Washington beaten by Panthers, fails to clinch NFC East
LANDOVER, Md. (AP) Dwayne Haskins turned the ball over three times before getting benched, Steven Sims muffed a punt return that turned into a Panthers touchdown and Washington blew its first chance to clinch the NFC East by losing to Carolina 20-13 Sunday.
Haskins was 14 of 28 with a fumble and two interceptions after starting in place of injured veteran Alex Smith, despite violating COVID-19 protocols last week. After being stripped of his captaincy and fined $40,000 for partying without a mask, he was stripped of the ball by Marquis Haynes in the first quarter and picked off by Tahir Whitehead and Tre Boston in the second.
Meanwhile, Washington's defense allowed two Panthers touchdown drives and 202 yards in the first half alone. Had there been fans at FedEx Field, they would have booed Washington off the field at halftime.
Down 14 early in the fourth quarter, coach Ron Rivera pulled Haskins and handed the ball to Taylor Heinicke for his first NFL action since 2018 with Carolina. Heinicke was 12 of 19 for 137 yards in relief and threw a 29-yard TD pass to J.D. McKissic with 1:50 left.
With Rivera looking to get into the playoffs by beating his former team, the scene was instead eerily reminiscent of four years ago when Jay Gruden-coached Washington lost a potential win-and-in Week 17 matchup against the Giants, who like Carolina had nothing to play for.
New York's loss earlier Sunday at Baltimore put the NFC East squarely in focus for Washington (6-9), which now must beat Jalen Hurts and the Eagles next week to wrap up the NFL's weakest division.
Carolina (5-10) snapped a three-game skid behind 197 yards passing from Teddy Bridgewater and an opportunistic performance on defense and special teams. With Christian McCaffrey out again, Curtis Samuel had five catches for 106 yards and was the Panthers' leading rusher with 52 yards on seven carries.
TEDDY TIME
Keenly aware the Panthers have eight losses this season with a chance to tie or take the lead late in the fourth quarter, Bridgewater made sure they weren't in that spot this time. Bridgewater completed 12 of 18 passes in the first half, throwing a 14-yard TD pass to Robby Anderson and leading another scoring drive.
CAPTAIN CHASE
Rookie Chase Young was Washington's best player in his first game since replacing Haskins as a captain. The No. 2 pick forced Bridgewater to fumble on a sack in Washington territory early in the third quarter to prevent Carolina from putting up even more points. The offense scored on the ensuing drive.
Young, 21, was already the youngest player in franchise history to be picked for the Pro Bowl.
RIVERA STRONG
Carolina players and coaches wore ''Rivera Strong'' sweatshirts during pregame warmups to pay tribute to the team's former coach, who underwent treatment for a form of skin cancer earlier this season. Rivera coached the Panthers for almost a decade, a stint that included a 15-1 season with a trip to the Super Bowl five years ago.
INJURIES
Panthers: LT Trent Scott left early in the third quarter with a shoulder injury and did not return. Scott was already filling in for injured starter Russell Okung, who was inactive.
Washington: S Kamren Curl missed a few plays in the third quarter while getting medical attention. ... Played without top WR Terry McLaurin, who couldn't keep gutting through a nagging ankle injury.
UP NEXT
Panthers: Host NFC South champion New Orleans next Sunday.
Washington: Gets another chance to win the NFC East next Sunday at Philadelphia.
---
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
|
C. Samuel
10 WR
106 ReYds, 5 RECs, 52 RuYds
|
15
FPTS
|
J. McKissic
41 RB
15 RuYds, 77 ReYds, ReTD, 8 RECs
|
14
FPTS
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|35:07
|24:24
|1st Downs
|19
|20
|Rushing
|7
|8
|Passing
|11
|10
|Penalty
|1
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|6-15
|7-15
|4th Down Conv
|2-3
|1-3
|Total Net Yards
|280
|386
|Total Plays
|67
|69
|Avg Gain
|4.2
|5.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|113
|108
|Rush Attempts
|35
|19
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.2
|5.7
|Net Yards Passing
|167
|278
|Comp. - Att.
|19-28
|26-47
|Yards Per Pass
|5.2
|5.6
|Penalties - Yards
|3-35
|5-26
|Touchdowns
|3
|1
|Rushing TDs
|1
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|1
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|4
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-1
|2-2
|Int. Thrown
|1
|2
|Punts - Avg
|5-47.0
|3-51.3
|Return Yards
|29
|34
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-29
|1-22
|Int. - Returns
|2-0
|1-12
|Red Zone Eff.
|2-3 -67%
|0-2 -0%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|1-1 -100%
|0-0 -0%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|167
|PASS YDS
|278
|
|
|113
|RUSH YDS
|108
|
|
|280
|TOTAL YDS
|386
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
T. Bridgewater 5 QB
9
FPTS
|T. Bridgewater
|19/28
|197
|1
|1
|9
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
C. Samuel 10 WR
15
FPTS
|C. Samuel
|7
|52
|0
|45
|15
|
M. Davis 28 RB
8
FPTS
|M. Davis
|14
|28
|1
|7
|8
|
R. Smith 35 RB
3
FPTS
|R. Smith
|7
|23
|0
|7
|3
|
T. Bridgewater 5 QB
9
FPTS
|T. Bridgewater
|6
|7
|0
|7
|9
|
A. Armah 40 FB
0
FPTS
|A. Armah
|1
|3
|0
|3
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
C. Samuel 10 WR
15
FPTS
|C. Samuel
|5
|5
|106
|0
|44
|15
|
R. Anderson 11 WR
9
FPTS
|R. Anderson
|10
|7
|39
|1
|14
|9
|
D. Moore 12 WR
3
FPTS
|D. Moore
|10
|5
|37
|0
|14
|3
|
R. Smith 35 RB
3
FPTS
|R. Smith
|2
|2
|15
|0
|12
|3
|
P. Cooper 14 WR
0
FPTS
|P. Cooper
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
S. Green-Thompson 54 OLB
|S. Green-Thompson
|6-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Chinn 21 OLB
|J. Chinn
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Boston 33 FS
|T. Boston
|6-1
|0.0
|1
|0
|
R. Douglas 24 CB
|R. Douglas
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Hartsfield 38 DB
|M. Hartsfield
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Jackson 26 CB
|D. Jackson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Burris 31 SS
|J. Burris
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Carter 56 LB
|J. Carter
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Burns 53 DE
|B. Burns
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
M. Haynes 98 DE
|M. Haynes
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|1
|
Y. Gross-Matos 97 DE
|Y. Gross-Matos
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
B. Roy 93 DT
|B. Roy
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Brown 95 DT
|D. Brown
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Bridgewater 5 QB
|T. Bridgewater
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Taylor 57 OLB
|A. Taylor
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Obada 94 DE
|E. Obada
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Z. Kerr 92 DT
|Z. Kerr
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Whitehead 52 MLB
|T. Whitehead
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|0
|
S. Franklin 42 SAF
|S. Franklin
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Cannon 36 RB
|T. Cannon
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Slye 4 K
2
FPTS
|J. Slye
|0/0
|0
|2/3
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Charlton 3 P
|J. Charlton
|5
|47.0
|5
|67
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Cannon 36 RB
0
FPTS
|T. Cannon
|1
|29.0
|29
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
D. Haskins 7 QB
0
FPTS
|D. Haskins
|14/28
|154
|0
|2
|0
|
T. Heinicke 6 QB
13
FPTS
|T. Heinicke
|12/19
|137
|1
|0
|13
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
A. Gibson 24 RB
6
FPTS
|A. Gibson
|10
|61
|0
|22
|6
|
T. Heinicke 6 QB
13
FPTS
|T. Heinicke
|3
|22
|0
|12
|13
|
J. McKissic 41 RB
14
FPTS
|J. McKissic
|4
|15
|0
|9
|14
|
P. Barber 34 RB
1
FPTS
|P. Barber
|1
|10
|0
|10
|1
|
L. Thomas 82 TE
6
FPTS
|L. Thomas
|1
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. McKissic 41 RB
14
FPTS
|J. McKissic
|10
|8
|77
|1
|29
|14
|
C. Sims 89 WR
6
FPTS
|C. Sims
|9
|3
|63
|0
|50
|6
|
L. Thomas 82 TE
6
FPTS
|L. Thomas
|12
|7
|63
|0
|19
|6
|
S. Sims 15 WR
3
FPTS
|S. Sims
|6
|4
|52
|0
|23
|3
|
R. Foster 19 WR
2
FPTS
|R. Foster
|2
|1
|28
|0
|28
|2
|
A. Gibson 24 RB
6
FPTS
|A. Gibson
|4
|3
|8
|0
|7
|6
|
A. Gandy-Golden 10 WR
0
FPTS
|A. Gandy-Golden
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
I. Wright 83 WR
0
FPTS
|I. Wright
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
K. Curl 31 SS
|K. Curl
|6-3
|0.0
|1
|0
|
C. Holcomb 55 LB
|C. Holcomb
|6-5
|1.0
|0
|0
|
K. Fuller 29 CB
|K. Fuller
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Allen 93 DT
|J. Allen
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Bostic 53 ILB
|J. Bostic
|4-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Young 99 DE
|C. Young
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|1
|
J. Reaves 39 DB
|J. Reaves
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Payne 94 DT
|D. Payne
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
J. Moreland 20 CB
|J. Moreland
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|1
|
R. Darby 23 CB
|R. Darby
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Sims 15 WR
|S. Sims
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Sweat 90 DE
|M. Sweat
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
K. Hudson 47 LB
|K. Hudson
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
P. Barber 34 RB
|P. Barber
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Thomas 82 TE
|L. Thomas
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Kerrigan 91 DE
|R. Kerrigan
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Settle 97 DT
|T. Settle
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Apke 30 FS
|T. Apke
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Hopkins 3 K
7
FPTS
|D. Hopkins
|2/2
|48
|1/1
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Way 5 P
|T. Way
|3
|51.3
|0
|65
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Johnson 32 CB
0
FPTS
|D. Johnson
|1
|22.0
|22
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. Sims 15 WR
3
FPTS
|S. Sims
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Slye kicks 65 yards from CAR 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAS 25(15:00 - 1st) A.Gibson left guard to WAS 27 for 2 yards (B.Roy).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - WAS 27(14:28 - 1st) D.Haskins pass incomplete deep right to C.Sims.
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - WAS 27(14:22 - 1st) D.Haskins pass incomplete short left to L.Thomas.
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - WAS 27(14:18 - 1st) T.Way punts 40 yards to CAR 33 Center-N.Sundberg fair catch by P.Cooper.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAR 33(14:10 - 1st) T.Bridgewater pass short left to D.Moore to CAR 42 for 9 yards (K.Fuller).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 1 - CAR 42(13:33 - 1st) R.Smith left tackle to CAR 48 for 6 yards (J.Reaves; K.Hudson).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - CAR 48(12:55 - 1st) PENALTY on WAS-M.Sweat Neutral Zone Infraction 5 yards enforced at CAR 48 - No Play.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 5 - CAR 47(12:29 - 1st) T.Bridgewater pass short middle to R.Anderson to WAS 39 for 8 yards (C.Holcomb).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAR 39(11:50 - 1st) M.Davis right tackle to WAS 35 for 4 yards (J.Allen).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - CAR 35(11:09 - 1st) T.Bridgewater pass incomplete short left to R.Anderson.
|+1 YD
|
3 & 6 - CAR 35(11:05 - 1st) T.Bridgewater pass short left to R.Anderson to WAS 34 for 1 yard (K.Fuller).
|Sack
|
4 & 5 - CAR 34(10:21 - 1st) T.Bridgewater sacked at WAS 43 for -9 yards (D.Payne).
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAS 43(10:15 - 1st) A.Gibson left guard to WAS 48 for 5 yards (J.Carter).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 5 - WAS 48(9:37 - 1st) A.Gibson right guard to CAR 45 for 7 yards (A.Taylor; B.Roy).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAS 45(9:00 - 1st) A.Gibson right tackle to CAR 40 for 5 yards (A.Taylor).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 5 - WAS 40(8:25 - 1st) P.Barber left guard to CAR 30 for 10 yards (T.Boston).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - WAS 30(8:03 - 1st) D.Haskins sacked at CAR 40 for -10 yards (M.Haynes). FUMBLES (M.Haynes) [E.Obada] RECOVERED by CAR-J.Carter at CAR 28. J.Carter pushed ob at CAR 47 for 19 yards (P.Barber).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CAR 47(7:54 - 1st) C.Samuel left end to CAR 47 for no gain (J.Allen).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - CAR 47(7:21 - 1st) T.Bridgewater pass incomplete short right to D.Moore (J.Bostic).
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - CAR 47(7:14 - 1st) T.Bridgewater pass incomplete short right to R.Anderson (R.Darby).
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - CAR 47(7:08 - 1st) J.Charlton punts 48 yards to WAS 5 Center-J.Jansen downed by CAR-T.Cannon.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAS 5(6:58 - 1st) A.Gibson up the middle to WAS 11 for 6 yards (S.Thompson).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 4 - WAS 11(6:25 - 1st) A.Gibson left end to WAS 24 for 13 yards (D.Brown).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAS 24(5:45 - 1st) A.Gibson right guard to WAS 27 for 3 yards (J.Carter).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - WAS 27(5:08 - 1st) D.Haskins pass incomplete deep left to R.Foster.
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - WAS 27(5:03 - 1st) D.Haskins pass incomplete short middle to C.Sims (D.Brown) [D.Brown].
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - WAS 27(4:57 - 1st) T.Way punts 49 yards to CAR 24 Center-N.Sundberg fair catch by P.Cooper.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAR 24(4:49 - 1st) C.Samuel left end to CAR 28 for 4 yards (J.Reaves; T.Settle).
|+16 YD
|
2 & 6 - CAR 28(4:10 - 1st) T.Bridgewater pass short left to C.Samuel to CAR 44 for 16 yards (K.Curl; J.Bostic).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAR 44(3:27 - 1st) M.Davis right tackle to CAR 45 for 1 yard (J.Bostic; D.Payne).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 9 - CAR 45(2:45 - 1st) T.Bridgewater pass short left to R.Anderson to CAR 44 for -1 yards (K.Fuller).
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - CAR 44(1:59 - 1st) T.Bridgewater pass incomplete deep middle to R.Anderson (R.Darby).
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - CAR 44(1:53 - 1st) J.Charlton punts 43 yards to WAS 13 Center-J.Jansen. S.Sims MUFFS catch touched at WAS 13 RECOVERED by CAR-B.Zylstra at WAS -8. TOUCHDOWN.
|Result
|Play
|Missed PAT
|(1:42 - 1st) J.Slye extra point is No Good Wide Right Center-J.Jansen Holder-J.Charlton.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:42 - 1st) J.Slye kicks 61 yards from CAR 35 to WAS 4. D.Johnson to WAS 26 for 22 yards (T.Cannon; S.Franklin).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAS 26(1:36 - 1st) D.Haskins pass short right to L.Thomas to WAS 31 for 5 yards (J.Burris).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - WAS 31(1:05 - 1st) A.Gibson left guard to WAS 35 for 4 yards (A.Taylor; Z.Kerr).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - WAS 35(0:32 - 1st) D.Sharpe reported in as eligible. Direct snap to L.Thomas. L.Thomas right end to WAS 35 for no gain (E.Obada).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - WAS 35(15:00 - 2nd) T.Way punts 65 yards to end zone Center-N.Sundberg Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAR 20(14:51 - 2nd) R.Smith up the middle to CAR 27 for 7 yards (J.Allen; C.Holcomb).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - CAR 27(14:17 - 2nd) M.Davis left tackle to CAR 29 for 2 yards (K.Curl).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - CAR 29(13:33 - 2nd) A.Armah right guard to CAR 32 for 3 yards (J.Bostic; C.Young).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAR 32(12:52 - 2nd) R.Smith up the middle to CAR 39 for 7 yards (C.Holcomb).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 3 - CAR 39(12:13 - 2nd) M.Davis up the middle to CAR 44 for 5 yards (K.Fuller; C.Holcomb). PENALTY on WAS-D.Payne Illegal Use of Hands 5 yards enforced at CAR 44.
|+45 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAR 49(11:43 - 2nd) C.Samuel right end to WAS 6 for 45 yards (J.Reaves).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 6 - CAR 6(10:53 - 2nd) R.Smith up the middle to WAS 5 for 1 yard (C.Young).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - CAR 5(10:10 - 2nd) M.Davis right end to WAS 2 for 3 yards (J.Allen).
|Penalty
|
3 & 2 - CAR 2(9:27 - 2nd) PENALTY on WAS Defensive Too Many Men on Field 1 yard enforced at WAS 2 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - CAR 1(9:14 - 2nd) M.Davis left guard to WAS 1 for no gain (J.Allen).
|+1 YD
|
4 & 1 - CAR 1(8:39 - 2nd) M.Davis left end for 1 yard TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:37 - 2nd) J.Slye extra point is GOOD Center-J.Jansen Holder-J.Charlton.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:37 - 2nd) J.Slye kicks 65 yards from CAR 35 to end zone Touchback.
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAS 25(8:37 - 2nd) D.Haskins pass short right to A.Gibson to WAS 23 for -2 yards (S.Thompson; J.Burris).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 12 - WAS 23(8:00 - 2nd) D.Haskins pass short right to J.McKissic to WAS 27 for 4 yards (T.Boston).
|+17 YD
|
3 & 8 - WAS 27(7:20 - 2nd) D.Haskins pass deep left to S.Sims ran ob at WAS 44 for 17 yards.
|Int
|
1 & 10 - WAS 44(6:48 - 2nd) D.Haskins pass short right intended for L.Thomas INTERCEPTED by T.Whitehead at CAR 45. T.Whitehead to CAR 45 for no gain (L.Thomas).
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAR 45(6:40 - 2nd) T.Bridgewater pass short middle to R.Anderson to CAR 46 for 1 yard (K.Curl).
|Sack
|
2 & 9 - CAR 46(6:04 - 2nd) T.Bridgewater sacked at CAR 39 for -7 yards (C.Holcomb).
|+44 YD
|
3 & 16 - CAR 39(5:16 - 2nd) T.Bridgewater pass deep middle to C.Samuel to WAS 17 for 44 yards (J.Reaves).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CAR 17(4:31 - 2nd) T.Bridgewater pass short left to D.Moore to WAS 17 for no gain (K.Fuller).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - CAR 17(3:53 - 2nd) C.Samuel left guard to WAS 14 for 3 yards (D.Payne).
|+14 YD
|
3 & 7 - CAR 14(3:12 - 2nd) T.Bridgewater pass short middle to R.Anderson for 14 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:06 - 2nd) J.Slye extra point is GOOD Center-J.Jansen Holder-J.Charlton. PENALTY on WAS-J.Moreland Defensive Offside 5 yards enforced between downs.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:06 - 2nd) J.Slye kicks 60 yards from CAR 40 to end zone Touchback.
|+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAS 25(3:06 - 2nd) A.Gibson right end pushed ob at WAS 47 for 22 yards (J.Burris).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WAS 47(2:47 - 2nd) D.Haskins pass incomplete short middle to A.Gibson.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - WAS 47(2:44 - 2nd) J.McKissic right tackle to CAR 44 for 9 yards (J.Burris; S.Thompson).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - WAS 44(2:23 - 2nd) J.McKissic left tackle to CAR 41 for 3 yards (M.Haynes).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAS 41(2:05 - 2nd) D.Haskins pass short middle to J.McKissic ran ob at CAR 29 for 12 yards (D.Jackson).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAS 29(1:58 - 2nd) J.McKissic left end to CAR 30 for -1 yards (T.Boston).
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - WAS 30(1:37 - 2nd) D.Haskins pass short left to J.McKissic to CAR 30 for no gain (D.Jackson J.Chinn).
|No Gain
|
3 & 12 - WAS 30(1:32 - 2nd) D.Haskins pass incomplete deep left to C.Sims.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 12 - WAS 30(1:24 - 2nd) D.Hopkins 48 yard field goal is GOOD Center-N.Sundberg Holder-T.Way.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:20 - 2nd) D.Hopkins kicks 65 yards from WAS 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAR 25(1:20 - 2nd) T.Bridgewater pass short middle to R.Anderson to CAR 38 for 13 yards (K.Fuller) [J.Allen].
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAR 38(0:57 - 2nd) T.Bridgewater pass short middle to D.Moore to CAR 48 for 10 yards (K.Curl).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CAR 48(0:37 - 2nd) T.Bridgewater pass incomplete deep left to D.Moore [C.Young].
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - CAR 48(0:32 - 2nd) T.Bridgewater pass incomplete deep middle to P.Cooper (R.Darby).
|+12 YD
|
3 & 10 - CAR 48(0:27 - 2nd) T.Bridgewater pass short right to R.Smith pushed ob at WAS 40 for 12 yards (J.Moreland).
|Int
|
1 & 10 - CAR 40(0:21 - 2nd) T.Bridgewater pass short middle intended for D.Moore INTERCEPTED by K.Curl (C.Young) at WAS 27. K.Curl to WAS 39 for 12 yards (T.Bridgewater).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WAS 39(0:12 - 2nd) D.Haskins pass incomplete short right to A.Gandy-Golden.
|Int
|
2 & 10 - WAS 39(0:07 - 2nd) D.Haskins pass deep right intended for S.Sims INTERCEPTED by T.Boston at CAR 38. T.Boston to CAR 38 for no gain (S.Sims).
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAS 38(0:01 - 2nd) T.Bridgewater kneels to CAR 37 for -1 yards.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) D.Hopkins kicks 65 yards from WAS 35 to CAR 0. T.Cannon to CAR 29 for 29 yards (T.Apke; K.Hudson).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAR 29(14:53 - 3rd) M.Davis right end to CAR 32 for 3 yards (J.Bostic). CAR-M.Davis was injured during the play.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 7 - CAR 32(14:27 - 3rd) R.Smith up the middle to CAR 33 for 1 yard (K.Curl).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 6 - CAR 33(13:43 - 3rd) T.Bridgewater scrambles up the middle to CAR 40 for 7 yards (J.Bostic J.Moreland). FUMBLES (J.Moreland) recovered by CAR-D.Moore at CAR 40. D.Moore to CAR 41 for 1 yard (J.Allen).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAR 41(12:59 - 3rd) R.Smith right guard to CAR 44 for 3 yards (J.Bostic). CAR-T.Scott was injured during the play. His return is Questionable. 73 - Scott Shoulder injury
|+14 YD
|
2 & 7 - CAR 44(12:22 - 3rd) T.Bridgewater pass short right to C.Samuel to WAS 42 for 14 yards (K.Curl).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAR 42(11:37 - 3rd) M.Davis right tackle to WAS 35 for 7 yards (J.Reaves).
|No Gain
|
2 & 3 - CAR 35(10:49 - 3rd) M.Davis right end to WAS 35 for no gain (K.Curl).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 3 - CAR 35(10:02 - 3rd) C.Samuel right guard to WAS 34 for 1 yard (C.Holcomb).
|+3 YD
|
4 & 2 - CAR 34(9:16 - 3rd) T.Bridgewater scrambles right end to WAS 31 for 3 yards (C.Holcomb).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CAR 31(8:36 - 3rd) T.Bridgewater pass incomplete deep right to D.Moore.
|+14 YD
|
2 & 10 - CAR 31(8:31 - 3rd) T.Bridgewater pass short middle to D.Moore to WAS 17 for 14 yards (C.Holcomb).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAR 17(7:46 - 3rd) C.Samuel right end to WAS 19 for -2 yards (R.Darby).
|Sack
|
2 & 12 - CAR 19(7:03 - 3rd) T.Bridgewater sacked at WAS 26 for -7 yards (C.Young). FUMBLES (C.Young) RECOVERED by WAS-C.Young at WAS 26.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WAS 26(6:57 - 3rd) D.Haskins pass incomplete short middle to C.Sims (D.Jackson).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - WAS 26(6:51 - 3rd) D.Haskins pass short left to J.McKissic to WAS 34 for 8 yards (S.Thompson; T.Boston).
|+50 YD
|
3 & 2 - WAS 34(6:13 - 3rd) D.Haskins pass short right to C.Sims to CAR 16 for 50 yards (R.Douglas) [S.Thompson].
|-6 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAS 16(5:19 - 3rd) A.Gibson right end to CAR 22 for -6 yards (S.Thompson).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 16 - WAS 22(4:40 - 3rd) D.Haskins pass short middle to J.McKissic pushed ob at CAR 8 for 14 yards (J.Chinn).
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - WAS 8(4:09 - 3rd) D.Haskins pass incomplete short right to J.McKissic (B.Burns).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 2 - WAS 8(4:04 - 3rd) D.Hopkins 26 yard field goal is GOOD Center-N.Sundberg Holder-T.Way.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:01 - 3rd) D.Hopkins kicks 65 yards from WAS 35 to end zone Touchback.
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAR 25(4:01 - 3rd) R.Smith up the middle to CAR 23 for -2 yards (C.Young).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 12 - CAR 23(3:19 - 3rd) T.Bridgewater pass short right to C.Samuel to CAR 33 for 10 yards (J.Moreland).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 2 - CAR 33(2:43 - 3rd) T.Bridgewater pass short middle to D.Moore to CAR 37 for 4 yards (J.Bostic; C.Holcomb).
|+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAR 37(1:59 - 3rd) T.Bridgewater pass short left to C.Samuel to WAS 41 for 22 yards (C.Holcomb; J.Reaves). Penalty on WAS-J.Bostic Defensive Holding declined.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAR 41(1:29 - 3rd) M.Davis up the middle to WAS 42 for -1 yards (J.Bostic K.Curl).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 11 - CAR 42(0:48 - 3rd) T.Bridgewater pass short left to R.Smith to WAS 39 for 3 yards (C.Holcomb; K.Curl).
|Sack
|
3 & 8 - CAR 39(15:00 - 4th) T.Bridgewater sacked at WAS 46 for -7 yards (M.Sweat).
|Punt
|
4 & 15 - CAR 46(14:20 - 4th) J.Charlton punts 33 yards to WAS 13 Center-J.Jansen fair catch by S.Sims.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WAS 13(14:14 - 4th) D.Haskins pass incomplete deep right to C.Sims.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - WAS 13(14:10 - 4th) D.Haskins pass short right to A.Gibson to WAS 16 for 3 yards (T.Boston).
|+28 YD
|
3 & 7 - WAS 16(13:33 - 4th) D.Haskins pass short middle to R.Foster to WAS 44 for 28 yards (D.Jackson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WAS 44(13:01 - 4th) D.Haskins pass incomplete short middle to J.McKissic (D.Brown).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - WAS 44(12:55 - 4th) D.Haskins pass short right to L.Thomas to CAR 49 for 7 yards (M.Hartsfield) [E.Obada].
|Penalty
|
3 & 3 - WAS 42(12:19 - 4th) D.Haskins pass incomplete short middle to A.Gandy-Golden. PENALTY on CAR-J.Chinn Defensive Holding 5 yards enforced at CAR 49 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WAS 44(12:09 - 4th) D.Haskins pass incomplete short middle to L.Thomas.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - WAS 44(12:04 - 4th) D.Haskins pass short middle to J.McKissic to CAR 39 for 5 yards (J.Chinn).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 5 - WAS 39(11:30 - 4th) D.Haskins pass short right to L.Thomas to CAR 36 for 3 yards (M.Hartsfield).
|Sack
|
4 & 2 - WAS 36(10:50 - 4th) D.Haskins sacked at CAR 42 for -6 yards (Y.Gross-Matos).
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAR 42(10:44 - 4th) M.Davis right tackle to CAR 45 for 3 yards (M.Sweat; R.Darby).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - CAR 45(10:06 - 4th) T.Bridgewater pass short right to R.Anderson to CAR 48 for 3 yards (R.Darby).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - CAR 48(9:22 - 4th) T.Bridgewater pass incomplete deep left to D.Moore (K.Fuller).
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - CAR 48(9:16 - 4th) J.Charlton punts 44 yards to WAS 8 Center-J.Jansen fair catch by S.Sims.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAS 8(9:08 - 4th) T.Heinicke pass short middle to S.Sims to WAS 16 for 8 yards (M.Hartsfield).
|No Gain
|
2 & 2 - WAS 16(8:46 - 4th) T.Heinicke pass incomplete deep middle to A.Gandy-Golden (R.Douglas).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 2 - WAS 16(8:40 - 4th) T.Heinicke scrambles up the middle to WAS 19 for 3 yards (B.Burns). PENALTY on CAR-B.Burns Unnecessary Roughness 15 yards enforced at WAS 19.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAS 34(8:17 - 4th) T.Heinicke pass short left to S.Sims to WAS 38 for 4 yards (T.Boston).
|+19 YD
|
2 & 6 - WAS 38(7:53 - 4th) T.Heinicke pass deep middle to L.Thomas to CAR 43 for 19 yards (R.Douglas).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WAS 43(7:23 - 4th) T.Heinicke pass incomplete deep middle to C.Sims.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - WAS 43(7:16 - 4th) T.Heinicke pass incomplete deep middle to S.Sims.
|+7 YD
|
3 & 10 - WAS 43(7:11 - 4th) T.Heinicke pass short right to A.Gibson pushed ob at CAR 36 for 7 yards (S.Thompson).
|+9 YD
|
4 & 3 - WAS 36(6:29 - 4th) T.Heinicke pass short left to C.Sims to CAR 27 for 9 yards (R.Douglas; J.Chinn).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAS 27(6:00 - 4th) T.Heinicke pass short middle to C.Sims to CAR 23 for 4 yards (S.Thompson).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - WAS 23(5:36 - 4th) T.Heinicke pass short middle to J.McKissic to CAR 18 for 5 yards (J.Chinn).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 1 - WAS 18(5:10 - 4th) J.McKissic left end to CAR 14 for 4 yards (T.Boston).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAS 14(4:43 - 4th) T.Heinicke pass short middle to L.Thomas to CAR 5 for 9 yards (S.Thompson).
|Sack
|
2 & 1 - WAS 5(4:22 - 4th) T.Heinicke sacked at CAR 12 for -7 yards (B.Burns).
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - WAS 12(3:55 - 4th) T.Heinicke pass incomplete short middle to L.Thomas.
|Penalty
|
4 & 8 - WAS 0(3:50 - 4th) T.Heinicke pass short middle to L.Thomas for 12 yards TOUCHDOWN NULLIFIED by Penalty. PENALTY on WAS-W.Schweitzer Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at CAR 12 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
4 & 18 - WAS 22(3:41 - 4th) T.Heinicke pass incomplete deep left to A.Gandy-Golden (D.Jackson).
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAR 23(3:34 - 4th) C.Samuel right end to CAR 24 for 1 yard (J.Allen; R.Kerrigan).
|-3 YD
|
2 & 9 - CAR 24(3:27 - 4th) M.Davis left end to CAR 21 for -3 yards (D.Payne).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 12 - CAR 21(3:22 - 4th) M.Davis right guard to CAR 24 for 3 yards (K.Hudson).
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - CAR 24(3:17 - 4th) J.Charlton punts 67 yards to WAS 9 Center-J.Jansen downed by CAR-T.Cannon.
|Result
|Play
|+23 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAS 9(3:09 - 4th) T.Heinicke pass short right to S.Sims pushed ob at WAS 32 for 23 yards (R.Douglas).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAS 32(3:02 - 4th) T.Heinicke scrambles left end pushed ob at WAS 39 for 7 yards (S.Thompson).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 3 - WAS 39(2:55 - 4th) T.Heinicke pass short middle to L.Thomas to WAS 46 for 7 yards (J.Chinn).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WAS 46(2:34 - 4th) T.Heinicke pass incomplete deep middle to L.Thomas.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - WAS 46(2:28 - 4th) T.Heinicke pass incomplete deep right to I.Wright.
|+12 YD
|
3 & 10 - WAS 46(2:22 - 4th) T.Heinicke scrambles right end pushed ob at CAR 42 for 12 yards (J.Chinn).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAS 42(2:14 - 4th) T.Heinicke pass short left to L.Thomas to CAR 29 for 13 yards (J.Chinn).
|+29 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAS 29(2:00 - 4th) T.Heinicke pass deep left to J.McKissic for 29 yards TOUCHDOWN [Y.Gross-Matos]. Penalty on CAR-J.Chinn Defensive Pass Interference declined. PENALTY on CAR-Y.Gross-Matos Roughing the Passer 15 yards enforced between downs.
|PAT Good
|(1:50 - 4th) D.Hopkins extra point is GOOD Center-N.Sundberg Holder-T.Way.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:50 - 4th) D.Hopkins kicks onside 11 yards from 50 to CAR 39. D.Moore (didn't try to advance) to CAR 39 for no gain.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CAR 39(1:49 - 4th) T.Bridgewater kneels to CAR 39 for no gain.
|-1 YD
|
2 & 10 - CAR 39(1:07 - 4th) T.Bridgewater kneels to CAR 38 for -1 yards.
|-1 YD
|
3 & 11 - CAR 38(0:29 - 4th) T.Bridgewater kneels to CAR 37 for -1 yards.
