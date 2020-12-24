|
|
|CIN
|HOU
Bengals-Texans Preview
HOUSTON (AP) Riding high from their shocking victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday night, the Cincinnati Bengals will attempt to win consecutive games for the first time this season when they visit the Houston Texans on Sunday.
The Bengals (3-10-1) were 14-point underdogs and had lost five in a row before toppling playoff-bound Pittsburgh 27-17 in prime time to snap a streak of 11 straight losses to the Steelers.
Now they'll try to keep that momentum going as they look for their first road win against the struggling Texans (4-10), losers of three straight.
''Monday night was just a huge moment for all of us and our spirits,'' Cincinnati defensive end Sam Hubbard said. ''It was what we needed, to say the least. To come away with a win against a division rival on prime time just shows the world and gives us the confidence that we can play anybody and do what we need to do to get wins.''
Monday was Cincinnati's first win since quarterback Joe Burrow, the first overall pick in this year's draft, sustained a season-ending knee injury on Nov. 22. They got it behind the solid play of third-string QB Ryan Finley with Brandon Allen out with a knee injury.
It's unclear if Finley or Allen will start against Houston.
''We will continue to see where the health is at before making those decisions, but I thought Ryan played a really tough, tough, gutsy effort on Monday night,'' coach Zac Taylor said. ''He took some big hits and was able to make some plays for us that helped us win that game.''
Things are much different in Houston where the Texans are trying to regroup after a second heartbreaking loss to the Colts in three weeks. In the first game against the Colts on Dec. 6, Houston had a chance to take the lead with about 90 seconds left with the ball at the Colts 2. But Deshaun Watson fumbled a low snap from center Nick Martin and Anthony Walker pounced on it to secure Indy's 26-20 victory.
Last week, the Texans had a chance to tie it with 19 seconds left when wide receiver Keke Coutee grabbed a pass from Watson, but Darius Leonard knocked the ball out before he could cross the goal line. And again, the Colts recovered the fumble and it sealed their 27-20 win.
Interim coach Romeo Crennel was asked if he thought the last-minute loss to the Colts could bleed into this week and impact the team's performance against the Bengals.
''Only if we let the tough loss bring us down,'' he said. ''You can look at it two ways. We fought and we played hard and we came up short. What I tell them is you've got to keep fighting. If you keep fighting hard enough and long enough then you'll be able to win some of those games that we've come up short in. That's what we're going to try to do for two weeks.''
While there's uncertainty at quarterback for the Bengals, the position is the most solid area of the team for the Texans where Watson has been one of the few bright spots in Houston's dismal season.
Watson, who was selected to his third straight Pro Bowl this week, ranks second in the NFL with 4,134 yards passing and has thrown a career-high 27 touchdown passes. He threw for a season-high 373 yards on Sunday for his eighth 300-yard game this season and has thrown for 300 yards or more 18 times in his career, which ranks second in franchise history.
NOT AGAIN
Taylor wasn't excited about dealing with Houston defensive end J.J. Watt this week after facing his younger brother, Pittsburgh linebacker T.J. Watt twice this season.
''Yeah, I'm tired of seeing that name on the back of the jersey every week we play,'' Taylor said.
Taylor recalled his introduction to the elder Watt.
''The first time I faced him was my first game in the NFL coaching for the Dolphins,'' Taylor said. ''We opened at Houston and I think he deflected five passes, three of them got picked off. That was my first, `Welcome to the NFL' coaching moment. He's a tremendous player and you have have to be aware of him at all times.''
The three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year has defended seven passes, has five sacks, 12 tackles for losses and returned an interception for a touchdown this season.
CLEMSON TIES
Bengals rookie receiver Tee Higgins is looking forward to catching up with Watson, a fellow former Clemson standout, after Sunday's game. Higgins, who ranks third among rookies with 809 yards receiving, arrived at Clemson the year after Watson led the Tigers to a national title in the 2016 season.
Higgins got his own title at Clemson when he helped the Tigers to another championship in the 2018 season. He said he's talked to Watson a couple of times, but hopes to get a picture with the quarterback this weekend.
''He went to Clemson, won a national championship for the first time in a long time,'' Higgins said. ''He's definitely at the top of the mountain out there in Clemson.''
PILING 'EM UP
Houston inside linebacker Zach Cunningham ranks first in the NFL with 136 tackles and has three sacks this season. He and Tampa Bay's Devin White are the only players in the NFL to have at least 130 tackles and three sacks this year.
Cunningham is the second player in franchise history to have at least 80 tackles in each of his first four seasons and the fourth player to have 100 tackles in three straight seasons. He has seven games with 10 or more tackles this season to give him 19 in his career, which is tied for second most in team history.
---
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
B. Allen
8 QB
371 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, 3 RuYds
|
26
FPTS
|
D. Watson
4 QB
324 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, 38 RuYds
|
31
FPTS
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|36:10
|23:50
|1st Downs
|27
|23
|Rushing
|7
|8
|Passing
|18
|14
|Penalty
|2
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|6-13
|4-9
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|540
|488
|Total Plays
|71
|51
|Avg Gain
|7.6
|9.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|169
|166
|Rush Attempts
|33
|17
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.1
|9.8
|Net Yards Passing
|371
|322
|Comp. - Att.
|29-38
|24-33
|Yards Per Pass
|9.8
|9.5
|Penalties - Yards
|5-35
|6-46
|Touchdowns
|4
|4
|Rushing TDs
|2
|1
|Passing TDs
|2
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|3-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|1-40.0
|4-45.0
|Return Yards
|31
|35
|Punts - Returns
|1-7
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-24
|2-35
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|2-4 -50%
|2-3 -67%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|1-1 -100%
|2-3 -67%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|371
|PASS YDS
|322
|
|
|169
|RUSH YDS
|166
|
|
|540
|TOTAL YDS
|488
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
B. Allen 8 QB
26
FPTS
|B. Allen
|29/37
|371
|2
|0
|26
|
A. Erickson 12 WR
8
FPTS
|A. Erickson
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|8
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
S. Perine 34 RB
25
FPTS
|S. Perine
|13
|95
|2
|46
|25
|
G. Bernard 25 RB
12
FPTS
|G. Bernard
|16
|65
|0
|11
|12
|
T. Williams 32 RB
0
FPTS
|T. Williams
|2
|6
|0
|6
|0
|
B. Allen 8 QB
26
FPTS
|B. Allen
|2
|3
|0
|4
|26
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
T. Higgins 85 WR
15
FPTS
|T. Higgins
|9
|6
|99
|1
|30
|15
|
A. Erickson 12 WR
8
FPTS
|A. Erickson
|6
|6
|88
|0
|42
|8
|
G. Bernard 25 RB
12
FPTS
|G. Bernard
|8
|7
|66
|0
|28
|12
|
A. Green 18 WR
6
FPTS
|A. Green
|7
|4
|64
|0
|33
|6
|
S. Perine 34 RB
25
FPTS
|S. Perine
|4
|4
|41
|0
|15
|25
|
D. Sample 89 TE
6
FPTS
|D. Sample
|1
|1
|8
|1
|8
|6
|
T. Irwin 16 WR
0
FPTS
|T. Irwin
|2
|1
|5
|0
|5
|0
|
M. Thomas 80 WR
0
FPTS
|M. Thomas
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
D. Phillips 23 CB
|D. Phillips
|7-2
|0.0
|0
|1
|
V. Bell 24 SS
|V. Bell
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|1
|
L. Sims 38 CB
|L. Sims
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
G. Pratt 57 LB
|G. Pratt
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Bynes 56 MLB
|J. Bynes
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Bates 30 FS
|J. Bates
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
W. Jackson 22 CB
|W. Jackson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Hubbard 94 DE
|S. Hubbard
|2-2
|1.0
|0
|1
|
M. Hunt 70 DE
|M. Hunt
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Lawson 58 DE
|C. Lawson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Alexander 21 CB
|M. Alexander
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Williams 36 SS
|S. Williams
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Daniels 76 DT
|M. Daniels
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Covington 99 DT
|C. Covington
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Seibert 3 K
13
FPTS
|A. Seibert
|3/4
|48
|4/4
|13
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
K. Huber 10 P
|K. Huber
|1
|40.0
|0
|40
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Wilson 40 SAF
0
FPTS
|B. Wilson
|1
|24.0
|24
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Erickson 12 WR
8
FPTS
|A. Erickson
|1
|7.0
|7
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
D. Watson 4 QB
31
FPTS
|D. Watson
|24/33
|324
|3
|0
|31
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Johnson 31 RB
25
FPTS
|D. Johnson
|12
|128
|1
|48
|25
|
D. Watson 4 QB
31
FPTS
|D. Watson
|5
|38
|0
|14
|31
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
B. Cooks 13 WR
20
FPTS
|B. Cooks
|10
|7
|141
|1
|50
|20
|
K. Coutee 16 WR
5
FPTS
|K. Coutee
|5
|5
|54
|0
|17
|5
|
J. Akins 88 TE
3
FPTS
|J. Akins
|4
|4
|39
|0
|15
|3
|
P. Brown 85 TE
2
FPTS
|P. Brown
|1
|1
|29
|0
|29
|2
|
D. Fells 87 TE
8
FPTS
|D. Fells
|2
|1
|22
|1
|22
|8
|
D. Johnson 31 RB
25
FPTS
|D. Johnson
|3
|3
|11
|1
|12
|25
|
C. Hansen 17 WR
0
FPTS
|C. Hansen
|3
|1
|8
|0
|8
|0
|
K. Warring 81 TE
0
FPTS
|K. Warring
|3
|1
|3
|0
|3
|0
|
S. Mitchell 11 WR
0
FPTS
|S. Mitchell
|2
|1
|2
|0
|2
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
Z. Cunningham 41 ILB
|Z. Cunningham
|9-5
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Adams 50 OLB
|T. Adams
|8-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Crossen 35 CB
|K. Crossen
|8-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Johnson 32 CB
|L. Johnson
|6-5
|0.0
|0
|0
|
V. Hargreaves III 26 CB
|V. Hargreaves III
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Reid 34 CB
|J. Reid
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Martin 54 LB
|J. Martin
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Moore 33 SAF
|A. Moore
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Greenard 52 LB
|J. Greenard
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Blacklock 90 DT
|R. Blacklock
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Watt 99 DE
|J. Watt
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Omenihu 94 DE
|C. Omenihu
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Watkins 91 DE
|C. Watkins
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Scarlett 57 OLB
|B. Scarlett
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
K. Fairbairn 7 K
7
FPTS
|K. Fairbairn
|1/1
|21
|4/4
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Anger 9 P
|B. Anger
|4
|45.0
|2
|51
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Hilliard RB
0
FPTS
|D. Hilliard
|2
|17.5
|23
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) A.Seibert kicks 65 yards from CIN 35 to end zone Touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - HOU 25(15:00 - 1st) D.Watson pass incomplete short middle to B.Cooks (D.Phillips).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - HOU 25(14:57 - 1st) D.Johnson right tackle to HOU 28 for 3 yards (J.Bynes; C.Covington).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 7 - HOU 28(14:19 - 1st) D.Watson pass short right to K.Warring to HOU 31 for 3 yards (V.Bell; D.Phillips).
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - HOU 31(13:40 - 1st) B.Anger punts 47 yards to CIN 22 Center-J.Weeks. A.Erickson to CIN 29 for 7 yards (N.Hall).
|Result
|Play
|+28 YD
|
1 & 10 - CIN 29(13:28 - 1st) B.Allen pass short left to G.Bernard to HOU 43 for 28 yards (J.Reid).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CIN 43(12:47 - 1st) G.Bernard left tackle to HOU 42 for 1 yard (Z.Cunningham).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 9 - CIN 42(12:06 - 1st) B.Allen pass short middle to A.Erickson to HOU 34 for 8 yards (T.Adams).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - CIN 34(11:21 - 1st) S.Perine left tackle to HOU 31 for 3 yards (T.Adams Z.Cunningham).
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - CIN 31(10:41 - 1st) B.Allen pass short left to S.Perine to HOU 16 for 15 yards (J.Reid; L.Johnson).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CIN 16(10:00 - 1st) G.Bernard right guard to HOU 14 for 2 yards (Z.Cunningham).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 8 - CIN 14(9:21 - 1st) B.Allen pass short right to G.Bernard pushed ob at HOU 8 for 6 yards (K.Crossen).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 2 - CIN 8(8:37 - 1st) B.Allen pass short left to D.Sample for 8 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:32 - 1st) A.Seibert extra point is GOOD Center-C.Harris Holder-K.Huber.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:32 - 1st) A.Seibert kicks 65 yards from CIN 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 25(8:32 - 1st) D.Watson pass short right to B.Cooks to HOU 32 for 7 yards (D.Phillips).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - HOU 32(8:00 - 1st) D.Johnson right tackle to HOU 34 for 2 yards (G.Pratt; D.Phillips).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - HOU 34(7:19 - 1st) D.Watson pass incomplete short left to C.Hansen.
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - HOU 34(7:16 - 1st) B.Anger punts 49 yards to CIN 17 Center-J.Weeks fair catch by A.Erickson.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CIN 17(7:07 - 1st) G.Bernard right guard to CIN 18 for 1 yard (C.Omenihu).
|+17 YD
|
2 & 9 - CIN 18(6:31 - 1st) B.Allen pass short right to G.Bernard pushed ob at CIN 35 for 17 yards (T.Adams).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - CIN 35(5:54 - 1st) S.Perine right guard to CIN 49 for 14 yards (A.Moore).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CIN 49(5:13 - 1st) S.Perine right guard to CIN 49 for no gain (B.Scarlett; J.Watt).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - CIN 49(4:33 - 1st) B.Allen pass short right to S.Perine to HOU 43 for 8 yards (T.Adams).
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - CIN 43(3:44 - 1st) B.Allen pass incomplete deep right to A.Green (K.Crossen).
|No Gain
|
4 & 2 - CIN 43(3:37 - 1st) B.Allen pass incomplete deep right to A.Green.
|Result
|Play
|+50 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 43(3:33 - 1st) D.Watson pass deep right to B.Cooks to CIN 7 for 50 yards (W.Jackson III).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 7 - HOU 7(2:43 - 1st) D.Watson pass short middle to S.Mitchell to CIN 5 for 2 yards (J.Bynes).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - HOU 5(2:09 - 1st) D.Watson right end to CIN 3 for 2 yards (G.Pratt; V.Bell).
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - HOU 3(1:29 - 1st) D.Watson pass incomplete short right to K.Warring.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 3 - HOU 3(1:24 - 1st) K.Fairbairn 21 yard field goal is GOOD Center-J.Weeks Holder-B.Anger.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:22 - 1st) K.Fairbairn kicks 65 yards from HOU 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - CIN 25(1:22 - 1st) B.Allen pass short left to A.Green to CIN 30 for 5 yards (V.Hargreaves) [J.Watt].
|+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - CIN 30(0:42 - 1st) G.Bernard right guard to CIN 32 for 2 yards (J.Martin).
|Penalty
|
3 & 3 - CIN 39(0:01 - 1st) B.Allen pass incomplete short left to A.Green. PENALTY on HOU-V.Hargreaves Defensive Pass Interference 7 yards enforced at CIN 32 - No Play.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - HOU 38(15:00 - 2nd) B.Allen pass incomplete short left to T.Higgins. PENALTY on CIN-X.Su'a-Filo Ineligible Downfield Pass 5 yards enforced at CIN 39 - No Play.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 15 - HOU 34(14:57 - 2nd) B.Allen pass short left to G.Bernard to CIN 40 for 6 yards (Z.Cunningham; V.Hargreaves).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 9 - HOU 40(14:22 - 2nd) G.Bernard left tackle to CIN 42 for 2 yards (L.Johnson; Z.Cunningham).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 7 - HOU 42(13:39 - 2nd) B.Allen pass short middle to T.Higgins to HOU 49 for 9 yards (L.Johnson).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 49(13:00 - 2nd) T.Williams left tackle to HOU 43 for 6 yards (L.Johnson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - HOU 43(12:18 - 2nd) T.Williams left end to HOU 43 for no gain (Z.Cunningham).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 4 - HOU 43(11:34 - 2nd) B.Allen pass short middle to A.Erickson to HOU 36 for 7 yards (J.Reid).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 36(10:52 - 2nd) B.Allen pass short right to T.Irwin pushed ob at HOU 31 for 5 yards (K.Crossen).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - HOU 31(10:19 - 2nd) B.Allen pass incomplete short middle to T.Higgins.
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - HOU 31(10:14 - 2nd) B.Allen pass incomplete short middle to A.Green (K.Crossen).
|No Good
|
4 & 5 - HOU 31(10:10 - 2nd) A.Seibert 49 yard field goal is No Good Wide Left Center-C.Harris Holder-K.Huber.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 39(10:06 - 2nd) D.Johnson up the middle to HOU 43 for 4 yards (V.Bell).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 6 - HOU 43(9:36 - 2nd) D.Johnson up the middle to CIN 47 for 10 yards (J.Bates III).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 47(8:50 - 2nd) D.Watson left end to CIN 41 for 6 yards (W.Jackson III). HOU-L.Tunsil was injured during the play. He is Out. PENALTY on HOU-B.Cooks Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at CIN 44.
|No Gain
|
1 & 17 - HOU 46(8:28 - 2nd) D.Watson pass incomplete short middle to K.Warring (D.Phillips).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 17 - HOU 46(8:25 - 2nd) D.Watson pass short right to D.Johnson to CIN 42 for 12 yards (J.Bynes). HOU-B.Qvale was injured during the play. He is Out.
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - HOU 42(7:51 - 2nd) D.Watson pass incomplete short middle to B.Cooks (M.Bailey) [C.Lawson].
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - HOU 42(7:46 - 2nd) B.Anger punts 33 yards to CIN 9 Center-J.Weeks fair catch by A.Erickson.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CIN 9(7:39 - 2nd) G.Bernard right tackle to CIN 12 for 3 yards (J.Greenard).
|+33 YD
|
2 & 7 - CIN 12(7:00 - 2nd) B.Allen pass deep right to A.Green to CIN 45 for 33 yards (K.Crossen).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CIN 45(6:15 - 2nd) A.Erickson pass incomplete deep right to G.Bernard [R.Blacklock].
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - CIN 45(6:08 - 2nd) G.Bernard left end to 50 for 5 yards (R.Blacklock).
|+30 YD
|
3 & 5 - CIN 50(5:27 - 2nd) B.Allen pass deep left to T.Higgins pushed ob at HOU 20 for 30 yards (V.Hargreaves).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CIN 20(5:05 - 2nd) S.Perine left guard to HOU 18 for 2 yards (Z.Cunningham).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 8 - CIN 18(4:20 - 2nd) S.Perine up the middle to HOU 17 for 1 yard (Z.Cunningham).
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - CIN 17(3:37 - 2nd) B.Allen pass incomplete short middle to T.Irwin.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 7 - CIN 17(3:33 - 2nd) A.Seibert 35 yard field goal is GOOD Center-C.Harris Holder-K.Huber.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:30 - 2nd) A.Seibert kicks 65 yards from CIN 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 25(3:30 - 2nd) D.Watson pass short right to K.Coutee to HOU 42 for 17 yards (J.Bynes).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - HOU 42(3:01 - 2nd) D.Watson pass incomplete deep right to C.Hansen (W.Jackson III) [S.Hubbard]. CIN-W.Jackson III was injured during the play. He is Out.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - HOU 42(2:55 - 2nd) D.Watson pass short left to B.Cooks to HOU 49 for 7 yards (M.Hunt).
|+26 YD
|
3 & 3 - HOU 49(2:13 - 2nd) D.Watson pass short right to B.Cooks pushed ob at CIN 25 for 26 yards (G.Pratt). Penalty on CIN-C.Lawson Illegal Use of Hands declined.
|+25 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 25(2:00 - 2nd) D.Watson pass deep left to B.Cooks for 25 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:54 - 2nd) K.Fairbairn extra point is GOOD Center-J.Weeks Holder-B.Anger.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:54 - 2nd) K.Fairbairn kicks 65 yards from HOU 35 to end zone Touchback.
|-6 YD
|
1 & 10 - CIN 25(1:54 - 2nd) B.Allen pass short left to G.Bernard to CIN 19 for -6 yards (J.Martin).
|No Gain
|
2 & 16 - CIN 19(1:13 - 2nd) B.Allen pass incomplete short middle to T.Higgins (J.Reid).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 16 - CIN 19(1:10 - 2nd) B.Allen pass short left to G.Bernard to CIN 28 for 9 yards (J.Martin; L.Johnson).
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - CIN 28(1:05 - 2nd) K.Huber punts 40 yards to HOU 32 Center-C.Harris fair catch by K.Coutee.
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 32(0:57 - 2nd) D.Watson pass short right to K.Coutee to HOU 43 for 11 yards (L.Sims).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 43(0:38 - 2nd) D.Watson pass short right to J.Akins to HOU 49 for 6 yards (V.Bell).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - HOU 49(0:35 - 2nd) D.Watson pass incomplete deep right to B.Cooks [C.Lawson].
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - HOU 49(0:27 - 2nd) D.Watson pass incomplete deep left to S.Mitchell. Penalty on HOU Illegal Formation declined.
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - HOU 49(0:23 - 2nd) B.Anger punts 51 yards to end zone Center-J.Weeks Touchback. Punt Hangtime: 4.69 seconds
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) K.Fairbairn kicks 65 yards from HOU 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - CIN 25(15:00 - 3rd) B.Allen pass short right to G.Bernard to CIN 31 for 6 yards (K.Crossen Z.Cunningham).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 4 - CIN 31(14:24 - 3rd) G.Bernard left guard to CIN 42 for 11 yards (L.Johnson).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - CIN 42(13:44 - 3rd) B.Allen pass short middle to A.Green to HOU 46 for 12 yards (V.Hargreaves).
|+46 YD
|
1 & 10 - CIN 46(13:09 - 3rd) S.Perine left tackle for 46 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:59 - 3rd) A.Seibert extra point is GOOD Center-C.Harris Holder-K.Huber.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:59 - 3rd) A.Seibert kicks 65 yards from CIN 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 25(12:59 - 3rd) D.Johnson up the middle to HOU 27 for 2 yards (M.Daniels; S.Hubbard).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 8 - HOU 27(12:24 - 3rd) D.Watson pass short left to B.Cooks to HOU 34 for 7 yards (L.Sims).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 1 - HOU 34(11:40 - 3rd) D.Watson scrambles left end to HOU 39 for 5 yards (V.Bell).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 39(11:02 - 3rd) D.Johnson up the middle to HOU 44 for 5 yards (C.Lawson).
|+38 YD
|
2 & 5 - HOU 44(10:30 - 3rd) D.Johnson up the middle to CIN 18 for 38 yards (V.Bell).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 18(9:43 - 3rd) D.Watson pass short left to J.Akins pushed ob at CIN 4 for 14 yards (G.Pratt).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 4 - HOU 4(9:09 - 3rd) D.Johnson up the middle for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:05 - 3rd) K.Fairbairn extra point is GOOD Center-J.Weeks Holder-B.Anger.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:05 - 3rd) K.Fairbairn kicks 65 yards from HOU 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - CIN 25(9:05 - 3rd) B.Allen pass short left to A.Erickson to CIN 32 for 7 yards (T.Adams).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - CIN 32(8:30 - 3rd) G.Bernard left tackle to CIN 34 for 2 yards (T.Adams C.Omenihu).
|Penalty
|
3 & 1 - CIN 35(7:47 - 3rd) B.Allen pass deep left to T.Higgins ran ob at HOU 35 for 31 yards (L.Johnson) [C.Watkins]. PENALTY on CIN-D.Sample Offensive Pass Interference 10 yards enforced at CIN 34 - No Play.
|+14 YD
|
3 & 11 - CIN 24(7:20 - 3rd) B.Allen pass short right to A.Green to CIN 38 for 14 yards (K.Crossen).
|+42 YD
|
1 & 10 - CIN 38(6:40 - 3rd) B.Allen pass deep middle to A.Erickson to HOU 20 for 42 yards (A.Moore; L.Johnson).
|+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - CIN 20(5:53 - 3rd) B.Allen pass deep left to T.Higgins for 20 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:46 - 3rd) A.Seibert extra point is GOOD Center-C.Harris Holder-K.Huber.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:46 - 3rd) A.Seibert kicks 65 yards from CIN 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 25(5:46 - 3rd) D.Watson pass short left to K.Coutee to HOU 38 for 13 yards (L.Sims).
|+48 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 38(5:09 - 3rd) D.Johnson up the middle to CIN 14 for 48 yards (D.Phillips).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - HOU 14(4:15 - 3rd) D.Watson pass incomplete short left to D.Fells [S.Hubbard]. Penalty on HOU Illegal Shift declined.
|-3 YD
|
2 & 10 - HOU 14(4:10 - 3rd) D.Watson pass short left to D.Johnson to CIN 17 for -3 yards (G.Pratt).
|+14 YD
|
3 & 13 - HOU 17(3:27 - 3rd) D.Watson scrambles left tackle to CIN 3 for 14 yards (V.Bell). FUMBLES (V.Bell) ball out of bounds at CIN 3.
|Penalty
|
1 & 3 - HOU 3(2:50 - 3rd) PENALTY on HOU-M.Scharping False Start 5 yards enforced at CIN 3 - No Play.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 8 - HOU 8(2:29 - 3rd) D.Watson pass short right to J.Akins to CIN 4 for 4 yards (L.Sims M.Alexander).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 4 - HOU 4(1:43 - 3rd) D.Johnson up the middle to CIN 2 for 2 yards (S.Hubbard).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 2 - HOU 2(0:58 - 3rd) D.Watson pass short left to D.Johnson for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:55 - 3rd) K.Fairbairn extra point is GOOD Center-J.Weeks Holder-B.Anger.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:55 - 3rd) K.Fairbairn kicks 69 yards from HOU 35 to CIN -4. B.Wilson to HOU 40 for 64 yards (A.Chesley). PENALTY on CIN-M.Bailey Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at CIN 20.
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - CIN 10(0:46 - 3rd) B.Allen pass short left to S.Perine to CIN 24 for 14 yards (V.Hargreaves).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - CIN 24(0:01 - 3rd) S.Perine up the middle to CIN 31 for 7 yards (K.Crossen J.Watt).
|+22 YD
|
2 & 3 - CIN 31(15:00 - 4th) B.Allen pass deep right to T.Higgins pushed ob at HOU 47 for 22 yards (K.Crossen) [C.Omenihu].
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CIN 47(14:24 - 4th) B.Allen pass incomplete deep right to T.Higgins (K.Crossen).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - CIN 47(14:17 - 4th) S.Perine left guard to HOU 42 for 5 yards (J.Reid).
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - CIN 42(13:39 - 4th) B.Allen pass incomplete short right to M.Thomas (K.Crossen).
|Penalty
|
4 & 5 - CIN 42(13:34 - 4th) PENALTY on HOU-J.Watt Neutral Zone Infraction 4 yards enforced at HOU 42 - No Play.
|+4 YD
|
4 & 1 - CIN 38(13:34 - 4th) B.Allen pass short left to A.Erickson to HOU 34 for 4 yards (L.Johnson).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - CIN 34(12:56 - 4th) B.Allen pass short left to T.Higgins to HOU 27 for 7 yards (V.Hargreaves).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 3 - CIN 27(12:16 - 4th) S.Perine left tackle to HOU 26 for 1 yard (Z.Cunningham).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - CIN 26(11:34 - 4th) S.Perine right tackle to HOU 25 for 1 yard (J.Watt).
|+1 YD
|
4 & 1 - CIN 25(10:57 - 4th) B.Allen up the middle to HOU 24 for 1 yard (J.Watt; A.Alufohai). PENALTY on CIN Illegal Formation 5 yards enforced at HOU 25 - No Play.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 6 - CIN 30(10:39 - 4th) A.Seibert 48 yard field goal is GOOD Center-C.Harris Holder-K.Huber.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:35 - 4th) A.Seibert kicks 66 yards from CIN 35 to HOU -1. D.Hilliard to HOU 22 for 23 yards (J.Bates III).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - HOU 29(10:30 - 4th) D.Watson pass incomplete short right to C.Hansen (J.Bynes). PENALTY on CIN-L.Sims Defensive Holding 5 yards enforced at HOU 22 - No Play.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 27(10:25 - 4th) D.Johnson up the middle to HOU 37 for 10 yards (D.Phillips).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - HOU 37(9:48 - 4th) D.Johnson right tackle to HOU 37 for no gain (J.Bates III; S.Hubbard).
|+29 YD
|
2 & 10 - HOU 37(9:07 - 4th) D.Watson pass short middle to P.Brown to CIN 34 for 29 yards (V.Bell). PENALTY on HOU-N.Martin Unnecessary Roughness 15 yards enforced at CIN 34.
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 49(8:32 - 4th) D.Watson scrambles up the middle to CIN 35 for 14 yards (D.Phillips).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 35(7:43 - 4th) D.Watson pass short left to K.Coutee to CIN 22 for 13 yards (J.Bates III).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - HOU 22(7:01 - 4th) D.Watson pass short left to K.Coutee to CIN 22 for no gain (D.Phillips). FUMBLES (D.Phillips) ball out of bounds at CIN 22.
|+22 YD
|
2 & 10 - HOU 22(6:27 - 4th) D.Watson pass short right to D.Fells for 22 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:15 - 4th) K.Fairbairn extra point is GOOD Center-J.Weeks Holder-B.Anger.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:15 - 4th) K.Fairbairn kicks 65 yards from HOU 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CIN 25(6:15 - 4th) G.Bernard up the middle to CIN 27 for 2 yards (C.Omenihu; Z.Cunningham).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 8 - CIN 27(5:43 - 4th) B.Allen pass short right to T.Higgins to CIN 38 for 11 yards (K.Crossen).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - CIN 38(5:06 - 4th) G.Bernard left guard to CIN 47 for 9 yards (T.Adams; C.Watkins).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 1 - CIN 47(4:27 - 4th) G.Bernard up the middle to 50 for 3 yards (Z.Cunningham).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - CIN 50(3:45 - 4th) G.Bernard left end pushed ob at HOU 39 for 11 yards (L.Johnson).
|+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - CIN 39(3:39 - 4th) B.Allen pass short middle to A.Erickson to HOU 19 for 20 yards (A.Moore) [J.Watt].
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - CIN 19(2:57 - 4th) S.Perine left end pushed ob at HOU 12 for 7 yards (L.Johnson).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 3 - CIN 12(2:52 - 4th) B.Allen pass short left to S.Perine to HOU 8 for 4 yards (C.Watkins).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 8 - CIN 8(2:10 - 4th) S.Perine right tackle to HOU 3 for 5 yards (J.Martin).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 3 - CIN 3(2:00 - 4th) S.Perine up the middle for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:57 - 4th) A.Seibert extra point is GOOD Center-C.Harris Holder-K.Huber.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:57 - 4th) A.Seibert kicks 65 yards from CIN 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 25(1:57 - 4th) D.Watson pass short right to J.Akins to HOU 40 for 15 yards (D.Phillips) [M.Hunt].
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - HOU 40(1:35 - 4th) D.Watson sacked at HOU 33 for -7 yards (S.Hubbard). FUMBLES (S.Hubbard) [S.Hubbard] RECOVERED by CIN-M.Hunt at HOU 38. HOU-D.Watson was injured during the play.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - CIN 38(1:28 - 4th) G.Bernard left end to HOU 31 for 7 yards (T.Adams).
|No Gain
|
2 & 3 - CIN 31(1:20 - 4th) G.Bernard left tackle to HOU 31 for no gain (J.Watt). PENALTY on HOU-A.Alufohai Defensive Holding 5 yards enforced at HOU 31 - No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CIN 26(1:17 - 4th) G.Bernard left guard to HOU 24 for 2 yards (Z.Cunningham).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 8 - CIN 24(1:13 - 4th) G.Bernard left tackle to HOU 22 for 2 yards (Z.Cunningham).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 6 - CIN 22(1:09 - 4th) B.Allen right end to HOU 18 for 4 yards (T.Adams L.Johnson).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 2 - CIN 18(0:21 - 4th) A.Seibert 36 yard field goal is GOOD Center-C.Harris Holder-K.Huber.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:18 - 4th) A.Seibert kicks 59 yards from CIN 35 to HOU 6. D.Hilliard to HOU 18 for 12 yards (C.Carter K.Jones).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 18(0:14 - 4th) D.Watson pass short left to B.Cooks pushed ob at HOU 30 for 12 yards (L.Sims; S.Williams).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - HOU 30(0:09 - 4th) D.Watson pass short left to C.Hansen to HOU 38 for 8 yards. Lateral to K.Coutee to HOU 29 for -9 yards. Lateral to D.Watson to HOU 25 for -4 yards. Lateral to B.Cooks to HOU 45 for 20 yards. Lateral to M.Scharping to CIN 48 for 7 yards. Lateral to C.Heck pushed ob at CIN 40 for 8 yards (D.Phillips).
-
CAR
WAS
0
0
1st 2:45 CBS
-
DEN
LAC
0
3
1st 2:55 CBS
-
LAR
SEA
0
0
1st 11:32 FOX
-
PHI
DAL
0
0
1st 9:59 FOX
-
MIN
NO
33
52
Final NFLN
-
TB
DET
47
7
Final NFLN
-
SF
ARI
20
12
Final AMZN
-
MIA
LV
26
25
Final NFLN
-
ATL
KC
14
17
Final FOX
-
CIN
HOU
37
31
Final FOX
-
CLE
NYJ
16
23
Final CBS
-
CHI
JAC
41
17
Final CBS
-
IND
PIT
24
28
Final CBS
-
NYG
BAL
13
27
Final FOX
-
TEN
GB
0
053.5 O/U
-3
Sun 8:20pm NBC
-
BUF
NE
0
046 O/U
+7
Mon 8:15pm ESPN