Jacobs, defense lead Raiders to 1st win, 32-23 over Broncos
LAS VEGAS (AP) Josh Jacobs ran for 144 yards and two touchdowns, Amik Robertson returned a fumble 68 yards for a score and the Las Vegas Raiders won their first game of the season, 32-23 over the Denver Broncos on Sunday.
After opening their first season under coach Josh McDaniels by losing three straight one-score games, the Raiders (1-3) managed to do enough on the ground with their biggest rushing game in six years and on defense to hold off Russell Wilson and the Broncos (2-2).
Maxx Crosby had two of Las Vegas' three sacks, and Robertson had the game-changing play late in the first half as Denver repeatedly failed to take advantage of good field position.
After getting a 5-yard TD pass from Wilson to Courtland Sutton to cap a 34-yard drive in the first quarter, the Broncos turned three other chances with prime field position into one field goal and the fumble by Melvin Gordon III that Robertson returned for the touchdown.
Wilson had his most efficient game of his short tenure in Denver, completing 17 of 25 passes for 237 yards and two TDs. He also ran for a 3-yard TD that cut the Raiders' lead to 25-23 after completing a 55-yard pass to KJ Hamler.
Jacobs put it away with a 7-yard TD run with 2:01 to play. He became the first Raiders player to rush for at least 130 yards and two TDs in a game since Darren McFadden did it in 2011 against the Jets.
Derek Carr didn't have to do much for the Raiders, completing 21 of 34 passes for 188 yards as Las Vegas got the running game going for the first time this season. Davante Adams had nine catches for 101 yards.
Jacobs scored on a 10-yard run in the second quarter and set up a field goal in the third with a 42-yard run that was his longest since his rookie season in 2019.
The Raiders finished with 212 yards rushing for their most in a game since getting 218 against the Broncos in 2016.
SURPRISE SCORE
The Raiders' defense got into the scoring mode for a change when Duron Harmon forced Gordon's fumble and Robertson took it to the end zone.
It was the first TD by the Raiders' defense or special teams since Erik Harris had a pick-6 against the Chargers on Nov. 7, 2019. The 43 regular season games without one was the second longest of the Super Bowl era, trailing only a 49-game streak by the Browns from 1979-82.
It was the Raiders' first fumble return for a TD since Keith McGill did it in the 2014 finale against Denver.
NOT SO SPECIAL
Both teams had their issues on special teams with Tyron Johnson botching a punt return that backed the Raiders up near their goal line in the first quarter.
Las Vegas also set up Denver with good field position when a surprise onside kick failed.
Both teams also missed extra points in the second quarter with Daniel Carlson missing his first kick of any kind this season for the Raiders and Denver's Brandon McManus missing his second in the past two seasons.
INJURIES
Broncos: S P.J. Locke left the game with a concussion on the opening kick. ... RB Javonte Williams left with a knee injury on the first play of the second half and didn't return.
Raiders: LB Denzel Perryman left with a concussion in the first first half.
UP NEXT
Broncos: Host Indianapolis on Thursday night.
Raiders: Visit Kansas City on Monday, Oct. 10.
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|25:08
|34:52
|1st Downs
|12
|25
|Rushing
|5
|14
|Passing
|7
|11
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|3-11
|7-14
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|299
|385
|Total Plays
|48
|74
|Avg Gain
|6.2
|5.2
|Net Yards Rushing
|85
|212
|Rush Attempts
|20
|38
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.3
|5.6
|Net Yards Passing
|214
|173
|Comp. - Att.
|17-25
|21-34
|Yards Per Pass
|7.6
|4.8
|Penalties - Yards
|7-50
|4-25
|Touchdowns
|3
|2
|Rushing TDs
|1
|2
|Passing TDs
|2
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|5-48.2
|4-53.8
|Return Yards
|66
|56
|Punts - Returns
|3-66
|3-7
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|2-49
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|2-3 -67%
|2-5 -40%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|2-2 -100%
|1-2 -50%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|214
|PASS YDS
|173
|85
|RUSH YDS
|212
|299
|TOTAL YDS
|385
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
R. Wilson 3 QB
30
FPTS
|R. Wilson
|17/25
|237
|2
|0
|30
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
R. Wilson 3 QB
30
FPTS
|R. Wilson
|4
|29
|1
|13
|30
|
J. Williams 33 RB
3
FPTS
|J. Williams
|10
|28
|0
|13
|3
|
M. Boone 26 RB
3
FPTS
|M. Boone
|3
|20
|0
|13
|3
|
M. Gordon 25 RB
0
FPTS
|M. Gordon
|3
|8
|0
|7
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
K. Hamler 1 WR
6
FPTS
|K. Hamler
|1
|1
|55
|0
|55
|6
|
J. Jeudy 10 WR
15
FPTS
|J. Jeudy
|5
|4
|53
|1
|32
|15
|
C. Sutton 14 WR
16
FPTS
|C. Sutton
|7
|5
|52
|1
|18
|16
|
K. Hinton 9 WR
5
FPTS
|K. Hinton
|3
|2
|39
|0
|35
|5
|
E. Saubert 82 TE
3
FPTS
|E. Saubert
|2
|1
|25
|0
|25
|3
|
M. Boone 26 RB
3
FPTS
|M. Boone
|3
|1
|9
|0
|9
|3
|
M. Washington 12 WR
1
FPTS
|M. Washington
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|1
|
R. Wilson 3 QB
30
FPTS
|R. Wilson
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|30
|
M. Gordon 25 RB
0
FPTS
|M. Gordon
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Williams 33 RB
3
FPTS
|J. Williams
|1
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|3
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
J. Jewell 47 ILB
|J. Jewell
|7-7
|0.0
|0
|0
|
P. Surtain II 2 CB
|P. Surtain II
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Griffith 50 ILB
|J. Griffith
|6-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Williams 21 DB
|K. Williams
|5-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
C. Sterns 30 SAF
|C. Sterns
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Jackson 22 SS
|K. Jackson
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Jones 93 DE
|D. Jones
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Purcell 98 NT
|M. Purcell
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Darby 23 CB
|R. Darby
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Jones 97 NT
|D. Jones
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
E. Saubert 82 TE
|E. Saubert
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Browning 56 LB
|B. Browning
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Williams 99 DE
|D. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Beck 83 TE
|A. Beck
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Mathis 27 DB
|D. Mathis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Boone 26 RB
|M. Boone
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Gregory 5 OLB
|R. Gregory
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Henningsen 91 DT
|M. Henningsen
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Chubb 55 OLB
|B. Chubb
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. McManus 8 K
5
FPTS
|B. McManus
|1/1
|28
|2/3
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Waitman 17 P
|C. Waitman
|5
|48.2
|2
|55
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Washington 12 WR
1
FPTS
|M. Washington
|3
|22.0
|30
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
D. Carr 4 QB
11
FPTS
|D. Carr
|21/34
|188
|0
|0
|11
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Jacobs 28 RB
34
FPTS
|J. Jacobs
|28
|144
|2
|43
|34
|
D. Carr 4 QB
11
FPTS
|D. Carr
|7
|40
|0
|20
|11
|
Z. White 35 RB
2
FPTS
|Z. White
|2
|24
|0
|22
|2
|
D. Adams 17 WR
19
FPTS
|D. Adams
|1
|4
|0
|4
|19
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Adams 17 WR
19
FPTS
|D. Adams
|13
|9
|101
|0
|20
|19
|
M. Hollins 10 WR
6
FPTS
|M. Hollins
|5
|3
|33
|0
|16
|6
|
J. Jacobs 28 RB
34
FPTS
|J. Jacobs
|6
|5
|31
|0
|12
|34
|
D. Waller 83 TE
5
FPTS
|D. Waller
|5
|3
|24
|0
|13
|5
|
B. Bolden 34 RB
1
FPTS
|B. Bolden
|1
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
D. Perryman 52 MLB
|D. Perryman
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Crosby 98 DE
|M. Crosby
|4-0
|2.0
|0
|0
|
N. Hobbs 39 CB
|N. Hobbs
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
J. Abram 24 SS
|J. Abram
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Deablo 5 LB
|D. Deablo
|3-5
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Harmon 30 SS
|D. Harmon
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|1
|
D. Butler 58 LB
|D. Butler
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Moehrig 25 FS
|T. Moehrig
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Robertson 21 CB
|A. Robertson
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Teamer 33 SAF
|R. Teamer
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Butler 94 DT
|M. Butler
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Vickers 95 DE
|K. Vickers
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Koonce 51 DE
|M. Koonce
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Jones 55 DE
|C. Jones
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Hankins 90 DT
|J. Hankins
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Nichols 91 DT
|B. Nichols
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Farley 49 DB
|M. Farley
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Billings 97 DT
|A. Billings
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Carlson 2 K
14
FPTS
|D. Carlson
|4/4
|39
|2/3
|14
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Cole 6 P
|A. Cole
|4
|53.8
|1
|62
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Bolden 34 RB
1
FPTS
|B. Bolden
|1
|32.0
|32
|0
|
A. Abdullah 22 RB
0
FPTS
|A. Abdullah
|1
|17.0
|17
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Cole 84 WR
0
FPTS
|K. Cole
|2
|3.5
|7
|0
|
T. Johnson 1 WR
0
FPTS
|T. Johnson
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) B.McManus kicks 65 yards from DEN 35 to LV 0. B.Bolden to LV 32 for 32 yards (A.Beck). DEN-P.Locke was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - LV 32(14:52 - 1st) J.Jacobs up the middle to LV 37 for 5 yards (Dj.Jones; J.Jewell).
|+8 YD
2 & 5 - LV 37(14:18 - 1st) D.Carr pass short right to J.Jacobs to LV 45 for 8 yards (C.Sterns).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - LV 45(13:45 - 1st) J.Jacobs left guard to 50 for 5 yards (J.Jewell; R.Gregory).
|+20 YD
2 & 5 - LV 50(13:23 - 1st) D.Carr pass deep right to D.Adams to DEN 30 for 20 yards (P.Surtain).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LV 30(12:38 - 1st) J.Herron reported in as eligible. D.Carr pass incomplete short right.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - LV 30(12:33 - 1st) D.Carr pass short right to D.Adams to DEN 22 for 8 yards (J.Griffith).
|+9 YD
3 & 2 - LV 22(12:04 - 1st) J.Jacobs left tackle to DEN 13 for 9 yards (R.Gregory).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - LV 13(11:20 - 1st) D.Carr pass short middle to D.Waller to DEN 7 for 6 yards (J.Jewell).
|-1 YD
2 & Goal - LV 7(10:43 - 1st) J.Jacobs left guard to DEN 8 for -1 yards (Dj.Jones - J.Jewell).
|No Gain
3 & Goal - LV 8(10:01 - 1st) D.Carr pass incomplete short left to D.Adams [Dj.Jones].
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - LV 8(9:57 - 1st) D.Carlson 26 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-T.Sieg - Holder-A.Cole.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:52 - 1st) D.Carlson kicks 65 yards from LV 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 25(9:52 - 1st) R.Wilson pass short right to C.Sutton to DEN 40 for 15 yards (J.Abram).
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 40(9:13 - 1st) J.Williams right end to DEN 37 for -3 yards (D.Perryman).
|+5 YD
2 & 13 - DEN 37(8:33 - 1st) R.Wilson pass short right to C.Sutton to DEN 42 for 5 yards (D.Deablo).
|No Gain
3 & 8 - DEN 42(7:50 - 1st) R.Wilson sacked at DEN 35 for -7 yards (N.Hobbs).
|Punt
4 & 15 - DEN 35(7:16 - 1st) C.Waitman punts 52 yards to LV 13 - Center-J.Bobenmoyer. T.Johnson to LV 13 for no gain (M.Boone).
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - LV 13(7:06 - 1st) J.Jacobs up the middle to LV 15 for 2 yards (J.Griffith).
|Penalty
2 & 8 - LV 15(6:25 - 1st) PENALTY on LV-J.Eluemunor - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at LV 15 - No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 13 - LV 10(6:00 - 1st) D.Carr pass incomplete deep middle to D.Waller.
|No Gain
3 & 13 - LV 10(5:54 - 1st) D.Carr sacked at LV 2 for -8 yards (Dj.Jones).
|Punt
4 & 21 - LV 2(5:09 - 1st) A.Cole punts 62 yards to DEN 36 - Center-T.Sieg. M.Washington to LV 34 for 30 yards (D.Butler).
|Result
|Play
|+25 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 34(4:54 - 1st) R.Wilson pass deep middle to E.Saubert to LV 9 for 25 yards (T.Moehrig) [A.Billings].
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - DEN 9(4:13 - 1st) J.Williams right guard to LV 8 for 1 yard (C.Jones; D.Perryman).
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - DEN 8(3:38 - 1st) J.Williams right guard to LV 5 for 3 yards (D.Perryman).
|+5 YD
3 & Goal - DEN 5(2:50 - 1st) R.Wilson pass short middle to C.Sutton for 5 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:45 - 1st) B.McManus extra point is GOOD - Center-J.Bobenmoyer - Holder-C.Waitman.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:45 - 1st) B.McManus kicks 65 yards from DEN 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - LV 25(2:45 - 1st) D.Carr pass short right to J.Jacobs pushed ob at LV 37 for 12 yards (J.Jewell).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - LV 37(2:24 - 1st) J.Jacobs up the middle to LV 40 for 3 yards (M.Purcell - J.Jewell).
|+7 YD
2 & 7 - LV 40(1:51 - 1st) D.Carr scrambles right end ran ob at LV 47 for 7 yards (B.Browning).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - LV 47(1:19 - 1st) J.Jacobs left guard to DEN 44 for 9 yards (K.Williams).
|+2 YD
2 & 1 - LV 44(0:44 - 1st) D.Carr up the middle to DEN 42 for 2 yards (J.Griffith).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - LV 42(0:15 - 1st) PENALTY on DEN-D.Jones - Neutral Zone Infraction - 5 yards - enforced at DEN 42 - No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & 5 - LV 37(15:00 - 2nd) Z.White right guard to DEN 35 for 2 yards (C.Sterns - B.Chubb).
|+4 YD
2 & 3 - LV 35(14:16 - 2nd) J.Jacobs up the middle to DEN 31 for 4 yards (J.Griffith).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - LV 31(13:40 - 2nd) D.Carr pass short right to D.Adams pushed ob at DEN 22 for 9 yards (J.Griffith; P.Surtain).
|+4 YD
2 & 1 - LV 22(13:09 - 2nd) J.Jacobs left guard to DEN 18 for 4 yards (M.Purcell).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - LV 18(12:33 - 2nd) D.Carr pass incomplete deep right to M.Hollins. PENALTY on DEN-B.Browning - Defensive Offside - 5 yards - enforced at DEN 18 - No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & 5 - LV 13(12:28 - 2nd) J.Jacobs left tackle to DEN 10 for 3 yards (M.Purcell; B.Chubb).
|+10 YD
2 & 2 - LV 10(11:53 - 2nd) J.Jacobs left guard for 10 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:46 - 2nd) D.Carlson extra point is GOOD - Center-T.Sieg - Holder-A.Cole.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:46 - 2nd) D.Carlson kicks onside 13 yards from LV 35 to LV 48 - impetus ends at LV 47. A.Singleton (didn't try to advance) to LV 48 for no gain.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 48(11:45 - 2nd) J.Williams left guard to LV 44 for 4 yards (D.Deablo; J.Hankins).
|No Gain
2 & 6 - DEN 44(11:05 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass incomplete short middle to C.Sutton (N.Hobbs).
|+32 YD
3 & 6 - DEN 44(11:01 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass deep right to J.Jeudy ran ob at LV 12 for 32 yards.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - DEN 12(10:27 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass incomplete short left [M.Crosby]. PENALTY on DEN - Illegal Shift - 5 yards - enforced at LV 12 - No Play.
|-1 YD
1 & 15 - DEN 17(10:22 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass short left to J.Williams to LV 18 for -1 yards (D.Perryman).
|No Gain
2 & 16 - DEN 18(9:35 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass short right to J.Jeudy to LV 18 for no gain (A.Robertson).
|+9 YD
3 & 16 - DEN 18(8:50 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass short right to C.Sutton to LV 9 for 9 yards (J.Abram).
|Field Goal
4 & 7 - DEN 9(8:06 - 2nd) B.McManus 28 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-J.Bobenmoyer - Holder-C.Waitman.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:03 - 2nd) B.McManus kicks 62 yards from DEN 35 to LV 3. A.Abdullah to LV 20 for 17 yards (E.Saubert; J.Griffith).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LV 20(7:59 - 2nd) J.Herron reported in as eligible. D.Carr pass incomplete short left to D.Adams (P.Surtain).
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - LV 20(7:54 - 2nd) D.Carr pass short left to J.Jacobs to LV 22 for 2 yards (P.Surtain; J.Jewell).
|-1 YD
3 & 8 - LV 22(7:12 - 2nd) D.Carr pass short left to B.Bolden to LV 21 for -1 yards (D.Mathis).
|Punt
4 & 9 - LV 21(6:37 - 2nd) A.Cole punts 51 yards to DEN 28 - Center-T.Sieg. M.Washington to DEN 48 for 20 yards (D.Butler). LV-L.Masterson was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 48(6:23 - 2nd) J.Williams up the middle to 50 for 2 yards (D.Deablo; B.Nichols).
|Penalty
2 & 8 - DEN 50(5:45 - 2nd) PENALTY on DEN-D.Risner - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at 50 - No Play.
|+4 YD
2 & 13 - DEN 45(5:24 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass short left to K.Hinton to DEN 49 for 4 yards (A.Robertson; C.Jones).
|+8 YD
3 & 9 - DEN 49(4:44 - 2nd) R.Wilson scrambles left tackle pushed ob at LV 43 for 8 yards (D.Harmon).
|+2 YD
4 & 1 - DEN 43(4:06 - 2nd) J.Williams up the middle to LV 41 for 2 yards (D.Perryman).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 41(3:31 - 2nd) M.Gordon right guard to LV 34 for 7 yards (M.Butler - D.Harmon). FUMBLES (D.Harmon) - RECOVERED by LV-A.Robertson at LV 32. A.Robertson for 68 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|Result
|Play
|Missed PAT
|(3:15 - 2nd) D.Carlson extra point is No Good - Wide Left - Center-T.Sieg - Holder-A.Cole.
|Kickoff
|(3:15 - 2nd) D.Carlson kicks 65 yards from LV 35 to end zone - Touchback. LV-R.Teamer was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 25(3:15 - 2nd) J.Williams left tackle to DEN 34 for 9 yards (J.Abram; T.Moehrig).
|+13 YD
2 & 1 - DEN 34(2:32 - 2nd) J.Williams left tackle to DEN 47 for 13 yards (T.Moehrig; D.Deablo).
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 47(2:00 - 2nd) J.Williams right tackle to DEN 45 for -2 yards (M.Crosby).
|+35 YD
2 & 12 - DEN 45(1:36 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass deep left to K.Hinton pushed ob at LV 20 for 35 yards (T.Moehrig).
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 20(1:29 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass deep middle to J.Jeudy for 20 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|Missed PAT
|(1:24 - 2nd) B.McManus extra point is No Good - Short - Center-J.Bobenmoyer - Holder-C.Waitman.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:24 - 2nd) B.McManus kicks 65 yards from DEN 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - LV 25(1:24 - 2nd) J.Jacobs up the middle to LV 30 for 5 yards (K.Jackson).
|+5 YD
2 & 5 - LV 30(1:02 - 2nd) D.Carr pass short left to J.Jacobs to LV 35 for 5 yards (K.Jackson - J.Jewell).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LV 35(0:40 - 2nd) D.Carr pass incomplete deep left to D.Adams (P.Surtain).
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - LV 35(0:35 - 2nd) D.Carr pass short left to M.Hollins pushed ob at LV 44 for 9 yards (P.Surtain).
|+4 YD
3 & 1 - LV 44(0:29 - 2nd) D.Carr up the middle to LV 48 for 4 yards (D.Williams).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - LV 48(0:27 - 2nd) D.Carr pass short left to D.Adams ran ob at DEN 45 for 7 yards.
|+4 YD
2 & 3 - LV 45(0:21 - 2nd) D.Carr pass short left to J.Jacobs pushed ob at DEN 41 for 4 yards (P.Surtain).
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - LV 41(0:17 - 2nd) D.Carr scrambles right end to DEN 21 for 20 yards (J.Jewell).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LV 21(0:08 - 2nd) D.Carr pass incomplete deep right.
|Field Goal
2 & 10 - LV 21(0:04 - 2nd) D.Carlson 39 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-T.Sieg - Holder-A.Cole.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) D.Carlson kicks 65 yards from LV 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 25(15:00 - 3rd) J.Williams left tackle to DEN 24 for -1 yards (M.Crosby). DEN-J.Williams was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
|+13 YD
2 & 11 - DEN 24(14:29 - 3rd) M.Boone up the middle to DEN 37 for 13 yards (D.Deablo).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DEN 37(13:55 - 3rd) M.Boone left guard to DEN 37 for no gain (D.Deablo; B.Nichols).
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - DEN 37(13:12 - 3rd) M.Boone left tackle to DEN 44 for 7 yards (J.Abram; D.Deablo).
|No Gain
3 & 3 - DEN 44(12:23 - 3rd) R.Wilson sacked at DEN 37 for -7 yards (M.Crosby).
|Punt
4 & 10 - DEN 37(11:48 - 3rd) C.Waitman punts 44 yards to LV 19 - Center-J.Bobenmoyer. K.Cole to LV 19 for no gain (J.Griffith).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LV 19(11:38 - 3rd) D.Carr pass incomplete short left to D.Waller.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - LV 19(11:34 - 3rd) J.Jacobs left tackle to LV 24 for 5 yards (J.Jewell).
|+8 YD
3 & 5 - LV 24(10:53 - 3rd) D.Carr pass short middle to M.Hollins to LV 32 for 8 yards (K.Williams).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LV 32(10:12 - 3rd) D.Carr pass incomplete short left to D.Adams.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - LV 32(10:08 - 3rd) D.Carr pass incomplete deep middle to M.Hollins. Penalty on LV-K.Miller - Ineligible Downfield Pass - declined.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - LV 32(10:00 - 3rd) D.Carr sacked at LV 25 for -7 yards (K.Williams).
|Punt
4 & 17 - LV 25(9:24 - 3rd) A.Cole punts 42 yards to DEN 33 - Center-T.Sieg. M.Washington to DEN 49 for 16 yards (M.Farley; R.Teamer).
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 49(9:14 - 3rd) M.Gordon left tackle to 50 for 1 yard (D.Deablo).
|No Gain
2 & 9 - DEN 50(8:38 - 3rd) R.Wilson sacked at DEN 41 for -9 yards (M.Crosby).
|+4 YD
3 & 18 - DEN 41(7:57 - 3rd) R.Wilson pass short right to M.Washington to DEN 45 for 4 yards (N.Hobbs).
|Punt
4 & 14 - DEN 45(7:18 - 3rd) C.Waitman punts 55 yards to end zone - Center-J.Bobenmoyer - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - LV 20(7:09 - 3rd) J.Herron reported in as eligible. J.Jacobs right guard to LV 24 for 4 yards (C.Sterns - M.Henningsen).
|+16 YD
2 & 6 - LV 24(6:34 - 3rd) D.Carr pass short left to D.Adams pushed ob at LV 40 for 16 yards (P.Surtain).
|+43 YD
1 & 10 - LV 40(6:00 - 3rd) J.Jacobs up the middle to DEN 17 for 43 yards (C.Sterns).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - LV 17(5:10 - 3rd) D.Carr pass short left to D.Adams to DEN 9 for 8 yards (J.Jewell) [R.Gregory].
|-5 YD
2 & Goal - LV 9(4:38 - 3rd) J.Jacobs up the middle to DEN 14 for -5 yards (J.Jewell).
|+13 YD
3 & 7 - LV 14(4:02 - 3rd) D.Carr pass short left to D.Waller to DEN 1 for 13 yards (R.Darby).
|-2 YD
1 & Goal - LV 1(3:18 - 3rd) J.Herron reported in as eligible. J.Jacobs left guard to DEN 3 for -2 yards (D.Jones).
|No Gain
2 & Goal - LV 3(2:38 - 3rd) D.Carr pass incomplete short left.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - LV 3(2:34 - 3rd) D.Carr pass incomplete short left.
|Field Goal
4 & 3 - LV 3(2:31 - 3rd) D.Carlson 22 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-T.Sieg - Holder-A.Cole.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:27 - 3rd) D.Carlson kicks 65 yards from LV 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DEN 25(2:27 - 3rd) R.Wilson pass incomplete short right to J.Jeudy.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - DEN 25(2:23 - 3rd) R.Wilson pass short left to J.Jeudy pushed ob at DEN 34 for 9 yards (J.Abram). PENALTY on DEN-G.Bolles - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at DEN 25 - No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 20 - DEN 15(1:58 - 3rd) R.Wilson pass incomplete deep right to K.Hinton.
|+9 YD
3 & 20 - DEN 15(1:52 - 3rd) R.Wilson pass short right to M.Boone to DEN 24 for 9 yards (R.Teamer).
|Punt
4 & 11 - DEN 24(1:09 - 3rd) C.Waitman punts 44 yards to LV 32 - Center-J.Bobenmoyer - fair catch by K.Cole.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - LV 32(1:02 - 3rd) J.Herron reported in as eligible. J.Jacobs right end to LV 38 for 6 yards (R.Darby - B.Browning).
|+1 YD
2 & 4 - LV 38(0:23 - 3rd) J.Jacobs right guard to LV 39 for 1 yard (M.Purcell).
|No Gain
3 & 3 - LV 39(15:00 - 4th) D.Carr pass incomplete short left to M.Hollins (B.Chubb).
|Punt
4 & 3 - LV 39(14:57 - 4th) A.Cole punts 60 yards to DEN 1 - Center-T.Sieg - downed by LV-M.Farley.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DEN 1(14:46 - 4th) M.Gordon up the middle to DEN 1 for no gain (A.Billings; J.Hankins).
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - DEN 1(14:01 - 4th) R.Wilson pass short right to R.Wilson to DEN 2 for 1 yard (K.Vickers).
|No Gain
3 & 9 - DEN 2(13:19 - 4th) R.Wilson pass incomplete short middle to M.Gordon.
|Punt
4 & 9 - DEN 2(13:15 - 4th) C.Waitman punts 46 yards to DEN 48 - Center-J.Bobenmoyer. K.Cole to DEN 41 for 7 yards (E.Saubert). PENALTY on LV-T.Johnson - Illegal Block Above the Waist - 10 yards - enforced at DEN 41.
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - LV 49(13:05 - 4th) D.Carr pass short left to D.Adams pushed ob at DEN 38 for 13 yards (K.Williams).
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - LV 38(12:37 - 4th) J.Herron reported in as eligible. D.Carr pass short left to M.Hollins pushed ob at DEN 22 for 16 yards (J.Griffith).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - LV 22(12:06 - 4th) J.Jacobs left guard to DEN 21 for 1 yard (D.Jones - B.Chubb).
|+5 YD
2 & 9 - LV 21(11:28 - 4th) D.Carr pass short left to D.Waller to DEN 16 for 5 yards (J.Jewell; J.Griffith).
|+3 YD
3 & 4 - LV 16(10:41 - 4th) D.Carr pass short left to D.Adams to DEN 13 for 3 yards (P.Surtain) [R.Gregory].
|Field Goal
4 & 1 - LV 13(9:54 - 4th) D.Carlson 30 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-T.Sieg - Holder-A.Cole.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:50 - 4th) D.Carlson kicks 65 yards from LV 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DEN 25(9:50 - 4th) R.Wilson pass incomplete short middle to C.Sutton.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - DEN 25(9:46 - 4th) R.Wilson pass short left to J.Jeudy to DEN 26 for 1 yard (A.Robertson).
|+13 YD
3 & 9 - DEN 26(9:11 - 4th) R.Wilson scrambles up the middle to DEN 39 for 13 yards (M.Koonce).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - DEN 39(8:43 - 4th) R.Wilson pass incomplete short left to M.Boone [C.Jones]. PENALTY on DEN-G.Glasgow - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at DEN 39 - No Play.
|Penalty
1 & 20 - DEN 29(8:37 - 4th) R.Wilson pass incomplete short middle [A.Billings]. PENALTY on DEN-G.Bolles - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at DEN 29 - No Play. Penalty on DEN-L.Cushenberry - Ineligible Downfield Pass - declined.
|Penalty
1 & 30 - DEN 19(8:32 - 4th) R.Wilson pass incomplete deep right to K.Hinton (T.Moehrig). PENALTY on LV - Defensive Too Many Men on Field - 5 yards - enforced at DEN 19 - No Play.
|+18 YD
1 & 25 - DEN 24(8:25 - 4th) R.Wilson pass short middle to C.Sutton to DEN 42 for 18 yards (J.Abram).
|+55 YD
2 & 7 - DEN 42(7:54 - 4th) R.Wilson pass deep middle to K.Hamler to LV 3 for 55 yards (D.Harmon).
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - DEN 3(7:19 - 4th) R.Wilson left end for 3 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:16 - 4th) B.McManus extra point is GOOD - Center-J.Bobenmoyer - Holder-C.Waitman. PENALTY on LV-A.Billings - Illegal Formation - 5 yards - enforced between downs.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:16 - 4th) B.McManus kicks 60 yards from DEN 40 to end zone - Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LV 25(7:16 - 4th) D.Carr pass incomplete short middle to J.Jacobs (Dj.Jones).
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - LV 25(7:11 - 4th) D.Adams left end pushed ob at LV 29 for 4 yards (K.Jackson).
|+9 YD
3 & 6 - LV 29(6:37 - 4th) D.Carr scrambles left end to LV 38 for 9 yards (K.Williams). DEN-R.Gregory was injured during the play.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - LV 38(5:57 - 4th) J.Jacobs up the middle to LV 35 for -3 yards (D.Jones).
|+17 YD
2 & 13 - LV 35(5:18 - 4th) D.Carr pass short middle to D.Adams to DEN 48 for 17 yards (J.Jewell).
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - LV 48(4:30 - 4th) J.Herron reported in as eligible. J.Jacobs left guard to DEN 37 for 11 yards (K.Jackson; C.Sterns).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - LV 37(3:47 - 4th) J.Jacobs left end to DEN 32 for 5 yards (K.Jackson).
|+3 YD
2 & 5 - LV 32(3:03 - 4th) J.Jacobs left tackle to DEN 29 for 3 yards (K.Jackson).
|+22 YD
3 & 2 - LV 29(2:53 - 4th) J.Herron reported in as eligible. Z.White left end to DEN 7 for 22 yards (P.Surtain).
|+7 YD
1 & Goal - LV 7(2:07 - 4th) J.Jacobs up the middle for 7 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:02 - 4th) D.Carlson extra point is GOOD - Center-T.Sieg - Holder-A.Cole.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:02 - 4th) D.Carlson kicks 65 yards from LV 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 25(2:02 - 4th) R.Wilson scrambles right end pushed ob at DEN 30 for 5 yards (N.Hobbs).
|No Gain
2 & 5 - DEN 30(1:54 - 4th) R.Wilson pass incomplete short middle to M.Boone.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - DEN 30(1:50 - 4th) R.Wilson pass incomplete deep right to E.Saubert.
|No Gain
4 & 5 - DEN 30(1:44 - 4th) R.Wilson pass incomplete deep middle to M.Boone.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - LV 30(1:38 - 4th) J.Herron reported in as eligible. J.Jacobs left guard to DEN 24 for 6 yards (J.Griffith; K.Jackson). Penalty on LV-J.Herron - Offensive Holding - declined.
|+2 YD
2 & 4 - LV 24(1:34 - 4th) J.Jacobs right guard to DEN 22 for 2 yards (D.Jones).
|+2 YD
3 & 2 - LV 22(1:28 - 4th) J.Herron reported in as eligible. J.Jacobs left guard to DEN 20 for 2 yards (C.Sterns).
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - LV 20(0:57 - 4th) D.Carr kneels to DEN 21 for -1 yards.
|-1 YD
2 & 11 - LV 21(0:35 - 4th) D.Carr kneels to DEN 22 for -1 yards.
