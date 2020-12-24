|
IND
PIT
Colts-Steelers Preview
PITTSBURGH (AP) Ben Roethlisberger doesn't want to talk about the end, whenever it might come. There's too much to worry about in the present for the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback to look too far down the road.
It's why Roethlisberger called a players-only meeting - over Zoom of course - this week. Even mired in a three-game losing streak that has sapped the swagger from his team following an 11-0 start, the playoffs loom. Roethlisberger, the only player on the roster with a Super Bowl ring, wanted to relay the sense of urgency required to succeed in January.
''I just wanted guys to understand and to reiterate how important this time of year is,'' Roethlisberger said.
The message needs to resonate quickly for the Steelers. Surging Indianapolis (10-4) visits Heinz Field on Sunday. The Colts have won five of six to take control of the AFC South. And while Roethlisberger has struggled of late - throwing eight touchdowns and six picks over his last five games - fellow 2004 draftee Philip Rivers has not. The 39-year-old Rivers has a 109.3 quarterback rating over the same span, thanks in part to the kind of balance the Steelers have found elusive.
''It's always a head game within a football game we've got to play against him,'' Steelers defensive coordinator Keith Butler said of Rivers. ''We've got to show him one thing and do another. It's going to be a tough deal for us.''
Despite Pittsburgh's current slide, the Steelers (11-3) can still lock up the AFC North with a victory in either of its final two games. Indianapolis will clinch a playoff spot with a win and a loss by either Baltimore or Miami. It's exactly what Rivers signed up for when he parted ways with the Chargers during the offseason.
''These are the games and times of the NFL season that you dream about, going to Pittsburgh in December with something on the line,'' Rivers said. ''Obviously, a heck of a team and they've kept that at least since I've been in and even when I grew up watching them, you always thought of them as tough and physical in just the way they play. They've kept that as part of their DNA throughout the last 17 years I've been going against them.''
Maybe, but not so much lately.
Cincinnati pushed Pittsburgh around for much of a 27-17 upset last Monday that turned the Steelers' slump into nearly a full-blown crisis. R oethlisberger spent the week apologizing for his play and coach Mike Tomlin found himself having to tell wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster to cut out the pregame dancing on the midfield logo after two opponents chirped about it.
The sheen of one of the best stretches in franchise history is gone. The Colts have the momentum and the look of a team that could do serious damage well into January. The Steelers can't afford to peek that far down the road. And they know it.
''We've got a great group of guys that have bought in,'' Pittsburgh defensive tackle Cam Heyward said. ''It's a three-game losing streak but that's coming after an 11-game winning streak. Hopefully, we can get back on the horse this week.''
TACKLING MACHINE
Pro Bowl linebacker Darius Leonard sealed Indy's win last weekend by knocking the ball from Houston receiver Keke Coutee with 19 seconds left.
He also recorded 12 tackles, giving him 109 this season to make him the first player in franchise history to top 100 tackles in each of his first three seasons.
''You've got to want to make a play,'' he said. ''I say in the huddle, `Let's bow up, let's make a play.'''
Leonard now needs six tackles to break Duane Bickett's club record (398) for most tackles in his first three seasons. Leonard was the Defensive Rookie of the Year and earned All-Pro honors in 2018. He made his first Pro Bowl last season and has had six games with at least 10 tackles this season.
RUNNING HARD PART 1
Colts rookie Jonathan Taylor learned a lot about being an NFL running back during October and November. It's paying big dividends now. He's averaging 103.5 yards rushing over his last four games and has moved within 158 yards rushing of becoming Indy's first rookie 1,000-yard rusher since Joseph Addai in 2006.
What changed?
''The first few games you're going in with the play, Philip calls it, you see what the defense gives you, you're going through the assignment in your head and, of course, him having 17 years of experience he sees the defensive look and changes the entire play,'' Taylor said. ''Then you restart that process all over again. But now I'm getting kind of accustomed to that.''
RUNNING HARD PART 2
One of the major reasons Pittsburgh's offense has taken a significant step backward in recent weeks is because of the running game's inability to take a step forward. The Steelers are the NFL's 31st-ranked rushing offense, but they might found some momentum in Cincinnati after Benny Snell ran for 84 yards.
Snell's performance came with starter James Conner sitting out due to a quadriceps injury. Though Conner is expected to be available, Snell figures to have earned a larger share of the workload.
''I thought Benny (Snell) brought a nice energy and nice physicality, got us some tough yards when we needed it, also made some guys miss and got to the outside,'' Roethlisberger said. ''It was nice to have that.''
AP Sports Writer Mike Marot in Indianapolis contributed to this report.
J. Taylor
28 RB
74 RuYds, 2 RuTDs
19
FPTS
B. Roethlisberger
7 QB
342 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, -2 RuYds
31
FPTS
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|32:28
|27:32
|1st Downs
|21
|26
|Rushing
|10
|4
|Passing
|10
|18
|Penalty
|1
|4
|3rd Down Conv
|5-13
|4-11
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|365
|353
|Total Plays
|68
|64
|Avg Gain
|5.4
|5.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|127
|20
|Rush Attempts
|28
|14
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.5
|1.4
|Net Yards Passing
|238
|333
|Comp. - Att.
|22-35
|34-49
|Yards Per Pass
|6.0
|6.7
|Penalties - Yards
|9-83
|6-49
|Touchdowns
|3
|4
|Rushing TDs
|2
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|5-42.4
|6-48.0
|Return Yards
|166
|94
|Punts - Returns
|3-63
|3-21
|Kickoffs - Returns
|5-103
|4-76
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1--3
|Red Zone Eff.
|2-3 -67%
|2-3 -67%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|2-2 -100%
|2-3 -67%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|238
|PASS YDS
|333
|127
|RUSH YDS
|20
|365
|TOTAL YDS
|353
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
P. Rivers 17 QB
12
FPTS
|P. Rivers
|22/35
|270
|1
|1
|12
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
J. Taylor 28 RB
19
FPTS
|J. Taylor
|18
|74
|2
|18
|19
N. Hines 21 RB
6
FPTS
|N. Hines
|8
|44
|0
|11
|6
A. Dulin 16 WR
0
FPTS
|A. Dulin
|1
|8
|0
|8
|0
J. Brissett 7 QB
0
FPTS
|J. Brissett
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
Z. Pascal 14 WR
12
FPTS
|Z. Pascal
|6
|3
|64
|1
|42
|12
|
T. Hilton 13 WR
6
FPTS
|T. Hilton
|7
|3
|60
|0
|25
|6
|
J. Doyle 84 TE
5
FPTS
|J. Doyle
|6
|4
|50
|0
|18
|5
|
M. Pittman 11 WR
3
FPTS
|M. Pittman
|5
|3
|38
|0
|26
|3
|
N. Hines 21 RB
6
FPTS
|N. Hines
|5
|5
|20
|0
|11
|6
|
M. Alie-Cox 81 TE
2
FPTS
|M. Alie-Cox
|1
|1
|20
|0
|20
|2
|
T. Burton 80 TE
1
FPTS
|T. Burton
|4
|3
|18
|0
|11
|1
|
J. Taylor 28 RB
19
FPTS
|J. Taylor
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
D. Leonard 53 OLB
|D. Leonard
|4-6
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Carrie 38 CB
|T. Carrie
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Moore 23 CB
|K. Moore
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Okereke 58 OLB
|B. Okereke
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Willis 37 SS
|K. Willis
|3-2
|1.0
|0
|0
|
X. Rhodes 27 CB
|X. Rhodes
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
G. Stewart 90 DT
|G. Stewart
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Walker 54 MLB
|A. Walker
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Ya-Sin 26 CB
|R. Ya-Sin
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Wilson 31 DB
|T. Wilson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Blackmon 32 FS
|J. Blackmon
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Houston 50 DE
|J. Houston
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Lewis 94 DE
|T. Lewis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Autry 96 DE
|D. Autry
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Buckner 99 DT
|D. Buckner
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Blankenship 3 K
6
FPTS
|R. Blankenship
|1/1
|28
|3/3
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Sanchez 8 P
|R. Sanchez
|5
|42.4
|1
|51
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
N. Hines 21 RB
6
FPTS
|N. Hines
|3
|21.0
|26
|0
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
B. Roethlisberger 7 QB
31
FPTS
|B. Roethlisberger
|34/49
|342
|3
|0
|31
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
J. Conner 30 RB
12
FPTS
|J. Conner
|5
|20
|1
|12
|12
|
D. Johnson 18 WR
13
FPTS
|D. Johnson
|1
|2
|0
|2
|13
|
B. Snell 24 RB
0
FPTS
|B. Snell
|6
|0
|0
|2
|0
B. Roethlisberger 7 QB
31
FPTS
|B. Roethlisberger
|2
|-2
|0
|-1
|31
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
J. Smith-Schuster 19 WR
15
FPTS
|J. Smith-Schuster
|13
|9
|96
|1
|25
|15
|
D. Johnson 18 WR
13
FPTS
|D. Johnson
|14
|8
|75
|1
|39
|13
|
C. Claypool 11 WR
5
FPTS
|C. Claypool
|6
|4
|54
|0
|34
|5
|
E. Ebron 85 TE
10
FPTS
|E. Ebron
|7
|5
|47
|1
|11
|10
|
J. Conner 30 RB
12
FPTS
|J. Conner
|5
|5
|45
|0
|10
|12
|
J. Washington 13 WR
2
FPTS
|J. Washington
|3
|2
|20
|0
|13
|2
|
V. McDonald 89 TE
0
FPTS
|V. McDonald
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|0
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
A. Williamson 51 ILB
|A. Williamson
|9-5
|1.0
|0
|0
|
M. Fitzpatrick 39 FS
|M. Fitzpatrick
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Nelson 22 CB
|S. Nelson
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
V. Williams 98 ILB
|V. Williams
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Edmunds 34 SS
|T. Edmunds
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Watt 90 OLB
|T. Watt
|3-0
|2.0
|0
|1
|
A. Highsmith 56 LB
|A. Highsmith
|3-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Heyward 97 DE
|C. Heyward
|2-3
|1.0
|0
|0
|
S. Tuitt 91 DE
|S. Tuitt
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
T. Alualu 94 NT
|T. Alualu
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Hilton 28 CB
|M. Hilton
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Davis 73 DT
|C. Davis
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Haden 23 CB
|J. Haden
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Sutton 20 CB
|C. Sutton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
M. Wright 16 K
4
FPTS
|M. Wright
|0/0
|0
|4/4
|4
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
J. Berry 4 P
|J. Berry
|6
|48.0
|3
|61
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
R. McCloud 14 WR
0
FPTS
|R. McCloud
|4
|19.0
|22
|0
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
R. McCloud 14 WR
0
FPTS
|R. McCloud
|2
|6.5
|8
|0
D. Johnson 18 WR
13
FPTS
|D. Johnson
|1
|8.0
|8
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) R.Sanchez kicks 56 yards from IND 35 to PIT 9. R.McCloud to PIT 24 for 15 yards (A.Dulin; E.Speed).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PIT 24(14:55 - 1st) B.Roethlisberger pass incomplete short middle to Di.Johnson.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - PIT 24(14:52 - 1st) B.Roethlisberger pass incomplete short middle to J.Smith-Schuster.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - PIT 24(14:47 - 1st) B.Roethlisberger pass incomplete short right to Di.Johnson. Coverage 27-Rhodes.
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - PIT 24(14:44 - 1st) J.Berry punts 61 yards to IND 15 Center-K.Canaday. N.Hines to IND 30 for 15 yards (B.Snell).
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 30(14:33 - 1st) J.Taylor left tackle to IND 36 for 6 yards (A.Williamson; T.Alualu).
|Sack
|
2 & 4 - IND 36(13:54 - 1st) P.Rivers sacked at IND 32 for -4 yards (T.Watt).
|+26 YD
|
3 & 8 - IND 32(13:06 - 1st) P.Rivers pass short middle to M.Pittman to PIT 42 for 26 yards (Te.Edmunds).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 42(12:32 - 1st) J.Taylor left end pushed ob at PIT 31 for 11 yards (M.Fitzpatrick A.Highsmith).
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 31(11:52 - 1st) P.Rivers pass short left to Z.Pascal pushed ob at PIT 15 for 16 yards (M.Fitzpatrick).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 15(11:23 - 1st) N.Hines left guard to PIT 4 for 11 yards (M.Fitzpatrick A.Williamson).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 4 - IND 4(10:35 - 1st) J.Taylor right tackle to PIT 6 for -2 yards (T.Alualu).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - IND 6(9:55 - 1st) P.Rivers pass incomplete short right to J.Doyle.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 6 - IND 6(9:51 - 1st) J.Taylor up the middle for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:48 - 1st) R.Blankenship extra point is GOOD Center-L.Rhodes Holder-R.Sanchez.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:48 - 1st) R.Sanchez kicks 59 yards from IND 35 to PIT 6. R.McCloud to PIT 26 for 20 yards (E.Speed).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - PIT 26(9:43 - 1st) B.Snell right tackle to PIT 25 for -1 yards (G.Stewart).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 11 - PIT 25(9:02 - 1st) B.Roethlisberger pass short right to Di.Johnson pushed ob at PIT 32 for 7 yards (R.Ya-Sin).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 4 - PIT 32(8:26 - 1st) B.Roethlisberger pass short middle to Di.Johnson to PIT 41 for 9 yards (D.Leonard).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - PIT 41(7:46 - 1st) B.Roethlisberger pass short right to Di.Johnson ran ob at PIT 48 for 7 yards.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - PIT 48(7:17 - 1st) J.Conner left tackle to 50 for 2 yards (J.Blackmon D.Leonard).
|-2 YD
|
3 & 1 - PIT 50(6:27 - 1st) J.Hawkins reported in as eligible. B.Snell left guard to PIT 48 for -2 yards (J.Houston D.Autry).
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - PIT 48(5:42 - 1st) J.Berry punts 43 yards to IND 09 Center-K.Canaday out of bounds. PENALTY on IND-Z.Franklin Offensive Holding 4 yards enforced at IND 9.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 5(5:33 - 1st) J.Taylor right guard to IND 7 for 2 yards (C.Heyward).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 8 - IND 7(4:51 - 1st) J.Taylor up the middle to IND 14 for 7 yards (M.Fitzpatrick).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - IND 14(4:03 - 1st) J.Brissett up the middle to IND 15 for 1 yard (C.Davis).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 15(3:22 - 1st) P.Rivers pass short middle to T.Burton to IND 20 for 5 yards (V.Williams) [A.Highsmith].
|+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - IND 20(2:40 - 1st) N.Hines left guard to IND 22 for 2 yards (M.Hilton).
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - IND 22(1:56 - 1st) P.Rivers pass incomplete deep right to T.Hilton (M.Hilton).
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - IND 22(1:50 - 1st) R.Sanchez punts 37 yards to PIT 41 Center-L.Rhodes out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - PIT 41(1:44 - 1st) Di.Johnson right end ran ob at PIT 43 for 2 yards (T.Carrie).
|Sack
|
2 & 8 - PIT 43(1:12 - 1st) B.Roethlisberger sacked at PIT 34 for -9 yards (K.Willis).
|+11 YD
|
3 & 17 - PIT 34(0:32 - 1st) B.Roethlisberger pass short middle to E.Ebron to PIT 45 for 11 yards (B.Okereke).
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - PIT 45(15:00 - 2nd) J.Berry punts 49 yards to IND 6 Center-K.Canaday. N.Hines to IND 32 for 26 yards (K.Canaday; J.Pierre).
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 3 - PIT 3(14:37 - 2nd) B.Snell right guard to IND 2 for 1 yard (D.Autry).
|No Gain
|
2 & 2 - PIT 2(13:55 - 2nd) B.Roethlisberger pass incomplete short left to Di.Johnson (X.Rhodes).
|Penalty
|
3 & 2 - PIT 2(13:51 - 2nd) PENALTY on IND-K.Turay Defensive Offside 1 yard enforced at IND 2 - No Play.
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - PIT 1(13:50 - 2nd) J.Conner up the middle for 1 yard TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(13:47 - 2nd) M.Wright extra point is GOOD Center-K.Canaday Holder-J.Berry.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:47 - 2nd) M.Wright kicks 57 yards from PIT 35 to IND 8. A.Dulin to IND 25 for 17 yards (H.Mondeaux). PENALTY on IND-E.Speed Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at IND 25.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 15(13:42 - 2nd) J.Taylor right tackle to IND 16 for 1 yard (A.Highsmith).
|+17 YD
|
2 & 9 - IND 16(12:56 - 2nd) P.Rivers pass deep right to J.Doyle to IND 33 for 17 yards (A.Williamson).
|+25 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 33(12:15 - 2nd) P.Rivers pass deep left to T.Hilton pushed ob at PIT 42 for 25 yards (S.Nelson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - IND 42(11:39 - 2nd) P.Rivers pass incomplete deep middle to M.Pittman. Coverage by 28-Hilton.
|+14 YD
|
2 & 10 - IND 42(11:33 - 2nd) P.Rivers pass short left to T.Hilton to PIT 28 for 14 yards (A.Williamson).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 28(10:57 - 2nd) J.Taylor up the middle to PIT 24 for 4 yards (A.Highsmith; C.Heyward).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - IND 24(10:13 - 2nd) J.Taylor up the middle to PIT 21 for 3 yards (V.Williams Te.Edmunds).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 3 - IND 21(9:31 - 2nd) J.Taylor left tackle to PIT 16 for 5 yards (M.Fitzpatrick).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 16(8:50 - 2nd) P.Rivers pass short left to J.Doyle to PIT 8 for 8 yards (A.Highsmith).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 2 - IND 8(8:06 - 2nd) N.Hines left guard to PIT 5 for 3 yards (V.Williams C.Heyward).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 5 - IND 5(7:20 - 2nd) J.Taylor up the middle to PIT 1 for 4 yards (A.Williamson A.Highsmith).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - IND 1(6:40 - 2nd) J.Taylor right guard for 1 yard TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:35 - 2nd) R.Blankenship extra point is GOOD Center-L.Rhodes Holder-R.Sanchez.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:35 - 2nd) R.Sanchez kicks 65 yards from IND 35 to end zone Touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PIT 25(6:35 - 2nd) B.Roethlisberger pass incomplete short left to E.Ebron (K.Moore).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - PIT 25(6:30 - 2nd) B.Snell right guard to PIT 26 for 1 yard (D.Autry; A.Walker).
|-1 YD
|
3 & 9 - PIT 26(5:48 - 2nd) B.Roethlisberger pass short middle to Di.Johnson to PIT 25 for -1 yards (D.Leonard).
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - PIT 25(5:02 - 2nd) J.Berry punts 50 yards to IND 25 Center-K.Canaday. N.Hines to IND 47 for 22 yards (A.Highsmith). PENALTY on PIT-J.Layne Illegal Block Above the Waist 10 yards enforced at IND 47.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 43(4:50 - 2nd) J.Taylor up the middle to PIT 42 for 1 yard (A.Williamson).
|+42 YD
|
2 & 9 - IND 42(4:08 - 2nd) P.Rivers pass deep middle to Z.Pascal for 42 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:02 - 2nd) R.Blankenship extra point is GOOD Center-L.Rhodes Holder-R.Sanchez.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:02 - 2nd) R.Sanchez kicks 65 yards from IND 35 to PIT 0. R.McCloud pushed ob at PIT 23 for 23 yards (G.Odum). Penalty on PIT-V.McDonald Illegal Block Above the Waist declined. PENALTY on PIT-J.Dangerfield Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at PIT 19.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - PIT 9(3:56 - 2nd) B.Roethlisberger pass short right to Di.Johnson to PIT 14 for 5 yards (D.Leonard).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 5 - PIT 14(3:27 - 2nd) B.Roethlisberger pass short left to J.Smith-Schuster to PIT 19 for 5 yards (K.Moore).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - PIT 19(2:59 - 2nd) B.Roethlisberger pass short middle to J.Smith-Schuster to PIT 27 for 8 yards (K.Moore).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 2 - PIT 27(2:33 - 2nd) B.Roethlisberger pass short middle to J.Conner to PIT 37 for 10 yards (B.Okereke).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PIT 37(2:04 - 2nd) B.Roethlisberger pass incomplete short middle to J.Smith-Schuster (D.Buckner).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - PIT 37(2:01 - 2nd) B.Roethlisberger pass incomplete short middle to J.Smith-Schuster.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - PIT 37(1:58 - 2nd) B.Roethlisberger pass incomplete deep right to Di.Johnson.
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - PIT 37(1:54 - 2nd) J.Berry punts 44 yards to IND 19 Center-K.Canaday fair catch by N.Hines.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 19(1:48 - 2nd) N.Hines up the middle to IND 24 for 5 yards (Te.Edmunds).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - IND 24(1:23 - 2nd) P.Rivers pass short left to N.Hines pushed ob at PIT 8 for 68 yards (Te.Edmunds). PENALTY on IND-M.Glowinski Illegal Block Above the Waist 10 yards enforced at IND 24.
|Penalty
|
2 & 15 - IND 14(1:10 - 2nd) PENALTY on IND Delay of Game 5 yards enforced at IND 14 - No Play.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 20 - IND 9(1:10 - 2nd) N.Hines up the middle to IND 11 for 2 yards (M.Hilton).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 18 - IND 11(0:26 - 2nd) N.Hines right guard to IND 15 for 4 yards (S.Tuitt M.Hilton).
|Punt
|
4 & 14 - IND 15(0:22 - 2nd) R.Sanchez punts 42 yards to PIT 43 Center-L.Rhodes out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PIT 43(0:14 - 2nd) B.Roethlisberger pass incomplete deep right to Di.Johnson. Coverage 38-Carrie.
|+17 YD
|
2 & 10 - PIT 43(0:09 - 2nd) B.Roethlisberger pass deep middle to J.Smith-Schuster to IND 40 for 17 yards (K.Willis).
|+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - PIT 40(0:02 - 2nd) B.Roethlisberger pass deep left to J.Smith-Schuster to IND 18 for 22 yards. FUMBLES recovered by PIT-Di.Johnson at IND 20. Di.Johnson to IND 16 for 4 yards (X.Rhodes; K.Willis).
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) M.Wright kicks 61 yards from PIT 35 to IND 4. T.Smith to IND 25 for 21 yards (C.Marsh).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 25(14:56 - 3rd) J.Taylor left tackle to IND 29 for 4 yards (T.Watt A.Williamson).
|+20 YD
|
2 & 6 - IND 29(14:14 - 3rd) P.Rivers pass short right to M.Alie-Cox pushed ob at IND 49 for 20 yards (A.Williamson).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 49(13:35 - 3rd) A.Dulin right end pushed ob at PIT 43 for 8 yards (J.Haden).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 2 - IND 43(13:02 - 3rd) J.Taylor up the middle to PIT 40 for 3 yards (A.Highsmith C.Davis).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 40(12:14 - 3rd) P.Rivers pass short left to M.Pittman to PIT 32 for 8 yards (V.Williams).
|+18 YD
|
2 & 2 - IND 32(11:33 - 3rd) J.Taylor left guard to PIT 14 for 18 yards (S.Nelson Te.Edmunds).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - IND 14(10:54 - 3rd) P.Rivers pass incomplete short right to Z.Pascal. Coverage by 23-Haden.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - IND 14(10:52 - 3rd) N.Hines up the middle to PIT 7 for 7 yards (M.Hilton; A.Williamson).
|Sack
|
3 & 3 - IND 7(10:17 - 3rd) P.Rivers sacked at PIT 15 for -8 yards (S.Tuitt).
|
4 & 11 - IND(9:36 - 3rd) PENALTY on PIT-T.Alualu Encroachment 5 yards enforced at PIT 15 - No Play.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 6 - IND 10(9:25 - 3rd) R.Blankenship 28 yard field goal is GOOD Center-L.Rhodes Holder-R.Sanchez.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:23 - 3rd) R.Sanchez kicks 57 yards from IND 35 to PIT 8. R.McCloud to PIT 36 for 28 yards (T.Wilson). PENALTY on PIT-A.Williamson Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at PIT 30.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - PIT 20(9:17 - 3rd) B.Roethlisberger pass short right to C.Claypool to PIT 28 for 8 yards (T.Carrie).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 2 - PIT 28(8:53 - 3rd) B.Snell right tackle to PIT 30 for 2 yards (D.Buckner D.Leonard).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - PIT 30(8:22 - 3rd) B.Roethlisberger pass short right to E.Ebron to PIT 41 for 11 yards (K.Willis).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - PIT 41(7:47 - 3rd) B.Roethlisberger pass short right to C.Claypool to IND 48 for 11 yards (T.Carrie K.Willis).
|+34 YD
|
1 & 10 - PIT 48(7:09 - 3rd) B.Roethlisberger pass deep right to C.Claypool to IND 14 for 34 yards (T.Carrie).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - PIT 14(6:30 - 3rd) B.Roethlisberger pass short middle to E.Ebron to IND 4 for 10 yards (A.Walker).
|Penalty
|
1 & 4 - PIT 0(5:54 - 3rd) B.Roethlisberger pass incomplete short left to J.Washington. PENALTY on IND-X.Rhodes Defensive Pass Interference 3 yards enforced at IND 4 - No Play.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 1 - PIT 1(5:50 - 3rd) B.Snell right guard to IND 2 for -1 yards (D.Buckner; T.Carrie).
|No Gain
|
2 & 2 - PIT 2(5:11 - 3rd) B.Roethlisberger pass incomplete short middle to E.Ebron (K.Willis).
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - PIT 2(5:07 - 3rd) B.Roethlisberger pass incomplete short left to C.Claypool.
|No Gain
|
4 & 2 - PIT 2(5:04 - 3rd) B.Roethlisberger pass incomplete short right to J.Washington (T.Carrie).
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 2(5:01 - 3rd) J.Taylor up the middle to IND 1 for -1 yards (A.Williamson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - IND 1(4:15 - 3rd) P.Rivers pass incomplete deep left to T.Hilton. Coverage 22-Nelson.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 11 - IND 1(4:11 - 3rd) P.Rivers pass short left to Z.Pascal to IND 7 for 6 yards (M.Fitzpatrick; A.Highsmith).
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - IND 7(3:34 - 3rd) R.Sanchez punts 40 yards to IND 47 Center-L.Rhodes. R.McCloud to IND 39 for 8 yards (J.Wilkins K.Willis). IND-K.Willis was injured during the play.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:16 - 3rd) M.Wright kicks 65 yards from PIT 35 to IND 0. A.Dulin to IND 28 for 28 yards (C.Marsh).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - IND 28(3:08 - 3rd) P.Rivers sacked at IND 20 for -8 yards (A.Williamson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 18 - IND 20(2:26 - 3rd) P.Rivers pass incomplete short left to Z.Pascal [S.Tuitt].
|+11 YD
|
3 & 18 - IND 20(2:22 - 3rd) P.Rivers pass short right to T.Burton pushed ob at IND 31 for 11 yards (C.Sutton).
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - IND 31(1:51 - 3rd) R.Sanchez punts 51 yards to PIT 18 Center-L.Rhodes. Di.Johnson pushed ob at PIT 26 for 8 yards (A.Dulin).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PIT 26(1:43 - 3rd) B.Roethlisberger pass incomplete short right to J.Smith-Schuster.
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - PIT 50(1:39 - 3rd) B.Roethlisberger pass incomplete deep right to Di.Johnson. PENALTY on IND-K.Moore Defensive Pass Interference 24 yards enforced at PIT 26 - No Play.
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - PIT 50(1:35 - 3rd) B.Roethlisberger pass short left to J.Washington to IND 37 for 13 yards (X.Rhodes).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - PIT 37(1:03 - 3rd) B.Roethlisberger pass short middle to J.Conner to IND 27 for 10 yards (D.Leonard; K.Moore).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - PIT 27(0:33 - 3rd) B.Roethlisberger pass short right to C.Claypool to IND 26 for 1 yard (A.Walker T.Carrie).
|Penalty
|
2 & 9 - PIT 5(15:00 - 4th) B.Roethlisberger pass incomplete deep middle to Di.Johnson. PENALTY on IND-T.Carrie Defensive Pass Interference 21 yards enforced at IND 26 - No Play.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 5 - PIT 5(14:57 - 4th) B.Roethlisberger pass short left to E.Ebron for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(14:52 - 4th) M.Wright extra point is GOOD Center-K.Canaday Holder-J.Berry.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:52 - 4th) M.Wright kicks 56 yards from PIT 35 to IND 9. T.Smith to IND 27 for 18 yards (D.Watt; J.Layne).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - IND 27(14:47 - 4th) P.Rivers pass incomplete short middle to J.Taylor (S.Tuitt).
|+18 YD
|
2 & 10 - IND 27(14:43 - 4th) P.Rivers pass short right to J.Doyle to IND 45 for 18 yards (V.Williams J.Haden).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 45(14:12 - 4th) J.Taylor left guard to IND 46 for 1 yard (T.Alualu C.Heyward). IND-W.Holden was injured during the play.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 9 - IND 46(13:35 - 4th) P.Rivers pass short left to M.Pittman to 50 for 4 yards (S.Nelson).
|Sack
|
3 & 5 - IND 50(12:57 - 4th) P.Rivers sacked at IND 47 for -3 yards (C.Heyward).
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - IND 47(12:17 - 4th) R.Sanchez punts 42 yards to PIT 11 Center-L.Rhodes. R.McCloud to PIT 16 for 5 yards (J.Wilkins T.Carrie).
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - PIT 16(12:06 - 4th) B.Roethlisberger pass short left to Di.Johnson to PIT 24 for 8 yards (B.Okereke).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 2 - PIT 24(11:37 - 4th) J.Conner up the middle to PIT 27 for 3 yards (G.Stewart).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - PIT 27(11:02 - 4th) B.Roethlisberger pass short left to E.Ebron to PIT 37 for 10 yards (X.Rhodes).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - PIT 37(10:26 - 4th) B.Roethlisberger pass short right to J.Washington to PIT 44 for 7 yards (R.Ya-Sin).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 3 - PIT 44(9:45 - 4th) J.Conner up the middle to IND 44 for 12 yards (J.Blackmon D.Leonard).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PIT 44(9:09 - 4th) B.Roethlisberger pass incomplete deep right to Di.Johnson. Coverage 26-Ya-Sin.
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - PIT 44(9:04 - 4th) PENALTY on PIT-E.Ebron False Start 5 yards enforced at IND 44 - No Play.
|+10 YD
|
2 & 15 - PIT 49(9:04 - 4th) B.Roethlisberger pass short middle to J.Conner to IND 39 for 10 yards (T.Wilson).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 5 - PIT 39(8:19 - 4th) B.Roethlisberger pass short left to J.Conner pushed ob at IND 30 for 9 yards (D.Leonard).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PIT 30(7:52 - 4th) B.Roethlisberger pass incomplete short right to C.Claypool.
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - PIT 6(7:48 - 4th) B.Roethlisberger pass incomplete deep right to C.Claypool. PENALTY on IND-X.Rhodes Illegal Contact 5 yards enforced at IND 30 - No Play.
|+25 YD
|
1 & 10 - PIT 25(7:43 - 4th) B.Roethlisberger pass deep left to J.Smith-Schuster for 25 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:38 - 4th) M.Wright extra point is GOOD Center-K.Canaday Holder-J.Berry.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:38 - 4th) M.Wright kicks 54 yards from PIT 35 to IND 11. T.Smith to IND 30 for 19 yards (J.Layne).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 30(7:34 - 4th) P.Rivers pass short middle to J.Doyle to IND 37 for 7 yards (A.Williamson).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 3 - IND 37(6:55 - 4th) N.Hines right guard to IND 47 for 10 yards (A.Williamson; M.Fitzpatrick).
|Int
|
1 & 10 - IND 47(6:12 - 4th) P.Rivers pass deep middle intended for M.Pittman INTERCEPTED by M.Hilton at PIT 12. M.Hilton to PIT 9 for -3 yards (M.Pittman).
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - PIT 9(6:05 - 4th) B.Roethlisberger pass short middle to V.McDonald to PIT 14 for 5 yards (T.Wilson) [G.Stewart].
|+8 YD
|
2 & 5 - PIT 14(5:23 - 4th) B.Roethlisberger pass short middle to J.Smith-Schuster to PIT 22 for 8 yards (R.Ya-Sin; D.Leonard).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - PIT 22(4:42 - 4th) B.Roethlisberger pass short left to J.Smith-Schuster to PIT 28 for 6 yards (K.Moore).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - PIT 28(4:02 - 4th) B.Roethlisberger pass short left to J.Smith-Schuster pushed ob at PIT 31 for 3 yards (X.Rhodes).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 1 - PIT 31(3:17 - 4th) B.Roethlisberger pass short right to J.Smith-Schuster to PIT 35 for 4 yards (K.Moore).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - PIT 35(2:41 - 4th) J.Conner right end to PIT 37 for 2 yards (D.Leonard; R.Ya-Sin).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 8 - PIT 37(2:35 - 4th) B.Roethlisberger pass short right to J.Conner to PIT 43 for 6 yards (T.Lewis). IND-A.Walker was injured during the play.
|+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - PIT 43(2:29 - 4th) B.Roethlisberger pass short right to Di.Johnson to PIT 44 for 1 yard (K.Moore; X.Rhodes).
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - PIT 44(2:25 - 4th) J.Berry punts 41 yards to IND 15 Center-K.Canaday fair catch by N.Hines.
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 15(2:18 - 4th) P.Rivers pass short left to N.Hines pushed ob at IND 26 for 11 yards (A.Williamson).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 26(2:12 - 4th) P.Rivers pass short left to N.Hines ran ob at IND 31 for 5 yards (S.Nelson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - IND 31(2:05 - 4th) P.Rivers pass short left to N.Hines pushed ob at IND 31 for no gain (S.Nelson).
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - IND 31(2:00 - 4th) P.Rivers pass incomplete deep left to T.Burton. Coverage 28-Hilton.
|Penalty
|
4 & 5 - IND 44(1:55 - 4th) P.Rivers pass short left intended for T.Hilton INTERCEPTED by S.Nelson at IND 44. S.Nelson to IND 44 for no gain. PENALTY on PIT-S.Nelson Defensive Pass Interference 9 yards enforced at IND 31 - No Play.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 40(1:49 - 4th) P.Rivers pass short left to N.Hines pushed ob at IND 44 for 4 yards (S.Nelson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - IND 44(1:43 - 4th) P.Rivers pass incomplete short middle to J.Doyle (M.Fitzpatrick).
|+21 YD
|
3 & 6 - IND 44(1:39 - 4th) P.Rivers pass short left to T.Hilton pushed ob at PIT 35 for 21 yards (M.Fitzpatrick).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 35(1:33 - 4th) P.Rivers pass short left to T.Burton ran ob at PIT 33 for 2 yards.
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - IND 33(1:28 - 4th) P.Rivers pass incomplete short left to T.Hilton. Coverage by 22-Nelson.
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - IND 33(1:24 - 4th) P.Rivers pass incomplete deep middle to T.Hilton.
|No Gain
|
4 & 8 - IND 33(1:19 - 4th) P.Rivers pass incomplete deep right to Z.Pascal [A.Highsmith].
