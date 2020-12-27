|
|LAR
|SEA
Seahawks wrap up NFC West title with 20-9 win over Rams
SEATTLE (AP) The Seattle Seahawks claimed the NFC West title with a 20-9 win over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, with Russell Wilson throwing a 13-yard TD pass to Jacob Hollister with 2:51 left for the clinching score.
Seattle (11-4) earned its first division title since 2016 and its fifth since Pete Carroll arrived in 2010 behind a stellar defensive effort and a clutch late drive engineered by Wilson.
Seattle's quarterback scored on a 4-yard run on the opening drive of the second half for a 13-6 lead. But the final drive was Wilson at his best: Wilson was 5 for 5 for 59 yards on the drive, hitting four different receivers.
Wilson connecting with Hollister was a bit of redemption for the tight end who was stopped inches short of the same end zone on the final play a year ago in Week 17 against San Francisco. That gave the division title to the 49ers.
Wilson finished 20 of 32 for 225 yards. But unlike earlier in the season when it was Wilson that staked Seattle to a 5-0 start, this victory was carried by the defense. Seattle flustered Jared Goff, shut down the Rams' run game, and held Los Angeles (9-6) to a season low in points.
The Rams became the fifth straight opponent held under 20 points by Seattle, something accomplished only four other times in franchise history and not since 2014 - the last time the Seahawks reached the Super Bowl.
Goff was 23 of 42 for 224 yards and a baffling first-half interception that cost Los Angeles points. Darrell Henderson Jr. rushed for 62 yards before leaving in the third quarter with an ankle injury.
The Rams can still reach the playoffs with a win over Arizona in Week 17, but the past two weeks have changed the tenor of their season. Last week's shocking loss to the then-winless New York Jets cost the Rams control of the division. Now, Los Angeles risks missing the playoffs entirely if it loses to the Cardinals and Chicago beats Green Bay next Sunday.
RUN DOWN
One of the biggest plays of the game came when Henderson injured his ankle midway through the third quarter. The big running back appeared on his way to the end zone, only to get tripped up from behind by Jamal Adams.
Already without Cam Akers due to an ankle injury, Henderson's absence left Malcolm Brown as the primary running back the rest of the way.
Henderson's injury and Adams hustle on the play proved critical. Goff was stuffed on a third-and-goal sneak from the 1, and Brown was stopped short of the goal line on fourth down.
STILL PERFECT
Jason Myers hit field goals of 45 and 49 yards in the first half to account for the Seahawks' scoring. Myers has made 33 straight field goal attempts dating to last season.
HI AARON
Rams DT Aaron Donald sacked Wilson once, giving him 85 1/2 for his career. That's the third most in the first seven seasons of a career, behind DeMarcus Ware (99 1/2) and Reggie White (95).
UP NEXT
Rams: Los Angeles will host Arizona in Week 17.
Seahawks: Seattle closes the regular season facing San Francisco next Sunday in Glendale, Arizona.
---
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
J. Goff
16 QB
234 PaYds, INT, 23 RuYds
|
9
FPTS
|
R. Wilson
3 QB
225 PaYds, PaTD, 9 RuYds, RuTD
|
21
FPTS
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|32:50
|27:10
|1st Downs
|20
|15
|Rushing
|4
|5
|Passing
|15
|10
|Penalty
|1
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|9-19
|8-17
|4th Down Conv
|0-2
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|334
|292
|Total Plays
|75
|61
|Avg Gain
|4.5
|4.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|118
|95
|Rush Attempts
|29
|24
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.1
|4.0
|Net Yards Passing
|216
|197
|Comp. - Att.
|24-43
|20-32
|Yards Per Pass
|4.7
|5.3
|Penalties - Yards
|5-45
|5-31
|Touchdowns
|0
|2
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|0
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|4-42.3
|5-48.6
|Return Yards
|73
|91
|Punts - Returns
|3-11
|1-12
|Kickoffs - Returns
|3-62
|2-54
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-25
|Red Zone Eff.
|0-2 -0%
|2-3 -67%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|0-1 -0%
|1-1 -100%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|216
|PASS YDS
|197
|
|
|118
|RUSH YDS
|95
|
|
|334
|TOTAL YDS
|292
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
J. Goff 16 QB
9
FPTS
|J. Goff
|24/43
|234
|0
|1
|9
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Henderson 27 RB
6
FPTS
|D. Henderson
|12
|62
|0
|23
|6
|
M. Brown 34 RB
2
FPTS
|M. Brown
|7
|27
|0
|12
|2
|
J. Goff 16 QB
9
FPTS
|J. Goff
|7
|23
|0
|7
|9
|
J. Reynolds 11 WR
6
FPTS
|J. Reynolds
|1
|5
|0
|5
|6
|
R. Woods 17 WR
4
FPTS
|R. Woods
|2
|1
|0
|1
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
C. Kupp 10 WR
6
FPTS
|C. Kupp
|9
|8
|66
|0
|12
|6
|
J. Reynolds 11 WR
6
FPTS
|J. Reynolds
|10
|6
|65
|0
|26
|6
|
R. Woods 17 WR
4
FPTS
|R. Woods
|9
|4
|48
|0
|19
|4
|
T. Higbee 89 TE
3
FPTS
|T. Higbee
|6
|3
|34
|0
|22
|3
|
G. Everett 81 TE
1
FPTS
|G. Everett
|3
|2
|13
|0
|9
|1
|
M. Brown 34 RB
2
FPTS
|M. Brown
|3
|1
|8
|0
|8
|2
|
V. Jefferson 12 WR
0
FPTS
|V. Jefferson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
T. Reeder 51 LB
|T. Reeder
|6-5
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Floyd 54 OLB
|L. Floyd
|5-2
|2.0
|0
|0
|
J. Fuller 32 SS
|J. Fuller
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Johnson 43 FS
|J. Johnson
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Williams 31 DB
|D. Williams
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Joseph-Day 69 NT
|S. Joseph-Day
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
M. Brockers 90 DE
|M. Brockers
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Hollins 58 LB
|J. Hollins
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Donald 99 DE
|A. Donald
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
K. Young 41 OLB
|K. Young
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Scott 33 SAF
|N. Scott
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Ramsey 20 CB
|J. Ramsey
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
G. Gaines 91 DT
|G. Gaines
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
T. Lewis 52 LB
|T. Lewis
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Ebukam 50 OLB
|S. Ebukam
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Robinson 94 DT
|A. Robinson
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Hill 22 CB
|T. Hill
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Gay 1 K
9
FPTS
|M. Gay
|3/3
|51
|0/0
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Hekker 6 P
|J. Hekker
|4
|42.3
|1
|50
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
N. Webster 14 WR
0
FPTS
|N. Webster
|3
|20.7
|26
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
N. Webster 14 WR
0
FPTS
|N. Webster
|2
|5.0
|9
|0
|
C. Kupp 10 WR
6
FPTS
|C. Kupp
|1
|1.0
|1
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
R. Wilson 3 QB
21
FPTS
|R. Wilson
|20/32
|225
|1
|0
|21
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
C. Carson 32 RB
7
FPTS
|C. Carson
|16
|69
|0
|15
|7
|
R. Wilson 3 QB
21
FPTS
|R. Wilson
|3
|9
|1
|6
|21
|
R. Penny 20 RB
0
FPTS
|R. Penny
|3
|9
|0
|6
|0
|
C. Hyde 30 RB
1
FPTS
|C. Hyde
|2
|8
|0
|6
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Metcalf 14 WR
5
FPTS
|D. Metcalf
|8
|6
|59
|0
|17
|5
|
D. Moore 83 WR
4
FPTS
|D. Moore
|1
|1
|45
|0
|45
|4
|
T. Lockett 16 WR
4
FPTS
|T. Lockett
|5
|3
|44
|0
|24
|4
|
C. Hyde 30 RB
1
FPTS
|C. Hyde
|1
|1
|18
|0
|18
|1
|
J. Hollister 86 TE
7
FPTS
|J. Hollister
|6
|2
|17
|1
|13
|7
|
W. Dissly 89 TE
1
FPTS
|W. Dissly
|3
|3
|17
|0
|7
|1
|
G. Olsen 88 TE
1
FPTS
|G. Olsen
|2
|1
|15
|0
|15
|1
|
C. Carson 32 RB
7
FPTS
|C. Carson
|3
|3
|10
|0
|6
|7
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
J. Brooks 56 LB
|J. Brooks
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Adams 33 SS
|J. Adams
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Wagner 54 MLB
|B. Wagner
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Griffin 26 CB
|S. Griffin
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Q. Diggs 37 FS
|Q. Diggs
|4-2
|0.0
|1
|0
|
U. Amadi 28 SAF
|U. Amadi
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Reed 90 DT
|J. Reed
|3-0
|2.0
|0
|0
|
K. Wright 50 OLB
|K. Wright
|3-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Reed 29 FS
|D. Reed
|3-5
|0.0
|0
|0
|
P. Ford 97 DT
|P. Ford
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Mayowa 95 DE
|B. Mayowa
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Collier 91 DE
|L. Collier
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Green 94 DE
|R. Green
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Robinson 98 DE
|A. Robinson
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
B. Mone 92 DT
|B. Mone
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Myers 5 K
8
FPTS
|J. Myers
|2/2
|49
|2/2
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Dickson 4 P
|M. Dickson
|5
|48.6
|4
|56
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
F. Swain 18 WR
0
FPTS
|F. Swain
|2
|27.0
|28
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Reed 29 FS
0
FPTS
|D. Reed
|1
|12.0
|12
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Myers kicks 59 yards from SEA 35 to LAR 6. N.Webster to LAR 20 for 14 yards (R.Neal; B.Burr-Kirven). PENALTY on LAR-J.Mundt Illegal Block Above the Waist 10 yards enforced at LAR 20.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAR 10(14:56 - 1st) D.Henderson right guard to LAR 14 for 4 yards (J.Reed).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - LAR 14(14:17 - 1st) J.Goff pass short left to J.Reynolds pushed ob at LAR 19 for 5 yards (D.Reed).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - LAR 19(13:49 - 1st) J.Goff pass incomplete short left to J.Reynolds.
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - LAR 19(13:46 - 1st) J.Hekker punts 47 yards to SEA 34 Center-J.McQuaide. D.Reed to SEA 46 for 12 yards (X.Jones).
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 46(13:36 - 1st) C.Carson right tackle to 50 for 4 yards (K.Young).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 6 - SEA 50(13:05 - 1st) C.Carson left guard to LAR 49 for 1 yard (L.Floyd T.Hill).
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - SEA 49(12:24 - 1st) R.Wilson pass incomplete short middle to T.Lockett (D.Williams).
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - SEA 49(12:21 - 1st) M.Dickson punts 36 yards to LAR 13 Center-T.Ott fair catch by N.Webster.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAR 13(12:14 - 1st) D.Henderson right end to LAR 16 for 3 yards (K.Wright).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - LAR 16(11:32 - 1st) J.Goff pass incomplete short right to J.Reynolds (K.Wright).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 7 - LAR 16(11:28 - 1st) J.Goff pass short left to C.Kupp pushed ob at LAR 25 for 9 yards (U.Amadi).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAR 25(10:49 - 1st) J.Goff scrambles left end ran ob at LAR 29 for 4 yards (J.Brooks).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - LAR 29(10:07 - 1st) J.Goff pass incomplete short right.
|Penalty
|
3 & 6 - LAR 29(10:01 - 1st) PENALTY on LAR Delay of Game 5 yards enforced at LAR 29 - No Play.
|+12 YD
|
3 & 11 - LAR 24(10:01 - 1st) J.Goff pass short right to C.Kupp to LAR 36 for 12 yards (Sq.Griffin).
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAR 36(9:36 - 1st) J.Goff pass deep right to R.Woods ran ob at SEA 45 for 19 yards.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAR 45(9:02 - 1st) D.Henderson right tackle to SEA 42 for 3 yards (Sq.Griffin).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - LAR 42(8:20 - 1st) J.Goff scrambles left end to SEA 39 for 3 yards (J.Brooks).
|+11 YD
|
3 & 4 - LAR 39(7:34 - 1st) J.Goff pass short middle to R.Woods to SEA 28 for 11 yards (B.Wagner) [R.Green].
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LAR 28(7:11 - 1st) J.Goff pass incomplete short right to T.Higbee [P.Ford].
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - LAR 28(7:07 - 1st) J.Goff scrambles left end ran ob at SEA 25 for 3 yards (P.Ford).
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - LAR 25(6:25 - 1st) J.Goff pass incomplete short middle to V.Jefferson.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 7 - LAR 25(6:21 - 1st) M.Gay 44 yard field goal is GOOD Center-J.McQuaide Holder-J.Hekker.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:17 - 1st) M.Gay kicks 65 yards from LAR 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 25(6:17 - 1st) R.Wilson pass short right to W.Dissly to SEA 31 for 6 yards (J.Johnson III T.Reeder).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 4 - SEA 31(5:44 - 1st) R.Wilson pass short left to T.Lockett pushed ob at SEA 40 for 9 yards (D.Williams).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 40(5:14 - 1st) R.Wilson pass short left to J.Hollister to SEA 44 for 4 yards (L.Floyd).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - SEA 44(4:33 - 1st) C.Carson right end to SEA 47 for 3 yards (M.Brockers).
|Sack
|
3 & 3 - SEA 47(3:50 - 1st) R.Wilson sacked at SEA 37 for -10 yards (S.Joseph).
|Punt
|
4 & 13 - SEA 37(3:14 - 1st) M.Dickson punts 52 yards to LAR 11 Center-T.Ott. N.Webster to LAR 12 for 1 yard (J.Hollister; Sm.Griffin).
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAR 12(3:03 - 1st) D.Henderson left tackle to LAR 15 for 3 yards (D.Reed; K.Wright).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 7 - LAR 15(2:17 - 1st) D.Henderson left tackle to LAR 13 for -2 yards (B.Mayowa).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 9 - LAR 13(1:31 - 1st) J.Goff pass short right to C.Kupp pushed ob at LAR 21 for 8 yards (Q.Diggs; Sq.Griffin).
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - LAR 21(0:51 - 1st) J.Hekker punts 40 yards to SEA 39 Center-J.McQuaide fair catch by D.Reed.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - SEA 48(0:44 - 1st) R.Wilson pass incomplete short left to D.Metcalf (A.Robinson). PENALTY on SEA-D.Lewis Ineligible Downfield Pass 5 yards enforced at SEA 39 - No Play.
|+12 YD
|
1 & 15 - SEA 34(0:39 - 1st) R.Wilson pass short left to D.Metcalf to SEA 46 for 12 yards (J.Johnson III). Penalty on LAR-D.Williams Illegal Contact declined.
|+10 YD
|
2 & 3 - SEA 46(0:24 - 1st) C.Carson left guard to LAR 44 for 10 yards (J.Fuller).
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 44(15:00 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass short right to D.Metcalf pushed ob at LAR 40 for 4 yards (T.Reeder).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - SEA 40(14:31 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass incomplete short right.
|+15 YD
|
3 & 6 - SEA 40(14:26 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass short middle to G.Olsen to LAR 25 for 15 yards (J.Johnson III). Penalty on LAR-J.Johnson III Illegal Contact declined.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 25(14:06 - 2nd) C.Carson left end pushed ob at LAR 24 for 1 yard (D.Williams).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - SEA 24(13:32 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass incomplete deep left to J.Hollister.
|Sack
|
3 & 9 - SEA 24(13:27 - 2nd) R.Wilson sacked at LAR 27 for -3 yards (L.Floyd).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 12 - SEA 27(12:48 - 2nd) J.Myers 45 yard field goal is GOOD Center-T.Ott Holder-M.Dickson.
|Kickoff
|(12:43 - 2nd) J.Myers kicks 65 yards from SEA 35 to end zone Touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LAR 25(12:43 - 2nd) R.Woods left tackle to LAR 25 for no gain (A.Robinson; B.Mone).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - LAR 25(12:22 - 2nd) J.Goff pass short left to J.Reynolds to LAR 31 for 6 yards (D.Reed; K.Wright).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 4 - LAR 31(11:57 - 2nd) J.Goff pass short middle to C.Kupp to LAR 37 for 6 yards (U.Amadi).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAR 37(11:41 - 2nd) J.Goff pass short left to J.Reynolds ran ob at 50 for 13 yards (D.Reed). Penalty on SEA Defensive Too Many Men on Field declined.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - LAR 50(11:17 - 2nd) PENALTY on SEA-L.Collier Neutral Zone Infraction 5 yards enforced at 50 - No Play.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 5 - LAR 45(10:56 - 2nd) D.Henderson right tackle to SEA 44 for 1 yard (J.Adams).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 4 - LAR 44(10:11 - 2nd) J.Goff pass short right to C.Kupp to SEA 33 for 11 yards (B.Wagner).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LAR 33(9:53 - 2nd) J.Goff pass incomplete deep right to T.Higbee (J.Adams).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - LAR 33(9:47 - 2nd) J.Goff pass incomplete short right to R.Woods.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - LAR 33(9:43 - 2nd) J.Goff pass incomplete short middle to R.Woods.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 10 - LAR 33(9:38 - 2nd) M.Gay 51 yard field goal is GOOD Center-J.McQuaide Holder-J.Hekker.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:33 - 2nd) M.Gay kicks 65 yards from LAR 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 25(9:33 - 2nd) C.Carson right tackle to SEA 30 for 5 yards (J.Fuller).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - SEA 30(8:54 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass incomplete deep right to D.Metcalf [S.Ebukam].
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - SEA 30(8:47 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass incomplete short middle to G.Olsen (J.Hollins).
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - SEA 30(8:44 - 2nd) M.Dickson punts 56 yards to LAR 14 Center-T.Ott out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAR 14(8:37 - 2nd) R.Woods left end to LAR 15 for 1 yard (D.Reed; J.Brooks).
|Penalty
|
2 & 9 - LAR 15(8:10 - 2nd) PENALTY on LAR-T.Higbee False Start 5 yards enforced at LAR 15 - No Play.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 14 - LAR 10(8:02 - 2nd) M.Brown right tackle to LAR 17 for 7 yards (J.Adams).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 7 - LAR 17(7:17 - 2nd) J.Goff pass short left to J.Reynolds to LAR 19 for 2 yards (J.Adams).
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - LAR 19(6:41 - 2nd) J.Hekker punts 39 yards to SEA 42 Center-J.McQuaide fair catch by D.Reed. PENALTY on SEA-R.Neal Roughing the Kicker 15 yards enforced at LAR 19 - No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAR 34(6:34 - 2nd) D.Henderson left end to LAR 36 for 2 yards (J.Brooks).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 8 - LAR 36(6:08 - 2nd) J.Goff pass short right to R.Woods ran ob at LAR 41 for 5 yards (Sq.Griffin).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 3 - LAR 41(5:31 - 2nd) J.Goff pass short right to C.Kupp pushed ob at LAR 44 for 3 yards (K.Wright).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAR 44(5:03 - 2nd) J.Goff pass short left to R.Woods to SEA 43 for 13 yards (B.Wagner) [B.Mone].
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LAR 43(4:36 - 2nd) J.Goff pass incomplete short left to T.Higbee.
|+14 YD
|
2 & 10 - LAR 43(4:28 - 2nd) D.Henderson right guard to SEA 29 for 14 yards (Q.Diggs).
|Int
|
1 & 10 - LAR 29(3:45 - 2nd) J.Goff pass deep right intended for R.Woods INTERCEPTED by Q.Diggs at SEA 10. Q.Diggs to SEA 35 for 25 yards (A.Corbett).
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 35(3:31 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass short middle to C.Carson to SEA 41 for 6 yards (T.Reeder).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 4 - SEA 41(2:57 - 2nd) C.Carson right guard to LAR 48 for 11 yards (K.Young; J.Fuller).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SEA 48(2:17 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass incomplete short left to J.Hollister.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - SEA 48(2:13 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass short right to W.Dissly to LAR 44 for 4 yards (J.Johnson III).
|+17 YD
|
3 & 6 - SEA 44(2:00 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass short left to D.Metcalf to LAR 27 for 17 yards (J.Fuller; K.Young).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 27(1:30 - 2nd) C.Carson up the middle to LAR 23 for 4 yards (T.Reeder; S.Joseph).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - SEA 23(1:20 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass incomplete short left to D.Metcalf (J.Ramsey).
|Sack
|
3 & 6 - SEA 23(1:16 - 2nd) R.Wilson sacked at LAR 31 for -8 yards (L.Floyd).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 14 - SEA 31(1:09 - 2nd) J.Myers 49 yard field goal is GOOD Center-T.Ott Holder-M.Dickson.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:04 - 2nd) J.Myers kicks 65 yards from SEA 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAR 25(1:04 - 2nd) J.Goff pass short left to T.Higbee pushed ob at LAR 27 for 2 yards (J.Adams).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - LAR 27(1:00 - 2nd) J.Goff pass incomplete short right to M.Brown.
|+7 YD
|
3 & 8 - LAR 27(0:57 - 2nd) J.Goff scrambles up the middle to LAR 34 for 7 yards (B.Wagner).
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - LAR 34(0:49 - 2nd) J.Hekker punts 50 yards to SEA 16 Center-J.McQuaide fair catch by D.Reed.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 16(0:42 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass short middle to D.Metcalf to SEA 23 for 7 yards (T.Reeder).
|No Gain
|
2 & 3 - SEA 23(0:35 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass incomplete deep middle to T.Lockett.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 3 - SEA 23(0:28 - 2nd) C.Hyde left guard to SEA 29 for 6 yards (T.Reeder).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 29(0:23 - 2nd) R.Wilson scrambles up the middle to SEA 35 for 6 yards (L.Floyd).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - SEA 35(0:06 - 2nd) R.Wilson spiked the ball to stop the clock.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 4 - SEA 35(0:05 - 2nd) C.Hyde left guard to SEA 37 for 2 yards (T.Lewis; A.Donald).
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) M.Gay kicks 63 yards from LAR 35 to SEA 2. F.Swain to SEA 30 for 28 yards (J.Reed; J.Hughes).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 30(14:55 - 3rd) C.Carson left guard to SEA 31 for 1 yard (S.Joseph).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 9 - SEA 31(14:14 - 3rd) R.Wilson pass short left to C.Carson to SEA 32 for 1 yard (J.Johnson III; T.Reeder).
|+45 YD
|
3 & 8 - SEA 32(13:35 - 3rd) R.Wilson pass deep right to D.Moore to LAR 23 for 45 yards (D.Williams).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - SEA 23(12:57 - 3rd) R.Wilson sacked at LAR 25 for -2 yards (G.Gaines).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 12 - SEA 25(12:13 - 3rd) C.Carson right end to LAR 22 for 3 yards (L.Floyd; D.Williams).
|+18 YD
|
3 & 9 - SEA 22(11:27 - 3rd) R.Wilson pass short right to C.Hyde to LAR 4 for 18 yards (N.Scott).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 4 - SEA 4(10:38 - 3rd) R.Wilson scrambles left end for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:32 - 3rd) J.Myers extra point is GOOD Center-T.Ott Holder-M.Dickson.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:32 - 3rd) J.Myers kicks 61 yards from SEA 35 to LAR 4. N.Webster to LAR 30 for 26 yards (Sm.Griffin; J.Myers).
|+23 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAR 30(10:25 - 3rd) D.Henderson right tackle pushed ob at SEA 47 for 23 yards (Q.Diggs).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAR 47(9:48 - 3rd) J.Goff scrambles right end to SEA 44 for 3 yards (K.Wright).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - LAR 44(9:04 - 3rd) D.Henderson right end to SEA 40 for 4 yards (J.Brooks).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 3 - LAR 40(8:32 - 3rd) J.Goff pass short left to G.Everett to SEA 36 for 4 yards (B.Wagner; D.Reed).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAR 36(7:56 - 3rd) D.Henderson left guard to SEA 34 for 2 yards (L.Collier).
|+22 YD
|
2 & 8 - LAR 34(7:12 - 3rd) J.Goff pass short middle to T.Higbee to SEA 12 for 22 yards (B.Wagner).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAR 12(6:24 - 3rd) J.Reynolds right end pushed ob at SEA 7 for 5 yards (Q.Diggs).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 5 - LAR 7(5:43 - 3rd) D.Henderson right end to SEA 2 for 5 yards (J.Adams). LAR-D.Henderson was injured during the play. His return is Doubtful.
|-2 YD
|
1 & 2 - LAR 2(5:20 - 3rd) M.Brown right guard to SEA 4 for -2 yards (J.Brooks B.Mone).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - LAR 4(4:37 - 3rd) M.Brown right tackle to SEA 1 for 3 yards (J.Adams).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - LAR 1(3:58 - 3rd) J.Goff up the middle to SEA 1 for no gain (J.Brooks K.Wright). Seattle challenged the runner was down by contact ruling and the play was Upheld. The ruling on the field stands. (Timeout #1.)
|No Gain
|
4 & 1 - LAR 1(3:17 - 3rd) M.Brown right tackle to SEA 1 for no gain (J.Brooks).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SEA 1(3:15 - 3rd) R.Wilson pass incomplete short left to J.Hollister.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - SEA 1(3:12 - 3rd) R.Wilson pass short middle to W.Dissly to SEA 8 for 7 yards (T.Reeder T.Hill).
|Sack
|
3 & 3 - SEA 8(2:54 - 3rd) R.Wilson sacked at SEA 3 for -5 yards (A.Donald).
|
4 & 8 - SEA 3(2:18 - 3rd) PENALTY on SEA-L.Stephens False Start 1 yard enforced at SEA 3 - No Play.
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - SEA 2(2:16 - 3rd) M.Dickson punts 51 yards to LAR 47 Center-T.Ott. N.Webster to SEA 47 for 6 yards (C.Barton). FUMBLES (C.Barton) touched at SEA 46 and recovers at SEA 44.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAR 44(2:05 - 3rd) J.Goff scrambles left end ran ob at SEA 41 for 3 yards (D.Reed).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 7 - LAR 41(1:28 - 3rd) M.Brown right tackle to SEA 42 for -1 yards (Sq.Griffin J.Adams).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 8 - LAR 42(0:44 - 3rd) J.Goff pass short middle to G.Everett to SEA 33 for 9 yards (Sq.Griffin).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAR 33(0:16 - 3rd) J.Goff pass short middle to C.Kupp to SEA 27 for 6 yards (K.Wright; J.Adams).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - LAR 27(15:00 - 4th) J.Goff pass incomplete short middle to J.Reynolds (Sq.Griffin).
|+11 YD
|
3 & 4 - LAR 27(14:56 - 4th) J.Goff pass short middle to C.Kupp to SEA 16 for 11 yards (Q.Diggs; Sq.Griffin).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - LAR 16(14:15 - 4th) J.Goff sacked at SEA 23 for -7 yards (A.Robinson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 17 - LAR 23(13:35 - 4th) J.Goff pass incomplete short middle to J.Reynolds (K.Wright).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 17 - LAR 23(13:30 - 4th) M.Brown right guard to SEA 15 for 8 yards (R.Green).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 9 - LAR 15(12:52 - 4th) M.Gay 33 yard field goal is GOOD Center-J.McQuaide Holder-J.Hekker.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:49 - 4th) M.Gay kicks 65 yards from LAR 35 to SEA 0. F.Swain pushed ob at SEA 26 for 26 yards (N.Webster).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SEA 26(12:43 - 4th) R.Wilson pass incomplete short right to J.Hollister [T.Reeder].
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - SEA 26(12:37 - 4th) C.Carson right end to SEA 26 for no gain (L.Floyd; D.Williams).
|+11 YD
|
3 & 10 - SEA 26(11:52 - 4th) R.Wilson pass short middle to D.Metcalf to SEA 37 for 11 yards (J.Ramsey).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 37(11:13 - 4th) R.Penny up the middle to SEA 43 for 6 yards (T.Lewis; T.Hill).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - SEA 43(10:35 - 4th) R.Penny left tackle to SEA 46 for 3 yards (J.Fuller T.Reeder).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - SEA 46(9:53 - 4th) C.Carson right guard to SEA 48 for 2 yards (T.Hill; J.Hollins). PENALTY on SEA-D.Metcalf Illegal Shift 5 yards enforced at SEA 46 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - SEA 41(9:32 - 4th) R.Wilson pass incomplete short right [M.Brockers].
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - SEA 41(9:26 - 4th) M.Dickson punts 48 yards to LAR 11 Center-T.Ott. C.Kupp ran ob at LAR 12 for 1 yard.
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAR 12(9:19 - 4th) M.Brown right tackle to LAR 24 for 12 yards (Q.Diggs).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LAR 24(8:53 - 4th) J.Goff pass incomplete short right to G.Everett.
|+26 YD
|
2 & 10 - LAR 24(8:46 - 4th) J.Goff pass short right to J.Reynolds to 50 for 26 yards (P.Ford).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LAR 50(7:57 - 4th) J.Goff pass incomplete short middle.
|Sack
|
2 & 10 - LAR 50(7:53 - 4th) J.Goff sacked at LAR 48 for -2 yards (J.Reed).
|No Gain
|
3 & 12 - LAR 48(7:31 - 4th) J.Goff pass incomplete short right to R.Woods [C.Dunlap].
|Punt
|
4 & 12 - LAR 48(7:27 - 4th) J.Hekker punts 32 yards to SEA 20 Center-J.McQuaide out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 20(7:20 - 4th) R.Wilson pass short right to T.Lockett ran ob at SEA 31 for 11 yards (D.Williams).
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 31(6:47 - 4th) C.Carson right guard to SEA 46 for 15 yards (J.Fuller).
|+24 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 46(6:05 - 4th) R.Wilson pass deep left to T.Lockett pushed ob at LAR 30 for 24 yards (J.Fuller).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SEA 30(5:25 - 4th) R.Penny left guard to LAR 30 for no gain (S.Ebukam; M.Brockers).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - SEA 30(4:40 - 4th) R.Wilson pass short left to C.Carson ran ob at LAR 27 for 3 yards (M.Brockers).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 7 - SEA 27(4:34 - 4th) R.Wilson pass short middle to D.Metcalf to LAR 19 for 8 yards (T.Reeder).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 19(3:46 - 4th) C.Carson left guard to LAR 16 for 3 yards (T.Reeder; A.Robinson).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - SEA 16(3:00 - 4th) C.Carson up the middle to LAR 13 for 3 yards (J.Hollins; A.Robinson).
|+13 YD
|
3 & 4 - SEA 13(2:56 - 4th) R.Wilson pass short left to J.Hollister for 13 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:51 - 4th) J.Myers extra point is GOOD Center-T.Ott Holder-M.Dickson.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:51 - 4th) J.Myers kicks 60 yards from SEA 35 to LAR 5. N.Webster to LAR 27 for 22 yards (Da.Moore U.Amadi). PENALTY on LAR-D.Rivers Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at LAR 27.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAR 17(2:45 - 4th) J.Goff pass short middle to M.Brown to LAR 25 for 8 yards (U.Amadi) [C.Dunlap]. SEA-J.Reed was injured during the play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 2 - LAR 25(2:30 - 4th) J.Goff pass incomplete short right to C.Kupp (C.Dunlap).
|+13 YD
|
3 & 2 - LAR 25(2:25 - 4th) J.Goff pass short middle to J.Reynolds to LAR 38 for 13 yards. PENALTY on LAR Unsportsmanlike Conduct 15 yards enforced between downs.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LAR 23(2:17 - 4th) J.Goff pass incomplete short left to R.Woods (U.Amadi).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - LAR 23(2:14 - 4th) J.Goff pass incomplete short middle to M.Brown.
|Sack
|
3 & 10 - LAR 23(2:10 - 4th) J.Goff sacked at LAR 14 for -9 yards (J.Reed).
|+10 YD
|
4 & 19 - LAR 14(2:00 - 4th) J.Goff pass short left to T.Higbee to LAR 24 for 10 yards (U.Amadi D.Reed) [R.Green].
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 24(1:51 - 4th) C.Carson left tackle to LAR 20 for 4 yards (J.Johnson III).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 6 - SEA 20(1:06 - 4th) C.Carson left end to LAR 19 for 1 yard (J.Hollins).
|-1 YD
|
3 & 5 - SEA 19(0:21 - 4th) R.Wilson kneels to LAR 20 for -1 yards.
