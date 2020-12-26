|
Third-string QB Beathard throws 3 TDs, 49ers stun Cardinals
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) Third-string quarterback C.J. Beathard threw three touchdown passes, Jeff Wilson ran for 183 yards, and the San Francisco 49ers dealt a brutal blow to the Arizona Cardinals' playoff hopes by defeating them 20-12 on Saturday.
Beathard was making his first start since 2018 and was 1-9 as a starting quarterback before he was pressed into action against the Cardinals because of injuries to Jimmy Garoppolo and Nick Mullens.
The 27-year-old wasn't amazing but avoided big mistakes. He completed 13 of 22 passes for 182 yards, Wilson earned hard yards on the ground and the 49ers came up with two big defensive stops late in the fourth quarter, including Ahkello Witherspoon's interception of Kyler Murray's pass in the end zone.
The Cardinals (8-7) no longer control their own destiny in the playoff race. If the Chicago Bears win their final two games, they will reach the playoffs because of a tiebreaker over the Cardinals.
Arizona started the day positioned as the No. 7 and final team in the NFC playoff field, but the game was a struggle from the outset. The 49ers (6-9) pulled ahead 14-6 in the third quarter on Beathard's 9-yard touchdown pass to fullback Kyle Juszczyk.
Arizona scored its first and only touchdown early in the fourth quarter when Kenyan Drake jumped on top of a pile and stretched his arm just far enough for a 1-yard touchdown. Murray couldn't connect with DeAndre Hopkins on the 2-point conversion and the 49ers still led 14-12.
The Cardinals' next offensive drive stalled at their 35 when they went for it on fourth-and-2. Another Murray-to-Hopkins attempt couldn't connect and the 49ers took over on downs.
A couple of plays later, Juszczyk caught his second touchdown of the day, this one on a 1-yard toss from Beathard with 8:36 left in the fourth.
Following the touchdown, San Francisco's Robbie Gould missed a crucial extra point that kept it a one-possession game at 20-12. He also missed a 37-yard field-goal attempt with 1:05 left. But the 49ers overcame those mistakes and held on for the win.
The 49ers were already eliminated from the playoff race one year after playing in the Super Bowl, but they appeared plenty motivated. They had several big hits on defense and pushed the pile on several Wilson runs.
The Cardinals had a promising opening drive that bogged down in the red zone and ended up settling for a 3-0 lead after a 27-yard field goal by Mike Nugent. It was a common theme for Arizona, which moved the ball at times, but couldn't hit on enough big plays downfield.
San Francisco took a 7-3 lead late in the first quarter on a 21-yard pass from Beathard to Wilson and the 49ers took a 7-6 advantage into halftime.
Murray completed 31 of 50 passes for 247 yards, no touchdowns and the late interception. Hopkins, the NFL's leading receiver coming into the game, had eight catches for 48 yards.
FINDING FITZ
Cardinals receiver Larry Fitzgerald had six catches for 28 yards on Saturday. The 37-year-old has caught at least 50 passes in 17 straight seasons, which is an NFL record.
INJURIES
49ers: DB K'Waun Williams (knee/shin) left the game in the first half. ... OL Justin Skule (knee) left the game and was listed as questionable.
Cardinals: LB Haason Reddick (hamstring) left the game in the first quarter, but returned early in the second quarter. He leads the team with 12 1/2 sacks this season. ... RB Chase Edmonds (hip) left the game in the first half and didn't return. ... TE Dan Arnold was evaluated for a concussion. ... Murray was shaken up on the final offensive play of the game and gingerly walked off the field.
UP NEXT
The 49ers play their final ''home'' game of the year in Arizona against the Seahawks.
The Cardinals travel to face the L.A. Rams in the season finale.
---
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
|
C. Beathard
3 QB
182 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, 18 RuYds
|
24
FPTS
|
K. Murray
1 QB
247 PaYds, INT, 75 RuYds
|
14
FPTS
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|27:30
|32:16
|1st Downs
|22
|20
|Rushing
|11
|9
|Passing
|11
|9
|Penalty
|0
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|2-9
|4-16
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|4-6
|Total Net Yards
|398
|350
|Total Plays
|55
|80
|Avg Gain
|7.2
|4.4
|Net Yards Rushing
|227
|120
|Rush Attempts
|30
|27
|Avg Rush Yards
|7.6
|4.4
|Net Yards Passing
|171
|230
|Comp. - Att.
|13-22
|31-50
|Yards Per Pass
|6.8
|4.3
|Penalties - Yards
|4-27
|4-20
|Touchdowns
|3
|1
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|3
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|2-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|5-39.0
|4-44.5
|Return Yards
|69
|21
|Punts - Returns
|1-4
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|4-65
|1-21
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|2-3 -67%
|1-3 -33%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|2-2 -100%
|1-1 -100%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|171
|PASS YDS
|230
|
|
|227
|RUSH YDS
|120
|
|
|398
|TOTAL YDS
|350
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
C. Beathard 3 QB
24
FPTS
|C. Beathard
|13/22
|182
|3
|0
|24
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Wilson 30 RB
26
FPTS
|J. Wilson
|22
|183
|0
|34
|26
|
C. Beathard 3 QB
24
FPTS
|C. Beathard
|3
|18
|0
|17
|24
|
B. Aiyuk 11 WR
2
FPTS
|B. Aiyuk
|1
|16
|0
|16
|2
|
J. McKinnon 28 RB
2
FPTS
|J. McKinnon
|1
|4
|0
|4
|2
|
T. Coleman 26 RB
0
FPTS
|T. Coleman
|2
|3
|0
|3
|0
|
K. Juszczyk 44 FB
13
FPTS
|K. Juszczyk
|1
|3
|0
|3
|13
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
G. Kittle 85 TE
9
FPTS
|G. Kittle
|5
|4
|92
|0
|27
|9
|
J. McKinnon 28 RB
2
FPTS
|J. McKinnon
|4
|3
|28
|0
|11
|2
|
J. Wilson 30 RB
26
FPTS
|J. Wilson
|2
|1
|21
|1
|21
|26
|
K. Bourne 84 WR
1
FPTS
|K. Bourne
|1
|1
|16
|0
|16
|1
|
B. Aiyuk 11 WR
2
FPTS
|B. Aiyuk
|2
|1
|15
|0
|15
|2
|
K. Juszczyk 44 FB
13
FPTS
|K. Juszczyk
|3
|2
|10
|2
|9
|13
|
T. Coleman 26 RB
0
FPTS
|T. Coleman
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
R. James 13 WR
0
FPTS
|R. James
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Reed 81 TE
0
FPTS
|J. Reed
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
F. Warner 54 MLB
|F. Warner
|8-6
|0.0
|0
|1
|
A. Witherspoon 23 CB
|A. Witherspoon
|7-0
|0.0
|1
|0
|
T. Moore 33 DB
|T. Moore
|7-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Greenlaw 57 OLB
|D. Greenlaw
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Harris 36 SAF
|M. Harris
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Verrett 22 CB
|J. Verrett
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Williams 24 CB
|K. Williams
|5-1
|1.0
|0
|1
|
A. Armstead 91 DE
|A. Armstead
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Jones 93 DT
|D. Jones
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
K. Hyder 92 DE
|K. Hyder
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
D. Daniels 65 DT
|D. Daniels
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Street 95 DE
|K. Street
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Willis 78 DE
|J. Willis
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Barrett 64 DE
|A. Barrett
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Gould 9 K
2
FPTS
|R. Gould
|0/2
|0
|2/3
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Wishnowsky 6 P
|M. Wishnowsky
|5
|39.0
|2
|50
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. McKinnon 28 RB
2
FPTS
|J. McKinnon
|4
|16.3
|19
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Cracraft 86 WR
0
FPTS
|R. Cracraft
|1
|4.0
|4
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
K. Murray 1 QB
14
FPTS
|K. Murray
|31/50
|247
|0
|1
|14
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
C. Kirk 13 WR
7
FPTS
|C. Kirk
|10
|7
|76
|0
|38
|7
|
K. Johnson 19 WR
5
FPTS
|K. Johnson
|3
|2
|50
|0
|45
|5
|
D. Hopkins 10 WR
4
FPTS
|D. Hopkins
|12
|8
|48
|0
|9
|4
|
L. Fitzgerald 11 WR
2
FPTS
|L. Fitzgerald
|8
|6
|28
|0
|9
|2
|
D. Arnold 85 TE
0
FPTS
|D. Arnold
|5
|3
|25
|0
|11
|0
|
C. Edmonds 29 RB
0
FPTS
|C. Edmonds
|3
|2
|8
|0
|5
|0
|
D. Daniels 81 TE
0
FPTS
|D. Daniels
|2
|1
|7
|0
|7
|0
|
K. Drake 41 RB
10
FPTS
|K. Drake
|2
|2
|5
|0
|6
|10
|
S. DeValve 86 TE
0
FPTS
|S. DeValve
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
B. Baker 32 SS
|B. Baker
|7-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Hicks 58 MLB
|J. Hicks
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
I. Simmons 48 LB
|I. Simmons
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
P. Peterson 21 CB
|P. Peterson
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Lawrence 92 DT
|R. Lawrence
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Campbell 59 OLB
|D. Campbell
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Murphy 33 CB
|B. Murphy
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Z. Allen 94 DE
|Z. Allen
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Banjo 31 FS
|C. Banjo
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Kennard 42 OLB
|D. Kennard
|2-2
|0.5
|0
|0
|
H. Reddick 43 OLB
|H. Reddick
|2-1
|1.5
|0
|1
|
D. Peko Sr. 96 NT
|D. Peko Sr.
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Fotu 95 DT
|L. Fotu
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Blackson 96 DE
|A. Blackson
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Nugent 2 K
6
FPTS
|M. Nugent
|2/2
|43
|0/0
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Lee 4 P
|A. Lee
|4
|44.5
|2
|52
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Foster 37 RB
0
FPTS
|D. Foster
|1
|21.0
|21
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) M.Wishnowsky kicks 69 yards from SF 35 to ARZ -4. D.Foster to ARZ 17 for 21 yards (M.Nzeocha).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARI 17(14:56 - 1st) K.Murray pass incomplete short middle to D.Daniels (F.Warner).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - ARI 17(14:49 - 1st) K.Murray pass short right to K.Drake pushed ob at ARZ 23 for 6 yards (T.Moore).
|+38 YD
|
3 & 4 - ARI 23(14:19 - 1st) K.Murray pass deep right to C.Kirk pushed ob at SF 39 for 38 yards (T.Moore).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARI 39(13:53 - 1st) K.Murray pass short middle to C.Edmonds to SF 34 for 5 yards (T.Moore).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 5 - ARI 34(13:19 - 1st) K.Drake up the middle to SF 27 for 7 yards (D.Greenlaw).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARI 27(12:43 - 1st) K.Murray scrambles up the middle to SF 21 for 6 yards (M.Harris).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 4 - ARI 21(12:07 - 1st) K.Drake up the middle to SF 11 for 10 yards (J.Verrett).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARI 11(11:32 - 1st) K.Murray pass short right to C.Kirk to SF 12 for -1 yards (A.Witherspoon).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 11 - ARI 12(10:59 - 1st) K.Murray pass short middle to C.Edmonds to SF 9 for 3 yards (D.Greenlaw).
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - ARI 9(10:20 - 1st) K.Murray pass incomplete short middle to C.Kirk.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 8 - ARI 9(10:14 - 1st) M.Nugent 27 yard field goal is GOOD Center-A.Brewer Holder-A.Lee.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:10 - 1st) M.Nugent kicks 62 yards from ARZ 35 to SF 3. J.McKinnon to SF 18 for 15 yards (J.Ward; D.Thompson).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - SF 18(10:04 - 1st) J.Wilson up the middle to SF 26 for 8 yards (H.Reddick). ARZ-D.Peko was injured during the play.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 2 - SF 26(9:29 - 1st) J.Wilson up the middle to SF 32 for 6 yards (B.Baker).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SF 32(8:49 - 1st) C.Beathard pass incomplete short middle to B.Aiyuk.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - SF 32(8:45 - 1st) J.Wilson up the middle to SF 35 for 3 yards (C.Banjo; J.Hicks).
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - SF 35(8:07 - 1st) C.Beathard sacked at SF 29 for -6 yards (sack split by D.Kennard and M.Golden).
|Punt
|
4 & 13 - SF 29(7:35 - 1st) M.Wishnowsky punts 44 yards to ARZ 27 Center-T.Pepper fair catch by C.Kirk.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARI 27(7:28 - 1st) K.Murray pass incomplete deep left to S.DeValve.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - ARI 27(7:19 - 1st) K.Murray pass incomplete deep middle to D.Arnold (F.Warner).
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - ARI 27(7:14 - 1st) K.Murray pass incomplete short right to C.Edmonds.
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - ARI 27(7:08 - 1st) A.Lee punts 51 yards to SF 22 Center-A.Brewer. R.Cracraft to SF 26 for 4 yards (T.Sherfield).
|Result
|Play
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - SF 26(6:56 - 1st) C.Beathard pass short left to B.Aiyuk pushed ob at SF 41 for 15 yards (B.Murphy).
|+24 YD
|
1 & 10 - SF 41(6:22 - 1st) C.Beathard pass short right to G.Kittle to ARZ 35 for 24 yards (B.Murphy; D.Campbell).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - SF 35(5:39 - 1st) J.Wilson left tackle to ARZ 32 for 3 yards (D.Kennard).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - SF 32(4:56 - 1st) J.Wilson right tackle to ARZ 26 for 6 yards (D.Kennard; D.Peko).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - SF 26(4:15 - 1st) Direct snap to K.Juszczyk. K.Juszczyk up the middle to ARZ 23 for 3 yards (J.Hicks; D.Campbell).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - SF 30(3:32 - 1st) C.Beathard pass incomplete short left. PENALTY on SF-D.Brunskill Ineligible Downfield Pass 5 yards enforced at ARZ 23 - No Play.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 15 - SF 28(3:25 - 1st) J.Wilson up the middle to ARZ 21 for 7 yards (J.Hicks).
|+21 YD
|
2 & 8 - SF 21(2:51 - 1st) C.Beathard pass short middle to J.Wilson for 21 yards TOUCHDOWN. SF-T.Williams was injured during the play.
|PAT Good
|(2:44 - 1st) R.Gould extra point is GOOD Center-T.Pepper Holder-M.Wishnowsky.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:44 - 1st) M.Wishnowsky kicks 65 yards from SF 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARI 25(2:44 - 1st) K.Drake up the middle to ARZ 31 for 6 yards (A.Armstead; F.Warner).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 4 - ARI 31(2:26 - 1st) K.Drake right tackle to ARZ 33 for 2 yards (D.Daniels).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 2 - ARI 33(1:46 - 1st) K.Murray pass short left to D.Hopkins pushed ob at ARZ 40 for 7 yards (J.Verrett).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARI 40(1:24 - 1st) K.Murray pass short right to D.Hopkins to ARZ 45 for 5 yards (D.Greenlaw).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 5 - ARI 45(0:53 - 1st) K.Murray pass short right to D.Arnold to SF 48 for 7 yards (A.Witherspoon).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARI 48(0:15 - 1st) K.Murray left end ran ob at SF 44 for 4 yards (J.Verrett).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 6 - ARI 44(15:00 - 2nd) K.Murray pass short left to D.Arnold to SF 37 for 7 yards (D.Greenlaw; J.Verrett).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARI 37(14:28 - 2nd) K.Drake up the middle to SF 34 for 3 yards (K.Williams). SF-K.Williams was injured during the play.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 7 - ARI 34(13:56 - 2nd) K.Drake up the middle to SF 33 for 1 yard (D.Daniels; J.Willis).
|Penalty
|
3 & 6 - ARI 33(13:13 - 2nd) PENALTY on ARZ-M.Cole False Start 5 yards enforced at SF 33 - No Play.
|-1 YD
|
3 & 11 - ARI 38(12:49 - 2nd) K.Murray pass short right to K.Drake to SF 39 for -1 yards (D.Greenlaw).
|Punt
|
4 & 12 - ARI 39(12:12 - 2nd) A.Lee punts 24 yards to SF 15 Center-A.Brewer fair catch by R.Cracraft.
|Result
|Play
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - SF 15(12:06 - 2nd) J.Wilson right end pushed ob at SF 29 for 14 yards (B.Baker).
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - SF 29(11:31 - 2nd) C.Beathard left end to SF 46 for 17 yards (B.Baker).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - SF 46(10:47 - 2nd) J.Wilson up the middle to ARZ 43 for 11 yards (C.Banjo).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - SF 43(10:09 - 2nd) PENALTY on SF-K.Bourne False Start 5 yards enforced at ARZ 43 - No Play.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 15 - SF 48(9:52 - 2nd) T.Coleman right tackle to ARZ 45 for 3 yards (C.Banjo).
|No Gain
|
2 & 12 - SF 45(9:10 - 2nd) C.Beathard pass incomplete short middle to K.Juszczyk (J.Hicks).
|No Gain
|
3 & 12 - SF 45(9:03 - 2nd) C.Beathard pass incomplete short middle to R.James.
|Punt
|
4 & 12 - SF 45(8:59 - 2nd) M.Wishnowsky punts 31 yards to ARZ 14 Center-T.Pepper fair catch by C.Kirk.
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARI 14(8:52 - 2nd) K.Murray scrambles right end ran ob at ARZ 25 for 11 yards (F.Warner).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - ARI 25(8:24 - 2nd) K.Murray sacked at ARZ 23 for -2 yards (K.Hyder).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 12 - ARI 23(7:41 - 2nd) K.Murray pass short middle to D.Hopkins to ARZ 31 for 8 yards (J.Verrett).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 4 - ARI 31(7:14 - 2nd) K.Murray pass short left to L.Fitzgerald to ARZ 34 for 3 yards (K.Williams).
|+2 YD
|
4 & 1 - ARI 34(6:30 - 2nd) K.Drake up the middle to ARZ 36 for 2 yards (D.Greenlaw).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARI 36(6:12 - 2nd) K.Drake up the middle to ARZ 39 for 3 yards (T.Moore).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - ARI 39(5:38 - 2nd) K.Murray pass incomplete short right [A.Al-Shaair].
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - ARI 39(5:32 - 2nd) K.Murray pass incomplete short left to D.Hopkins.
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - ARI 39(5:27 - 2nd) A.Lee punts 52 yards to SF 9 Center-A.Brewer downed by ARZ-T.Sherfield.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - SF 9(5:17 - 2nd) J.Wilson up the middle to SF 10 for 1 yard (B.Baker).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - SF 10(4:31 - 2nd) C.Beathard sacked at SF 5 for -5 yards (sack split by A.Blackson and H.Reddick).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 14 - SF 5(3:52 - 2nd) J.McKinnon left tackle to SF 9 for 4 yards (I.Simmons).
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - SF 9(3:20 - 2nd) M.Wishnowsky punts 50 yards to ARZ 41 Center-T.Pepper out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARI 41(3:10 - 2nd) K.Murray pass incomplete deep right to D.Arnold.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - ARI 41(3:03 - 2nd) J.Sweezy reported in as eligible. K.Drake up the middle to ARZ 43 for 2 yards (F.Warner).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 8 - ARI 43(2:29 - 2nd) K.Murray pass short middle to C.Kirk to ARZ 48 for 5 yards (A.Witherspoon).
|+9 YD
|
4 & 3 - ARI 48(2:00 - 2nd) K.Murray scrambles left end ran ob at SF 43 for 9 yards (A.Witherspoon).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARI 43(1:54 - 2nd) K.Murray pass incomplete short left.
|+16 YD
|
2 & 10 - ARI 43(1:51 - 2nd) K.Murray pass short middle to C.Kirk to SF 27 for 16 yards (M.Harris).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARI 27(1:23 - 2nd) K.Murray pass short right to L.Fitzgerald to SF 22 for 5 yards (F.Warner; A.Armstead).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - ARI 22(0:50 - 2nd) K.Murray right end ran ob at SF 20 for 2 yards (T.Moore).
|Penalty
|
3 & 3 - ARI 20(0:45 - 2nd) PENALTY on ARZ-D.Arnold False Start 5 yards enforced at SF 20 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - ARI 25(0:45 - 2nd) K.Murray pass incomplete deep left to D.Hopkins (J.Verrett). ARZ-D.Hopkins was injured during the play.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 8 - ARI 25(0:39 - 2nd) M.Nugent 43 yard field goal is GOOD Center-A.Brewer Holder-A.Lee.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:35 - 2nd) M.Nugent kicks 63 yards from ARZ 35 to SF 2. J.McKinnon to SF 21 for 19 yards (T.Sherfield; T.Vallejo).
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - SF 21(0:30 - 2nd) C.Beathard pass short middle to K.Bourne to SF 37 for 16 yards (B.Murphy).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - SF 37(0:24 - 2nd) C.Beathard pass short left to J.McKinnon to SF 48 for 11 yards (J.Hicks).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SF 48(0:17 - 2nd) C.Beathard pass incomplete short right to J.McKinnon.
|Sack
|
2 & 10 - SF 48(0:14 - 2nd) C.Beathard sacked at SF 39 for -9 yards (H.Reddick). FUMBLES (H.Reddick) touched at 50 RECOVERED by ARZ-I.Simmons at SF 47. The Replay Official reviewed the fumble ruling and the play was Upheld. The ruling on the field stands.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) M.Nugent kicks 66 yards from ARZ 35 to SF -1. J.McKinnon to SF 14 for 15 yards (T.Vallejo).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - SF 14(14:57 - 3rd) J.Wilson up the middle to SF 21 for 7 yards (B.Murphy; D.Campbell).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 3 - SF 21(14:21 - 3rd) J.Wilson up the middle to SF 36 for 15 yards (J.Hicks; B.Baker).
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - SF 36(13:40 - 3rd) B.Aiyuk right end ran ob at ARZ 48 for 16 yards (P.Peterson). Reverse from 26-T.Coleman to 11-B.Aiyuk.
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - SF 48(13:02 - 3rd) C.Beathard pass short right to G.Kittle pushed ob at ARZ 30 for 18 yards (D.Campbell).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - SF 30(12:36 - 3rd) J.Wilson up the middle to ARZ 25 for 5 yards (R.Lawrence).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - SF 25(11:56 - 3rd) J.Wilson up the middle to ARZ 23 for 2 yards (Z.Allen).
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - SF 23(11:15 - 3rd) C.Beathard pass incomplete short middle to J.Reed (D.Thompson).
|No Good
|
4 & 3 - SF 23(11:12 - 3rd) R.Gould 41 yard field goal is No Good Wide Right Center-T.Pepper Holder-M.Wishnowsky.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARI 31(11:07 - 3rd) K.Drake up the middle to ARZ 30 for -1 yards (A.Armstead F.Warner).
|Sack
|
2 & 11 - ARI 30(10:34 - 3rd) K.Murray sacked at ARZ 23 for -7 yards (K.Williams).
|-3 YD
|
3 & 18 - ARI 23(10:01 - 3rd) K.Murray pass short left to D.Hopkins to ARZ 20 for -3 yards (J.Verrett).
|Punt
|
4 & 21 - ARI 21(9:27 - 3rd) A.Lee punts 51 yards to SF 29 Center-A.Brewer out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+23 YD
|
1 & 10 - SF 29(9:16 - 3rd) J.Wilson right end to ARZ 48 for 23 yards (P.Peterson; B.Murphy).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - SF 48(8:34 - 3rd) J.Wilson up the middle to ARZ 46 for 2 yards (D.Kennard).
|+27 YD
|
2 & 8 - SF 46(7:53 - 3rd) C.Beathard pass deep right to G.Kittle to ARZ 19 for 27 yards (C.Banjo; B.Baker).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SF 19(7:08 - 3rd) T.Coleman left end to ARZ 19 for no gain (D.Peko).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - SF 19(6:25 - 3rd) C.Beathard pass short right to T.Coleman pushed ob at ARZ 19 for no gain (B.Baker).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 10 - SF 19(6:02 - 3rd) C.Beathard pass short right to J.McKinnon to ARZ 9 for 10 yards (I.Simmons).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 9 - SF 9(5:19 - 3rd) C.Beathard pass short left to K.Juszczyk for 9 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:13 - 3rd) R.Gould extra point is GOOD Center-T.Pepper Holder-M.Wishnowsky.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:13 - 3rd) M.Wishnowsky kicks 65 yards from SF 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARI 25(5:13 - 3rd) K.Murray pass short left to D.Arnold to ARZ 36 for 11 yards (F.Warner; T.Moore). FUMBLES (F.Warner) RECOVERED by SF-F.Warner at ARZ 36. The Replay Official reviewed the fumble ruling and the play was Upheld. The ruling on the field stands.
|Result
|Play
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - SF 36(5:04 - 3rd) J.Wilson right tackle to ARZ 39 for -3 yards (R.Lawrence M.Golden).
|No Gain
|
2 & 13 - SF 39(4:25 - 3rd) C.Beathard pass incomplete short right to J.Wilson.
|No Gain
|
3 & 13 - SF 39(4:21 - 3rd) C.Beathard pass incomplete deep right to J.Reed (K.Peterson).
|Punt
|
4 & 13 - SF 39(4:14 - 3rd) M.Wishnowsky punts 26 yards to ARZ 13 Center-T.Pepper downed by SF-T.Harris.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARI 13(4:03 - 3rd) K.Murray pass short middle to D.Hopkins to ARZ 22 for 9 yards (F.Warner). PENALTY on SF-D.Daniels Unnecessary Roughness 15 yards enforced at ARZ 22.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARI 37(3:40 - 3rd) K.Drake up the middle to ARZ 45 for 8 yards (M.Harris).
|-3 YD
|
2 & 2 - ARI 45(3:22 - 3rd) K.Drake left tackle to ARZ 42 for -3 yards (K.Williams A.Barrett).
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - ARI 42(2:40 - 3rd) K.Murray pass incomplete deep middle to K.Johnson.
|+11 YD
|
4 & 5 - ARI 42(2:35 - 3rd) K.Murray scrambles up the middle to SF 47 for 11 yards (T.Moore).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - ARI 47(2:07 - 3rd) PENALTY on ARZ-M.Cole False Start 5 yards enforced at SF 47 - No Play.
|Sack
|
1 & 15 - ARI 48(1:46 - 3rd) K.Murray sacked at ARZ 40 for -8 yards (D.Jones).
|+45 YD
|
2 & 23 - ARI 40(1:08 - 3rd) K.Murray pass deep middle to K.Johnson to SF 15 for 45 yards (M.Harris; T.Moore).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARI 15(0:42 - 3rd) K.Murray pass short right to L.Fitzgerald to SF 13 for 2 yards (A.Witherspoon).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 8 - ARI 13(0:06 - 3rd) K.Murray pass short left to L.Fitzgerald to SF 8 for 5 yards (F.Warner M.Harris).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 3 - ARI 8(15:00 - 4th) K.Murray pass short left to D.Hopkins to SF 3 for 5 yards (J.Verrett).
|No Gain
|
1 & 3 - ARI 3(14:21 - 4th) K.Drake up the middle to SF 3 for no gain (M.Harris).
|Penalty
|
2 & 3 - ARI 0(13:46 - 4th) K.Murray pass incomplete short right to D.Hopkins. PENALTY on SF-A.Witherspoon Defensive Holding 2 yards enforced at SF 3 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 1 - ARI 1(13:40 - 4th) K.Drake left tackle to SF 1 for no gain (K.Williams; F.Warner).
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - ARI 1(12:56 - 4th) K.Drake up the middle to SF 1 for no gain (T.Moore; K.Hyder).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - ARI 1(12:11 - 4th) K.Drake up the middle for 1 yard TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(12:08 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. K.Murray pass to D.Hopkins is incomplete. ATTEMPT FAILS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:08 - 4th) M.Nugent kicks 61 yards from ARZ 35 to SF 4. J.McKinnon to SF 20 for 16 yards (T.Vallejo).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SF 20(12:03 - 4th) C.Beathard pass incomplete short middle to G.Kittle [L.Fotu].
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - SF 20(11:59 - 4th) C.Beathard left tackle to SF 22 for 2 yards (B.Baker).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 8 - SF 22(11:14 - 4th) C.Beathard pass short right to J.McKinnon to SF 29 for 7 yards (I.Simmons) [M.Golden].
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - SF 29(10:22 - 4th) M.Wishnowsky punts 44 yards to ARZ 27 Center-T.Pepper out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARI 27(10:13 - 4th) K.Murray pass incomplete short right.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - ARI 27(10:07 - 4th) K.Murray pass short left to K.Johnson to ARZ 32 for 5 yards (M.Harris F.Warner).
|Penalty
|
3 & 5 - ARI 32(9:37 - 4th) PENALTY on ARZ-D.Humphries False Start 5 yards enforced at ARZ 32 - No Play.
|+8 YD
|
3 & 10 - ARI 27(9:34 - 4th) K.Murray pass short middle to D.Hopkins to ARZ 35 for 8 yards (T.Moore; K.Street).
|No Gain
|
4 & 2 - ARI 35(9:04 - 4th) K.Murray pass incomplete short left to D.Hopkins (F.Warner).
|Result
|Play
|+34 YD
|
1 & 10 - SF 35(9:00 - 4th) J.Wilson up the middle pushed ob at ARZ 1 for 34 yards (P.Peterson).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - SF 1(8:40 - 4th) C.Beathard pass short right to K.Juszczyk for 1 yard TOUCHDOWN.
|Missed PAT
|(8:36 - 4th) R.Gould extra point is No Good Wide Right Center-T.Pepper Holder-M.Wishnowsky.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:36 - 4th) M.Wishnowsky kicks 65 yards from SF 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARI 25(8:36 - 4th) K.Murray pass short middle to D.Daniels to ARZ 32 for 7 yards (F.Warner).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 3 - ARI 32(8:10 - 4th) K.Drake right tackle to ARZ 37 for 5 yards (D.Greenlaw).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARI 37(7:39 - 4th) K.Murray scrambles right end pushed ob at ARZ 39 for 2 yards (F.Warner).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 8 - ARI 39(7:05 - 4th) K.Murray pass short right to C.Kirk to ARZ 48 for 9 yards (A.Witherspoon).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARI 48(6:31 - 4th) K.Murray pass incomplete short left to L.Fitzgerald (K.Williams).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - ARI 48(6:27 - 4th) K.Murray pass short left to D.Hopkins to SF 43 for 9 yards (K.Williams). FUMBLES (K.Williams) ball out of bounds at SF 43.
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - ARI 43(6:10 - 4th) D.Foster up the middle to SF 43 for no gain (A.Armstead).
|+30 YD
|
4 & 1 - ARI 43(5:51 - 4th) K.Murray right end pushed ob at SF 13 for 30 yards (T.Moore).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARI 13(5:19 - 4th) K.Drake right tackle to SF 14 for -1 yards (A.Armstead).
|Int
|
2 & 11 - ARI 14(4:42 - 4th) K.Murray pass short right intended for C.Kirk INTERCEPTED by A.Witherspoon at SF 0. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+25 YD
|
1 & 10 - SF 20(4:37 - 4th) J.Wilson up the middle to SF 45 for 25 yards (D.Campbell).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - SF 45(3:49 - 4th) J.Wilson up the middle to SF 43 for -2 yards (B.Baker).
|+23 YD
|
2 & 12 - SF 43(3:43 - 4th) C.Beathard pass deep left to G.Kittle to ARZ 34 for 23 yards (J.Hicks C.Banjo).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - SF 34(2:53 - 4th) J.Wilson right end to ARZ 22 for 12 yards (M.Golden).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SF 22(2:46 - 4th) J.Wilson up the middle to ARZ 22 for no gain (Z.Allen).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - SF 22(2:01 - 4th) C.Beathard pass incomplete short left.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 10 - SF 22(1:55 - 4th) J.Wilson up the middle to ARZ 18 for 4 yards (L.Fotu).
|No Good
|
4 & 6 - SF 18(1:09 - 4th) R.Gould 37 yard field goal is No Good Wide Left Center-T.Pepper Holder-M.Wishnowsky.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARI 27(1:05 - 4th) K.Murray pass short middle to L.Fitzgerald to ARZ 31 for 4 yards (M.Harris). SF-J.Willis was injured during the play.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 6 - ARI 31(0:56 - 4th) K.Murray pass short middle to L.Fitzgerald to ARZ 40 for 9 yards (F.Warner).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARI 40(0:43 - 4th) K.Murray spiked the ball to stop the clock.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - ARI 40(0:42 - 4th) K.Murray pass short middle to C.Kirk to ARZ 44 for 4 yards (F.Warner).
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - ARI 44(0:26 - 4th) K.Murray pass incomplete deep right to C.Kirk.
|No Gain
|
4 & 6 - ARI 44(0:20 - 4th) K.Murray pass incomplete short left to D.Hopkins [A.Barrett]. ARZ-K.Murray was injured during the play.
