Brady-led Bucs top Lions 47-7 to end 13-year playoff drought
DETROIT (AP) Tom Brady threw four touchdown passes in the only half he needed to play and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers went on to rout the Detroit Lions 47-7 Saturday, sealing a spot in the playoffs for the first time since 2007.
The Bucs (10-5) set a franchise record with 588 yards and snapped the NFL's second-longest postseason drought behind Cleveland's 18-year run that can end Sunday.
Tampa Bay rested Brady ahead 34-0, its largest halftime lead in franchise history. Blaine Gabbert threw a 25-yard touchdown pass to Rob Gronkowski on his first snap, one play after Detroit running back D'Andre Swift fumbled, and a 22-yard pass to Mike Evans later in the third quarter.
Brady was 22 of 27 for 348 yards with a mix of passes deep down the field and darts in traffic. The six-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback threw touchdown passes to Gronkowski, Evans, Chris Godwin, who made a one-handed catch, and Antonio Brown from 33, 27, 7 and 12 yards.
The 43-year-old Brady, who split time with Drew Henson in college at Michigan, started his 298th game to tie Brett Favre's record for an NFL quarterback and played in his 300th game.
The Lions (5-10) started the game without interim coach Darrell Bevell along with assistants on the defensive staff because of COVID-19 contact tracing.
And they played much of the game without Matthew Stafford. He was questionable to play with hip and thumb injuries and then hurt his right ankle on the opening drive and did not return.
Chase Daniel struggled to move the ball much for the Lions, who avoided getting shut out for the second time this season in the third quarter when Jamal Agnew returned a punt 74 yards for a touchdown. Daniel was replaced in the fourth quarter by David Blough, an undrafted rookie last year.
RECORD WATCH
Brady has thrown a franchise-record 36 touchdowns and set a personal record with 348 yards passing by halftime. Brady and Gabbert combined to throw a Bucs-record six touchdowns. Tampa Bay set team records in points (34) and yards (410) in the first half. Evans, who had 10 catches for 181 yards, scored twice to set a team record with 13 receiving touchdowns.
FOR STARTERS
Tampa Bay was outscored 59-7 in the opening quarter of its past six games and looked as if it might start slow again when Brady was sacked on third down of the opening drive. Detroit, though, negated the play by being offside.
Brady took advantage. He converted the ensuing third down with a short throw before going downfield to connect with Evans on a 33-yard throw and to perfectly loft a 33-yard touchdown pass over a defender and into Gronkowski's hands.
Detroit wide receiver coach Robert Prince made his first big decision as head coach for the day on the ensuing drive when he had the offense with a fourth-and-1 at midfield. Alas, offensive tackle Taylor Decker was flagged for a false start and the Lions punted.
INJURY REPORT
Bucs: S Mike Edwards left the game with a hip injury and CB Carlton Davis (groin) was inactive.
Lions: Stafford left the game with an ankle injury after he was 2 of 3 for 17 yards on his only possession.
UP NEXT
Bucs host on Atlanta on Jan. 3.
Lions host Minnesota on Jan. 3.
---
Follow Larry Lage at https://twitter.com/larrylage
---
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
T. Brady
12 QB
348 PaYds, 4 PaTDs
37
FPTS
D. Swift
32 RB
45 RuYds, 25 ReYds, 4 RECs
4
FPTS
|Time of Pos
|35:18
|24:08
|1st Downs
|30
|12
|Rushing
|5
|4
|Passing
|22
|5
|Penalty
|3
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|4-10
|1-10
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|588
|186
|Total Plays
|70
|50
|Avg Gain
|8.4
|3.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|111
|73
|Rush Attempts
|26
|15
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.3
|4.9
|Net Yards Passing
|477
|113
|Comp. - Att.
|31-42
|21-31
|Yards Per Pass
|10.8
|3.2
|Penalties - Yards
|8-65
|11-117
|Touchdowns
|7
|1
|Rushing TDs
|1
|0
|Passing TDs
|6
|0
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|0
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|3-44.0
|8-47.8
|Return Yards
|65
|124
|Punts - Returns
|5-20
|2-78
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-43
|2-46
|Int. - Returns
|1-2
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|3-3 -100%
|0-0 -0%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|1-1 -100%
|0-0 -0%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|477
|PASS YDS
|113
|111
|RUSH YDS
|73
|588
|TOTAL YDS
|186
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
T. Brady 12 QB
37
FPTS
|T. Brady
|22/27
|348
|4
|0
|37
|
B. Gabbert 11 QB
18
FPTS
|B. Gabbert
|9/15
|143
|2
|0
|18
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
K. Vaughn 30 RB
6
FPTS
|K. Vaughn
|15
|62
|0
|14
|6
|
L. Fournette 28 RB
12
FPTS
|L. Fournette
|9
|34
|1
|8
|12
|
B. Gabbert 11 QB
18
FPTS
|B. Gabbert
|2
|15
|0
|16
|18
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
M. Evans 13 WR
30
FPTS
|M. Evans
|12
|10
|181
|2
|33
|30
|
C. Godwin 14 WR
14
FPTS
|C. Godwin
|9
|5
|84
|1
|47
|14
|
R. Gronkowski 87 TE
17
FPTS
|R. Gronkowski
|2
|2
|58
|2
|33
|17
|
T. Johnson 18 WR
3
FPTS
|T. Johnson
|1
|1
|35
|0
|35
|3
|
A. Brown 81 WR
9
FPTS
|A. Brown
|6
|4
|35
|1
|15
|9
|
L. Fournette 28 RB
12
FPTS
|L. Fournette
|3
|3
|32
|0
|13
|12
|
C. Brate 84 TE
2
FPTS
|C. Brate
|2
|2
|27
|0
|16
|2
|
T. Hudson 88 TE
2
FPTS
|T. Hudson
|1
|1
|20
|0
|20
|2
|
K. Vaughn 30 RB
6
FPTS
|K. Vaughn
|2
|1
|7
|0
|7
|6
|
S. Miller 10 WR
0
FPTS
|S. Miller
|2
|1
|7
|0
|7
|0
|
L. McCoy 25 RB
0
FPTS
|L. McCoy
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
D. White 45 ILB
|D. White
|10-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
A. Winfield Jr. 31 SS
|A. Winfield Jr.
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Whitehead 33 FS
|J. Whitehead
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
H. Miller 36 CB
|H. Miller
|3-0
|0.0
|1
|0
|
S. Murphy-Bunting 23 CB
|S. Murphy-Bunting
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Dean 35 CB
|J. Dean
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Cockrell 43 DB
|R. Cockrell
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. David 54 ILB
|L. David
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|1
|
J. Ledbetter 95 DE
|J. Ledbetter
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
A. Nelson 98 LB
|A. Nelson
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
S. Barrett 58 OLB
|S. Barrett
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
W. Gholston 92 DE
|W. Gholston
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
L. McCoy 25 RB
|L. McCoy
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Minter 51 LB
|K. Minter
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. McLendon 96 NT
|S. McLendon
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Suh 93 DE
|N. Suh
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Pierre-Paul 90 OLB
|J. Pierre-Paul
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Succop 3 K
5
FPTS
|R. Succop
|0/1
|0
|5/7
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Pinion 8 P
|B. Pinion
|3
|44.0
|1
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Barner 44 RB
0
FPTS
|K. Barner
|2
|21.5
|30
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Barner 44 RB
0
FPTS
|K. Barner
|5
|4.0
|8
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
C. Daniel 4 QB
3
FPTS
|C. Daniel
|13/18
|86
|0
|0
|3
|
D. Blough 10 QB
0
FPTS
|D. Blough
|6/10
|49
|0
|1
|0
|
M. Stafford 9 QB
0
FPTS
|M. Stafford
|2/3
|17
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Swift 32 RB
4
FPTS
|D. Swift
|10
|45
|0
|14
|4
|
D. Blough 10 QB
0
FPTS
|D. Blough
|1
|18
|0
|18
|0
|
A. Peterson 28 RB
1
FPTS
|A. Peterson
|4
|10
|0
|9
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Amendola 80 WR
3
FPTS
|D. Amendola
|7
|5
|37
|0
|19
|3
|
D. Swift 32 RB
4
FPTS
|D. Swift
|5
|4
|25
|0
|15
|4
|
T. Hockenson 88 TE
2
FPTS
|T. Hockenson
|6
|4
|23
|0
|7
|2
|
M. Sanu 12 WR
2
FPTS
|M. Sanu
|4
|2
|22
|0
|20
|2
|
M. Jones 11 WR
1
FPTS
|M. Jones
|3
|3
|19
|0
|11
|1
|
K. Johnson 33 RB
1
FPTS
|K. Johnson
|2
|2
|17
|0
|10
|1
|
Q. Cephus 87 WR
0
FPTS
|Q. Cephus
|2
|1
|9
|0
|9
|0
|
J. James 83 TE
0
FPTS
|J. James
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
T. Walker 21 DB
|T. Walker
|6-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Harmon 26 SS
|D. Harmon
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Brock DB
|T. Brock
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Davis 40 MLB
|J. Davis
|3-5
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Penisini 91 DT
|J. Penisini
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Tavai 51 OLB
|J. Tavai
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Roberts 29 CB
|D. Roberts
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Oruwariye 24 CB
|A. Oruwariye
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Reeves-Maybin 44 LB
|J. Reeves-Maybin
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Strong 92 DT
|K. Strong
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Bryant 94 DE
|A. Bryant
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Okwara 95 DE
|R. Okwara
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|1
|
C. Moore 49 SAF
|C. Moore
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Okwara 99 DE
|J. Okwara
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Williams 97 DE
|N. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Griffen 98 DE
|E. Griffen
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
W. Harris 25 FS
|W. Harris
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Jones 52 OLB
|C. Jones
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Ragland 59 ILB
|R. Ragland
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Prater 5 K
1
FPTS
|M. Prater
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Fox 3 P
|J. Fox
|8
|47.8
|5
|56
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Agnew 39 WR
0
FPTS
|J. Agnew
|2
|23.0
|27
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Agnew 39 WR
0
FPTS
|J. Agnew
|2
|39.0
|74
|1
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Fox kicks 60 yards from DET 35 to TB 5. K.Barner to TB 18 for 13 yards (J.Davis).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TB 18(14:56 - 1st) T.Brady pass incomplete short left to C.Godwin.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - TB 18(14:51 - 1st) L.Fournette left end to TB 19 for 1 yard (J.Davis).
|Penalty
|
3 & 9 - TB 13(14:09 - 1st) T.Brady sacked at TB 13 for -6 yards (J.Tavai). PENALTY on DET-E.Griffen Defensive Offside 5 yards enforced at TB 19 - No Play.
|+8 YD
|
3 & 4 - TB 24(13:50 - 1st) T.Brady pass short middle to C.Godwin to TB 32 for 8 yards (J.Tavai).
|+33 YD
|
1 & 10 - TB 32(13:09 - 1st) T.Brady pass deep left to M.Evans to DET 35 for 33 yards (D.Harmon).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TB 35(12:29 - 1st) L.Fournette right tackle to DET 33 for 2 yards (J.Penisini; J.Tavai).
|+33 YD
|
2 & 8 - TB 33(11:51 - 1st) T.Brady pass deep right to R.Gronkowski for 33 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Missed PAT
|(11:43 - 1st) R.Succop extra point is No Good Hit Right Upright Center-Z.Triner Holder-B.Pinion.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:43 - 1st) B.Pinion kicks 65 yards from TB 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - DET 25(11:43 - 1st) M.Stafford pass short left to D.Amendola ran ob at DET 40 for 15 yards (A.Winfield).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - DET 40(11:14 - 1st) D.Swift up the middle to DET 47 for 7 yards (L.David; J.Pierre-Paul).
|No Gain
|
2 & 3 - DET 47(10:40 - 1st) M.Stafford pass incomplete short right to T.Hockenson.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 3 - DET 47(10:37 - 1st) M.Stafford pass short right to D.Amendola to DET 49 for 2 yards (R.Cockrell).
|Penalty
|
4 & 1 - DET 49(10:11 - 1st) PENALTY on DET-T.Decker False Start 5 yards enforced at DET 49 - No Play.
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - DET 44(9:53 - 1st) J.Fox punts 56 yards to end zone Center-D.Muhlbach Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - TB 20(9:45 - 1st) J.Haeg reported in as eligible. L.Fournette up the middle to TB 28 for 8 yards (T.Walker; J.Davis).
|+47 YD
|
2 & 2 - TB 28(9:09 - 1st) J.Haeg reported in as eligible. T.Brady pass deep middle to C.Godwin to DET 25 for 47 yards (A.Oruwariye).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TB 25(8:27 - 1st) T.Brady pass short left to A.Brown to DET 27 for -2 yards (D.Roberts).
|+27 YD
|
2 & 12 - TB 27(7:44 - 1st) T.Brady pass deep right to M.Evans for 27 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:39 - 1st) R.Succop extra point is GOOD Center-Z.Triner Holder-B.Pinion.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:39 - 1st) B.Pinion kicks 65 yards from TB 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - DET 25(7:39 - 1st) Det #4-C. Daniel in at QB (Shotgun) C.Daniel pass short right to T.Hockenson to DET 32 for 7 yards (J.Whitehead).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 3 - DET 32(7:05 - 1st) D.Swift left tackle to DET 46 for 14 yards (A.Winfield).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - DET 46(6:29 - 1st) D.Swift left end to 50 for 4 yards (J.Dean).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - DET 50(5:51 - 1st) C.Daniel pass incomplete short right to Q.Cephus (W.Gholston).
|Sack
|
3 & 6 - DET 50(5:47 - 1st) C.Daniel sacked at DET 39 for -11 yards (J.Ledbetter).
|Punt
|
4 & 17 - DET 39(5:03 - 1st) J.Fox punts 51 yards to TB 10 Center-D.Muhlbach. K.Barner pushed ob at TB 16 for 6 yards (M.Killebrew).
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - TB 16(4:48 - 1st) T.Brady pass short right to L.Fournette pushed ob at TB 23 for 7 yards (A.Oruwariye; W.Harris).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 3 - TB 23(4:18 - 1st) J.Haeg reported in as eligible. L.Fournette left end to TB 27 for 4 yards (K.Strong).
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - TB 27(3:35 - 1st) T.Brady pass short left to M.Evans to TB 43 for 16 yards (T.Walker).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TB 43(3:00 - 1st) L.Fournette left end to TB 45 for 2 yards (J.Penisini).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 8 - TB 45(2:20 - 1st) T.Brady pass short middle to C.Godwin to DET 45 for 10 yards (J.Davis R.Ragland).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - TB 45(1:44 - 1st) T.Brady sacked at TB 48 for -7 yards (E.Griffen).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 17 - TB 48(0:58 - 1st) L.Fournette left tackle to DET 49 for 3 yards (R.Okwara).
|No Gain
|
3 & 14 - TB 49(0:20 - 1st) T.Brady pass incomplete short middle [N.Williams]. Ball thrown away.
|Punt
|
4 & 14 - TB 49(0:16 - 1st) B.Pinion punts 39 yards to DET 10 Center-Z.Triner downed by TB-R.Smith.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - DET 10(0:06 - 1st) C.Daniel pass short right to M.Sanu to DET 12 for 2 yards (D.White).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 8 - DET 12(15:00 - 2nd) C.Daniel pass short right to M.Jones to DET 14 for 2 yards (S.Murphy-Bunting).
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - DET 14(14:29 - 2nd) C.Daniel pass incomplete short right to M.Sanu.
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - DET 14(14:25 - 2nd) J.Fox punts 42 yards to TB 44 Center-D.Muhlbach. K.Barner to TB 49 for 5 yards (J.Agnew).
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TB 49(14:15 - 2nd) L.Fournette left end to DET 47 for 4 yards (D.Roberts J.Davis).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 6 - TB 47(13:48 - 2nd) T.Brady pass short middle to C.Godwin to DET 35 for 12 yards (J.Davis).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - TB 35(13:24 - 2nd) T.Brady pass short left to L.Fournette to DET 23 for 12 yards (J.Davis; T.Walker).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - TB 23(12:56 - 2nd) L.Fournette left tackle to DET 17 for 6 yards (T.Walker).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 4 - TB 17(12:27 - 2nd) T.Brady pass short middle to L.Fournette to DET 4 for 13 yards (A.Bryant).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 4 - TB 4(11:55 - 2nd) L.Fournette up the middle for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:51 - 2nd) R.Succop extra point is GOOD Center-Z.Triner Holder-B.Pinion.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:51 - 2nd) B.Pinion kicks 65 yards from TB 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - DET 25(11:51 - 2nd) A.Peterson left tackle to DET 34 for 9 yards (J.Whitehead).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 1 - DET 34(11:18 - 2nd) A.Peterson up the middle to DET 38 for 4 yards (A.Winfield).
|-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - DET 38(10:43 - 2nd) A.Peterson right tackle to DET 34 for -4 yards (S.Barrett).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 14 - DET 34(9:58 - 2nd) D.Swift up the middle to DET 37 for 3 yards (S.Barrett; A.Nelson).
|No Gain
|
3 & 11 - DET 37(9:21 - 2nd) C.Daniel pass incomplete short right. Ball thrown away.
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - DET 37(9:14 - 2nd) J.Fox punts 52 yards to TB 11 Center-D.Muhlbach. K.Barner to TB 9 for -2 yards (J.Agnew).
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - TB 9(9:02 - 2nd) J.Haeg reported in as eligible. T.Brady pass short left to M.Evans to TB 16 for 7 yards (T.Brock).
|+20 YD
|
2 & 3 - TB 16(8:24 - 2nd) T.Brady pass deep middle to T.Hudson to TB 36 for 20 yards (D.Harmon).
|+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - TB 36(7:44 - 2nd) T.Brady pass deep left to M.Evans to DET 42 for 22 yards (T.Brock).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - TB 42(7:05 - 2nd) K.Vaughn left tackle to DET 28 for 14 yards (D.Harmon).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - TB 28(6:26 - 2nd) K.Vaughn up the middle to DET 16 for 12 yards (J.Davis; T.Walker).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - TB 16(5:40 - 2nd) K.Vaughn up the middle to DET 7 for 9 yards (D.Harmon).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 1 - TB 7(4:58 - 2nd) J.Haeg reported in as eligible. T.Brady pass short left to C.Godwin for 7 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:52 - 2nd) R.Succop extra point is GOOD Center-Z.Triner Holder-B.Pinion.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:52 - 2nd) B.Pinion kicks 65 yards from TB 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - DET 25(4:52 - 2nd) D.Swift left end to DET 28 for 3 yards (W.Gholston; L.David).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - DET 28(4:17 - 2nd) D.Swift up the middle to DET 28 for no gain (S.Barrett; N.Suh).
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - DET 28(3:34 - 2nd) C.Daniel pass incomplete short right to D.Amendola (J.Pierre-Paul).
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - DET 28(3:29 - 2nd) J.Fox punts 46 yards to TB 26 Center-D.Muhlbach. K.Barner pushed ob at TB 34 for 8 yards (J.Cabinda).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TB 34(3:20 - 2nd) T.Brady pass incomplete deep left to M.Evans.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - TB 34(3:13 - 2nd) T.Brady pass short right to K.Vaughn pushed ob at TB 41 for 7 yards (T.Walker).
|+15 YD
|
3 & 3 - TB 41(2:38 - 2nd) T.Brady pass short middle to M.Evans to DET 44 for 15 yards (T.Brock).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TB 29(2:01 - 2nd) T.Brady pass incomplete short right to C.Godwin (T.Walker). PENALTY on TB Illegal Shift 5 yards enforced at DET 44 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 15 - TB 49(1:56 - 2nd) T.Brady pass incomplete deep middle to C.Godwin.
|+11 YD
|
2 & 15 - TB 49(1:50 - 2nd) T.Brady pass short left to C.Brate to DET 38 for 11 yards (T.Brock).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - TB 38(1:45 - 2nd) T.Brady pass incomplete short right to A.Brown.
|+15 YD
|
4 & 4 - TB 38(1:42 - 2nd) T.Brady pass short right to A.Brown ran ob at DET 23 for 15 yards. Penalty on DET-A.Oruwariye Defensive Holding declined.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TB 0(1:34 - 2nd) T.Brady pass deep right to C.Godwin for 23 yards TOUCHDOWN NULLIFIED by Penalty. PENALTY on TB-D.Smith Ineligible Downfield Pass 5 yards enforced at DET 23 - No Play.
|+16 YD
|
1 & 15 - TB 28(1:28 - 2nd) T.Brady pass short middle to C.Brate to DET 12 for 16 yards (T.Walker).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - TB 12(1:20 - 2nd) T.Brady pass short middle to A.Brown for 12 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:14 - 2nd) R.Succop extra point is GOOD Center-Z.Triner Holder-B.Pinion.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:14 - 2nd) B.Pinion kicks 72 yards from TB 35 to DET -7. J.Agnew to DET 20 for 27 yards (A.Adams).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - DET 20(1:07 - 2nd) C.Daniel pass short right to T.Hockenson to DET 27 for 7 yards (S.Murphy-Bunting).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 3 - DET 27(0:47 - 2nd) C.Daniel pass short middle to T.Hockenson to DET 31 for 4 yards (D.White).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - DET 31(0:41 - 2nd) C.Daniel sacked at DET 20 for -11 yards (D.White).
|+19 YD
|
2 & 21 - DET 20(0:32 - 2nd) C.Daniel pass short right to D.Amendola to DET 39 for 19 yards (D.White).
|+11 YD
|
3 & 2 - DET 39(0:15 - 2nd) C.Daniel pass short right to M.Jones to 50 for 11 yards (J.Whitehead) [J.Pierre-Paul].
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) B.Pinion kicks 65 yards from TB 35 to end zone Touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - DET 25(15:00 - 3rd) D.Swift right tackle to DET 25 for no gain (L.David; N.Suh). Tampa Bay challenged the runner was down by contact ruling and the play was REVERSED. (Shotgun) D.Swift right tackle to DET 25 for no gain (L.David; N.Suh). FUMBLES (L.David) RECOVERED by TB-J.Whitehead at DET 25.
|Result
|Play
|+25 YD
|
1 & 10 - TB 25(14:55 - 3rd) J.Haeg reported in as eligible. B.Gabbert pass deep middle to R.Gronkowski for 25 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Missed PAT
|(14:50 - 3rd) R.Succop extra point is No Good Wide Right Center-Z.Triner Holder-B.Pinion.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:50 - 3rd) B.Pinion kicks 65 yards from TB 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - DET 25(14:50 - 3rd) C.Daniel pass short left to D.Swift to DET 27 for 2 yards (L.David).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 8 - DET 27(14:19 - 3rd) C.Daniel pass short right to D.Amendola to DET 25 for -2 yards (D.White).
|Penalty
|
3 & 10 - DET 33(13:34 - 3rd) C.Daniel pass short left to Q.Cephus to DET 33 for 8 yards (S.Murphy-Bunting). PENALTY on TB-J.Dean Defensive Holding 5 yards enforced at DET 25 - No Play.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - DET 30(13:11 - 3rd) A.Peterson up the middle to DET 31 for 1 yard (D.White).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 9 - DET 31(12:31 - 3rd) C.Daniel pass short left to M.Jones to DET 37 for 6 yards (D.White).
|Sack
|
3 & 3 - DET 37(11:51 - 3rd) C.Daniel sacked at DET 30 for -7 yards (W.Gholston).
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - DET 30(11:15 - 3rd) J.Fox punts 52 yards to TB 18 Center-D.Muhlbach downed by DET-Ch.Jones.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TB 18(11:01 - 3rd) J.Haeg reported in as eligible. B.Gabbert pass short left to M.Evans to TB 23 for 5 yards (D.Roberts; J.Davis).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - TB 23(10:20 - 3rd) K.Vaughn right tackle to TB 25 for 2 yards (K.Strong).
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - TB 25(9:42 - 3rd) B.Gabbert pass incomplete short left to M.Evans.
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - TB 25(9:38 - 3rd) B.Pinion punts 49 yards to DET 26 Center-Z.Triner. J.Agnew for 74 yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on DET-M.Ford Taunting 15 yards enforced between downs.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(9:20 - 3rd) M.Prater extra point is GOOD Center-D.Muhlbach Holder-J.Fox.
|Kickoff
|(9:20 - 3rd) J.Fox kicks 73 yards from DET 20 to TB 7. K.Barner to TB 37 for 30 yards (Ch.Jones).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TB 37(9:14 - 3rd) K.Vaughn left end to TB 42 for 5 yards (J.Tavai). PENALTY on TB-D.Smith Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at TB 37 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 20 - TB 27(8:43 - 3rd) B.Gabbert pass incomplete short left to C.Godwin (D.Roberts).
|+16 YD
|
2 & 20 - TB 27(8:38 - 3rd) B.Gabbert scrambles up the middle to TB 43 for 16 yards (D.Harmon).
|+35 YD
|
3 & 4 - TB 43(7:52 - 3rd) B.Gabbert pass short left to T.Johnson pushed ob at DET 22 for 35 yards (T.Walker).
|+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - TB 22(7:12 - 3rd) B.Gabbert pass deep left to M.Evans for 22 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:07 - 3rd) R.Succop extra point is GOOD Center-Z.Triner Holder-B.Pinion.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:07 - 3rd) B.Pinion kicks 70 yards from TB 35 to DET -5. J.Agnew to DET 16 for 21 yards (R.Smith). PENALTY on DET-H.Bryant Illegal Block Above the Waist 7 yards enforced at DET 14.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - DET 7(7:01 - 3rd) D.Swift right tackle to DET 7 for no gain (S.McLendon; J.Pierre-Paul).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 10 - DET 7(6:24 - 3rd) C.Daniel pass short middle to D.Swift to DET 22 for 15 yards (D.White).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - DET 22(5:51 - 3rd) D.Swift up the middle to DET 33 for 11 yards (A.Winfield).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - DET 33(5:28 - 3rd) PENALTY on DET-T.Decker False Start 5 yards enforced at DET 33 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 15 - DET 28(5:17 - 3rd) C.Daniel pass incomplete short right to M.Sanu.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 15 - DET 28(5:13 - 3rd) C.Daniel pass short left to D.Amendola ran ob at DET 31 for 3 yards (J.Dean).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 12 - DET 31(4:37 - 3rd) C.Daniel pass short middle to K.Johnson to DET 41 for 10 yards (D.White).
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - DET 41(3:58 - 3rd) J.Fox punts 51 yards to TB 8 Center-D.Muhlbach downed by DET-J.Coleman.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TB 8(3:47 - 3rd) J.Haeg reported in as eligible. K.Vaughn right tackle to TB 13 for 5 yards (A.Oruwariye; A.Bryant).
|+30 YD
|
2 & 5 - TB 13(3:03 - 3rd) B.Gabbert pass deep right to M.Evans pushed ob at TB 43 for 30 yards (A.Oruwariye).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TB 43(2:25 - 3rd) K.Vaughn up the middle to TB 46 for 3 yards (J.Tavai).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - TB 46(1:42 - 3rd) B.Gabbert pass incomplete short left to S.Miller.
|Penalty
|
3 & 7 - TB 25(1:39 - 3rd) B.Gabbert pass incomplete deep right to M.Evans [D.Harmon]. PENALTY on DET-D.Harmon Roughing the Passer 15 yards enforced at TB 46 - No Play.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TB 39(1:33 - 3rd) J.Haeg reported in as eligible. K.Vaughn right tackle to DET 38 for 1 yard (N.Williams).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - TB 38(0:53 - 3rd) B.Gabbert pass incomplete short left to K.Vaughn.
|+7 YD
|
3 & 9 - TB 38(0:49 - 3rd) B.Gabbert pass short left to S.Miller to DET 31 for 7 yards (T.Brock).
|Penalty
|
4 & 2 - TB 31(0:06 - 3rd) PENALTY on TB-L.McCoy False Start 5 yards enforced at DET 31 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
4 & 7 - TB 36(15:00 - 4th) B.Gabbert pass incomplete short right to C.Godwin.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - DET 36(14:57 - 4th) D.Blough pass short right to D.Swift to DET 42 for 6 yards (H.Miller) [R.Nunez-Roches].
|Penalty
|
2 & 4 - DET 50(14:26 - 4th) D.Blough pass incomplete short right to M.Jones. PENALTY on TB-R.Nunez-Roches Defensive Offside 5 yards enforced at DET 42 - No Play.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - DET 47(14:22 - 4th) D.Blough pass short right to T.Hockenson to TB 48 for 5 yards (H.Miller) [D.White]. PENALTY on TB-D.White Roughing the Passer 15 yards enforced at TB 48.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - DET 33(14:03 - 4th) D.Swift up the middle to TB 30 for 3 yards (H.Miller).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - DET 30(13:29 - 4th) D.Blough pass incomplete deep middle to D.Amendola.
|Sack
|
3 & 7 - DET 30(13:23 - 4th) D.Blough sacked at TB 40 for -10 yards (A.Nelson).
|Punt
|
4 & 17 - DET 40(12:39 - 4th) J.Fox punts 32 yards to TB 8 Center-D.Muhlbach. K.Barner to TB 11 for 3 yards (Ch.Jones).
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - TB 11(12:30 - 4th) J.Haeg reported in as eligible. K.Vaughn right tackle to TB 20 for 9 yards (J.Penisini).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - TB 20(11:48 - 4th) K.Vaughn up the middle to TB 21 for 1 yard (J.Tavai).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TB 21(11:08 - 4th) J.Haeg reported in as eligible. K.Vaughn up the middle to TB 23 for 2 yards (A.Bryant).
|Penalty
|
2 & 8 - TB 23(10:25 - 4th) PENALTY on DET-A.Bryant Neutral Zone Infraction 5 yards enforced at TB 23 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 3 - TB 28(10:09 - 4th) B.Gabbert pass incomplete short right to A.Brown.
|Penalty
|
3 & 3 - TB 28(10:05 - 4th) B.Gabbert sacked at TB 22 for -6 yards (A.Bryant). PENALTY on DET-A.Bryant Defensive Offside 5 yards enforced at TB 28 - No Play.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TB 30(10:02 - 4th) J.Haeg reported in as eligible. B.Gabbert pass incomplete deep left to M.Evans. PENALTY on DET-T.Brock Defensive Pass Interference 35 yards enforced at TB 33 - No Play.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TB 32(9:56 - 4th) B.Gabbert pass short left to M.Evans to DET 28 for 4 yards (J.Reeves-Maybin Ch.Jones).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 6 - TB 28(9:17 - 4th) K.Vaughn right end to DET 29 for -1 yards (J.Okwara).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 7 - TB 29(8:32 - 4th) B.Gabbert pass short left to L.McCoy to DET 24 for 5 yards (J.Tavai; Ch.Jones).
|No Good
|
4 & 2 - TB 24(7:44 - 4th) R.Succop 42 yard field goal is No Good Wide Left Center-Z.Triner Holder-B.Pinion.
|Result
|Play
|+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - DET 32(7:40 - 4th) D.Blough pass deep middle to M.Sanu to TB 48 for 20 yards (J.Whitehead) [S.Barrett].
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - DET 48(7:16 - 4th) PENALTY on DET-T.Decker False Start 5 yards enforced at TB 48 - No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 15 - DET 47(7:14 - 4th) D.Blough pass short middle to D.Swift to DET 49 for 2 yards (L.David).
|+18 YD
|
2 & 13 - DET 49(6:49 - 4th) D.Blough scrambles right end to TB 33 for 18 yards (D.White).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - DET 26(6:21 - 4th) D.Blough pass short right to D.Swift to TB 26 for 7 yards (H.Miller). PENALTY on DET-J.Jackson Illegal Blindside Block 15 yards enforced at TB 33 - No Play.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 25 - DET 48(5:57 - 4th) D.Blough pass short middle to Q.Cephus to TB 39 for 9 yards (R.Cockrell).
|No Gain
|
2 & 16 - DET 39(5:29 - 4th) D.Blough pass incomplete short right to D.Swift (J.Pierre-Paul) [J.Pierre-Paul].
|+7 YD
|
3 & 16 - DET 39(5:25 - 4th) D.Blough pass short left to K.Johnson pushed ob at TB 32 for 7 yards (K.Minter) [N.Suh].
|No Gain
|
4 & 9 - DET 32(4:49 - 4th) D.Blough pass incomplete short left to T.Hockenson (J.Whitehead) [D.White].
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TB 32(4:40 - 4th) K.Vaughn up the middle to TB 33 for 1 yard (J.Penisini).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 9 - TB 33(4:01 - 4th) J.Haeg reported in as eligible. K.Vaughn up the middle to TB 37 for 4 yards (R.Ragland; J.Okwara).
|Sack
|
3 & 5 - TB 37(3:15 - 4th) B.Gabbert sacked at TB 28 for -9 yards (R.Okwara). FUMBLES (R.Okwara) and recovers at TB 30.
|Punt
|
4 & 12 - TB 30(2:29 - 4th) B.Pinion punts 44 yards to DET 26 Center-Z.Triner. J.Agnew to DET 30 for 4 yards (H.Miller).
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TB 40(2:08 - 4th) J.Haeg reported in as eligible. K.Vaughn right end to TB 44 for 4 yards (J.Reeves-Maybin).
|-4 YD
|
2 & 6 - TB 44(2:00 - 4th) J.Haeg reported in as eligible. K.Vaughn left end to TB 40 for -4 yards (T.Walker).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 10 - TB 40(1:14 - 4th) B.Gabbert pass short right to A.Brown to 50 for 10 yards (C.Moore).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TB 50(0:34 - 4th) B.Gabbert kneels to TB 49 for -1 yards.
