3 & 11 - LAC 25(2:47 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass incomplete deep right to M.Williams.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 11 - LAC 25(2:43 - 2nd) M.Badgley 43 yard field goal is GOOD Center-C.Mazza Holder-T.Long.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:38 - 2nd) T.Long kicks 68 yards from LARC 35 to DEN -3. D.Spencer to DEN 25 for 28 yards (B.Bello).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - DEN 25(2:33 - 2nd) D.Lock pass short middle to N.Fant to DEN 35 for 10 yards (M.Davis).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - DEN 35(2:10 - 2nd) M.Gordon right end to DEN 47 for 12 yards (J.Lemonier; C.Broughton).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - DEN 47(2:00 - 2nd) D.Lock pass incomplete short left to J.Jeudy.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - DEN 47(1:56 - 2nd) D.Lock pass incomplete short left to J.Jeudy.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - DEN 47(1:52 - 2nd) D.Lock pass incomplete deep left to D.Hamilton.
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - DEN 47(1:48 - 2nd) S.Martin punts 38 yards to LARC 15 Center-J.Bobenmoyer fair catch by K.Hill Jr..
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 15(1:41 - 2nd) A.Ekeler up the middle to LARC 14 for -1 yards (J.Jewell).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 11 - LAC 14(1:17 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass short left to M.Williams to LARC 26 for 12 yards (M.Ojemudia).
|+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 26(0:55 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass short right to D.Parham Jr. to LARC 47 for 21 yards (J.Simmons).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - LAC 47(0:46 - 2nd) J.Herbert sacked at LARC 40 for -7 yards (M.Reed). FUMBLES (M.Reed) [M.Reed] recovered by LARC-D.Parham Jr. at LARC 27.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) T.Long kicks 56 yards from LARC 35 to DEN 9. D.Spencer pushed ob at DEN 28 for 19 yards (B.Facyson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - DEN 28(14:53 - 3rd) D.Lock pass incomplete short left to J.Jeudy.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - DEN 28(14:51 - 3rd) D.Lock pass incomplete short left to T.Patrick.
|+16 YD
|
3 & 10 - DEN 28(14:47 - 3rd) D.Lock pass short middle to J.Jeudy to DEN 44 for 16 yards (K.Murray Jr.).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - DEN 44(14:12 - 3rd) M.Gordon left tackle to DEN 47 for 3 yards (I.Rochell).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 7 - DEN 47(13:33 - 3rd) D.Lock pass short right to D.Spencer pushed ob at LARC 43 for 10 yards (N.Adderley).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - DEN 43(13:01 - 3rd) M.Gordon right end to LARC 44 for -1 yards (D.Perryman).
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - DEN 44(12:19 - 3rd) D.Lock pass incomplete short left [D.Square]. PENALTY on DEN-D.Lock Intentional Grounding 9 yards enforced at LARC 44.
|+11 YD
|
3 & 20 - DEN 47(12:15 - 3rd) D.Lock pass short right to N.Fant pushed ob at LARC 42 for 11 yards (C.Harris).
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - DEN 42(11:31 - 3rd) S.Martin punts 42 yards to end zone Center-J.Bobenmoyer Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 20(11:21 - 3rd) A.Ekeler right end to LARC 23 for 3 yards (J.Attaochu; S.Harris).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 7 - LAC 23(10:43 - 3rd) A.Ekeler up the middle to LARC 21 for -2 yards (J.Jewell).
|Penalty
|
3 & 9 - LAC 21(10:02 - 3rd) PENALTY on LARC-Ty.Johnson False Start 5 yards enforced at LARC 21 - No Play.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 14 - LAC 16(9:48 - 3rd) J.Herbert pass short left to S.Anderson to LARC 22 for 6 yards (W.Parks).
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - LAC 22(9:00 - 3rd) T.Long punts 52 yards to DEN 26 Center-C.Mazza. D.Spencer to DEN 47 for 21 yards (G.Nabers; N.Vigil).
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - DEN 47(8:49 - 3rd) M.Gordon left end to DEN 48 for 1 yard (D.Perryman).
|+18 YD
|
2 & 9 - DEN 48(8:14 - 3rd) D.Lock pass deep left to D.Hamilton to LARC 34 for 18 yards (N.Adderley).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - DEN 34(7:33 - 3rd) D.Lock pass short right to D.Hamilton to LARC 27 for 7 yards (T.Campbell).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 3 - DEN 27(7:06 - 3rd) R.Freeman right end to LARC 17 for 10 yards (I.Rochell).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - DEN 17(6:37 - 3rd) M.Gordon right guard to LARC 12 for 5 yards (J.Addae; M.Davis).
|Sack
|
2 & 5 - DEN 12(5:55 - 3rd) D.Lock sacked ob at LARC 12 for 0 yards (N.Vigil).
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - DEN 12(5:17 - 3rd) D.Lock pass incomplete short right to J.Jeudy.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 5 - DEN 12(5:11 - 3rd) B.McManus 30 yard field goal is GOOD Center-J.Bobenmoyer Holder-S.Martin.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:07 - 3rd) B.McManus kicks 65 yards from DEN 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 25(5:07 - 3rd) J.Herbert pass short right to M.Williams to LARC 32 for 7 yards (D.Bausby).
|+26 YD
|
2 & 3 - LAC 32(4:32 - 3rd) J.Herbert pass deep left to D.Parham Jr. pushed ob at DEN 42 for 26 yards (M.Ojemudia).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LAC 42(3:53 - 3rd) A.Ekeler left tackle to DEN 42 for no gain (J.Jewell D.Jones).
|-9 YD
|
2 & 10 - LAC 42(3:12 - 3rd) J.Herbert pass short right to J.Guyton to LARC 49 for -9 yards (J.Simmons).
|+11 YD
|
3 & 19 - LAC 49(2:29 - 3rd) J.Herbert pass short middle to A.Ekeler to DEN 40 for 11 yards (W.Parks).
|+10 YD
|
4 & 8 - LAC 40(1:41 - 3rd) J.Herbert scrambles left end ran ob at DEN 30 for 10 yards (M.Ojemudia).
|+23 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 30(1:02 - 3rd) J.Herbert pass short right to S.Anderson to DEN 7 for 23 yards (J.Simmons).
|No Gain
|
1 & 7 - LAC 7(0:13 - 3rd) J.Herbert pass incomplete short middle to M.Williams.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 7 - LAC 7(0:09 - 3rd) A.Ekeler up the middle to DEN 2 for 5 yards (M.Reed).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - LAC 2(15:00 - 4th) J.Herbert pass incomplete short left to M.Williams.
|
4 & 2 - LAC(14:54 - 4th) PENALTY on LARC Delay of Game 5 yards enforced at DEN 2 - No Play.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 7 - LAC 7(14:54 - 4th) M.Badgley 25 yard field goal is GOOD Center-C.Mazza Holder-T.Long.
|Kickoff
|(14:50 - 4th) T.Long kicks 68 yards from LARC 35 to DEN -3. D.Spencer to DEN 21 for 24 yards (B.Bello).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - DEN 21(14:44 - 4th) D.Lock pass short right to D.Hamilton to DEN 33 for 12 yards (C.Harris; N.Adderley).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - DEN 33(14:07 - 4th) L.Bellamy left guard to DEN 36 for 3 yards (K.Murray Jr. J.Jones).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - DEN 36(13:44 - 4th) D.Lock scrambles left end ran ob at DEN 42 for 6 yards (J.Addae).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 1 - DEN 42(13:06 - 4th) D.Spencer left end pushed ob at LARC 49 for 9 yards (N.Adderley).
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - DEN 49(12:37 - 4th) D.Lock pass short middle to N.Fant to LARC 34 for 15 yards (J.Addae).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - DEN 34(12:07 - 4th) M.Gordon right tackle to LARC 31 for 3 yards (K.Murray Jr. D.Square).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - DEN 31(11:33 - 4th) D.Lock pass incomplete deep right to T.Fumagalli.
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - DEN 31(11:28 - 4th) D.Lock pass incomplete deep left to D.Hamilton (T.Campbell) [J.Lemonier].
|Field Goal
|
4 & 7 - DEN 31(11:23 - 4th) B.McManus 50 yard field goal is GOOD Center-J.Bobenmoyer Holder-S.Martin.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:18 - 4th) B.McManus kicks 64 yards from DEN 35 to LARC 1. N.Adderley to LARC 31 for 30 yards (R.Freeman).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LAC 31(11:10 - 4th) J.Herbert pass incomplete short left to K.Ballage.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - LAC 31(11:07 - 4th) C.Toner reported in as eligible. J.Herbert pass short left to K.Ballage pushed ob at LARC 40 for 9 yards (J.Jewell).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - LAC 40(10:35 - 4th) J.Herbert pass incomplete short left to M.Williams (S.Harris).
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - LAC 40(10:30 - 4th) T.Long punts 32 yards to DEN 28 Center-C.Mazza out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - DEN 28(10:21 - 4th) D.Lock pass incomplete deep middle to J.Jeudy.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - DEN 28(10:15 - 4th) M.Gordon left tackle to DEN 33 for 5 yards (J.Jones L.Joseph).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 5 - DEN 33(9:34 - 4th) D.Lock pass short right to J.Jeudy to DEN 43 for 10 yards (J.Addae T.Campbell).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - DEN 43(9:07 - 4th) D.Lock pass incomplete short middle to N.Fant.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - DEN 43(9:02 - 4th) D.Lock pass short left to R.Freeman to DEN 46 for 3 yards (C.Harris).
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - DEN 46(8:23 - 4th) D.Lock pass incomplete short middle to J.Jeudy [J.Jones].
|+27 YD
|
4 & 7 - DEN 46(8:19 - 4th) D.Lock pass short middle to T.Patrick to LARC 27 for 27 yards (N.Adderley; A.Gilman).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - DEN 27(7:46 - 4th) D.Lock pass short middle to N.Fant to LARC 22 for 5 yards (J.Addae).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 5 - DEN 22(7:23 - 4th) M.Gordon left end to LARC 16 for 6 yards (M.Davis).
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - DEN 16(6:59 - 4th) D.Lock pass short right to D.Hamilton to LARC 1 for 15 yards (M.Davis).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - DEN 1(6:35 - 4th) D.Lock up the middle for 1 yard TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:31 - 4th) B.McManus extra point is GOOD Center-J.Bobenmoyer Holder-S.Martin.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:31 - 4th) B.McManus kicks 67 yards from DEN 35 to LARC -2. N.Adderley to LARC 24 for 26 yards (A.Calitro). PENALTY on LARC-M.Sokol Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at LARC 22.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - LAC 12(6:26 - 4th) PENALTY on LARC-J.Guyton False Start 5 yards enforced at LARC 12 - No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 15 - LAC 7(6:26 - 4th) A.Ekeler up the middle to LARC 9 for 2 yards (S.Harris; A.Johnson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 13 - LAC 9(5:46 - 4th) J.Herbert pass incomplete deep left to M.Williams [S.Harris].
|No Gain
|
3 & 13 - LAC 9(5:40 - 4th) J.Herbert pass incomplete short left to D.Parham Jr. (J.Jewell) [M.Reed].
|Punt
|
4 & 13 - LAC 9(5:35 - 4th) T.Long punts 59 yards to DEN 32 Center-C.Mazza. D.Spencer to DEN 42 for 10 yards (B.Facyson).
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - DEN 42(5:25 - 4th) M.Gordon left tackle to DEN 44 for 2 yards (J.Jones L.Joseph).
|+19 YD
|
2 & 8 - DEN 44(4:44 - 4th) D.Lock pass deep right to N.Fant to LARC 37 for 19 yards (N.Adderley).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - DEN 37(4:14 - 4th) PENALTY on DEN-N.Fant False Start 5 yards enforced at LARC 37 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 15 - DEN 42(4:14 - 4th) D.Lock sacked at LARC 43 for -1 yards (sack split by C.Harris and J.Addae).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 16 - DEN 43(3:34 - 4th) R.Freeman left tackle to LARC 37 for 6 yards (K.Murray Jr.).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 10 - DEN 37(2:52 - 4th) D.Lock pass short left to R.Freeman pushed ob at LARC 33 for 4 yards (K.Murray Jr.).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 6 - DEN 33(2:47 - 4th) B.McManus 52 yard field goal is GOOD Center-J.Bobenmoyer Holder-S.Martin.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:42 - 4th) B.McManus kicks 65 yards from DEN 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 25(2:42 - 4th) C.Toner reported in as eligible. A.Ekeler up the middle to LARC 36 for 11 yards (P.Motley).
|+23 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 36(2:02 - 4th) C.Toner reported in as eligible. J.Herbert pass deep right to J.Guyton pushed ob at DEN 41 for 23 yards (P.Motley J.Simmons).
|+23 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 41(1:53 - 4th) C.Toner reported in as eligible. A.Ekeler right tackle to DEN 18 for 23 yards (A.Johnson; M.Reed).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 18(1:41 - 4th) C.Toner reported in as eligible. A.Ekeler up the middle to DEN 17 for 1 yard (D.Jones S.Harris).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 9 - LAC 17(1:36 - 4th) J.Jackson right guard to DEN 13 for 4 yards (J.Attaochu).
|Sack
|
3 & 5 - LAC 13(1:31 - 4th) J.Herbert sacked at DEN 19 for -6 yards (D.Jones).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 11 - LAC 19(0:45 - 4th) M.Badgley 37 yard field goal is GOOD Center-C.Mazza Holder-T.Long.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:41 - 4th) T.Long kicks 65 yards from LARC 35 to end zone Touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - DEN 25(0:41 - 4th) D.Lock pass incomplete deep right to D.Hamilton.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - DEN 25(0:35 - 4th) D.Lock pass incomplete deep middle to J.Jeudy.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - DEN 25(0:29 - 4th) D.Lock pass incomplete deep left to D.Spencer (J.Addae).
|+25 YD
|
4 & 10 - DEN 25(0:20 - 4th) D.Lock pass deep middle to D.Hamilton to 50 for 25 yards (K.Murray Jr.).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - DEN 50(0:02 - 4th) D.Lock spiked the ball to stop the clock.
|Int
|
2 & 10 - DEN 50(0:01 - 4th) D.Lock pass deep middle INTERCEPTED by M.Williams [J.Tillery] at LARC 1. M.Williams to LARC 1 for no gain (D.Spencer).
-
MIN
NO
33
52
Final NFLN
-
TB
DET
47
7
Final NFLN
-
SF
ARI
20
12
Final AMZN
-
MIA
LV
26
25
Final NFLN
-
CHI
JAC
41
17
Final CBS
-
ATL
KC
14
17
Final FOX
-
CIN
HOU
37
31
Final FOX
-
CLE
NYJ
16
23
Final CBS
-
IND
PIT
24
28
Final CBS
-
NYG
BAL
13
27
Final FOX
-
CAR
WAS
20
13
Final CBS
-
DEN
LAC
16
19
Final CBS
-
PHI
DAL
17
37
Final FOX
-
LAR
SEA
9
20
Final FOX
-
TEN
GB
0
052 O/U
-3
Sun 8:20pm NBC
-
BUF
NE
0
046 O/U
+7
Mon 8:15pm ESPN