|CHI
|JAC
Bears close in on playoffs, Jags close in on No. 1 pick
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) The Jacksonville Jaguars took care of business against Chicago on Sunday, losing their 14th consecutive game and moving a step closer to locking up the No. 1 pick in the 2021 draft.
Hello, Trevor Lawrence?
Mitchell Trubisky accounted for three scores, including two touchdown passes to Jimmy Graham, and the Bears pounded the Jaguars 41-17 in a game that meant as much to Jacksonville's long-term future as it did to Chicago's short-term fate.
The Bears (8-7), who gained control of their postseason path when Arizona lost to San Francisco on Saturday, can make the NFC playoffs for the second time in three years by beating Green Bay next week at home.
The Jaguars (1-14), who set a franchise record for consecutive losses, can secure the top pick for the first time in franchise history by losing at Indianapolis next week.
Jacksonville's latest loss was over long before the clock ran out. Chicago scored 28 unanswered points to start the second half, getting so far in front that Nick Foles got to close out the game against his former team.
Trubisky completed 24 of 35 passes for 265 yards, with two touchdowns and an interception. He also ran for a score. Trubisky's performance was far from perfect. His interception came in the end zone late in the first half - he inexplicably scrambled and threw into a crowd - with the Bears in field-goal range, and he nearly had another early in the third.
But safety Jarrod Wilson dropped the ball and then dropped to the ground to do 10 pushups.
Allen Robinson finished with 10 catches for 103 yards against his former team. Robinson spent the first four years of his NFL career with the Jaguars.
Graham had four receptions for 69 yards.
Former Bears quarterback Mike Glennon made his fourth start of the season for Jacksonville and had two touchdown passes and two interceptions. Glennon nearly had a third turnover, but nose tackle Bilal Nichols dropped a ball at the line of scrimmage that hit him in the chest.
David Montgomery and rookie Artavis Pierce each scored on the ground.
Chicago scored 30 or more points for the fourth consecutive week, the first time the Bears have accomplished the feat since 1965.
KEY INJURIES
Jaguars fullback Bruce Miller was ruled out with a concussion after a helmet-to-helmet hit on Bears punt returner Anthony Miller.
UP NEXT
Bears: Can clinch a playoff berth by beating Green Bay in Chicago next Sunday.
Jaguars: Finish the season at Indianapolis, a chance to lose their 15th straight and lock up the No. 1 pick.
---
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
|
M. Trubisky
10 QB
265 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, INT, 10 RuYds, RuTD
|
27
FPTS
|
M. Glennon
2 QB
211 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, 2 INTs
|
16
FPTS
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|33:00
|27:24
|1st Downs
|28
|14
|Rushing
|8
|3
|Passing
|18
|10
|Penalty
|2
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|6-12
|5-12
|4th Down Conv
|2-2
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|391
|279
|Total Plays
|70
|54
|Avg Gain
|5.6
|5.2
|Net Yards Rushing
|128
|76
|Rush Attempts
|33
|16
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.9
|4.8
|Net Yards Passing
|263
|203
|Comp. - Att.
|24-36
|24-37
|Yards Per Pass
|7.1
|5.3
|Penalties - Yards
|4-40
|10-115
|Touchdowns
|5
|2
|Rushing TDs
|3
|0
|Passing TDs
|2
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|3-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|2
|Punts - Avg
|3-44.3
|6-45.3
|Return Yards
|63
|111
|Punts - Returns
|3-25
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-22
|5-111
|Int. - Returns
|2-16
|1-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|4-6 -67%
|0-1 -0%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|3-4 -75%
|0-0 -0%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|263
|PASS YDS
|203
|
|
|128
|RUSH YDS
|76
|
|
|391
|TOTAL YDS
|279
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
M. Trubisky 10 QB
27
FPTS
|M. Trubisky
|24/35
|265
|2
|1
|27
|
N. Foles 9 QB
0
FPTS
|N. Foles
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Montgomery 32 RB
17
FPTS
|D. Montgomery
|23
|95
|1
|26
|17
|
A. Pierce 46 RB
8
FPTS
|A. Pierce
|2
|26
|1
|23
|8
|
M. Trubisky 10 QB
27
FPTS
|M. Trubisky
|2
|10
|1
|6
|27
|
D. Mooney 11 WR
3
FPTS
|D. Mooney
|1
|2
|0
|2
|3
|
R. Nall 35 RB
0
FPTS
|R. Nall
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
N. Foles 9 QB
0
FPTS
|N. Foles
|2
|-2
|0
|-1
|0
|
C. Kmet 85 TE
1
FPTS
|C. Kmet
|1
|-3
|0
|-3
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
A. Robinson 12 WR
10
FPTS
|A. Robinson
|13
|10
|103
|0
|21
|10
|
J. Graham 80 TE
18
FPTS
|J. Graham
|5
|4
|69
|2
|30
|18
|
D. Mooney 11 WR
3
FPTS
|D. Mooney
|7
|4
|39
|0
|13
|3
|
D. Montgomery 32 RB
17
FPTS
|D. Montgomery
|2
|2
|26
|0
|24
|17
|
C. Kmet 85 TE
1
FPTS
|C. Kmet
|6
|2
|18
|0
|10
|1
|
A. Miller 17 WR
1
FPTS
|A. Miller
|3
|2
|10
|0
|8
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
R. Smith 58 ILB
|R. Smith
|8-0
|0.0
|2
|0
|
K. Vildor 22 CB
|K. Vildor
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. McManis 27 DB
|S. McManis
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
X. Crawford 47 DB
|X. Crawford
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Shelley 20 CB
|D. Shelley
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Iyiegbuniwe 45 LB
|J. Iyiegbuniwe
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Mack 52 OLB
|K. Mack
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Jenkins 90 DT
|J. Jenkins
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Quinn 94 LB
|R. Quinn
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Fuller 23 CB
|K. Fuller
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Vaughters 93 LB
|J. Vaughters
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Jackson 39 FS
|E. Jackson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Gipson 38 SS
|T. Gipson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Trevathan 59 ILB
|D. Trevathan
|1-3
|1.0
|0
|0
|
A. Hicks 96 DE
|A. Hicks
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Woods 55 LB
|J. Woods
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Nall 35 RB
|R. Nall
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Edwards 97 DE
|M. Edwards
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Nichols 98 NT
|B. Nichols
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Gipson 99 LB
|T. Gipson
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Santos 2 K
11
FPTS
|C. Santos
|2/2
|40
|5/5
|11
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
P. O'Donnell 16 P
|P. O'Donnell
|3
|44.3
|1
|58
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Patterson 84 WR
0
FPTS
|C. Patterson
|1
|22.0
|22
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Carter 19 WR
0
FPTS
|D. Carter
|3
|8.3
|13
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
M. Glennon 2 QB
16
FPTS
|M. Glennon
|24/37
|211
|2
|2
|16
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Ogunbowale 33 RB
7
FPTS
|D. Ogunbowale
|14
|71
|0
|25
|7
|
C. Reynolds 38 RB
0
FPTS
|C. Reynolds
|1
|4
|0
|4
|0
|
D. Ozigbo 22 RB
0
FPTS
|D. Ozigbo
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Chark 17 WR
12
FPTS
|D. Chark
|7
|4
|62
|1
|20
|12
|
L. Shenault Jr. 10 WR
10
FPTS
|L. Shenault Jr.
|7
|5
|48
|1
|34
|10
|
C. Conley 18 WR
2
FPTS
|C. Conley
|3
|3
|27
|0
|10
|2
|
K. Cole 84 WR
2
FPTS
|K. Cole
|4
|3
|26
|0
|14
|2
|
J. O'Shaughnessy 80 TE
1
FPTS
|J. O'Shaughnessy
|3
|2
|18
|0
|14
|1
|
T. Eifert 88 TE
1
FPTS
|T. Eifert
|5
|2
|17
|0
|9
|1
|
D. Ogunbowale 33 RB
7
FPTS
|D. Ogunbowale
|5
|3
|7
|0
|6
|7
|
D. Ozigbo 22 RB
0
FPTS
|D. Ozigbo
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|0
|
C. Reynolds 38 RB
0
FPTS
|C. Reynolds
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
G. Mabin 34 CB
|G. Mabin
|10-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Jack 44 OLB
|M. Jack
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Schobert 47 MLB
|J. Schobert
|6-2
|1.0
|1
|1
|
J. Jones 29 SS
|J. Jones
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Costin 58 DT
|D. Costin
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Wingard 42 FS
|A. Wingard
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Claybrooks 27 CB
|C. Claybrooks
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Lynch 59 OLB
|A. Lynch
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Chaisson 45 DE
|K. Chaisson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Herndon 37 CB
|T. Herndon
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Smoot 94 DE
|D. Smoot
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Bryan 90 DT
|T. Bryan
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Gotsis 96 DE
|A. Gotsis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Ross DT
|D. Ross
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Giles-Harris 43 LB
|J. Giles-Harris
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Wilson 26 FS
|J. Wilson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Rosas 7 K
5
FPTS
|A. Rosas
|1/1
|26
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
D. Colquitt P
|D. Colquitt
|6
|45.3
|2
|53
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
N. Cottrell 31 RB
0
FPTS
|N. Cottrell
|3
|18.0
|30
|0
|
C. Claybrooks 27 CB
0
FPTS
|C. Claybrooks
|2
|25.5
|28
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) C.Santos kicks 62 yards from CHI 35 to JAC 3. N.Cottrell to JAC 21 for 18 yards (J.Iyiegbuniwe).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAC 21(14:54 - 1st) D.Ogunbowale up the middle to JAC 24 for 3 yards (K.Mack).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - JAC 24(14:15 - 1st) D.Ogunbowale up the middle to JAC 27 for 3 yards (A.Hicks; B.Nichols).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 4 - JAC 27(13:36 - 1st) M.Glennon pass short left to T.Eifert to JAC 36 for 9 yards (R.Quinn).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - JAC 36(12:55 - 1st) M.Glennon pass short right to D.Ogunbowale to JAC 36 for no gain (K.Fuller).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 10 - JAC 36(12:19 - 1st) D.Ogunbowale right end to JAC 34 for -2 yards (K.Mack).
|+18 YD
|
3 & 12 - JAC 34(11:38 - 1st) M.Glennon pass deep right to D.Chark Jr. to CHI 48 for 18 yards (K.Fuller).
|+25 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAC 48(10:58 - 1st) D.Ogunbowale right end to CHI 23 for 25 yards (R.Smith).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAC 23(10:18 - 1st) D.Ogunbowale right tackle to CHI 13 for 10 yards (Ta.Gipson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - JAC 13(9:35 - 1st) D.Ogunbowale up the middle to CHI 13 for no gain (R.Smith).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - JAC 13(8:56 - 1st) M.Glennon pass short right to K.Cole Sr. ran ob at CHI 8 for 5 yards.
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - JAC 8(8:24 - 1st) M.Glennon pass incomplete short right to T.Eifert (D.Houston-Carson).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 5 - JAC 8(8:18 - 1st) A.Rosas 26 yard field goal is GOOD Center-R.Matiscik Holder-D.Colquitt.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:14 - 1st) A.Rosas kicks 65 yards from JAC 35 to end zone Touchback.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - CHI 25(8:14 - 1st) PENALTY on JAC-A.Gotsis Neutral Zone Infraction 5 yards enforced at CHI 25 - No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 5 - CHI 30(8:14 - 1st) D.Montgomery right end to CHI 32 for 2 yards (D.Costin).
|No Gain
|
2 & 3 - CHI 32(7:51 - 1st) M.Trubisky pass incomplete deep right to J.Graham.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 3 - CHI 32(7:44 - 1st) M.Trubisky pass short left to A.Robinson to CHI 35 for 3 yards (G.Mabin).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHI 35(6:58 - 1st) D.Montgomery right tackle to CHI 33 for -2 yards (D.Costin).
|+21 YD
|
2 & 12 - CHI 33(6:19 - 1st) M.Trubisky pass short right to A.Robinson pushed ob at JAC 46 for 21 yards (J.Schobert).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHI 46(5:44 - 1st) D.Mooney right end to JAC 44 for 2 yards (M.Jack).
|+26 YD
|
2 & 8 - CHI 44(5:08 - 1st) D.Montgomery right end pushed ob at JAC 18 for 26 yards (J.Jones).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHI 18(4:41 - 1st) M.Trubisky pass short right to J.Graham ran ob at JAC 6 for 12 yards.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 6 - CHI 6(4:08 - 1st) D.Montgomery right end to JAC 5 for 1 yard (K.Chaisson).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 5 - CHI 5(3:25 - 1st) M.Trubisky pass short middle to J.Graham for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:18 - 1st) C.Santos extra point is GOOD Center-P.Scales Holder-P.O'Donnell.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:18 - 1st) C.Santos kicks 66 yards from CHI 35 to JAC -1. C.Claybrooks to JAC 22 for 23 yards (Tr.Gipson; X.Crawford).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAC 22(3:13 - 1st) M.Glennon pass short left to L.Shenault Jr. to JAC 24 for 2 yards (K.Vildor).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 8 - JAC 24(2:30 - 1st) M.Glennon pass short left to J.O'Shaughnessy to JAC 28 for 4 yards (R.Smith).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - JAC 28(1:47 - 1st) M.Glennon pass incomplete deep left to D.Chark Jr. [M.Edwards].
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - JAC 28(1:41 - 1st) D.Colquitt punts 50 yards to CHI 22 Center-R.Matiscik. D.Carter to CHI 35 for 13 yards (A.Wingard; D.Middleton).
|Result
|Play
|+30 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHI 35(1:29 - 1st) M.Trubisky pass short right to J.Graham to JAC 35 for 30 yards (J.Jones).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHI 35(0:47 - 1st) D.Montgomery up the middle to JAC 34 for 1 yard (T.Herndon; K.Chaisson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - CHI 34(0:08 - 1st) M.Trubisky pass incomplete short left to D.Mooney.
|+12 YD
|
3 & 9 - CHI 34(0:04 - 1st) M.Trubisky pass short right to D.Mooney pushed ob at JAC 22 for 12 yards (C.Claybrooks).
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - JAC 0(15:00 - 2nd) M.Trubisky pass incomplete deep right to D.Mooney. PENALTY on JAC-T.Herndon Defensive Pass Interference 21 yards enforced at JAC 22 - No Play.
|Penalty
|
1 & 1 - JAC 1(14:52 - 2nd) PENALTY on JAC-D.Ross Neutral Zone Infraction 0 yards enforced at JAC 1 - No Play.
|-3 YD
|
1 & 1 - JAC 1(14:52 - 2nd) C.Kmet right end to JAC 4 for -3 yards (A.Lynch D.Ross).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 4 - JAC 4(14:02 - 2nd) D.Montgomery up the middle to JAC 2 for 2 yards (M.Jack).
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - JAC 2(13:26 - 2nd) M.Trubisky pass incomplete short left to A.Robinson.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 2 - JAC 2(13:20 - 2nd) C.Santos 20 yard field goal is GOOD Center-P.Scales Holder-P.O'Donnell.
|Kickoff
|(13:17 - 2nd) C.Santos kicks 65 yards from CHI 35 to JAC 0. N.Cottrell to JAC 30 for 30 yards (J.Woods; R.Nall).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAC 30(13:10 - 2nd) D.Ogunbowale up the middle to JAC 38 for 8 yards (R.Quinn).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 2 - JAC 38(12:34 - 2nd) M.Glennon pass short middle to D.Chark Jr. to JAC 43 for 5 yards (K.Vildor) [B.Nichols].
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAC 43(11:53 - 2nd) D.Ogunbowale up the middle to JAC 45 for 2 yards (J.Jenkins).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 8 - JAC 45(11:10 - 2nd) M.Glennon pass short middle to K.Cole Sr. to CHI 41 for 14 yards (K.Vildor; D.Trevathan).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - JAC 41(10:33 - 2nd) D.Ogunbowale right end to CHI 41 for no gain (D.Trevathan; J.Vaughters).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 10 - JAC 41(9:55 - 2nd) M.Glennon pass short left to C.Conley pushed ob at CHI 31 for 10 yards (K.Vildor).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAC 31(9:27 - 2nd) D.Ogunbowale right end to CHI 27 for 4 yards (M.Edwards; J.Jenkins). JAC-C.Robinson was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 6 - JAC 27(9:04 - 2nd) M.Glennon pass short left to K.Cole Sr. ran ob at CHI 20 for 7 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - JAC 20(8:33 - 2nd) M.Glennon pass incomplete deep middle to T.Eifert.
|+20 YD
|
2 & 10 - JAC 20(8:28 - 2nd) M.Glennon pass deep left to D.Chark Jr. for 20 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:21 - 2nd) A.Rosas extra point is GOOD Center-R.Matiscik Holder-D.Colquitt.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:21 - 2nd) A.Rosas kicks 65 yards from JAC 35 to end zone Touchback.
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - CHI 25(8:21 - 2nd) M.Trubisky sacked at CHI 21 for -4 yards (J.Schobert). FUMBLES (J.Schobert) [J.Schobert] and recovers at CHI 23.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 12 - CHI 23(7:42 - 2nd) D.Montgomery up the middle to CHI 25 for 2 yards (M.Jack; A.Wingard).
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - CHI 25(7:20 - 2nd) M.Trubisky pass incomplete short middle to A.Robinson.
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - CHI 25(7:14 - 2nd) P.O'Donnell punts 58 yards to JAC 17 Center-P.Scales downed by CHI-S.McManis.
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAC 17(7:02 - 2nd) D.Ogunbowale up the middle to JAC 28 for 11 yards (E.Jackson).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAC 28(6:26 - 2nd) D.Ozigbo up the middle to JAC 29 for 1 yard (J.Jenkins).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 9 - JAC 29(5:51 - 2nd) M.Glennon pass short right to D.Ozigbo to JAC 32 for 3 yards (R.Smith).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 6 - JAC 32(5:11 - 2nd) M.Glennon pass short right to C.Reynolds to JAC 35 for 3 yards (R.Smith).
|+9 YD
|
4 & 3 - JAC 35(4:47 - 2nd) Direct snap to A.Wingard. A.Wingard right end pushed ob at JAC 44 for 9 yards (R.Nall). PENALTY on JAC-D.Allen Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at JAC 35 - No Play.
|Punt
|
4 & 13 - JAC 25(4:38 - 2nd) D.Colquitt punts 41 yards to CHI 34 Center-R.Matiscik fair catch by D.Carter. PENALTY on CHI-Tr.Gipson Unsportsmanlike Conduct 15 yards enforced at CHI 34.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CHI 19(4:30 - 2nd) M.Trubisky pass incomplete deep left to D.Mooney [K.Chaisson].
|+13 YD
|
2 & 10 - CHI 19(4:24 - 2nd) M.Trubisky pass short left to D.Mooney pushed ob at CHI 32 for 13 yards (G.Mabin).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHI 32(3:46 - 2nd) M.Trubisky scrambles up the middle to CHI 36 for 4 yards (A.Wingard).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 6 - CHI 36(3:03 - 2nd) D.Montgomery up the middle to CHI 40 for 4 yards (M.Jack).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 2 - CHI 40(2:19 - 2nd) M.Trubisky pass short left to D.Mooney to CHI 46 for 6 yards (A.Wingard).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHI 46(2:00 - 2nd) M.Trubisky pass short middle to A.Robinson to JAC 42 for 12 yards (G.Mabin).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - CHI 42(1:41 - 2nd) PENALTY on CHI-G.Ifedi False Start 5 yards enforced at JAC 42 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 15 - CHI 47(1:26 - 2nd) M.Trubisky pass incomplete short middle to D.Mooney.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 15 - CHI 47(1:22 - 2nd) M.Trubisky pass short left to A.Robinson to JAC 38 for 9 yards (G.Mabin) [T.Herndon].
|+12 YD
|
3 & 6 - CHI 38(0:50 - 2nd) M.Trubisky pass short middle to A.Robinson to JAC 26 for 12 yards (G.Mabin).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CHI 26(0:45 - 2nd) M.Trubisky pass incomplete short middle to C.Kmet.
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - CHI 5(0:40 - 2nd) M.Trubisky pass incomplete deep left to A.Robinson. PENALTY on JAC-G.Mabin Defensive Pass Interference 13 yards enforced at JAC 26 - No Play.
|Int
|
1 & 10 - CHI 13(0:35 - 2nd) M.Trubisky pass intended for A.Robinson INTERCEPTED by J.Schobert [A.Lynch] at JAC -4. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAC 20(0:24 - 2nd) M.Glennon pass short right to L.Shenault Jr. pushed ob at JAC 26 for 6 yards (R.Smith).
|Int
|
2 & 4 - JAC 26(0:17 - 2nd) M.Glennon pass deep middle intended for D.Chark Jr. INTERCEPTED by R.Smith at JAC 43. R.Smith to JAC 34 for 9 yards. FUMBLES and recovers at JAC 32. R.Smith to JAC 32 for no gain (D.Chark Jr.).
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) A.Rosas kicks 64 yards from JAC 35 to CHI 1. C.Patterson to CHI 23 for 22 yards (A.Wingard).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHI 23(14:54 - 3rd) M.Trubisky pass short middle to A.Robinson to CHI 35 for 12 yards (J.Jones).
|+24 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHI 35(14:17 - 3rd) M.Trubisky pass short left to D.Montgomery to JAC 41 for 24 yards (J.Jones).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHI 41(13:33 - 3rd) D.Montgomery up the middle to JAC 38 for 3 yards (J.Schobert).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - CHI 38(12:57 - 3rd) M.Trubisky pass short left to D.Montgomery to JAC 36 for 2 yards (M.Jack).
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - CHI 36(12:28 - 3rd) M.Trubisky pass incomplete deep right to A.Miller.
|+8 YD
|
4 & 5 - CHI 36(12:23 - 3rd) M.Trubisky pass short left to A.Robinson to JAC 28 for 8 yards (G.Mabin).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHI 28(11:44 - 3rd) M.Trubisky pass short left to A.Miller pushed ob at JAC 20 for 8 yards (J.Jones).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 2 - CHI 20(11:12 - 3rd) D.Montgomery right end to JAC 21 for -1 yards (D.Ross).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 3 - CHI 21(10:35 - 3rd) M.Trubisky pass short right to A.Robinson to JAC 14 for 7 yards (C.Claybrooks).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHI 14(9:56 - 3rd) D.Montgomery up the middle to JAC 6 for 8 yards (G.Mabin).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 2 - CHI 6(9:21 - 3rd) M.Trubisky scrambles right end for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:14 - 3rd) C.Santos extra point is GOOD Center-P.Scales Holder-P.O'Donnell.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:14 - 3rd) C.Santos kicks 62 yards from CHI 35 to JAC 3. N.Cottrell to JAC 9 for 6 yards. Lateral to D.Ogunbowale to JAC 15 for 6 yards (S.McManis). PENALTY on CHI-X.Crawford Lowering the Head to Initiate Contact 15 yards enforced at JAC 15.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - JAC 38(9:06 - 3rd) M.Glennon pass short left to D.Ogunbowale to JAC 38 for 8 yards (D.Trevathan). PENALTY on JAC-E.Saubert Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at JAC 30 - No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 20 - JAC 20(8:42 - 3rd) D.Ogunbowale up the middle to JAC 22 for 2 yards (D.Trevathan; K.Vildor).
|No Gain
|
2 & 18 - JAC 22(8:01 - 3rd) M.Glennon pass incomplete short left to D.Ogunbowale (B.Nichols).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 18 - JAC 22(7:56 - 3rd) M.Glennon pass short right to D.Ogunbowale pushed ob at JAC 28 for 6 yards (D.Shelley).
|Punt
|
4 & 12 - JAC 28(7:35 - 3rd) D.Colquitt punts 46 yards to CHI 26 Center-R.Matiscik. D.Carter to CHI 31 for 5 yards (B.Miller). FUMBLES (B.Miller) recovered by CHI-S.McManis at CHI 27. S.McManis to CHI 27 for no gain (B.Watson). PENALTY on JAC-B.Miller Unnecessary Roughness 15 yards enforced at CHI 31.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CHI 46(7:18 - 3rd) M.Trubisky pass incomplete short middle to C.Kmet (J.Wilson).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 10 - CHI 46(7:11 - 3rd) D.Montgomery up the middle pushed ob at JAC 42 for 12 yards (J.Jones).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CHI 42(6:35 - 3rd) D.Montgomery up the middle to JAC 42 for no gain (J.Schobert).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - CHI 42(5:56 - 3rd) M.Trubisky pass short middle to C.Kmet to JAC 34 for 8 yards (G.Mabin).
|+13 YD
|
3 & 2 - CHI 34(5:20 - 3rd) M.Trubisky pass short middle to A.Robinson to JAC 21 for 13 yards (M.Jack).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHI 21(4:49 - 3rd) Direct snap to D.Montgomery. D.Montgomery up the middle to JAC 18 for 3 yards (D.Costin; J.Schobert).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 7 - CHI 18(4:05 - 3rd) D.Montgomery left end to JAC 6 for 12 yards (D.Costin).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 6 - CHI 6(3:23 - 3rd) D.Montgomery up the middle for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:17 - 3rd) C.Santos extra point is GOOD Center-P.Scales Holder-P.O'Donnell.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:17 - 3rd) C.Santos kicks 65 yards from CHI 35 to end zone Touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - JAC 25(3:17 - 3rd) M.Glennon pass incomplete short right to L.Shenault Jr..
|Int
|
2 & 10 - JAC 25(3:12 - 3rd) M.Glennon pass short middle intended for D.Ogunbowale INTERCEPTED by R.Smith (D.Trevathan) at JAC 30. R.Smith to JAC 25 for 5 yards (L.Shenault Jr.).
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHI 25(3:03 - 3rd) D.Montgomery up the middle to JAC 22 for 3 yards (A.Gotsis). JAC-D.Costin was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
|+22 YD
|
2 & 7 - CHI 22(2:38 - 3rd) M.Trubisky pass deep left to J.Graham for 22 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:30 - 3rd) C.Santos extra point is GOOD Center-P.Scales Holder-P.O'Donnell.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:30 - 3rd) C.Santos kicks 63 yards from CHI 35 to JAC 2. C.Claybrooks to JAC 30 for 28 yards (J.Vaughters).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - JAC 30(2:21 - 3rd) M.Glennon pass incomplete short left to L.Shenault Jr..
|+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - JAC 30(2:17 - 3rd) M.Glennon pass short middle to T.Eifert to JAC 38 for 8 yards (R.Smith).
|Sack
|
3 & 2 - JAC 38(1:41 - 3rd) M.Glennon sacked at JAC 30 for -8 yards (D.Trevathan).
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - JAC 30(1:08 - 3rd) D.Colquitt punts 44 yards to CHI 26 Center-R.Matiscik. D.Carter to CHI 37 for 11 yards (D.Middleton). PENALTY on JAC-S.Quarterman Unnecessary Roughness 15 yards enforced at CHI 37.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - JAC 38(15:00 - 4th) M.Trubisky pass incomplete deep left to C.Kmet [D.Smoot].
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - JAC 38(14:53 - 4th) D.Montgomery up the middle to JAC 35 for 3 yards (J.Wilson; J.Giles-Harris).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 7 - JAC 35(14:13 - 4th) M.Trubisky pass short left to A.Robinson to JAC 29 for 6 yards (G.Mabin).
|+3 YD
|
4 & 1 - JAC 29(13:53 - 4th) D.Montgomery up the middle to JAC 26 for 3 yards (A.Lynch).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - JAC 26(13:13 - 4th) D.Montgomery left end to JAC 26 for no gain (J.Schobert).
|+23 YD
|
2 & 10 - JAC 26(12:36 - 4th) Direct snap to D.Montgomery. A.Pierce left guard to JAC 3 for 23 yards (G.Mabin).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 3 - JAC 3(11:52 - 4th) A.Pierce left tackle for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:47 - 4th) C.Santos extra point is GOOD Center-P.Scales Holder-P.O'Donnell. Penalty on JAC Defensive Too Many Men on Field declined. PENALTY on JAC-D.Smoot Defensive Offside 5 yards enforced between downs.
|Kickoff
|(11:47 - 4th) C.Santos kicks 60 yards from CHI 40 to end zone Touchback.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAC 25(11:47 - 4th) D.Ogunbowale up the middle to JAC 27 for 2 yards (E.Jackson; M.Edwards).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 8 - JAC 27(11:14 - 4th) M.Glennon pass short right to D.Ogunbowale to JAC 28 for 1 yard (R.Smith).
|+14 YD
|
3 & 7 - JAC 28(10:33 - 4th) M.Glennon pass short left to J.O'Shaughnessy to JAC 42 for 14 yards (K.Vildor).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - JAC 42(9:56 - 4th) M.Glennon pass incomplete short right to J.O'Shaughnessy (D.Trevathan).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - JAC 42(9:52 - 4th) M.Glennon pass short right to L.Shenault Jr. to JAC 45 for 3 yards (D.Shelley).
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - JAC 45(9:11 - 4th) M.Glennon pass incomplete short left to K.Cole Sr..
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - JAC 45(9:06 - 4th) D.Colquitt punts 38 yards to CHI 17 Center-R.Matiscik fair catch by D.Carter.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHI 17(8:57 - 4th) D.Montgomery up the middle to CHI 22 for 5 yards (J.Schobert).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - CHI 22(8:14 - 4th) D.Montgomery up the middle to CHI 22 for no gain (A.Wingard).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 5 - CHI 22(7:31 - 4th) D.Montgomery up the middle to CHI 24 for 2 yards (M.Jack; J.Schobert).
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - CHI 24(6:49 - 4th) P.O'Donnell punts 40 yards to JAC 36 Center-P.Scales fair catch by K.Cole Sr..
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAC 36(6:41 - 4th) D.Ogunbowale up the middle to JAC 39 for 3 yards (J.Iyiegbuniwe).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - JAC 39(6:04 - 4th) M.Glennon pass incomplete deep left to D.Chark Jr..
|+19 YD
|
3 & 7 - JAC 39(5:58 - 4th) M.Glennon pass deep right to D.Chark Jr. to CHI 42 for 19 yards (S.McManis).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - JAC 42(5:22 - 4th) M.Glennon pass incomplete short middle to T.Eifert.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - JAC 42(5:15 - 4th) M.Glennon pass short right to C.Conley to CHI 34 for 8 yards (K.Fuller; D.Shelley).
|+34 YD
|
3 & 2 - JAC 34(4:37 - 4th) M.Glennon pass deep middle to L.Shenault Jr. for 34 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:29 - 4th) A.Rosas extra point is GOOD Center-R.Matiscik Holder-D.Colquitt.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:29 - 4th) A.Rosas kicks 65 yards from JAC 35 to end zone Touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CHI 25(4:29 - 4th) R.Nall up the middle to CHI 25 for no gain (D.Smoot).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - CHI 25(3:45 - 4th) R.Nall up the middle to CHI 25 for no gain (T.Bryan).
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - CHI 25(3:01 - 4th) N.Foles pass incomplete short right to C.Kmet.
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - CHI 25(2:57 - 4th) P.O'Donnell punts 35 yards to JAC 40 Center-P.Scales fair catch by C.Claybrooks.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAC 40(2:49 - 4th) M.Glennon pass short right to C.Conley to JAC 49 for 9 yards (X.Crawford).
|Penalty
|
2 & 1 - JAC 49(2:17 - 4th) PENALTY on CHI-Tr.Gipson Defensive Offside 5 yards enforced at JAC 49 - No Play.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAC 46(2:13 - 4th) C.Reynolds up the middle to CHI 42 for 4 yards (J.Woods; Tr.Gipson). CHI-Tr.Gipson was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - JAC 42(2:00 - 4th) M.Glennon pass incomplete short left. PENALTY on JAC-M.Glennon Intentional Grounding 21 yards enforced at CHI 42.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 27 - JAC 37(1:34 - 4th) M.Glennon pass short right to L.Shenault Jr. to JAC 40 for 3 yards (X.Crawford).
|Punt
|
4 & 24 - JAC 40(1:02 - 4th) D.Colquitt punts 53 yards to CHI 7 Center-R.Matiscik fair catch by D.Carter.
