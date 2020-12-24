|
|NYG
|BAL
Giants-Ravens Preview
Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens have emerged from a COVID-19 outbreak to average 40 points and nearly 400 yards during a three-game winning streak that has put them in position to charge into the postseason with confidence.
Problem is, the Ravens still need some things to fall their way to qualify for the playoffs.
Baltimore (9-5) can beat the visiting New York Giants on Sunday and Cincinnati in the season finale and still fall short of an AFC wild card. Outside help is needed, but Jackson - the Ravens' gifted quarterback - won't be checking out the scoreboard while dealing with the fading Giants (5-9).
''We're just going to let it take care of itself,'' Jackson said. ''We're not focused on the outside, or other teams and stuff like that. We're focused on ourselves.''
The Ravens appeared sunk after losing three straight while several key players, including Jackson, languished on the reserve/COVID-19 list. During that time, two games were rescheduled and Jackson didn't play in a 19-14 loss at Pittsburgh that ended Baltimore's shot at defending their AFC North title.
Jackson returned to help the Ravens beat Dallas 34-17, storm past Cleveland 47-42 and manhandle Jacksonville 40-14. Over that span, he has thrown six TD passes and run for four scores.
Pretty impressive.
''They obviously went through that three-week stretch where they played on kind of not normal weeks -- short schedules, long schedules, guys being pulled out for COVID,'' Giants coach Joe Judge said. ''They're getting guys back now healthy. They're really hitting their stride.''
It's a pivotal game for New York, too. The Giants followed a four-game winning streak with back-to-back losses to fall a game out of first place in the NFC East.
''It's honestly win at all costs, win by any means, do your job, execute at a high level,'' defensive back Logan Ryan said.
ANOTHER RUNNING QB
The Giants will hit the trifecta on running quarterbacks when they face Jackson on Sunday.
New York started off the month against Russell Wilson and Seattle. The following week it was Kyler Murray of the Cardinals.
Jackson - who ranks 12th in the NFL with 828 yards rushing and seven touchdowns - might be the best of the bunch.
''I think this guy is a unicorn in terms of how he can play and how he really makes explosive plays with his legs, along with the arm strength and the plays down the field he's capable of making,'' Judge said.
BEST FOR LAST
The Ravens are 12-2 in December over the past three seasons, 11-1 in games started by Jackson.
In those 12 games, Jackson has thrown for 1,999 yards, run for 949 and tossed 22 touchdown passes compared to only three interceptions.
This December thing isn't just a recent occurrence. Baltimore is 23-8 at home during that month under coach John Harbaugh.
DROUGHT
The Giants offense has struggled all season, and things have gotten worse. New York has scored 13 points in the last two games, and 30 in the last three.
New York's offense is ranked 31st overall, including 29th in passing. The quarterbacks have thrown for nine touchdowns, including one in the last five games. In the last three games, the Giants have scored a total of three points in the first half.
New York hopes to have quarterback Daniel Jones back this week. He missed two of the last three games with ankle and hamstring injuries.
HELP ON THE WAY
Top cornerback James Bradberry should be back for the Giants this week after missing last week's 20-6 loss to Cleveland because of a close contact with a person who tested positive for COVID-19.
With Bradberry out on Sunday night, Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield hit 27 of 32 passes for 297 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions. Jackson may have to work harder with Bradberry on the field.
Outside linebacker Kyler Feckrell, who had eight starts, has been cleared to practice after spending the past three weeks on injured reserve with a calf injury.
SPECIAL COACHES
Harbaugh and Judge got their current jobs after serving as special teams coaches, which is not exactly the customary route to joining the NFL head coaching fraternity.
Harbaugh ran the special teams for Philadelphia and Judge was hired by the Giants following a gig as an assistant with New England.
''I don't want to get into too much of the hiring of who's overlooked, whoever it may be. I've always been told if you're good, they'll find you,'' Judge said. ''Obviously, John was a very accomplished coach himself. He coached defensive backs (with the Eagles) for a year, but he was obviously one of the top special teams coaches for a long time.''
---
AP Sports Writer Tom Canavan contributed.
---
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
D. Jones
8 QB
252 PaYds, PaTD, 3 RuYds
16
FPTS
L. Jackson
8 QB
183 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, 80 RuYds
25
FPTS
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|24:51
|34:32
|1st Downs
|24
|25
|Rushing
|4
|15
|Passing
|16
|10
|Penalty
|4
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|1-10
|8-11
|4th Down Conv
|1-3
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|269
|432
|Total Plays
|59
|66
|Avg Gain
|4.6
|6.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|54
|249
|Rush Attempts
|12
|40
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.5
|6.2
|Net Yards Passing
|215
|183
|Comp. - Att.
|24-41
|17-26
|Yards Per Pass
|4.6
|7.0
|Penalties - Yards
|5-35
|10-65
|Touchdowns
|1
|3
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|3-47.0
|2-34.0
|Return Yards
|86
|75
|Punts - Returns
|1-6
|2-36
|Kickoffs - Returns
|4-80
|2-39
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|1-3 -33%
|3-6 -50%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|1-1 -100%
|3-6 -50%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|215
|PASS YDS
|183
|54
|RUSH YDS
|249
|269
|TOTAL YDS
|432
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
D. Jones 8 QB
16
FPTS
|D. Jones
|24/41
|252
|1
|0
|16
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
W. Gallman 22 RB
4
FPTS
|W. Gallman
|6
|27
|0
|9
|4
|
D. Lewis 33 RB
1
FPTS
|D. Lewis
|1
|15
|0
|15
|1
|
E. Engram 88 TE
6
FPTS
|E. Engram
|1
|5
|0
|5
|6
|
A. Morris 41 RB
0
FPTS
|A. Morris
|3
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
D. Jones 8 QB
16
FPTS
|D. Jones
|1
|3
|0
|3
|16
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
S. Shepard 87 WR
13
FPTS
|S. Shepard
|12
|9
|77
|1
|16
|13
|
E. Engram 88 TE
6
FPTS
|E. Engram
|10
|7
|65
|0
|15
|6
|
D. Pettis WR
3
FPTS
|D. Pettis
|3
|2
|33
|0
|20
|3
|
D. Slayton 86 WR
2
FPTS
|D. Slayton
|8
|2
|26
|0
|15
|2
|
W. Gallman 22 RB
4
FPTS
|W. Gallman
|2
|2
|26
|0
|19
|4
|
C. Board 18 WR
1
FPTS
|C. Board
|2
|1
|16
|0
|16
|1
|
A. Morris 41 RB
0
FPTS
|A. Morris
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|0
|
A. Mack 81 WR
0
FPTS
|A. Mack
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
L. Ryan 23 FS
|L. Ryan
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
X. McKinney 29 SAF
|X. McKinney
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Martinez 54 ILB
|B. Martinez
|7-5
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Crowder 48 LB
|T. Crowder
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Tomlinson 94 NT
|D. Tomlinson
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Peppers 21 SS
|J. Peppers
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Brown 47 LB
|C. Brown
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Lawrence 97 DT
|D. Lawrence
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Bradberry 24 CB
|J. Bradberry
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Love 20 FS
|J. Love
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Williams 99 DE
|L. Williams
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Johnson 98 NT
|A. Johnson
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Hill 95 DE
|B. Hill
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Lalos 57 DE
|N. Lalos
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Sheard 91 DE
|J. Sheard
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
I. Yiadom 27 CB
|I. Yiadom
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
G. Gano 5 K
7
FPTS
|G. Gano
|2/2
|42
|1/1
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Dixon 9 P
|R. Dixon
|3
|47.0
|0
|54
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Lewis 33 RB
1
FPTS
|D. Lewis
|4
|20.0
|23
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Peppers 21 SS
0
FPTS
|J. Peppers
|1
|6.0
|6
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
L. Jackson 8 QB
25
FPTS
|L. Jackson
|17/26
|183
|2
|0
|25
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
G. Edwards 35 RB
11
FPTS
|G. Edwards
|15
|85
|0
|32
|11
|
L. Jackson 8 QB
25
FPTS
|L. Jackson
|13
|80
|0
|20
|25
|
J. Dobbins 27 RB
13
FPTS
|J. Dobbins
|11
|77
|1
|25
|13
|
D. Duvernay 13 WR
0
FPTS
|D. Duvernay
|1
|7
|0
|7
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
M. Andrews 89 TE
7
FPTS
|M. Andrews
|11
|6
|76
|0
|25
|7
|
G. Edwards 35 RB
11
FPTS
|G. Edwards
|2
|2
|37
|0
|27
|11
|
M. Brown 15 WR
8
FPTS
|M. Brown
|4
|4
|25
|1
|9
|8
|
W. Snead 83 WR
2
FPTS
|W. Snead
|2
|2
|24
|0
|13
|2
|
M. Boykin 80 WR
1
FPTS
|M. Boykin
|2
|1
|13
|0
|13
|1
|
D. Bryant 88 WR
6
FPTS
|D. Bryant
|1
|1
|8
|1
|8
|6
|
J. Dobbins 27 RB
13
FPTS
|J. Dobbins
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|
D. Duvernay 13 WR
0
FPTS
|D. Duvernay
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
M. Humphrey 44 CB
|M. Humphrey
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Averett 23 CB
|A. Averett
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Board 49 LB
|C. Board
|3-0
|2.0
|0
|0
|
C. Clark 36 SS
|C. Clark
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Judon 99 OLB
|M. Judon
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
D. Elliott 32 FS
|D. Elliott
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Williams 29 CB
|T. Williams
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Harrison 40 OLB
|M. Harrison
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
P. Queen 48 ILB
|P. Queen
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Fort 58 OLB
|L. Fort
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Campbell 93 DE
|C. Campbell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Ward 53 DE
|J. Ward
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
Y. Ngakoue 91 DE
|Y. Ngakoue
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
P. McPhee 90 OLB
|P. McPhee
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
J. Madubuike 92 DT
|J. Madubuike
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
B. Williams 98 DT
|B. Williams
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Wolfe 95 DE
|D. Wolfe
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Ellis 71 DT
|J. Ellis
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Tucker 9 K
9
FPTS
|J. Tucker
|2/2
|28
|3/3
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
S. Koch 4 P
|S. Koch
|2
|34.0
|1
|40
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Duvernay 13 WR
0
FPTS
|D. Duvernay
|2
|19.5
|23
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Duvernay 13 WR
0
FPTS
|D. Duvernay
|2
|18.0
|19
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) G.Gano kicks 63 yards from NYG 35 to BAL 2. D.Duvernay to BAL 18 for 16 yards (A.Colbert).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAL 18(14:54 - 1st) M.Skura reported in as eligible. J.Dobbins left tackle to BAL 22 for 4 yards (B.Martinez).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 6 - BAL 22(14:14 - 1st) L.Jackson pass short middle to W.Snead to BAL 35 for 13 yards (B.Martinez X.McKinney).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAL 35(13:36 - 1st) J.Dobbins right guard to BAL 38 for 3 yards (D.Tomlinson).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 7 - BAL 38(12:52 - 1st) L.Jackson pass short middle to M.Boykin to NYG 49 for 13 yards (X.McKinney).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAL 49(12:06 - 1st) J.Dobbins left end to NYG 44 for 5 yards (T.Crowder).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 5 - BAL 44(11:30 - 1st) L.Jackson pass short middle to M.Brown to NYG 35 for 9 yards (X.McKinney).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAL 35(10:48 - 1st) M.Skura reported in as eligible. G.Edwards right tackle to NYG 29 for 6 yards (I.Yiadom; L.Williams).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 4 - BAL 29(10:14 - 1st) L.Jackson scrambles right end ran ob at NYG 27 for 2 yards (B.Martinez).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 2 - BAL 27(9:35 - 1st) D.Duvernay left end to NYG 20 for 7 yards (C.Brown). End around play.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAL 20(8:55 - 1st) L.Jackson right guard to NYG 12 for 8 yards (X.McKinney).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 2 - BAL 12(8:21 - 1st) M.Skura reported in as eligible. G.Edwards right guard to NYG 7 for 5 yards (D.Tomlinson).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 7 - BAL 7(7:38 - 1st) G.Edwards right guard to NYG 6 for 1 yard (D.Tomlinson B.Martinez).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 6 - BAL 6(6:53 - 1st) L.Jackson pass short left to M.Brown for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:48 - 1st) J.Tucker extra point is GOOD Center-M.Cox Holder-S.Koch.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:48 - 1st) J.Tucker kicks 65 yards from BAL 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYG 25(6:48 - 1st) W.Gallman Jr. right guard to NYG 28 for 3 yards (B.Williams; D.Wolfe).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - NYG 28(6:12 - 1st) D.Jones pass incomplete short left to D.Slayton (A.Averett).
|Penalty
|
3 & 7 - NYG 28(6:09 - 1st) PENALTY on NYG-C.Fleming False Start 5 yards enforced at NYG 28 - No Play.
|Penalty
|
3 & 12 - NYG 23(6:09 - 1st) PENALTY on NYG-K.Zeitler False Start 5 yards enforced at NYG 23 - No Play.
|+10 YD
|
3 & 17 - NYG 18(6:09 - 1st) D.Jones pass short right to E.Engram to NYG 28 for 10 yards (P.Queen; D.Elliott).
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - NYG 28(5:24 - 1st) R.Dixon punts 54 yards to BAL 18 Center-C.Kreiter. D.Duvernay to BAL 35 for 17 yards (J.Webb).
|Result
|Play
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAL 35(5:12 - 1st) L.Jackson scrambles up the middle to NYG 47 for 18 yards (L.Ryan).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAL 47(4:25 - 1st) G.Edwards right tackle to NYG 44 for 3 yards (D.Lawrence II B.Martinez).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - BAL 44(3:45 - 1st) L.Jackson left end pushed ob at NYG 38 for 6 yards (L.Ryan).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - BAL 38(3:13 - 1st) G.Edwards right end to NYG 36 for 2 yards (L.Ryan).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BAL 36(2:29 - 1st) L.Jackson pass incomplete deep middle to M.Andrews.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - BAL 36(2:25 - 1st) J.Dobbins right tackle to NYG 30 for 6 yards (B.Hill; T.Crowder).
|+11 YD
|
3 & 4 - BAL 30(1:44 - 1st) L.Jackson pass short middle to W.Snead to NYG 19 for 11 yards (X.McKinney).
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAL 19(1:00 - 1st) J.Dobbins left end to NYG 2 for 17 yards (T.Crowder).
|No Gain
|
1 & 2 - BAL 2(0:14 - 1st) M.Skura reported in as eligible. L.Jackson pass incomplete short left to J.Dobbins.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 2 - BAL 2(0:11 - 1st) J.Dobbins right guard for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:07 - 1st) J.Tucker extra point is GOOD Center-M.Cox Holder-S.Koch.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:07 - 1st) J.Tucker kicks 62 yards from BAL 35 to NYG 3. D.Lewis to NYG 27 for 24 yards (P.Desir). PENALTY on NYG-T.Crowder Illegal Block Above the Waist 10 yards enforced at NYG 23. Penalty on NYG-A.Mack Offensive Holding declined.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - NYG 38(0:02 - 1st) D.Jones pass incomplete deep right to S.Shepard [L.Fort]. PENALTY on BAL-C.Clark Illegal Contact 5 yards enforced at NYG 13 - No Play.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAL 18(15:00 - 2nd) E.Engram left end pushed ob at NYG 23 for 5 yards (M.Humphrey). End Around play.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 5 - BAL 23(14:18 - 2nd) D.Jones pass short right to W.Gallman Jr. to NYG 30 for 7 yards (A.Averett).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BAL 30(13:55 - 2nd) D.Jones pass incomplete deep middle to S.Shepard.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - BAL 30(13:50 - 2nd) W.Gallman Jr. right guard to NYG 36 for 6 yards (J.Ellis; L.Fort).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - BAL 36(13:11 - 2nd) D.Jones pass incomplete short middle to A.Mack.
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - BAL 36(13:06 - 2nd) R.Dixon punts 45 yards to BAL 19 Center-C.Kreiter. D.Duvernay to BAL 38 for 19 yards (R.Dixon).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAL 38(12:51 - 2nd) B.Bredeson reported in as eligible. G.Edwards left end pushed ob at BAL 47 for 9 yards (L.Ryan).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 1 - BAL 47(12:20 - 2nd) G.Edwards left guard to NYG 48 for 5 yards (B.Hill; A.Johnson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BAL 48(11:36 - 2nd) L.Jackson pass incomplete short middle to M.Andrews.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - BAL 48(11:34 - 2nd) L.Jackson pass short middle to M.Andrews to NYG 42 for 6 yards (T.Crowder) [J.Sheard].
|+7 YD
|
3 & 4 - BAL 42(10:47 - 2nd) L.Jackson right end ran ob at NYG 35 for 7 yards (J.Love).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAL 35(10:11 - 2nd) B.Bredeson reported in as eligible. J.Dobbins left guard to NYG 34 for 1 yard (D.Tomlinson A.Johnson). PENALTY on BAL Illegal Formation 5 yards enforced at NYG 35 - No Play.
|+11 YD
|
1 & 15 - BAL 40(9:33 - 2nd) L.Jackson pass short middle to M.Andrews to NYG 29 for 11 yards (B.Martinez; T.Crowder).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - BAL 29(8:50 - 2nd) J.Dobbins left tackle to NYG 26 for 3 yards (T.Crowder).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - BAL 26(8:16 - 2nd) B.Bredeson reported in as eligible. G.Edwards up the middle to NYG 24 for 2 yards (D.Tomlinson; J.Bradberry).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - BAL 24(7:29 - 2nd) PENALTY on BAL Delay of Game 5 yards enforced at NYG 24 - No Play.
|+20 YD
|
1 & 15 - BAL 29(7:04 - 2nd) L.Jackson pass deep right to M.Andrews to NYG 9 for 20 yards (L.Ryan).
|No Gain
|
1 & 9 - BAL 9(6:16 - 2nd) L.Jackson pass short middle to D.Duvernay to NYG 9 for no gain (C.Brown).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 9 - BAL 9(5:33 - 2nd) J.Dobbins right end to NYG 2 for 7 yards (L.Ryan; D.Lawrence II).
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - BAL 2(4:48 - 2nd) L.Jackson pass incomplete short right to M.Andrews.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 2 - BAL 2(4:41 - 2nd) J.Tucker 20 yard field goal is GOOD Center-M.Cox Holder-S.Koch.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:38 - 2nd) J.Tucker kicks 65 yards from BAL 35 to NYG 00. D.Lewis to NYG 23 for 23 yards (L.Fort; K.Welch).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYG 23(4:32 - 2nd) D.Jones pass short right to S.Shepard to NYG 37 for 14 yards (T.Williams).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYG 37(3:56 - 2nd) A.Morris right guard to NYG 38 for 1 yard (Y.Ngakoue).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 9 - NYG 38(3:19 - 2nd) D.Jones pass short left to E.Engram to BAL 49 for 13 yards (A.Averett).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYG 49(2:32 - 2nd) A.Morris right guard to BAL 48 for 1 yard (C.Campbell).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 9 - NYG 48(2:06 - 2nd) D.Jones pass short middle to A.Morris to BAL 39 for 9 yards (P.Queen).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYG 39(1:58 - 2nd) D.Jones pass short right to S.Shepard pushed ob at BAL 28 for 11 yards (M.Humphrey; T.Williams).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYG 28(1:52 - 2nd) D.Jones pass short left to E.Engram to BAL 17 for 11 yards (T.Williams).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYG 17(1:25 - 2nd) D.Jones pass short right to S.Shepard to BAL 13 for 4 yards (M.Humphrey).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - NYG 13(1:19 - 2nd) D.Jones pass incomplete short middle to A.Mack.
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - NYG 13(1:15 - 2nd) D.Jones pass incomplete short middle to A.Mack (M.Humphrey).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 6 - NYG 13(1:11 - 2nd) G.Gano 31 yard field goal is GOOD Center-C.Kreiter Holder-R.Dixon.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:08 - 2nd) G.Gano kicks 65 yards from NYG 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAL 25(1:08 - 2nd) L.Jackson pass short middle to M.Andrews to BAL 32 for 7 yards (J.Peppers; B.Martinez).
|+25 YD
|
2 & 3 - BAL 32(0:51 - 2nd) L.Jackson pass short left to M.Andrews to NYG 43 for 25 yards (X.McKinney).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAL 43(0:45 - 2nd) L.Jackson pass short right to M.Brown pushed ob at NYG 37 for 6 yards (J.Bradberry).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - BAL 37(0:40 - 2nd) L.Jackson pass incomplete deep right to M.Andrews. PENALTY on BAL-M.Andrews Illegal Touch Pass 0 yards enforced at NYG 37.
|+7 YD
|
3 & 4 - BAL 37(0:34 - 2nd) L.Jackson right guard to NYG 30 for 7 yards (J.Peppers).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BAL 30(0:29 - 2nd) L.Jackson pass incomplete short right [L.Williams]. Jackson throws pass away to avoid sack.
|+20 YD
|
2 & 10 - BAL 30(0:23 - 2nd) L.Jackson right guard to NYG 10 for 20 yards (X.McKinney).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BAL 10(0:08 - 2nd) L.Jackson spiked the ball to stop the clock.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - BAL 10(0:07 - 2nd) L.Jackson pass incomplete short middle to M.Andrews.
|Field Goal
|
3 & 10 - BAL 10(0:04 - 2nd) J.Tucker 28 yard field goal is GOOD Center-M.Cox Holder-S.Koch.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) J.Tucker kicks 61 yards from BAL 35 to NYG 4. D.Lewis to NYG 23 for 19 yards (M.Harrison).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - NYG 23(14:53 - 3rd) D.Jones sacked at NYG 15 for -8 yards (J.Ward).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 18 - NYG 15(14:08 - 3rd) D.Jones pass short middle to D.Slayton to NYG 30 for 15 yards (D.Elliott).
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - NYG 30(13:37 - 3rd) D.Jones pass incomplete deep left to E.Engram.
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - NYG 30(13:33 - 3rd) R.Dixon punts 42 yards to BAL 28 Center-C.Kreiter fair catch by D.Duvernay.
|Result
|Play
|+32 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAL 28(13:26 - 3rd) G.Edwards right end to NYG 40 for 32 yards (B.Martinez).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BAL 40(12:41 - 3rd) B.Bredeson reported in as eligible. L.Jackson pass incomplete short middle to M.Boykin [D.Lawrence II].
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - BAL 40(12:36 - 3rd) J.Dobbins right tackle to NYG 40 for no gain (J.Peppers; D.Lawrence II).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 10 - BAL 40(11:50 - 3rd) L.Jackson scrambles left end to NYG 33 for 7 yards (C.Brown).
|
4 & 3 - BAL(10:58 - 3rd) PENALTY on BAL Delay of Game 5 yards enforced at NYG 33 - No Play.
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - BAL 38(10:52 - 3rd) S.Koch punts 28 yards to NYG 10 Center-M.Cox fair catch by J.Peppers.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYG 10(10:46 - 3rd) W.Gallman Jr. left guard to NYG 19 for 9 yards (M.Judon).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 1 - NYG 19(10:09 - 3rd) W.Gallman Jr. right tackle to NYG 22 for 3 yards (D.Elliott). BAL-D.Elliott was injured during the play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NYG 22(9:40 - 3rd) D.Jones pass incomplete short middle to C.Board.
|+16 YD
|
2 & 10 - NYG 22(9:37 - 3rd) D.Jones pass short left to C.Board to NYG 38 for 16 yards (A.Averett).
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYG 38(9:04 - 3rd) D.Jones pass deep middle to W.Gallman Jr. to BAL 43 for 19 yards (L.Fort) [P.Queen].
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYG 43(8:24 - 3rd) W.Gallman Jr. left tackle to BAL 40 for 3 yards (P.Queen; D.Wolfe).
|Penalty
|
2 & 7 - NYG 22(7:48 - 3rd) D.Jones pass incomplete deep left to K.Smith [B.Williams]. PENALTY on NYG-K.Smith Offensive Pass Interference 10 yards enforced at BAL 40 - No Play.
|+20 YD
|
2 & 17 - NYG 50(7:43 - 3rd) D.Jones pass deep middle to D.Pettis to BAL 30 for 20 yards (M.Humphrey). BAL-M.Humphrey was injured during the play.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYG 30(7:13 - 3rd) D.Jones pass short middle to S.Shepard to BAL 22 for 8 yards (P.Queen).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 2 - NYG 22(6:31 - 3rd) W.Gallman Jr. right guard to BAL 19 for 3 yards (M.Harrison).
|-5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYG 19(5:58 - 3rd) D.Jones pass short left to S.Shepard to BAL 24 for -5 yards (M.Judon).
|Sack
|
2 & 15 - NYG 24(5:28 - 3rd) D.Jones sacked at BAL 31 for -7 yards (J.Madubuike).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 22 - NYG 31(4:45 - 3rd) D.Jones pass short middle to E.Engram to BAL 24 for 7 yards (C.Clark).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 15 - NYG 24(3:59 - 3rd) G.Gano 42 yard field goal is GOOD Center-C.Kreiter Holder-R.Dixon.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:54 - 3rd) G.Gano kicks 47 yards from NYG 35 to BAL 18. D.Duvernay to BAL 41 for 23 yards (A.Colbert; N.Lalos).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAL 41(3:48 - 3rd) G.Edwards right guard to BAL 42 for 1 yard (J.Sheard; A.Johnson).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 9 - BAL 42(3:02 - 3rd) L.Jackson pass short right to G.Edwards to NYG 48 for 10 yards (L.Ryan B.Martinez).
|+25 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAL 48(2:18 - 3rd) B.Bredeson reported in as eligible. J.Dobbins right end pushed ob at NYG 23 for 25 yards (L.Ryan).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAL 23(1:40 - 3rd) J.Dobbins left tackle to NYG 18 for 5 yards (D.Lawrence II). BAL-J.Dobbins was injured during the play.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - BAL 18(0:52 - 3rd) L.Jackson pass short middle to M.Brown to NYG 14 for 4 yards (B.Martinez).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 1 - BAL 14(0:16 - 3rd) B.Bredeson reported in as eligible. G.Edwards right end pushed ob at NYG 8 for 6 yards (T.Crowder).
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
|
1 & 8 - BAL 8(15:00 - 4th) L.Jackson pass short middle to D.Bryant for 8 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(14:55 - 4th) J.Tucker extra point is GOOD Center-M.Cox Holder-S.Koch.
|Kickoff
|(14:55 - 4th) J.Tucker kicks 59 yards from BAL 35 to NYG 6. D.Lewis to NYG 24 for 18 yards (P.Desir).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NYG 24(14:50 - 4th) D.Jones pass incomplete deep right to D.Slayton (M.Humphrey).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - NYG 24(14:45 - 4th) D.Jones pass short right to E.Engram to NYG 24 for no gain (C.Clark).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 10 - NYG 24(14:05 - 4th) D.Jones pass short middle to E.Engram pushed ob at NYG 33 for 9 yards (C.Clark; A.Averett) [T.Bowser].
|+2 YD
|
4 & 1 - NYG 33(13:30 - 4th) A.Morris up the middle to NYG 35 for 2 yards (M.Harrison).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - NYG 35(12:59 - 4th) D.Jones sacked at NYG 31 for -4 yards (M.Judon).
|Sack
|
2 & 14 - NYG 31(12:21 - 4th) D.Jones sacked at NYG 23 for -8 yards (P.McPhee).
|Sack
|
3 & 22 - NYG 23(11:35 - 4th) D.Jones sacked at NYG 22 for -1 yards (C.Board).
|Punt
|
4 & 23 - NYG 22(11:03 - 4th) R.Dixon punts 42 yards to BAL 36 Center-C.Kreiter fair catch by D.Duvernay. PENALTY on BAL-J.Hill Roughing the Kicker 15 yards enforced at NYG 22 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NYG 37(10:58 - 4th) D.Jones pass incomplete short middle to E.Engram (A.Averett).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - NYG 37(10:53 - 4th) D.Jones pass incomplete short middle to S.Shepard (D.Wolfe).
|Penalty
|
3 & 10 - NYG 37(10:49 - 4th) PENALTY on NYG-A.Thomas False Start 5 yards enforced at NYG 37 - No Play.
|+16 YD
|
3 & 15 - NYG 32(10:49 - 4th) D.Jones pass short middle to S.Shepard to NYG 48 for 16 yards (C.Clark).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYG 48(10:25 - 4th) D.Jones pass short left to D.Pettis ran ob at BAL 39 for 13 yards. Penalty on BAL Defensive Too Many Men on Field declined.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NYG 39(10:05 - 4th) D.Jones pass incomplete short left to D.Slayton [J.Ward].
|+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - NYG 39(10:02 - 4th) D.Jones pass short left to D.Slayton to BAL 28 for 11 yards (A.Averett).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - NYG 11(9:34 - 4th) D.Jones pass incomplete deep left to S.Shepard [D.Wolfe]. PENALTY on BAL-D.Wolfe Defensive Holding 5 yards enforced at BAL 28 - No Play.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - NYG 17(9:29 - 4th) D.Jones pass short middle to S.Shepard to BAL 17 for 6 yards (P.Queen). PENALTY on BAL-M.Judon Defensive Offside 5 yards enforced at BAL 23 - No Play.
|+15 YD
|
1 & 5 - NYG 18(9:11 - 4th) D.Lewis right guard to BAL 3 for 15 yards (D.Elliott).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 3 - NYG 3(8:44 - 4th) D.Jones pass short left to S.Shepard for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:40 - 4th) G.Gano extra point is GOOD Center-C.Kreiter Holder-R.Dixon.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:40 - 4th) G.Gano kicks 65 yards from NYG 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAL 25(8:40 - 4th) B.Bredeson reported in as eligible. L.Jackson up the middle to BAL 28 for 3 yards (B.Martinez).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - BAL 28(7:57 - 4th) G.Edwards right guard to BAL 34 for 6 yards (N.Lalos; J.Bradberry).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - BAL 34(7:14 - 4th) L.Jackson up the middle to BAL 34 for no gain (B.Martinez).
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - BAL 34(6:29 - 4th) S.Koch punts 40 yards to NYG 26 Center-M.Cox. J.Peppers to NYG 32 for 6 yards (A.Levine; C.Board).
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYG 32(6:17 - 4th) D.Jones pass short middle to S.Shepard to NYG 44 for 12 yards (M.Humphrey) [P.Queen].
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NYG 44(5:42 - 4th) D.Jones pass incomplete deep left to D.Slayton.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - NYG 44(5:38 - 4th) D.Jones pass incomplete short middle to S.Shepard.
|Sack
|
3 & 10 - NYG 44(5:35 - 4th) D.Jones sacked at NYG 35 for -9 yards (C.Board).
|No Gain
|
4 & 19 - NYG 35(4:51 - 4th) D.Jones pass incomplete deep middle to E.Engram (C.Clark).
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAL 35(4:47 - 4th) B.Bredeson reported in as eligible. G.Edwards right end to NYG 26 for 9 yards (I.Yiadom). PENALTY on BAL-M.Boykin Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at NYG 35 - No Play.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 20 - BAL 45(4:41 - 4th) L.Jackson right tackle to NYG 42 for 3 yards (D.Lawrence II).
|+27 YD
|
2 & 17 - BAL 42(4:37 - 4th) L.Jackson pass short right to G.Edwards to NYG 15 for 27 yards (T.Crowder; B.Hill).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BAL 15(4:21 - 4th) B.Bredeson reported in as eligible. G.Edwards right tackle to NYG 15 for no gain (J.Peppers).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - BAL 15(4:18 - 4th) L.Jackson pass short right to M.Andrews to NYG 8 for 7 yards (J.Peppers).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 3 - BAL 8(3:29 - 4th) G.Edwards right guard to NYG 01 for 7 yards (X.McKinney).
|No Gain
|
1 & 1 - BAL 1(2:42 - 4th) B.Bredeson reported in as eligible. G.Edwards right guard to NYG 01 for no gain (J.Peppers; J.Sheard).
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - BAL 1(2:00 - 4th) B.Bredeson reported in as eligible. L.Jackson FUMBLES (Aborted) at NYG 4 RECOVERED by NYG-L.Ryan at NYG 02.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - NYG 12(1:55 - 4th) D.Jones pass incomplete deep left to E.Engram. PENALTY on BAL-C.Clark Defensive Pass Interference 10 yards enforced at NYG 02 - No Play. Penalty on BAL-M.Judon Defensive Offside declined.
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYG 12(1:51 - 4th) D.Jones pass short right to S.Shepard pushed ob at NYG 26 for 14 yards (T.Williams).
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYG 26(1:44 - 4th) D.Jones pass short middle to E.Engram to NYG 41 for 15 yards (M.Humphrey). NYG-E.Engram was injured during the play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NYG 41(1:12 - 4th) D.Jones pass incomplete short middle to D.Slayton (M.Humphrey).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - NYG 41(1:09 - 4th) D.Jones pass incomplete deep right to D.Slayton [C.Clark].
|+3 YD
|
3 & 10 - NYG 41(1:05 - 4th) D.Jones scrambles up the middle to NYG 44 for 3 yards (C.Board).
|No Gain
|
4 & 7 - NYG 44(0:40 - 4th) D.Jones pass incomplete short left to D.Pettis.
