49ers use defense, Deebo Samuel to beat Rams 24-9
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) Deebo Samuel turned a short catch into an electric 57-yard touchdown, Talanoa Hufanga returned an interception for a score and the San Francisco 49ers beat the Los Angeles Rams 24-9 Monday night.
Jeff Wilson Jr. also scored on a 32-yard run that gave the Niners (2-2) their seventh straight regular-season win over their in-state rivals.
The Rams (2-2) won the matchup that meant most in last season's NFC championship game on the way to a Super Bowl title, but this meeting looked more like their recent regular-season meetings.
San Francisco used a relentless defense to slow down coach Sean McVay's offense and got enough big plays for the win.
Nick Bosa had two of San Francisco's seven sacks against Matthew Stafford to give him an NFL-best six on the season and Hufanga iced it with his 52-yard pick-6 in the fourth quarter. It was San Francisco's fourth pick-6 against the Rams in their last six regular-season meetings.
Samuel once again delivered the big blows offensively. The key play came late in the second quarter when he turned what looked to be an interception by Jimmy Garoppolo into a touchdown.
Derion Kendrick jumped the 5-yard route and nearly got the pick. But Samuel made the catch and that's when his work really started.
He broke tackles from Taylor Rapp and Jalen Ramsey and weaved his way through the Rams defense for the final 52 yards to give the Niners a 14-6 lead.
The Rams moved the ball efficiently down the field on the opening drive before a sack by Samson Ebukam stalled the drive and forced Los Angeles into a field goal.
Los Angeles struggled to move the ball consistently after that and the Rams couldn't finish drives when they did. They were held to field goals on three trips into the red zone.
San Francisco struck back with big plays that led to two long touchdowns. Wilson took advantage of string blocking on a 32-yard burst up the middle on the opening drive for the 49ers that made it 7-3.
Samuel added the second touchdown and Robbie Gould kicked a 25-yard field goal after a Niners drive stalled at the 1. Gould missed a 42-yarder midway through the fourth quarter to keep the Rams in the game until Stafford's interception.
BIG HIT
One of the biggest hits of the game was delivered to a protestor who ran out on the field late in the second quarter with a device letting out pink smoke.
As the protestor got close to the Rams sidelined, linebacker Bobby Wagner came off and flattened him with a big hit. The man was taken off the field by security and the game quickly resumed.
INJURIES
Rams: Coleman Shelton, filling in for injured center Brian Allen, left the game with an ankle injury in the first quarter. That forced third-string center Jeremiah Kolone into action.
49ers: Colton McKivitz, filling in for injured All-Pro LT Trent Williams, left the game in the second half with a knee injury and didn't return. ... DT Arik Armstead, who missed last week's game with a foot injury, left this game as well with an injured foot and didn't return.
UP NEXT
Rams: Host Dallas on Sunday.
49ers: Visit Carolina on Sunday.
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|34:34
|25:26
|1st Downs
|21
|13
|Rushing
|3
|4
|Passing
|16
|9
|Penalty
|2
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|5-15
|5-12
|4th Down Conv
|2-2
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|257
|327
|Total Plays
|73
|49
|Avg Gain
|3.5
|6.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|57
|88
|Rush Attempts
|18
|22
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.2
|4.0
|Net Yards Passing
|200
|239
|Comp. - Att.
|32-48
|16-27
|Yards Per Pass
|3.6
|8.9
|Penalties - Yards
|1-5
|4-25
|Touchdowns
|0
|3
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|0
|1
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|2
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|4-57.3
|4-39.5
|Return Yards
|58
|107
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|2-34
|Kickoffs - Returns
|3-58
|1-21
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-52
|Red Zone Eff.
|0-3 -0%
|0-1 -0%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|0-2 -0%
|0-1 -0%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|200
|PASS YDS
|239
|
|
|57
|RUSH YDS
|88
|
|
|257
|TOTAL YDS
|327
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
M. Stafford 9 QB
6
FPTS
|M. Stafford
|32/48
|254
|0
|1
|6
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Henderson Jr. 27 RB
6
FPTS
|D. Henderson Jr.
|7
|27
|0
|7
|6
|
C. Akers 3 RB
1
FPTS
|C. Akers
|8
|13
|0
|6
|1
|
B. Powell 19 WR
1
FPTS
|B. Powell
|1
|11
|0
|11
|1
|
M. Stafford 9 QB
6
FPTS
|M. Stafford
|2
|6
|0
|4
|6
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
C. Kupp 10 WR
26
FPTS
|C. Kupp
|19
|14
|122
|0
|18
|26
|
T. Higbee 89 TE
17
FPTS
|T. Higbee
|14
|10
|73
|0
|12
|17
|
B. Skowronek 18 WR
5
FPTS
|B. Skowronek
|3
|2
|33
|0
|17
|5
|
D. Henderson Jr. 27 RB
6
FPTS
|D. Henderson Jr.
|4
|3
|12
|0
|6
|6
|
K. Blanton 86 TE
1
FPTS
|K. Blanton
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|1
|
A. Robinson 1 WR
2
FPTS
|A. Robinson
|6
|2
|7
|0
|5
|2
|
C. Akers 3 RB
1
FPTS
|C. Akers
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
B. Wagner 45 MLB
|B. Wagner
|7-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Donald 99 DE
|A. Donald
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Scott 33 FS
|N. Scott
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Floyd 54 OLB
|L. Floyd
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Kendrick 6 CB
|D. Kendrick
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Jones 53 OLB
|E. Jones
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Ramsey 5 CB
|J. Ramsey
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
G. Haley 36 DB
|G. Haley
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Rapp 24 SS
|T. Rapp
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Hollins 58 LB
|J. Hollins
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Fuller 4 DB
|J. Fuller
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|1
|
A. Robinson 94 DE
|A. Robinson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Rochell 31 CB
|R. Rochell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Dixon 11 P
|R. Dixon
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
G. Gaines 91 NT
|G. Gaines
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Funk 34 RB
|J. Funk
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Gay 8 K
9
FPTS
|M. Gay
|3/3
|39
|0/0
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Dixon 11 P
|R. Dixon
|4
|57.3
|0
|60
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Powell 19 WR
1
FPTS
|B. Powell
|3
|19.3
|22
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
J. Garoppolo 10 QB
15
FPTS
|J. Garoppolo
|16/27
|239
|1
|0
|15
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Wilson 22 RB
13
FPTS
|J. Wilson
|18
|74
|1
|32
|13
|
K. Juszczyk 44 FB
4
FPTS
|K. Juszczyk
|1
|9
|0
|9
|4
|
J. Garoppolo 10 QB
15
FPTS
|J. Garoppolo
|1
|3
|0
|3
|15
|
D. Samuel 19 WR
23
FPTS
|D. Samuel
|2
|2
|0
|1
|23
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Samuel 19 WR
23
FPTS
|D. Samuel
|7
|6
|115
|1
|57
|23
|
B. Aiyuk 11 WR
7
FPTS
|B. Aiyuk
|4
|4
|37
|0
|15
|7
|
K. Juszczyk 44 FB
4
FPTS
|K. Juszczyk
|1
|1
|35
|0
|35
|4
|
G. Kittle 85 TE
4
FPTS
|G. Kittle
|4
|2
|24
|0
|20
|4
|
J. Jennings 15 WR
4
FPTS
|J. Jennings
|4
|2
|22
|0
|12
|4
|
R. McCloud 3 WR
1
FPTS
|R. McCloud
|3
|1
|6
|0
|6
|1
|
R. Dwelley 82 TE
0
FPTS
|R. Dwelley
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Woerner 89 TE
0
FPTS
|C. Woerner
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
D. Greenlaw 57 LB
|D. Greenlaw
|12-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
F. Warner 54 MLB
|F. Warner
|6-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Moseley 4 CB
|E. Moseley
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Lenoir 38 CB
|D. Lenoir
|5-3
|1.0
|0
|0
|
C. Ward 35 CB
|C. Ward
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Ebukam 56 DE
|S. Ebukam
|3-1
|2.0
|0
|1
|
T. Hufanga 29 SS
|T. Hufanga
|3-1
|0.0
|1
|0
|
N. Bosa 97 DE
|N. Bosa
|3-0
|2.0
|0
|0
|
T. Gipson 31 FS
|T. Gipson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Armstead 91 DT
|A. Armstead
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Givens 90 DT
|K. Givens
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Omenihu 94 DE
|C. Omenihu
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
C. Woerner 89 TE
|C. Woerner
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
H. Ridgeway 98 DT
|H. Ridgeway
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
D. Flannigan-Fowles 45 LB
|D. Flannigan-Fowles
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Jackson 95 DE
|D. Jackson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Turner 17 WR
|M. Turner
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Gould 9 K
6
FPTS
|R. Gould
|1/2
|25
|3/3
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Wishnowsky 18 P
|M. Wishnowsky
|4
|39.5
|1
|43
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. McCloud 3 WR
1
FPTS
|R. McCloud
|1
|21.0
|21
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. McCloud 3 WR
1
FPTS
|R. McCloud
|2
|17.0
|22
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) R.Gould kicks 65 yards from SF 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 25(15:00 - 1st) C.Akers right guard to LAR 29 for 4 yards (F.Warner).
|+7 YD
2 & 6 - LAR 29(14:30 - 1st) M.Stafford pass short right to C.Kupp pushed ob at LAR 36 for 7 yards (C.Ward). 1 YAC
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 36(13:58 - 1st) C.Akers right tackle to LAR 37 for 1 yard (N.Bosa).
|+8 YD
2 & 9 - LAR 37(13:36 - 1st) M.Stafford pass short middle to T.Higbee to LAR 45 for 8 yards (D.Greenlaw) [N.Bosa]. 4 YAC
|+10 YD
3 & 1 - LAR 45(13:08 - 1st) M.Stafford pass short middle to C.Kupp to SF 45 for 10 yards (D.Lenoir). 0 yac
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 45(12:22 - 1st) M.Stafford scrambles up the middle to SF 41 for 4 yards (D.Greenlaw).
|+10 YD
2 & 6 - LAR 41(11:54 - 1st) M.Stafford pass short left to C.Kupp to SF 31 for 10 yards (D.Greenlaw - F.Warner). 10 YAC
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 31(11:17 - 1st) M.Stafford pass short right to T.Higbee to SF 27 for 4 yards (D.Greenlaw). 4 YAC
|+1 YD
2 & 6 - LAR 27(10:30 - 1st) C.Akers left tackle to SF 26 for 1 yard (E.Moseley - T.Hufanga).
|+7 YD
3 & 5 - LAR 26(10:05 - 1st) M.Stafford pass short right to T.Higbee pushed ob at SF 19 for 7 yards (F.Warner). 5 YAC
|Penalty
1 & 10 - LAR 19(9:20 - 1st) PENALTY on LAR-J.Noteboom - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at SF 19 - No Play.
|+6 YD
1 & 15 - LAR 24(9:01 - 1st) M.Stafford pass short left to D.Henderson to SF 18 for 6 yards (D.Greenlaw). 12 YAC
|No Gain
2 & 9 - LAR 18(8:21 - 1st) M.Stafford sacked at SF 28 for -10 yards (S.Ebukam).
|+7 YD
3 & 19 - LAR 28(7:36 - 1st) D.Henderson left tackle to SF 21 for 7 yards (D.Greenlaw; D.Jackson).
|Field Goal
4 & 12 - LAR 21(6:53 - 1st) M.Gay 39 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-M.Orzech - Holder-R.Dixon.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:48 - 1st) M.Gay kicks 65 yards from LAR 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - SF 25(6:48 - 1st) J.Garoppolo pass short left to B.Aiyuk to SF 40 for 15 yards (T.Rapp). 6 YAC
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - SF 40(6:13 - 1st) D.Samuel up the middle to SF 41 for 1 yard (L.Floyd; G.Gaines).
|No Gain
2 & 9 - SF 41(5:37 - 1st) J.Garoppolo pass incomplete short right [A.Donald].
|+10 YD
3 & 9 - SF 41(5:35 - 1st) J.Garoppolo pass short left to J.Jennings to LAR 49 for 10 yards (G.Haley - T.Rapp). 4 YAC
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - SF 49(4:57 - 1st) J.Wilson right tackle to SF 49 for -2 yards (A.Donald).
|+7 YD
2 & 12 - SF 49(4:16 - 1st) J.Garoppolo pass short left to D.Samuel pushed ob at LAR 44 for 7 yards (T.Rapp; E.Jones). 3 YAC
|+12 YD
3 & 5 - SF 44(3:39 - 1st) J.Garoppolo pass short left to J.Jennings to LAR 32 for 12 yards (B.Wagner). 6 YAC
|+32 YD
1 & 10 - SF 32(2:52 - 1st) J.Wilson left guard for 32 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:46 - 1st) R.Gould extra point is GOOD - Center-T.Pepper - Holder-M.Wishnowsky.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:46 - 1st) R.Gould kicks 65 yards from SF 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 25(2:46 - 1st) C.Akers up the middle to LAR 27 for 2 yards (C.Omenihu; D.Greenlaw).
|No Gain
2 & 8 - LAR 27(2:25 - 1st) M.Stafford pass incomplete short left to C.Akers.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - LAR 27(2:21 - 1st) M.Stafford sacked at LAR 18 for -9 yards (N.Bosa).
|Punt
4 & 17 - LAR 18(1:38 - 1st) R.Dixon punts 56 yards to SF 26 - Center-M.Orzech - downed by LAR-T.Burgess.
|Result
|Play
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - SF 26(1:27 - 1st) J.Garoppolo pass short right to D.Samuel to SF 41 for 15 yards (N.Scott). 4 YAC
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - SF 41(0:46 - 1st) D.Samuel left tackle to SF 42 for 1 yard (B.Wagner).
|+11 YD
2 & 9 - SF 42(15:00 - 2nd) J.Garoppolo pass short right to B.Aiyuk to LAR 47 for 11 yards (As.Robinson; B.Wagner). 13 YAC
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - SF 47(14:14 - 2nd) J.Wilson right tackle to LAR 45 for 2 yards (L.Floyd).
|+2 YD
2 & 8 - SF 45(13:35 - 2nd) J.Wilson left tackle to LAR 43 for 2 yards (B.Wagner; J.Hollins).
|No Gain
3 & 6 - SF 43(12:54 - 2nd) J.Garoppolo pass incomplete short right to J.Jennings.
|Punt
4 & 6 - SF 43(12:49 - 2nd) M.Wishnowsky punts 43 yards to end zone - Center-T.Pepper - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LAR 20(12:40 - 2nd) M.Stafford pass incomplete short right to C.Kupp [N.Bosa].
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - LAR 20(12:36 - 2nd) D.Henderson up the middle to LAR 21 for 1 yard (F.Warner).
|No Gain
3 & 9 - LAR 21(12:05 - 2nd) M.Stafford pass incomplete deep right to Al.Robinson.
|Punt
4 & 9 - LAR 21(11:58 - 2nd) R.Dixon punts 57 yards to SF 22 - Center-M.Orzech - out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SF 22(11:51 - 2nd) J.Garoppolo pass incomplete deep left to C.Woerner.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - SF 22(11:45 - 2nd) J.Garoppolo pass incomplete short right to R.McCloud (J.Ramsey).
|No Gain
3 & 10 - SF 22(11:42 - 2nd) J.Garoppolo pass incomplete deep middle to J.Jennings.
|Punt
4 & 10 - SF 22(11:38 - 2nd) M.Wishnowsky punts 43 yards to LAR 35 - Center-T.Pepper - fair catch by B.Powell.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 35(11:30 - 2nd) M.Stafford pass short left to T.Higbee pushed ob at LAR 42 for 7 yards (E.Moseley). 2 YAC
|+2 YD
2 & 3 - LAR 42(10:53 - 2nd) M.Stafford up the middle to LAR 44 for 2 yards (A.Armstead; K.Givens).
|Penalty
3 & 1 - LAR 44(10:19 - 2nd) PENALTY on SF-K.Givens - Encroachment - 5 yards - enforced at LAR 44 - No Play.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 49(9:57 - 2nd) C.Akers right guard to SF 45 for 6 yards (A.Armstead).
|+7 YD
2 & 4 - LAR 45(9:17 - 2nd) M.Stafford pass short left to T.Higbee to SF 38 for 7 yards (E.Moseley). 10 YAC
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 38(8:32 - 2nd) M.Stafford pass deep left to C.Kupp to SF 20 for 18 yards. 0 YAC
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 20(7:56 - 2nd) B.Powell left end to SF 9 for 11 yards (D.Lenoir).
|-2 YD
1 & Goal - LAR 9(7:17 - 2nd) M.Stafford pass short left to C.Kupp to SF 11 for -2 yards (E.Moseley). 0 YAC
|No Gain
2 & 11 - LAR 11(6:34 - 2nd) M.Stafford pass incomplete short middle to B.Skowronek.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - LAR 11(6:30 - 2nd) M.Stafford pass incomplete short middle to C.Kupp.
|Field Goal
4 & 11 - LAR 11(6:26 - 2nd) M.Gay 29 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-M.Orzech - Holder-R.Dixon.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:22 - 2nd) M.Gay kicks 65 yards from LAR 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - SF 25(6:22 - 2nd) J.Garoppolo pass short left to B.Aiyuk to SF 30 for 5 yards (D.Kendrick). 8 YAC
|+3 YD
2 & 5 - SF 30(5:45 - 2nd) J.Wilson left tackle to SF 33 for 3 yards (J.Hollins).
|+3 YD
3 & 2 - SF 33(5:06 - 2nd) J.Garoppolo scrambles up the middle to SF 36 for 3 yards (B.Wagner).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - SF 36(4:25 - 2nd) J.Wilson right tackle to SF 42 for 6 yards (G.Haley).
|+1 YD
2 & 4 - SF 42(3:44 - 2nd) J.Wilson right tackle to SF 43 for 1 yard (A.Donald).
|+57 YD
3 & 3 - SF 43(3:01 - 2nd) J.Garoppolo pass short left to D.Samuel for 57 yards - TOUCHDOWN. 52 YAC
|PAT Good
|(2:46 - 2nd) R.Gould extra point is GOOD - Center-T.Pepper - Holder-M.Wishnowsky.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:46 - 2nd) R.Gould kicks 64 yards from SF 35 to LAR 1. B.Powell to LAR 21 for 20 yards (D.Flannigan-Fowles).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LAR 21(2:39 - 2nd) M.Stafford pass incomplete short left to C.Kupp (K.Givens).
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - LAR 21(2:36 - 2nd) D.Henderson up the middle to LAR 26 for 5 yards (S.Ebukam).
|+7 YD
3 & 5 - LAR 26(2:00 - 2nd) M.Stafford pass short right to C.Kupp to LAR 33 for 7 yards (F.Warner). 2 YAC
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 33(1:41 - 2nd) M.Stafford pass short right to C.Kupp to LAR 41 for 8 yards (C.Ward). 0 YAC
|No Gain
2 & 2 - LAR 41(1:17 - 2nd) M.Stafford sacked at LAR 30 for -11 yards (C.Omenihu).
|No Gain
3 & 13 - LAR 30(0:45 - 2nd) M.Stafford sacked at LAR 21 for -9 yards (D.Lenoir).
|Punt
4 & 22 - LAR 21(0:41 - 2nd) R.Dixon punts 60 yards to SF 19 - Center-M.Orzech. R.McCloud to SF 31 for 12 yards (R.Rochell).
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - SF 31(0:31 - 2nd) J.Garoppolo pass short right to R.McCloud to SF 37 for 6 yards (G.Haley; G.Gaines). 7 YAC
|No Gain
2 & 4 - SF 37(0:12 - 2nd) J.Garoppolo pass incomplete short right to D.Samuel (D.Kendrick).
|No Gain
3 & 4 - SF 37(0:08 - 2nd) J.Garoppolo pass incomplete deep left to R.McCloud.
|No Gain
4 & 4 - SF 37(0:02 - 2nd) J.Garoppolo pass incomplete deep right.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) M.Gay kicks 65 yards from LAR 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - SF 25(15:00 - 3rd) J.Wilson left guard to SF 26 for 1 yard (E.Jones; J.Hollins).
|+20 YD
2 & 9 - SF 26(14:24 - 3rd) J.Garoppolo pass deep middle to G.Kittle to SF 46 for 20 yards (E.Jones - B.Wagner). 4 YAC
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SF 46(13:44 - 3rd) J.Garoppolo pass incomplete short right to R.Dwelley (G.Haley).
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - SF 46(13:37 - 3rd) J.Wilson left guard to LAR 49 for 5 yards (N.Scott).
|No Gain
3 & 5 - SF 49(12:54 - 3rd) J.Garoppolo pass short left to D.Samuel to LAR 49 for no gain (E.Jones). 0 YAC
|Punt
4 & 5 - SF 49(12:18 - 3rd) M.Wishnowsky punts 31 yards to LAR 18 - Center-T.Pepper - downed by SF-O.Burks.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 18(12:08 - 3rd) M.Stafford pass short left to C.Kupp pushed ob at LAR 22 for 4 yards (T.Hufanga) [N.Bosa]. 5 YAC
|+12 YD
2 & 6 - LAR 22(11:29 - 3rd) M.Stafford pass short right to C.Kupp to LAR 34 for 12 yards (T.Hufanga). 9 YAC
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 34(10:41 - 3rd) M.Stafford pass short middle to B.Skowronek to 50 for 16 yards (T.Gipson). 2 YAC
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 50(10:00 - 3rd) D.Henderson right guard to SF 47 for 3 yards (T.Gipson).
|+12 YD
2 & 7 - LAR 47(9:39 - 3rd) M.Stafford pass short middle to T.Higbee to SF 35 for 12 yards (D.Lenoir; F.Warner). 7 YAC
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LAR 35(8:56 - 3rd) M.Stafford pass incomplete short left to T.Higbee.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - LAR 35(8:51 - 3rd) M.Stafford pass short right to C.Kupp to SF 28 for 7 yards (D.Greenlaw). 2 YAC
|+2 YD
3 & 3 - LAR 28(8:08 - 3rd) M.Stafford pass short left to Al.Robinson to SF 26 for 2 yards (E.Moseley). 0 YAC
|+4 YD
4 & 1 - LAR 26(7:24 - 3rd) C.Akers right guard to SF 22 for 4 yards (C.Ward).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LAR 22(6:48 - 3rd) M.Stafford sacked at SF 23 for -1 yards (N.Bosa).
|Penalty
2 & 11 - LAR 23(6:14 - 3rd) M.Stafford pass incomplete short middle to C.Akers (D.Greenlaw). PENALTY on SF-F.Warner - Illegal Contact - 5 yards - enforced at SF 23 - No Play.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 18(6:09 - 3rd) C.Akers left end to SF 21 for -3 yards (D.Greenlaw).
|+14 YD
2 & 13 - LAR 21(5:24 - 3rd) M.Stafford pass short right to C.Kupp pushed ob at SF 7 for 14 yards (C.Ward). 14 YAC
|No Gain
1 & Goal - LAR 7(4:40 - 3rd) M.Stafford pass incomplete short right to T.Higbee.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - LAR 7(4:37 - 3rd) M.Stafford pass incomplete short right to Al.Robinson (C.Ward).
|No Gain
3 & Goal - LAR 7(4:33 - 3rd) M.Stafford pass incomplete short left to T.Higbee.
|Field Goal
4 & 7 - LAR 7(4:28 - 3rd) M.Gay 26 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-M.Orzech - Holder-R.Dixon.
|Result
|Play
|Fumble
|(4:25 - 3rd) M.Gay kicks 61 yards from LAR 35 to SF 4. R.McCloud to SF 25 for 21 yards (J.Fuller). FUMBLES (J.Fuller) - touched at SF 27 - recovered by SF-M.Mack at SF 27.
|+35 YD
1 & 10 - SF 27(4:17 - 3rd) J.Garoppolo pass short right to K.Juszczyk pushed ob at LAR 38 for 35 yards (N.Scott). 32 YAC
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - SF 38(3:47 - 3rd) J.Wilson up the middle to LAR 33 for 5 yards (N.Scott - J.Fuller).
|+8 YD
2 & 5 - SF 33(3:08 - 3rd) J.Wilson right guard to LAR 25 for 8 yards (B.Wagner).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - SF 25(2:23 - 3rd) J.Wilson up the middle to LAR 17 for 8 yards (D.Kendrick).
|+9 YD
2 & 2 - SF 17(1:42 - 3rd) K.Juszczyk left tackle to LAR 8 for 9 yards (J.Ramsey).
|+7 YD
1 & Goal - SF 8(0:57 - 3rd) J.Garoppolo pass short right to D.Samuel to LAR 1 for 7 yards (B.Wagner - D.Kendrick). 9 YAC
|No Gain
2 & Goal - SF 1(0:11 - 3rd) J.Wilson right tackle to LAR 1 for no gain (B.Wagner - L.Floyd).
|No Gain
3 & Goal - SF 1(15:00 - 4th) J.Garoppolo pass short right to G.Kittle for 1 yard - TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion ruling - and the play was REVERSED. (Shotgun) J.Garoppolo pass incomplete short right to G.Kittle.
|Penalty
4 & Goal - SF 1(14:56 - 4th) PENALTY on SF - Delay of Game - 5 yards - enforced at LAR 1 - No Play.
|Field Goal
4 & 6 - SF 6(14:56 - 4th) R.Gould 25 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-T.Pepper - Holder-M.Wishnowsky.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:53 - 4th) R.Gould kicks 60 yards from SF 35 to LAR 5. B.Powell to LAR 21 for 16 yards (C.Woerner; M.Turner).
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 21(14:47 - 4th) C.Akers up the middle to LAR 19 for -2 yards (K.Givens). LAR-B.Skowronek was injured during the play.
|+2 YD
2 & 12 - LAR 19(14:06 - 4th) M.Stafford pass short right to D.Henderson to LAR 21 for 2 yards (F.Warner). 8 YAC
|No Gain
3 & 10 - LAR 21(13:37 - 4th) M.Stafford pass incomplete short left to C.Kupp.
|Punt Return
4 & 10 - LAR 21(13:32 - 4th) R.Dixon punts 56 yards to SF 23 - Center-M.Orzech. R.McCloud to SF 45 for 22 yards (R.Dixon - J.Funk).
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - SF 45(13:19 - 4th) J.Wilson left tackle to SF 48 for 3 yards (B.Wagner).
|Penalty
2 & 7 - SF 48(12:37 - 4th) D.Samuel up the middle to LAR 47 for 5 yards (B.Wagner). PENALTY on SF-J.Brendel - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at SF 48 - No Play.
|+4 YD
2 & 17 - SF 38(12:10 - 4th) J.Garoppolo pass short middle to G.Kittle to SF 42 for 4 yards (G.Haley; A.Donald). 4 YAC
|+29 YD
3 & 13 - SF 42(11:27 - 4th) J.Garoppolo pass short left to D.Samuel to LAR 29 for 29 yards (L.Floyd). 31 YAC
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - SF 29(10:12 - 4th) J.Wilson right tackle to LAR 30 for -1 yards (A.Donald).
|No Gain
2 & 11 - SF 30(9:28 - 4th) J.Garoppolo pass incomplete short right to G.Kittle.
|+6 YD
3 & 11 - SF 30(9:24 - 4th) J.Garoppolo pass short left to B.Aiyuk to LAR 24 for 6 yards (J.Ramsey). 6 YAC
|No Good
4 & 5 - SF 24(8:43 - 4th) R.Gould 42 yard field goal is No Good - Wide Left - Center-T.Pepper - Holder-M.Wishnowsky.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 33(8:38 - 4th) D.Henderson right tackle to LAR 35 for 2 yards (K.Givens; S.Ebukam).
|+10 YD
2 & 8 - LAR 35(8:18 - 4th) M.Stafford pass short right to T.Higbee to LAR 45 for 10 yards (D.Greenlaw). 5 YAC
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 45(7:41 - 4th) M.Stafford pass short right to T.Higbee pushed ob at SF 49 for 6 yards (D.Greenlaw). 2 YAC
|+5 YD
2 & 4 - LAR 49(7:20 - 4th) M.Stafford pass short middle to C.Kupp to SF 44 for 5 yards (D.Lenoir). 1 YAC
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LAR 44(6:36 - 4th) M.Stafford pass short right intended for C.Kupp INTERCEPTED by T.Hufanga at SF 48. T.Hufanga for 52 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(6:27 - 4th) R.Gould extra point is GOOD - Center-T.Pepper - Holder-M.Wishnowsky.
|Kickoff
|(6:27 - 4th) R.Gould kicks 61 yards from SF 35 to LAR 4. B.Powell to LAR 26 for 22 yards (C.Woerner).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 26(6:21 - 4th) M.Stafford pass short left to Al.Robinson to LAR 31 for 5 yards (E.Moseley). 0 YAC
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - LAR 31(5:59 - 4th) M.Stafford pass short right to T.Higbee pushed ob at LAR 35 for 4 yards (D.Greenlaw) [H.Ridgeway]. 1 YAC
|+4 YD
3 & 1 - LAR 35(5:25 - 4th) D.Henderson up the middle to LAR 39 for 4 yards (F.Warner).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LAR 39(5:04 - 4th) M.Stafford pass incomplete deep left to Al.Robinson.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - LAR 39(4:58 - 4th) M.Stafford pass short middle to K.Blanton to LAR 46 for 7 yards (D.Lenoir; D.Greenlaw). 1 YAC
|+17 YD
3 & 3 - LAR 46(4:13 - 4th) M.Stafford pass short right to B.Skowronek to SF 37 for 17 yards (D.Lenoir). 5 YAC
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LAR 37(3:48 - 4th) M.Stafford pass incomplete short left to D.Henderson (D.Jackson).
|No Gain
2 & 10 - LAR 37(3:44 - 4th) M.Stafford sacked at SF 45 for -8 yards (H.Ridgeway).
|+8 YD
3 & 18 - LAR 45(3:14 - 4th) M.Stafford pass short middle to T.Higbee to SF 37 for 8 yards (D.Greenlaw). 4 YAC
|+13 YD
4 & 10 - LAR 37(2:30 - 4th) M.Stafford pass short middle to C.Kupp to SF 24 for 13 yards (T.Hufanga). 11 YAC
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LAR 24(2:07 - 4th) M.Stafford pass incomplete deep left to Al.Robinson (E.Moseley).
|No Gain
2 & 10 - LAR 24(2:02 - 4th) M.Stafford pass incomplete short right to T.Higbee.
|Fumble
3 & 10 - LAR 24(1:58 - 4th) M.Stafford sacked at SF 30 for -6 yards (S.Ebukam). FUMBLES (S.Ebukam) - touched at SF 30 - RECOVERED by SF-K.Hyder at SF 16.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - SF 16(1:49 - 4th) J.Wilson up the middle to SF 15 for -1 yards (L.Floyd - G.Gaines).
|+2 YD
2 & 11 - SF 15(1:44 - 4th) J.Wilson left tackle to SF 17 for 2 yards (As.Robinson).
|No Gain
3 & 9 - SF 17(1:40 - 4th) J.Wilson up the middle to SF 17 for no gain (A.Donald - E.Jones).
|Punt
4 & 9 - SF 17(0:54 - 4th) M.Wishnowsky punts 41 yards to LAR 42 - Center-T.Pepper - out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 42(0:45 - 4th) M.Stafford pass short left to C.Kupp to SF 49 for 9 yards (F.Warner; D.Lenoir). 12 YAC
|+4 YD
2 & 1 - LAR 49(0:22 - 4th) M.Stafford pass short left to D.Henderson ran ob at SF 45 for 4 yards [C.Omenihu]. 0 YAC
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 45(0:16 - 4th) D.Henderson left guard to SF 40 for 5 yards (D.Greenlaw).
