|CLE
|NYJ
Browns-Jets Preview
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) The Cleveland Browns are almost there, on the verge of ending nearly two decades worth of frustration.
They are closing in on their first playoff berth since 2002 - the NFL's longest postseason drought - and it could happen Sunday with a win over the 1-13 New York Jets and a combination of losses by others.
That has put a positive national spotlight on Baker Mayfield and the Browns (10-4), long one of the league's most lambasted franchises. It might be nice to hear - if they were paying attention to it all. Having to guard against any of those external distractions isn't in the game plan at the moment.
''I would say yes, but this team did not listen to it when everybody threw us in the trash,'' Mayfield said. ''So, no.''
Here's what needs to happen for Cleveland to get in the playoffs: The Browns win for the second straight Sunday at MetLife Stadium after beating the Giants 20-6 last week, and a loss or tie by Baltimore or Miami, or a loss by Indianapolis. Cleveland also could clinch with a tie against the Jets and a loss by Baltimore or Miami.
A win by the Browns also could set up something that seemed unlikely just a few weeks ago: a Week 17 showdown at home against Pittsburgh (11-3) for the AFC North title, if the Steelers lose Sunday to the visiting Colts (10-4).
''If we handle our business - I know I said this weeks ago - we will be where we want to be,'' said Mayfield, who has 10 TD passes and just one interception in his last four games.
They'll have to do it without four wide receivers, including Jarvis Landry, along with starting middle linebacker B.J. Goodson and his replacement Jacob Phillips, because of a positive COVID-19 test and subsequent contact tracing. Goodson was placed on the COVID-19 list after he tested positive. Landry and fellow receivers Rashard Higgins, Donovan Peoples-Jones and KhaDarel Hodge were also later placed on the list.
The Browns also aren't overlooking the lowly Jets. Not after Adam Gase's squad stunned the Rams 23-20 in Los Angeles last Sunday to end a 13-game losing streak and eliminate all the chatter about New York joining the 2008 Detroit Lions and 2017 Browns as the NFL's only 0-16 squads.
''It was a long time coming,'' rookie left tackle Mekhi Becton said. ''I've been wanting that feeling for a while, so it felt really great.''
It left many Jets fans in the unusual position of being angry at a victory because it dropped their team out of the No. 1 spot in the draft to No. 2 behind Jacksonville.
But now that the Jets got one win, the players are hungry for another.
''The whole vibe was different, everybody was happy,'' Becton said of this week's practices. ''We want to get that feeling again.''
POSITIVE SIGNS
Sam Darnold faces an uncertain future with the Jets, but is coming off his best performance of the season. He also provided a reminder why he was the No. 3 overall pick in 2018 - two spots after Mayfield was taken by the Browns.
Darnold was 22 of 31 for 207 yards and a season-best 71% completion percentage with a touchdown and no turnovers against the Rams. Darnold's 99.8 quarterback rating was also a high for this season.
''Just keep playing games like that,'' Gase said of what the QB needs to do moving forward. ''I think it's really just about being consistent week in and week out, just trying to do those little tiny things that a lot of people don't notice that keep us on the field.''
T-D FOR TWO
The Browns sock a 1-2 backfield scoring punch like no other team.
''It is definitely a two-headed monster,'' Gase said.
Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt each have scored 10 touchdowns, making them the first pair of Cleveland backs to do that since Leroy Hoard (11) and Kevin Mack (10) both reached double digits in 1991.
If Chubb or Hunt score, it usually means the Browns win. They are 10-1 when one of them gets in the end zone.
With Cleveland leaning on its passing game lately, Chubb (931 yards) and Hunt (793) should have fresher legs down the stretch.
''You have to do a good job of getting those guys on the ground because they do it better than anybody in the league right now as far as getting yards after contact and creating explosive plays,'' Gase said. ''They help make life easier for everybody else.''
MOUNT MEKHI
Becton has had an impressive rookie season, garnering the respect of opponents, media and fans for his highlight-reel pancake blocks and consistently solid play.
The No. 11 overall pick in last April's draft received the most votes among fans for the Pro Bowl, but was not selected for the NFL's all-star game. The fan vote counts for 1/3 of the vote, with coaches and players making up the rest.
''The solo accolades are going to come when they come,'' Becton said. ''Maybe I've got to do better.''
When asked if he intends to see his name on the Pro Bowl roster over the next several years, Becton had a one-word response: ''Definitely.''
CHANGING GUARDS
Cleveland's sturdy offensive line is dealing with some turbulence, including starting rookie left tackle Jedrick Wills being placed on the COVID-19 list Thursday and then activated Saturday.
Right guard Wyatt Teller is expected to miss his second straight game with a sprained ankle. Rookie Nick Harris will make his first start.
Harris came in on Cleveland's third play last week after Chris Hubbard, filling in for Harris, suffered a season-ending knee injury. It's nothing new for the fifth-round pick from Washington. He began his college career at center, moved to guard and then went back to center.
''It is just like the circle of life,'' Harris said. ''Everything just repeats itself, I swear. I ended up playing earlier than I thought I would in college. Here I am, and I played earlier than I thought I would in my NFL career.''
-
AP Sports Writer Tom Withers contributed.
-
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
B. Mayfield
6 QB
285 PaYds, 6 RuYds
|
7
FPTS
|
J. Crowder
82 WR
92 ReYds, ReTD, 7 RECs, 14 RuYds
|
23
FPTS
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|28:05
|31:10
|1st Downs
|23
|18
|Rushing
|8
|6
|Passing
|12
|11
|Penalty
|3
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|6-15
|7-18
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|299
|333
|Total Plays
|75
|69
|Avg Gain
|4.0
|4.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|45
|131
|Rush Attempts
|18
|34
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.5
|3.9
|Net Yards Passing
|254
|202
|Comp. - Att.
|28-53
|17-33
|Yards Per Pass
|4.5
|5.8
|Penalties - Yards
|6-51
|7-58
|Touchdowns
|2
|3
|Rushing TDs
|2
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|3-2
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|6-41.8
|7-37.1
|Return Yards
|92
|61
|Punts - Returns
|2-13
|3-21
|Kickoffs - Returns
|3-79
|2-40
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|2-3 -67%
|1-2 -50%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|2-2 -100%
|0-0 -0%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|254
|PASS YDS
|202
|
|
|45
|RUSH YDS
|131
|
|
|299
|TOTAL YDS
|333
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
B. Mayfield 6 QB
7
FPTS
|B. Mayfield
|28/53
|285
|0
|0
|7
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
N. Chubb 24 RB
11
FPTS
|N. Chubb
|11
|28
|1
|16
|11
|
K. Hunt 27 RB
11
FPTS
|K. Hunt
|4
|11
|1
|6
|11
|
B. Mayfield 6 QB
7
FPTS
|B. Mayfield
|3
|6
|0
|4
|7
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
A. Hooper 81 TE
7
FPTS
|A. Hooper
|15
|7
|71
|0
|28
|7
|
J. Bradley 84 WR
6
FPTS
|J. Bradley
|11
|5
|60
|0
|22
|6
|
K. Hunt 27 RB
11
FPTS
|K. Hunt
|5
|3
|41
|0
|24
|11
|
N. Chubb 24 RB
11
FPTS
|N. Chubb
|5
|5
|38
|0
|15
|11
|
H. Bryant 88 TE
3
FPTS
|H. Bryant
|7
|3
|37
|0
|14
|3
|
D. Njoku 85 TE
2
FPTS
|D. Njoku
|4
|4
|26
|0
|11
|2
|
M. Hall WR
1
FPTS
|M. Hall
|2
|1
|12
|0
|12
|1
|
A. Janovich 31 FB
0
FPTS
|A. Janovich
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
S. Takitaki 44 OLB
|S. Takitaki
|3-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Sendejo 23 FS
|A. Sendejo
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Richardson 98 DT
|S. Richardson
|3-7
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Smith 56 OLB
|M. Smith
|3-6
|0.0
|0
|0
|
O. Vernon 54 DE
|O. Vernon
|3-2
|1.0
|0
|0
|
S. Redwine 29 SS
|S. Redwine
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Joseph 42 SS
|K. Joseph
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
P. Gustin 97 DE
|P. Gustin
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Mitchell 39 CB
|T. Mitchell
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Ward 21 CB
|D. Ward
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Ogunjobi 65 DT
|L. Ogunjobi
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Garrett 95 DE
|M. Garrett
|2-2
|1.0
|0
|0
|
M. Wilson 51 OLB
|M. Wilson
|1-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Johnson 28 CB
|K. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
V. Taylor 96 DT
|V. Taylor
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Elliott 90 DT
|J. Elliott
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Gillan 7 P
|J. Gillan
|6
|41.8
|1
|53
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Johnson 30 RB
0
FPTS
|D. Johnson
|3
|26.3
|31
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Johnson 30 RB
0
FPTS
|D. Johnson
|2
|6.5
|10
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
S. Darnold 14 QB
21
FPTS
|S. Darnold
|16/32
|175
|2
|0
|21
|
J. Crowder 82 WR
23
FPTS
|J. Crowder
|1/1
|43
|1
|0
|23
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
F. Gore 21 RB
4
FPTS
|F. Gore
|14
|48
|0
|7
|4
|
L. Perine 22 RB
4
FPTS
|L. Perine
|9
|30
|0
|9
|4
|
S. Darnold 14 QB
21
FPTS
|S. Darnold
|7
|20
|0
|11
|21
|
J. Crowder 82 WR
23
FPTS
|J. Crowder
|1
|14
|0
|14
|23
|
T. Johnson 25 RB
1
FPTS
|T. Johnson
|2
|13
|0
|7
|1
|
B. Perriman 19 WR
0
FPTS
|B. Perriman
|1
|6
|0
|6
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Crowder 82 WR
23
FPTS
|J. Crowder
|9
|7
|92
|1
|30
|23
|
B. Berrios 10 WR
12
FPTS
|B. Berrios
|3
|3
|60
|1
|43
|12
|
C. Herndon 89 TE
9
FPTS
|C. Herndon
|4
|4
|34
|1
|11
|9
|
L. Perine 22 RB
4
FPTS
|L. Perine
|2
|1
|14
|0
|14
|4
|
D. Brown 87 TE
1
FPTS
|D. Brown
|1
|1
|13
|0
|13
|1
|
F. Gore 21 RB
4
FPTS
|F. Gore
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|4
|
B. Perriman 19 WR
0
FPTS
|B. Perriman
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Mims 11 WR
0
FPTS
|D. Mims
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
B. Hager 54 LB
|B. Hager
|5-5
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Maye 20 FS
|M. Maye
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Maulet 23 CB
|A. Maulet
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Austin 31 CB
|B. Austin
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Hall 37 CB
|B. Hall
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
F. Luvu 50 LB
|F. Luvu
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|1
|
N. Shepherd 97 DE
|N. Shepherd
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
T. Basham 93 OLB
|T. Basham
|2-3
|1.0
|0
|2
|
F. Fatukasi 94 DT
|F. Fatukasi
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
H. Anderson 96 DE
|H. Anderson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Hewitt 46 ILB
|N. Hewitt
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Farley 41 SAF
|M. Farley
|1-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Franklin-Myers 91 DE
|J. Franklin-Myers
|1-2
|1.0
|0
|0
|
J. Zuniga 92 DE
|J. Zuniga
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
S. Ficken 9 K
5
FPTS
|S. Ficken
|1/2
|34
|2/3
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Mann 7 P
|B. Mann
|7
|37.1
|5
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Ballentine 27 CB
0
FPTS
|C. Ballentine
|2
|20.0
|21
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Berrios 10 WR
12
FPTS
|B. Berrios
|3
|7.0
|12
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) S.Ficken kicks 61 yards from NYJ 35 to CLE 4. D.Johnson to CLE 35 for 31 yards (C.Ballentine).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLE 35(14:54 - 1st) B.Mayfield pass short middle to A.Hooper to CLE 40 for 5 yards (F.Luvu).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - CLE 40(14:22 - 1st) B.Mayfield pass incomplete short middle to A.Janovich (B.Hager).
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - CLE 40(14:18 - 1st) B.Mayfield pass incomplete short right to K.Hunt.
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - CLE 40(14:12 - 1st) J.Gillan punts 43 yards to NYJ 17 Center-C.Hughlett. B.Berrios pushed ob at NYJ 26 for 9 yards (P.Gustin).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NYJ 26(14:03 - 1st) S.Darnold pass incomplete short right to D.Mims (T.Mitchell).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - NYJ 26(13:59 - 1st) S.Darnold pass incomplete deep left to B.Perriman (D.Ward).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 10 - NYJ 26(13:53 - 1st) S.Darnold scrambles left end pushed ob at NYJ 32 for 6 yards (S.Takitaki).
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - NYJ 32(13:29 - 1st) B.Mann punts 38 yards to CLE 30 Center-T.Hennessy. D.Johnson to CLE 40 for 10 yards (C.Ballentine).
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLE 40(13:19 - 1st) N.Chubb right guard to CLE 39 for -1 yards (B.Hager T.Basham).
|+28 YD
|
2 & 11 - CLE 39(12:38 - 1st) B.Mayfield pass deep left to A.Hooper to NYJ 33 for 28 yards (B.Austin).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CLE 33(11:59 - 1st) B.Mayfield pass incomplete deep left to H.Bryant (A.Maulet).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - CLE 33(11:53 - 1st) B.Mayfield pass short left to A.Hooper to NYJ 26 for 7 yards (B.Hager) [N.Shepherd].
|+5 YD
|
3 & 3 - CLE 26(11:07 - 1st) B.Mayfield pass short left to A.Hooper to NYJ 21 for 5 yards (B.Austin).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CLE 21(10:22 - 1st) N.Chubb up the middle to NYJ 21 for no gain (B.Hager B.Austin).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - CLE 21(9:40 - 1st) B.Mayfield pass incomplete short middle to A.Hooper (N.Hewitt).
|Penalty
|
3 & 9 - CLE 21(9:35 - 1st) PENALTY on CLE-B.Mayfield False Start 5 yards enforced at NYJ 21 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
3 & 14 - CLE 26(9:35 - 1st) B.Mayfield pass incomplete deep right to H.Bryant.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 14 - CLE 26(9:30 - 1st) C.Parkey 44 yard field goal is GOOD Center-C.Hughlett Holder-J.Gillan.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:26 - 1st) C.Parkey kicks 64 yards from CLE 35 to NYJ 1. C.Ballentine to NYJ 22 for 21 yards (E.Lee).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYJ 22(9:21 - 1st) F.Gore up the middle to NYJ 23 for 1 yard (S.Richardson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - NYJ 23(8:41 - 1st) F.Gore left end to NYJ 23 for no gain (L.Ogunjobi).
|+13 YD
|
3 & 9 - NYJ 23(7:58 - 1st) S.Darnold pass short right to D.Brown pushed ob at NYJ 36 for 13 yards (T.Mitchell).
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYJ 36(7:20 - 1st) S.Darnold pass short left to B.Berrios to CLE 47 for 17 yards (S.Takitaki).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NYJ 47(6:36 - 1st) S.Darnold pass incomplete deep right to J.Crowder.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - NYJ 47(6:31 - 1st) F.Gore left tackle to CLE 41 for 6 yards (K.Joseph; S.Takitaki).
|Sack
|
3 & 4 - NYJ 41(5:51 - 1st) S.Darnold sacked at 50 for -9 yards (M.Garrett).
|Punt
|
4 & 13 - NYJ 50(5:06 - 1st) B.Mann punts 37 yards to CLE 13 Center-T.Hennessy fair catch by D.Johnson.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLE 13(4:59 - 1st) N.Chubb right guard to CLE 15 for 2 yards (T.Basham; N.Shepherd).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 8 - CLE 15(4:19 - 1st) N.Chubb up the middle to CLE 14 for -1 yards (F.Fatukasi M.Farley).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 9 - CLE 14(3:38 - 1st) B.Mayfield pass short left to J.Bradley to CLE 20 for 6 yards (B.Hall).
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - CLE 20(3:00 - 1st) J.Gillan punts 46 yards to NYJ 34 Center-C.Hughlett fair catch by B.Berrios.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYJ 34(2:53 - 1st) S.Darnold pass short left to J.Crowder to NYJ 43 for 9 yards (K.Johnson).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 1 - NYJ 43(2:27 - 1st) L.Perine left tackle to NYJ 46 for 3 yards (V.Taylor J.Elliott).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYJ 46(1:48 - 1st) S.Darnold pass short left to J.Crowder pushed ob at CLE 45 for 9 yards (S.Redwine).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 1 - NYJ 45(1:19 - 1st) L.Perine up the middle to CLE 43 for 2 yards (O.Vernon; M.Wilson).
|+43 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYJ 43(0:42 - 1st) J.Crowder pass deep right to B.Berrios for 43 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:34 - 1st) S.Ficken extra point is GOOD Center-T.Hennessy Holder-B.Mann. PENALTY on CLE-V.Taylor Defensive Offside 5 yards enforced between downs.
|Result
|Play
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - NYJ 38(15:00 - 2nd) B.Mayfield sacked at CLE 30 for -8 yards (F.Luvu). FUMBLES (F.Luvu) [T.Basham] RECOVERED by NYJ-F.Fatukasi at CLE 32. F.Fatukasi to CLE 30 for 2 yards (N.Harris).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYJ 30(14:54 - 2nd) J.Crowder right end to CLE 16 for 14 yards (A.Sendejo).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYJ 16(14:17 - 2nd) F.Gore up the middle to CLE 11 for 5 yards (S.Richardson; L.Ogunjobi).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - NYJ 11(13:42 - 2nd) S.Darnold pass incomplete short left to B.Perriman [O.Vernon].
|+11 YD
|
3 & 5 - NYJ 11(13:37 - 2nd) S.Darnold pass short right to C.Herndon for 11 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Missed PAT
|(13:33 - 2nd) S.Ficken extra point is Blocked (S.Richardson) Center-T.Hennessy Holder-B.Mann.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:33 - 2nd) S.Ficken kicks 65 yards from NYJ 35 to CLE 0. D.Johnson to CLE 27 for 27 yards (C.Ballentine).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CLE 27(13:25 - 2nd) N.Chubb right tackle to CLE 27 for no gain (N.Shepherd).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 10 - CLE 27(12:49 - 2nd) B.Mayfield pass short left to H.Bryant to CLE 41 for 14 yards (A.Maulet M.Farley).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLE 41(12:13 - 2nd) N.Chubb left tackle to CLE 42 for 1 yard (F.Luvu).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 9 - CLE 42(11:35 - 2nd) B.Mayfield pass short left to N.Chubb to 50 for 8 yards (M.Maye M.Farley).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 1 - CLE 50(10:47 - 2nd) M.Dunn reported in as eligible. N.Chubb up the middle to NYJ 46 for 4 yards (B.Hall; A.Maulet).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - CLE 25(10:11 - 2nd) B.Mayfield pass incomplete deep right to N.Chubb. PENALTY on NYJ-F.Fatukasi Roughing the Passer 15 yards enforced at NYJ 46 - No Play.
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLE 31(10:04 - 2nd) K.Hunt left guard to NYJ 33 for -2 yards (F.Fatukasi; B.Austin).
|Sack
|
2 & 12 - CLE 33(9:18 - 2nd) B.Mayfield sacked at NYJ 42 for -9 yards (J.Franklin-Myers).
|No Gain
|
3 & 21 - CLE 42(8:36 - 2nd) B.Mayfield pass incomplete short left to A.Hooper.
|Punt
|
4 & 21 - CLE 42(8:32 - 2nd) J.Gillan punts 32 yards to NYJ 10 Center-C.Hughlett fair catch by B.Berrios.
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYJ 10(8:26 - 2nd) S.Darnold scrambles up the middle to NYJ 21 for 11 yards (M.Smith).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NYJ 21(7:39 - 2nd) S.Darnold pass incomplete short middle to B.Perriman (M.Garrett). Cleveland challenged the incomplete pass ruling and the play was Upheld. The ruling on the field stands. (Timeout #1.)
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - NYJ 21(7:35 - 2nd) S.Darnold pass short right to J.Crowder to NYJ 26 for 5 yards (M.Wilson).
|+12 YD
|
3 & 5 - NYJ 26(7:12 - 2nd) S.Darnold pass short left to J.Crowder to NYJ 38 for 12 yards (T.Mitchell).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYJ 38(6:32 - 2nd) F.Gore left guard to NYJ 45 for 7 yards (P.Gustin).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - NYJ 45(5:58 - 2nd) F.Gore up the middle to NYJ 47 for 2 yards (M.Smith; P.Gustin).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - NYJ 47(5:17 - 2nd) S.Darnold pass incomplete short right.
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - NYJ 47(5:12 - 2nd) B.Mann punts 44 yards to CLE 9 Center-T.Hennessy fair catch by D.Johnson.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLE 9(5:05 - 2nd) B.Mayfield pass short middle to D.Njoku to CLE 16 for 7 yards (N.Hewitt; B.Hager).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 3 - CLE 16(4:31 - 2nd) B.Mayfield pass short right to D.Njoku to CLE 20 for 4 yards (B.Hall B.Hager).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLE 20(3:58 - 2nd) N.Chubb right tackle to CLE 21 for 1 yard (M.Maye; T.Basham).
|Sack
|
2 & 9 - CLE 21(3:17 - 2nd) B.Mayfield sacked at CLE 11 for -10 yards (N.Shepherd).
|No Gain
|
3 & 19 - CLE 11(2:31 - 2nd) B.Mayfield pass incomplete short middle to K.Hunt.
|Punt
|
4 & 19 - CLE 11(2:27 - 2nd) J.Gillan punts 39 yards to 50 Center-C.Hughlett fair catch by B.Berrios.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYJ 50(2:20 - 2nd) T.Johnson left guard to CLE 44 for 6 yards (S.Richardson).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 4 - NYJ 44(2:00 - 2nd) S.Darnold right tackle to CLE 39 for 5 yards (M.Smith; S.Richardson).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - NYJ 39(1:34 - 2nd) S.Darnold sacked at CLE 46 for -7 yards (O.Vernon).
|Penalty
|
2 & 17 - NYJ 46(0:58 - 2nd) PENALTY on NYJ-M.Becton False Start 5 yards enforced at CLE 46 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 22 - NYJ 49(0:58 - 2nd) S.Darnold pass incomplete short right.
|+7 YD
|
3 & 22 - NYJ 49(0:54 - 2nd) T.Johnson up the middle to CLE 44 for 7 yards (S.Richardson; M.Garrett).
|Punt
|
4 & 15 - NYJ 44(0:50 - 2nd) B.Mann punts 14 yards to CLE 30 Center-T.Hennessy out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLE 30(0:44 - 2nd) B.Mayfield pass deep right to K.Hunt to CLE 38 for 8 yards (N.Hewitt).
|No Gain
|
2 & 2 - CLE 38(0:38 - 2nd) B.Mayfield pass incomplete deep right to M.Hall.
|+9 YD
|
3 & 2 - CLE 38(0:33 - 2nd) B.Mayfield pass short middle to A.Hooper to CLE 47 for 9 yards (M.Farley; F.Luvu).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CLE 47(0:23 - 2nd) B.Mayfield spiked the ball to stop the clock.
|+10 YD
|
2 & 10 - CLE 47(0:22 - 2nd) B.Mayfield pass short left to H.Bryant to NYJ 43 for 10 yards (A.Maulet).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CLE 43(0:09 - 2nd) B.Mayfield spiked the ball to stop the clock.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - CLE 43(0:08 - 2nd) B.Mayfield pass incomplete short left to A.Hooper [T.Basham].
|No Good
|
3 & 10 - CLE 43(0:04 - 2nd) J.Gillan 61 yard field goal is No Good Center-C.Hughlett Holder-C.Keenum. B.Berrios at NYJ -4 to NYJ 21 for 25 yards (J.Bitonio). Field goal was short and wide right
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) C.Parkey kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYJ 25(15:00 - 3rd) F.Gore up the middle to NYJ 28 for 3 yards (M.Wilson; O.Vernon).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 7 - NYJ 28(14:24 - 3rd) S.Darnold pass short left to C.Herndon to NYJ 35 for 7 yards (S.Takitaki; M.Smith).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYJ 35(13:44 - 3rd) F.Gore right end to NYJ 40 for 5 yards (S.Richardson).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 5 - NYJ 40(13:05 - 3rd) S.Darnold scrambles right end pushed ob at NYJ 41 for 1 yard (O.Vernon).
|+25 YD
|
3 & 4 - NYJ 41(12:31 - 3rd) S.Darnold pass short middle to J.Crowder pushed ob at CLE 34 for 25 yards (D.Ward).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYJ 34(11:51 - 3rd) B.Perriman left end ran ob at CLE 28 for 6 yards (D.Ward).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 4 - NYJ 28(11:17 - 3rd) F.Gore left guard to CLE 30 for -2 yards (S.Richardson; K.Joseph).
|+30 YD
|
3 & 6 - NYJ 30(10:32 - 3rd) S.Darnold pass deep right to J.Crowder for 30 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:26 - 3rd) S.Ficken extra point is GOOD Center-T.Hennessy Holder-B.Mann.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:26 - 3rd) S.Ficken kicks 64 yards from NYJ 35 to CLE 1. D.Johnson to CLE 22 for 21 yards (J.Adams; B.Sheldon).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLE 22(10:21 - 3rd) N.Chubb left guard to CLE 23 for 1 yard (T.Basham N.Shepherd). PENALTY on CLE-N.Harris Clipping 11 yards enforced at CLE 22 - No Play.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 21 - CLE 11(9:58 - 3rd) B.Mayfield pass short middle to N.Chubb to CLE 15 for 4 yards (A.Maulet).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 17 - CLE 15(9:19 - 3rd) B.Mayfield pass short right to M.Hall ran ob at CLE 27 for 12 yards.
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - CLE 27(8:43 - 3rd) B.Mayfield pass incomplete short left to A.Hooper.
|
4 & 5 - CLE 27(8:39 - 3rd) PENALTY on CLE-E.Lee False Start 5 yards enforced at CLE 27 - No Play.
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - CLE 22(8:39 - 3rd) J.Gillan punts 53 yards to NYJ 25 Center-C.Hughlett. B.Berrios to NYJ 37 for 12 yards (T.Thomas).
|Result
|Play
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYJ 37(8:28 - 3rd) S.Darnold pass short left to L.Perine to CLE 49 for 14 yards (S.Redwine J.Elliott).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NYJ 49(7:41 - 3rd) S.Darnold pass incomplete deep left to B.Perriman.
|-1 YD
|
2 & 10 - NYJ 49(7:35 - 3rd) L.Perine up the middle to 50 for -1 yards (M.Smith; S.Takitaki).
|No Gain
|
3 & 11 - NYJ 50(6:49 - 3rd) S.Darnold pass incomplete short left.
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - NYJ 50(6:44 - 3rd) B.Mann punts 40 yards to CLE 10 Center-T.Hennessy fair catch by D.Johnson. PENALTY on CLE-J.Moffatt Roughing the Kicker 15 yards enforced at 50 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NYJ 35(6:37 - 3rd) S.Darnold pass incomplete deep left to L.Perine.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - NYJ 35(6:32 - 3rd) F.Gore right guard to CLE 32 for 3 yards (S.Richardson; M.Smith).
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - NYJ 32(5:53 - 3rd) S.Darnold pass incomplete short middle to J.Crowder (A.Sendejo).
|
4 & 7 - NYJ 40(5:47 - 3rd) S.Ficken 50 yard field goal is BLOCKED (S.Richardson) Center-T.Hennessy Holder-B.Mann declared dead at CLE 40.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLE 40(5:41 - 3rd) B.Mayfield pass short left to J.Bradley to CLE 47 for 7 yards (B.Austin).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 3 - CLE 47(5:22 - 3rd) B.Mayfield pass short middle to N.Chubb to NYJ 38 for 15 yards (J.Zuniga).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CLE 38(4:55 - 3rd) B.Mayfield pass incomplete deep left to H.Bryant (A.Maulet).
|+22 YD
|
2 & 10 - CLE 38(4:50 - 3rd) B.Mayfield pass deep right to J.Bradley pushed ob at NYJ 16 for 22 yards (B.Hall).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CLE 16(4:29 - 3rd) B.Mayfield pass incomplete short right to A.Hooper.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - CLE 16(4:23 - 3rd) B.Mayfield pass short left to K.Hunt to NYJ 7 for 9 yards (B.Austin).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 1 - CLE 7(3:45 - 3rd) B.Mayfield right guard to NYJ 3 for 4 yards (H.Anderson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 3 - CLE 3(3:07 - 3rd) B.Mayfield pass incomplete short left to A.Hooper (M.Farley).
|Penalty
|
2 & 3 - CLE 1(3:03 - 3rd) B.Mayfield pass incomplete short left to M.Hall (B.Austin). PENALTY on NYJ Defensive Too Many Men on Field 2 yards enforced at NYJ 3 - No Play. Penalty on NYJ-F.Luvu Defensive Offside declined.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - CLE 1(2:59 - 3rd) N.Chubb up the middle for 1 yard TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:56 - 3rd) C.Parkey extra point is GOOD Center-C.Hughlett Holder-J.Gillan.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:56 - 3rd) C.Parkey kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYJ 25(2:56 - 3rd) S.Darnold pass short middle to C.Herndon to NYJ 30 for 5 yards (M.Smith).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - NYJ 30(2:17 - 3rd) F.Gore up the middle to NYJ 34 for 4 yards (S.Takitaki; S.Richardson).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - NYJ 34(1:33 - 3rd) S.Darnold pass incomplete short middle to B.Perriman.
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - NYJ 34(1:29 - 3rd) B.Mann punts 49 yards to CLE 17 Center-T.Hennessy fair catch by D.Johnson.
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLE 17(1:21 - 3rd) B.Mayfield pass short left to D.Njoku to CLE 28 for 11 yards (B.Austin; N.Hewitt).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLE 28(0:52 - 3rd) B.Mayfield pass short left to J.Bradley ran ob at CLE 36 for 8 yards. Momentum carried him out of bounds.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 2 - CLE 36(0:42 - 3rd) N.Chubb right tackle to CLE 41 for 5 yards (M.Maye; B.Hager). Penalty on NYJ Defensive Too Many Men on Field declined.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CLE 41(0:16 - 3rd) B.Mayfield pass incomplete short right to J.Bradley. Penalty on CLE-K.Lamm Ineligible Downfield Pass declined.
|+17 YD
|
2 & 10 - CLE 41(0:11 - 3rd) B.Mayfield pass short right to J.Bradley to NYJ 42 for 17 yards (M.Maye).
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLE 42(15:00 - 4th) N.Chubb right tackle to NYJ 26 for 16 yards (F.Fatukasi). NYJ-A.Maulet was injured during the play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CLE 26(14:30 - 4th) B.Mayfield pass incomplete short right [J.Franklin-Myers].
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - CLE 26(14:23 - 4th) B.Mayfield pass incomplete deep right to J.Bradley (B.Hall).
|Penalty
|
3 & 10 - CLE 26(14:18 - 4th) B.Mayfield pass incomplete short left to M.Hall. PENALTY on NYJ-B.Austin Defensive Pass Interference 11 yards enforced at NYJ 26 - No Play.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLE 15(14:15 - 4th) B.Mayfield pass short middle to N.Chubb to NYJ 12 for 3 yards (B.Hager; J.Franklin-Myers).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - CLE 12(13:40 - 4th) K.Hunt right guard to NYJ 6 for 6 yards (M.Maye).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - CLE 6(13:05 - 4th) B.Mayfield up the middle to NYJ 4 for 2 yards (J.Franklin-Myers; F.Fatukasi). NYJ-J.Franklin-Myers was injured during the play.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 4 - CLE 4(12:42 - 4th) K.Hunt left tackle for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Missed PAT
|(12:38 - 4th) C.Parkey extra point is No Good Hit Left Upright Center-C.Hughlett Holder-J.Gillan.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:38 - 4th) C.Parkey kicks 66 yards from CLE 35 to NYJ -1. C.Ballentine to NYJ 18 for 19 yards (E.Lee).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYJ 18(12:32 - 4th) S.Darnold pass short right to J.Crowder pushed ob at NYJ 20 for 2 yards (K.Joseph).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 8 - NYJ 20(11:54 - 4th) F.Gore up the middle to NYJ 23 for 3 yards (M.Smith; K.Joseph).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 5 - NYJ 23(11:15 - 4th) S.Darnold pass short middle to F.Gore to NYJ 28 for 5 yards (S.Takitaki).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYJ 28(10:52 - 4th) F.Gore up the middle to NYJ 35 for 7 yards (L.Ogunjobi).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 3 - NYJ 35(10:11 - 4th) L.Perine right guard to NYJ 44 for 9 yards (M.Smith).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYJ 44(9:24 - 4th) L.Perine right guard to 50 for 6 yards (M.Garrett). CLE-S.Takitaki was injured during the play.
|Penalty
|
2 & 4 - NYJ 50(8:53 - 4th) PENALTY on NYJ-M.Becton False Start 5 yards enforced at 50 - No Play.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 9 - NYJ 45(8:51 - 4th) F.Gore left tackle to NYJ 49 for 4 yards (M.Wilson; S.Richardson). On this play Gore becomes the third player in NFL history to surpass 16000 career rushing yards.
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - NYJ 49(8:06 - 4th) S.Darnold pass short right to B.Berrios to NYJ 49 for no gain (A.Sendejo). NYJ-D.Mims was injured during the play.
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - NYJ 49(7:36 - 4th) B.Mann punts 40 yards to CLE 11 Center-T.Hennessy. D.Johnson to CLE 14 for 3 yards (N.Hewitt).
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLE 14(7:25 - 4th) B.Mayfield pass short right to N.Chubb pushed ob at CLE 22 for 8 yards (B.Hager).
|Penalty
|
2 & 2 - CLE 37(7:12 - 4th) B.Mayfield pass incomplete short middle to M.Hall [F.Fatukasi]. PENALTY on NYJ-F.Fatukasi Roughing the Passer 15 yards enforced at CLE 22 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CLE 37(7:07 - 4th) B.Mayfield pass incomplete deep left to J.Bradley.
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - CLE 43(7:01 - 4th) B.Mayfield pass short right to N.Chubb to CLE 43 for 6 yards (M.Farley; B.Hager). PENALTY on CLE-J.Bradley Illegal Block Above the Waist 10 yards enforced at CLE 37 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 20 - CLE 27(6:38 - 4th) B.Mayfield pass incomplete short left to J.Bradley (J.Franklin-Myers).
|No Gain
|
3 & 20 - CLE 27(6:32 - 4th) B.Mayfield pass incomplete short middle to A.Hooper (N.Hewitt).
|Punt
|
4 & 20 - CLE 27(6:24 - 4th) J.Gillan punts 38 yards to NYJ 35 Center-C.Hughlett. B.Berrios pushed ob at NYJ 35 for no gain (T.Thomas).
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYJ 35(6:16 - 4th) L.Perine left end to NYJ 36 for 1 yard (K.Joseph).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - NYJ 36(5:38 - 4th) S.Darnold pass incomplete short left to B.Perriman.
|+11 YD
|
3 & 10 - NYJ 36(5:35 - 4th) S.Darnold pass short middle to C.Herndon to NYJ 47 for 11 yards (A.Sendejo M.Wilson). Penalty on CLE-D.Ward Illegal Contact declined.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYJ 47(5:05 - 4th) L.Perine up the middle to CLE 49 for 4 yards (P.Gustin).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - NYJ 49(4:23 - 4th) S.Darnold pass incomplete short right.
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - NYJ 49(4:18 - 4th) S.Darnold pass incomplete deep right to D.Mims (D.Ward) [A.Clayborn].
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - NYJ 49(4:12 - 4th) B.Mann punts 38 yards to CLE 11 Center-T.Hennessy fair catch by D.Johnson.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CLE 11(4:05 - 4th) B.Mayfield pass incomplete short left to J.Bradley (B.Austin).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - CLE 11(4:01 - 4th) B.Mayfield pass short left to D.Njoku to CLE 15 for 4 yards (M.Maye).
|Sack
|
3 & 6 - CLE 15(3:24 - 4th) B.Mayfield sacked at CLE 7 for -8 yards (T.Basham). FUMBLES (T.Basham) [T.Basham] touched at CLE 9 RECOVERED by NYJ-J.Franklin-Myers at CLE 17.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYJ 17(3:14 - 4th) L.Perine up the middle to CLE 15 for 2 yards (M.Garrett; L.Ogunjobi).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 8 - NYJ 15(3:10 - 4th) L.Perine right tackle to CLE 11 for 4 yards (O.Vernon).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - NYJ 11(3:03 - 4th) S.Darnold pass incomplete short right [M.Garrett].
|
4 & 4 - NYJ(2:56 - 4th) PENALTY on NYJ Delay of Game 5 yards enforced at CLE 11 - No Play.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 9 - NYJ 16(2:56 - 4th) S.Ficken 34 yard field goal is GOOD Center-T.Hennessy Holder-B.Mann.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:52 - 4th) S.Ficken kicks 54 yards from NYJ 35 to CLE 11 out of bounds.
|+24 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLE 40(2:52 - 4th) B.Mayfield pass short left to K.Hunt to NYJ 36 for 24 yards (M.Maye; B.Hager).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLE 36(2:24 - 4th) B.Mayfield pass short left to A.Hooper to NYJ 28 for 8 yards (B.Hager).
|No Gain
|
2 & 2 - CLE 28(2:05 - 4th) B.Mayfield pass incomplete deep left to A.Hooper (A.Maulet).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 2 - CLE 28(1:58 - 4th) K.Hunt left tackle to NYJ 25 for 3 yards (M.Farley).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CLE 25(1:38 - 4th) B.Mayfield pass incomplete short right to H.Bryant.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - CLE 25(1:35 - 4th) B.Mayfield pass incomplete deep left to J.Bradley (M.Farley).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 10 - CLE 25(1:31 - 4th) B.Mayfield pass short left to A.Hooper pushed ob at NYJ 16 for 9 yards (A.Maulet).
|No Gain
|
4 & 1 - CLE 16(1:25 - 4th) B.Mayfield left guard to NYJ 16 for no gain (T.Basham). FUMBLES (T.Basham) recovered by CLE-K.Hunt at NYJ 16. The Replay Official reviewed the fumble ruling and the play was Upheld. The ruling on the field stands.
-
CAR
WAS
0
0
1st 2:45 CBS
-
DEN
LAC
0
3
1st 2:55 CBS
-
LAR
SEA
0
0
1st 11:32 FOX
-
PHI
DAL
0
0
1st 9:59 FOX
-
MIN
NO
33
52
Final NFLN
-
TB
DET
47
7
Final NFLN
-
SF
ARI
20
12
Final AMZN
-
MIA
LV
26
25
Final NFLN
-
ATL
KC
14
17
Final FOX
-
CIN
HOU
37
31
Final FOX
-
CLE
NYJ
16
23
Final CBS
-
CHI
JAC
41
17
Final CBS
-
IND
PIT
24
28
Final CBS
-
NYG
BAL
13
27
Final FOX
-
TEN
GB
0
053.5 O/U
-3
Sun 8:20pm NBC
-
BUF
NE
0
046 O/U
+7
Mon 8:15pm ESPN