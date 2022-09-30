|
Bears-Giants Preview
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) First-year coaches Matt Eberflus in Chicago and Brian Daboll in New York have created unexpected excitement for the Bears and Giants early this season.
Barring a tie, one of them will improve to 3-1 when they meet at MetLife Stadium on Sunday.
A good start was something on the their rookie wish lists this season rather than the expectation. The Bears were 6-11 in 2021 under Matt Nagy, while the Giants went 4-13 under Joe Judge.
Two of the NFL's oldest franchises, they hired new general managers and coaches. The Bears brought in Kansas City's Ryan Poles as GM, and he hired Eberflus, the former Colts' defensive coordinator. New York went to Buffalo for help, getting assistant GM Joe Schoen to run the organization and offensive coordinator Daboll to run the team.
They've had success heading into Sunday's matchup. The Bears have wins over San Francisco and Houston and a loss to the Packers. The Giants opened with wins over Tennesee and Carolina and lost to Dallas on Monday night.
Eberflus and Daboll haven't revealed much of substance regarding what has gone right. They have talked about continuing the process of learning, getting better week to week and fixing mistakes.
''Really it's a function of guys being mindful of their practice,'' Eberflus said. ''That's what we talked about in the team meeting today. You have to be mindful of the techniques and fundamentals you're working on during the individual period and during the team periods.''
Daboll said he has been evaluating his team, his coaching staff and their decisions after every game.
''I think you learn a lot about yourself when you play, when you coach, and like I said, we're a work in progress,'' Daboll said. ''We're still working to improve in a lot of different areas. I think we've done some things well, we've done some things we can improve on, all of us.''
Here's five things to watch Sunday:
NO LIFTOFF
Though the Bears rank second in the NFL in rushing, their passing game is grounded. The Bears are averaging a league-low 78.3 yards.
Quarterback Justin Fields, coming off a shaky rookie season, isn't faring better in Year 2. The former Ohio State star ranks last among qualifiers in attempts (45), completions (23), completion percentage (51.1), yards (297) and rating (50.0). He has twice as many interceptions (four) as touchdowns (two).
Fields threw for 106 yards and two ugly interceptions last week, but the Bears ran for 281 yards in a 23-20 win over Houston.
TOP RECEIVER
The Giants are hurting at the receiver spot with the season-ending ACL injury to veteran Sterling Shepard on Monday. He had 13 catches for a team-high 154 yards.
Kenny Golladay, who signed a $72 million contact last year, has two catches for 22 yards in three games. Kadarius Toney, the team's No. 1 pick in 2021, and Wan'Dale Robinson, a second-round pick in May, are out again after missing last week with hamstring and knee injuries, respectively.
That leaves Richie James (14 catches for 146 yards), David Sills, Darius Slayton and a bunch of tight ends as the main targets for Daniel Jones.
RUNNING AWAY
The Bears are coming off their biggest rushing game since Walter Payton was taking handoffs in 1984.
They did it with Khalil Herbert carrying the load after David Montgomery left Sunday's game with an ankle injury. The second-year pro came through with a career-high 157 yards on 20 carries, and he said he is ''definitely'' ready to carry the load again with Montgomery out this week.
GIANTS LINES
New York's lines had their problems against Dallas.
While the offensive line helped the running game pick up 167 yards behind Saquon Barkley (81) and Jones (79), the Cowboys put the quarterback under tremendous pressure. Jones was sacked five times and hit 12 times.
On the other side of the ball, Wink Martindale's defense was shredded for 176 yards on 30 carries, a 5.9 yard average. It will be without top lineman Leonard Williams for the second straight week.
Missed tackles and confusion were obvious. Dallas' Ezekiel Elliott scored on a 1-yard run on a play New York had 10 defenders on the field.
NOT GETTING OUT OF THE BLOCKS
The Giants hired Daboll because of the work he did with Josh Allen in Buffalo, making the Bills one of the NFL's most explosive teams.
The Giants have a long way to go to match that. They have not scored a first-half touchdown in their three games, and the streak is at seven dating to last season. New York has scored nine points in the first half this season.
''I think we just got to do a better job starting off the game a little bit faster,'' said offensive coordinator Mike Kafka, who worked with Poles in Kansas City last year. ''The execution, preparation and all those things kind of tie in. That's what we're focusing on this week in practice.''
---
AP Sports Writer Andrew Seligman contributed to this report.
---
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|23:36
|17:42
|1st Downs
|15
|15
|Rushing
|6
|9
|Passing
|6
|4
|Penalty
|3
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|5-11
|3-7
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|254
|240
|Total Plays
|47
|35
|Avg Gain
|5.4
|6.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|118
|169
|Rush Attempts
|26
|22
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.5
|7.7
|Net Yards Passing
|136
|71
|Comp. - Att.
|8-16
|8-13
|Yards Per Pass
|6.5
|5.5
|Penalties - Yards
|5-65
|6-45
|Touchdowns
|0
|2
|Rushing TDs
|0
|2
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|2-49.0
|4-53.5
|Return Yards
|41
|38
|Punts - Returns
|1-19
|1-5
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-22
|2-33
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|0-3 -0%
|1-1 -100%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|0-0 -0%
|0-0 -0%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|136
|PASS YDS
|71
|
|
|118
|RUSH YDS
|169
|
|
|254
|TOTAL YDS
|240
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
J. Fields 1 QB
9
FPTS
|J. Fields
|8/16
|155
|0
|0
|9
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Fields 1 QB
9
FPTS
|J. Fields
|7
|52
|0
|16
|9
|
K. Herbert 24 RB
8
FPTS
|K. Herbert
|14
|52
|0
|15
|8
|
T. Ebner 25 RB
1
FPTS
|T. Ebner
|5
|14
|0
|11
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Mooney 11 WR
12
FPTS
|D. Mooney
|4
|3
|92
|0
|56
|12
|
K. Herbert 24 RB
8
FPTS
|K. Herbert
|1
|1
|24
|0
|24
|8
|
T. Wesco 88 TE
3
FPTS
|T. Wesco
|1
|1
|23
|0
|23
|3
|
C. Kmet 85 TE
4
FPTS
|C. Kmet
|3
|3
|16
|0
|13
|4
|
D. Pettis 18 WR
0
FPTS
|D. Pettis
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Ebner 25 RB
1
FPTS
|T. Ebner
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|
I. Smith-Marsette 17 WR
0
FPTS
|I. Smith-Marsette
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
E. St. Brown 19 WR
0
FPTS
|E. St. Brown
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
R. Smith 58 ILB
|R. Smith
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Jackson 4 FS
|E. Jackson
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Jones 31 DB
|J. Jones
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Brisker 9 SS
|J. Brisker
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Gordon 6 CB
|K. Gordon
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Thomas 45 LB
|J. Thomas
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Pennel 64 DT
|M. Pennel
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Blackson 90 DT
|A. Blackson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Vildor 22 CB
|K. Vildor
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Quinn 94 DE
|R. Quinn
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Watts 96 DT
|A. Watts
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Jones 93 DT
|J. Jones
|0-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Muhammad 55 DE
|A. Muhammad
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Badgley 6 K
12
FPTS
|M. Badgley
|4/4
|40
|0/0
|12
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Gill 16 P
|T. Gill
|2
|49.0
|1
|50
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
V. Jones Jr. 12 WR
0
FPTS
|V. Jones Jr.
|1
|22.0
|22
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
V. Jones Jr. 12 WR
0
FPTS
|V. Jones Jr.
|1
|19.0
|19
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
D. Jones 8 QB
20
FPTS
|D. Jones
|8/13
|71
|0
|0
|20
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
S. Barkley 26 RB
12
FPTS
|S. Barkley
|15
|97
|0
|29
|12
|
D. Jones 8 QB
20
FPTS
|D. Jones
|6
|68
|2
|21
|20
|
M. Breida 31 RB
0
FPTS
|M. Breida
|1
|4
|0
|4
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Bellinger 82 TE
5
FPTS
|D. Bellinger
|3
|3
|23
|0
|12
|5
|
T. Hudson 88 TE
2
FPTS
|T. Hudson
|2
|1
|18
|0
|18
|2
|
S. Barkley 26 RB
12
FPTS
|S. Barkley
|2
|2
|16
|0
|15
|12
|
R. James 80 WR
0
FPTS
|R. James
|3
|1
|9
|0
|9
|0
|
D. Sills 13 WR
1
FPTS
|D. Sills
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|1
|
K. Golladay 19 WR
0
FPTS
|K. Golladay
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
T. Crowder 48 ILB
|T. Crowder
|6-3
|1.0
|0
|0
|
J. Smith 45 MLB
|J. Smith
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Ward 55 OLB
|J. Ward
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
D. Belton 24 SAF
|D. Belton
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Jackson 22 CB
|A. Jackson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Lawrence 97 NT
|D. Lawrence
|2-2
|2.0
|0
|0
|
A. Ojulari 51 LB
|A. Ojulari
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|1
|
M. McFadden 41 LB
|M. McFadden
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Williams 93 DE
|N. Williams
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Robinson 33 CB
|A. Robinson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
X. McKinney 29 FS
|X. McKinney
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Holmes 30 CB
|D. Holmes
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Thibodeaux 5 LB
|K. Thibodeaux
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Love 20 SS
|J. Love
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Davidson 98 DT
|D. Davidson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Fox 49 LB
|T. Fox
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
H. Mondeaux 96 DT
|H. Mondeaux
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Ellis 71 DT
|J. Ellis
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
G. Gano 9 K
2
FPTS
|G. Gano
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Gillan 6 P
|J. Gillan
|4
|53.5
|0
|57
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
G. Brightwell 23 RB
0
FPTS
|G. Brightwell
|2
|16.5
|19
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. James 80 WR
0
FPTS
|R. James
|1
|5.0
|5
|0
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - NYG 38(3:42 - 3rd) D.Jones pass incomplete deep left to D.Slayton (K.Gordon). PENALTY on CHI-K.Gordon - Defensive Pass Interference - 40 yards - enforced at NYG 38 - No Play.
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 19(4:16 - 3rd) D.Jones left end pushed ob at NYG 38 for 19 yards (E.Jackson).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - NYG 14(4:23 - 3rd) D.Jones pass incomplete short left. PENALTY on CHI-K.Gordon - Illegal Contact - 5 yards - enforced at NYG 14 - No Play.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 11 - CHI 38(4:32 - 3rd) T.Gill punts 48 yards to NYG 14 - Center-P.Scales - fair catch by R.James.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - CHI 38(4:38 - 3rd) J.Fields pass incomplete short right [J.Ward].
|+4 YD
2 & 15 - CHI 34(5:23 - 3rd) K.Herbert left tackle to CHI 38 for 4 yards (K.Thibodeaux; N.Williams).
|+5 YD
1 & 20 - CHI 29(6:10 - 3rd) J.Fields scrambles left end to CHI 34 for 5 yards (J.Smith).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - CHI 39(6:32 - 3rd) K.Herbert right end pushed ob at CHI 39 for no gain (T.Crowder). PENALTY on CHI-C.Kmet - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at CHI 39 - No Play.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 10 - NYG 25(6:45 - 3rd) J.Gillan punts 55 yards to CHI 20 - Center-C.Kreiter. V.Jones to CHI 39 for 19 yards (M.Breida).
|Penalty
4 & 5 - NYG 30(6:55 - 3rd) J.Gillan punts 49 yards to CHI 21 - Center-C.Kreiter. V.Jones to CHI 21 for no gain (J.Pinnock). PENALTY on NYG-J.Pinnock - Player Out of Bounds on Kick - 5 yards - enforced at NYG 30 - No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - NYG 30(6:59 - 3rd) D.Jones pass incomplete short middle to R.James.
|+1 YD
2 & 6 - NYG 29(7:42 - 3rd) D.Jones pass short right to S.Barkley to NYG 30 for 1 yard (K.Vildor).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 25(8:17 - 3rd) S.Barkley up the middle to NYG 29 for 4 yards (M.Pennel).
|+9 YD
3 & 7 - NYG 16(8:59 - 3rd) D.Jones pass short left to R.James to NYG 25 for 9 yards (R.Smith).
|+1 YD
2 & 8 - NYG 15(9:45 - 3rd) S.Barkley right end to NYG 16 for 1 yard (J.Thomas; R.Smith).
|Penalty
2 & 3 - NYG 20(10:14 - 3rd) D.Jones pass short right to D.Bellinger to NYG 26 for 6 yards (R.Smith) [R.Quinn]. PENALTY on NYG-M.Glowinski - Ineligible Downfield Pass - 5 yards - enforced at NYG 20 - No Play.
|Penalty
2 & 8 - NYG 15(10:32 - 3rd) PENALTY on CHI-Ju.Jones - Encroachment - 5 yards - enforced at NYG 15 - No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 13(10:54 - 3rd) S.Barkley left guard to NYG 15 for 2 yards (Ju.Jones; A.Watts).
|Kickoff
|(11:02 - 3rd) T.Gill kicks 66 yards from CHI 35 to NYG -1. G.Brightwell to NYG 13 for 14 yards (S.Weatherford; D.Houston-Carson).
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 9 - CHI 17(11:05 - 3rd) M.Badgley 35 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-P.Scales - Holder-T.Gill.
|-3 YD
3 & 6 - CHI 14(11:40 - 3rd) J.Fields pass short middle to C.Kmet to NYG 17 for -3 yards (J.Smith).
|No Gain
2 & 6 - CHI 14(11:43 - 3rd) J.Fields pass incomplete short right to E.St. Brown.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 18(12:06 - 3rd) K.Herbert up the middle to NYG 14 for 4 yards (J.Ward).
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 33(12:29 - 3rd) K.Herbert left tackle to NYG 18 for 15 yards (D.Holmes).
|+18 YD
3 & 9 - CHI 49(13:06 - 3rd) J.Fields pass deep right to D.Mooney to NYG 33 for 18 yards (D.Belton).
|+2 YD
2 & 11 - CHI 47(13:49 - 3rd) T.Ebner right end to CHI 49 for 2 yards (T.Crowder).
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 48(14:23 - 3rd) T.Ebner right end to CHI 47 for -1 yards (A.Jackson).
|+23 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 25(15:00 - 3rd) J.Fields pass short right to T.Wesco to CHI 48 for 23 yards (J.Smith).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) G.Gano kicks 65 yards from NYG 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
2 & 8 - CHI 29(0:23 - 2nd) J.Fields sacked at CHI 29 for 0 yards (D.Lawrence).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 27(0:29 - 2nd) J.Fields scrambles left end ran ob at CHI 29 for 2 yards (K.Thibodeaux).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 20(0:36 - 2nd) J.Fields scrambles up the middle to CHI 22 for 2 yards (M.McFadden). PENALTY on NYG-D.Belton - Illegal Contact - 5 yards - enforced at CHI 22.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 1 - NYG 43(0:44 - 2nd) J.Gillan punts 57 yards to end zone - Center-C.Kreiter - Touchback.
|+5 YD
3 & 6 - NYG 38(0:50 - 2nd) D.Jones pass short right to D.Sills to NYG 43 for 5 yards (K.Vildor; J.Brisker).
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - NYG 34(0:55 - 2nd) S.Barkley up the middle to NYG 38 for 4 yards (A.Blackson).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NYG 34(1:02 - 2nd) D.Jones pass incomplete short right to T.Hudson.
|+7 YD
3 & 1 - NYG 27(1:08 - 2nd) D.Jones right end ran ob at NYG 34 for 7 yards (J.Brisker).
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - NYG 24(1:20 - 2nd) S.Barkley right guard to NYG 27 for 3 yards (Ju.Jones; R.Quinn).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 18(1:40 - 2nd) S.Barkley up the middle to NYG 24 for 6 yards (Ja.Jones - A.Blackson).
|Kickoff
|(1:44 - 2nd) T.Gill kicks 66 yards from CHI 35 to NYG -1. G.Brightwell to NYG 18 for 19 yards (Ja.Jones).
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 9 - CHI 22(1:49 - 2nd) M.Badgley 40 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-P.Scales - Holder-T.Gill.
|+6 YD
3 & 15 - CHI 28(2:00 - 2nd) J.Fields pass short left to C.Kmet to NYG 22 for 6 yards (T.Crowder - D.Lawrence).
|Penalty
3 & 10 - CHI 23(2:00 - 2nd) PENALTY on CHI-B.Jones - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at NYG 23 - No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - CHI 23(2:32 - 2nd) K.Herbert right guard to NYG 23 for no gain (N.Williams - D.Holmes).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CHI 23(2:38 - 2nd) J.Fields pass incomplete deep right to E.St. Brown (F.Moreau) [O.Ximines].
|+12 YD
3 & 10 - CHI 35(3:11 - 2nd) J.Fields scrambles right guard to NYG 23 for 12 yards (T.Crowder). NYG-H.Mondeaux was injured during the play.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - CHI 35(3:14 - 2nd) J.Fields pass incomplete short right to D.Pettis (N.Williams).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CHI 35(3:48 - 2nd) K.Herbert up the middle to NYG 35 for no gain (N.Williams; T.Crowder).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 15 - CHI 20(4:02 - 2nd) T.Gill punts 50 yards to NYG 30 - Center-P.Scales. R.James to NYG 35 for 5 yards (J.Blackwell). FUMBLES (J.Blackwell) - RECOVERED by CHI-J.Blackwell at NYG 35.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - CHI 29(4:35 - 2nd) J.Fields sacked at CHI 20 for -9 yards (D.Lawrence).
|No Gain
2 & 6 - CHI 29(4:39 - 2nd) J.Fields pass deep left to D.Mooney to 50 for 21 yards. New York Giants challenged the pass completion ruling - and the play was REVERSED. (Shotgun) J.Fields pass incomplete deep left to D.Mooney.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 25(5:17 - 2nd) K.Herbert up the middle to CHI 29 for 4 yards (J.Ward).
|Kickoff
|(5:17 - 2nd) G.Gano kicks 65 yards from NYG 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(5:17 - 2nd) G.Gano extra point is GOOD - Center-C.Kreiter - Holder-J.Gillan.
|+8 YD
2 & Goal - NYG 8(5:24 - 2nd) D.Jones scrambles left end for 8 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 12(5:57 - 2nd) M.Breida right tackle to CHI 8 for 4 yards (K.Vildor; R.Smith).
|+15 YD
3 & 9 - NYG 27(6:45 - 2nd) D.Jones pass short right to S.Barkley to CHI 12 for 15 yards (Ja.Jones).
|Penalty
3 & 4 - NYG 22(7:14 - 2nd) D.Jones pass deep left to D.Sills pushed ob at CHI 5 for 17 yards (K.Gordon). PENALTY on NYG - Illegal Formation - 5 yards - enforced at CHI 22 - No Play.
|+4 YD
2 & 8 - NYG 26(7:48 - 2nd) S.Barkley left tackle to CHI 22 for 4 yards (R.Smith).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 28(8:25 - 2nd) D.Jones pass short right to D.Bellinger to CHI 26 for 2 yards (R.Smith).
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 46(8:50 - 2nd) D.Jones pass short left to T.Hudson pushed ob at CHI 28 for 18 yards (E.Jackson; K.Gordon).
|+29 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 25(9:32 - 2nd) S.Barkley right tackle to CHI 46 for 29 yards (J.Brisker).
|Result
|Play
|Fumble
1 & 10 - CHI 27(9:38 - 2nd) J.Fields sacked at NYG 35 for -8 yards (A.Ojulari). FUMBLES (A.Ojulari) - RECOVERED by NYG-K.Thibodeaux at NYG 25. Officially - a sack for 0 Yards.
|+24 YD
3 & 20 - CHI 49(10:22 - 2nd) J.Fields pass short middle to K.Herbert to NYG 27 for 24 yards (X.McKinney; M.McFadden).
|No Gain
2 & 12 - CHI 43(11:03 - 2nd) J.Fields sacked at CHI 49 for -8 yards (T.Crowder).
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 41(11:43 - 2nd) T.Ebner left end to NYG 43 for -2 yards (D.Belton).
|+13 YD
2 & 10 - CHI 46(12:22 - 2nd) J.Fields pass short right to C.Kmet to NYG 41 for 13 yards (D.Davidson - D.Belton).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CHI 46(12:27 - 2nd) J.Fields pass incomplete short right to T.Ebner.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 35(12:52 - 2nd) T.Ebner left end to CHI 46 for 11 yards (J.Love). NYG-A.Robinson was injured during the play.
|+11 YD
3 & 6 - CHI 24(13:16 - 2nd) J.Fields scrambles up the middle to CHI 35 for 11 yards (A.Robinson). NYG-J.Ward was injured during the play.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - CHI 24(13:23 - 2nd) J.Fields pass incomplete short right to I.Smith-Marsette [K.Thibodeaux].
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 20(13:59 - 2nd) T.Ebner left guard to CHI 24 for 4 yards (J.Smith).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 10 - NYG 48(14:07 - 2nd) J.Gillan punts 52 yards to end zone - Center-C.Kreiter - Touchback.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - NYG 48(14:12 - 2nd) D.Jones pass incomplete short right to K.Golladay.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - NYG 48(14:53 - 2nd) S.Barkley up the middle to NYG 48 for no gain (R.Smith).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NYG 48(15:00 - 2nd) D.Jones pass incomplete short left [R.Quinn].
|+7 YD
2 & 5 - NYG 41(0:09 - 1st) D.Jones scrambles right end pushed ob at NYG 48 for 7 yards (K.Gordon).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 36(0:48 - 1st) S.Barkley right guard to NYG 41 for 5 yards (A.Watts; Ju.Jones).
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 25(1:30 - 1st) S.Barkley up the middle to NYG 36 for 11 yards (E.Jackson - K.Gordon).
|Kickoff
|(1:30 - 1st) T.Gill kicks 65 yards from CHI 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 2 - CHI 4(1:33 - 1st) M.Badgley 22 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-P.Scales - Holder-T.Gill.
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - CHI 5(2:14 - 1st) K.Herbert up the middle to NYG 4 for 1 yard (X.McKinney; J.Ellis).
|+9 YD
2 & 12 - CHI 14(2:57 - 1st) K.Herbert up the middle to NYG 5 for 9 yards (K.Thibodeaux; T.Crowder).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CHI 12(3:37 - 1st) J.Fields sacked at NYG 14 for -2 yards (J.Ward).
|Penalty
2 & 8 - CHI 23(3:41 - 1st) J.Fields pass incomplete short left to C.Kmet (K.Thibodeaux). PENALTY on NYG-K.Thibodeaux - Roughing the Passer - 11 yards - enforced at NYG 23 - No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 25(4:17 - 1st) K.Herbert right tackle to NYG 23 for 2 yards (J.Smith - J.Love).
|+56 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 19(5:00 - 1st) J.Fields pass deep left to D.Mooney to NYG 25 for 56 yards (X.McKinney).
|Kickoff
|(5:06 - 1st) G.Gano kicks 68 yards from NYG 35 to CHI -3. V.Jones to CHI 19 for 22 yards (C.Coughlin).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(5:06 - 1st) G.Gano extra point is GOOD - Center-C.Kreiter - Holder-J.Gillan.
|+21 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 21(5:15 - 1st) D.Jones scrambles left end for 21 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 33(5:55 - 1st) D.Jones pass short right to D.Bellinger to CHI 21 for 12 yards (E.Jackson).
|+9 YD
2 & 4 - NYG 42(6:36 - 1st) S.Barkley left end to CHI 33 for 9 yards (K.Gordon - J.Thomas).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 48(7:17 - 1st) D.Jones right end to CHI 42 for 6 yards (J.Thomas).
|+18 YD
2 & 1 - NYG 34(7:49 - 1st) S.Barkley right tackle to CHI 48 for 18 yards (E.Jackson).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 25(8:27 - 1st) D.Jones pass short right to D.Bellinger to NYG 34 for 9 yards (R.Smith).
|Kickoff
|(8:27 - 1st) T.Gill kicks 65 yards from CHI 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 7 - CHI 11(8:31 - 1st) M.Badgley 29 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-P.Scales - Holder-T.Gill.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - CHI 11(8:37 - 1st) J.Fields pass incomplete short left to D.Pettis [D.Lawrence].
|+2 YD
2 & 9 - CHI 13(9:19 - 1st) K.Herbert left tackle to NYG 11 for 2 yards (H.Mondeaux; T.Fox).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 14(10:00 - 1st) K.Herbert right guard to NYG 13 for 1 yard (T.Crowder - X.McKinney).
|+4 YD
3 & 2 - CHI 32(10:26 - 1st) J.Fields scrambles up the middle to NYG 28 for 4 yards (T.Crowder). PENALTY on NYG-M.McFadden - Unnecessary Roughness - 14 yards - enforced at NYG 28.
|+1 YD
2 & 3 - CHI 33(11:10 - 1st) K.Herbert right end to NYG 32 for 1 yard (N.Williams; M.McFadden).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 40(11:50 - 1st) K.Herbert right tackle to NYG 33 for 7 yards (A.Ojulari).
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 44(12:27 - 1st) J.Fields scrambles left end ran ob at NYG 40 for 16 yards (M.McFadden).
|+18 YD
2 & 8 - CHI 26(13:03 - 1st) J.Fields pass deep middle to D.Mooney to CHI 44 for 18 yards (A.Jackson).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 24(13:44 - 1st) K.Herbert up the middle to CHI 26 for 2 yards (D.Lawrence; T.Crowder).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 9 - NYG 26(13:52 - 1st) J.Gillan punts 50 yards to CHI 24 - Center-C.Kreiter - out of bounds.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - NYG 26(13:58 - 1st) D.Jones pass incomplete short right to R.James.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - NYG 25(14:36 - 1st) S.Barkley up the middle to NYG 26 for 1 yard (A.Muhammad; Ju.Jones).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NYG 25(15:00 - 1st) S.Barkley left tackle to NYG 25 for no gain (E.Jackson).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) T.Gill kicks 65 yards from CHI 35 to end zone - Touchback.
