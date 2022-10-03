|
Mahomes throws for 3 TDs, Chiefs overwhelm Buccaneers 41-31
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) Patrick Mahomes had all the answers for solving Tampa Bay's stingy defense, winning his latest matchup against Tom Brady in the stadium where the seven-time Super Bowl winner dealt him one of his most disappointing losses.
Mahomes threw for 249 yards and three touchdowns, including an electrifying jump pass to Clyde Edwards-Helaire, to lead the Chiefs to a 41-31 victory over the Buccaneers on Sunday night.
Playing at sold out Raymond James Stadium only four days after Hurricane Ian ravaged portions of Florida, Mahomes had TD throws of 16 yards to Travis Kelce, 1 yard to Edwards-Helaire and 10 yards to Jody Fortson while making NFL history by reaching 20,000 yards passing faster than anyone else.
Edwards-Helaire and tight end Noah Gray rushed for TDs for the Chiefs (3-1), who won the first meeting between Mahomes and Brady since Tampa Bay's 31-9 rout of Kansas City in the Super Bowl - also played at Raymond James Stadium - two seasons ago.
''When I came into the stadium I realized that I hadn't been here and the bad taste I had last time came into effect,'' Mahomes said. ''But it's still not a playoff game. It's a regular-season game, which is important. That Super Bowl will always leave a bad taste for me.''
The short pass to Edwards-Helaire was Mahomes at his improvisational best: He escaped two defenders, did a 360-degree spin move and flipped the ball over a crowd to the running back in the back of the end zone.
''I was able to use my speed, my little bit of speed, to get around the edge there. I was gonna run for it, but they kind of flew around me,'' Mahomes said. ''I realized I wasn't going to make it and I saw Clyde, so I kind of flicked it up to him.''
Brady noted it's fun watching Mahomes, unless he's on the opposing sideline.
''I love seeing Patrick play. ... Unfortunately we're on the wrong end of it tonight,'' said Brady, who's 1-2 against the Chiefs quarterback since joining the Bucs in 2020 after two decades with the New England Patriots.
Brady completed 39 of 52 passes for 385 yards and three TDs without an interception for Tampa Bay (2-2). The Bucs, however, played from behind the whole night after rookie Rachaad White fumbled the opening kickoff and Mahomes threw his TD pass to Kelce two plays later.
The Chiefs also got into the end zone on three of their next four possessions, with Mahomes repeatedly shredding the Tampa Bay defense with pinpoint passes and Edwards-Helaire and Isiah Pacheco taking turns running the ball effectively.
''It's a team sport. We didn't play great on offense. We didn't help (the defense) much, either,'' Brady said.
''We didn't do great in the first half. Too many missed opportunities on third downs, turnovers. We gotta play a lot better to be one of the good teams,'' the seven-time Super Bowl winner added. ''We haven't played our best yet this year.''
Chiefs cornerback L'Jarius Sneed sacked Brady, forcing a fumble that Mahomes turned into Gray's TD, with the tight end taking a direct snap from center on the 1-yard plunge that put Kansas City up 28-10.
Brady threw TD passes of 13 yards and 1 yard to Mike Evans, who returned from serving a one-game suspension for his role in a on-field brawl at New Orleans two weeks ago. He had eight receptions for 103 yards.
Evans' second TD trimmed Kansas City's lead to 28-17 at halftime. That was as close as the Bucs got until Leonard Fournette's 5-yard TD reception cut Tampa Bay's deficit to 41-31 with 3:30 remaining.
Brady wouldn't get the ball back until less than a minute was left.
Kansas City finished with 417 yards of total offense, including a 189-3 edge on the ground, against a defense that had allowed a league-low 27 points through three games.
''Everything in this game fell on the defensive side of the ball,'' Bucs coach Todd Bowles said. ''You name it we did it. Missed tackles. Missed assignments. Bad calls.''
The Bucs sacked Mahomes three times and intercepted him once, but it was not the ''coming out party'' linebacker Shaquil Barrett thought his team could have against an offensive line the Chiefs have overhauled since struggling against Tampa Bay in the Super Bowl loss.
With Hurricane Ian approaching the Florida's Gulf Coast, the Bucs evacuated for four days to the Miami area, where they practiced Wednesday, Thursday and Friday at the Dolphins' training facility while the NFL made contingency plans to move the game to Minneapolis if it couldn't be played in Tampa.
The Glazer family that owns the Bucs has announced it is donating $1 million for hurricane relief. The NFL Foundation is matching that donation, and the Bucs on Sunday night began a ''Florida Strong'' campaign to raise funds, as well as honor emergency personnel and first responders.
Players and fans observed a ''moment of support'' prior the national anthem, and the Bucs also paid tribute to those affected by the hurricane in a video presentation displayed on giant scoreboard screens before the game.
INJURIES
Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker (ankle) was inactive for the third straight game. ... Bucs WRs Chris Godwin (hamstring) and Julio Jones (knee ), as well as LT Donovan Smith (elbow), played for the first time since Tampa Bay's season-opening victory at Dallas. ... Bucs CB Logan Ryan left with a foot injury in the first quarter. ... TE Cameron Brate (concussion) and CB Carlton Davis (stinger) left in the second half.
UP NEXT
Chiefs: Return home to face the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday, Oct. 10.
Buccaneers: Host the Atlanta Falcons next Sunday.
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|38:38
|21:22
|1st Downs
|27
|27
|Rushing
|8
|2
|Passing
|17
|23
|Penalty
|2
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|12-17
|6-10
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|417
|376
|Total Plays
|77
|59
|Avg Gain
|5.4
|6.4
|Net Yards Rushing
|189
|3
|Rush Attempts
|37
|6
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.1
|0.5
|Net Yards Passing
|228
|373
|Comp. - Att.
|23-37
|39-52
|Yards Per Pass
|5.7
|7.0
|Penalties - Yards
|4-32
|5-40
|Touchdowns
|5
|4
|Rushing TDs
|2
|1
|Passing TDs
|3
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|2-2
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|1-43.0
|3-41.7
|Return Yards
|103
|84
|Punts - Returns
|1-12
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|3-91
|2-51
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-33
|Red Zone Eff.
|5-6 -83%
|4-4 -100%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|3-3 -100%
|3-3 -100%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|228
|PASS YDS
|373
|
|
|189
|RUSH YDS
|3
|
|
|417
|TOTAL YDS
|376
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
P. Mahomes 15 QB
28
FPTS
|P. Mahomes
|23/37
|249
|3
|1
|28
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
C. Edwards-Helaire 25 RB
22
FPTS
|C. Edwards-Helaire
|19
|92
|1
|20
|22
|
I. Pacheco 10 RB
6
FPTS
|I. Pacheco
|11
|63
|0
|9
|6
|
P. Mahomes 15 QB
28
FPTS
|P. Mahomes
|4
|34
|0
|11
|28
|
N. Gray 83 TE
6
FPTS
|N. Gray
|1
|1
|1
|1
|6
|
J. McKinnon 1 RB
1
FPTS
|J. McKinnon
|2
|-1
|0
|0
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
T. Kelce 87 TE
24
FPTS
|T. Kelce
|10
|9
|92
|1
|22
|24
|
M. Valdes-Scantling 11 WR
9
FPTS
|M. Valdes-Scantling
|5
|3
|63
|0
|36
|9
|
J. Smith-Schuster 9 WR
9
FPTS
|J. Smith-Schuster
|8
|5
|46
|0
|19
|9
|
S. Moore 24 WR
5
FPTS
|S. Moore
|4
|2
|31
|0
|16
|5
|
J. Fortson 88 TE
8
FPTS
|J. Fortson
|1
|1
|10
|1
|10
|8
|
M. Hardman 17 WR
1
FPTS
|M. Hardman
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|1
|
C. Edwards-Helaire 25 RB
22
FPTS
|C. Edwards-Helaire
|2
|1
|2
|1
|2
|22
|
J. McKinnon 1 RB
1
FPTS
|J. McKinnon
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|
N. Gray 83 TE
6
FPTS
|N. Gray
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|
J. Watson 84 WR
0
FPTS
|J. Watson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
L. Sneed 38 CB
|L. Sneed
|8-1
|1.0
|0
|1
|
N. Bolton 32 LB
|N. Bolton
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Fenton 27 DB
|R. Fenton
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Watson 35 CB
|J. Watson
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Reid 20 SS
|J. Reid
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
G. Karlaftis 56 DE
|G. Karlaftis
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Nnadi 91 DT
|D. Nnadi
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Thornhill 22 FS
|J. Thornhill
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Cook 6 SAF
|B. Cook
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Wharton 98 DE
|T. Wharton
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Jones 95 DT
|C. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Cochrane 43 LB
|J. Cochrane
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
P. Mahomes 15 QB
|P. Mahomes
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Lee 44 OLB
|E. Lee
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Lammons 29 DB
|C. Lammons
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|1
|
F. Clark 55 DE
|F. Clark
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Wright 15 K
11
FPTS
|M. Wright
|2/2
|44
|5/5
|11
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Townsend 5 P
|T. Townsend
|1
|43.0
|0
|43
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
I. Pacheco 10 RB
6
FPTS
|I. Pacheco
|3
|30.3
|42
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. Moore 24 WR
5
FPTS
|S. Moore
|1
|12.0
|12
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
T. Brady 12 QB
31
FPTS
|T. Brady
|39/52
|385
|3
|0
|31
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
R. White 29 RB
14
FPTS
|R. White
|3
|6
|1
|4
|14
|
L. Fournette 7 RB
18
FPTS
|L. Fournette
|3
|-3
|0
|3
|18
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
M. Evans 13 WR
30
FPTS
|M. Evans
|10
|8
|103
|2
|30
|30
|
C. Godwin 14 WR
12
FPTS
|C. Godwin
|10
|7
|59
|0
|12
|12
|
L. Fournette 7 RB
18
FPTS
|L. Fournette
|7
|7
|57
|1
|25
|18
|
R. White 29 RB
14
FPTS
|R. White
|5
|5
|50
|0
|11
|14
|
C. Brate 84 TE
7
FPTS
|C. Brate
|8
|4
|32
|0
|11
|7
|
C. Otton 88 TE
5
FPTS
|C. Otton
|4
|3
|29
|0
|12
|5
|
R. Gage 17 WR
4
FPTS
|R. Gage
|4
|2
|24
|0
|14
|4
|
K. Kieft 41 TE
2
FPTS
|K. Kieft
|1
|1
|19
|0
|19
|2
|
J. Jones 85 WR
1
FPTS
|J. Jones
|2
|1
|7
|0
|7
|1
|
C. Beasley 11 WR
1
FPTS
|C. Beasley
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
L. David 54 ILB
|L. David
|8-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. White 45 ILB
|D. White
|8-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Neal 22 SS
|K. Neal
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Edwards 32 FS
|M. Edwards
|5-8
|1.0
|0
|0
|
A. Winfield Jr. 31 SS
|A. Winfield Jr.
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Dean 35 CB
|J. Dean
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Davis 24 CB
|C. Davis
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Nassib 94 LB
|C. Nassib
|2-2
|1.0
|0
|0
|
W. Gholston 92 DT
|W. Gholston
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Barrett 58 OLB
|S. Barrett
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
O. Fatukasi 53 ILB
|O. Fatukasi
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
V. Vea 50 DT
|V. Vea
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Tryon-Shoyinka 9 OLB
|J. Tryon-Shoyinka
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Murphy-Bunting 23 CB
|S. Murphy-Bunting
|1-2
|0.0
|1
|0
|
J. Camarda 5 P
|J. Camarda
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Ryan 26 DB
|L. Ryan
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Nunez-Roches 56 DT
|R. Nunez-Roches
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Nelson 98 LB
|A. Nelson
|1-2
|1.0
|0
|0
|
L. Goedeke 67 OG
|L. Goedeke
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Senat 95 DT
|D. Senat
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Z. Triner 97 LS
|Z. Triner
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Succop 3 K
7
FPTS
|R. Succop
|1/1
|45
|4/4
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Camarda 5 P
|J. Camarda
|3
|41.7
|1
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. White 29 RB
14
FPTS
|R. White
|2
|25.5
|28
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - TB 21(14:56 - 1st) C.Edwards-Helaire up the middle to TB 16 for 5 yards (S.Barrett).
|+16 YD
2 & 5 - TB 16(14:20 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass short middle to T.Kelce for 16 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(14:14 - 1st) M.Wright extra point is GOOD - Center-J.Winchester - Holder-T.Townsend.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:14 - 1st) M.Wright kicks 65 yards from KC 35 to TB 0. R.White to TB 28 for 28 yards (E.Lee).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - KC 28(14:08 - 1st) L.Fournette right guard to TB 31 for 3 yards (D.Nnadi).
|+25 YD
2 & 7 - KC 31(13:35 - 1st) T.Brady pass short left to L.Fournette to KC 44 for 25 yards (L.Sneed).
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - KC 44(12:50 - 1st) T.Brady pass short left to C.Brate to KC 34 for 10 yards (R.Fenton).
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - KC 34(12:14 - 1st) L.Fournette left end to KC 38 for -4 yards (G.Karlaftis).
|+10 YD
2 & 14 - KC 38(11:42 - 1st) T.Brady pass short middle to C.Godwin to KC 28 for 10 yards (L.Sneed).
|+1 YD
3 & 4 - KC 28(11:03 - 1st) T.Brady pass short left to L.Fournette to KC 27 for 1 yard (R.Fenton; T.Wharton).
|Field Goal
4 & 3 - KC 27(10:17 - 1st) R.Succop 45 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-Z.Triner - Holder-J.Camarda.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:12 - 1st) J.Camarda kicks 67 yards from TB 35 to KC -2. I.Pacheco to KC 21 for 23 yards (O.Fatukasi).
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - TB 21(10:06 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass short middle to T.Kelce to KC 33 for 12 yards (M.Edwards).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TB 33(9:30 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass short left to M.Hardman to KC 37 for 4 yards (J.Tryon; D.White).
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - TB 37(8:58 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass short right to T.Kelce to KC 42 for 5 yards (L.David).
|+4 YD
3 & 1 - TB 42(8:16 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass short right to J.Smith-Schuster to KC 46 for 4 yards (A.Winfield) [C.Davis].
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TB 46(7:39 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short left.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - TB 46(7:34 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short left to T.Kelce (D.White).
|+13 YD
3 & 10 - TB 46(7:28 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass short right to T.Kelce to TB 41 for 13 yards (C.Davis).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - TB 41(6:50 - 1st) I.Pacheco left tackle to TB 33 for 8 yards (L.David).
|+1 YD
2 & 2 - TB 33(6:07 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass short middle to J.Smith-Schuster to TB 32 for 1 yard (D.White).
|+20 YD
3 & 1 - TB 32(5:29 - 1st) C.Edwards-Helaire up the middle to TB 12 for 20 yards (J.Dean).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - TB 12(4:44 - 1st) P.Mahomes left end to TB 3 for 9 yards (L.Ryan).
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - TB 3(4:07 - 1st) Direct snap to J.McKinnon. C.Edwards-Helaire up the middle for 3 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:01 - 1st) M.Wright extra point is GOOD - Center-J.Winchester - Holder-T.Townsend.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:01 - 1st) M.Wright kicks 65 yards from KC 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - KC 25(4:01 - 1st) L.Fournette right end to TB 23 for -2 yards (N.Bolton).
|No Gain
2 & 12 - KC 23(3:18 - 1st) T.Brady pass incomplete short middle to C.Brate.
|+10 YD
3 & 12 - KC 23(3:14 - 1st) T.Brady pass short left to R.Gage to TB 33 for 10 yards (R.Fenton).
|Punt
4 & 2 - KC 33(2:27 - 1st) J.Camarda punts 49 yards to KC 18 - Center-Z.Triner - fair catch by S.Moore.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - TB 18(2:18 - 1st) C.Edwards-Helaire right tackle to KC 21 for 3 yards (W.Gholston). PENALTY on KC - Illegal Formation - 5 yards - enforced at KC 18 - No Play.
|+13 YD
1 & 15 - TB 13(2:02 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass short right to J.Smith-Schuster to KC 26 for 13 yards (K.Neal).
|+7 YD
2 & 2 - TB 26(1:27 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass short left to T.Kelce to KC 33 for 7 yards (W.Gholston).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TB 33(0:46 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short middle to S.Moore (L.David).
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - TB 33(0:43 - 1st) I.Pacheco left end to KC 41 for 8 yards (L.David).
|+7 YD
3 & 2 - TB 41(15:00 - 2nd) P.Mahomes scrambles up the middle to KC 48 for 7 yards (D.White).
|+36 YD
1 & 10 - TB 48(14:24 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass deep middle to M.Valdes-Scantling to TB 16 for 36 yards (L.David).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - TB 16(13:40 - 2nd) I.Pacheco left tackle to TB 8 for 8 yards (D.White; M.Edwards).
|No Gain
2 & Goal - TB 8(13:00 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short middle to M.Valdes-Scantling (J.Dean).
|+6 YD
3 & Goal - TB 8(12:56 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass short left to T.Kelce to TB 2 for 6 yards (L.David).
|Penalty
1 & Goal - TB 2(12:15 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short right to J.McKinnon. PENALTY on TB-J.Dean - Defensive Holding - 1 yard - enforced at TB 2 - No Play.
|-1 YD
1 & Goal - TB 1(12:12 - 2nd) J.McKinnon left tackle to TB 2 for -1 yards (D.White - L.David).
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - TB 2(11:35 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass short right to C.Edwards-Helaire for 2 yards - TOUCHDOWN [K.Neal].
|PAT Good
|(11:26 - 2nd) M.Wright extra point is GOOD - Center-J.Winchester - Holder-T.Townsend.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:26 - 2nd) M.Wright kicks 65 yards from KC 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - KC 25(11:26 - 2nd) T.Brady pass short right to R.White pushed ob at TB 36 for 11 yards (L.Sneed).
|+30 YD
1 & 10 - KC 36(10:58 - 2nd) T.Brady pass deep middle to M.Evans to KC 34 for 30 yards (J.Reid).
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - KC 34(10:15 - 2nd) T.Brady pass short middle to C.Brate to KC 23 for 11 yards (N.Bolton).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KC 23(9:36 - 2nd) T.Brady pass incomplete short middle to C.Brate [B.Cook].
|+10 YD
2 & 10 - KC 23(9:31 - 2nd) T.Brady pass short right to R.White pushed ob at KC 13 for 10 yards (N.Bolton).
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - KC 13(8:55 - 2nd) T.Brady pass short middle to M.Evans for 13 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:50 - 2nd) R.Succop extra point is GOOD - Center-Z.Triner - Holder-J.Camarda.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:50 - 2nd) J.Camarda kicks 65 yards from TB 35 to KC 0. I.Pacheco to KC 26 for 26 yards (S.Murphy-Bunting; A.Nelson).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - TB 26(8:44 - 2nd) C.Edwards-Helaire up the middle to KC 33 for 7 yards (K.Neal - M.Edwards).
|No Gain
2 & 3 - TB 33(8:07 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short left to J.Smith-Schuster.
|+6 YD
3 & 3 - TB 33(8:04 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass short left to T.Kelce to KC 39 for 6 yards (S.Barrett; M.Edwards).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TB 39(7:30 - 2nd) C.Edwards-Helaire right end to KC 42 for 3 yards (C.Nassib). PENALTY on TB-C.Nassib - Horse Collar Tackle - 15 yards - enforced at KC 42.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - TB 43(7:15 - 2nd) I.Pacheco up the middle to TB 34 for 9 yards (C.Davis; M.Edwards).
|No Gain
2 & 1 - TB 34(6:35 - 2nd) I.Pacheco right end to TB 34 for no gain (S.Barrett).
|No Gain
3 & 1 - TB 34(5:56 - 2nd) J.McKinnon up the middle to TB 34 for no gain (K.Neal).
|No Gain
4 & 1 - TB 34(5:13 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short right to C.Edwards-Helaire.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TB 20(5:02 - 2nd) C.Edwards-Helaire left tackle to TB 17 for 3 yards (M.Edwards; S.Barrett).
|No Gain
2 & 7 - TB 17(4:25 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short right.
|+7 YD
3 & 7 - TB 17(4:21 - 2nd) P.Mahomes scrambles left end ran ob at TB 10 for 7 yards (D.White).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - TB 10(3:45 - 2nd) I.Pacheco up the middle to TB 2 for 8 yards (A.Winfield).
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - TB 2(2:58 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass short middle to J.McKinnon to TB 1 for 1 yard (L.David; M.Edwards).
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - TB 1(2:15 - 2nd) Direct snap to N.Gray. N.Gray up the middle for 1 yard - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:11 - 2nd) M.Wright extra point is GOOD - Center-J.Winchester - Holder-T.Townsend.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:11 - 2nd) M.Wright kicks 65 yards from KC 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - KC 25(2:11 - 2nd) T.Brady pass short right to C.Godwin to TB 33 for 8 yards (B.Cook; N.Bolton).
|No Gain
2 & 2 - KC 33(2:00 - 2nd) T.Brady pass incomplete short middle to C.Godwin.
|+2 YD
3 & 2 - KC 33(1:57 - 2nd) T.Brady pass short left to C.Brate to TB 35 for 2 yards (J.Thornhill).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KC 35(1:39 - 2nd) T.Brady pass incomplete deep middle to C.Godwin.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - KC 35(1:35 - 2nd) T.Brady pass short right to C.Brate to TB 44 for 9 yards (J.Reid).
|Penalty
3 & 1 - KC 44(1:15 - 2nd) L.Fournette right end to 50 for 6 yards (G.Karlaftis). PENALTY on TB - Offensive Too Many Men on Field - 4 yards - enforced at TB 44 - No Play.
|+7 YD
3 & 5 - KC 40(1:10 - 2nd) T.Brady pass short left to J.Jones to TB 47 for 7 yards (G.Karlaftis).
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - KC 47(0:52 - 2nd) T.Brady pass short middle to C.Godwin to KC 41 for 12 yards (N.Bolton).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KC 41(0:46 - 2nd) T.Brady pass incomplete short right to C.Brate.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - KC 41(0:42 - 2nd) T.Brady pass short middle to L.Fournette to KC 32 for 9 yards (B.Cook; F.Clark). KC-J.Reid was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
|+16 YD
3 & 1 - KC 32(0:28 - 2nd) T.Brady pass short left to M.Evans pushed ob at KC 16 for 16 yards (R.Fenton).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - KC 16(0:22 - 2nd) T.Brady pass incomplete deep middle to C.Brate. PENALTY on KC-J.Thornhill - Defensive Pass Interference - 15 yards - enforced at KC 16 - No Play.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - KC 1(0:18 - 2nd) T.Brady pass incomplete short middle to C.Brate (B.Cook).
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - KC 1(0:15 - 2nd) T.Brady pass short right to M.Evans for 1 yard - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:10 - 2nd) R.Succop extra point is GOOD - Center-Z.Triner - Holder-J.Camarda.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) J.Camarda kicks 65 yards from TB 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - TB 25(15:00 - 3rd) P.Mahomes pass short middle to S.Moore to KC 40 for 15 yards (M.Edwards).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - TB 40(14:27 - 3rd) C.Edwards-Helaire up the middle to KC 48 for 8 yards (K.Neal).
|+3 YD
2 & 2 - TB 48(13:51 - 3rd) C.Edwards-Helaire right tackle to TB 49 for 3 yards (V.Vea).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TB 49(13:11 - 3rd) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short left.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - TB 49(13:08 - 3rd) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short left to J.Smith-Schuster [D.White].
|+19 YD
3 & 10 - TB 49(13:05 - 3rd) P.Mahomes pass short left to J.Smith-Schuster to TB 30 for 19 yards (A.Winfield).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TB 30(12:25 - 3rd) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short middle to N.Gray.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - TB 30(12:20 - 3rd) I.Pacheco up the middle to TB 26 for 4 yards (K.Neal).
|No Gain
3 & 6 - TB 26(11:39 - 3rd) P.Mahomes pass incomplete deep right to S.Moore.
|Field Goal
4 & 6 - TB 26(11:31 - 3rd) M.Wright 44 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-J.Winchester - Holder-T.Townsend.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:26 - 3rd) M.Wright kicks 65 yards from KC 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KC 25(11:26 - 3rd) T.Brady pass incomplete deep middle to J.Jones.
|+10 YD
2 & 10 - KC 25(11:19 - 3rd) T.Brady pass short right to C.Godwin to TB 35 for 10 yards (N.Bolton).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KC 35(10:51 - 3rd) T.Brady pass incomplete short middle to C.Otton [C.Jones].
|No Gain
2 & 10 - KC 35(10:48 - 3rd) T.Brady pass incomplete short right to R.Gage (Ja.Watson).
|No Gain
3 & 10 - KC 35(10:43 - 3rd) T.Brady pass incomplete short left to C.Godwin (J.Thornhill).
|Punt
4 & 10 - KC 35(10:38 - 3rd) J.Camarda punts 30 yards to KC 35 - Center-Z.Triner - out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TB 35(10:31 - 3rd) C.Edwards-Helaire left tackle to KC 37 for 2 yards (A.Nelson; V.Vea).
|+9 YD
2 & 8 - TB 37(9:55 - 3rd) P.Mahomes pass short right to J.Smith-Schuster to KC 46 for 9 yards (L.David).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TB 46(9:23 - 3rd) I.Pacheco left end to KC 49 for 3 yards (A.Winfield; M.Edwards).
|+25 YD
2 & 7 - TB 49(8:41 - 3rd) P.Mahomes pass short right to M.Valdes-Scantling to TB 26 for 25 yards (M.Edwards).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TB 26(7:56 - 3rd) P.Mahomes pass incomplete deep left to Ju.Watson.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - TB 26(7:50 - 3rd) C.Edwards-Helaire right guard to TB 21 for 5 yards (D.White).
|+16 YD
3 & 5 - TB 21(7:07 - 3rd) P.Mahomes pass short right to S.Moore to TB 5 for 16 yards (C.Davis).
|No Gain
1 & Goal - TB 5(6:26 - 3rd) P.Mahomes sacked at TB 10 for -5 yards (A.Nelson).
|+10 YD
2 & 10 - TB 10(5:46 - 3rd) P.Mahomes pass short right to J.Fortson for 10 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:42 - 3rd) M.Wright extra point is GOOD - Center-J.Winchester - Holder-T.Townsend.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:42 - 3rd) M.Wright kicks 65 yards from KC 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - KC 25(5:42 - 3rd) T.Brady pass short right to M.Evans pushed ob at TB 32 for 7 yards (L.Sneed).
|+4 YD
2 & 3 - KC 32(5:16 - 3rd) R.White right guard to TB 36 for 4 yards (C.Jones).
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - KC 36(4:39 - 3rd) T.Brady pass short right to M.Evans pushed ob at KC 49 for 15 yards (Ja.Watson). Penalty on KC-Ja.Watson - Defensive Pass Interference - declined.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - KC 49(4:18 - 3rd) T.Brady pass short right to C.Otton pushed ob at KC 43 for 6 yards (Ja.Watson).
|+2 YD
2 & 4 - KC 43(3:52 - 3rd) T.Brady pass short left to C.Godwin to KC 41 for 2 yards (R.Fenton).
|+9 YD
3 & 2 - KC 41(3:12 - 3rd) T.Brady pass short right to R.White to KC 32 for 9 yards (J.Thornhill - L.Sneed).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - KC 32(2:32 - 3rd) T.Brady pass short middle to R.White to KC 23 for 9 yards (L.Sneed - B.Cook) [T.Wharton].
|+19 YD
2 & 1 - KC 23(1:51 - 3rd) T.Brady pass deep right to K.Kieft pushed ob at KC 4 for 19 yards (Ja.Watson).
|Penalty
1 & Goal - KC 4(1:14 - 3rd) T.Brady pass incomplete short middle to M.Evans. PENALTY on KC-J.Thornhill - Unnecessary Roughness - 2 yards - enforced at KC 4 - No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - KC 2(1:08 - 3rd) R.White up the middle to KC 1 for 1 yard (D.Nnadi). TB-C.Godwin was injured during the play.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - KC 1(0:50 - 3rd) B.Walton reported in as eligible. T.Brady pass incomplete short left to M.Evans.
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - KC 1(0:47 - 3rd) R.White right tackle for 1 yard - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:44 - 3rd) R.Succop extra point is GOOD - Center-Z.Triner - Holder-J.Camarda.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:44 - 3rd) J.Camarda kicks 60 yards from TB 35 to KC 5 - out of bounds.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - TB 40(0:44 - 3rd) C.Edwards-Helaire up the middle to KC 45 for 5 yards (J.Tryon; V.Vea).
|+5 YD
2 & 5 - TB 45(15:00 - 4th) P.Mahomes pass short middle to T.Kelce to 50 for 5 yards (M.Edwards).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TB 50(14:25 - 4th) P.Mahomes sacked at KC 45 for -5 yards (M.Edwards).
|+11 YD
2 & 15 - TB 45(13:40 - 4th) P.Mahomes scrambles right end ran ob at TB 44 for 11 yards (J.Tryon).
|+22 YD
3 & 4 - TB 44(13:01 - 4th) P.Mahomes pass deep middle to T.Kelce to TB 22 for 22 yards (D.White).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - TB 22(12:20 - 4th) I.Pacheco right guard to TB 16 for 6 yards (D.White).
|+2 YD
2 & 4 - TB 16(11:41 - 4th) I.Pacheco up the middle to TB 14 for 2 yards (D.Senat; C.Nassib).
|No Gain
3 & 2 - TB 14(10:56 - 4th) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short middle to M.Valdes-Scantling.
|Field Goal
4 & 2 - TB 14(10:51 - 4th) M.Wright 32 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-J.Winchester - Holder-T.Townsend.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:47 - 4th) M.Wright kicks 65 yards from KC 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - KC 25(10:47 - 4th) T.Brady pass short right to C.Godwin to TB 31 for 6 yards (L.Sneed).
|+12 YD
2 & 4 - KC 31(10:21 - 4th) T.Brady pass short right to C.Otton to TB 43 for 12 yards (Ja.Watson) [T.Wharton]. Penalty on KC-F.Clark - Defensive Offside - declined.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - KC 43(10:01 - 4th) T.Brady pass short right to L.Fournette pushed ob at TB 44 for 1 yard (J.Reid).
|+3 YD
2 & 9 - KC 44(9:39 - 4th) T.Brady pass short left to L.Fournette to TB 47 for 3 yards (L.Sneed).
|Penalty
3 & 6 - KC 47(9:14 - 4th) T.Brady pass short middle to R.Gage to KC 46 for 7 yards (B.Cook). PENALTY on TB-C.Godwin - Offensive Pass Interference - 10 yards - enforced at TB 47 - No Play.
|Penalty
3 & 16 - KC 37(9:03 - 4th) T.Brady pass deep middle to C.Godwin to KC 36 for 27 yards (J.Thornhill). PENALTY on TB-L.Goedeke - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at TB 37 - No Play.
|+5 YD
3 & 26 - KC 27(8:42 - 4th) T.Brady pass short right to C.Beasley to TB 32 for 5 yards (T.Wharton).
|Punt
4 & 21 - KC 32(7:58 - 4th) J.Camarda punts 46 yards to KC 22 - Center-Z.Triner. S.Moore to KC 34 for 12 yards (S.Murphy-Bunting - Z.Triner).
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - TB 34(7:48 - 4th) C.Edwards-Helaire right end to KC 42 for 8 yards (K.Neal).
|+3 YD
2 & 2 - TB 42(7:05 - 4th) C.Edwards-Helaire left tackle to KC 45 for 3 yards (J.Dean).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TB 45(6:21 - 4th) C.Edwards-Helaire right guard to KC 48 for 3 yards (A.Winfield; C.Nassib).
|+2 YD
2 & 7 - TB 48(5:39 - 4th) P.Mahomes pass short right to M.Valdes-Scantling to 50 for 2 yards (L.David).
|No Gain
3 & 5 - TB 50(4:58 - 4th) P.Mahomes pass deep right intended for J.Smith-Schuster INTERCEPTED by S.Murphy-Bunting at TB 33. S.Murphy-Bunting pushed ob at KC 34 for 33 yards (P.Mahomes).
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - KC 34(4:42 - 4th) T.Brady pass short left to L.Fournette to KC 21 for 13 yards (B.Cook).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KC 21(4:15 - 4th) T.Brady pass incomplete short right to R.Gage.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - KC 21(4:12 - 4th) T.Brady pass short middle to M.Evans to KC 12 for 9 yards (B.Cook).
|+7 YD
3 & 1 - KC 12(3:54 - 4th) T.Brady pass short middle to C.Godwin to KC 5 for 7 yards (N.Bolton).
|+5 YD
1 & Goal - KC 5(3:35 - 4th) T.Brady pass short left to L.Fournette for 5 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:30 - 4th) R.Succop extra point is GOOD - Center-Z.Triner - Holder-J.Camarda.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:30 - 4th) J.Camarda kicks 65 yards from TB 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - TB 25(3:30 - 4th) C.Edwards-Helaire left tackle to KC 33 for 8 yards (D.White).
|+1 YD
2 & 2 - TB 33(2:47 - 4th) C.Edwards-Helaire up the middle to KC 34 for 1 yard (L.David - W.Gholston).
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - TB 34(2:41 - 4th) C.Edwards-Helaire up the middle to KC 36 for 2 yards (W.Gholston).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - TB 36(2:00 - 4th) C.Edwards-Helaire right end to KC 41 for 5 yards (V.Vea; S.Murphy-Bunting).
|-2 YD
2 & 5 - TB 41(1:53 - 4th) C.Edwards-Helaire right end to KC 39 for -2 yards (R.Nunez-Roches).
|Penalty
3 & 7 - TB 39(1:48 - 4th) C.Edwards-Helaire left end to KC 48 for 9 yards (A.Winfield). PENALTY on KC-J.Fortson - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at KC 39 - No Play.
|+7 YD
3 & 17 - TB 29(1:41 - 4th) I.Pacheco right end to KC 36 for 7 yards (D.White; M.Edwards).
|Punt
4 & 10 - TB 36(0:52 - 4th) T.Townsend punts 43 yards to TB 21 - Center-J.Winchester - fair catch by J.Darden.
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - TB 21(0:45 - 4th) T.Brady pass short middle to C.Otton to TB 32 for 11 yards (J.Reid; N.Bolton).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TB 32(0:28 - 4th) T.Brady pass incomplete deep left to M.Evans (R.Fenton).
|No Gain
2 & 10 - TB 32(0:21 - 4th) T.Brady pass short left to M.Evans to TB 44 for 12 yards. Lateral to R.White ran ob at KC 46 for 10 yards (R.Fenton).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TB 46(0:12 - 4th) T.Brady pass short left to R.White pushed ob at KC 45 for 1 yard (J.Reid).
|+14 YD
2 & 9 - TB 45(0:07 - 4th) T.Brady pass short right to R.Gage to KC 31 for 14 yards. Lateral to C.Godwin to KC 27 for 4 yards (Ja.Watson).
