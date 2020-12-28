|
|
|TEN
|GB
Adams shines in snow as Packers trounce Titans 40-14
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams created a picturesque atmosphere as they connected for three touchdown passes on a snow-covered Lambeau Field.
The Green Bay Packers teammates would love the opportunity to produce plenty of similar scenes next month by staying home throughout the NFC playoffs.
Rodgers threw four touchdown passes as the Packers trounced the Tennessee Titans 40-14 for their fifth consecutive victory Sunday night.
''It's tough to play in the cold,'' said Rodgers, who went 21 of 25 for 231 yards with an interception. ''It's tough to play at Lambeau. I think we proved that tonight.''
Playing in the cold at Green Bay is tough for road teams, anyway. The Packers showed they can thrive on the frozen tundra of Lambeau Field.
The Packers (12-3) already have clinched the NFC North title and can earn the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs if they win at Chicago (8-7) or Seattle (11-4) loses at San Francisco (6-9) next week.
This game showcased why the Packers want to make sure the playoffs go through Lambeau after losing on the road in three of the last six NFC championship games. With snow falling throughout the first half and continuing to cover much of the field the rest of the game, Green Bay moved the ball at will all night.
''People definitely don't want to play in the cold,'' Adams said. ''It's tough, man. It's tough. It makes you a little bit less physical. It takes your speed away. If you don't get to practice in this and get used to the temperature, the snow and all of that stuff, as you've seen, it can obviously take a toll. I think that team (Tennessee) is a really, really solid team that played with a lot less speed than they typically do.''
Green Bay ran wild behind 124 yards and two touchdowns from A.J. Dillon and 94 yards from Aaron Jones. Dillon, a second-round pick from Boston College, had run for just 115 yards all season during a rookie year in which he spent over a month on the COVID-19 reserve list.
Tennessee (10-5) squandered an opportunity to clinch its first AFC South championship since 2008. The Titans still can clinch a division title by winning at Houston (4-11) next week.
Adams' three touchdown catches gave him 17 this season, one off the Packers' single-season record that Sterling Sharpe set in 1994. Adams, who caught 11 passes for 142 yards Sunday, leads the NFL in touchdown receptions despite missing two games with a hamstring injury.
The Packers' defense also played well while picking off two passes from Ryan Tannehill, who went 11 of 24 for 121 yards. Tennessee's Derrick Henry rushed for 98 yards on 23 carries, ending his streak of nine consecutive road games in which he'd run for at least 100 yards.
Green Bay pulled ahead 19-0 when Rodgers threw touchdown passes on each of their first three possessions. Mason Crosby missed an extra-point attempt after the first touchdown and the Packers failed on a two-point conversion attempt after the second one.
Adams capped Green Bay's first drive by catching a pass behind the line of scrimmage, slipping out of Adoree Jackson's grasp and diving into the right corner of the end zone.
Green Bay's second series resulted in Equanimeous St. Brown's first career touchdown on a 21-yard pass.
After Darnell Savage picked off Tannehill's pass to give the Packers the ball in Green Bay territory, Adams beat Jackson again on a 7-yard touchdown early in the second quarter.
''I don't think you can do that against anybody, with the mistakes that we made and the start that we had,'' Titans coach Mike Vrabel said. ''(It's) just not going to be good enough and just too inconsistent.''
Tennessee got back in the game by scoring two touchdowns in a 3 1/2-minute span midway through the game
Tannehill's 12-yard touchdown pass to Jonnu Smith with 43 seconds left in the second quarter made it 19-7. On the opening series of the second half, Tannehill faked a handoff and raced 45 yards untouched to cut Tennessee's lead to 19-14.
The Packers then capitalized on good fortune.
Aaron Jones bounced off someone around the line of scrimmage and then raced down the left sideline for a 59-yard gain that set up Rodgers' 8-yard touchdown pass to Adams. The Packers snapped the ball just after a replay showed Jones stepped out of bounds during that run and gained well over 30 yards afterward.
''By the time the ball was snapped, that was the first view that we got as it was coming down,'' Vrabel said. ''That was unfortunate. I wish we'd been able to tackle him and set the edge when we had him in the backfield.''
INJURY REPORT
The Packers played without running back Jamaal Williams due to an injured quadriceps. Offensive tackle Rick Wagner suffered a knee injury.
UP NEXT
The Titans are at Houston.
The Packers are at Chicago.
---
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
R. Tannehill
17 QB
121 PaYds, PaTD, 2 INTs, 55 RuYds, RuTD
|
17
FPTS
|
A. Rodgers
12 QB
231 PaYds, 4 PaTDs, INT, 19 RuYds
|
32
FPTS
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|23:12
|36:06
|1st Downs
|15
|27
|Rushing
|6
|12
|Passing
|9
|14
|Penalty
|0
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|5-11
|4-8
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|260
|448
|Total Plays
|55
|63
|Avg Gain
|4.7
|7.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|156
|234
|Rush Attempts
|27
|37
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.8
|6.3
|Net Yards Passing
|104
|214
|Comp. - Att.
|11-26
|21-25
|Yards Per Pass
|3.7
|8.2
|Penalties - Yards
|3-15
|0-0
|Touchdowns
|2
|6
|Rushing TDs
|1
|2
|Passing TDs
|1
|4
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|2
|1
|Punts - Avg
|4-43.5
|0-0.0
|Return Yards
|148
|54
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|6-145
|2-35
|Int. - Returns
|1-3
|2-19
|Red Zone Eff.
|1-2 -50%
|4-5 -80%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|0-0 -0%
|4-4 -100%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|104
|PASS YDS
|214
|
|
|156
|RUSH YDS
|234
|
|
|260
|TOTAL YDS
|448
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
R. Tannehill 17 QB
17
FPTS
|R. Tannehill
|11/24
|121
|1
|2
|17
|
L. Woodside 5 QB
0
FPTS
|L. Woodside
|0/2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Henry 22 RB
9
FPTS
|D. Henry
|23
|98
|0
|10
|9
|
R. Tannehill 17 QB
17
FPTS
|R. Tannehill
|3
|55
|1
|45
|17
|
D. Evans 32 RB
0
FPTS
|D. Evans
|1
|3
|0
|3
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
A. Brown 11 WR
4
FPTS
|A. Brown
|8
|4
|43
|0
|12
|4
|
J. Smith 81 TE
9
FPTS
|J. Smith
|7
|3
|30
|1
|12
|9
|
N. Westbrook 15 WR
1
FPTS
|N. Westbrook
|1
|1
|19
|0
|19
|1
|
C. Batson 13 WR
1
FPTS
|C. Batson
|1
|1
|12
|0
|12
|1
|
A. Firkser 86 TE
1
FPTS
|A. Firkser
|2
|1
|11
|0
|11
|1
|
J. McNichols 28 RB
0
FPTS
|J. McNichols
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|0
|
C. Davis 84 WR
0
FPTS
|C. Davis
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Evans 32 RB
0
FPTS
|D. Evans
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
K. Raymond 14 WR
0
FPTS
|K. Raymond
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
D. Long 51 LB
|D. Long
|8-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Byard 31 FS
|K. Byard
|6-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Butler 21 CB
|M. Butler
|6-0
|0.0
|1
|0
|
A. Jackson 25 CB
|A. Jackson
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
H. Landry 58 OLB
|H. Landry
|3-5
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Vaccaro 24 SS
|K. Vaccaro
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Evans 54 ILB
|R. Evans
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. King 33 FS
|D. King
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Jones 90 NT
|D. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
W. Ray 57 DE
|W. Ray
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
J. Smith 81 TE
|J. Smith
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Simmons 98 DE
|J. Simmons
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Firkser 86 TE
|A. Firkser
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Hooker 37 SS
|A. Hooker
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Crawford 94 DE
|J. Crawford
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
W. Compton 53 ILB
|W. Compton
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Blasingame 41 FB
|K. Blasingame
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Tart 93 DT
|T. Tart
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Dickerson 92 DE
|M. Dickerson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Dzubnar 49 LB
|N. Dzubnar
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
S. Gostkowski 3 K
2
FPTS
|S. Gostkowski
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Kern 6 P
|B. Kern
|4
|43.5
|1
|60
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Evans 32 RB
0
FPTS
|D. Evans
|6
|24.2
|31
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
A. Rodgers 12 QB
32
FPTS
|A. Rodgers
|21/25
|231
|4
|1
|32
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
A. Dillon 28 RB
24
FPTS
|A. Dillon
|21
|124
|2
|30
|24
|
A. Jones 33 RB
10
FPTS
|A. Jones
|10
|94
|0
|59
|10
|
A. Rodgers 12 QB
32
FPTS
|A. Rodgers
|3
|19
|0
|14
|32
|
T. Boyle 8 QB
0
FPTS
|T. Boyle
|3
|-3
|0
|-1
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Adams 17 WR
32
FPTS
|D. Adams
|12
|11
|142
|3
|32
|32
|
E. St. Brown 19 WR
8
FPTS
|E. St. Brown
|1
|1
|21
|1
|21
|8
|
R. Tonyan 85 TE
1
FPTS
|R. Tonyan
|2
|1
|17
|0
|17
|1
|
A. Jones 33 RB
10
FPTS
|A. Jones
|3
|2
|14
|0
|9
|10
|
A. Lazard 13 WR
1
FPTS
|A. Lazard
|2
|2
|14
|0
|7
|1
|
D. Dafney 49 TE
1
FPTS
|D. Dafney
|1
|1
|13
|0
|13
|1
|
T. Austin 16 WR
0
FPTS
|T. Austin
|2
|2
|5
|0
|6
|0
|
A. Dillon 28 RB
24
FPTS
|A. Dillon
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|24
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
K. Barnes 51 ILB
|K. Barnes
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Amos 31 SS
|A. Amos
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Gary 52 LB
|R. Gary
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Clark 97 NT
|K. Clark
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Sullivan 39 CB
|C. Sullivan
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Savage 26 FS
|D. Savage
|2-3
|0.0
|1
|0
|
K. King 20 CB
|K. King
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
P. Smith 91 OLB
|P. Smith
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
V. Scott 36 DB
|V. Scott
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Lancaster 95 NT
|T. Lancaster
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Dafney 49 TE
|D. Dafney
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Kirksey 58 ILB
|C. Kirksey
|1-0
|1.0
|1
|0
|
K. Martin 54 LB
|K. Martin
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Alexander 23 CB
|J. Alexander
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Z. Smith 55 OLB
|Z. Smith
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|1
|
E. St. Brown 19 WR
|E. St. Brown
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Summers 44 LB
|T. Summers
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
H. Black 41 SAF
|H. Black
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Jackson 37 CB
|J. Jackson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Keke 96 DE
|K. Keke
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Ramsey 56 LB
|R. Ramsey
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
O. Burks 42 ILB
|O. Burks
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Lowry 94 DE
|D. Lowry
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Crosby 2 K
4
FPTS
|M. Crosby
|0/0
|0
|4/5
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Taylor 86 WR
0
FPTS
|M. Taylor
|2
|17.5
|24
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) S.Gostkowski kicks 57 yards from TEN 35 to GB 8 out of bounds.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - GB 40(15:00 - 1st) A.Jones up the middle to GB 43 for 3 yards (H.Landry III; R.Evans).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 7 - GB 43(14:23 - 1st) A.Rodgers pass short right to D.Adams to 50 for 7 yards (D.Long).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - GB 50(13:40 - 1st) A.Rodgers pass short right to D.Adams to TEN 42 for 8 yards (K.Byard).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 2 - GB 42(12:58 - 1st) A.Jones right tackle to TEN 30 for 12 yards (K.Byard).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - GB 30(12:19 - 1st) A.Rodgers pass short left to D.Dafney to TEN 17 for 13 yards (A.Jackson).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - GB 17(11:30 - 1st) A.Jones right end to TEN 12 for 5 yards (K.Byard T.Tart).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 5 - GB 12(10:42 - 1st) A.Rodgers pass short left to A.Lazard to TEN 5 for 7 yards (D.King H.Landry III).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 5 - GB 5(9:59 - 1st) A.Rodgers pass short right to D.Adams for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Missed PAT
|(9:55 - 1st) M.Crosby extra point is No Good Wide Left Center-H.Bradley Holder-J.Scott.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:55 - 1st) M.Crosby kicks 56 yards from GB 35 to TEN 9. D.Evans to TEN 35 for 26 yards (R.Ramsey; O.Burks).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TEN 35(9:50 - 1st) D.Henry left end to TEN 35 for no gain (P.Smith).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - TEN 35(9:15 - 1st) D.Henry left tackle to TEN 40 for 5 yards (K.Barnes).
|+12 YD
|
3 & 5 - TEN 40(8:34 - 1st) R.Tannehill pass short right to C.Batson to GB 48 for 12 yards (K.Barnes).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 48(7:51 - 1st) R.Tannehill scrambles left end ran ob at GB 39 for 9 yards (K.Barnes).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 1 - TEN 39(7:20 - 1st) D.Henry right end to GB 35 for 4 yards (D.Savage; K.Barnes).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 35(6:39 - 1st) D.Henry right end to GB 32 for 3 yards (T.Lancaster D.Lowry).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - TEN 32(6:05 - 1st) R.Tannehill pass incomplete short left to J.Smith (D.Savage).
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - TEN 32(6:00 - 1st) R.Tannehill pass incomplete short left to A.Firkser.
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - TEN 32(5:56 - 1st) B.Kern punts 32 yards to end zone Center-M.Overton Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - GB 20(5:50 - 1st) A.Dillon up the middle to GB 21 for 1 yard (D.Long H.Landry III).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 9 - GB 21(5:09 - 1st) A.Rodgers scrambles right end to GB 35 for 14 yards (R.Evans).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - GB 35(4:26 - 1st) A.Dillon right tackle to GB 36 for 1 yard (D.Long).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 9 - GB 36(3:41 - 1st) A.Rodgers pass short left to T.Austin to GB 35 for -1 yards (K.Vaccaro).
|Penalty
|
3 & 10 - GB 35(3:00 - 1st) A.Rodgers pass short left to A.Dillon to GB 35 for no gain (J.Simmons) [D.King]. PENALTY on TEN-R.Evans Illegal Use of Hands 5 yards enforced at GB 35 - No Play.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - GB 40(2:30 - 1st) A.Dillon left tackle to GB 46 for 6 yards (D.Long).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 4 - GB 46(1:52 - 1st) A.Rodgers pass short right to A.Lazard pushed ob at TEN 47 for 7 yards (K.Byard).
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - GB 47(1:22 - 1st) A.Rodgers pass short right to R.Tonyan to TEN 30 for 17 yards (K.Byard; H.Landry III).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - GB 30(0:37 - 1st) A.Rodgers pass incomplete deep left [R.Evans].
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - GB 30(0:31 - 1st) A.Dillon right end to TEN 21 for 9 yards (M.Butler K.Byard).
|+21 YD
|
3 & 1 - GB 21(15:00 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass deep right to E.St. Brown for 21 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(14:54 - 2nd) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. A.Jones rushes right guard. ATTEMPT FAILS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:54 - 2nd) M.Crosby kicks 65 yards from GB 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 25(14:54 - 2nd) D.Henry up the middle to TEN 26 for 1 yard (A.Amos; D.Lowry).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 9 - TEN 26(14:18 - 2nd) D.Henry right guard to TEN 31 for 5 yards (D.Lowry; K.Barnes).
|Int
|
3 & 4 - TEN 31(13:37 - 2nd) R.Tannehill pass short right intended for A.Brown INTERCEPTED by D.Savage at TEN 43. D.Savage to TEN 34 for 9 yards (A.Firkser).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - GB 34(13:30 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass incomplete short left to A.Jones.
|+14 YD
|
2 & 10 - GB 34(13:22 - 2nd) A.Dillon up the middle to TEN 20 for 14 yards (K.Byard).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - GB 20(12:39 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass short left to T.Austin pushed ob at TEN 14 for 6 yards (M.Butler).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 4 - GB 14(12:09 - 2nd) A.Dillon left tackle to TEN 13 for 1 yard (R.Evans).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 3 - GB 13(11:28 - 2nd) A.Dillon up the middle to TEN 7 for 6 yards (J.Simmons).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 7 - GB 7(10:49 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass short right to D.Adams for 7 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:46 - 2nd) M.Crosby extra point is GOOD Center-H.Bradley Holder-J.Scott.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:46 - 2nd) M.Crosby kicks 62 yards from GB 35 to TEN 3. D.Evans to TEN 31 for 28 yards (J.Jackson; V.Scott).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - TEN 31(10:40 - 2nd) R.Tannehill sacked at TEN 24 for -7 yards (C.Kirksey).
|No Gain
|
2 & 17 - TEN 24(9:59 - 2nd) R.Tannehill pass incomplete short right to D.Evans (P.Smith).
|Sack
|
3 & 17 - TEN 24(9:56 - 2nd) R.Tannehill sacked at TEN 14 for -10 yards (Z.Smith). FUMBLES (Z.Smith) [Z.Smith] and recovers at TEN 14.
|Punt
|
4 & 27 - TEN 14(9:09 - 2nd) B.Kern punts 41 yards to GB 45 Center-M.Overton out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+23 YD
|
1 & 10 - GB 45(9:01 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass deep left to D.Adams to TEN 32 for 23 yards (A.Jackson).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - GB 32(8:14 - 2nd) A.Dillon up the middle to TEN 30 for 2 yards (K.Vaccaro; H.Landry III).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 8 - GB 30(7:31 - 2nd) A.Dillon left tackle to TEN 25 for 5 yards (H.Landry III).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 3 - GB 25(6:45 - 2nd) A.Dillon left guard to TEN 19 for 6 yards (J.Crawford).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - GB 19(5:59 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass short left to A.Dillon to TEN 14 for 5 yards (R.Evans).
|-3 YD
|
2 & 5 - GB 14(5:22 - 2nd) A.Jones left end to TEN 17 for -3 yards (K.Vaccaro).
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - GB 17(4:39 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass incomplete deep left to R.Tonyan.
|
4 & 8 - GB 25(4:35 - 2nd) M.Crosby 35 yard field goal is BLOCKED (J.Crawford) Center-H.Bradley Holder-J.Scott RECOVERED by TEN-A.Hooker at TEN 14. A.Hooker to GB 20 for 66 yards (J.Scott). PENALTY on TEN-J.Kalu Defensive Offside 5 yards enforced at TEN 17 - No Play.
|Sack
|
4 & 3 - GB 12(4:22 - 2nd) A.Rodgers sacked at TEN 29 for -17 yards (W.Ray).
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 29(4:16 - 2nd) D.Henry right end to TEN 30 for 1 yard (R.Gary).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 9 - TEN 30(3:41 - 2nd) D.Henry left end to TEN 35 for 5 yards (K.King D.Savage).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 4 - TEN 35(2:59 - 2nd) R.Tannehill pass short middle to A.Brown to TEN 45 for 10 yards (J.Alexander).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 45(2:16 - 2nd) D.Henry left end to TEN 48 for 3 yards (P.Smith).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 7 - TEN 48(2:00 - 2nd) R.Tannehill pass short left to A.Brown to GB 40 for 12 yards (K.King).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 40(1:26 - 2nd) D.Henry right end to GB 30 for 10 yards (D.Savage K.King).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 30(1:14 - 2nd) D.Henry up the middle to GB 32 for -2 yards (K.Clark).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 13 - TEN 32(0:53 - 2nd) R.Tannehill pass short left to A.Brown ran ob at GB 20 for 12 yards (C.Sullivan).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 1 - TEN 20(0:48 - 2nd) R.Tannehill pass short right to J.Smith ran ob at GB 12 for 8 yards (C.Sullivan).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 2 - TEN 12(0:43 - 2nd) R.Tannehill pass short left to J.Smith for 12 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:37 - 2nd) S.Gostkowski extra point is GOOD Center-M.Overton Holder-B.Kern.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:37 - 2nd) S.Gostkowski kicks 55 yards from TEN 35 to GB 10. M.Taylor to GB 21 for 11 yards (N.Dzubnar; K.Blasingame).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - GB 21(0:31 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass short middle to A.Jones to GB 30 for 9 yards (K.Vaccaro; A.Hooker).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 1 - GB 30(0:23 - 2nd) A.Rodgers scrambles right end ran ob at GB 35 for 5 yards (D.Long).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - GB 35(0:08 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass short right to D.Adams to GB 41 for 6 yards (M.Butler).
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) M.Crosby kicks 62 yards from GB 35 to TEN 3. D.Evans to TEN 34 for 31 yards (D.Dafney).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 34(14:53 - 3rd) D.Henry right end to TEN 37 for 3 yards (K.Clark).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 7 - TEN 37(14:11 - 3rd) R.Tannehill pass short middle to A.Brown to TEN 46 for 9 yards (C.Sullivan).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 46(13:33 - 3rd) D.Henry right tackle to 50 for 4 yards (R.Gary).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - TEN 50(12:52 - 3rd) D.Henry left end to GB 45 for 5 yards (K.Clark).
|+45 YD
|
3 & 1 - TEN 45(12:10 - 3rd) R.Tannehill right tackle for 45 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:01 - 3rd) S.Gostkowski extra point is GOOD Center-M.Overton Holder-B.Kern.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:01 - 3rd) S.Gostkowski kicks 55 yards from TEN 35 to GB 10. M.Taylor to GB 34 for 24 yards (N.Dzubnar; W.Compton).
|+59 YD
|
1 & 10 - GB 34(11:57 - 3rd) A.Jones left end to TEN 7 for 59 yards (A.Jackson).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 7 - GB 7(11:17 - 3rd) A.Jones right end to TEN 8 for -1 yards (H.Landry III).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 8 - GB 8(10:33 - 3rd) A.Rodgers pass short middle to D.Adams for 8 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:27 - 3rd) M.Crosby extra point is GOOD Center-H.Bradley Holder-J.Scott.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:27 - 3rd) M.Crosby kicks 58 yards from GB 35 to TEN 7. D.Evans to TEN 30 for 23 yards (H.Black).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TEN 30(10:22 - 3rd) R.Tannehill pass incomplete short middle to A.Brown [K.King].
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - TEN 30(10:18 - 3rd) D.Henry up the middle to TEN 33 for 3 yards (K.Martin Z.Smith).
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - TEN 33(9:40 - 3rd) R.Tannehill pass incomplete deep right to A.Brown (D.Savage).
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - TEN 33(9:32 - 3rd) B.Kern punts 41 yards to GB 26 Center-M.Overton downed by TEN-N.Dzubnar.
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - GB 26(9:23 - 3rd) A.Rodgers pass short middle to D.Adams to GB 37 for 11 yards (D.Long). GB-R.Wagner was injured during the play.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - GB 37(8:43 - 3rd) A.Dillon left tackle to GB 45 for 8 yards (B.Reed).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 2 - GB 45(8:06 - 3rd) A.Dillon right tackle to TEN 49 for 6 yards (A.Jackson; R.Evans).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - GB 42(7:26 - 3rd) A.Rodgers pass short right to A.Dillon to TEN 42 for 7 yards (A.Jackson). PENALTY on TEN-T.Tart Defensive Offside 5 yards enforced at TEN 49 - No Play.
|-3 YD
|
1 & 5 - GB 44(7:02 - 3rd) A.Dillon right end to TEN 47 for -3 yards (D.Long).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 8 - GB 47(6:20 - 3rd) A.Rodgers pass short right to D.Adams pushed ob at TEN 39 for 8 yards (M.Butler).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - GB 39(5:45 - 3rd) A.Jones left end pushed ob at TEN 31 for 8 yards (H.Landry III).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 2 - GB 31(5:11 - 3rd) A.Jones up the middle to TEN 30 for 1 yard (D.Long).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - GB 30(4:28 - 3rd) A.Jones right guard to TEN 30 for no gain (M.Dickerson; T.Tart).
|+30 YD
|
4 & 1 - GB 30(3:42 - 3rd) A.Dillon right tackle for 30 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:35 - 3rd) M.Crosby extra point is GOOD Center-H.Bradley Holder-J.Scott.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:35 - 3rd) M.Crosby kicks 61 yards from GB 35 to TEN 4. D.Evans to TEN 24 for 20 yards (T.Summers).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 24(3:31 - 3rd) D.Henry left end to TEN 28 for 4 yards (K.Barnes).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - TEN 28(2:56 - 3rd) D.Henry left end to TEN 31 for 3 yards (K.Keke; P.Smith).
|+11 YD
|
3 & 3 - TEN 31(2:16 - 3rd) R.Tannehill pass short middle to A.Firkser to TEN 42 for 11 yards (A.Amos R.Gary).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TEN 42(1:39 - 3rd) R.Tannehill pass incomplete short right to C.Davis (J.Alexander).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 10 - TEN 42(1:36 - 3rd) D.Henry up the middle to GB 48 for 10 yards (A.Amos).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TEN 48(1:13 - 3rd) R.Tannehill pass incomplete short right to A.Brown (A.Amos) [K.Clark].
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - TEN 48(1:09 - 3rd) D.Henry right end to GB 45 for 3 yards (A.Amos R.Gary).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 7 - TEN 45(0:28 - 3rd) R.Tannehill pass short middle to J.Smith to GB 35 for 10 yards (K.Barnes).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - GB 35(15:00 - 4th) R.Tannehill pass incomplete short right to J.Smith (J.Alexander).
|Int
|
2 & 10 - GB 35(14:56 - 4th) R.Tannehill pass short right intended for J.Smith INTERCEPTED by C.Kirksey [P.Smith] at GB 33. C.Kirksey to GB 43 for 10 yards (J.Smith).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - GB 43(14:48 - 4th) A.Jones left end to TEN 47 for 10 yards (M.Butler).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - GB 47(14:03 - 4th) A.Rodgers FUMBLES (Aborted) at 50 and recovers at GB 47.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - GB 47(13:19 - 4th) A.Rodgers pass short left to A.Jones to TEN 48 for 5 yards (A.Jackson).
|Int
|
3 & 11 - GB 48(12:32 - 4th) A.Rodgers pass short middle intended for D.Adams INTERCEPTED by M.Butler at TEN 34. M.Butler to TEN 37 for 3 yards (E.St. Brown).
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 37(12:24 - 4th) D.Henry left end to TEN 43 for 6 yards (D.Savage; K.King).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 4 - TEN 43(11:56 - 4th) D.Henry right end to GB 49 for 8 yards (D.Savage).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 49(11:24 - 4th) R.Tannehill scrambles up the middle to GB 48 for 1 yard (R.Gary).
|+19 YD
|
2 & 9 - TEN 48(10:52 - 4th) R.Tannehill pass deep left to N.Westbrook-Ikhine to GB 29 for 19 yards (V.Scott).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 29(10:18 - 4th) D.Henry up the middle to GB 20 for 9 yards (V.Scott).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 1 - TEN 20(9:48 - 4th) D.Henry right end to GB 15 for 5 yards (C.Sullivan; J.Alexander).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TEN 15(9:23 - 4th) R.Tannehill pass incomplete short middle.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - TEN 15(9:19 - 4th) R.Tannehill pass incomplete short middle to C.Davis.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 10 - TEN 15(9:15 - 4th) R.Tannehill pass short middle to J.McNichols to GB 9 for 6 yards (A.Amos).
|No Gain
|
4 & 4 - TEN 9(8:32 - 4th) R.Tannehill pass incomplete short middle to J.Smith (J.Alexander).
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - GB 9(8:28 - 4th) A.Dillon left end to GB 15 for 6 yards (D.Long; J.Simmons).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 4 - GB 15(7:41 - 4th) A.Dillon left end to GB 23 for 8 yards (K.Vaccaro).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - GB 23(6:59 - 4th) A.Dillon up the middle to GB 32 for 9 yards (K.Byard A.Jackson).
|+27 YD
|
2 & 1 - GB 32(6:11 - 4th) A.Rodgers pass short left to D.Adams pushed ob at TEN 41 for 27 yards (D.King).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - GB 41(5:32 - 4th) A.Dillon right tackle to TEN 41 for no gain (D.Jones).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - GB 41(4:48 - 4th) A.Dillon left tackle to TEN 41 for no gain (A.Hooker J.Crawford).
|+32 YD
|
3 & 10 - GB 41(4:01 - 4th) A.Rodgers pass deep left to D.Adams to TEN 9 for 32 yards (M.Butler).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 9 - GB 9(3:14 - 4th) A.Dillon left guard to TEN 7 for 2 yards (K.Byard; J.Crawford).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 7 - GB 7(2:30 - 4th) A.Dillon right guard for 7 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:25 - 4th) M.Crosby extra point is GOOD Center-H.Bradley Holder-J.Scott.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:25 - 4th) M.Crosby kicks 59 yards from GB 35 to TEN 6. D.Evans to TEN 23 for 17 yards (H.Black; T.Summers).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 23(2:20 - 4th) D.Evans up the middle to TEN 26 for 3 yards (T.Lancaster).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - TEN 26(2:00 - 4th) L.Woodside pass incomplete short right to K.Raymond.
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - TEN 26(1:56 - 4th) L.Woodside pass incomplete short middle to D.Evans (T.Summers).
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - TEN 26(1:52 - 4th) B.Kern punts 60 yards to GB 14 Center-M.Overton downed by TEN-N.Westbrook-Ikhine.
-
MIN
NO
33
52
Final NFLN
-
TB
DET
47
7
Final NFLN
-
SF
ARI
20
12
Final AMZN
-
MIA
LV
26
25
Final NFLN
-
CHI
JAC
41
17
Final CBS
-
ATL
KC
14
17
Final FOX
-
CIN
HOU
37
31
Final FOX
-
CLE
NYJ
16
23
Final CBS
-
IND
PIT
24
28
Final CBS
-
NYG
BAL
13
27
Final FOX
-
CAR
WAS
20
13
Final CBS
-
DEN
LAC
16
19
Final CBS
-
PHI
DAL
17
37
Final FOX
-
LAR
SEA
9
20
Final FOX
-
TEN
GB
14
40
Final NBC
-
BUF
NE
0
046 O/U
+7
Mon 8:15pm ESPN