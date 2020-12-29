|
Bills earn 1st sweep of Patriots since '99 with 38-9 win
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) The Buffalo Bills put a cherry atop the changing of the guard in the AFC East.
A week after unseating the Patriots as division champions, Buffalo became the first AFC East team in two decades to sweep New England in a season series with a 38-9 victory Monday night.
Josh Allen passed for four touchdowns to help the Bills stay in the mix for the No. 2 seed in the AFC playoffs.
The Bills (12-3) last swept the Patriots in 1999. The last division opponents to sweep the Patriots were the Jets and Dolphins in 2000. The Patriots' 19 straight seasons without losing both games to a divisional opponent was an NFL record. New England (6-9) will finish with its first losing record since coach Bill Belichick's first season in 2000.
Allen was 27 of 36 for 320 yards. He now has 34 touchdown passes, surpassing Jim Kelly to set a franchise single-season record. With his eighth 300-yard game, he also surpassed Drew Bledsoe's single-season team record of seven.
''We've got one game left. And all that, it's cool, the records, this and that,'' Allen said. ''But the plan is to get to 13-3 and give ourselves a chance in the playoffs. It doesn't mean much if we can't get it done.''
Stefon Diggs had nine catches for 145 yards and three touchdowns, setting a Bills single-season record for receiving yards.
''I'm new to this team so I'm basking in (the) ambience of everybody,'' Diggs said. ''I've got a young quarterback who's balling.''
The Patriots struggled to move the ball for most of the night with running back Damien Harris out for the second straight game with an ankle injury. Cam Newton had a touchdown run but was just 5 of 10 for 34 yards passing before being pulled in the third quarter for backup Jarrett Stidham.
Newton's 34 yards passing are the fewest by a Patriots starting quarterback since 1993.
He said the season has been frustrating because the work he has put in hasn't translated into wins.
''I've sacrificed so much this year, and it hurts when you have an outing that you have tonight,'' he said.
Belichick said he hasn't made any decisions about who will start the Patriots' finale Sunday against the New York Jets.
''It was the opportunity to give him a chance to play,'' Belichick said of inserting Stidham. ''Cam did a good job for us. I mean, that wasn't the problem. We were just not very competitive in the beginning.''
The Bills had no trouble moving the ball against a depleted Patriots defense that was missing linebacker Ja'Whaun Bentley and defensive tackle Lawrence Guy due to shoulder injuries.
Their absences were most glaring in the passing game. New England struggled to put pressure on Allen, allowing him time to find open receivers. The Patriots allowed a season-worst 474 yards overall.
''They outplayed us across the board, outplayed us and out-coached us,'' Belichick said.
The Patriots closed to 10-9 on Newton's 9-yard TD run in the second quarter, but Nick Folk missed the extra point and the Bills pulled away from there.
Buffalo used its passing game to march down the field on the ensuing drive. Allen completed 5 of 7 throws for 59 yards and a 4-yard TD to Lee Smith.
After a quick three-and-out by New England, the Bills went right back to work.
Allen misfired on his first pass of the drive, and then connected with Diggs for 17 yards to get the ball to midfield. Diggs got free again on the next play, slipping behind J.C. Jackson on a slant and sprinting the final 32 yards for the touchdown to make it 24-9.
The Allen-Diggs connection worked again on the opening drive of the second half. Allen found Diggs three times during an eight-play, 75-yard drive that ended with an 18-yard TD play by the star receiver.
INJURIES
Bills: S Jordan Poyer was helped off field late in second quarter to be evaluated for a head injury.
Patriots: DE Tashawn Bower left in the first quarter with a neck injury. . LB Josh Uche exited in second quarter with a foot injury. . LB Terez Hall left in the third quarter with an ankle injury. . S Devin McCourty exited in the third quarter with a shoulder injury. . C David Andrews left in the third quarter with a calf injury. . RG Shaq Mason exited in the third quarter with a foot injury. ... LB Anfernee Jennings left in the fourth quarter with an undisclosed injury.
MILESTONE
Diggs became the third player in the 51-year history of the AFC East to top 110 receptions and 1,400 yards receiving in a season. The other two are Wes Welker (New England, 2011) and Marvin Harrison (Indianapolis, 1999).
MOVING ON UP
With his TD run in the second quarter, his 12th of 2020, Newton tied Steve Grogan for the franchise single-season record for rushing TDs by a quarterback. It also marked Newton's 70th career rushing TD, extending his NFL record.
UP NEXT
Bills: Host the Dolphins on Sunday.
Patriots: Host the Jets on Sunday.
J. Allen
17 QB
320 PaYds, 4 PaTDs, 35 RuYds
39
FPTS
C. Newton
1 QB
34 PaYds, 24 RuYds, RuTD
9
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|39:02
|20:19
|1st Downs
|31
|11
|Rushing
|11
|6
|Passing
|19
|3
|Penalty
|1
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|5-12
|4-12
|4th Down Conv
|3-3
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|474
|201
|Total Plays
|71
|48
|Avg Gain
|6.7
|4.2
|Net Yards Rushing
|130
|145
|Rush Attempts
|31
|24
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.2
|6.0
|Net Yards Passing
|344
|56
|Comp. - Att.
|30-40
|9-21
|Yards Per Pass
|8.6
|2.3
|Penalties - Yards
|3-27
|4-25
|Touchdowns
|5
|1
|Rushing TDs
|1
|1
|Passing TDs
|4
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|2-56.5
|7-51.7
|Return Yards
|74
|79
|Punts - Returns
|4-25
|1-5
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-49
|4-74
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|4-5 -80%
|1-1 -100%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|3-3 -100%
|0-0 -0%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|344
|PASS YDS
|56
|
|130
|RUSH YDS
|145
|
|474
|TOTAL YDS
|201
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
J. Allen 17 QB
39
FPTS
|J. Allen
|27/36
|320
|4
|0
|39
J. Johnson 46 SAF
0
FPTS
|J. Johnson
|1/1
|13
|0
|0
|0
M. Barkley 5 QB
0
FPTS
|M. Barkley
|2/3
|11
|0
|0
|0
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
Z. Moss 20 RB
11
FPTS
|Z. Moss
|12
|57
|1
|12
|11
D. Singletary 26 RB
4
FPTS
|D. Singletary
|10
|36
|0
|11
|4
J. Allen 17 QB
39
FPTS
|J. Allen
|4
|35
|0
|22
|39
I. McKenzie 19 WR
2
FPTS
|I. McKenzie
|2
|5
|0
|3
|2
M. Barkley 5 QB
0
FPTS
|M. Barkley
|3
|-3
|0
|-1
|0
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
S. Diggs 14 WR
32
FPTS
|S. Diggs
|11
|9
|145
|3
|50
|32
|
D. Knox 88 TE
5
FPTS
|D. Knox
|4
|3
|51
|0
|24
|5
G. Davis 13 WR
3
FPTS
|G. Davis
|5
|3
|33
|0
|17
|3
L. Smith 85 TE
9
FPTS
|L. Smith
|2
|2
|31
|1
|27
|9
I. McKenzie 19 WR
2
FPTS
|I. McKenzie
|4
|4
|26
|0
|13
|2
C. Beasley 11 WR
1
FPTS
|C. Beasley
|5
|3
|17
|0
|7
|1
D. Singletary 26 RB
4
FPTS
|D. Singletary
|2
|2
|16
|0
|10
|4
S. Neal 33 SAF
1
FPTS
|S. Neal
|1
|1
|13
|0
|13
|1
A. Roberts 18 WR
1
FPTS
|A. Roberts
|2
|2
|12
|0
|10
|1
T. Jones 25 RB
0
FPTS
|T. Jones
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Z. Moss 20 RB
11
FPTS
|Z. Moss
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|11
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
M. Milano 58 OLB
|M. Milano
|8-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
J. Poyer 21 FS
|J. Poyer
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|0
M. Addison 97 DE
|M. Addison
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
T. Edmunds 49 MLB
|T. Edmunds
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
J. Hughes 55 DE
|J. Hughes
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
Q. Jefferson 90 DT
|Q. Jefferson
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|0
T. Johnson 24 CB
|T. Johnson
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
T. White 27 CB
|T. White
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
A. Epenesa 57 DE
|A. Epenesa
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
A. Smith 59 LB
|A. Smith
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
A. Klein 54 OLB
|A. Klein
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
H. Phillips 99 DT
|H. Phillips
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
M. Hyde 23 SS
|M. Hyde
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
E. Oliver 91 DT
|E. Oliver
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
S. Neal 33 SAF
|S. Neal
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
D. Johnson 92 DE
|D. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
L. Wallace 39 CB
|L. Wallace
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
J. Zimmer 61 DT
|J. Zimmer
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
T. Dodson 53 LB
|T. Dodson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
D. Marlowe 31 SS
|D. Marlowe
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|0
T. Matakevich 44 ILB
|T. Matakevich
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
T. Bass 2 K
8
FPTS
|T. Bass
|1/1
|22
|5/5
|8
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
C. Bojorquez 9 P
|C. Bojorquez
|2
|56.5
|2
|62
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
A. Roberts 18 WR
1
FPTS
|A. Roberts
|1
|49.0
|49
|0
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
A. Roberts 18 WR
1
FPTS
|A. Roberts
|4
|6.3
|12
|0
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
J. Stidham 4 QB
1
FPTS
|J. Stidham
|4/11
|44
|0
|0
|1
C. Newton 1 QB
9
FPTS
|C. Newton
|5/10
|34
|0
|0
|9
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
S. Michel 26 RB
6
FPTS
|S. Michel
|10
|69
|0
|29
|6
J. Taylor 42 RB
3
FPTS
|J. Taylor
|6
|38
|0
|28
|3
C. Newton 1 QB
9
FPTS
|C. Newton
|4
|24
|1
|9
|9
J. White 28 RB
3
FPTS
|J. White
|4
|14
|0
|8
|3
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
J. Meyers 16 WR
4
FPTS
|J. Meyers
|6
|4
|45
|0
|22
|4
J. White 28 RB
3
FPTS
|J. White
|3
|3
|23
|0
|10
|3
D. Byrd 10 WR
0
FPTS
|D. Byrd
|3
|1
|7
|0
|7
|0
N. Harry 15 WR
0
FPTS
|N. Harry
|4
|1
|3
|0
|3
|0
D. Asiasi 86 TE
0
FPTS
|D. Asiasi
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
J. Jones 31 DB
|J. Jones
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|1
J. Jackson 27 CB
|J. Jackson
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|0
A. Phillips 21 SS
|A. Phillips
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|0
D. McCourty 32 FS
|D. McCourty
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|0
D. Wise 91 DE
|D. Wise
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
T. Hall 59 LB
|T. Hall
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
K. Dugger 35 DB
|K. Dugger
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
C. Winovich 50 DE
|C. Winovich
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
T. Brooks 25 DB
|T. Brooks
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
A. Jennings 58 LB
|A. Jennings
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
J. Simon 55 DE
|J. Simon
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
J. McCourty 30 CB
|J. McCourty
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
C. Davis 22 DB
|C. Davis
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
A. Butler 70 DT
|A. Butler
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
J. Bethel 29 DB
|J. Bethel
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
N. Thurman 92 DE
|N. Thurman
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
A. Spence 52 DT
|A. Spence
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
T. Bower 96 DE
|T. Bower
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
J. Williams 33 CB
|J. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
J. Uche 53 LB
|J. Uche
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
M. Bryant 41 CB
|M. Bryant
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
B. Cowart 99 DT
|B. Cowart
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
N. Folk 6 K
3
FPTS
|N. Folk
|1/1
|45
|0/1
|3
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
J. Bailey 7 P
|J. Bailey
|7
|51.7
|4
|62
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
D. Moncrief 14 WR
0
FPTS
|D. Moncrief
|4
|18.5
|27
|0
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
G. Olszewski 80 WR
0
FPTS
|G. Olszewski
|1
|5.0
|5
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) T.Bass kicks 57 yards from BUF 35 to NE 8. D.Moncrief to NE 35 for 27 yards (J.Poyer T.Johnson).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NE 35(14:53 - 1st) S.Michel right guard to NE 38 for 3 yards (M.Addison).
|+29 YD
2 & 7 - NE 38(14:29 - 1st) S.Michel left end to BUF 33 for 29 yards (J.Poyer).
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - NE 33(14:02 - 1st) S.Michel up the middle to BUF 36 for -3 yards (E.Oliver).
|No Gain
2 & 13 - NE 36(13:36 - 1st) C.Newton pass incomplete deep left to D.Byrd. pitch to 26-Michel who ran right then lateraled back to 1-Newton
|+9 YD
3 & 13 - NE 36(13:27 - 1st) C.Newton pass short right to J.Meyers to BUF 27 for 9 yards (M.Milano).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 4 - NE 27(12:48 - 1st) N.Folk 45 yard field goal is GOOD Center-J.Cardona Holder-J.Bailey.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:44 - 1st) J.Bailey kicks 67 yards from NE 35 to BUF -2. A.Roberts to BUF 47 for 49 yards (J.Bethel).
|
1 & 10 - BUF 47(12:36 - 1st) D.Singletary left guard to 50 for 3 yards (T.Bower).
|
2 & 7 - BUF 50(12:02 - 1st) J.Allen pass short left to G.Davis to NE 44 for 6 yards (J.McCourty).
|
3 & 1 - BUF 44(11:27 - 1st) I.McKenzie left end ran ob at NE 42 for 2 yards (J.Uche).
|
1 & 10 - BUF 42(10:58 - 1st) J.Allen pass deep right to G.Davis to NE 25 for 17 yards (J.Jones). FUMBLES (J.Jones) and recovers at NE 25.
|
1 & 10 - BUF 25(10:14 - 1st) D.Singletary left guard to NE 21 for 4 yards (T.Hall D.McCourty).
|
2 & 6 - BUF 21(9:36 - 1st) J.Allen pass short right to D.Singletary to NE 11 for 10 yards (J.Simon).
|
1 & 10 - BUF 11(8:51 - 1st) J.Allen pass short middle to D.Singletary pushed ob at NE 5 for 6 yards (J.Jackson). shovel pass
|
2 & 4 - BUF 5(8:16 - 1st) J.Allen pass short middle to A.Roberts to NE 3 for 2 yards (D.McCourty J.McCourty). shovel pass
|
3 & 2 - BUF 3(7:32 - 1st) D.Singletary left end to NE 4 for -1 yards (D.McCourty J.Jones).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 3 - BUF 4(6:46 - 1st) T.Bass 22 yard field goal is GOOD Center-R.Ferguson Holder-C.Bojorquez.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:43 - 1st) T.Bass kicks 65 yards from BUF 35 to end zone Touchback.
|
1 & 10 - NE 25(6:43 - 1st) S.Michel right guard to NE 28 for 3 yards (A.Epenesa).
|
2 & 7 - NE 28(6:09 - 1st) C.Newton pass incomplete short middle to D.Asiasi.
|
3 & 7 - NE 28(6:03 - 1st) C.Newton sacked at NE 15 for -13 yards (Q.Jefferson).
|Punt
|
4 & 20 - NE 15(5:30 - 1st) J.Bailey punts 62 yards to BUF 23 Center-J.Cardona. A.Roberts to BUF 30 for 7 yards (T.Brooks Co.Davis).
|Result
|Play
|
1 & 10 - BUF 30(5:18 - 1st) J.Allen pass short left to Z.Moss to BUF 30 for no gain (J.Jones).
|
2 & 10 - BUF 30(4:40 - 1st) Z.Moss right tackle to BUF 35 for 5 yards (T.Hall).
|
3 & 5 - BUF 35(4:01 - 1st) J.Allen pass incomplete short middle to S.Diggs.
|
4 & 5 - BUF 35(3:55 - 1st) Direct snap to J.Johnson. J.Johnson pass short right to S.Neal to BUF 48 for 13 yards (J.Jones).
|
1 & 10 - BUF 48(3:05 - 1st) J.Allen pass short left to S.Diggs to 50 for 2 yards (J.Jackson).
|
2 & 8 - BUF 50(2:23 - 1st) Z.Moss left tackle to NE 47 for 3 yards (D.Wise A.Spence).
|
3 & 5 - BUF 47(1:38 - 1st) J.Allen pass short right to C.Beasley to NE 43 for 4 yards (J.Jones).
|
4 & 1 - BUF 43(0:51 - 1st) J.Allen right end pushed ob at NE 21 for 22 yards (J.McCourty). Penalty on NE-A.Butler Defensive Offside declined.
|
1 & 10 - BUF 21(0:30 - 1st) J.Allen pass incomplete deep right to T.Jones.
|
2 & 10 - BUF 21(0:23 - 1st) Z.Moss up the middle to NE 10 for 11 yards (T.Hall D.McCourty).
|
1 & 10 - BUF 0(0:01 - 1st) J.Allen pass short left intended for S.Diggs INTERCEPTED by J.Jackson at NE -2. Touchback. PENALTY on NE-A.Butler Defensive Offside 5 yards enforced at NE 10 - No Play.
|
1 & 5 - BUF 5(15:00 - 2nd) J.Allen pass incomplete short left to D.Knox.
|
2 & 5 - BUF 5(14:56 - 2nd) Z.Moss up the middle for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(14:50 - 2nd) T.Bass extra point is GOOD Center-R.Ferguson Holder-C.Bojorquez.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:50 - 2nd) T.Bass kicks 64 yards from BUF 35 to NE 1. D.Moncrief to NE 10 for 9 yards (S.Neal).
|
1 & 10 - NE 10(14:45 - 2nd) S.Michel up the middle to NE 12 for 2 yards (M.Milano).
|
2 & 8 - NE 16(14:15 - 2nd) C.Newton pass incomplete short middle to D.Byrd. PENALTY on BUF-T.White Defensive Pass Interference 5 yards enforced at NE 12 - No Play.
|
1 & 10 - NE 17(14:11 - 2nd) J.White left end pushed ob at NE 25 for 8 yards (Tr.Edmunds).
|
2 & 2 - NE 25(13:47 - 2nd) S.Michel up the middle to NE 31 for 6 yards (M.Milano Tr.Edmunds).
|
1 & 10 - NE 31(13:14 - 2nd) C.Newton pass short left to D.Byrd pushed ob at NE 38 for 7 yards (M.Hyde).
|
2 & 3 - NE 38(12:56 - 2nd) C.Newton right tackle to NE 39 for 1 yard (J.Hughes).
|
3 & 2 - NE 39(12:34 - 2nd) S.Michel left end to BUF 40 for 21 yards (J.Poyer).
|
1 & 10 - NE 40(11:51 - 2nd) J.Taylor up the middle to BUF 12 for 28 yards (M.Milano).
|
1 & 10 - NE 12(11:27 - 2nd) J.Taylor up the middle to BUF 9 for 3 yards (Q.Jefferson).
|
2 & 7 - NE 9(10:50 - 2nd) C.Newton scrambles left tackle for 9 yards TOUCHDOWN. NE-1 Newton 12th rush TD of season ties franchise record for rush TD by a QB in a season (Grogan 1976). NE-1 Newton 70th career rush TD extends NFL record for rush TD by a QB (Young 54).
|Missed PAT
|(10:39 - 2nd) N.Folk extra point is No Good Wide Left Center-J.Cardona Holder-J.Bailey.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:39 - 2nd) J.Bailey kicks 65 yards from NE 35 to end zone Touchback.
|
1 & 10 - BUF 25(10:39 - 2nd) J.Allen pass deep middle to D.Knox to BUF 49 for 24 yards (D.McCourty).
|
1 & 10 - BUF 49(9:58 - 2nd) J.Allen pass incomplete short right to C.Beasley.
|
2 & 10 - BUF 49(9:52 - 2nd) D.Singletary up the middle to NE 49 for 2 yards (J.Simon N.Thurman).
|
3 & 8 - BUF 49(9:15 - 2nd) J.Allen pass short left to C.Beasley to NE 43 for 6 yards (J.Jones).
|
4 & 2 - BUF 43(8:32 - 2nd) J.Allen pass short left to D.Knox to NE 31 for 12 yards (D.McCourty).
|
1 & 10 - BUF 31(7:52 - 2nd) J.Allen pass incomplete deep left to S.Diggs.
|
2 & 10 - BUF 31(7:46 - 2nd) D.Singletary left tackle to NE 28 for 3 yards (T.Hall).
|
3 & 7 - BUF 28(7:01 - 2nd) J.Allen scrambles right tackle to NE 17 for 11 yards (J.Jackson).
|
1 & 10 - BUF 17(6:14 - 2nd) J.Allen pass short left to I.McKenzie pushed ob at NE 4 for 13 yards (J.Jackson).
|
1 & 4 - BUF 4(5:37 - 2nd) J.Allen pass short left to L.Smith for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:32 - 2nd) T.Bass extra point is GOOD Center-R.Ferguson Holder-C.Bojorquez.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:32 - 2nd) T.Bass kicks 67 yards from BUF 35 to NE -2. D.Moncrief to NE 21 for 23 yards (A.Smith).
|
1 & 10 - NE 21(5:27 - 2nd) C.Newton pass short right to N.Harry to NE 24 for 3 yards (J.Poyer).
|
2 & 7 - NE 24(5:01 - 2nd) C.Newton pass incomplete short middle to N.Harry.
|
3 & 7 - NE 24(4:57 - 2nd) C.Newton pass incomplete short right to D.Asiasi.
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - NE 24(4:54 - 2nd) J.Bailey punts 49 yards to BUF 27 Center-J.Cardona. A.Roberts to BUF 33 for 6 yards (Co.Davis).
|Result
|Play
|
1 & 10 - BUF 33(4:42 - 2nd) J.Allen pass incomplete short middle. thrown away. Official indicated 20-Moss was in the vicinity
|
2 & 10 - BUF 33(4:38 - 2nd) J.Allen pass short left to S.Diggs to 50 for 17 yards (J.Jones J.Uche). NE-J.Uche was injured during the play.
|
1 & 10 - BUF 50(4:05 - 2nd) J.Allen pass short right to S.Diggs for 50 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:55 - 2nd) T.Bass extra point is GOOD Center-R.Ferguson Holder-C.Bojorquez.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:55 - 2nd) T.Bass kicks 59 yards from BUF 35 to NE 6. D.Moncrief to NE 25 for 19 yards (T.Dodson T.Matakevich). PENALTY on NE-M.Slater Illegal Block Above the Waist 10 yards enforced at NE 21.
|
1 & 10 - NE 11(3:49 - 2nd) S.Michel right tackle to NE 13 for 2 yards (Tr.Edmunds).
|
2 & 8 - NE 13(3:21 - 2nd) C.Newton scrambles right end pushed ob at NE 20 for 7 yards (J.Poyer). BUF-J.Poyer was injured during the play.
|
3 & 1 - NE 20(2:59 - 2nd) J.White up the middle to NE 23 for 3 yards (M.Addison).
|
1 & 10 - NE 23(2:34 - 2nd) C.Newton up the middle to NE 30 for 7 yards (Tr.Edmunds).
|
2 & 3 - NE 30(2:00 - 2nd) J.White left end to NE 31 for 1 yard (H.Phillips).
|
3 & 2 - NE 31(1:30 - 2nd) C.Newton pass short left to J.White pushed ob at NE 38 for 7 yards (M.Milano).
|
1 & 10 - NE 38(1:23 - 2nd) C.Newton sacked at NE 31 for -7 yards (D.Marlowe).
|
2 & 17 - NE 31(0:47 - 2nd) C.Newton pass short right to J.Meyers to NE 39 for 8 yards (T.Johnson Tr.Edmunds).
|
3 & 9 - NE 39(0:18 - 2nd) C.Newton pass incomplete deep middle to N.Harry.
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - NE 39(0:12 - 2nd) J.Bailey punts 46 yards to BUF 15 Center-J.Cardona out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) J.Bailey kicks 65 yards from NE 35 to end zone Touchback.
|
1 & 10 - BUF 25(15:00 - 3rd) J.Allen pass short right to D.Knox ran ob at BUF 40 for 15 yards. New England challenged the pass completion ruling and the play was Upheld. The ruling on the field stands. (Timeout #1.)
|
1 & 10 - BUF 40(14:48 - 3rd) J.Allen pass short left to S.Diggs to NE 49 for 11 yards (A.Jennings).
|
1 & 10 - BUF 49(14:09 - 3rd) J.Allen pass incomplete deep right. thrown away from outside the pocket
|
2 & 10 - BUF 49(14:00 - 3rd) J.Allen pass short right to C.Beasley pushed ob at NE 42 for 7 yards (J.Jones).
|
3 & 3 - BUF 42(13:30 - 3rd) D.Singletary left tackle to NE 38 for 4 yards (A.Butler).
|
1 & 10 - BUF 38(12:47 - 3rd) J.Allen pass short left to G.Davis to NE 28 for 10 yards (A.Phillips).
|
1 & 10 - BUF 28(12:08 - 3rd) J.Allen pass short right to S.Diggs pushed ob at NE 18 for 10 yards (A.Phillips).
|
1 & 10 - BUF 18(11:35 - 3rd) J.Allen pass short middle to S.Diggs for 18 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:28 - 3rd) T.Bass extra point is GOOD Center-R.Ferguson Holder-C.Bojorquez.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:28 - 3rd) T.Bass kicks 65 yards from BUF 35 to end zone Touchback.
|
1 & 10 - NE 25(11:28 - 3rd) S.Michel left guard to NE 33 for 8 yards (J.Hughes A.Klein).
|
2 & 2 - NE 33(11:04 - 3rd) S.Michel right tackle to NE 31 for -2 yards (J.Zimmer A.Klein).
|
3 & 4 - NE 31(10:21 - 3rd) J.White left end to NE 33 for 2 yards (M.Milano).
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - NE 33(9:39 - 3rd) J.Bailey punts 50 yards to BUF 17 Center-J.Cardona. A.Roberts pushed ob at BUF 29 for 12 yards (Co.Davis).
|Result
|Play
|
1 & 10 - BUF 29(9:29 - 3rd) J.Allen pass incomplete deep right to G.Davis.
|
2 & 10 - BUF 29(9:21 - 3rd) Z.Moss left tackle to BUF 33 for 4 yards (D.Wise).
|
3 & 6 - BUF 33(8:40 - 3rd) J.Allen pass incomplete deep left to G.Davis.
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - BUF 33(8:33 - 3rd) C.Bojorquez punts 44 yards to NE 23 Center-R.Ferguson. G.Olszewski MUFFS catch RECOVERED by BUF-T.Jones at NE 5. The Replay Official reviewed the kick touched ruling and the play was REVERSED. C.Bojorquez punts 62 yards to NE 5 Center-R.Ferguson downed by BUF-T.Jones.
|Result
|Play
|
1 & 10 - NE 5(8:21 - 3rd) NE 4-Stidham now at QB. J.Taylor up the middle to NE 7 for 2 yards (T.White).
|
2 & 8 - NE 7(7:55 - 3rd) J.Stidham pass incomplete short middle to D.Byrd.
|
3 & 8 - NE 7(7:52 - 3rd) J.Stidham pass incomplete short right to N.Harry (T.White) [A.Epenesa]. PENALTY on BUF-A.Epenesa Roughing the Passer 15 yards enforced at NE 7 - No Play.
|
1 & 10 - NE 22(7:48 - 3rd) J.Taylor right guard to NE 25 for 3 yards (M.Addison).
|
2 & 7 - NE 25(7:15 - 3rd) J.Stidham pass short middle to J.Meyers to NE 47 for 22 yards (T.White).
|
1 & 10 - NE 47(6:49 - 3rd) J.Stidham pass incomplete short middle to J.Meyers (L.Wallace).
|
2 & 10 - NE 47(6:45 - 3rd) J.Stidham pass incomplete deep right to N.Harry.
|
3 & 10 - NE 47(6:40 - 3rd) J.Stidham pass short left to J.White to BUF 47 for 6 yards (M.Milano).
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - NE 47(5:53 - 3rd) J.Bailey punts 42 yards to BUF 5 Center-J.Cardona downed by NE-J.Bethel.
|Result
|Play
|
1 & 10 - BUF 5(5:41 - 3rd) Z.Moss left guard to BUF 6 for 1 yard (C.Winovich A.Butler).
|
2 & 9 - BUF 6(5:04 - 3rd) PENALTY on NE-C.Winovich Neutral Zone Infraction 5 yards enforced at BUF 6 - No Play.
|
2 & 4 - BUF 11(4:43 - 3rd) J.Allen left end to BUF 14 for 3 yards (K.Dugger).
|
3 & 1 - BUF 14(4:01 - 3rd) Z.Moss up the middle to BUF 17 for 3 yards (D.Wise K.Dugger).
|
1 & 10 - BUF 17(3:18 - 3rd) J.Allen pass short right to I.McKenzie to BUF 20 for 3 yards (A.Jennings K.Dugger).
|
2 & 7 - BUF 20(2:27 - 3rd) J.Allen pass short left to S.Diggs to BUF 29 for 9 yards (D.Wise).
|
1 & 10 - BUF 29(1:43 - 3rd) J.Allen pass short left to I.McKenzie ran ob at BUF 38 for 9 yards.
|
2 & 1 - BUF 38(1:08 - 3rd) Z.Moss up the middle to BUF 40 for 2 yards (C.Winovich J.Simon).
|
1 & 10 - BUF 44(0:23 - 3rd) J.Allen pass short right to Z.Moss ran ob at BUF 44 for 4 yards [A.Jennings]. PENALTY on NE-J.McCourty Illegal Contact 5 yards enforced at BUF 40 - No Play.
|
1 & 10 - BUF 45(15:00 - 4th) J.Allen pass deep middle to S.Diggs to NE 35 for 20 yards (T.Brooks).
|
1 & 10 - BUF 35(14:12 - 4th) J.Allen pass short right to L.Smith to NE 8 for 27 yards (T.Brooks).
|
1 & 8 - BUF 8(13:24 - 4th) J.Allen pass short left to S.Diggs for 8 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(13:16 - 4th) T.Bass extra point is GOOD Center-R.Ferguson Holder-C.Bojorquez.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:16 - 4th) T.Bass kicks 65 yards from BUF 35 to end zone Touchback.
|
1 & 10 - NE 25(13:16 - 4th) J.Stidham pass short right to J.Meyers pushed ob at NE 31 for 6 yards (T.Johnson).
|
2 & 4 - NE 31(12:57 - 4th) J.Stidham pass incomplete short left.
|
3 & 4 - NE 31(12:51 - 4th) J.Stidham sacked at NE 29 for -2 yards (M.Milano).
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - NE 29(12:08 - 4th) J.Bailey punts 57 yards to BUF 14 Center-J.Cardona. A.Roberts pushed ob at BUF 21 for 7 yards (K.Dugger). PENALTY on BUF-T.Jones Offensive Holding 7 yards enforced at BUF 14.
|Result
|Play
|
1 & 10 - BUF 7(11:56 - 4th) BUF 5-Barkley now at QB. D.Singletary left end to BUF 9 for 2 yards (A.Phillips).
|
2 & 8 - BUF 9(11:19 - 4th) M.Barkley pass short right to A.Roberts to BUF 19 for 10 yards (J.Williams).
|
1 & 10 - BUF 19(10:35 - 4th) M.Barkley pass incomplete deep left to C.Beasley.
|
2 & 10 - BUF 19(10:28 - 4th) D.Singletary right end pushed ob at BUF 30 for 11 yards (N.Thurman A.Phillips).
|
1 & 10 - BUF 30(9:47 - 4th) M.Barkley pass short left to I.McKenzie to BUF 31 for 1 yard (A.Phillips).
|
2 & 9 - BUF 31(9:07 - 4th) D.Singletary left tackle to BUF 37 for 6 yards (K.Dugger).
|
3 & 3 - BUF 37(8:32 - 4th) D.Singletary left tackle to BUF 39 for 2 yards (A.Spence).
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - BUF 39(7:44 - 4th) C.Bojorquez punts 51 yards to NE 10 Center-R.Ferguson. G.Olszewski to NE 15 for 5 yards (Da.Johnson).
|Result
|Play
|
1 & 10 - NE 15(7:32 - 4th) J.Taylor right tackle to NE 17 for 2 yards (A.Epenesa J.Zimmer).
|
2 & 8 - NE 17(7:06 - 4th) J.Stidham pass incomplete short right [J.Zimmer].
|
3 & 8 - NE 17(7:00 - 4th) J.Stidham pass short left to J.White to NE 27 for 10 yards (L.Wallace).
|
1 & 10 - NE 27(6:31 - 4th) J.Taylor left guard to NE 27 for no gain (A.Klein E.Oliver).
|
2 & 10 - NE 27(6:10 - 4th) J.Stidham pass incomplete short left.
|
3 & 10 - NE 27(6:04 - 4th) J.Stidham pass incomplete deep middle to J.Meyers [S.Neal].
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - NE 27(5:57 - 4th) J.Bailey punts 56 yards to BUF 17 Center-J.Cardona downed by NE-J.Bethel.
|Result
|Play
|
1 & 10 - BUF 17(5:44 - 4th) Z.Moss right guard to BUF 22 for 5 yards (C.Winovich). BUF-B.Winters was injured during the play.
|
2 & 5 - BUF 22(5:02 - 4th) Z.Moss right guard to BUF 26 for 4 yards (B.Cowart N.Thurman). NE-A.Jennings was injured during the play.
|
3 & 1 - BUF 26(4:10 - 4th) Z.Moss left guard to BUF 28 for 2 yards (M.Bryant).
|
1 & 10 - BUF 28(3:28 - 4th) I.McKenzie left end to BUF 31 for 3 yards (J.Jackson A.Phillips).
|
2 & 7 - BUF 31(2:43 - 4th) Z.Moss up the middle to BUF 43 for 12 yards (A.Phillips M.Bryant).
|
1 & 10 - BUF 43(2:00 - 4th) M.Barkley kneels to BUF 42 for -1 yards.
|
2 & 11 - BUF 42(1:18 - 4th) M.Barkley kneels to BUF 41 for -1 yards.
|
3 & 12 - BUF 41(0:39 - 4th) M.Barkley kneels to BUF 40 for -1 yards. 1st time Patriots swept by a divisional opponent since 2000 (MIA & NYJ) 19-year streak was an NFL record.
