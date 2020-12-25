|
Kamara's 6 TDs tie NFL record; Saints beat Vikings 52-33
NEW ORLEANS (AP) Alvin Kamara expects a fine for wearing a pair of Christmas-themed shoes that, as it turned out, would also be worthy of a Hall of Fame display.
With a red shoe on his right foot and a green one on his left, Kamara tied an NFL record set in 1929 by running for six touchdowns in a game. He finished with a career-high 155 yards rushing to help New Orleans beat the Minnesota Vikings 52-33 on Friday and clinch a fourth straight NFC South title.
''It just feels good to have one of those days, just for the team,'' Kamara said, showering credit on the offensive line and insisting that he did ''the small part.''
''I'm not focused on personal, like, goals and yards and stuff like that,'' Kamara continued. ''As long as the team has success, then personal success will come.''
And it has come all season for Kamara, who during training camp signed a five-year contract worth up to $75 million. He has since set Saints records for rushing TDs in a season with 16 and total TDs with 21 (he has five receiving).
As for wearing shoes that didn't conform to the NFL's uniform codes, Kamara said, ''If they fine me, whatever it is, I'll just match it and donate to charity. You know, the Grinch always tries to steal Christmas.''
Kamara slipped a couple tackle attempts and then sprinted into the clear for a 40-yard touchdown on the game's opening drive. He added scoring runs of 1, 5, 6, 7 and 3 yards against a Minnesota defensive front hit hard by injuries, and equaled Hall of Fame fullback Ernie Nevers' achievement.
Minnesota (6-9) was eliminated from playoff contention while allowing the most points by any Vikings team since 1963.
''They just mashed us up front,'' Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said, calling his defense ''the worst one I've ever had'' as a coach. ''We couldn't slow them down. It would be 8-yard gain, 7-yard gain.''
The Saints (11-4) never punted, and set a record of yards gained in a game by a Vikings opponent with 583.
Saints coach Sean Payton said it felt like a CFL game, with many first-down conversions coming before New Orleans even got to third down. The Saints might have won by a greater margin if not for two interceptions of Drew Brees, one of them on a pass that deflected off receiver Emmanuel Sanders' hands.
Brees completed 19 of 26 throws for 311 yards in his second game back from rib and lung injuries that had sidelined him for four games.
Sanders had four catches for 83 yards, while tight end Jared Cook caught three passes for 82 yards. New Orleans' 264 yards rushing were the most by a Vikings opponent in Zimmer's seven seasons.
New Orleans native Irv Smith Jr. caught a pair of touchdown passes in the third quarter for the Vikings, the second pulling Minnesota to 31-27. But the Saints responded with two short touchdown runs by Kamara and one by reserve QB Taysom Hill in the fourth quarter to put the game out of reach.
Kirk Cousins passed for 283 yards and three touchdowns for the Vikings, who never led and trailed for good after Kamara's second TD in the first quarter.
HISTORICAL SIGNIFICANCE
Kamara equaled a record Nevers set for the Cardinals way back when they called Chicago home.
''It was awesome,'' Brees said. ''Six touchdowns for a running back is just astounding.''
Saints players celebrated the last TD by pretending to make snow angels on the Superdome turf, which center Erik McCoy planned during the final drive as something that stuck with the Christmas theme.
Payton, who spent part of his youth in the Chicago area, was thinking about Gale Sayers' six-TD game (four rushing, two receiving) against San Francisco in 1965 when he called the play that led to Kamara's sixth TD with just less than two minutes left.
''I'd say most of these players have no idea how good Gale Sayers was,'' Payton said, adding that Kamara's TD total ''was a big deal. He played fantastic.''
MOMENTUM PLAY
In a game that saw both defenses struggle, Saints receiver Marquez Callaway made a play that any defensive back would appreciate when he prevented Eric Wilson from intercepting a pass Brees threw right at the linebacker. With a second chance, Brees hit Callaway for 11 yards on the next play and then found Cook 19 yards to the Vikings 6. That set up Kamara's third TD run of the half to put New Orleans up 24-14.
INJURIES
Vikings: Minnesota did not report any injuries.
Saints: LB Kwon Alexander injured his right ankle late in the third quarter. He was initially helped off the field but later took a cart from the sideline to the locker room.
UP NEXT
Vikings: visit Detroit on Jan. 3, the final Sunday of the regular season.
Saints: visit Carolina on Jan. 3.
---
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
K. Cousins
8 QB
291 PaYds, 3 PaTDs
|
29
FPTS
|
A. Kamara
41 RB
155 RuYds, 6 RuTDs, 17 ReYds, 3 RECs
|
52
FPTS
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|23:13
|36:41
|1st Downs
|25
|36
|Rushing
|6
|21
|Passing
|17
|14
|Penalty
|2
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|3-9
|5-9
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|364
|583
|Total Plays
|60
|73
|Avg Gain
|6.1
|8.0
|Net Yards Rushing
|90
|264
|Rush Attempts
|17
|45
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.3
|5.9
|Net Yards Passing
|274
|319
|Comp. - Att.
|27-41
|21-28
|Yards Per Pass
|6.4
|11.4
|Penalties - Yards
|3-20
|4-38
|Touchdowns
|5
|7
|Rushing TDs
|2
|7
|Passing TDs
|3
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|2
|Punts - Avg
|4-46.5
|0-0.0
|Return Yards
|9
|91
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|2-17
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|3-74
|Int. - Returns
|2-9
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|5-5 -100%
|6-7 -86%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|4-4 -100%
|6-6 -100%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|274
|PASS YDS
|319
|
|
|90
|RUSH YDS
|264
|
|
|364
|TOTAL YDS
|583
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
K. Cousins 8 QB
29
FPTS
|K. Cousins
|27/41
|291
|3
|0
|29
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Cook 33 RB
14
FPTS
|D. Cook
|15
|73
|1
|15
|14
|
A. Abdullah 31 RB
1
FPTS
|A. Abdullah
|1
|13
|0
|13
|1
|
M. Boone 23 RB
6
FPTS
|M. Boone
|1
|4
|1
|4
|6
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
A. Thielen 19 WR
15
FPTS
|A. Thielen
|9
|8
|97
|1
|24
|15
|
J. Jefferson 18 WR
8
FPTS
|J. Jefferson
|10
|6
|85
|0
|25
|8
|
I. Smith 84 TE
17
FPTS
|I. Smith
|9
|6
|53
|2
|14
|17
|
T. Conklin 83 TE
3
FPTS
|T. Conklin
|6
|4
|31
|0
|9
|3
|
B. Johnson 81 WR
1
FPTS
|B. Johnson
|1
|1
|13
|0
|13
|1
|
D. Cook 33 RB
14
FPTS
|D. Cook
|2
|2
|12
|0
|8
|14
|
A. Abdullah 31 RB
1
FPTS
|A. Abdullah
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
B. Lynch 48 LB
|B. Lynch
|7-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Wilson 50 OLB
|E. Wilson
|6-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
H. Smith 22 SS
|H. Smith
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Gladney 20 CB
|J. Gladney
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
H. Nickerson 47 MLB
|H. Nickerson
|3-2
|0.0
|1
|0
|
S. Stephen 93 DT
|S. Stephen
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
H. Mata'afa 51 DT
|H. Mata'afa
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
H. Hand 38 CB
|H. Hand
|2-1
|0.0
|1
|0
|
R. Connelly 57 ILB
|R. Connelly
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Johnson 94 DT
|J. Johnson
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Yarbrough 52 DE
|E. Yarbrough
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
I. Odenigbo 95 DE
|I. Odenigbo
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Wonnum 98 DE
|D. Wonnum
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Chisena 85 WR
|D. Chisena
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Harris 41 FS
|A. Harris
|1-7
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Dantzler 27 CB
|C. Dantzler
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Watts 96 DT
|A. Watts
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Bailey 5 K
3
FPTS
|D. Bailey
|0/0
|0
|3/4
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Colquitt 2 P
|B. Colquitt
|4
|46.5
|2
|55
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
A. Kamara 41 RB
52
FPTS
|A. Kamara
|22
|155
|6
|40
|52
|
L. Murray 28 RB
9
FPTS
|L. Murray
|12
|72
|0
|21
|9
|
T. Hill 7 QB
8
FPTS
|T. Hill
|5
|18
|1
|9
|8
|
E. Sanders 17 WR
9
FPTS
|E. Sanders
|1
|12
|0
|12
|9
|
M. Burton 32 RB
1
FPTS
|M. Burton
|2
|10
|0
|7
|1
|
D. Brees 9 QB
8
FPTS
|D. Brees
|3
|-3
|0
|-1
|8
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
E. Sanders 17 WR
9
FPTS
|E. Sanders
|5
|4
|83
|0
|31
|9
|
J. Cook 87 TE
8
FPTS
|J. Cook
|4
|3
|82
|0
|44
|8
|
A. Trautman 82 TE
4
FPTS
|A. Trautman
|2
|2
|45
|0
|41
|4
|
M. Callaway 12 WR
2
FPTS
|M. Callaway
|4
|3
|26
|0
|11
|2
|
L. Murray 28 RB
9
FPTS
|L. Murray
|3
|3
|24
|0
|9
|9
|
J. Johnson 83 WR
1
FPTS
|J. Johnson
|1
|1
|19
|0
|19
|1
|
T. Hill 7 QB
8
FPTS
|T. Hill
|1
|1
|19
|0
|19
|8
|
A. Kamara 41 RB
52
FPTS
|A. Kamara
|5
|3
|17
|0
|9
|52
|
M. Burton 32 RB
1
FPTS
|M. Burton
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|1
|
A. Carr 80 WR
0
FPTS
|A. Carr
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Montgomery 88 RB
0
FPTS
|T. Montgomery
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
D. Davis 56 OLB
|D. Davis
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Jenkins 27 SS
|M. Jenkins
|6-1
|0.5
|0
|1
|
M. Lattimore 23 CB
|M. Lattimore
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
P. Williams 26 CB
|P. Williams
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Swearinger 36 FS
|D. Swearinger
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Alexander 58 OLB
|K. Alexander
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Jordan 94 DE
|C. Jordan
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|1
|
J. Jenkins 20 CB
|J. Jenkins
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Gardner-Johnson 22 SAF
|C. Gardner-Johnson
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Sanders 17 WR
|E. Sanders
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Cook 87 TE
|J. Cook
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Roach 97 DT
|M. Roach
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Anzalone 47 MLB
|A. Anzalone
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Granderson 96 DE
|C. Granderson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Tuttle 99 DT
|S. Tuttle
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Davenport 92 DE
|M. Davenport
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Onyemata 93 DT
|D. Onyemata
|0-3
|0.5
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
W. Lutz 3 K
10
FPTS
|W. Lutz
|1/1
|30
|7/7
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Montgomery 88 RB
0
FPTS
|T. Montgomery
|2
|28.5
|33
|0
|
D. Washington 24 RB
0
FPTS
|D. Washington
|1
|17.0
|17
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Callaway 12 WR
2
FPTS
|M. Callaway
|1
|16.0
|16
|0
|
A. Carr 80 WR
0
FPTS
|A. Carr
|1
|1.0
|1
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) D.Bailey kicks 65 yards from MIN 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 25(15:00 - 1st) A.Kamara left guard to NO 36 for 11 yards (H.Smith).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 36(14:19 - 1st) D.Brees pass short left to M.Callaway to NO 45 for 9 yards (C.Dantzler). Pass 9 YAC 0
|+3 YD
|
2 & 1 - NO 45(13:48 - 1st) L.Murray right guard to NO 48 for 3 yards (D.Wonnum).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NO 48(13:05 - 1st) D.Brees pass incomplete short middle to A.Kamara.
|+12 YD
|
2 & 10 - NO 48(13:00 - 1st) E.Sanders left end to MIN 40 for 12 yards (H.Nickerson).
|+40 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 40(12:19 - 1st) A.Kamara left guard for 40 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:11 - 1st) W.Lutz extra point is GOOD Center-Z.Wood Holder-T.Morstead.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:11 - 1st) W.Lutz kicks 65 yards from NO 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIN 25(12:11 - 1st) K.Cousins pass short right to A.Thielen pushed ob at MIN 41 for 16 yards (K.Alexander). Pass 2 YAC 14
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIN 41(11:45 - 1st) K.Cousins pass short right to J.Jefferson to NO 48 for 11 yards (M.Lattimore). Pass 4 YAC 7
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIN 48(11:15 - 1st) D.Cook left end ran ob at NO 33 for 15 yards (K.Alexander).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIN 33(10:51 - 1st) D.Cook right guard to NO 31 for 2 yards (C.Jordan).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - MIN 31(10:12 - 1st) K.Cousins pass incomplete short right to T.Conklin.
|+9 YD
|
3 & 8 - MIN 31(10:06 - 1st) K.Cousins pass short middle to T.Conklin to NO 22 for 9 yards (K.Alexander). Pass 4 YAC 5
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIN 22(9:29 - 1st) K.Cousins pass short right to A.Thielen to NO 15 for 7 yards (M.Lattimore). Pass 1 YAC 6
|+15 YD
|
2 & 3 - MIN 15(8:54 - 1st) D.Cook left tackle for 15 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:46 - 1st) D.Bailey extra point is GOOD Center-A.DePaola Holder-B.Colquitt.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:46 - 1st) D.Bailey kicks 64 yards from MIN 35 to NO 1. T.Montgomery to NO 34 for 33 yards (H.Hand).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 34(8:41 - 1st) A.Kamara left guard to NO 45 for 11 yards (J.Johnson).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 45(8:07 - 1st) D.Brees pass short left to A.Kamara pushed ob at MIN 46 for 9 yards (B.Lynch). Pass 6 YAC 3
|+7 YD
|
2 & 1 - NO 46(7:47 - 1st) M.Burton right guard to MIN 39 for 7 yards (A.Harris; H.Nickerson).
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 39(7:05 - 1st) D.Brees pass deep right to J.Cook to MIN 20 for 19 yards (H.Smith). Pass 20 YAC 0
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 20(6:25 - 1st) A.Kamara right tackle to MIN 14 for 6 yards (S.Stephen).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 4 - NO 14(5:45 - 1st) D.Brees pass short right to L.Murray ran ob at MIN 6 for 8 yards (E.Wilson). Pass 2 YAC 6
|Penalty
|
1 & 6 - NO 0(5:19 - 1st) D.Brees pass incomplete short right to E.Sanders. PENALTY on MIN-C.Jones Defensive Pass Interference 5 yards enforced at MIN 6 - No Play.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - NO 1(5:14 - 1st) W.Clapp reported in as eligible. A.Kamara right tackle for 1 yard TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:10 - 1st) W.Lutz extra point is GOOD Center-Z.Wood Holder-T.Morstead.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:10 - 1st) W.Lutz kicks 65 yards from NO 35 to end zone Touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIN 25(5:10 - 1st) K.Cousins pass incomplete short left to J.Jefferson (M.Lattimore) [D.Davis].
|+13 YD
|
2 & 10 - MIN 25(5:05 - 1st) A.Abdullah right end ran ob at MIN 38 for 13 yards (C.Gardner-Johnson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIN 38(4:39 - 1st) K.Cousins pass incomplete short right.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - MIN 38(4:31 - 1st) D.Cook left end pushed ob at MIN 45 for 7 yards (M.Lattimore).
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - MIN 45(4:01 - 1st) K.Cousins pass incomplete deep left to J.Jefferson.
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - MIN 45(3:56 - 1st) B.Colquitt punts 51 yards to NO 4 Center-A.DePaola fair catch by M.Callaway.
|Result
|Play
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 4(3:48 - 1st) D.Brees pass deep right to T.Hill pushed ob at NO 23 for 19 yards (J.Gladney). Pass 19 YAC 0
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 23(3:07 - 1st) A.Kamara right tackle to NO 24 for 1 yard (A.Watts).
|+21 YD
|
2 & 9 - NO 24(2:33 - 1st) L.Murray left guard pushed ob at NO 45 for 21 yards (A.Harris).
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 45(1:53 - 1st) D.Brees pass short right to J.Johnson ran ob at MIN 36 for 19 yards (J.Gladney). Pass 10 YAC 9
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 36(1:23 - 1st) A.Kamara right guard to MIN 27 for 9 yards (A.Harris; E.Wilson).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 1 - NO 27(0:44 - 1st) L.Murray right tackle to MIN 16 for 11 yards (A.Harris; H.Smith).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NO 16(15:00 - 2nd) D.Brees pass incomplete deep right to A.Carr.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - NO 16(14:54 - 2nd) A.Kamara right end pushed ob at MIN 12 for 4 yards (H.Mata'afa; A.Harris).
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - NO 12(14:23 - 2nd) D.Brees pass incomplete short right to A.Kamara (E.Wilson).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 6 - NO 12(14:17 - 2nd) W.Lutz 30 yard field goal is GOOD Center-Z.Wood Holder-T.Morstead.
|Kickoff
|(14:12 - 2nd) W.Lutz kicks 65 yards from NO 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIN 25(14:12 - 2nd) D.Cook left guard to MIN 27 for 2 yards (C.Granderson).
|+19 YD
|
2 & 8 - MIN 27(13:39 - 2nd) K.Cousins pass deep right to A.Thielen to MIN 46 for 19 yards (M.Lattimore J.Jenkins). Pass 19 YAC 0
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIN 46(13:00 - 2nd) K.Cousins pass short left to O.Johnson to NO 41 for 13 yards (M.Jenkins). Pass 1 YAC 12
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIN 41(12:21 - 2nd) D.Cook left end to NO 33 for 8 yards (M.Jenkins). FUMBLES (M.Jenkins) ball out of bounds at NO 33.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 2 - MIN 33(11:53 - 2nd) D.Cook right tackle to NO 32 for 1 yard (M.Roach).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - MIN 32(11:16 - 2nd) D.Cook left end to NO 29 for 3 yards (P.Williams).
|+25 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIN 29(10:43 - 2nd) K.Cousins pass short right to J.Jefferson to NO 4 for 25 yards (P.Williams). Pass 15 YAC 10
|+4 YD
|
1 & 4 - MIN 4(10:21 - 2nd) M.Boone left end for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:14 - 2nd) D.Bailey extra point is GOOD Center-A.DePaola Holder-B.Colquitt.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:14 - 2nd) D.Bailey kicks 65 yards from MIN 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 25(10:14 - 2nd) W.Clapp reported in as eligible. L.Murray right guard to NO 32 for 7 yards (A.Harris; D.Wonnum).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 3 - NO 32(9:36 - 2nd) L.Murray right guard to NO 37 for 5 yards (E.Yarbrough).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 37(8:58 - 2nd) A.Kamara left guard to NO 41 for 4 yards (E.Yarbrough).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 6 - NO 41(8:16 - 2nd) #7 T.Hill at quarterback. (Shotgun) T.Hill left end pushed ob at 50 for 9 yards (H.Smith).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 50(7:42 - 2nd) A.Kamara left tackle to MIN 42 for 8 yards (J.Gladney). PENALTY on NO Illegal Formation 5 yards enforced at 50 - No Play.
|+31 YD
|
1 & 15 - NO 45(7:14 - 2nd) D.Brees pass deep middle to E.Sanders to MIN 24 for 31 yards (E.Wilson; H.Hand). Pass 19 YAC 12
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 24(6:29 - 2nd) A.Kamara left guard to MIN 23 for 1 yard (B.Lynch).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 9 - NO 23(5:49 - 2nd) A.Kamara right guard to MIN 20 for 3 yards (I.Odenigbo).
|Int
|
3 & 6 - NO 20(5:10 - 2nd) D.Brees pass short right intended for J.Cook INTERCEPTED by H.Hand at MIN 8. H.Hand to MIN 12 for 4 yards (J.Cook).
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIN 12(5:04 - 2nd) K.Cousins pass short right to D.Cook ran ob at MIN 20 for 8 yards (D.Davis). Pass -5 YAC 13
|-2 YD
|
2 & 2 - MIN 20(4:38 - 2nd) D.Cook left guard to MIN 18 for -2 yards (M.Jenkins S.Tuttle).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - MIN 18(3:59 - 2nd) K.Cousins sacked at MIN 12 for -6 yards (sack split by D.Onyemata and M.Jenkins).
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - MIN 12(3:23 - 2nd) B.Colquitt punts 34 yards to MIN 46 Center-A.DePaola fair catch by M.Callaway.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 46(3:15 - 2nd) W.Clapp reported in as eligible. D.Brees pass short left to L.Murray to MIN 39 for 7 yards (S.Stephen). Pass -6 YAC 13
|+3 YD
|
2 & 3 - NO 39(2:41 - 2nd) M.Burton right guard to MIN 36 for 3 yards (B.Lynch).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NO 36(2:02 - 2nd) D.Brees pass incomplete deep left to M.Callaway (E.Wilson) [S.Stephen].
|+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - NO 36(1:54 - 2nd) D.Brees pass short right to M.Callaway to MIN 25 for 11 yards (J.Gladney). Pass 11 YAC 0
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 25(1:30 - 2nd) D.Brees pass short middle to J.Cook to MIN 6 for 19 yards (H.Nickerson). Pass 12 YAC 7
|+1 YD
|
1 & 6 - NO 6(0:48 - 2nd) #7 T.Hill at quarterback. (Shotgun) T.Hill pass short left to A.Kamara to MIN 5 for 1 yard (H.Nickerson; I.Odenigbo). Pass -5 YAC 6
|+5 YD
|
2 & 5 - NO 5(0:42 - 2nd) A.Kamara left tackle for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:38 - 2nd) W.Lutz extra point is GOOD Center-Z.Wood Holder-T.Morstead.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:38 - 2nd) W.Lutz kicks 65 yards from NO 35 to end zone Touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIN 25(0:38 - 2nd) K.Cousins pass incomplete deep right to I.Smith (J.Jenkins).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 10 - MIN 25(0:33 - 2nd) K.Cousins pass short right to I.Smith to MIN 38 for 13 yards (P.Williams; M.Lattimore). Pass 8 YAC 5
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIN 38(0:12 - 2nd) K.Cousins pass short middle to T.Conklin to MIN 46 for 8 yards (M.Jenkins). Pass 5 YAC 3
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) W.Lutz kicks 65 yards from NO 35 to end zone Touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIN 25(15:00 - 3rd) D.Cook left guard to MIN 25 for no gain (D.Davis).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 10 - MIN 25(14:27 - 3rd) K.Cousins pass short left to I.Smith to MIN 39 for 14 yards (C.Gardner-Johnson). Pass 14 YAC 0
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIN 39(13:48 - 3rd) K.Cousins pass short right to T.Conklin to MIN 44 for 5 yards (J.Jenkins; D.Davis). Pass 1 YAC 4
|+1 YD
|
2 & 5 - MIN 44(13:12 - 3rd) K.Cousins pass short right to A.Thielen to MIN 45 for 1 yard (J.Jenkins). Pass 0 YAC 1
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - MIN 45(12:30 - 3rd) K.Cousins sacked at MIN 38 for -7 yards (C.Granderson). FUMBLES (C.Granderson) [C.Granderson] RECOVERED by NO-C.Gardner-Johnson at MIN 49. C.Gardner-Johnson for 49 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the fumble ruling and the play was REVERSED. (Shotgun) K.Cousins pass incomplete short middle to A.Thielen [C.Granderson].
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - MIN 45(12:27 - 3rd) B.Colquitt punts 46 yards to NO 9 Center-A.DePaola. A.Carr to NO 10 for 1 yard (H.Hand).
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 10(12:19 - 3rd) A.Kamara left guard to NO 19 for 9 yards (B.Lynch; J.Gladney).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 1 - NO 19(11:41 - 3rd) L.Murray left guard to NO 23 for 4 yards (B.Lynch).
|Int
|
1 & 10 - NO 23(11:00 - 3rd) D.Brees pass short right intended for E.Sanders INTERCEPTED by H.Nickerson at NO 23. H.Nickerson pushed ob at NO 18 for 5 yards (E.Sanders).
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIN 18(10:53 - 3rd) D.Cook left guard to NO 13 for 5 yards (M.Jenkins).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 5 - MIN 13(10:18 - 3rd) D.Cook left end pushed ob at NO 2 for 11 yards (P.Williams).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 2 - MIN 2(9:46 - 3rd) R.Hill reported in as eligible. K.Cousins pass short left to I.Smith for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN. Pass 1 YAC 1
|Missed PAT
|(9:41 - 3rd) D.Bailey extra point is No Good Wide Left Center-A.DePaola Holder-B.Colquitt.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:41 - 3rd) D.Bailey kicks 63 yards from MIN 35 to NO 2. T.Montgomery to NO 26 for 24 yards (R.Connelly).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 26(9:36 - 3rd) A.Kamara right guard to NO 28 for 2 yards (A.Watts; H.Mata'afa).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 8 - NO 28(9:01 - 3rd) L.Murray left end to NO 31 for 3 yards (B.Lynch).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 5 - NO 31(8:40 - 3rd) D.Brees pass short right to L.Murray to NO 40 for 9 yards (J.Gladney; E.Wilson). Pass 1 YAC 8
|+26 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 40(8:02 - 3rd) W.Clapp reported in as eligible. D.Brees pass deep middle to E.Sanders to MIN 34 for 26 yards (H.Smith). Pass 17 YAC 9
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 34(7:20 - 3rd) #7 T.Hill at quarterback. W.Clapp reported in as eligible. T.Hill right end to MIN 29 for 5 yards (A.Harris; B.Lynch).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - NO 29(6:44 - 3rd) D.Brees pass short right to E.Sanders pushed ob at MIN 26 for 3 yards (C.Jones). Pass 3 YAC 0
|+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - NO 26(6:18 - 3rd) #7 T.Hill at quarterback. (Shotgun) T.Hill left guard to MIN 25 for 1 yard (A.Watts; J.Johnson). NO-R.Ramczyk was injured during the play. His return is Probable.
|+2 YD
|
4 & 1 - NO 25(5:47 - 3rd) #7 T.Hill at quarterback. W.Clapp reported in as eligible. T.Hill right guard to MIN 23 for 2 yards (E.Wilson).
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 23(5:10 - 3rd) A.Kamara left guard to MIN 6 for 17 yards (A.Harris; H.Smith).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 6 - NO 6(4:42 - 3rd) A.Kamara left guard for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:38 - 3rd) W.Lutz extra point is GOOD Center-Z.Wood Holder-T.Morstead.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:38 - 3rd) W.Lutz kicks 65 yards from NO 35 to end zone Touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIN 25(4:38 - 3rd) K.Cousins pass incomplete short middle to I.Smith.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - MIN 25(4:33 - 3rd) K.Cousins pass short right to D.Cook to MIN 29 for 4 yards (D.Davis). Pass -3 YAC 7
|+6 YD
|
3 & 6 - MIN 29(3:54 - 3rd) K.Cousins pass short right to I.Smith pushed ob at MIN 35 for 6 yards (M.Jenkins). Pass 3 YAC 3
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIN 35(3:33 - 3rd) D.Cook left guard to MIN 42 for 7 yards (M.Davenport; C.Gardner-Johnson).
|+24 YD
|
2 & 3 - MIN 42(2:56 - 3rd) R.Hill reported in as eligible. K.Cousins pass short left to A.Thielen pushed ob at NO 34 for 24 yards (J.Jenkins). Pass 12 YAC 12
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MIN 0(2:24 - 3rd) K.Cousins pass incomplete deep right to O.Johnson. PENALTY on MIN-T.Conklin Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at NO 34 - No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 20 - MIN 44(2:16 - 3rd) D.Cook left end to NO 42 for 2 yards (C.Jordan; D.Onyemata).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 18 - MIN 42(1:41 - 3rd) K.Cousins pass short middle to T.Conklin to NO 33 for 9 yards (D.Davis). NO-K.Alexander was injured during the play. His return is Questionable. Pass 4 YAC 5
|Penalty
|
3 & 9 - MIN 33(1:17 - 3rd) K.Cousins pass incomplete short left to I.Smith [C.Granderson]. Penalty on NO-M.Jenkins Defensive Holding declined. PENALTY on NO-C.Granderson Roughing the Passer 15 yards enforced at NO 33 - No Play.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MIN 0(1:12 - 3rd) K.Cousins pass incomplete deep left to A.Thielen. PENALTY on NO-M.Jenkins Defensive Pass Interference 17 yards enforced at NO 18 - No Play.
|-3 YD
|
1 & 1 - MIN 1(1:06 - 3rd) R.Hill reported in as eligible. D.Cook left guard to NO 4 for -3 yards (D.Davis; D.Onyemata).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 4 - MIN 4(0:28 - 3rd) K.Cousins pass short left to I.Smith for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:22 - 3rd) D.Bailey extra point is GOOD Center-A.DePaola Holder-B.Colquitt.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:22 - 3rd) D.Bailey kicks 49 yards from MIN 35 to NO 16. D.Washington pushed ob at NO 33 for 17 yards (R.Connelly).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 33(0:19 - 3rd) W.Clapp reported in as eligible. L.Murray right tackle to NO 37 for 4 yards (B.Lynch).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - NO 37(15:00 - 4th) D.Brees pass incomplete short right to T.Montgomery (H.Hand).
|+44 YD
|
3 & 6 - NO 37(14:53 - 4th) D.Brees pass short left to J.Cook pushed ob at MIN 19 for 44 yards (C.Jones). Pass 15 YAC 29
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 19(14:12 - 4th) A.Kamara left guard to MIN 12 for 7 yards (B.Lynch).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - NO 12(13:32 - 4th) A.Kamara left tackle to MIN 10 for 2 yards (J.Gladney).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - NO 10(12:50 - 4th) W.Clapp reported in as eligible. L.Murray left tackle to MIN 7 for 3 yards (J.Johnson).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 7 - NO 7(12:07 - 4th) A.Kamara right guard for 7 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:01 - 4th) W.Lutz extra point is GOOD Center-Z.Wood Holder-T.Morstead.
|Kickoff
|(12:01 - 4th) W.Lutz kicks 65 yards from NO 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIN 25(12:01 - 4th) K.Cousins pass short left to J.Jefferson to MIN 30 for 5 yards (D.Davis). Pass -6 YAC 11
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - MIN 30(11:18 - 4th) K.Cousins pass incomplete short left to T.Conklin [M.Roach].
|Sack
|
3 & 5 - MIN 30(11:13 - 4th) K.Cousins sacked at MIN 23 for -7 yards (C.Jordan). FUMBLES (C.Jordan) [C.Jordan] recovered by MIN-R.Reiff at MIN 19.
|Punt
|
4 & 16 - MIN 19(10:33 - 4th) B.Colquitt punts 55 yards to NO 26 Center-A.DePaola. M.Callaway to NO 42 for 16 yards (D.Chisena).
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 42(10:22 - 4th) L.Murray right guard to NO 44 for 2 yards (H.Smith; B.Lynch).
|+23 YD
|
2 & 8 - NO 44(9:45 - 4th) D.Brees pass deep right to E.Sanders to MIN 33 for 23 yards (H.Smith). Pass 21 YAC 2
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 33(9:00 - 4th) W.Clapp reported in as eligible. L.Murray right guard to MIN 28 for 5 yards (H.Mata'afa).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 5 - NO 28(8:22 - 4th) #7 T.Hill at quarterback. W.Clapp reported in as eligible. T.Hill pass short right to A.Kamara to MIN 21 for 7 yards (E.Wilson). Pass 1 YAC 6
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 21(7:40 - 4th) D.Brees pass short left to M.Callaway to MIN 15 for 6 yards (C.Jones). Pass 4 YAC 2
|+2 YD
|
2 & 4 - NO 15(6:56 - 4th) A.Kamara left tackle to MIN 13 for 2 yards (E.Wilson).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 2 - NO 13(6:12 - 4th) D.Brees pass short left to A.Trautman to MIN 9 for 4 yards (S.Stephen). Pass -1 YAC 5
|+4 YD
|
1 & 9 - NO 9(5:25 - 4th) A.Kamara left end pushed ob at MIN 5 for 4 yards (E.Wilson).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - NO 5(4:49 - 4th) D.Brees pass short right to M.Burton to MIN 1 for 4 yards (E.Wilson). Pass 1 YAC 3
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - NO 1(4:03 - 4th) #7 T.Hill at quarterback. (Shotgun) D.Kelly and W.Clapp reported in as eligible. T.Hill right tackle for 1 yard TOUCHDOWN. INJURY UPDATE: New Orleans #58 K.Alexander ankle OUT for the remainder of the game.
|PAT Good
|(4:00 - 4th) W.Lutz extra point is GOOD Center-Z.Wood Holder-T.Morstead.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:00 - 4th) W.Lutz kicks 65 yards from NO 35 to end zone Touchback.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MIN 25(4:00 - 4th) PENALTY on MIN-D.Dozier False Start 5 yards enforced at MIN 25 - No Play.
|+14 YD
|
1 & 15 - MIN 20(4:00 - 4th) K.Cousins pass short middle to J.Jefferson to MIN 34 for 14 yards (M.Lattimore). Pass 13 YAC 1
|+21 YD
|
2 & 1 - MIN 34(3:40 - 4th) K.Cousins pass deep right to A.Thielen pushed ob at NO 45 for 21 yards (D.Swearinger) [M.Jenkins]. Pass 17 YAC 4
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIN 45(3:35 - 4th) K.Cousins pass short left to J.Jefferson to NO 34 for 11 yards (D.Davis).
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIN 34(3:10 - 4th) K.Cousins pass short left to J.Jefferson to NO 15 for 19 yards (A.Anzalone). Pass 9 YAC 10
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIN 15(2:45 - 4th) K.Cousins pass short middle to I.Smith to NO 1 for 14 yards (D.Swearinger). Pass 5 YAC 9
|No Gain
|
1 & 1 - MIN 1(2:25 - 4th) K.Cousins pass incomplete short left to J.Jefferson (M.Lattimore).
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - MIN 1(2:21 - 4th) K.Cousins pass incomplete short left to I.Smith (C.Gardner-Johnson).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - MIN 1(2:18 - 4th) K.Cousins pass incomplete short left to A.Abdullah (S.Tuttle).
|+1 YD
|
4 & 1 - MIN 1(2:15 - 4th) K.Cousins pass short right to A.Thielen for 1 yard TOUCHDOWN. Penalty on NO-J.Jenkins Unnecessary Roughness declined. PENALTY on NO-M.Jenkins Unnecessary Roughness 1 yard enforced between downs. Pass 1 YAC 0
|+2 YD
|(2:10 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. K.Cousins pass to J.Jefferson is incomplete. ATTEMPT FAILS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:10 - 4th) D.Bailey kicks onside 13 yards from MIN 35 to MIN 48. T.Hill (didn't try to advance) to MIN 48 for no gain.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 48(2:09 - 4th) W.Clapp reported in as eligible. L.Murray left guard to MIN 44 for 4 yards (H.Mata'afa).
|+41 YD
|
2 & 6 - NO 44(2:05 - 4th) D.Brees pass short right to A.Trautman pushed ob at MIN 3 for 41 yards (H.Nickerson). Pass 15 YAC 26
|+3 YD
|
1 & 3 - NO 3(1:55 - 4th) W.Clapp reported in as eligible. A.Kamara right guard for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:50 - 4th) W.Lutz extra point is GOOD Center-Z.Wood Holder-T.Morstead.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:50 - 4th) W.Lutz kicks 65 yards from NO 35 to end zone Touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIN 25(1:50 - 4th) K.Cousins pass incomplete short left [D.Davis].
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - MIN 25(1:43 - 4th) K.Cousins pass incomplete short middle to J.Jefferson.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - MIN 25(1:39 - 4th) K.Cousins pass incomplete short right [C.Gardner-Johnson]. MIN-J.Jefferson was injured during the play. His return is Probable.
|+8 YD
|
4 & 10 - MIN 25(1:33 - 4th) K.Cousins pass short right to A.Thielen to MIN 33 for 8 yards (D.Swearinger). Pass -2 YAC 10
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 33(1:27 - 4th) D.Brees kneels to MIN 34 for -1 yards.
|-1 YD
|
2 & 11 - NO 34(0:45 - 4th) W.Clapp reported in as eligible. D.Brees kneels to MIN 35 for -1 yards.
|-1 YD
|
3 & 12 - NO 35(0:06 - 4th) W.Clapp reported in as eligible. D.Brees kneels to MIN 36 for -1 yards.
