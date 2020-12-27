|
|ATL
|KC
Chiefs clinch No. 1 seed when Falcons' Koo misses late FG
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) Kansas City clinched the top seed in the AFC and the only playoff bye when Patrick Mahomes threw a 25-yard touchdown pass to Demarcus Robinson with just under two minutes for a 17-14 win over Atlanta on Sunday.
The Chiefs had to watch as Pro Bowl kicker Younghoe Koo missed a tying field-goal attempt with 9 seconds left to escape.
The Chiefs (14-1) won their NFL-record seventh straight one-possession game and matched a franchise record with their 10th straight win. They took any seeding drama out of games involving Pittsburgh and Buffalo and will have that coveted first-round AFC bye when the postseason begins in two weeks.
The Falcons (4-11) took the lead when Matt Ryan hit Laquon Treadwell for a 5-yard touchdown with 4:33 to go. But Mahomes kept finding Travis Kelce - who had a record-setting game of his own - to set up the TD pass to Robinson. And when the Falcons marched the other way in the closing seconds, Kansas City's defense forced Koo's 39-yard kick.
Instead of heading to overtime, the Falcons headed home with their seventh loss by six points or less this season.
Mahomes finished with 278 yards passing and two touchdowns along with an interception. Kelce had seven catches for 98 yards and a score, giving him 1,426 yards for the season, breaking George Kittle's record for an NFL tight end.
Ryan finished with 300 yards passing and two touchdowns. Calvin Ridley had five catches for 130 yards.
The Chiefs dominated field position in the first half yet only managed a draw on the scoreboard. The Falcons' defense forced them to punt on their first two possessions, then Keanu Neal picked off a pass from Sammy Watkins when the Chiefs tried an audacious fourth-down play. Rather than plow ahead, as they had in converting a fourth down earlier on the drive, they had the wide receiver throw a reverse pass to Mahomes across the field.
Neal's interception gave Atlanta the ball at its 2-yard line, and a 58-yard pass to Ridley took care of the poor starting position. Ryan ultimately found Hayden Hurst to cap the 98-yard drive for a 7-0 lead.
The Chiefs' offense finally got on track in the closing minutes. They never faced third down in going 78 yards in 12 plays for a tying score. Mahomes zipped a short TD pass to Kelce, who earlier became the first tight end in NFL history and first player in Chiefs history with multiple 100-catch seasons when he hauled in his second pass of the game.
The stunning display of defense continued for both teams in the second half.
Linebacker Foyesade Oluokun kept the game scoreless when he deftly stepped in front of Kelce at the goal line for an interception. The Chiefs answered by allowing 15 yards and forcing back-to-back punts in the third quarter.
Kansas City finally took its first lead on Harrison Butker's 53-yard field goal with 14:08 left in the game.
The Falcons squandered their first chance to match the points when Brandon Powell coughed up the ball deep in Kansas City territory. But they made their second opportunity count on Ryan's 5-yard flick to Treadwell that capped an eight-play, 75-yard touchdown drive.
Like so many times this season, the Falcons let it slip away.
INJURIES
Falcons: Seven-time Pro Bowl WR Julio Jones (hamstring) missed his third straight game, and six-time Pro Bowl C Alex Mack (concussion) was inactive along with LG James Carpenter (groin).
Chiefs: Starting LBs Anthony Hitchens (COVID-19) and Damien Wilson (knee) were inactive, and backup Ben Niemann hurt his hamstring in the first half. RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire (ankle) also was inactive and Watkins (calf) left late in the game.
UP NEXT
Falcons: visit the Buccaneers next Sunday to conclude their dismal season.
Chiefs: face the Chargers next Sunday in their last tune-up before the playoffs.
|
M. Ryan
2 QB
300 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, RuYd
|
24
FPTS
|
P. Mahomes
15 QB
278 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, INT, 21 RuYds
|
23
FPTS
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|33:12
|26:48
|1st Downs
|23
|23
|Rushing
|4
|9
|Passing
|17
|14
|Penalty
|2
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|6-12
|5-13
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|367
|395
|Total Plays
|62
|66
|Avg Gain
|5.9
|6.0
|Net Yards Rushing
|90
|117
|Rush Attempts
|23
|21
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.9
|5.6
|Net Yards Passing
|277
|278
|Comp. - Att.
|27-35
|24-45
|Yards Per Pass
|7.1
|6.2
|Penalties - Yards
|7-45
|6-41
|Touchdowns
|2
|2
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|2
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|4-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|2
|Punts - Avg
|5-44.4
|4-41.3
|Return Yards
|51
|41
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|4-20
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|1-21
|Int. - Returns
|2-51
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|2-2 -100%
|1-2 -50%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|1-1 -100%
|1-2 -50%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|277
|PASS YDS
|278
|
|
|90
|RUSH YDS
|117
|
|
|367
|TOTAL YDS
|395
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
M. Ryan 2 QB
24
FPTS
|M. Ryan
|27/35
|300
|2
|0
|24
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
I. Smith 25 RB
4
FPTS
|I. Smith
|10
|46
|0
|14
|4
|
B. Hill 23 RB
5
FPTS
|B. Hill
|7
|36
|0
|17
|5
|
T. Gurley 21 RB
4
FPTS
|T. Gurley
|4
|16
|0
|6
|4
|
M. Ryan 2 QB
24
FPTS
|M. Ryan
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|24
|
C. Ridley 18 WR
13
FPTS
|C. Ridley
|1
|-7
|0
|-7
|13
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
C. Ridley 18 WR
13
FPTS
|C. Ridley
|9
|5
|130
|0
|54
|13
|
H. Hurst 81 TE
10
FPTS
|H. Hurst
|5
|5
|47
|1
|17
|10
|
T. Gurley 21 RB
4
FPTS
|T. Gurley
|3
|3
|34
|0
|26
|4
|
B. Hill 23 RB
5
FPTS
|B. Hill
|3
|3
|25
|0
|17
|5
|
R. Gage 83 WR
2
FPTS
|R. Gage
|5
|4
|23
|0
|12
|2
|
K. Smith 40 FB
1
FPTS
|K. Smith
|2
|2
|14
|0
|7
|1
|
L. Treadwell 80 WR
7
FPTS
|L. Treadwell
|2
|2
|11
|1
|6
|7
|
L. Stocker 88 TE
0
FPTS
|L. Stocker
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|0
|
I. Smith 25 RB
4
FPTS
|I. Smith
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|4
|
B. Powell 15 WR
0
FPTS
|B. Powell
|2
|1
|2
|0
|2
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
D. Jones 45 LB
|D. Jones
|8-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Sheffield 20 DB
|K. Sheffield
|7-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Neal 22 SS
|K. Neal
|5-0
|0.0
|1
|0
|
F. Oluokun 54 LB
|F. Oluokun
|3-3
|0.0
|1
|0
|
C. Harris 92 DE
|C. Harris
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
I. Oliver 26 CB
|I. Oliver
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
G. Jarrett 97 DT
|G. Jarrett
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Neasman 41 SAF
|S. Neasman
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Allen 37 FS
|R. Allen
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Terrell 24 CB
|A. Terrell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Davison 96 DT
|T. Davison
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Walker 43 LB
|M. Walker
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Cominsky 50 DE
|J. Cominsky
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Means 55 DE
|S. Means
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Fowler 56 DE
|D. Fowler
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
Y. Koo 7 K
2
FPTS
|Y. Koo
|0/1
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
S. Hofrichter 4 P
|S. Hofrichter
|5
|44.4
|2
|50
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
P. Mahomes 15 QB
23
FPTS
|P. Mahomes
|24/44
|278
|2
|1
|23
|
S. Watkins 14 WR
0
FPTS
|S. Watkins
|0/1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Williams 31 RB
6
FPTS
|D. Williams
|10
|46
|0
|11
|6
|
L. Bell 26 RB
3
FPTS
|L. Bell
|7
|30
|0
|11
|3
|
P. Mahomes 15 QB
23
FPTS
|P. Mahomes
|3
|21
|0
|13
|23
|
M. Hardman 17 WR
4
FPTS
|M. Hardman
|1
|20
|0
|20
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
T. Kelce 87 TE
15
FPTS
|T. Kelce
|13
|7
|98
|1
|29
|15
|
T. Hill 10 WR
6
FPTS
|T. Hill
|6
|4
|65
|0
|31
|6
|
D. Robinson 11 WR
8
FPTS
|D. Robinson
|2
|2
|29
|1
|25
|8
|
D. Williams 31 RB
6
FPTS
|D. Williams
|6
|4
|27
|0
|13
|6
|
M. Hardman 17 WR
4
FPTS
|M. Hardman
|6
|3
|24
|0
|11
|4
|
S. Watkins 14 WR
0
FPTS
|S. Watkins
|4
|2
|14
|0
|9
|0
|
D. Yelder 82 TE
1
FPTS
|D. Yelder
|1
|1
|12
|0
|12
|1
|
L. Bell 26 RB
3
FPTS
|L. Bell
|3
|1
|9
|0
|9
|3
|
P. Mahomes 15 QB
23
FPTS
|P. Mahomes
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
D. Sorensen 49 FS
|D. Sorensen
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
W. Gay Jr. 50 OLB
|W. Gay Jr.
|7-2
|0.0
|0
|1
|
L. Sneed 38 CB
|L. Sneed
|6-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
D. Harris 47 LB
|D. Harris
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Ward 35 CB
|C. Ward
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Niemann 56 OLB
|B. Niemann
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|1
|
M. Pennel 64 DT
|M. Pennel
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Okafor 57 DE
|A. Okafor
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|1
|
F. Clark 55 DE
|F. Clark
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
T. Kpassagnon 92 DE
|T. Kpassagnon
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Nnadi 91 DT
|D. Nnadi
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Jones 95 DT
|C. Jones
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
T. Mathieu 32 SS
|T. Mathieu
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
O. Cobb 59 LB
|O. Cobb
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Danna 51 DE
|M. Danna
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Breeland 21 CB
|B. Breeland
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
H. Butker 7 K
5
FPTS
|H. Butker
|1/1
|53
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Townsend 5 P
|T. Townsend
|4
|41.3
|3
|58
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Hardman 17 WR
4
FPTS
|M. Hardman
|1
|21.0
|21
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Hardman 17 WR
4
FPTS
|M. Hardman
|4
|5.0
|11
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) H.Butker kicks 65 yards from KC 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+26 YD
|
1 & 10 - ATL 25(15:00 - 1st) M.Ryan pass deep right to T.Gurley ran ob at KC 49 for 26 yards.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ATL 49(14:29 - 1st) I.Smith right guard to KC 48 for 1 yard (D.Nnadi).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 9 - ATL 48(13:56 - 1st) M.Ryan pass short left to R.Gage to KC 49 for -1 yards (B.Niemann).
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - ATL 49(13:18 - 1st) M.Ryan pass incomplete short left to B.Powell (C.Jones).
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - ATL 49(13:13 - 1st) S.Hofrichter punts 36 yards to KC 13 Center-J.Harris fair catch by M.Hardman.
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - KC 13(13:07 - 1st) L.Bell left end to KC 23 for 10 yards (K.Sheffield).
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - KC 23(12:27 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass short middle to T.Hill pushed ob at KC 38 for 15 yards (I.Oliver).
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - KC 38(11:53 - 1st) L.Bell right end to KC 35 for -3 yards (G.Jarrett).
|Penalty
|
2 & 13 - KC 20(11:13 - 1st) P.Mahomes sacked at KC 20 for -15 yards (G.Jarrett). PENALTY on ATL-G.Jarrett Defensive Offside 5 yards enforced at KC 35 - No Play.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 8 - KC 40(10:46 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass short left to T.Hill ran ob at KC 46 for 6 yards (K.Sheffield).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 2 - KC 46(10:11 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass short left to T.Kelce to ATL 44 for 10 yards (K.Neal).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - KC 44(9:35 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass incomplete deep right to T.Hill.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - KC 44(9:28 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short left to L.Bell.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - KC 44(9:22 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short middle to T.Kelce (K.Sheffield) [G.Jarrett].
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - KC 44(9:17 - 1st) T.Townsend punts 31 yards to ATL 13 Center-J.Winchester fair catch by C.Rowland.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - ATL 13(9:09 - 1st) I.Smith right end to ATL 21 for 8 yards (F.Clark).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 2 - ATL 21(8:30 - 1st) I.Smith left end to ATL 35 for 14 yards (T.Mathieu).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ATL 35(7:55 - 1st) I.Smith up the middle to ATL 39 for 4 yards (M.Pennel).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - ATL 39(7:17 - 1st) I.Smith left guard to ATL 42 for 3 yards (M.Pennel).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 3 - ATL 42(6:38 - 1st) M.Ryan pass short right to R.Gage to ATL 45 for 3 yards (L.Sneed).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - ATL 47(5:58 - 1st) M.Ryan pass short right to H.Hurst pushed ob at KC 47 for 8 yards (C.Ward). PENALTY on ATL Illegal Shift 5 yards enforced at ATL 45 - No Play.
|+15 YD
|
1 & 15 - ATL 40(5:31 - 1st) M.Ryan pass short middle to H.Hurst to KC 45 for 15 yards (D.Sorensen).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ATL 45(4:47 - 1st) I.Smith left end to KC 41 for 4 yards (T.Kpassagnon).
|-7 YD
|
2 & 6 - ATL 41(4:12 - 1st) C.Ridley left end pushed ob at KC 48 for -7 yards (W.Gay).
|Penalty
|
3 & 13 - ATL 48(3:32 - 1st) PENALTY on ATL-K.McGary False Start 5 yards enforced at KC 48 - No Play.
|Sack
|
3 & 18 - ATL 47(3:13 - 1st) M.Ryan sacked at ATL 45 for -2 yards (A.Okafor). FUMBLES (A.Okafor) [A.Okafor] and recovers at ATL 46.
|Punt
|
4 & 19 - ATL 46(2:27 - 1st) S.Hofrichter punts 44 yards to KC 10 Center-J.Harris. M.Hardman to KC 10 for no gain (T.Hall).
|Result
|Play
|+31 YD
|
1 & 10 - KC 10(2:17 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass short right to T.Hill to KC 41 for 31 yards (R.Allen).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - KC 41(1:39 - 1st) L.Bell right end pushed ob at KC 41 for no gain (D.Jones).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - KC 41(1:05 - 1st) L.Bell left guard to KC 44 for 3 yards (F.Oluokun).
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - KC 44(0:28 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short left to T.Kelce.
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - KC 44(0:23 - 1st) T.Townsend punts 52 yards to ATL 4 Center-J.Winchester downed by KC-A.Hamilton.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
2 & 5 - KC 9(15:00 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass short right to K.Smith to ATL 16 for 7 yards (W.Gay).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - KC 16(14:18 - 2nd) B.Hill left guard to ATL 16 for no gain (W.Gay).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - KC 16(13:35 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass incomplete deep left to C.Ridley.
|Sack
|
3 & 10 - KC 16(13:29 - 2nd) M.Ryan sacked at ATL 6 for -10 yards (L.Sneed).
|Punt
|
4 & 20 - KC 6(12:54 - 2nd) S.Hofrichter punts 49 yards to KC 45 Center-J.Harris. M.Hardman to KC 45 for no gain (B.Hill).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - KC 45(12:45 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass short right to Darr.Williams pushed ob at 50 for 5 yards (D.Jones).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - KC 50(12:06 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass incomplete deep right to M.Hardman.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 5 - KC 50(11:59 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass short left to M.Hardman to ATL 46 for 4 yards (G.Jarrett; K.Sheffield).
|+11 YD
|
4 & 1 - KC 46(11:17 - 2nd) Darr.Williams up the middle to ATL 35 for 11 yards (D.Jones).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - KC 35(10:39 - 2nd) PENALTY on KC-T.Kelce False Start 5 yards enforced at ATL 35 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 15 - KC 40(10:21 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short right to T.Kelce.
|+13 YD
|
2 & 15 - KC 40(10:15 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass short left to Darr.Williams to ATL 27 for 13 yards (D.Jones).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - KC 27(9:30 - 2nd) Darr.Williams up the middle to ATL 26 for 1 yard (G.Jarrett; F.Oluokun).
|Int
|
4 & 1 - KC 26(8:54 - 2nd) Direct snap to Darr.Williams. S.Watkins pass deep left intended for P.Mahomes INTERCEPTED by K.Neal at ATL 2. K.Neal to ATL 2 for no gain (P.Mahomes).
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - ATL 2(8:44 - 2nd) T.Gurley right end to ATL 8 for 6 yards (D.Sorensen).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 4 - ATL 8(8:07 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass short right to K.Smith to ATL 15 for 7 yards (B.Niemann).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - ATL 15(7:28 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass short left to I.Smith to ATL 20 for 5 yards (B.Niemann). FUMBLES (B.Niemann) ball out of bounds at ATL 20.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - ATL 20(6:57 - 2nd) B.Hill right end to ATL 23 for 3 yards (D.Nnadi).
|+8 YD
|
4 & 2 - ATL 23(6:17 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass short right to T.Gurley to ATL 31 for 8 yards (W.Gay) [C.Jones].
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ATL 31(5:41 - 2nd) B.Hill left guard to ATL 35 for 4 yards (M.Danna).
|+54 YD
|
2 & 6 - ATL 35(5:05 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass short left to C.Ridley to KC 11 for 54 yards (D.Sorensen).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - ATL 11(4:18 - 2nd) B.Hill left guard to KC 5 for 6 yards (O.Cobb).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 4 - ATL 5(3:40 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass short middle to H.Hurst for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:35 - 2nd) Y.Koo extra point is GOOD Center-J.Harris Holder-S.Hofrichter.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:35 - 2nd) Y.Koo kicks 64 yards from ATL 35 to KC 1. M.Hardman to KC 22 for 21 yards (E.Robinson).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - KC 22(3:28 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass short right to L.Bell to KC 31 for 9 yards (C.Harris).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 1 - KC 31(2:49 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass short right to S.Watkins to KC 40 for 9 yards (A.Terrell).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - KC 40(2:09 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass short left to S.Watkins to KC 45 for 5 yards (I.Oliver).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 5 - KC 45(2:00 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass short left to T.Kelce to ATL 44 for 11 yards (F.Oluokun).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - KC 44(1:43 - 2nd) P.Mahomes scrambles left end ran ob at ATL 31 for 13 yards (K.Neal).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - KC 31(1:35 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short right to M.Hardman.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - KC 31(1:31 - 2nd) P.Mahomes scrambles right end to ATL 22 for 9 yards (D.Jones).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - KC 22(1:03 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass short right to T.Kelce to ATL 20 for 2 yards (D.Jones).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - KC 20(0:54 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short left.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - KC 20(0:49 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass short right to Darr.Williams pushed ob at ATL 11 for 9 yards (K.Neal).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 1 - KC 11(0:44 - 2nd) Darr.Williams right guard to ATL 4 for 7 yards (F.Oluokun; R.Allen).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 4 - KC 4(0:35 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass short right to T.Kelce for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:30 - 2nd) H.Butker extra point is GOOD Center-J.Winchester Holder-T.Townsend.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) Y.Koo kicks 65 yards from ATL 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - KC 25(15:00 - 3rd) L.Bell right end to KC 28 for 3 yards (M.Walker).
|Penalty
|
2 & 7 - KC 28(14:25 - 3rd) PENALTY on ATL-F.Oluokun Neutral Zone Infraction 5 yards enforced at KC 28 - No Play.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 2 - KC 33(14:08 - 3rd) L.Bell right guard to KC 39 for 6 yards (J.Cominsky).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - KC 39(13:31 - 3rd) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short middle to T.Kelce.
|+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - KC 39(13:24 - 3rd) P.Mahomes pass short left to M.Hardman pushed ob at 50 for 11 yards (K.Sheffield).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - KC 50(12:55 - 3rd) P.Mahomes pass short left to D.Yelder to ATL 38 for 12 yards (K.Sheffield).
|+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - KC 38(12:16 - 3rd) M.Hardman left end to ATL 18 for 20 yards (S.Neasman).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - KC 18(11:39 - 3rd) L.Bell left guard to ATL 7 for 11 yards (K.Sheffield; M.Walker).
|No Gain
|
1 & 7 - KC 7(10:52 - 3rd) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short left to T.Kelce.
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - KC 7(10:47 - 3rd) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short left to L.Bell.
|Int
|
3 & 7 - KC 7(10:42 - 3rd) P.Mahomes pass short middle intended for T.Kelce INTERCEPTED by F.Oluokun at ATL 1. F.Oluokun to KC 48 for 51 yards (T.Hill). FUMBLES (T.Hill) ball out of bounds at KC 27.
|Result
|Play
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - ATL 48(10:26 - 3rd) M.Ryan sacked at ATL 43 for -9 yards (F.Clark).
|Sack
|
2 & 19 - ATL 43(9:46 - 3rd) M.Ryan sacked at ATL 40 for -3 yards (C.Jones).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 22 - ATL 40(9:01 - 3rd) M.Ryan pass short right to H.Hurst pushed ob at ATL 47 for 7 yards (C.Ward).
|Punt
|
4 & 15 - ATL 47(8:30 - 3rd) S.Hofrichter punts 43 yards to KC 10 Center-J.Harris. M.Hardman to KC 21 for 11 yards (E.Robinson).
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - KC 21(8:19 - 3rd) P.Mahomes pass short right to T.Hill to KC 34 for 13 yards (D.Jones).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - KC 34(7:44 - 3rd) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short right to Darr.Williams.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - KC 34(7:36 - 3rd) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short right [G.Jarrett].
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - KC 34(7:31 - 3rd) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short middle to Darr.Williams [J.Tuioti-Mariner].
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - KC 34(7:24 - 3rd) T.Townsend punts 58 yards to ATL 8 Center-J.Winchester out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - ATL 8(7:14 - 3rd) I.Smith left guard to ATL 14 for 6 yards (M.Pennel).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - ATL 14(6:41 - 3rd) I.Smith right end to ATL 17 for 3 yards (A.Okafor).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - ATL 17(5:59 - 3rd) T.Gurley left end to ATL 20 for 3 yards (D.Harris).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ATL 20(5:26 - 3rd) I.Smith left end to ATL 22 for 2 yards (W.Gay; M.Pennel).
|Penalty
|
2 & 8 - ATL 22(4:46 - 3rd) PENALTY on ATL-M.Hennessy False Start 5 yards enforced at ATL 22 - No Play.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 13 - ATL 17(4:30 - 3rd) I.Smith left end to ATL 18 for 1 yard (W.Gay).
|Penalty
|
3 & 12 - ATL 28(3:50 - 3rd) M.Ryan pass incomplete short right to H.Hurst [T.Wharton]. PENALTY on KC-D.Sorensen Defensive Pass Interference 11 yards enforced at ATL 18 - No Play.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ATL 29(3:45 - 3rd) M.Ryan pass short left to H.Hurst to ATL 32 for 3 yards (W.Gay) [L.Sneed].
|+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - ATL 32(3:04 - 3rd) I.Smith left end to ATL 35 for 3 yards (D.Nnadi; T.Mathieu). PENALTY on ATL-M.Hennessy Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at ATL 32 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 17 - ATL 22(2:35 - 3rd) M.Ryan pass incomplete short middle [C.Jones].
|No Gain
|
3 & 17 - ATL 22(2:28 - 3rd) M.Ryan pass short middle to T.Gurley to ATL 22 for no gain (L.Sneed) [F.Clark].
|Punt
|
4 & 17 - ATL 22(1:50 - 3rd) S.Hofrichter punts 50 yards to KC 28 Center-J.Harris. M.Hardman to KC 37 for 9 yards (S.Neasman; M.Walker).
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - KC 37(1:39 - 3rd) Darr.Williams up the middle to KC 41 for 4 yards (J.Cominsky; S.Means).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - KC 41(1:05 - 3rd) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short right to S.Watkins [J.Cominsky].
|Penalty
|
3 & 6 - KC 41(1:00 - 3rd) PENALTY on KC-M.Hardman False Start 5 yards enforced at KC 41 - No Play.
|+26 YD
|
3 & 11 - KC 36(1:00 - 3rd) P.Mahomes pass deep middle to T.Kelce to ATL 38 for 26 yards (K.Neal). Penalty on ATL-D.Fowler Defensive Offside declined.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - KC 38(0:22 - 3rd) Darr.Williams up the middle to ATL 35 for 3 yards (D.Jones).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - KC 38(0:22 - 3rd) Darr.Williams up the middle to ATL 35 for 3 yards (T.Davison).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - KC 35(15:00 - 4th) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short right to S.Watkins [I.Oliver].
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - KC 35(14:55 - 4th) P.Mahomes pass short left to Darr.Williams to ATL 35 for no gain (F.Oluokun; D.Fowler).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 7 - KC 35(14:13 - 4th) H.Butker 53 yard field goal is GOOD Center-J.Winchester Holder-T.Townsend.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:08 - 4th) H.Butker kicks 65 yards from KC 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - ATL 25(14:08 - 4th) M.Ryan pass short right to C.Ridley pushed ob at ATL 40 for 15 yards (D.Sorensen).
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - ATL 40(13:39 - 4th) M.Ryan pass deep right to H.Hurst to KC 43 for 17 yards (C.Ward). Penalty on KC-D.Harris Illegal Contact declined.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ATL 43(13:22 - 4th) B.Hill up the middle to KC 41 for 2 yards (D.Harris).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 8 - ATL 41(12:44 - 4th) M.Ryan pass short right to L.Treadwell to KC 35 for 6 yards (L.Sneed).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 2 - ATL 35(12:10 - 4th) M.Ryan pass short right to L.Stocker to KC 26 for 9 yards (D.Sorensen).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - ATL 26(11:30 - 4th) M.Ryan pass short middle to B.Hill to KC 20 for 6 yards (D.Harris) [C.Jones].
|+2 YD
|
2 & 4 - ATL 20(10:50 - 4th) M.Ryan pass short left to B.Powell to KC 18 for 2 yards (W.Gay; L.Sneed). FUMBLES (W.Gay) RECOVERED by KC-D.Harris at KC 18. D.Harris to KC 33 for 15 yards (L.Stocker).
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - KC 33(10:39 - 4th) Darr.Williams to KC 44 for 11 yards (T.Davison). ATL-F.Oluokun was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - KC 44(10:05 - 4th) Darr.Williams right guard to KC 46 for 2 yards (T.Davison; M.Walker).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 8 - KC 46(9:27 - 4th) P.Mahomes pass short left to D.Robinson to 50 for 4 yards (K.Sheffield).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 4 - KC 50(8:44 - 4th) Darr.Williams left end to ATL 49 for 1 yard (K.Neal).
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - KC 49(8:06 - 4th) T.Townsend punts 24 yards to ATL 25 Center-J.Winchester out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - ATL 25(7:58 - 4th) I.Smith right guard to ATL 34 for 9 yards (A.Okafor). PENALTY on ATL-M.Hennessy Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at ATL 25 - No Play.
|+31 YD
|
1 & 20 - ATL 15(7:35 - 4th) M.Ryan pass deep left to C.Ridley pushed ob at ATL 46 for 31 yards (D.Sorensen).
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - ATL 46(7:06 - 4th) B.Hill left guard to KC 37 for 17 yards (C.Ward).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ATL 37(6:34 - 4th) B.Hill up the middle to KC 33 for 4 yards (D.Harris).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 6 - ATL 33(5:58 - 4th) M.Ryan pass short right to B.Hill pushed ob at KC 31 for 2 yards (L.Sneed).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 4 - ATL 31(5:21 - 4th) M.Ryan pass short left to R.Gage pushed ob at KC 22 for 9 yards (L.Sneed).
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - ATL 22(4:47 - 4th) M.Ryan pass short right to B.Hill pushed ob at KC 5 for 17 yards (D.Sorensen).
|No Gain
|
1 & 5 - ATL 5(4:40 - 4th) M.Ryan pass incomplete short left to C.Ridley.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 5 - ATL 5(4:37 - 4th) M.Ryan pass short left to L.Treadwell for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:33 - 4th) Y.Koo extra point is GOOD Center-J.Harris Holder-S.Hofrichter.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:33 - 4th) Y.Koo kicks 65 yards from ATL 35 to end zone Touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - KC 25(4:33 - 4th) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short left.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - KC 25(4:26 - 4th) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short left to M.Hardman.
|+29 YD
|
3 & 10 - KC 25(4:18 - 4th) P.Mahomes pass short middle to T.Kelce ran ob at ATL 39 for 36 yards. PENALTY on KC-T.Hill Illegal Block Above the Waist 10 yards enforced at ATL 46.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - KC 44(4:08 - 4th) Darr.Williams left end to KC 47 for 3 yards (F.Oluokun).
|+16 YD
|
2 & 7 - KC 47(3:46 - 4th) P.Mahomes pass short left to T.Kelce to ATL 37 for 16 yards (K.Sheffield).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - KC 37(3:26 - 4th) P.Mahomes pass short left to M.Hardman to ATL 28 for 9 yards (K.Sheffield).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 1 - KC 28(2:48 - 4th) Darr.Williams left guard to ATL 25 for 3 yards (C.Harris).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - KC 25(2:07 - 4th) P.Mahomes pass incomplete deep right to T.Hill (A.Terrell). Atlanta challenged the incomplete pass ruling and the play was Upheld. The ruling on the field stands. (Timeout #1.)
|+25 YD
|
2 & 10 - KC 25(2:01 - 4th) P.Mahomes pass deep left to D.Robinson for 25 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:55 - 4th) H.Butker extra point is GOOD Center-J.Winchester Holder-T.Townsend.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:55 - 4th) H.Butker kicks 65 yards from KC 35 to end zone Touchback.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - ATL 36(1:55 - 4th) M.Ryan pass incomplete short right to H.Hurst. PENALTY on KC-C.Ward Defensive Holding 5 yards enforced at ATL 25 - No Play.
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - ATL 30(1:49 - 4th) M.Ryan pass short right to R.Gage to ATL 42 for 12 yards (C.Ward).
|+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - ATL 42(1:27 - 4th) M.Ryan pass deep right to C.Ridley ran ob at KC 37 for 21 yards [T.Wharton].
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - ATL 37(1:23 - 4th) M.Ryan pass short left to C.Ridley to KC 28 for 9 yards (B.Breeland).
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - ATL 28(1:00 - 4th) M.Ryan pass incomplete deep left to C.Ridley.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - ATL 28(0:54 - 4th) T.Gurley up the middle to KC 26 for 2 yards (W.Gay).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - ATL 21(0:33 - 4th) M.Ryan pass incomplete deep right to C.Ridley. PENALTY on KC-A.Okafor Defensive Offside 5 yards enforced at KC 26 - No Play. Penalty on KC Defensive Too Many Men on Field declined.
|No Gain
|
1 & 5 - ATL 21(0:27 - 4th) M.Ryan pass incomplete short middle to R.Gage.
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - ATL 21(0:23 - 4th) M.Ryan pass incomplete middle [F.Clark].
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - ATL 21(0:19 - 4th) M.Ryan pass incomplete deep left to C.Ridley (C.Ward) [A.Okafor].
|No Good
|
4 & 5 - ATL 21(0:14 - 4th) Y.Koo 39 yard field goal is No Good Wide Right Center-J.Harris Holder-S.Hofrichter.
