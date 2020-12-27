|
Dolphins stun Raiders 26-25 to move step closer to playoffs
LAS VEGAS (AP) With a defender dragging him down by his facemask, Ryan Fitzpatrick still managed to launch the pass that might have saved the Miami Dolphins' season.
Just a little more FitzMagic.
Fitzpatrick's desperation heave to Mack Hollins set up Jason Sanders' 44-yard field goal as the Dolphins drove the field in the final 19 seconds to move one step closer to a playoff berth with an improbable 26-25 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday night.
''We just felt like we needed a spark, trying to win the game,'' coach Brian Flores said about the decision to bench rookie Tua Tagovailoa for Fitzpatrick in the fourth quarter.
''If we have to go to a relief pitcher in the ninth, that's what we'll do. Fitz is always ready to go. He went in and moved the ball for us. We were able to make enough plays to win the game.''
Fitzpatrick led three scoring drives in the fourth quarter for Miami (10-5) with the final one the most unlikely after the Raiders (7-8) bypassed a gimme touchdown for a field goal. The move to play for the field goal backfired as the Raiders lost on a kick instead.
The Dolphins moved a half-game ahead of Baltimore in the AFC playoff race and can clinch a wild-card berth with a win next week at Buffalo.
''I want to go,'' said Fitzpatrick, who hasn't made the playoffs in his 16-year career. ''I want to feel what it's like. I feel like we have a special team. I'm proud I've been able to contribute to that.''
The Raiders were eliminated with their fifth loss in six games and will be out of the postseason for the 17th time in 18 seasons.
Coach Jon Gruden chose to run down the clock for a go-ahead field goal instead of trying for a touchdown with Josh Jacobs going down on purpose at the 1-yard line and Derek Carr taking a knee to set up Daniel Carlson's 22-yard field goal with 19 seconds left.
''I don't regret it one bit,'' Gruden said. ''I just regret the results.''
One play was enough to move the Dolphins from their own 25 into field-goal range. Hollins was left open for a 34-yard pass that Fitzpatrick threw while being dragged down by the face mask by Arden Key.
''The odds are pretty low there of us being able to complete something with the proper yardage,'' Fitzpatrick said. ''I didn't know it was complete. My head was getting ripped off.''
The penalty moved the ball down to the Las Vegas 26, setting up Sanders' winning kick.
The Dolphins became the second team in the past 20 years to take over that deep in their territory in the final 30 seconds when trailing and drive for the winning score. Green Bay did it to Detroit five years ago on a desperation pass from Aaron Rodgers to Richard Rodgers.
The back-and-forth final few minutes from Fitzpatrick and Carr made up for a game that lacked offensive fireworks for most of the night. After the Dolphins tied the game at 16 with 4:01 to play, the Raiders took little time to answer.
A holding penalty on first down put them in a hole, but Carr got them right out of it when he scrambled away from pressure despite an injured groin and launched a deep pass to Nelson Agholor, who outjumped Byron Jones for the catch.
Agholor then juked safety Bobby McCain and raced to the end zone for the 85-yard score that put the Raiders up 22-16 after Carlson missed the extra point.
That looked as if it could be costly when Fitzpatrick answered with a short pass to Myles Gaskin that turned unto a huge gain. Gaskin broke a tackle from Raekwon McMillan and then got sprung from some downfield blocks on the way to a 59-yard touchdown. Sanders' extra point gave the Dolphins the 23-22 lead.
That proved short-lived when Jones was called for the penalty on a deep throw to Agholor that gave the Raiders the ball at the 22. Las Vegas then ran out most of the clock but not enough.
''That's what football is all about, especially in the NFL,'' Gaskin said. ''Probably the most fun game I've played in my life.''
NOT TUA'S TIME
Tagovailoa struggled to move the ball with his 22 passes gaining only 94 yards. He did connect on a 10-yard TD pass to Gaskin that tied the game in the third quarter, but was pulled in the fourth for Fitzpatrick with the Raiders leading 16-13. Flores said Tagovailoa will start next week.
WONDERFUL WALLER
After setting an NFL record for tight ends with 425 yards receiving the past three games, Las Vegas' Darren Waller delivered once again for the Raiders. He had five catches for 112 yards, giving him 1,079 yards on the season for his second straight 1,000-yard campaign. The only other Raiders TE with a 1,000-yard season is Todd Christensen, who had three in the 1980s.
INJURY REPORT
Dolphins: WR Jakeem Grant left in the second half with an ankle injury. ... LB Elandon Roberts was taken off on a stretcher with a knee injury in the third quarter and didn't return.
Raiders: G Denzelle Good left the game with an ankle injury late in the first half. ... Jacobs needed an IV because he came into the game not feeling well.
UP NEXT
Dolphins: Visit Buffalo on Jan. 3
Raiders: Visit Denver on Jan. 3.
L
M. Gaskin
37 RB
87 RuYds, 82 ReYds, 2 ReTDs, 5 RECs
28
FPTS
D. Carr
4 QB
336 PaYds, PaTD, -2 RuYds, RuTD
25
FPTS
|Time of Pos
|33:01
|26:59
|1st Downs
|18
|23
|Rushing
|6
|5
|Passing
|10
|15
|Penalty
|2
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|5-15
|0-10
|4th Down Conv
|2-2
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|383
|418
|Total Plays
|63
|61
|Avg Gain
|6.1
|6.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|130
|104
|Rush Attempts
|25
|24
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.2
|4.3
|Net Yards Passing
|253
|314
|Comp. - Att.
|26-35
|21-34
|Yards Per Pass
|6.7
|8.5
|Penalties - Yards
|5-76
|4-40
|Touchdowns
|2
|2
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|2
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|5-46.6
|4-42.0
|Return Yards
|7
|64
|Punts - Returns
|1-7
|5-61
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|1-3
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|1-4 -25%
|1-4 -25%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|0-1 -0%
|1-4 -25%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|253
|PASS YDS
|314
|
|130
|RUSH YDS
|104
|
|383
|TOTAL YDS
|418
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
R. Fitzpatrick 14 QB
13
FPTS
|R. Fitzpatrick
|9/13
|182
|1
|0
|13
|
T. Tagovailoa 1 QB
10
FPTS
|T. Tagovailoa
|17/22
|94
|1
|0
|10
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
M. Gaskin 37 RB
28
FPTS
|M. Gaskin
|14
|87
|0
|24
|28
|
C. Fejedelem 42 DB
2
FPTS
|C. Fejedelem
|1
|22
|0
|22
|2
|
T. Tagovailoa 1 QB
10
FPTS
|T. Tagovailoa
|3
|11
|0
|7
|10
|
L. Bowden 15 RB
0
FPTS
|L. Bowden
|1
|8
|0
|8
|0
|
S. Ahmed 26 RB
0
FPTS
|S. Ahmed
|6
|2
|0
|5
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
M. Gaskin 37 RB
28
FPTS
|M. Gaskin
|5
|5
|82
|2
|59
|28
|
M. Gesicki 88 TE
5
FPTS
|M. Gesicki
|7
|4
|54
|0
|31
|5
|
J. Grant 19 WR
4
FPTS
|J. Grant
|6
|5
|43
|0
|14
|4
|
M. Hollins 86 WR
4
FPTS
|M. Hollins
|4
|2
|42
|0
|34
|4
|
I. Ford 84 WR
3
FPTS
|I. Ford
|5
|4
|37
|0
|13
|3
|
L. Bowden 15 RB
0
FPTS
|L. Bowden
|3
|2
|8
|0
|6
|0
D. Smythe 81 TE
0
FPTS
|D. Smythe
|2
|2
|6
|0
|5
|0
|
A. Shaheen 80 TE
0
FPTS
|A. Shaheen
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|0
S. Ahmed 26 RB
0
FPTS
|S. Ahmed
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
J. Baker 55 OLB
|J. Baker
|7-3
|1.0
|0
|0
|
A. Van Ginkel 43 OLB
|A. Van Ginkel
|7-1
|2.0
|0
|0
|
E. Rowe 21 FS
|E. Rowe
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Van Noy 53 MLB
|K. Van Noy
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. McCain 28 SS
|B. McCain
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Wilkins 94 DE
|C. Wilkins
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Jones 29 FS
|B. Jones
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Z. Sieler 92 DE
|Z. Sieler
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Ferguson 50 LS
|B. Ferguson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
X. Howard 25 CB
|X. Howard
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Jones 24 CB
|B. Jones
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Roberts 44 OLB
|E. Roberts
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Ogbah 91 DE
|E. Ogbah
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
C. Fejedelem 42 DB
|C. Fejedelem
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|1
|
N. Igbinoghene 23 CB
|N. Igbinoghene
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
R. Davis 98 NT
|R. Davis
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
K. Grugier-Hill 51 OLB
|K. Grugier-Hill
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
K. Frazier 35 FS
|K. Frazier
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
N. Needham 40 DB
|N. Needham
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Sanders 7 K
14
FPTS
|J. Sanders
|4/4
|44
|2/2
|14
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Haack 2 P
|M. Haack
|5
|46.6
|1
|51
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
J. Grant 19 WR
4
FPTS
|J. Grant
|1
|7.0
|7
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
D. Carr 4 QB
25
FPTS
|D. Carr
|21/34
|336
|1
|0
|25
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Jacobs 28 RB
6
FPTS
|J. Jacobs
|13
|69
|0
|15
|6
|
J. Richard 30 RB
1
FPTS
|J. Richard
|2
|19
|0
|18
|1
|
D. Booker 23 RB
1
FPTS
|D. Booker
|6
|11
|0
|3
|1
|
H. Ruggs III 11 WR
0
FPTS
|H. Ruggs III
|1
|7
|0
|7
|0
|
D. Carr 4 QB
25
FPTS
|D. Carr
|2
|-2
|1
|1
|25
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
N. Agholor 15 WR
21
FPTS
|N. Agholor
|6
|5
|155
|1
|85
|21
|
D. Waller 83 TE
11
FPTS
|D. Waller
|6
|5
|112
|0
|33
|11
|
H. Renfrow 13 WR
3
FPTS
|H. Renfrow
|5
|5
|34
|0
|12
|3
|
J. Witten 82 TE
1
FPTS
|J. Witten
|5
|2
|12
|0
|10
|1
|
B. Edwards 89 WR
1
FPTS
|B. Edwards
|1
|1
|11
|0
|11
|1
|
D. Booker 23 RB
1
FPTS
|D. Booker
|2
|2
|8
|0
|4
|1
|
J. Richard 30 RB
1
FPTS
|J. Richard
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|1
|
J. Jacobs 28 RB
6
FPTS
|J. Jacobs
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|
H. Ruggs III 11 WR
0
FPTS
|H. Ruggs III
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
C. Littleton 42 OLB
|C. Littleton
|8-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. McMillan 54 MLB
|R. McMillan
|6-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Joyner 29 FS
|L. Joyner
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Hankins 90 DT
|J. Hankins
|4-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
J. White 53 DB
|J. White
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Abram 24 SS
|J. Abram
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Nassib 94 DE
|C. Nassib
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
D. Arnette 20 CB
|D. Arnette
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Mullen 27 CB
|T. Mullen
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Wilber 58 LB
|K. Wilber
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
I. Johnson 31 CB
|I. Johnson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
N. Lawson 26 CB
|N. Lawson
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
M. Collins 97 DT
|M. Collins
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
K. Vickers 91 DT
|K. Vickers
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|0
M. Hurst 73 DT
|M. Hurst
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
A. Key 99 DE
|A. Key
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
M. Crosby 98 DE
|M. Crosby
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
D. Leavitt 32 SAF
|D. Leavitt
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
H. Renfrow 13 WR
|H. Renfrow
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Carlson 2 K
13
FPTS
|D. Carlson
|4/4
|38
|1/2
|13
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Cole 6 P
|A. Cole
|4
|42.0
|2
|58
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
K. Nixon 22 CB
0
FPTS
|K. Nixon
|1
|3.0
|3
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
H. Renfrow 13 WR
3
FPTS
|H. Renfrow
|5
|12.2
|32
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Sanders kicks 65 yards from MIA 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LV 25(15:00 - 1st) J.Jacobs left guard to LV 28 for 3 yards (A.Van Ginkel).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 7 - LV 28(14:34 - 1st) D.Carr pass short right to H.Renfrow to LV 27 for -1 yards (By.Jones; K.Van Noy).
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - LV 27(14:00 - 1st) D.Carr pass incomplete deep left to N.Agholor.
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - LV 27(13:55 - 1st) A.Cole punts 58 yards to MIA 15 Center-T.Sieg. J.Grant to MIA 22 for 7 yards (F.Moreau; D.Leavitt).
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIA 22(13:42 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass short right to D.Smythe to MIA 23 for 1 yard (C.Littleton).
|-4 YD
|
2 & 9 - MIA 23(13:00 - 1st) S.Ahmed left end to MIA 19 for -4 yards (J.White M.Hurst).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 13 - MIA 19(12:14 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa scrambles right tackle to MIA 24 for 5 yards (R.McMillan).
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - MIA 24(11:36 - 1st) M.Haack punts 51 yards to LV 25 Center-B.Ferguson. H.Renfrow to MIA 43 for 32 yards (N.Igbinoghene).
|Result
|Play
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - LV 43(11:21 - 1st) D.Carr pass short middle to N.Agholor to MIA 27 for 16 yards (A.Van Ginkel) [R.Davis].
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LV 27(10:37 - 1st) D.Carr pass incomplete short right to D.Waller.
|+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - LV 27(10:32 - 1st) D.Carr pass short right to H.Renfrow to MIA 16 for 11 yards (E.Rowe; X.Howard).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LV 16(9:50 - 1st) D.Carr pass incomplete deep right to J.Witten.
|+13 YD
|
2 & 10 - LV 16(9:45 - 1st) J.Jacobs right guard to MIA 3 for 13 yards (A.Van Ginkel).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 3 - LV 3(9:10 - 1st) J.Jacobs right guard to MIA 1 for 2 yards (By.Jones; J.Baker).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - LV 1(8:27 - 1st) D.Carr up the middle for 1 yard TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:25 - 1st) D.Carlson extra point is GOOD Center-T.Sieg Holder-A.Cole.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:25 - 1st) D.Carlson kicks 65 yards from LV 35 to end zone Touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIA 25(8:25 - 1st) S.Ahmed right guard to MIA 25 for no gain (M.Crosby; D.Leavitt). LV-T.Mullen was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - MIA 25(7:50 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass short middle to S.Ahmed to MIA 26 for 1 yard (J.Hankins).
|+13 YD
|
3 & 9 - MIA 26(7:04 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass short right to J.Grant to MIA 39 for 13 yards (C.Littleton; N.Lawson).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIA 39(6:20 - 1st) M.Gaskin up the middle to LV 47 for 14 yards (R.McMillan).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIA 47(5:47 - 1st) M.Gaskin left tackle to LV 39 for 8 yards (A.Key; K.Wilber).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 2 - MIA 39(5:17 - 1st) M.Gaskin right end to LV 36 for 3 yards (N.Lawson; K.Wilber). PENALTY on MIA-R.Hunt Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at LV 39 - No Play.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 12 - MIA 49(4:51 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass short middle to M.Gesicki to LV 44 for 5 yards (J.Abram).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 7 - MIA 44(4:05 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass short middle to J.Grant to LV 39 for 5 yards (N.Lawson).
|+7 YD
|
4 & 3 - MIA 39(3:24 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa scrambles right end ran ob at LV 32 for 7 yards (L.Joyner). PENALTY on LV-L.Joyner Defensive Holding 5 yards enforced at LV 32.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIA 27(2:55 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass short left to L.Bowden pushed ob at LV 21 for 6 yards (C.Littleton).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - MIA 21(2:34 - 1st) S.Ahmed up the middle to LV 18 for 3 yards (K.Wilber).
|-1 YD
|
3 & 1 - MIA 18(2:11 - 1st) S.Ahmed up the middle to LV 19 for -1 yards (M.Crosby).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 2 - MIA 19(1:28 - 1st) J.Sanders 37 yard field goal is GOOD Center-B.Ferguson Holder-M.Haack.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:23 - 1st) J.Sanders kicks 65 yards from MIA 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - LV 25(1:23 - 1st) H.Ruggs right tackle to LV 32 for 7 yards (By.Jones; K.Van Noy).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 3 - LV 32(0:45 - 1st) D.Carr pass short left to D.Booker pushed ob at LV 36 for 4 yards (E.Rowe).
|+29 YD
|
1 & 10 - LV 36(0:14 - 1st) D.Carr pass deep right to D.Waller to MIA 35 for 29 yards (E.Rowe).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LV 35(15:00 - 2nd) D.Booker left guard to MIA 35 for no gain (R.Davis).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - LV 35(14:28 - 2nd) D.Carr pass short middle to J.Witten to MIA 33 for 2 yards (J.Baker).
|Sack
|
3 & 8 - LV 33(13:42 - 2nd) D.Carr sacked at MIA 42 for -9 yards (A.Van Ginkel).
|Punt
|
4 & 17 - LV 42(13:02 - 2nd) A.Cole punts 27 yards to MIA 15 Center-T.Sieg fair catch by J.Grant. PENALTY on MIA-K.Frazier Offensive Holding 7 yards enforced at MIA 15.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIA 8(12:55 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass short right to L.Bowden to MIA 10 for 2 yards (T.Mullen).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 8 - MIA 10(12:23 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass short left to A.Shaheen to MIA 13 for 3 yards (C.Littleton).
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - MIA 13(11:34 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete short middle to L.Bowden [A.Key].
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - MIA 13(11:28 - 2nd) M.Haack punts 46 yards to LV 41 Center-B.Ferguson. H.Renfrow to LV 38 for -3 yards (K.Grugier-Hill).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LV 38(11:17 - 2nd) D.Carr pass incomplete short left to J.Jacobs.
|+15 YD
|
2 & 10 - LV 38(11:12 - 2nd) J.Jacobs up the middle to MIA 47 for 15 yards (Br.Jones).
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - LV 47(10:41 - 2nd) D.Carr pass short middle to N.Agholor to MIA 28 for 19 yards (By.Jones).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - LV 28(10:14 - 2nd) J.Jacobs left end ran ob at MIA 18 for 10 yards (A.Van Ginkel).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LV 18(9:48 - 2nd) D.Carr pass incomplete short left to J.Jacobs (A.Van Ginkel).
|Sack
|
2 & 10 - LV 18(9:44 - 2nd) D.Carr sacked at MIA 27 for -9 yards (A.Van Ginkel).
|+18 YD
|
3 & 19 - LV 27(9:03 - 2nd) J.Richard left guard pushed ob at MIA 9 for 18 yards (Br.Jones; E.Rowe).
|+1 YD
|
4 & 1 - LV 9(8:21 - 2nd) D.Booker up the middle to MIA 8 for 1 yard (C.Wilkins).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 8 - LV 8(7:43 - 2nd) D.Booker up the middle to MIA 5 for 3 yards (J.Baker).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - LV 5(7:04 - 2nd) D.Carr pass incomplete short right.
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - LV 5(6:57 - 2nd) D.Carr pass incomplete short right.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 5 - LV 5(6:51 - 2nd) D.Carlson 23 yard field goal is GOOD Center-T.Sieg Holder-A.Cole.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:46 - 2nd) D.Carlson kicks 65 yards from LV 35 to end zone Touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIA 25(6:46 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete short right to M.Gesicki (N.Lawson).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - MIA 25(6:40 - 2nd) M.Gaskin left tackle to MIA 33 for 8 yards (D.Leavitt).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 2 - MIA 33(5:58 - 2nd) Direct snap to L.Bowden. L.Bowden left tackle to MIA 41 for 8 yards (R.McMillan).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIA 41(5:13 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete short right to J.Grant.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - MIA 41(5:09 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass short right to D.Smythe to MIA 46 for 5 yards (T.Mullen).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 5 - MIA 46(4:24 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass short middle to M.Gaskin to 50 for 4 yards (C.Littleton).
|+22 YD
|
4 & 1 - MIA 50(3:38 - 2nd) Direct snap to C.Fejedelem. C.Fejedelem up the middle to LV 28 for 22 yards (H.Renfrow).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIA 28(2:51 - 2nd) M.Gaskin right tackle to LV 19 for 9 yards (R.McMillan).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 1 - MIA 19(2:21 - 2nd) M.Gaskin right end to LV 20 for -1 yards (R.McMillan).
|-1 YD
|
3 & 2 - MIA 20(2:00 - 2nd) S.Ahmed left guard to LV 21 for -1 yards (J.Abram).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 3 - MIA 21(1:47 - 2nd) J.Sanders 39 yard field goal is GOOD Center-B.Ferguson Holder-M.Haack.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:42 - 2nd) J.Sanders kicks 65 yards from MIA 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - LV 25(1:42 - 2nd) D.Carr pass short right to H.Renfrow to LV 37 for 12 yards (C.Wilkins).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - LV 45(1:19 - 2nd) D.Carr pass incomplete deep right to D.Waller. PENALTY on MIA-N.Needham Defensive Holding 5 yards enforced at LV 37 - No Play.
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - LV 42(1:10 - 2nd) D.Carr pass short left to D.Waller ran ob at MIA 39 for 19 yards (B.McCain). LV-D.Good was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - LV 39(1:04 - 2nd) D.Carr pass short left to H.Renfrow to MIA 30 for 9 yards (J.Baker).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 1 - LV 30(0:44 - 2nd) D.Carr pass short middle to D.Waller to MIA 21 for 9 yards (E.Rowe).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LV 21(0:30 - 2nd) D.Carr spiked the ball to stop the clock.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - LV 21(0:29 - 2nd) J.Richard left tackle to MIA 20 for 1 yard (K.Van Noy).
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - LV 20(0:21 - 2nd) D.Carr pass incomplete short right to J.Witten.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 9 - LV 20(0:16 - 2nd) D.Carlson 38 yard field goal is GOOD Center-T.Sieg Holder-A.Cole.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) D.Carlson kicks 65 yards from LV 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIA 25(15:00 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa pass short left to M.Gaskin pushed ob at MIA 30 for 5 yards (J.White).
|+24 YD
|
2 & 5 - MIA 30(14:38 - 3rd) M.Gaskin left tackle to LV 46 for 24 yards (R.McMillan; J.Abram).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIA 46(14:07 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa pass short middle to J.Grant to LV 40 for 6 yards (C.Nassib).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 4 - MIA 40(13:34 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa pass short middle to J.Grant to LV 26 for 14 yards (D.Arnette).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIA 26(13:05 - 3rd) M.Gaskin right tackle to LV 25 for 1 yard (J.Hankins).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 9 - MIA 25(12:25 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa pass short middle to J.Grant to LV 20 for 5 yards (M.Hurst). MIA-J.Grant was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
|+8 YD
|
3 & 4 - MIA 20(11:54 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa pass short middle to I.Ford to LV 12 for 8 yards (C.Littleton).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIA 12(11:15 - 3rd) M.Gaskin left guard to LV 10 for 2 yards (J.Hankins).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 8 - MIA 10(10:38 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa pass short middle to M.Gaskin for 10 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:31 - 3rd) J.Sanders extra point is GOOD Center-B.Ferguson Holder-M.Haack.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:31 - 3rd) J.Sanders kicks 65 yards from MIA 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - LV 25(10:31 - 3rd) D.Carr pass short left to N.Agholor to LV 38 for 13 yards (B.McCain).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - LV 38(9:55 - 3rd) J.Jacobs left guard to LV 47 for 9 yards (K.Van Noy).
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - LV 47(9:23 - 3rd) J.Jacobs left guard to LV 47 for no gain (E.Roberts).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - LV 47(8:42 - 3rd) D.Carr pass incomplete short left to J.Witten.
|-1 YD
|
4 & 1 - LV 47(8:36 - 3rd) J.Jacobs up the middle to LV 46 for -1 yards (Z.Sieler).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIA 46(8:31 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete short right to M.Hollins.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - MIA 46(8:24 - 3rd) M.Gaskin up the middle to LV 45 for 1 yard (C.Littleton).
|Sack
|
3 & 9 - MIA 45(7:39 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa sacked at MIA 49 for -6 yards (K.Vickers).
|Punt
|
4 & 15 - MIA 49(7:01 - 3rd) M.Haack punts 46 yards to LV 5 Center-B.Ferguson. H.Renfrow to LV 18 for 13 yards (B.Ferguson).
|Result
|Play
|+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - LV 18(6:51 - 3rd) D.Carr pass short middle to N.Agholor to LV 40 for 22 yards (Z.Sieler; J.Baker).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - LV 40(6:00 - 3rd) D.Carr pass short right to B.Edwards pushed ob at MIA 49 for 11 yards (X.Howard).
|+33 YD
|
1 & 10 - LV 49(5:25 - 3rd) D.Carr pass deep right to D.Waller to MIA 16 for 33 yards (E.Rowe).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - LV 16(4:35 - 3rd) D.Carr pass short right to J.Witten to MIA 6 for 10 yards (Br.Jones).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 6 - LV 6(3:52 - 3rd) D.Booker up the middle to MIA 5 for 1 yard (J.Baker). MIA-E.Roberts was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - LV 5(3:27 - 3rd) D.Carr pass incomplete short right.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 5 - LV 5(3:21 - 3rd) D.Carr pass short left to H.Renfrow to MIA 2 for 3 yards (N.Needham).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 2 - LV 2(2:34 - 3rd) D.Carlson 20 yard field goal is GOOD Center-T.Sieg Holder-A.Cole.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:30 - 3rd) D.Carlson kicks 65 yards from LV 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIA 25(2:30 - 3rd) M.Gaskin right tackle to MIA 32 for 7 yards (K.Wilber).
|Sack
|
2 & 3 - MIA 32(1:54 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa sacked at MIA 24 for -8 yards (C.Nassib).
|No Gain
|
3 & 11 - MIA 24(1:12 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete short middle to I.Ford (D.Leavitt).
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - MIA 24(1:05 - 3rd) M.Haack punts 46 yards to LV 30 Center-B.Ferguson. H.Renfrow to LV 39 for 9 yards (K.Frazier). PENALTY on LV-I.Johnson Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at LV 30.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LV 20(0:53 - 3rd) D.Booker up the middle to LV 23 for 3 yards (Z.Sieler).
|+22 YD
|
2 & 7 - LV 23(0:22 - 3rd) D.Carr pass deep right to D.Waller to LV 45 for 22 yards (E.Rowe).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - LV 45(15:00 - 4th) D.Carr pass short left to D.Booker to LV 49 for 4 yards (E.Rowe J.Baker).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - LV 49(14:25 - 4th) D.Booker left guard to MIA 48 for 3 yards (R.Davis; A.Van Ginkel).
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - LV 48(13:47 - 4th) D.Carr pass incomplete short middle to H.Ruggs (X.Howard).
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - LV 48(13:39 - 4th) A.Cole punts 48 yards to end zone Center-T.Sieg Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIA 20(13:31 - 4th) T.Tagovailoa pass short right to M.Gesicki to MIA 21 for 1 yard (C.Littleton).
|Sack
|
2 & 9 - MIA 21(12:50 - 4th) T.Tagovailoa sacked at MIA 12 for -9 yards (J.Hankins).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 18 - MIA 12(12:10 - 4th) M.Gaskin up the middle to MIA 20 for 8 yards (L.Joyner).
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - MIA 20(11:31 - 4th) M.Haack punts 44 yards to LV 36 Center-B.Ferguson. H.Renfrow pushed ob at MIA 45 for 19 yards (A.Van Ginkel).
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LV 45(11:18 - 4th) J.Jacobs right tackle to MIA 43 for 2 yards (J.Baker).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - LV 43(10:40 - 4th) D.Carr pass incomplete deep middle to H.Ruggs (X.Howard).
|Sack
|
3 & 8 - LV 43(10:32 - 4th) D.Carr sacked at MIA 47 for -4 yards (J.Baker).
|Punt
|
4 & 12 - LV 47(9:54 - 4th) A.Cole punts 35 yards to MIA 12 Center-T.Sieg fair catch by M.Perry.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIA 12(9:47 - 4th) R.Fitzpatrick pass short left to M.Gaskin to MIA 16 for 4 yards (C.Littleton).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 6 - MIA 16(9:15 - 4th) M.Gaskin left guard to MIA 18 for 2 yards (L.Joyner).
|+13 YD
|
3 & 4 - MIA 18(8:35 - 4th) R.Fitzpatrick pass short left to I.Ford to MIA 31 for 13 yards (D.Arnette).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIA 31(7:59 - 4th) R.Fitzpatrick pass short left to M.Hollins to MIA 39 for 8 yards (R.McMillan; D.Arnette).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 2 - MIA 39(7:30 - 4th) M.Gaskin left tackle to MIA 43 for 4 yards (L.Joyner).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIA 43(6:58 - 4th) R.Fitzpatrick pass incomplete deep middle to M.Gesicki.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - MIA 43(6:53 - 4th) S.Ahmed right tackle to MIA 48 for 5 yards (A.Key).
|+17 YD
|
3 & 5 - MIA 48(6:09 - 4th) R.Fitzpatrick pass short middle to M.Gesicki to LV 35 for 17 yards (I.Johnson; J.Abram) [M.Crosby].
|+31 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIA 35(5:33 - 4th) R.Fitzpatrick pass deep middle to M.Gesicki to LV 4 for 31 yards (R.McMillan).
|No Gain
|
1 & 4 - MIA 4(4:46 - 4th) M.Gaskin left tackle to LV 4 for no gain (D.Leavitt; J.Abram).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - MIA 4(4:11 - 4th) R.Fitzpatrick pass incomplete short right to M.Hollins.
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - MIA 4(4:08 - 4th) R.Fitzpatrick pass incomplete short middle to M.Gesicki.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 4 - MIA 4(4:05 - 4th) J.Sanders 22 yard field goal is GOOD Center-B.Ferguson Holder-M.Haack.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:01 - 4th) J.Sanders kicks 65 yards from MIA 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LV 25(4:01 - 4th) J.Jacobs left tackle to LV 27 for 2 yards (J.Baker). PENALTY on LV-J.Simpson Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at LV 25 - No Play.
|+85 YD
|
1 & 20 - LV 15(3:56 - 4th) D.Carr pass deep right to N.Agholor for 85 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Missed PAT
|(3:37 - 4th) D.Carlson extra point is No Good Wide Right Center-T.Sieg Holder-A.Cole.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:37 - 4th) D.Carlson kicks 65 yards from LV 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIA 25(3:37 - 4th) R.Fitzpatrick pass short middle to I.Ford to MIA 32 for 7 yards (L.Joyner). LV-L.Joyner was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 3 - MIA 32(3:12 - 4th) R.Fitzpatrick pass short right to I.Ford to MIA 41 for 9 yards (N.Lawson; R.McMillan). Penalty on LV-M.Crosby Defensive Offside declined.
|+59 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIA 41(3:08 - 4th) R.Fitzpatrick pass short right to M.Gaskin for 59 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:55 - 4th) J.Sanders extra point is GOOD Center-B.Ferguson Holder-M.Haack.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:55 - 4th) J.Sanders kicks 65 yards from MIA 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - LV 25(2:55 - 4th) D.Carr pass short left to J.Richard to LV 29 for 4 yards (J.Baker).
|Penalty
|
2 & 6 - LV 22(2:28 - 4th) D.Carr pass incomplete deep middle to N.Agholor (By.Jones). PENALTY on MIA-By.Jones Defensive Pass Interference 49 yards enforced at LV 29 - No Play.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - LV 22(2:20 - 4th) J.Jacobs up the middle to MIA 15 for 7 yards (E.Ogbah; K.Van Noy).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - LV 15(2:00 - 4th) J.Jacobs left guard to MIA 13 for 2 yards (E.Ogbah). LV-T.Brown was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
|Penalty
|
3 & 1 - LV 13(1:55 - 4th) PENALTY on MIA-K.Van Noy Neutral Zone Infraction 5 yards enforced at MIA 13 - No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 8 - LV 8(1:55 - 4th) J.Jacobs up the middle to MIA 6 for 2 yards (K.Van Noy).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - LV 6(1:50 - 4th) J.Jacobs up the middle to MIA 1 for 5 yards (B.McCain).
|-3 YD
|
3 & 1 - LV 1(1:05 - 4th) D.Carr kneels to MIA 4 for -3 yards.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 4 - LV 4(0:23 - 4th) D.Carlson 22 yard field goal is GOOD Center-T.Sieg Holder-A.Cole.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:19 - 4th) D.Carlson kicks 65 yards from LV 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+34 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIA 25(0:19 - 4th) R.Fitzpatrick pass deep left to M.Hollins pushed ob at LV 41 for 34 yards (I.Johnson) [A.Key]. PENALTY on LV-A.Key Roughing the Passer 15 yards enforced at LV 41.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIA 26(0:12 - 4th) J.Davenport reported in as eligible. R.Fitzpatrick pass incomplete deep right.
|Field Goal
|
2 & 10 - MIA 26(0:06 - 4th) J.Sanders 44 yard field goal is GOOD Center-B.Ferguson Holder-M.Haack.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:01 - 4th) J.Sanders kicks 23 yards from MIA 35 to LV 42. D.Booker (didn't try to advance) to LV 40 for -2 yards. Lateral to D.Carrier (didn't try to advance) to LV 35 for -5 yards. Lateral to K.Nixon to LV 39 for 4 yards (C.Fejedelem). FUMBLES (C.Fejedelem) RECOVERED by MIA-C.Fejedelem at LV 38.
