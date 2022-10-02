|
Alford's late pickoff saves Falcons' 23-20 win over Browns
ATLANTA (AP) Dee Alford intercepted Jacoby Brissett's pass with less than a minute remaining and the Atlanta Falcons held on to beat the Cleveland Browns 23-20 on Sunday.
The Falcons (2-2) spoiled the Georgia homecoming of Cleveland's Nick Chubb, who ran for 118 yards and a touchdown with his high school team watching.
Younghoe Koo's 45-yard field goal, his third of the game, with 2:28 remaining gave the Falcons the lead.
The Browns (2-2) moved past the 50 but on third and 23, Alford picked off Brissett's pass intended for David Bell.
''It was a bad decision because he picked it,'' Brissett said.
Brissett, the Browns' fill-in starter while Deshaun Watson serves his 11-game suspension for alleged sexual misconduct, completed 21 of 35 passes for 234 yards with no touchdowns and the interception.
''He did some good things,'' said Browns coach Kevin Stefanski. ''He wants plays back like I want play calls back. That's the really frustrating part of this game when you come up short, so we'll look at it and grow from it.''
Atlanta's Marcus Mariota passed for only 139 yards with an interception. He called the game a ''complete team win.''
''To be able to play all three phases that way I think is huge for us,'' Mariota said.
Stefanski second-guessed himself for passing up points on Cleveland's opening drive. On fourth and 3 from the Atlanta 4, Stefanski left his offense on the field and Brissett, forced to throw on the run, threw an incompletion.
''I need to own a large part of that,'' Stefanski said. ''A lot of things you wish you could take back.''
Brissett said he appreciated the opportunity to go for the touchdown.
''We respect Kevin for giving us that trust,'' Brissett said.
The Falcons leaned on a balanced running attack led by rookie Tyer Algeier, who had 10 carries for 84 yards. Caleb Huntley and Cordarrelle Patterson each ran for touchdowns.
''When you can run the ball and they know you're going to run it, that speaks volumes for your guys,'' Falcons coach Arthur Smith said.
Chubb, with his Cedartown (Georgia) High School team watching from the stands, broke free around left end for a 28-yard touchdown run that gave Cleveland a 20-17 lead and pushed him over 100 yards. Chubb began the day as the NFL's leading rusher. He worked out with his high school team, about an hour from Atlanta, in the offseason.
Atlanta tied the game with Koo's 21-yard field goal.
Huntley had only one carry this season before he seized an opportunity in the second half. Huntley, who was on the practice squad before being elevated to the active roster on Saturday, had eight carries for 54 yards, including his 5-yard scoring run that gave the Falcons a 17-13 lead early in the fourth quarter.
Cleveland more than doubled Atlanta's total offense in the first half - 245 to 120 yards - but had to settle for a halftime tie.
The equalizer was a lost fumble by Browns tight end David Njoku. Falcons safety Jaylinn Hawkins forced the fumble, which was recovered by linebacker Rashaan Evans at the Cleveland 31.
Patterson's 11-yard scoring run three plays later gave the Falcons a 10-0 lead.
The Browns pulled even on Brissett's 5-yard scoring run and Cade York's 29-yard field goal.
One week after setting a career rushing high for the second time in three weeks with 141 yards against Seattle, Patterson ran for 38 yards on nine carries. He was limited by a sore knee in practice most of the week.
NEW STARTERS
Rookie Alex Wright and Isaac Rochell were fill-in starters at defensive end for Cleveland. Jadeveon Clowney missed his second consecutive game with an ankle injury. On Saturday, the Browns ruled out Myles Garrett as he recovers from injuries in a car wreck on Monday. Garrett hurt his shoulder, biceps, had several cuts and bruises, and broke a blood vessel in his left eye when he lost control of his car while speeding.
Browns defensive tackle Taven Bryan (hamstring) also did not play.
INJURIES
Browns backup running back Jerome Ford left the game with an ankle injury in the first quarter.
UP NEXT
Browns: Host the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.
Falcons: At Tampa Bay on Sunday.
---
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|35:44
|24:16
|1st Downs
|22
|19
|Rushing
|13
|11
|Passing
|9
|6
|Penalty
|0
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|5-14
|3-9
|4th Down Conv
|2-3
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|403
|333
|Total Plays
|71
|55
|Avg Gain
|5.7
|6.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|177
|202
|Rush Attempts
|35
|35
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.1
|5.8
|Net Yards Passing
|226
|131
|Comp. - Att.
|21-35
|7-19
|Yards Per Pass
|6.3
|6.6
|Penalties - Yards
|7-51
|1-15
|Touchdowns
|2
|2
|Rushing TDs
|2
|2
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|3-48.0
|3-51.0
|Return Yards
|41
|18
|Punts - Returns
|2-7
|1-18
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-34
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|1-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|1-3 -33%
|2-4 -50%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|1-2 -50%
|1-3 -33%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|226
|PASS YDS
|131
|
|
|177
|RUSH YDS
|202
|
|
|403
|TOTAL YDS
|333
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
J. Brissett 7 QB
14
FPTS
|J. Brissett
|21/35
|234
|0
|1
|14
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
N. Chubb 24 RB
19
FPTS
|N. Chubb
|19
|118
|1
|28
|19
|
K. Hunt 27 RB
7
FPTS
|K. Hunt
|10
|49
|0
|20
|7
|
J. Brissett 7 QB
14
FPTS
|J. Brissett
|5
|16
|1
|5
|14
|
D. Njoku 85 TE
10
FPTS
|D. Njoku
|1
|-6
|0
|-6
|10
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Njoku 85 TE
10
FPTS
|D. Njoku
|7
|5
|73
|0
|25
|10
|
D. Peoples-Jones 11 WR
12
FPTS
|D. Peoples-Jones
|9
|5
|71
|0
|42
|12
|
D. Bell 18 WR
5
FPTS
|D. Bell
|3
|2
|35
|0
|20
|5
|
K. Hunt 27 RB
7
FPTS
|K. Hunt
|3
|2
|19
|0
|11
|7
|
H. Bryant 88 TE
5
FPTS
|H. Bryant
|6
|4
|18
|0
|8
|5
|
N. Chubb 24 RB
19
FPTS
|N. Chubb
|3
|2
|9
|0
|9
|19
|
A. Cooper 2 WR
1
FPTS
|A. Cooper
|4
|1
|9
|0
|9
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
J. Phillips 50 LB
|J. Phillips
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Owusu-Koramoah 28 LB
|J. Owusu-Koramoah
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
G. Delpit 22 SS
|G. Delpit
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Johnson 43 FS
|J. Johnson
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Elliott 96 DT
|J. Elliott
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
I. Rochell 98 DE
|I. Rochell
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Harrison 33 DB
|R. Harrison
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
G. Newsome II 20 CB
|G. Newsome II
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Ward 21 CB
|D. Ward
|2-0
|0.0
|1
|0
|
A. Wright 94 DE
|A. Wright
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Emerson 23 CB
|M. Emerson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Johnson 30 RB
|D. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Wills 71 OT
|J. Wills
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
P. Winfrey 97 DT
|P. Winfrey
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Bell 18 WR
|D. Bell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Takitaki 44 LB
|S. Takitaki
|0-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. York 3 K
8
FPTS
|C. York
|2/2
|45
|2/2
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Bojorquez 13 P
|C. Bojorquez
|3
|48.0
|2
|62
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Ford 34 RB
0
FPTS
|J. Ford
|2
|17.0
|18
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Peoples-Jones 11 WR
12
FPTS
|D. Peoples-Jones
|2
|3.5
|6
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
M. Mariota 1 QB
3
FPTS
|M. Mariota
|7/19
|139
|0
|1
|3
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
T. Allgeier 25 RB
11
FPTS
|T. Allgeier
|10
|84
|0
|42
|11
|
C. Huntley 42 RB
11
FPTS
|C. Huntley
|10
|56
|1
|14
|11
|
C. Patterson 84 RB
9
FPTS
|C. Patterson
|9
|38
|1
|13
|9
|
A. Williams 35 RB
2
FPTS
|A. Williams
|1
|21
|0
|21
|2
|
M. Mariota 1 QB
3
FPTS
|M. Mariota
|5
|3
|0
|8
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
O. Zaccheaus 17 WR
7
FPTS
|O. Zaccheaus
|2
|2
|55
|0
|42
|7
|
K. Pitts 8 TE
3
FPTS
|K. Pitts
|4
|1
|25
|0
|25
|3
|
P. Hesse 46 TE
3
FPTS
|P. Hesse
|1
|1
|22
|0
|22
|3
|
T. Allgeier 25 RB
11
FPTS
|T. Allgeier
|1
|1
|20
|0
|20
|11
|
D. London 5 WR
3
FPTS
|D. London
|7
|2
|17
|0
|10
|3
|
D. Byrd 14 WR
0
FPTS
|D. Byrd
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
K. Smith 40 FB
0
FPTS
|K. Smith
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
K. Hodge 12 WR
0
FPTS
|K. Hodge
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
M. Walker 3 ILB
|M. Walker
|8-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Evans 54 ILB
|R. Evans
|5-5
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Carter 9 OLB
|L. Carter
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Graham 95 DT
|T. Graham
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Alford 37 DB
|D. Alford
|3-0
|0.0
|1
|0
|
R. Grant 27 SS
|R. Grant
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
G. Jarrett 97 DT
|G. Jarrett
|3-2
|1.0
|0
|0
|
A. Anderson 65 DT
|A. Anderson
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Rush 94 NT
|A. Rush
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Ogundeji 92 OLB
|A. Ogundeji
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Hawkins 32 FS
|J. Hawkins
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|1
|
M. Ford 28 DB
|M. Ford
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. London 5 WR
|D. London
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Harris 23 FS
|E. Harris
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Ebiketie 47 LB
|A. Ebiketie
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Malone 51 LB
|D. Malone
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Hall 34 CB
|D. Hall
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Terrell 24 CB
|A. Terrell
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Andersen 44 LB
|T. Andersen
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Williams 35 RB
|A. Williams
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Horne 93 DT
|T. Horne
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
Y. Koo 7 K
11
FPTS
|Y. Koo
|3/3
|45
|2/2
|11
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Pinion 13 P
|B. Pinion
|3
|51.0
|0
|54
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Williams 35 RB
2
FPTS
|A. Williams
|1
|18.0
|18
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) B.Pinion kicks 58 yards from ATL 35 to CLE 7. J.Ford to CLE 25 for 18 yards (T.Andersen; E.Harris).
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 25(14:54 - 1st) J.Brissett pass short right to D.Peoples-Jones ran ob at CLE 38 for 13 yards (R.Grant).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - CLE 38(14:22 - 1st) PENALTY on CLE-W.Teller - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at CLE 38 - No Play.
|+25 YD
1 & 15 - CLE 33(14:04 - 1st) J.Brissett pass deep right to D.Njoku ran ob at ATL 42 for 25 yards.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 42(13:23 - 1st) N.Chubb right end to ATL 31 for 11 yards (L.Carter - G.Jarrett).
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 31(12:37 - 1st) J.Brissett pass deep middle to D.Njoku to ATL 11 for 20 yards (J.Hawkins). Penalty on ATL-T.Graham - Defensive Offside - declined.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 11(12:16 - 1st) N.Chubb left tackle to ATL 10 for 1 yard (M.Walker; R.Evans).
|+8 YD
2 & 9 - CLE 10(11:36 - 1st) J.Brissett pass short middle to H.Bryant to ATL 2 for 8 yards (T.Andersen; M.Walker).
|-2 YD
3 & Goal - CLE 2(11:16 - 1st) N.Chubb right end to ATL 4 for -2 yards (R.Grant - R.Evans).
|No Gain
4 & Goal - CLE 4(10:30 - 1st) J.Brissett pass incomplete short right to D.Njoku [G.Jarrett].
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 4(10:19 - 1st) C.Patterson left end to ATL 10 for 6 yards (A.Wright).
|+25 YD
2 & 4 - ATL 10(9:51 - 1st) M.Mariota pass deep middle to K.Pitts to ATL 35 for 25 yards (J.Johnson; J.Owusu-Koramoah).
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 35(9:16 - 1st) C.Patterson right end pushed ob at ATL 48 for 13 yards (J.Phillips).
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 48(8:34 - 1st) M.Mariota pass short middle to D.London to CLE 42 for 10 yards (J.Phillips).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 42(7:51 - 1st) T.Allgeier left end to CLE 40 for 2 yards (I.Rochell).
|No Gain
2 & 8 - ATL 40(7:13 - 1st) M.Mariota pass incomplete deep left to D.Byrd.
|+13 YD
3 & 8 - ATL 40(7:06 - 1st) M.Mariota pass short middle to O.Zaccheaus to CLE 27 for 13 yards (G.Newsome) [I.Thomas].
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ATL 27(6:25 - 1st) M.Mariota pass incomplete deep middle to K.Pitts.
|-2 YD
2 & 10 - ATL 27(6:21 - 1st) C.Patterson right end to CLE 29 for -2 yards (J.Owusu-Koramoah).
|+20 YD
3 & 12 - ATL 29(5:46 - 1st) M.Mariota pass short left to T.Allgeier to CLE 9 for 20 yards (J.Owusu-Koramoah).
|-2 YD
1 & Goal - ATL 9(5:00 - 1st) M.Mariota left end ran ob at CLE 11 for -2 yards (D.Ward).
|-1 YD
2 & 11 - ATL 11(4:27 - 1st) C.Patterson left end to CLE 12 for -1 yards (P.Winfrey).
|No Gain
3 & 12 - ATL 12(3:44 - 1st) M.Mariota pass incomplete short right to D.London (G.Delpit).
|Field Goal
4 & 12 - ATL 12(3:40 - 1st) Y.Koo 30 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-L.McCullough - Holder-B.Pinion.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:36 - 1st) B.Pinion kicks 65 yards from ATL 35 to CLE 0. J.Ford to CLE 16 for 16 yards (A.Williams; M.Ford). PENALTY on CLE-R.LeCounte - Offensive Holding - 8 yards - enforced at CLE 16.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 8(3:28 - 1st) N.Chubb right tackle to CLE 12 for 4 yards (T.Horne; R.Grant).
|+11 YD
2 & 6 - CLE 12(3:05 - 1st) J.Brissett pass short left to D.Njoku to CLE 23 for 11 yards (J.Hawkins). FUMBLES (J.Hawkins) - touched at CLE 25 - RECOVERED by ATL-R.Evans at CLE 29. R.Evans to CLE 31 for -2 yards (J.Wills). Penalty on CLE-J.Wills - Offensive Holding - declined.
|Result
|Play
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 31(2:52 - 1st) C.Patterson right end to CLE 35 for -4 yards (J.Johnson).
|+22 YD
2 & 14 - ATL 35(2:11 - 1st) M.Mariota pass deep left to P.Hesse pushed ob at CLE 13 for 22 yards (M.Emerson) [I.Rochell].
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 13(1:29 - 1st) C.Patterson left end for 13 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:20 - 1st) Y.Koo extra point is GOOD - Center-L.McCullough - Holder-B.Pinion.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:20 - 1st) B.Pinion kicks 65 yards from ATL 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 25(1:20 - 1st) J.Brissett pass short left to D.Peoples-Jones to CLE 30 for 5 yards (L.Carter).
|+8 YD
2 & 5 - CLE 30(0:38 - 1st) N.Chubb right tackle to CLE 38 for 8 yards (A.Ogundeji - L.Carter).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 38(15:00 - 2nd) M.Dunn reported in as eligible. K.Hunt right end to CLE 43 for 5 yards (R.Grant).
|+9 YD
2 & 5 - CLE 43(14:23 - 2nd) J.Brissett pass short right to A.Cooper pushed ob at ATL 48 for 9 yards (L.Carter).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 48(13:52 - 2nd) K.Hunt left tackle to ATL 47 for 1 yard (T.Graham).
|No Gain
2 & 9 - CLE 47(13:19 - 2nd) J.Brissett pass incomplete short left to H.Bryant.
|+8 YD
3 & 9 - CLE 47(13:15 - 2nd) J.Brissett pass short left to K.Hunt to ATL 39 for 8 yards (A.Terrell; L.Carter).
|+2 YD
4 & 1 - CLE 39(12:35 - 2nd) J.Brissett left guard to ATL 37 for 2 yards (T.Graham; R.Evans).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 37(11:53 - 2nd) J.Brissett pass short right to D.Njoku to ATL 29 for 8 yards (M.Walker).
|+10 YD
2 & 2 - CLE 29(11:09 - 2nd) M.Dunn reported in as eligible. N.Chubb left tackle to ATL 19 for 10 yards (M.Walker; J.Hawkins).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 19(10:28 - 2nd) N.Chubb right end to ATL 14 for 5 yards (A.Anderson).
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - CLE 14(9:48 - 2nd) N.Chubb left tackle to ATL 10 for 4 yards (T.Horne; A.Anderson).
|+5 YD
3 & 1 - CLE 10(9:06 - 2nd) M.Dunn reported in as eligible. K.Hunt right guard to ATL 5 for 5 yards (L.Carter).
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - CLE 5(8:28 - 2nd) K.Hunt right tackle to ATL 4 for 1 yard (T.Graham).
|No Gain
2 & Goal - CLE 4(7:48 - 2nd) M.Dunn reported in as eligible. J.Brissett pass incomplete short middle to D.Peoples-Jones [T.Graham].
|+4 YD
3 & Goal - CLE 4(7:42 - 2nd) J.Brissett scrambles right tackle for 4 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:35 - 2nd) C.York extra point is GOOD - Center-C.Hughlett - Holder-C.Bojorquez.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:35 - 2nd) C.York kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 25(7:35 - 2nd) T.Allgeier right tackle to ATL 31 for 6 yards (A.Wright - S.Takitaki).
|No Gain
2 & 4 - ATL 31(6:56 - 2nd) M.Mariota pass incomplete deep left to D.London (D.Ward).
|No Gain
3 & 4 - ATL 31(6:46 - 2nd) M.Mariota pass incomplete short left to K.Pitts (G.Delpit).
|Punt
4 & 4 - ATL 31(6:41 - 2nd) B.Pinion punts 50 yards to CLE 19 - Center-L.McCullough. D.Peoples-Jones to CLE 20 for 1 yard (M.Ford).
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 20(6:31 - 2nd) N.Chubb right end to CLE 22 for 2 yards (A.Rush).
|+2 YD
2 & 8 - CLE 22(5:54 - 2nd) J.Brissett pass short right to H.Bryant to CLE 24 for 2 yards (M.Walker).
|+5 YD
3 & 6 - CLE 24(5:08 - 2nd) J.Brissett pass short middle to H.Bryant to CLE 29 for 5 yards (M.Walker).
|+3 YD
4 & 1 - CLE 29(4:35 - 2nd) M.Dunn reported in as eligible. J.Brissett right guard to CLE 32 for 3 yards (M.Walker).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 32(3:54 - 2nd) N.Chubb right end to CLE 35 for 3 yards (L.Carter).
|+13 YD
2 & 7 - CLE 35(3:11 - 2nd) N.Chubb left end to CLE 48 for 13 yards (M.Ford; D.Hall).
|-6 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 48(2:33 - 2nd) M.Dunn reported in as eligible. D.Njoku right end to CLE 42 for -6 yards (D.Malone).
|+15 YD
2 & 16 - CLE 42(2:00 - 2nd) J.Brissett pass short middle to Dav.Bell to ATL 43 for 15 yards (R.Evans) [A.Ebiketie].
|+42 YD
3 & 1 - CLE 43(1:25 - 2nd) J.Brissett pass deep left to D.Peoples-Jones to ATL 1 for 42 yards (D.Alford).
|No Gain
1 & Goal - CLE 1(0:55 - 2nd) M.Dunn and H.Froholdt reported in as eligible. N.Chubb right guard to ATL 1 for no gain (T.Graham).
|Penalty
2 & Goal - CLE 1(0:28 - 2nd) M.Dunn and H.Froholdt reported in as eligible. J.Brissett pass incomplete short right to D.Njoku (R.Grant). PENALTY on CLE-W.Teller - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at ATL 1 - No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - CLE 11(0:20 - 2nd) J.Brissett pass incomplete short right to K.Hunt [A.Ebiketie].
|No Gain
3 & 11 - CLE 11(0:16 - 2nd) J.Brissett pass incomplete short left to A.Cooper.
|Field Goal
4 & 11 - CLE 11(0:11 - 2nd) C.York 29 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-C.Hughlett - Holder-C.Bojorquez.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) C.York kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ATL 25(15:00 - 3rd) M.Mariota pass incomplete deep left to K.Pitts (J.Owusu-Koramoah).
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - ATL 25(14:54 - 3rd) T.Allgeier right tackle to ATL 29 for 4 yards (J.Phillips).
|No Gain
3 & 6 - ATL 29(14:11 - 3rd) M.Mariota pass incomplete short left to D.London.
|Punt
4 & 6 - ATL 29(14:07 - 3rd) B.Pinion punts 49 yards to CLE 22 - Center-L.McCullough - fair catch by D.Peoples-Jones.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CLE 22(13:58 - 3rd) J.Brissett pass incomplete deep right to D.Peoples-Jones.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - CLE 22(13:51 - 3rd) N.Chubb left tackle to CLE 29 for 7 yards (R.Evans).
|+1 YD
3 & 3 - CLE 29(13:13 - 3rd) K.Hunt left tackle to CLE 30 for 1 yard (A.Rush).
|Penalty
4 & 2 - CLE 30(12:30 - 3rd) PENALTY on CLE-R.Harrison - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at CLE 30 - No Play.
|Punt
4 & 7 - CLE 25(12:12 - 3rd) C.Bojorquez punts 62 yards to ATL 13 - Center-C.Hughlett. A.Williams to ATL 31 for 18 yards (D.Johnson).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ATL 31(12:00 - 3rd) M.Mariota pass incomplete short left to D.London.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - ATL 31(11:55 - 3rd) M.Mariota pass short left to D.London to ATL 38 for 7 yards (J.Johnson). PENALTY on ATL-D.London - Face Mask - 15 yards - enforced at ATL 38.
|No Gain
2 & 18 - ATL 23(11:34 - 3rd) M.Mariota pass incomplete deep left to K.Hodge.
|No Gain
3 & 18 - ATL 23(11:26 - 3rd) M.Mariota sacked at ATL 15 for -8 yards (J.Elliott).
|Punt
4 & 26 - ATL 15(10:47 - 3rd) B.Pinion punts 54 yards to CLE 31 - Center-L.McCullough. D.Peoples-Jones pushed ob at CLE 37 for 6 yards (E.Harris).
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 37(10:36 - 3rd) N.Chubb left tackle to CLE 39 for 2 yards (R.Evans; A.Rush).
|No Gain
2 & 8 - CLE 39(9:56 - 3rd) J.Brissett pass incomplete deep left to A.Cooper.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - CLE 39(9:52 - 3rd) J.Brissett pass incomplete short right to D.Peoples-Jones (C.Hayward) [L.Carter].
|Punt
4 & 8 - CLE 39(9:44 - 3rd) C.Bojorquez punts 47 yards to ATL 14 - Center-C.Hughlett - downed by CLE-A.Green.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 14(9:32 - 3rd) C.Patterson left tackle to ATL 18 for 4 yards (J.Owusu-Koramoah; S.Takitaki).
|+3 YD
2 & 6 - ATL 18(8:58 - 3rd) C.Patterson right guard to ATL 21 for 3 yards (S.Takitaki; J.Phillips).
|+8 YD
3 & 3 - ATL 21(8:22 - 3rd) M.Mariota left tackle to ATL 29 for 8 yards (R.Harrison).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 29(7:46 - 3rd) T.Allgeier up the middle to ATL 32 for 3 yards (G.Delpit).
|No Gain
2 & 7 - ATL 32(7:05 - 3rd) M.Mariota pass short middle intended for D.London INTERCEPTED by D.Ward at ATL 43. D.Ward to ATL 43 for no gain (D.London).
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 43(6:57 - 3rd) J.Brissett scrambles left end ran ob at ATL 41 for 2 yards (A.Ogundeji).
|+6 YD
2 & 8 - CLE 41(6:13 - 3rd) K.Hunt right end to ATL 35 for 6 yards (G.Jarrett).
|+3 YD
3 & 2 - CLE 35(5:24 - 3rd) K.Hunt left tackle to ATL 32 for 3 yards (T.Graham).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CLE 32(4:44 - 3rd) J.Brissett pass short right to N.Chubb to ATL 32 for no gain (T.Andersen; A.Terrell).
|No Gain
2 & 10 - CLE 32(4:02 - 3rd) J.Brissett pass incomplete short left to N.Chubb (L.Carter).
|+5 YD
3 & 10 - CLE 32(3:56 - 3rd) J.Brissett pass short left to D.Peoples-Jones to ATL 27 for 5 yards (D.Alford).
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - CLE 27(3:12 - 3rd) C.York 45 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-C.Hughlett - Holder-C.Bojorquez.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:06 - 3rd) C.York kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 25(3:06 - 3rd) C.Huntley left end to ATL 31 for 6 yards (J.Johnson).
|+5 YD
2 & 4 - ATL 31(2:33 - 3rd) C.Huntley left tackle to ATL 36 for 5 yards (G.Delpit).
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 36(1:58 - 3rd) C.Huntley right tackle to 50 for 14 yards (R.Harrison).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 50(1:17 - 3rd) C.Huntley right end to CLE 41 for 9 yards (J.Elliott - S.Takitaki).
|+4 YD
2 & 1 - ATL 41(0:39 - 3rd) C.Huntley left tackle to CLE 37 for 4 yards (J.Owusu-Koramoah).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 37(15:00 - 4th) T.Allgeier left tackle to CLE 30 for 7 yards (I.Rochell).
|+14 YD
2 & 3 - ATL 30(14:34 - 4th) T.Allgeier right end ran ob at CLE 16 for 14 yards (G.Delpit).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 16(14:00 - 4th) C.Huntley right tackle to CLE 10 for 6 yards (J.Phillips).
|+5 YD
2 & 4 - ATL 10(13:18 - 4th) C.Huntley right tackle to CLE 5 for 5 yards (J.Elliott).
|+5 YD
1 & Goal - ATL 5(12:56 - 4th) C.Huntley left tackle for 5 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:51 - 4th) Y.Koo extra point is GOOD - Center-L.McCullough - Holder-B.Pinion.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:51 - 4th) B.Pinion kicks 65 yards from ATL 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 25(12:51 - 4th) N.Chubb right end to CLE 31 for 6 yards (R.Grant; J.Hawkins).
|+9 YD
2 & 4 - CLE 31(12:20 - 4th) J.Brissett pass short middle to N.Chubb to CLE 40 for 9 yards (R.Evans).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 40(12:00 - 4th) N.Chubb left end to CLE 43 for 3 yards (A.Anderson).
|+9 YD
2 & 7 - CLE 43(11:21 - 4th) J.Brissett pass short right to D.Njoku to ATL 48 for 9 yards (M.Walker).
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 48(10:40 - 4th) K.Hunt right end pushed ob at ATL 28 for 20 yards (D.Hall - J.Hawkins).
|+28 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 28(9:58 - 4th) N.Chubb left end for 28 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:51 - 4th) C.York extra point is GOOD - Center-C.Hughlett - Holder-C.Bojorquez.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:51 - 4th) C.York kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 25(9:51 - 4th) T.Allgeier right end to ATL 30 for 5 yards (J.Phillips - I.Rochell).
|+21 YD
2 & 5 - ATL 30(9:16 - 4th) A.Williams left tackle pushed ob at CLE 49 for 21 yards (G.Newsome).
|+42 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 49(8:40 - 4th) T.Allgeier right end to CLE 7 for 42 yards (G.Delpit). PENALTY on CLE-T.Togiai - Defensive Holding - 3 yards - enforced at CLE 7.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - ATL 4(8:13 - 4th) C.Huntley right tackle to CLE 2 for 2 yards (J.Johnson).
|No Gain
2 & Goal - ATL 2(7:35 - 4th) M.Mariota to CLE 7 for -5 yards. FUMBLES - and recovers at CLE 12. M.Mariota pass incomplete short right [J.Johnson].
|No Gain
3 & Goal - ATL 2(7:29 - 4th) M.Mariota pass incomplete short right to K.Smith [J.Phillips].
|Field Goal
4 & 2 - ATL 2(7:23 - 4th) Y.Koo 21 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-L.McCullough - Holder-B.Pinion.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:19 - 4th) B.Pinion kicks 65 yards from ATL 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 25(7:19 - 4th) J.Brissett pass short middle to H.Bryant to CLE 28 for 3 yards (R.Evans).
|+10 YD
2 & 7 - CLE 28(6:38 - 4th) N.Chubb right end to CLE 38 for 10 yards (M.Walker).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 38(6:02 - 4th) N.Chubb right end to CLE 41 for 3 yards (G.Jarrett).
|+11 YD
2 & 7 - CLE 41(5:23 - 4th) J.Brissett pass short middle to K.Hunt to ATL 48 for 11 yards (R.Evans).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CLE 48(4:39 - 4th) J.Brissett pass incomplete short left to A.Cooper (A.Ebiketie) [A.Ebiketie].
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - CLE 48(4:33 - 4th) K.Hunt left end to ATL 44 for 4 yards (G.Jarrett; R.Evans).
|No Gain
3 & 6 - CLE 44(3:48 - 4th) J.Brissett pass incomplete short left to H.Bryant.
|Punt
4 & 6 - CLE 44(3:44 - 4th) C.Bojorquez punts 35 yards to ATL 9 - Center-C.Hughlett - downed by CLE-R.Harrison.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ATL 9(3:35 - 4th) C.Huntley right end to ATL 9 for no gain (J.Owusu-Koramoah; A.Wright).
|+42 YD
2 & 10 - ATL 9(3:03 - 4th) M.Mariota pass deep right to O.Zaccheaus to CLE 49 for 42 yards (D.Ward). PENALTY on CLE-D.Ward - Face Mask - 15 yards - enforced at CLE 49.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 34(2:50 - 4th) C.Patterson left end to CLE 28 for 6 yards (I.Rochell).
|+1 YD
2 & 4 - ATL 28(2:45 - 4th) T.Allgeier right tackle to CLE 27 for 1 yard (J.Owusu-Koramoah - A.Wright).
|No Gain
3 & 3 - ATL 27(2:39 - 4th) T.Allgeier left end to CLE 27 for no gain (J.Phillips).
|Field Goal
4 & 3 - ATL 27(2:33 - 4th) Y.Koo 45 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-L.McCullough - Holder-B.Pinion.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:28 - 4th) B.Pinion kicks 65 yards from ATL 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CLE 25(2:28 - 4th) J.Brissett pass incomplete short left to D.Njoku.
|+20 YD
2 & 10 - CLE 25(2:24 - 4th) J.Brissett pass deep left to Dav.Bell to CLE 45 for 20 yards (D.Alford).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 45(2:01 - 4th) J.Brissett pass short left to D.Peoples-Jones to ATL 49 for 6 yards (M.Walker).
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - CLE 49(1:57 - 4th) K.Hunt left guard to ATL 46 for 3 yards (M.Walker).
|+5 YD
3 & 1 - CLE 46(1:41 - 4th) J.Brissett right tackle to ATL 41 for 5 yards (A.Ebiketie). Penalty on ATL-G.Jarrett - Defensive Offside - declined.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CLE 41(1:36 - 4th) J.Brissett pass incomplete short left to D.Peoples-Jones.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - CLE 41(1:32 - 4th) J.Brissett pass short left to K.Hunt to ATL 39 for 2 yards (L.Carter). PENALTY on CLE-J.Bitonio - Ineligible Downfield Pass - 5 yards - enforced at ATL 41 - No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 15 - CLE 46(1:24 - 4th) J.Brissett sacked at CLE 46 for -8 yards (G.Jarrett).
|No Gain
3 & 23 - CLE 46(1:03 - 4th) J.Brissett pass deep left intended for Dav.Bell INTERCEPTED by D.Alford at ATL 26. D.Alford to ATL 26 for no gain (Dav.Bell).
